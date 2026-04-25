Here we are in the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered .

This is the 14th episode in the series, and today we are joined by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai. Her Chapter 4: The Ikigai-Risk of AI pivots away from the loudest headlines in the tech world. While many are fixated on "x-risk" — the abstract threat of human extinction — Sarah focuses on “i-risk”: the very real danger that we lose our sense of purpose and the "flow state" that makes life worth living in the first place.

Sarah brings a perspective forged through what she calls “scar tissue.” As a GenX “relentless optimist” who helped build some of the first online communities on the Isle of Man, she has seen firsthand how quickly connection can turn into a mess of addictive algorithms and social division if we aren’t paying attention. Her work moves us past the corporate-driven efficiency narrative and into a much more personal territory: how we protect our ikigai, or our “reason for being”. She argues that the real crisis of AI isn’t the speed of the machine, but the “nutritionally hollow” efficiency that happens when we optimize away the creative struggle and human discernment that actually nourishes us.

In this conversation, Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai explores why the popular four-circle Venn diagram we see on Instagram is actually a Western distortion of true purpose, how to reclaim our “analogue sovereignty” through her practice of “Purpose, Paper, and Pixels,” and why a “small-island sensibility” of accountability is our best defense against global algorithmic pressures.

Whether you are a parent worried about your child’s creative future, an educator rethinking career advice, or a leader trying to prevent your workplace from going “beige,” Sarah’s insights offer a powerful, stubborn hope for anyone trying to protect the uniquely human spark in an automated age.

Below is Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on The Ikigai-Risk of AI from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: The Ikigai-Risk of AI (Chapter 4)

Intended Audience: For parents, educators, and leaders navigating the tension between AI’s efficiency and human fulfillment, and for anyone seeking a disciplined framework to protect their sense of purpose (ikigai) and decouple their self-worth from their economic output in an automated world.

Part 1: The Professional Path & The Collective Mission

The Expert Perspective: Sarah, you describe a poignant conversation with a mother in a school corridor whose daughter “finds her ikigai in the flow state of creation” through art. What was the “spark” that made you realize AI’s greatest threat isn’t necessarily extinction (x-risk), but the emptiness of losing our sense of purpose (i-risk)?

Sarah: It was a podcast! To rewind a little, I started writing about ikigai on Substack in September 2023. It was about a year later I first heard my ikigai hero Ken Mogi use the phrase ikigai/i-risk of AI, at the same time I started creating AI Literacy upskilling content. It felt like serendipity that two passions I thought were very separate were being used in the same phrase.

This then led me to the podcast in question, listening to the Lex Friedman and Roman Yampolskiy debate just hit me so hard when Yampolskiy named i-risk alongside x-risk (existential) and s-risk (suffering). Up until then, every conversation I’d been in about AI safety felt abstract and cinematic, Skynet-shaped. As someone optimistic by default, I’d struggled to feel the urgency of catastrophic scenarios that seemed so far from the texture of my ordinary days. I-risk landed differently. The danger that we lose our sense of purpose, something I was already concerned lots of people struggle with, made my stomach drop.

Then came the types of chats I write about in the chapter. The people asking me for careers advice, especially parents worried about where their children may end up. That was when it stopped being theoretical for me. The part of AI I can actually do something about is defending against the erosion of the things that make living worthwhile.

The “Home” Perspective: You describe yourself as a GenX “relentless optimist” who grew up analogue and came of age digital. How has your experience building early online communities on the Isle of Man given you the “scar tissue” necessary to help others navigate the unintended consequences of AI today?

Sarah: In my twenties, I helped build one of the first online communities on the Isle of Man. I had no idea where those early social communities would lead. At the time, connection felt like an unambiguous good. Twenty-five years on, and I now worry hugely about all the things we didn’t foresee. The ways algorithms would fuel addiction and division. What the internet would do to safety for women and girls. How quickly novelty can become normality before anyone really considered if it was good for us.

That’s the scar tissue. Not trauma exactly, more a useful kind of humility. I know now that you can be an optimist AND miss things. I was raised analogue and came of age digital and lived through one technological change in social media that has left a mess.

My optimism about AI is what I’d call hope that’s been through some shit and decided to show up anyway. I’m still excited and genuinely believe we can shape better outcomes. No longer naive about what can go wrong when nobody’s paying attention. The small-island view helps with that too. When you can see the consequences of your choices play out in a community of 85,000 people, you develop a different relationship to cause and effect. You can’t hide from what you’ve built.

Part 2: Defining the i-risk

Beyond the Venn Diagram: You argue that the famous 4-circle Venn diagram often used to explain ikigai is not actually the Japanese concept, but a Western capitalist framework. Why is it critical for us to move past monetization and return to the 5 Pillars of Ikigai, such as “starting small” and “releasing yourself”?

Sarah: Oh yes, the Venn diagram was where I started originally and I felt silly when I realised the truth about it not really being ikigai.

The four circles (what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, what you can be paid for) are useful as a career-design tool for work worth doing (or a frame for entrepreneurial or personal brand thinking). It was originally drawn by a Spanish astrologer called Andrés Zuzunaga to depict purpose. Then Marc Winn recreated it, inspired by Dan Buettner’s Blue Zones work, swapping the middle word “purpose” to say “ikigai” instead. (There’s also the fact it’s mathematically impossible to show all the intersections with circles. I’ve drawn my own accurate version with ovals, a whole other essay!)

Real ikigai, the Japanese concept, has nothing to do with monetizing your passion and skill. It’s about presence and a felt sense that life is worth living. Ken Mogi’s five pillars are: starting small, releasing yourself, harmony and sustainability, the joy of little things, and being in the here and now. They describe a way of living well.

Why does that matter now? Because AI may disrupt the “what you can be paid for” circle for a lot of people. If we’ve told a whole generation that ikigai equals finding the job that ticks all four boxes, we’ve handed them a framework that could collapse the moment their economic value to the market shifts. Real ikigai doesn’t collapse. It lives in the way morning light hits your coffee cup, in the window-box your neighbor tends, in the satisfaction of teaching something well. None of that can be automated away.

Starting small and releasing yourself are particularly radical, I think, because they explicitly let you off the hook of needing to become something big and sorted before your life counts. That’s an antidote to every anxious feeling the AI era is currently piling on people.

The “What Do You Do?” Crisis: In our society, identity is often wrapped up in our economic contribution. As AI becomes “fast enough and good enough” to replace human artistic and professional labor, how do we protect a young person’s self-worth when their passion may no longer be economically viable?

Sarah: We meet someone new and within the first ninety seconds we ask “So, what do you do?” as shorthand for “Who are you?”, which is bonkers when you stop and think about it. A sixteen-year-old doesn’t need to monetize her drawings to count as a whole person. So why does a twenty six-year-old?

I think we’re going to have to become much more deliberate about decoupling self-worth from economic output, and the generational piece cuts both ways here.

A few things that help, in practice. First, noticing the language we use. “What do you love doing?” instead of “What do you want to be?” is a small shift that reorients a young person from identity-as-occupation to identity-as-engagement.

Second, separating the skill from the market. AI might compress the economic value of a particular skill, but that doesn’t compress the value of practicing it. Playing guitar is still wonderful even now that Suno can generate a song in thirty seconds. The flow state is yours to keep.

Third, teaching young people that their purpose might need to outlive any particular career. I was taught you find your calling once and that’s your identity sorted. That was probably always a little bit of a lie; it’s definitely a lie now. So let’s help them build a more enduring and portable sense of self, rooted in who they’re becoming rather than what they produce.

We don’t protect young people by shielding them from the question. We help them hold a bigger answer to it.

The Efficiency Trap: You share a “scene” of a manager proudly cutting content creation time by 80%, only to realize they’ve optimized away the “flow state” that gave the team meaning. How can we recognize when we are trading human fulfillment for a “nutritionally hollow” efficiency?

Sarah: Here’s my test for whether efficiency is real or hollow. If the thing you’ve cut was drudgery, filling in a form, reformatting a spreadsheet, writing a boilerplate status update … then that’s brilliant. You’ve freed people up for richer work.

If the thing you’ve cut was the flow state, the brainstorm, the wrestling with the draft, the moment the solution suddenly clicked … you’ve hollowed out the role. The hours are still being worked somewhere; they just feel emptier now. Or worse, the hours don’t get worked at all, because the humans doing them are gone.

“Nutritionally hollow” is the phrase I keep coming back to, because AI-assisted output can look exactly like the real thing. Same shape, same deliverables, same tick-boxes for the sprint review. It just doesn’t nourish the people involved in producing it. Over time, that shows up in retention, in burnout, in the resignation of people who can’t quite articulate why their once-loved job has gone beige.

My single best question for leaders right now is: if we’re 80% faster, are the humans here 80% happier? If the answer is no, something is going wrong.

Part 3: Purpose, Paper, and Pixels

The Intersection: You’ve developed a practice based on Purpose, Paper, and Pixels. Why is it essential to maintain an analogue practice (Paper) to create sacred space away from screens in an AI-filled world?

Sarah : Because the alternative is being permanently available to an algorithm. I know that sounds dramatic, but here’s what I mean. The moment you do anything on a screen, something is optimizing for your attention. Even in the kindest version, say, you’re journaling in Notion, you’re a click away from a notification, a tab, a pull. Your brain knows this and it never fully settles.

Paper doesn’t do that. Pen on paper is quieter, slower and harder to optimize. Nobody is A/B testing your notebook or training a model on the messy margin scribbles that turn out to be your next essay. It’s genuinely, defiantly yours.

I bullet-journal because I’ve noticed that certain kinds of thinking only happen there. Thinking that requires boredom and pausing. Thinking that needs the particular rhythm of writing slower than you can think or speak.

In a world where AI is increasingly happy to think on your behalf, having a space where YOU have to do the thinking, and where you get to notice what your thoughts really are before an algorithm suggests them to you, is a kind of sovereignty.

It’s also just really lovely; the stationery alone is worth it *grin*.

Mindful AI Integration: Regarding “Pixels,” you advocate for engaging thoughtfully with AI rather than running from it. What does it look like to use AI to enhance your capability rather than replace your agency?

Sarah: I like to use AI as a thinking partner, not a thinking replacement.

What that looks like in practice for me is messy and iterative. I bring my thoughts to Claude half-formed, and we kick them around like you might with a patient friend. The thinking stays mine throughout, Claude helps me find what I meant.

A few concrete patterns I’ve landed on. I brain-dump or draft first, then talk that through with AI. If I let AI draft first, its voice can overshadow mine before I’ve properly arrived at my own take.

I use AI to ask me questions, not just to give me answers. “What am I not seeing here?” is a really valuable prompt in my rotation.

I try to notice when I’m outsourcing thinking versus outsourcing drudgery, and I try to be honest about the difference. Reformatting something already written into a particular document template? Drudgery. Writing the thing itself? That’s where I need to do a lot more of the work.

If you never exercise a muscle you’re going to lose it, and thinking is no different. So I’m careful to keep doing hard bits, even when AI could do them for me. Especially when AI could do them for me, actually.

The Power of the Pause: You suggest asking, “Is this task taking away drudgery, or taking away meaning?” How can parents and leaders use this question to decide which parts of a child’s or employee’s struggle are actually worth protecting?

Sarah: This question is one I hope people take away from the chapter, because it works for everyone. Parents, managers, teachers, ourselves.

The answer changes depending on the person AND the moment. Long division on paper is drudgery to a tax accountant and curriculum to a ten-year-old. Writing a first draft is creative flow for one person and purgatory for another. The question isn’t which tasks are objectively meaningful. It’s whether THIS task, for THIS person, right now, is where their growth lives.

For parents, I’d translate it as, is this struggle the kind my child will really learn from, or the kind I’m just leaving them in out of stubbornness? Maths homework where they’re learning to persist through frustration might still be needed. Reformatting citations in a defined style, perhaps let them use a tool, it’s not where the growth is.

For leaders, it’s similar but harder, because you’re managing a group. What I’ve started asking myself, where is the skill development happening for this person? If someone on my team is newer, the first-draft struggle is how they’re becoming a thinker. Automating it away means they’ll plateau. If someone’s senior, they’ve done their thousands of hours on first drafts, and the skill they need to develop now is something else, automate freely there.

The pause is where the judgment happens. Most of the damage I’m seeing in organisations comes from skipping the pause. Someone notices AI can do something, they deploy it across the board, and they take no time to ask whose growth they’ve just shortened in the name of efficiency.

The worst thing we can do as parents or leaders is assume there’s one right answer. The second worst is to never ask the question at all.

Part 4: Collective Ikigai & Community

The She Writes AI Connection: You note that “purpose isn’t universal” and that the AI conversation is often dominated by voices optimising for profit. How does the She Writes AI community help build a “collective ikigai” that balances capability with human flourishing?

Sarah: She Writes AI matters to me because the AI conversation is currently dominated by a particular slice of voices, and it’s shaping what questions we’re even allowed to ask.

If you look at who is building the models, who is shaping the discourse, who is setting the norms … it skews heavily towards particular demographics, often male, often from specific cultural backgrounds, often optimising for particular values (usually efficiency and profit).

The problem with one kind of voice dominating is that you get one kind of priority. Capability gets optimised, harm gets externalised. The quieter questions about meaning, care and human flourishing get sidelined as “soft” even though they are the measures of whether this tech is working for society as a whole.

Also, purpose isn’t universal. Ikigai isn’t one-size-fits-all. Different cultures, different genders, different lived experiences bring different wisdom about what makes life worth living. About what should and shouldn’t be automated. About where humans need to stay in the loop. If we only have one type of person asking “What should AI do?”, we get one type of answer.

She Writes AI is one of the few spaces I’ve encountered where those questions are the MAIN conversation. Where chapters about CRAFT and equity sit alongside chapters about agriculture and AI for good, and the i-risk of AI is considered just as serious as the more traditional risks. That plurality is the collective ikigai for me. It’s what happens when you deliberately widen the room.

I can’t do this work on my own. Frankly, I don’t want to. One of Ken Mogi’s pillars is harmony and sustainability, which I read as “your purpose is connected to other people’s”. SheWritesAI makes that real.

Small Island Ideas: Based on your life on the Isle of Man, you talk about a “small-island sensibility” where efficiency isn’t everything. How can local, human-scale communities act as a defense against global algorithmic pressures?

Sarah: Living on a small island compresses accountability in ways that are healthy. You can’t treat people as disposable, because they aren’t. You can’t shout online because your neighbor is watching, and so is their Mum, and the Island’s social fabric depends on everyone more or less getting on.

What I’ve come to call “small-island sensibility” is this idea that efficiency and speed aren’t the only measures of a good life. Human-scale communities are a defense against algorithmic pressure, they prioritize relationship over throughput. They remember context and force you to reckon with the consequences of your choices because you live alongside them.

I’m not advocating that everyone move to an island (though it’s gorgeous here, come visit!). I’m saying that we should build small-island behaviors into all our lives, online and off. Smaller groups and longer conversations. People whose full humanity you know and can trust.

When AI lets us engage with millions of people simultaneously, the radical act might be limiting yourself to knowing fifty humans really well. Human-scale communities are where unusually rich thinking happens, because you can’t hide from the consequences of your ideas when you live among the people they affect.

Part 5: Interactive Closing & Actionable Awareness

The “Stubbornly Human” Quality: You conclude that the hardest part was never generating an image, but “knowing what the image should say”. If a reader feels lost this week, what is one “tiny joy” or “Tuesday purpose” you hope they cultivate to keep their human spark alive?

Sarah: Make something by hand this week. Anything, it doesn’t matter what.

Bake a loaf of bread. Draw a wobbly face in your notebook. Write a card to someone in pen, smudges and all. Rearrange your books by color or grow a herb on the windowsill.

The point isn’t the output, it’s being the person who caused a thing to exist, with your own hands, and noticing how that feels.

We’ve spent about a decade training ourselves that things only count if they can be photographed, shared and reacted to. That’s trained most of us into a kind of shallowness about our own lives, where nothing registers unless the metrics register it. AI compounds this, because now the photograph, the caption, the edit, the output can all be optimized and farmed out even further and faster. We end up abstracted from the actual doing of our actual life.

The “Tuesday purpose” I most want for people is the reclamation of the unoptimized act. Something small, possibly pointless, unwitnessed and entirely yours. It’ll feel weird at first, because your brain is genuinely out of practice. Sit with the weirdness, that’s the muscle coming back.

The hardest part of the AI era isn’t to get better at generating things. It’s knowing what ought to exist, and why, and whether it needed you specifically to bring it into being. The unoptimized act is where you find that answer out, one tiny joy at a time.

The Final Message: You wrote that purpose sometimes feels like “stubbornly putting one foot in front of the other” during a personal crisis. For the reader who is “drowning” in tech-anxiety right now, what is the one lesson from your 100+ essays you hope they hold onto?

Sarah: If you’re drowning right now, here’s the thing I wish I could sit across from you and say gently.

You don’t have to have it all figured out. Nobody does. The confident people on LinkedIn don’t. The AI billionaires don’t. I definitely don’t, and I’ve written a hundred-plus essays about this while often not having a clue what I was doing.

There’s a morning I write about in the chapter. I woke up with my eyes swollen shut from crying most of the night, and I had to go and give an AI talk to a hundred strangers. I seriously considered not going. Something made me show up anyway … the knowledge that people needed to not be left behind by this technology, and if I didn’t say what I was going to say, nobody else in that room was going to. I cared about something more than how awful I felt. That’s the whole lesson, honestly.

Take the next small action. Drink the water. Walk the dog. Write one line. Close the tab. Call the friend. Show up to the thing even if you’re a mess.

There’s a particular kind of anxiety right now… tech anxiety, future anxiety, identity anxiety… that convinces you nothing you do will matter because the world is moving too fast to catch up with. I’ve felt it acutely. I’ve learned that the anxiety is a liar, because it uses the scale of the problem to paralyze you from doing anything, when actually the only way through is the smallest possible next step.

Start there. Start ridiculously small. A pen in your hand. One breath where you’re actually present. One message to someone you love. One decision to not open the app right now.

Purpose in times like this sometimes looks like stubbornly putting one foot in front of the other. Sometimes it looks like a quiet “someone needs this, so I’m going to do it anyway” And that IS ikigai, in its truest, most weathered form … showing up for your life even when you don’t feel like it. You don’t need more clarity to start; it comes from having started.

Sending so much love to anyone reading this who needed to hear it.

Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai

xxx

While people hotly debate whether AI could lead to our extinction, I'm much more worried about it leading to emptiness.

The hardest part of the AI era isn’t to get better at generating things. It’s knowing what ought to exist, and why, and whether it needed you specifically to bring it into being. - Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai

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Why This Matters

Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai’s perspective challenges one of the most dominant narratives in AI today: that cinematic extinction (x-risk) is our greatest threat. Instead, she shows us that the real shift is toward a discipline of protecting human purpose, or ikigai, against the more immediate "i-risk" of emptiness.

If AI can automate the creative struggle and the “flow state,” then the responsibility shifts from chasing “nutritionally hollow” efficiency to building an intentional, daily practice that prioritizes human meaning. Her insights remind us that using AI is not just about producing a faster output; it is about applying “care to our choices” to ensure that technology serves human flourishing rather than hollowing out the things that make living worthwhile.

As AI becomes more embedded in how we live and work, the real differentiator will not be who generates content faster, but who knows what ought to exist and why. Decoupling our self-worth from economic output and maintaining analogue sovereignty through a “small-island sensibility” are no longer optional; they are the foundation of a life worth living in an automated world.

Sarah leaves us with a powerful takeaway: the emptiness is not built in one catastrophe, but one unexamined, “automated-by-default” decision at a time

Thank you, Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai, for your thoughtful and deeply relevant contribution to this conversation. For readers looking to go further, her chapter in AI Everywhere, Volume 1 offers both a wake-up call and a powerful reframing of what it truly means to live with purpose in the age of AI. Don’t miss her newsletter, Sarah Seeking Ikigai, where she gives a transparent, behind-the-scenes look at what it really means to find meaning in practice, not just in theory. From her “Tuesday purpose” to her “scar tissue” from twenty-five years in digital communities, she shares honest, hands-on insights that I personally highly recommend.

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