Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter is for you. Meet our newest She Writes AI Community members!

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The She Writes AI Community directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, business, & more. Each writer self-selects into one of 16 digest categories when they join. If you write about AI (you do not need to use AI), we invite you to add yourself, and feel free to share this join link with someone else who fits our mission here: ➡️ Join the SheWritesAI Community directory

This article includes:

➕ 2026-08-05 directory additions

✍🏼 Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)

📝Directory notes

🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources

Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests, Herstory profiles, book news, author interviews, and more!

This permanent post always links to the complete directory and the latest maps:

➕Directory additions

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.

This update adds 5 new writers representing 2 countries:

✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers

(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)

Career & Leadership (1)

In Be Business Savvy • by Susan Colantuono • 0d ago (2026-08-04 14:03 UTC)

2 likes • 457 words



Education & Learning (1)

In Dr Emma Ransome • by Dr Emma Ransome • 4d ago (2026-07-31 19:41 UTC)

1,262 words



Ethics & Society (1)

In Built Different: AI for Women • by Built Different: AI for Women • 6d ago (2026-07-29 18:00 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 739 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In You are the throughline • by Niki Bowen • 5d ago (2026-07-30 22:40 UTC)

24 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 2,461 words



📝Directory Notes

This directory update may include small updates to outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers) or removal of some people who are no longer writing about AI.

To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us. Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you. Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default, as long as their articles are suitable for all ages.

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