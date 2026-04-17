Here we are in the She Writes AI interview series, where we talk with the authors behind AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore their insights, experiences, and guidance on building AI that is ethical, responsible, and human-centered.

This is the 11th episode in the series, and today we are joined by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi. Her Chapter 5: AI Cinema: Between Craft, Collapse, and the Possibility of a New Language, explores the emergence of AI as not just a set of tools, but as the foundation of an entirely new cinematic grammar.

Elettra Fiumi is a Swiss-based Italian-American award-winning film director, producer, and educator. Her work moves between documentary filmmaking, archival research, and experimental AI-generated forms, often exploring memory, authorship, and the evolving relationship between humanity and technology. She is the founder of Fiumi Studios and the voice behind AI Cinema, her newsletter documenting the creators, tools, and workflows shaping this emerging medium. She teaches AI for Cinema and creative AI practices internationally at universities, museums, and film festivals, and has created work for platforms including Netflix, BBC, and The New Yorker.

In her practice, AI is not positioned as a shortcut or replacement for filmmaking, but as a structural shift in how stories are developed, iterated, and experienced. Her work asks what happens when cinema is no longer defined solely by capture and editing, but by generation, dialogue, and continuous revision between human intent and machine output.

In this conversation, Elettra reflects on AI as a new cinematic language, the tension between speed and authorship, and why the most important decisions in filmmaking remain stubbornly human. Whether you are a filmmaker, educator, or creative working at the edge of new tools, her insights offer a grounded yet expansive view of what it means to create in a moment of technological transformation.

Below is AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi’s full interview response to Farida Khalaf’s questions for AI Cinema: Between Craft, Collapse, and the Possibility of a New Language from AI Everywhere, Volume 1.

Topic: AI Cinema: Between Craft, Collapse, and the Possibility of a New Language (Chapter 5)

Intended Audience: For filmmakers, artists, media educators, and communication professionals who want to move toward a deeper understanding of meaning, intent, and authorship in an AI-mediated world, focusing on the fundamental "why" of human creation.



Part 1: The Professional Path & The Collective Mission

The Expert Perspective: Elettra, your career has spanned from fact-checking and journalism to award-winning film production and teaching. What was the "spark" that made you realize AI needed to be framed as a new "language" to be learned, rather than just a tool for production efficiency?

Elettra: Every new language begins the moment you realize you’ve been thinking in the old one. For me, that moment came when I started learning about prompting and prompt engineering. I realized that the conversations you have with these machines have their own code, one that’s different from how we typically communicate. But the exciting part was that this code wasn’t entirely foreign. It was about tapping into what I already knew from my past: cinematography, lighting, camera types, lenses. All of those decisions I’d been making instinctively on set for years suddenly needed to be articulated, defined, and communicated to the tools. That act of translating visual intuition into language was thrilling.



The production efficiency side matters too, of course. But that’s really about organizing your thoughts and projects so you can get more done and focus on the creative part. The language piece is something deeper: it’s about world-building, about being able to define the rules of your visual universe and have a real conversation with the machine about them. That’s when I understood this wasn’t just a new tool. It was a new form of creative literacy.

The "Home" Perspective: You describe discovering your love for AI tools during maternity leave, a time you call a "personal and professional rupture." Why was that specific moment of solitude and irregular stretches of time so pivotal for your encounter with generative technology?

Elettra: Learning something as complex as AI requires real, dedicated time. I see it now even when I’m generating for a film or vibe coding: I need uninterrupted stretches where I can go deep. The real work happens there. Maternity leave gave me that: quiet, space, and the safety of a structured learning environment. I was enrolled in a master’s program, so I wasn’t experimenting for the first time in front of a client. That was such a luxury.

There was also something more personal driving it. I knew motherhood was going to keep me closer to home, that the constant travel and juggling of deadlines I’d done before would be much harder, at least in those initial months. And then AI opened this door: the ability to organize my work with real efficiency but also to create stories of the wildest imagination. I had a genuine creative burst after Luna was born. Suddenly I could explore all of these ideas in a doable way, without needing to raise funds for crazy concepts or travel the world to execute them. It was truly empowering.

Part 2: The Systems of Decision & The Creative Dialogue

Shifting the Work: You argue that AI doesn't replace filmmaking but "shifts where the work lives." Which phases of the process do you find AI accelerates most effectively, and why do you believe scriptwriting and editing remain "stubbornly human" tasks?

Elettra: The organizational side of filmmaking is where AI accelerates things most dramatically: analyzing large amounts of data, managing timings, logistics, moving parts. It supports the phases that can be repetitive in production or overwhelmingly complex in coordination. That acceleration is real and meaningful.

But scriptwriting and editing are some of my favorite parts of making a film, and they remain stubbornly human for different reasons. With scriptwriting, there’s something that happens when you’re inventing a story that is deeply personal and yet also about imagination, spontaneity, the unexpected, and whatever you’re most curious about. That’s what makes the writing great. AI hasn’t fully reached those liminal spaces where we live as storytellers, where the story becomes magic.

Why AI tools for Editing haven’t stepped up, honestly, baffles me. I’m surprised the tools haven’t improved more. Tools like CapCut and InVideo have done incredible things, and even Seedance. Great editing is based on a sense of rhythm, an understanding of space and silence, a sophisticated mixing of sound effects, music, voiceover, and image. That sense of rhythm pulls everything together and produces results that feel professional, advanced, high-quality. A great human editor is still unbeatable. So much of the story is built in the edit, even when you’ve already figured everything out from the beginning, even when every shot is clear and planned. In that edit room, you encounter again that spontaneity, that human instinct, that AI editing tools still can’t match. But, of course, the fact that you can generate what you envision and are missing, on the timeline and you can’t do a re-shoot — thank you, AI.

Cinema as a System: You define cinema as a "system of decisions", from rhythm and texture to audience duration. How does AI change the stakes of these decisions when audiences might watch a film differently simply because they know it was generated?

Elettra: Right now, many audiences come to AI-generated film with an approach of refusal before they’ve even been open to watching it. There’s real fear and anger that AI is going to erode culture, diminish the history of cinema, threaten its future. That emotional position shapes the viewing experience before a single frame plays.

At the same time, AI is developing its own visual language, a different set of styles and aesthetics that is still being explored. As the tools evolve, we’re seeing creators produce extremely high-quality films where it’s genuinely difficult to tell they were generated. That gap between AI-generated and traditionally shot imagery will continue to diminish.

And that’s where the question gets interesting, and honestly where I sit with some uncertainty myself. If the story remains human, if the edit remains largely human, and the images are of genuinely high quality, then what exactly makes the experience different for the audience? I think the answer is: less and less. The real question isn’t whether something was generated by a machine. It’s whether someone with a point of view made deliberate decisions about rhythm, texture, and duration. Those decisions are what cinema has always been. The origin of the pixels is secondary.

Dialogue with the Machine: You describe creativity as a dialogue where the “difference” between your prompt and the AI’s output is actually the point. How has this process expanded your own creative practice, perhaps even leading you into genres like science fiction that you hadn’t explored before?

Elettra: Sometimes I have an idea that becomes a testing ground for this exact dialogue. I’ve been developing a concept about a fashion show in the jungle for over a year now, and every time I’m testing a new tool or exploring a workflow, I keep going back to that story. I’m endlessly curious to see the different outputs the same base concept generates, and those experiments are genuinely exciting. They expand my creative practice because they allow me to explore the different visual languages I carry within me, all through the lens of a single story.

But AI has also opened up entirely new questions for me. I’ve found myself exploring ideas about artificial wombs, for instance, questions that would have been completely inaccessible to develop financially through traditional production. These are deeply human questions about the body, about motherhood, about technology’s relationship to life. And now I can explore them in multiple visual directions, testing how the future could look without needing to build a set or raise a budget first. The dialogue with the machine hasn’t just expanded my genres. It’s expanded the kinds of questions I’m able to ask.

Part 3: Case Studies - Radical Landscapes & Mamma Robot

Navigating Abundance: Your documentary Radical Landscapes was a ten-year journey through 16 terabytes of data. If you’d had access to tools like NotebookLM earlier, how might it have reduced the friction and isolation of navigating such a vast personal archive?

Elettra: An archive never gives you all its stories at once. With the sheer volume of interviews I had, covering so many different topics, a tool like NotebookLM could have helped me develop many more stories from that same content, find patterns across history and across people’s voices that I might never have seen with what I had before.

That project was also constantly in fundraising mode, and even though it had many collaborators, every collaboration came with the stress of paying for each person’s time. There was never the luxury of iterating and exploring in peace. And even so, I created so many different drafts of the edit. My poor family kept watching version after version, and they were all so different from each other. I spent enormous amounts of time alone with those transcripts, making decisions by myself, just to be efficient with whatever time I could afford from my collaborators.

From one archive, so many stories are born. With a tool like NotebookLM, it would have been a fascinating study to see how the output might have differed from what I ended up making. And honestly, it reminds me that those possibilities still exist. The archive is still there. The stories I didn’t find the first time are still waiting.

The Logic of Emergence: In contrast to your decade-long documentary, Mamma Robot was born from speed and "fake news." Can you explain how you used AI to discover, rather than execute, this film through loops of image and story generation?

Elettra: Discovery and execution are rarely separate for me. They happen at the same time. Mamma Robot started from a piece of fake news that was bombarding my social media feed and that I became obsessed with. I knew I wanted to explore it, but I had so many different ideas and very little time. With the help of ChatGPT, I was able to refine why I wanted to tell this story and how. Why it mattered to me. And that clarity allowed me to start generating visuals even before the story was fully shaped.

Through that process, I realized something important about how I work: as a learner and a doer, I’m at my best when I’m developing the story and the visual side simultaneously. If I have to write everything first and then shoot, it stalls me. It keeps me from reaching my creative potential. But looping between image and story, letting one inform the other in real time, is an incredibly expansive way of being creative. It lets you discover what’s actually inside of you, rather than trying to plan it all out in advance.

Narrative Registers: In Mamma Robot, you used different AI tools (Runway vs. Google’s Veo) to create different "narrative registers." Why is choosing a specific tool a "narrative decision" rather than just a technical one?

Elettra: Every tool carries its own visual and temporal logic. In Mamma Robot, I deliberately used different AI tools for different parts of the film, and that was a storytelling strategy, not a limitation. The fairy-tale sequences were developed with Runway, which has a painterly, dreamlike quality to its motion. When I needed to build a broader narrative context with a more photorealistic look, I turned to Google’s Veo. The shift in tool produced a shift in texture, movement, and realism that was more detailed, more convincing, and in a subtle way, more unsettling.

Rather than smoothing out these differences, I embraced them. Those contrasts became part of the film’s language, signaling different narrative registers: myth and investigation, intimacy and distance, body and system. When you’re telling a story that moves between the mythical and the real, the texture of the image needs to shift with it. A dream sequence shouldn’t feel the same as a documentary passage. In traditional filmmaking, you’d achieve that through changes in film stock, lens choice, lighting, color grading. In AI filmmaking, the model itself becomes that variable. Runway’s slight surrealism tells the audience they’re in a space of imagination. Veo’s photorealism grounds them in something that feels observed. The audience may not consciously register the technical shift, but they feel the emotional one. That’s what makes it a narrative decision, not a technical one. The tools are not interchangeable. They shape meaning.

Part 4: Governance, Ethics & The Human Signal

The Myth of Speed: You mention that AI communities often hype trailers made in "three hours for $200." Why is this narrative misleading, and how do you defend the idea that clients pay for human judgment rather than "keystrokes"?

Elettra: The decisions you make in three hours are actually based on decades of experience. You know how to prompt, you know how to build the story, you know what a specific lighting choice does to the meaning of the storytelling. That speed isn’t effortless. It’s earned.

And frankly, the three-hour claim is often not even true. If you’re developing a consistent style, then building out the character, the location, the props, the costumes, and refining each individual image before you even enter the video generation phase, or if you’re doing something with real specificity, it takes much longer than three hours. The hype makes it seem like a random, almost accidental process, when in reality you’re making dozens of deliberate choices. Out of twenty, forty — hell, sometimes sixty — outputs, you choose one. And that choice is telling. It reveals your style, your taste, and the depth of experience you bring to the project.

When a client hires me, they’re not paying for the minutes it takes to generate. They’re paying for the years it took to master the tools, know the difference between them, know what to generate, what to keep, and what to discard. That judgment is the work. The keystrokes are just the last step.

Cultural Absence: You shared a story about a student trying to generate a coming-of-age story about a Jamaican boy where the AI failed. How does this "cultural absence" in datasets force filmmakers to confront the limits of representation in AI?

Elettra: A tool can only imagine what it has been taught to remember. When something like that happens in the classroom, it makes you realize how much of our humanity, and the diversity of it, is misrepresented in these systems. These models reflect who built them, who curated the data, and whose stories were considered worth preserving. That realization alone is valuable, but it’s not enough.

Between recognizing something is wrong and complaining about it, there needs to be action, otherwise things don’t change. That action can take many forms. Go out and create those datasets. Contact the tool makers and contribute to their libraries. Write about it. Make a film that shows the absence itself. Use the gap as a subject, not just a frustration.

What excites me is that the missing representation can become the very reason to create more stories about the specific thing that isn’t there. The cultural absence doesn’t just reveal a limit. It can become a prompt to fill it. And that shifts the filmmaker from being a passive user of the technology to someone who actively shapes what it knows.

The Contested Ground: As someone trained in fact-checking, you note that AI models are trained on creative work without consent. How do you navigate the tension of working on this "contested ground" while advocating for better systems of compensation?

Elettra: Transparency is the only honest starting point. As someone trained in fact-checking, I was taught that credibility is cumulative, and so is responsibility. I use these tools knowing they are built on contested ground. The models were trained on vast quantities of creative work, photographs, films, illustrations, music, often without the consent or compensation of those who made it. I don’t have a clean resolution for that, and I’m skeptical of anyone who claims to.

What I try to do is remain transparent about the tension, credit sources and influences whenever possible, and advocate for better systems of compensation and consent as they develop. Pretending the problem doesn’t exist, or that individual creators bear no responsibility for engaging with it, is not a position I can hold.

I also think it’s important to be precise about where the real ethical lines are. Creating an original AI character is no different from animation or fiction. But cloning a real person’s likeness or voice without permission is a rights issue that demands proper frameworks. Lumping everything together doesn’t help anyone. The more precisely we think about these distinctions, the better the systems we’ll build.

Part 5: Actionable Takeaways & Final Message

The Final Message: You conclude that the hardest part of filmmaking was never generating the image, but "knowing what the image should say." If a filmmaker is just starting with AI this week, what is the one "stubbornly human" quality you hope they never outsource to the machine?

Elettra: The why. We can all create beautiful images now. The technology has democratized the how in ways that would have seemed impossible even two years ago. But the question that no tool will ever answer for you is: why are you creating this? What do you want the audience to feel, to question, to carry with them after the screen goes dark?

That comes from imagination, and imagination comes from living. From the things you’ve seen, the people you’ve loved, the questions that keep you up at night. A diffusion model doesn’t have those. You do.

So if you’re starting with AI this week, start with the message. Close your eyes and ask yourself what you want to say and why it matters to you. If you can answer that honestly, the tools will serve you. If you can’t, no amount of generation will save you. The hardest part of filmmaking was never making the image. It was knowing what the image should say. That has always been ours, and I hope it always will be.

The hardest part of filmmaking was never making the image. It was knowing what the image should say.

Cinema is a system of decisions. The tools may change, but the decisions remain human.

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Why This Matters

A central idea emerges clearly across this interview: AI does not simply change how films are made, it changes where creative work actually happens. For AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi, the shift is not about replacing craft, but redistributing it across a new system of decisions, where generation, iteration, and storytelling are deeply intertwined.

From archival documentary work to AI-native experimentation, she traces a practice grounded in both structure and emergence. AI accelerates logistics, expands visual possibility, and enables rapid exploration of ideas that would once have been constrained by budget, time, or production scale. Yet what remains unchanged is the core of cinematic authorship: judgment, rhythm, and narrative intent.

Her perspective resists the idea that speed equals creativity. Instead, she reframes filmmaking as a continuous negotiation between intention and output, where tools evolve, but meaning still depends on human choice. The filmmaker’s role does not disappear in this shift; it becomes more explicit, not less.

At the center of her argument is a simple but defining truth: AI can generate images, worlds, and variations, but it cannot determine significance. It cannot answer the question that gives cinema its direction — what is worth saying, and why now.

In a moment where cinema is being redefined from the inside out, AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi’s work offers both clarity and tension. It suggests that we are not just adopting new tools, we are witnessing the emergence of a new language. And like all languages, its meaning will depend on who speaks it, and with what intent.

Thank you, Elettra Fiumi, for this expansive and deeply reflective contribution to the conversation. you can find her work here AI Cinema and other AI films can be found here in Escape.ai.

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References

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