Andrea Hiott & Farida Khalaf: Interview #12, AI Everywhere, Volume 1

In this episode of the She Writes AI podcast, Farida Khalaf talks with one of the co-authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore the realities of building AI that is rooted in care and human connection. This is part of the ongoing interview series, and today we are joined by Andrea Hiott. Her Chapter 7: "More Love, Less Manipulated by Language: How LLMs Can Lead Us To Care”, challenges the binary thinking that frames AI as either a savior or a monster.

The AI Everywhere book series brings together multidisciplinary voices to explore how artificial intelligence is being developed, who is shaping it, and what narratives are often left out. Rather than treating AI as purely technical innovation, it emphasizes history, responsibility, and the human decisions behind the systems we use every day.

Drawing from her background as an embodied philosopher with degrees in neuroscience, and her work as the host of Love and Philosophy, Andrea explores how AI can be oriented toward meaningful human and ecological connection. She reframes AI as a vehicle that humans must consciously orient toward a purpose, rather than focusing solely on the “loop” between a technology and a person.

In this conversation with Farida Khalaf, Andrea’s insights uncover why we must stop “mistaking the map for the territory” when interacting with large language models. She explores how to break the “trance” of automated interaction and why preserving relational friction, the tension and friction that define real life, is the most powerful way to ensure that technology serves our collective well-being.

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Highlights from the Live Interview

The Global Tribe & The Philosophy of Care

Question: Why was it important for you to position Care as a central theme in AI Everywhere?

Andrea: Well, I think it’s incredibly important. It’s actually probably the most important thing we could think about right now, but nobody’s really thinking about it because we are caught in a loop.

We have a new tool and we can think of it as like a vehicle, but we have to orient it. And right now, we are not orienting it towards care and connection with humans — relational, ecological connection.

Instead, we’re kind of worrying about this loop between technology and person. Care is like the movement that we are making through life. So what we care about is actually orienting us.

Care is power. And that’s what you’re giving to those machines. Care is actually a relational friction. Equilibrium is actually death. When you get into a state where you’re completely smooth, then you are no longer alive. The tension and the friction is what life is.

Don’t think of AI as the end. Think of it as the vehicle that you’re going to orient towards something in the real world.

Question: Beyond Either/Or: How does moving past binary thinking allow us to better use these tools?

Andrea: I think it’s important to understand it’s not neutral, of course, but that the technology isn’t neutral doesn’t mean that it’s only either one thing or the other. And the more we try to do that, the more we sort of close off from one another.

And we call it like a savior or a monster; if we try to talk about them against one another, like one side’s going to win, then we have trouble. I mean, we’re not actually getting anywhere.

Again, we’re focusing on that loop instead of like looking at the landscape and thinking, where do we want to orient this?

Technical Deep Dive: Language as a Bridge

Question: The Mirror of Language: How does interacting with a machine help a human become more aware of their own communication habits?

Andrea: I think what’s coming to me right now is that the idea that we are mistaking the map for the territory, because language is so important to us and it cues so many old habits from our whole life.

So when we’re interacting with language ... we’re actually kind of creating a world that’s based on all other interactions we’ve ever had, because the language represents that.

And so it’s queuing certain habitual bodily responses that were actually built through relational environmental actions. But we confuse that. It’s happening in that moment, but actually, everything is cumulative. So we’re bringing our whole life to this.

Question: Care as an Opportunity: Can you share a practical example of how a 'transactional' AI interaction can be transformed into a 'relational' one?

Andrea: Noticing when it’s a transaction and letting it be a transaction, but not mistaking it for a relationality.

And then you can sort of use the chatbot to practice. It’s like the car. It’s the vehicle that can help you get to those places. But if you’re not thinking of it like that, then you’re just getting sucked into it and it’s just habituating you thinking that is the relationship.

Maybe I can say, “Okay, I’m going to have like an experiment with an LLM.” It’s practice. I’m not going to ask the LLM these questions. I’m instead going to ask the LLM to help me express myself. Once you start getting able to say those kinds of things, you’ve started that habit. And then it only makes sense though, if you then go to the landscape and the environment and the people around you.

The Interconnected AI Landscape

Question: The "i-risk" of Emptiness: If an AI can simulate 'care' or 'love' perfectly, do we risk losing the authentic 'human signal'?

Andrea: And so what do we care about? Do we care about bodies being alive, relational, being able to not judge each other so harshly, open spaces where we can explore all these amazing possibilities of life that we hardly even see right now?

So I don’t think it’s going to actually replace us unless we are just exhausted and we narrow ourselves into that equilibrium state, which could happen because there is so much overwhelm.

But I really believe in us as humans. I think you love your grandmother and so do I. I love my dog. We love our kids. We love our families. These things are hard. But it’s where the meaning is.

Question: Relational Ethics vs. Wonder Bread: How does your concept of 'Care Beyond Technology' help us move toward relational ethics?

Andrea: Then that relationality becomes the most important thing, not the technology.

The technology becomes the way we can be in our bodies better, and in the world better, and with more excitement, more motivation.

We can’t all be experts at all of this stuff, but we can help each other do that. And that community in that way becomes much more important, real interaction, able to know the people you’re working with in some way and trust them.

Governance & The Accountability of Connection

Question: The Accountability Gap: Who is accountable if the language model subtly manipulates the user's emotions?

Andrea: I think we have to not be afraid to be vulnerable and to hold tension. And the reason I say that is because we have to show that we care about this subject and that we need each other and that we need help.

And that it’s actually a power. This connects us. We can join in this feeling of tension and vulnerability that is humanity, right? It’s about being able to listen, being there, and trying to create technology that’s going to be resonant, that actually hears what you need to be heard.

Question: Women as Architects of Trust: How does a focus on 'Love' and 'Care' fundamentally change the way we should govern LLMs?

Andrea: Just who really want to do this. Want care to be the foundation of what we're building, the policy we're making, all of that.

But what it really comes down to is just being able to listen, being able to be there and being able to try to create technology that’s going to be resonant, which is it’s going to actually hear what you need to be heard and actually help someone who can address that find you.

Actionable Awareness & Future Vision

Question: Mindful AI Integration: How can 'working people' use a chatbot this week to improve a relationship in their 'analog' life?

Andrea: Maybe I can say, “okay, I’m going to have, like, an experiment with an LLM.” It’s practice. I’m not going to ask the LLM, you know, these questions. I’m instead going to ask the LLM to help me express myself.

And then once you start getting able to say those kinds of things, you’ve started that habit. You know you can do it and you know you have care in you.

And then it only makes sense though, if you then go to landscape and the environment and the people around you and slowly maybe see if you can do some of that and find people who might help do some of that.

Reach out.

Final Message

Question: What is the one thing you want a reader to do differently after reading Chapter 7?

Andrea: I've said it, I mean, it's holding paradox. It's care matters. It's community matters. It's you are something special no matter who you are or where you are.

And don't think of AI as the end. Think of it as the vehicle that you're going to orient towards something in the real world.

Final Summary: Andrea emphasizes that while AI can mimic human language, it lacks the "relational friction" of real life. She defines true care as the ability to hold tension and stay present in our bodies. Her call to action is to use AI as a tool for practice, but to ultimately "break the trance" and return to the "territory" of real-world human connection.

Why This Matters

We are living through what Andrea Hiott describes as a "trance" of automation, where artificial intelligence is increasingly being mistaken for true relationality, often embedded into our daily interactions without a clear understanding of how it manipulates our language, our bodily habits, and our sense of connection

While the digital world offers a smooth, frictionless experience, AI systems have rapidly expanded by replicating human patterns, queuing habitual responses that trick us into "mistaking the map for the territory". This shift has raised urgent questions about the numbing or narrowing of the human experience in a society that often prioritizes automated transactions over the messy, necessary friction of real relationships.

Andrea Hiott’s perspective highlights that AI is not an end in itself, but a "vehicle" that must be consciously oriented by human agency. In her work, including her newsletter Love and Philosophy, she examines the tension between the "either/or" binary, viewing AI as either a savior or a monster, and instead advocates for a path that moves beyond these boxes toward a deeper commitment to care and connection.

She also emphasizes that these concerns are not abstract or distant. The loss of "relational intelligence" and the outsourcing of our "moral muscle" are already influencing how we parent, how we treat the elderly, and how we support one another through vulnerability. She warns that "equilibrium is death," arguing that the tension and friction found in real-world care are precisely what make us alive.

Rather than focusing only on whether AI is "conscious," this conversation centers the present reality: AI is already a vehicle we are driving, and it is currently reshaping our social and ecological landscapes. The question is no longer how fast the technology can go, but how consciously we choose to "break the trance" and orient it toward the real world

So subscribe, stay connected, and be part of the movement.

Don’t think of AI as the end. Think of it as the vehicle that you're going to orient towards something in the real world.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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