Celeste Garcia & Farida Khalaf: Interview #10, AI Everywhere, Volume 1

In this episode of the She Writes AI podcast, Farida Khalaf talks with one of the co-authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 to explore the realities of building AI that is ethical, accountable, and inclusive. This is part of the ongoing interview series, and today we are joined by Celeste Garcia. Her Chapter 1: Challenging the Male Narrative and Building Accountable AI, sets the foundation for the entire book by re-examining how AI history has been told and whose contributions have been recognized.

The AI Everywhere book series brings together multidisciplinary voices to explore how artificial intelligence is being developed, who is shaping it, and what narratives are often left out. Rather than treating AI as purely technical innovation, it emphasizes history, responsibility, and the human decisions behind the systems we use every day.

Drawing from her experience at Microsoft and her work as the author of AI Baby, Celeste explores how AI is being developed in an environment driven by speed, competition, and deep uncertainty. At the same time, she challenges the dominant historical narrative that has overlooked key figures such as Ada Lovelace, Grace Hopper, and Radia Perlman.

In this conversation with Farida Khalaf, Celeste’s insights uncover how the story of AI has been shaped, how women’s contributions have often been erased from the narrative, and why building accountable AI requires confronting both history and the systems being built today.

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Highlights from the Live Interview

The Professional “Why”

Question: What made you realize the male-dominated narrative in AI is a systemic risk?

Celeste:

Certainly there is a disparity that has existed for a long time. It’s still only about 30% women in tech, and when you get to the executive level, it drops to around 12%.

The thing about AI is that this is probably the most seismic shift in technology we’ve ever seen in history.

So when you’re baking bias into the data, whether that’s gender bias or racial bias, once these systems are trained, it’s really locked and loaded.

And if that origin is ignored, it really limits how much women feel a part of this new technology, and ultimately it limits how many younger girls see themselves in the field.

The Global Tribe:

Question: How does it feel to open the book and set the stage for this collective mission?

Celeste:

It was really shocking to me to discover so many women I had never heard of who really should be household names. These women have become my heroes.

It was also just really powerful to find a community of women who are deeply concerned about the ethics of AI. That sense of shared concern is really what has drawn me further into this space.

And when you think about these women going into technology in the very early days of computing, it was something truly remarkable.

Ada Lovelace & AI Origination

Question: Does Ada Lovelace’s idea that machines cannot originate still hold today?

Celeste:

That debate is still just as relevant today as it was when she was doing her research.

You would think, wow, AI is actually originating these thoughts but in reality, AI is being fed a massive amount of data by humans.

So if we define origination as creativity, lived experience, and truly original thought, then I would say Ada Lovelace’s theory still holds true.

Women Who Built Computing Foundations

Question: Why is it important to remember women like Dorothy Vaughan, Grace Hopper, and Radia Perlman?

Celeste:

These women have become my heroes. You have to think about these women as the original, the OGs of tech.

At a time when there were so few of them, the outsized contributions they made in laying the foundations of modern computing are profound.

What’s fascinating is that they didn’t just learn the systems — they brought their teams along too. There’s so much to be learned from their perseverance and leadership.

Fei-Fei Li & Data Quality

Question: How did Fei-Fei Li change AI through data?

Celeste:

Fei-Fei Li realized that if you could get enough high-quality data, you could completely change the game for AI. Her work with large, curated datasets set the stage for what we now know as modern AI.

Before her contributions, we were in what was called the ‘AI winter,’ a period of stagnation in the field. But her breakthrough showed that it wasn’t just about having more data — it was about having quality data.

Now, large tech firms are just wholesale scraping data from the internet, and as the saying goes, ‘garbage in, garbage out’.

Scaling Bias

Question: How does AI amplify societal bias?

Celeste:

AI amplifies societal bias because the data it’s trained on is inherently biased. And as you scale those systems to different languages and contexts, the bias just gets magnified. There’s really only a handful of tech conglomerates that have the resources to develop this technology, and they control a lot of the narratives.

If you’re able to anthropomorphize AI, treating it like a human entity, you end up taking responsibility away from the developers and the systems themselves. Ultimately, it’s the algorithms, the data, the weights, and the people behind them that shape how bias gets baked into AI.

Present Harm vs Existential Risk

Question: Why is the extinction narrative dominating instead of present harms?

Celeste:

The focus on the extinction narrative allows people to shift responsibility away from themselves. If you’re constantly looking at the future, at this existential threat of AI, you’re not dealing with the immediate, present harms that are already happening. It’s a way to avoid responsibility for what’s going on right now.

It’s also a bit of a marketing ploy for those pushing the technology, as it draws attention away from the ethical concerns and biases embedded in current AI systems. The women raising these red flags about the harms we’re already facing are often portrayed as slowing down progress, which is simply not true. We need a diverse group of voices to shape this conversation, not just the ones pushing the future hype.

Ethical AI & Industry Resistance

Question: How can companies support ethical AI instead of silencing it?

Celeste:

There’s a clear example with a researcher who wrote a paper exposing biases in AI, and when she did, Google, who was signing her paychecks, didn’t like what she said, so they terminated her.

This story clearly shows that ethical concerns aren’t always welcomed, and it’s really not happening the way it should right now. Companies often face an inherent conflict of interest: they want to push AI forward quickly, but they don’t always prioritize ethics or accountability.

It would be nice if there were a way to address these issues from within the companies, but if ethical considerations aren’t baked into the process from the start, it’s going to be too late to fix things down the line. Building ethical AI has to be part of the foundation, not an afterthought.

AI BABY & Storytelling

Question: How does storytelling help explain AI?

Celeste:

What’s good about fiction is that it really shows the humanity behind the technology. It makes us think about how people will truly be affected by AI, which is permeating everything, and the very human decisions that will need to be made. Fiction allows us to ask, “What would I do in this situation?” It brings the stakes of AI to life in a way that makes it more approachable and relatable for everyone. It’s a way to humanize what’s often seen as a very abstract, technical subject.

Accountability Advice

Question: What is one step leaders can take to address AI bias?

Celeste:

You have to look at the potential harms that the system could cause when it’s operating exactly the way it was intended. People really need to ask some hard questions, and not just accept the outputs as truth. I always question the outputs myself, don’t take them at face value. It really comes down to having more diversity in the people who are designing the systems. Diversity ensures that multiple perspectives are considered, which helps to mitigate bias and promote more ethical outcomes.

Final Message

Question: What do you want readers to take away from Chapter 1?

Celeste:

I really want readers to understand that we need to demand ethics in AI development, because if we don’t, it’s going to be a huge problem down the line. Ethics need to be baked into the systems right from the start. But beyond that, it’s important to elevate the stories of the women who laid the groundwork for tech, as well as the women currently shaping the future. Hopefully, this can inspire more women to enter the field, knowing that their contributions are not only valuable but essential. And ultimately, we all have a part to play in making this technology more inclusive and accountable.

Why This Matters

We are living through what Celeste Garcia describes as a technological superstorm, where artificial intelligence is evolving faster than most people can fully process, often embedded into daily life without clear awareness, consent, or understanding of its long-term consequences.

While many were focused on work, family, and the demands of a fast-paced digital world, AI systems rapidly expanded into how we communicate, learn, and make decisions. This shift has raised urgent questions about control, transparency, and accountability in technologies that increasingly shape human behavior.

Celeste Garcia’s perspective highlights that AI is not developing in a neutral environment. It is being built within systems defined by competition, speed, and uneven power structures. In her work, including her newsletter Celeste Garcia Getting Real About AI, she examines the tension between AI as a promise of progress and AI as a source of emerging risk.

She also emphasizes that these concerns are not abstract or distant. Issues such as bias in training data, lack of accountability, environmental cost, and uneven representation are already influencing how AI systems function in real-world contexts, shaping language, access, and opportunity.

Rather than focusing only on extreme future scenarios, this conversation centers the present reality: AI is already here, already influencing decisions, and already reshaping society. The question is no longer whether it will matter, but how consciously we choose to respond to it now.

So subscribe, stay connected, and be part of the movement.

AI was unleashed on us without our consent. If you don’t build the ethics in now, it’s just going to be too late.

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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