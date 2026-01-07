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If/Then GTM by Nelson Derrien's avatar
If/Then GTM by Nelson Derrien
Jan 20

Recently heard about the work of Dr. Gladys West

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/54556721-it-began-with-a-dream

Really glad that these pioneers are being recognized

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