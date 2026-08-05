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Susan Colantuono's avatar
Susan Colantuono
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I’m so happy to have found this community. Here’s a para from my book, The Flywheel and the Algorithm that I think will strike home: “The research on AI gender bias is extensive. Researchers have documented it in hiring algorithms, performance evaluation tools, salary benchmarking systems, facial recognition technology and large language models. What is notable — and telling — is who is doing that research. It is almost exclusively women writing about women being disadvantaged. First-person male interrogation of how AI systems personally benefit men — written by men, about their own experience of the system's tailwind — is essentially absent from the discourse. The silence is not a gap in the literature. It is data.”

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