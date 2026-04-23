Here we are in the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered.

This is the 13th episode in the series, and today we are joined by Elena | AI Product Leader. Her Chapter 21: Rapid AI Prototyping Without Technical Debt challenges one of the most persistent assumptions in the AI era: that technological speed must always come at the expense of long-term stability and security.

Elena | AI Product Leader brings a unique perspective, combining her background as a Product Manager with a deep technical understanding of AI development. Her work moves the conversation beyond “vibe coding” and into something far more fundamental: how the discipline of “care applied to code” protects the speed gained in early prototyping from collapsing into chaos. Drawing on her own hard-won lessons and industry metrics regarding code duplication, she reveals that the real issue is not the speed of AI generation, but the invisible technical debt created when the logic of prompts is left undocumented.

In this conversation, Elena explores why the “fast” narrative in tech often rewards speed over stability, how to build observability into a product from the very first prompt, and why prompt versioning is an essential requirement for both maintainability and governance. Whether you are a developer, product manager, or technical lead navigating the rush of AI development, her insights offer a powerful reframing of how to build a sustainable digital future.

Below is Elena | AI Product Leader’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions on Rapid AI Prototyping Without Technical Debt from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: Rapid AI Prototyping Without Technical Debt (Chapter 21)

Intended Audience: For developers and product managers moving beyond "vibe coding" toward a disciplined framework for sustainable prototyping, technical debt management, and governance from the first prompt.

Part 1: The Global Tribe & The Mission

The Practitioner's Voice: Elena, you are one of the 26 multidisciplinary scholars from five continents contributing to this guide. Why was it important for you to share your hard-won lessons on prototyping with the She Writes AI community specifically?

Elena: Because I made every single mistake in this chapter myself. I am not writing theory. I built a prototype in Lovable in four hours, thought it was good enough to extend, and two weeks later I could not figure out why the AI was responding the way it did. Nothing was documented. Everything was tangled together.

SheWritesAI brings together women writing about AI across ethics, governance, privacy, and business. That breadth matters to me. These are not people who need convincing that AI is important. They are the ones shaping how it gets used, written about, and governed. If someone in that space reads a chapter that helps them push back on a bad prototyping decision at work, or helps a team avoid six months of invisible debt, that is worth writing.

Challenging the 'Fast' Narrative: The tech industry often rewards speed over stability. How does the female perspective on ‘Care’ and ‘Sustainability’, as discussed in our Introduction, change the way a developer approaches an initial AI prototype?

Elena: I want to be honest here. I do not think “care” is a female trait. I think it is a discipline that anyone can choose.

But I do think women in tech have often been the ones asking the uncomfortable long-term questions. What happens to this codebase in six months? Who maintains this? What breaks when someone leaves? Those questions get dismissed as slow thinking in environments that reward speed.

What my chapter argues is that those questions are not slow. They are exactly what protects the speed you gained in week one from collapsing into chaos by week eight. This chapter is my attempt to give those questions a framework with teeth.

Sustainability in prototyping is not about slowing down. It is about making deliberate choices early so the system does not fall apart the moment someone tries to change something. That mindset is what I would call care applied to code.

Part 2: Technical Deep Dive: The Debt Trap

Defining Technical Debt: For those who aren’t engineers, how do you explain the concept of ‘Technical Debt’ in an AI context? Why is a ‘fast’ AI prototype more dangerous than a traditional software prototype?

Elena: Technical debt is a loan. You borrow time now and pay it back later with interest. In traditional software, that usually means messy code that takes longer to change. The debt is visible. An engineer can read the code and understand what is broken.

AI technical debt is different because the logic lives in prompts, not in code. When you change a prompt and do not write it down, the behavior changes but no one knows why. When something breaks three months later, there is no version history to look at. No one remembers what the original prompt said or what it was supposed to do.

GitClear analyzed over 211 million changed lines of code in 2024 and found an eightfold increase in duplicated code blocks, with duplication now ten times higher than two years ago. That is what happens when teams use AI to build fast without tracking what they built (GitClear, 2024).

The speed that makes AI prototyping attractive is the exact same thing that makes the debt harder to see until it is too late.

Safe & Maintainable: You focus on making prototyping ‘safe and maintainable’. In the rush to get a model to work, what is the most common shortcut developers take that leads to the biggest debt later on?

Elena: Not versioning their prompts.

I see this constantly. Someone tweaks the system message. The AI starts responding differently. Nobody notices right away. Six weeks later, a user reports weird behavior and the entire team is guessing because there is no record of what changed or when.

Your prompts are your business logic. They control how your product behaves. If you would not change production code without a commit message, you should not change a system prompt without writing down what changed and why.

I keep a file called prompts.md in every project I build. Every version gets a number, a date, a note on what changed, and what happened as a result. It takes five minutes. It saves days.

The Prototype-to-Production Gap: Many AI projects fail when they try to move from a demo to a real-world system. What is the one architectural pillar a team must have in their prototype if they ever hope to scale safely?

Elena: Separation between what you are testing and what you want to keep.

This sounds simple, but almost no one does it. Teams build experiments directly into the core flow. When it works, they ship the experiment. When it breaks, they cannot remove it without taking something else down with it.

I build everything testable inside an isolated folder or a separate project. Clean names, clear scope, no connections to production logic. When an experiment earns its way to production, I rebuild it properly. When it fails, I delete it and nothing else breaks.

Now, I want to be clear about where this applies. This approach is designed for early-stage AI products where one person or a small team is testing ideas fast. I have worked at companies with proper staging, pre-production, and production environments, and even with all of that structure, errors still make it through. A developer makes an assumption in a lower environment that does not hold in production. It happens.

So separation is necessary but not sufficient at scale. What changes when you are talking about millions of users is that you need the discipline of separation AND the infrastructure to enforce it. The habit I teach here builds the muscle. What you do with that muscle at enterprise scale is a different chapter.

Part 3: The Interconnected AI Stack

Agentic Reliability: Lakshmi Veeramani (Chapter 23) writes that ‘“autonomy without observability is a risk’” When you are rapidly prototyping, is it even possible to build in observability from day one, or does that always come later?

Elena : Yes, and I will tell you exactly what I do, because this one is personal.

Every app I build now has dashboard metrics and usage alerts from the very first prompt. Not because it is best practice I read somewhere: because I am a Product Manager and I cannot manage what I cannot measure. I cannot rely on Lovable or any vibe coding tool to tell me if something is working. I need my own signal.

The mistake I see constantly is treating observability as infrastructure work you add when the product matures. But by then you have been flying blind for months, making decisions based on guesses.

At prototype scale, you do not need a full monitoring stack. You need a prompt version log, a record of what the model was supposed to do, and some basic usage tracking that tells you what is actually happening. That is three things. None of them require a data engineering team. They just require the decision to do it on day one instead of later.

Cybersecurity by Design: In my Cybersecurity chapter, I argue that accessibility often comes at the cost of security. Does rapid prototyping inherently create more intrusion risks, or can we ‘Code with Conscience’ even when we are moving fast?

Elena : Rapid prototyping creates more risk only when teams treat “it is just a prototype” as permission to skip security thinking entirely.

Here is a concrete example. Say you are building a prototype for a career coaching app. You want to test whether users will share real workplace situations with an AI coach. That is a legitimate experiment. But the moment you store those responses tied to a real email address in a production database, you have a problem. That data is now sensitive. If the prototype gets abandoned, that data does not go with it.

The rule I follow: experiments never touch real user data. Authentication, payment processing, and anything handling personal information stays outside the experiment boundary. Always.

Another example from my own work. I tested a collaboration feature that let two users share a draft. The test version used hard-coded user IDs because it was faster to set up. That is fine for an internal test. It would have been a serious problem if that version had ever connected to real accounts.

Moving fast does not mean moving carelessly. The shortcuts that create security debt and the shortcuts that create maintenance debt are usually the same shortcut.

The Governance Bridge: Soribel Feliz (Chapter 20) mentions that security experts are the best leaders for AI Governance. How does your method for prototyping help a company meet governance standards before they ever hit ‘deploy’?

Elena : The governance answer lives in two habits: versioning prompts and making forced decisions at the end of every experiment.

Here is the concrete version of why this matters. Imagine a regulator asks your team to explain why the AI recommends one outcome over another in a hiring tool. If you have a versioned prompt log, you can show exactly when the instruction changed, who changed it, and what the reasoning was. You have a paper trail. If you do not have that log, you are guessing, and in a regulated context, guessing is not an acceptable answer.

Or imagine a product incident. A customer escalates because the AI gave advice that caused a real problem. Your legal team needs to understand what the model was told to do. Without documentation, you are reconstructing the logic from memory. With a prompt version log, you have evidence of intent.

That is what governance-compatible prototyping looks like. You are not creating documentation after the fact. You are building the audit trail as you work.

Part 4: The Human Signal & Responsibility

The 'Hand on the Wheel': Elizabeth Eagle-Simbeye (Chapter 15) asks 'Who holds the wheel?' in autonomous systems. In a rapid prototype, how do you ensure the human developer remains in control of the model's logic rather than letting the non-deterministic outputs take over?"

Elena: You name what you are testing before you test it.

The moment you say “I am testing whether a conversational checkout interface reduces drop-off by 20%” you have defined what success looks like. The model’s outputs are evidence, not decisions. You are evaluating them against a clear standard you set before the experiment ran.

The teams that lose control of model logic are the ones that start with “let’s see what it does.” No defined hypothesis. No success criteria. The model’s behavior starts driving the product instead of informing it.

Habit 1 in my chapter, naming the experiment and setting a hard deadline, is exactly this. It keeps the developer in the driver’s seat. The model is a tool, not a collaborator with editorial control.

The ‘Ikigai-Risk’ of Coding: Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai (Chapter 4) warns that AI can lead to a sense of emptiness if it takes away our creative ‘flow’. If AI does all the ‘heavy lifting’ in prototyping, do developers lose the ‘joy of the struggle’ that leads to true mastery?

Elena : Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai makes this point in Chapter 4 and I think it is a real tension worth taking seriously.

My honest answer is that the struggle does not disappear with AI tools. It moves. You are no longer fighting syntax errors. You are fighting ambiguity. You are fighting the gap between what you described and what you actually meant. You are learning to think in systems.

That is a different kind of mastery and in some ways a harder one. Writing a prompt that produces consistent, reliable behavior across thousands of different user inputs requires deep product thinking. That is not less work. It is different work.

I have also built more in the last year than in the five years before it combined. Not because AI made everything easy, but because it removed the friction between an idea and a test. The joy for me is in the learning cycle, and AI made that cycle faster, not less meaningful.

Part 5: Actionable Awareness

The ‘Red Flag’ Audit: If a technical lead is looking at their current AI prototype this week, what is the first red flag that tells them they are accruing too much technical debt?

Elena: Nobody on the team can answer the question: “Why does the AI respond that way?”

Not “Who built this?” Not “When was this written?”

Those two questions used to matter before AI. In a traditional codebase, knowing who wrote something and when often gave you enough context to figure out the logic. You could read the code. You could trace the decision.

With AI, the behavior lives in prompts. And prompts are invisible unless someone wrote them down. Knowing who wrote the system message two months ago does not help you if there is no record of what it said or why it changed. The audit trail that engineers relied on in a pre-AI world does not exist for AI behavior unless you created it on purpose.

So the red flag is not the confusion itself. It is discovering that there is no record to go back to.

The Final Takeaway: What is the one thing you want a reader to do differently in their next chat thread or dev session to ensure they are building a sustainable digital future?

Elena: Write down what you are testing and when you will decide.

Before you open Lovable or Cursor or whatever tool you use: give the experiment a name; set a deadline; and define what success looks like. One sentence each. Three sentences total.

That is it.

Not because it feels productive. Because it is the difference between a prototype that teaches you something useful and one that becomes your production system before anyone decided it should be.

The mess is not built in one session. It is built one undocumented decision at a time.

Sustainability in prototyping is not about slowing down. It is about making deliberate choices early so the system does not fall apart the moment someone tries to change something. That mindset is what I would call care applied to code - Elena Calvillo

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Why This Matters

Elena | AI Product Leader’s perspective challenges one of the most dominant narratives in AI today: that speed is the only metric of success. Instead, she shows us that the real shift is toward a discipline of sustainability.

If AI logic is increasingly invisible, living in undocumented prompts rather than readable code, then the responsibility shifts from “vibe coding” to building an intentional audit trail of thinking and decision-making. Her insights remind us that building with AI is not just about producing a working demo; it is about “care applied to code” to ensure long-term stability and governance,.

As AI becomes more embedded in how we build products, the real differentiator will not be who prototypes faster, but who manages technical debt effectively from the very first prompt. Documentation, observability, and the separation of experiments are no longer optional; they are the foundation of a sustainable digital future.

Elena leaves us with a powerful takeaway: the mess is not built in one session, but one undocumented decision at a time.

Thank you, Elena | AI Product Leader, for your thoughtful and deeply relevant contribution to this conversation. For readers looking to go further, her chapter in AI Everywhere, Volume 1 offers both a wake-up call and a powerful reframing of what it truly means to build with conscience in the age of AI. Don’t miss her newsletter, Prompt-Led Product | For PMs Building in the AI Era, where she gives a transparent, behind-the-scenes look at what it really means to build with AI in practice, not just in theory. From shipping tools to debugging failures, she shares honest, hands-on insights that I personally highly recommend.

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