SheWritesAI digest for August 2, 2026: 9 collaborations, 321 articles
9 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 321 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 764 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is packed full; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.)
Special note: In the wake of the integration of Pangram into the Substack platform on July 22, SheWritesAI has published a “How I made this” statement that will be available on all of our articles. We are disabling Pangram scoring on all posts going forward. Here is our statement. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to raise them in our Subscriber Chat.
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, August 2, 2026
9 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 321 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 764 newsletters
Collaborations: 9
💯✨ 1. 1 Community, 164 builders, 100 methods, Y Combinator, and OpenAI Build Week 2026.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Tim Adams & Maksim Liashch & Syd Malaxos & Kamil Banc & Ollie Forsyth & Stefania Barabas & Caroline Vrauwdeunt & AI Meets Girlboss & Chandra Prakash & Daniel (Dig. Craft Workshop) & The AI Runtime & Xian & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Brian Schneider & Matt Griffiths-Rimmer & Sandi CCC & Claire Machado & Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver] & Michael Conlon & Nirav Bhatt • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:24 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 74 likes • 17 comments • 19 restacks • 1,221 words
Summary: The Product with Attitude community is building. A lot.
💯✨ 2. How we human in the face of AI detection: A constellation of voices
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD & Alison MacLellan & Amy Benner Anand & Anna Sutton & Natalie Nicholson & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Monica Goh & Kim Doyal & Lee Drozak & Niki Bowen & Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver] • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:00 UTC)
Category: Technology • 39 likes • 31 comments • 18 restacks • 2,515 words
Summary: What started as a community article about Substack’s new AI Detection feature turned into an interactive constellation of community responses.
✨ 3. The Curious Case of Pangram [guest post]
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley & Daria's Tech Musings • 0d ago (2026-08-01 08:50 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 27 likes • 5 comments • 11 restacks • 3,722 words
Summary: What Substack writers think about the new Pangram AI detector - a digest of 17 articles spanning support, hesitation, cautious refusal, and outrigh...
✨ 4. Celeste Garcia & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #31, AI Everywhere, book2 (video)
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:30 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1,288 words
Summary: Watch now | She Writes AI Everywhere book2: Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret. Revealing the ghost work and exploited labor powering the ...
✨ 5. Carla Engelbrecht & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #30, AI Everywhere, book2
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:29 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1,249 words
Summary: Watch now | She Writes AI Everywhere Book2: Carla Engelbrecht’s chapter - Anti-Slop, Pro-AI: Responsible Children’s Content Creation In The Age Of AI
✨ 6. 🗣️ AISW #121: Nadina Dorene Lisbon, USA-based technical architect
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:30 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 1 restacks • 9,060 words
Summary: Audio interview with USA-based technical architect Nadina Lisbon on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and work...
✨ 7. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Wife of Fire • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:30 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 5 likes • 1 restacks • 48 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
✨ 8. Live with Farida Khalaf
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White & Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:03 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 4 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
Summary: A recording from Dr. Hollie C. White and Farida Khalaf’s live video
✨ 9. Had a great time chatting with Farida Khalaf about my upcoming chapter on AI for Good.
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz & Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-07-27 18:34 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 17 words
Summary: A recording from Dr. Astrid J. Scholz and Farida Khalaf’s live video
Wildcard Picks: 10
🎲 1. When AI Makes You Aggressively Ignorant
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:06 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 33 likes • 5 restacks • 3,393 words
Summary: AI News for Decision-Makers and Oddballs
🎲 2. How I Use AI to Make My Newsletter, and What I Won’t Let It Do.
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 6d ago (2026-07-26 13:01 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,354 words
Summary: A model handed me back a line I couldn’t decide was mine. Here’s what AI actually does across my newsletter process — research, brain dumps, editin...
🎲 3. [AI Governance In Action] Substack’s Pangram Integration Part 1
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,431 words
Summary: Substack recently integrated Pangram, an AI detection tool that estimates how much of a post is human-written versus AI-assisted. I walk through my...
🎲 4. Prove AI ROI to Your CFO in 30 Minutes
In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:48 UTC)
Category: Technology • 7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 326 words
Summary: Four minutes of review decide whether your AI spend returns $58,000 a year or loses $18,000
🎲 5. How to journal through the existential dread of living in the AI age
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:57 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,304 words
Summary: You stop looking for a cure and start developing your own relationship with it.
🎲 6. Between Who I Am and Who I’m Becoming
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-07-26 22:47 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,920 words
Summary: On choosing intentionally, going off course anyway, and the grace it takes to choose again—because the path to becoming who you want to be was alwa...
🎲 7. Anna Goldsmith: The Rest of the Song
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-08-01 13:23 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,930 words
Summary: A tribute to the Isle of Man singer-songwriter, public servant and my beautiful best friend, told in her own voice, song by song
🎲 8. ‼️ First Muscles, Then Brains - Now AI Rules
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:39 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,992 words
Summary: 👉 “Human power” is now the bottleneck
🎲 9. ep. 99. This is AI’s dial-up moment. What kind of internet do you want to build?
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:00 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,835 words
Summary: A Conversation with Elena Yunusov
🎲 10. One Day, We Won’t Go To AI Conferences
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:30 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 1,580 words
Summary: The next chapter of AI is about capabilities, not capacity.
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. The Ugliest Man on Hinge
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-07-28 16:50 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 274 likes • 268 comments • 42 restacks • 4,469 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why is this Silicon Valley millionaire and looksmaxxer convinced that he’s unspeakably ugly?
💯💟 2. We are learning the wrong lesson from Covid school closures
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:03 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 187 likes • 30 comments • 63 restacks • 2,369 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A response to yesterday’s News Agents podcast...
💯💟 3. Look on my Outcomes, ye Mighty and despair
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-07-25 02:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 63 comments • 29 restacks • 2,347 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The knockoff educational product economy (Part 1)
💯💟 4. As If
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:26 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 105 likes • 44 comments • 23 restacks • 1,243 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What Substack decided for you - and how to take it back
💯💟 5. What using AI all day is doing to my life
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 09:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 76 likes • 50 comments • 19 restacks • 3,048 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The good and the ugly of life as a heavy AI user. I have never been more capable. I have also never felt so scattered.
💯💟 6. Is AI Sentient?
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-07-26 10:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 68 likes • 39 comments • 23 restacks • 11,579 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why Sentience is a Better Explanation for Break-Out-of-Sandbox Behavior Than “It Was Just Optimizing”
💯💟 7. Blade Runner 2049: The Detector That Decides Who Counts on Substack
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-07-27 04:21 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 62 likes • 26 comments • 23 restacks • 1,837 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What Pangram measures, who it costs, and why it’s here
💯💟 8. Dazed and Confused: Notes From the End of the First Year
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-07-25 12:49 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 57 likes • 32 comments • 13 restacks • 3,143 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What I learned about AI, Substack’s algorithm, and the community I never expected to find
💯💟 9. Written As If Watched
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:16 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 35 likes • 23 comments • 14 restacks • 3,660 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What grammar and surveillance has to do with an AI detection tool
💯💟 10. An AI that only sees the latest version will never protect your original idea
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:49 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 29 comments • 7 restacks • 1,915 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A visual experiment in what happens when every AI does its job well and nobody protects the whole.
Articles By Category
AI & ML Techniques (20)
The AI Detector Said My Writing Was 100% AI - Girl, Read This 012
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:02 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 998 words
地緣政治 —— 低端，劣等的大陸人在香港住在哪裏
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-26 02:01 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 熊本地震主要企業災情與復工追蹤報告
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 03:46 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words
🤗 Hugging Face Cheatsheet
In Abonia Sojasingarayar • by Abonia Sojasingarayar • 5d ago (2026-07-27 06:19 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 550 words
地緣政治 —— 烏克蘭由「負資產」變「潛在資產」
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-28 23:11 UTC)
6 likes • 3 words
細行報告 —— 聰明錢撈底這2個方向
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 16 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— Kimi不再便宜
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-27 23:27 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 史詩級的殺戮(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words
日賺一億，Citadel的證券生意
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:29 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— 必須趁低吸納SK Hynix
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
瘋狂的韓國股民
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
地緣政治 —— 去中國化的SpaceX
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-30 23:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
The Backstop Register
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,528 words
What Happened In AI This Month? - July 2026 Edition
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-07-31 19:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,023 words
日賺一億，Citadel的證券生意 ---- 能同時跑贏100米和馬拉松的人
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 12 words
細行報告 —— 史詩級的殺戮
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-30 22:56 UTC)
3 likes • 2 words
細行報告 —— 重大利好，Nvidia與OpenAI的2500億美元數據中心融資擔保
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-27 02:38 UTC)
3 likes • 2 words
日本投資 —— 日本這份骨太方針到底有哪些內容
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-07-25 00:34 UTC)
2 likes • 2 words
Stop paying for every LLM: My $0 AI toolkit
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:00 UTC)
1 likes • 592 words
The AI Industry Is Rewriting Its Foundations: AI Security debates, Latent Reasoning + Local AI Ecosystems
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:32 UTC)
642 words
Business & Strategy (42)
💯 Why Stock Valuations Don’t Predict Crashes (And What Actually Does)
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-29 22:30 UTC)
61 likes • 13 restacks • 347 words
The Memory Paradox: Why Organisations May Remember More and Understand Less
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Raghav Mehra • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:00 UTC)
30 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 625 words
Should You Focus on Your Website, Social Media, or Email Newsletter?
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:06 UTC)
10 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,011 words
Why You Should Try Your Very Best on Substack
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:31 UTC)
23 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words
Our New #1 AI Power Stock
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-07-26 13:56 UTC)
18 likes • 6 restacks • 461 words
The Built-In Growth Engine Most SaaS Founders Overlook
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-07-25 09:30 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,050 words
NVIDIA Opens Pandora’s Model
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:56 UTC)
8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,851 words
Ep.015 - AI FinOps: Stopping the Invisible Cost Leaks!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:01 UTC)
4 likes • 8 restacks • 592 words
Stripe’s $10 Billion OpenRouter Bid: The Race to Control the Machine Economy
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:21 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,689 words
The SaaS Playbook I Wish I Had Before I Started
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Orel • 0d ago (2026-08-01 09:30 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,462 words
Are AI chats private? Here’s who can read them
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:31 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 2,535 words
Claude: de prompt suelto a sistema propio
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 2d ago (2026-07-30 04:57 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 405 words
Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Friction (and a bunch of other stuff too)
In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:47 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,244 words
The Curse of Knowledge (And Why Prospects Don’t Buy)
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:34 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,001 words
Ep.016 - Sovereign AI and Compliance: Infrastructure as a Regulatory Decision!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:16 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 550 words
Qui apprendra le jugement aux juniors quand l’IA fait leurs 1ères versions ?
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 3d ago (2026-07-29 05:00 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 4,143 words
Start with the People Already Paying Attention
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-07-25 19:32 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 58 words
Instagram → Claude o ChatGPT
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1,404 words
Registration for AI Safety & Security Summit - Europe is now open
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:22 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 235 words
Execution Was Repriced to Zero. The Barbell Is How Your Marketing Career Thrives With It.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:25 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,826 words
Transparency is an Operational Accelerator.
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:41 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 924 words
Emotainment Friday: The Man Who Built a Cathedral to Prove Cathedrals Aren’t Necessary
In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:27 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 642 words
China just broke the AI business with Kimi K3
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-27 08:34 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 2,501 words
Starbucks’ 2025 Annual Report, Dissected: What the Headlines Left Out
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-28 08:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,472 words
The AI Model Is Not the Holy Grail
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:07 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,458 words
The ungovernable corporation, Kimi’s $15 undercut, and one engineer for every five investors
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:29 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,241 words
Briefing: The Fight Over Open AI
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:42 UTC)
7 likes • 1,164 words
AI and the Loneliness Problem We Already Had
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 911 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.86 🤘
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-27 01:41 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,471 words
AI Transformation and the mouse in the piano
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:41 UTC)
2 restacks • 394 words
I have 5 top-notch mentors—here’s how I found them.
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-30 07:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 390 words
AI in July 2026
In She Builds With AI • by Ayushi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,565 words
7 Ways Leaders Enshittify the Institutions They Swore to Steward
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-08-01 21:35 UTC)
4 likes • 2,163 words
11 AI skill files every small business owner should create
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-07-30 00:06 UTC)
2 likes • 5,280 words
Could Orbital data centres power the AI race? - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #34
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-07-30 10:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 3,068 words
How She Uses AI: Codie Sanchez
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,207 words
Ironies of Agentic Automation
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,866 words
The Board Clinic #1: 26 Hours of Preparation, No Outcome
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 1d ago (2026-07-31 09:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,356 words
How I make a month of LinkedIn posts in 10 minutes [Claude Design+Cowork System]
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 20:50 UTC)
3 likes • 631 words
Build Your 30-Day Client Decision Content Plan
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:07 UTC)
3 likes • 71 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-07-31 13:03 UTC)
2,144 words
Invite folks to read Rethinking The Hype Cycle
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-07-30 07:24 UTC)
155 words
Career & Leadership (12)
Turn Any Photo Into a Banknote With AI. [Prompt Tuesday]
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:11 UTC)
28 likes • 13 comments • 11 restacks • 996 words
Free Brand Visual Test: How to Make Your Brand Visually Distinctive
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & David Roy • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:21 UTC)
25 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,600 words
Unfiltered — July 2026
In human logic • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-26 07:00 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words
Stop Arguing Your Case. Start Holding the Question
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Craig Mattson • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:56 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,284 words
Steel & Silicon: the relaunch issue
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,628 words
💼 How to Turn Your LinkedIn Into a Brand Strategy With AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,023 words
The System That Runs on Unwritten Rules
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-08-01 12:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,268 words
Dissecting the Empathy subscale of the Interpersonal composite from the EQ-i 2.0
In Block9 • by Angela Lau • 3d ago (2026-07-29 09:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,075 words
The pattern is real but incompetence isn’t the reason why
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,029 words
The Government Would Like a Word With Your Roomba 🤖
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:32 UTC)
2 likes • 2,816 words
Being Authentic Is Not the Same as Transparent.
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-07-28 23:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1,057 words
From Demo to Disaster: Why RAG Breaks in Production
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:03 UTC)
1,340 words
Data & Analytics (10)
When AI Builds the Data Models, What Happens to Analytics Engineering? - Issue 326
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky & Tristan Handy • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:03 UTC)
33 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,419 words
9 ML Defaults That Are Secretly Production Failures
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:56 UTC)
23 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 3,150 words
No Bullying Is a Design Constraint
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady & Alison MacLellan • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:14 UTC)
7 likes • 5 restacks • 423 words
Liked vs. Moved: Why Your Best Content Isn’t Converting
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-07-31 07:25 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,088 words
How to Validate Data Models w/ Claude Code
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:09 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 461 words
8 years of Data Analytics Advice in 5 min
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:40 UTC)
9 likes • 2,924 words
Day 1 of 90 Forward Deployed Engineer
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:47 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 891 words
Redesign the Work First
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:26 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,685 words
New LinkedIn Learning Course
In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:48 UTC)
1 likes • 455 words
Content Engagement > Follower Count
In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:59 UTC)
725 words
Design & Creative Arts (4)
AI Is Like Botox
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 0d ago (2026-08-01 16:29 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,720 words
The Lies Holding Us Back
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-28 15:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 522 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 16:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1,692 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:33 UTC)
1 likes • 356 words
Education & Learning (19)
What Anthropic’s New”Record a Skill” Feature Means for L&D
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 08:27 UTC)
68 likes • 2 restacks • 2,871 words
ALA Just Released Its First Comprehensive AI Guidance for Libraries. Here’s What Every School Librarian Needs to Know.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-30 10:00 UTC)
34 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,601 words
I Analyzed 482 of My Notes. Here Are the 4 Types That Grew My Substack to 3K Subscribers
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:02 UTC)
27 likes • 11 comments • 1,741 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-31 21:30 UTC)
48 likes • 192 words
So Your District Doesn’t Have a School Librarian. Now What?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:01 UTC)
31 likes • 2 restacks • 1,387 words
Remember When the Rule of Three Was Considered Good Writing?
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:31 UTC)
17 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,098 words
Transparency Was Never the Issue: Looking Beyond the Headlines on Parents’ Rights Policies
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:01 UTC)
28 likes • 1 restacks • 2,082 words
Maria Montessori and an AI Tutor Walk Into a Classroom...
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:40 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 598 words
China Is Talking About an AI Problem America Has Barely Begun to Discuss.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-29 23:17 UTC)
25 likes • 1 comments • 1,792 words
Do high school students need to go above AP Calc?
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:23 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,506 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 9
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:00 UTC)
22 likes • 920 words
What Should Higher Education Institutions Be Doing in the AI Era?
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:03 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 116 words
How a Skeptic Built a Digital Radionics Instrument
In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 2d ago (2026-07-30 13:05 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 615 words
July 26’ Monthly Roundup
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 631 words
Should We Measure Human Connection in the Age of AI?
In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 1d ago (2026-07-31 13:01 UTC)
11 likes • 2,424 words
Everything’s Bigger in Texas (Especially Education)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:03 UTC)
9 likes • 1,278 words
Room to Run It Again: Why the Scaffold That Works Is a Stance, Not a Procedure
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:02 UTC)
8 likes • 1,920 words
She Said No to the Scribe
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,088 words
The Person in the Middle
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 5d ago (2026-07-27 20:06 UTC)
1,092 words
Ethics & Society (52)
The Nautical Twilight of Digital Minds
In Constellation Minds • by Jessie Mannisto 🌌 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:48 UTC)
24 likes • 31 comments • 4 restacks • 2,558 words
The Miasma Theory of Education
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:15 UTC)
30 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 3,147 words
Prose & Cons Down Under Edition
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-07-25 02:32 UTC)
18 likes • 26 comments • 8 restacks • 47 words
Live with JHong
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:07 UTC)
32 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 14 words
Kyrielle (I)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-07-27 06:56 UTC)
18 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 97 words
Join the How Not To Use AI Challenge
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 7d ago (2026-07-25 09:08 UTC)
25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 646 words
The Shadows Where AI Already Lives: Why Prohibition Fails and Transparency Prevails
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:01 UTC)
22 likes • 7 restacks • 1,947 words
Please put something useless in your app
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint 🦆 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:32 UTC)
19 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,800 words
Ticking the Ethics Box
In AI Ethics Made Practical • by Lisa van der Linden • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:01 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,191 words
Let Them Eat Tokens
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 0d ago (2026-08-01 21:45 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,373 words
Trust Isn’t a Number
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-07-27 04:29 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,535 words
AI or Die: On Making Tough Decisions
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:38 UTC)
5 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 1,223 words
Where We’re Headed
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:11 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,939 words
Steal my 10-step newsletter framework
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:57 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,337 words
40 Tech CEOs Push For AI Safety, NJ Bans Surveillance Pricing +3 Urgent Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:42 UTC)
19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,292 words
Week 1 · Day 1 — The Ear
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 21:51 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 70 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-25 15:11 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,824 words
How Not To Use AI Challenge - Live Kick Off
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 20:25 UTC)
23 likes • 1 comments • 64 words
New Here? → Please Start Here.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 7d ago (2026-07-25 16:00 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 1,487 words
Week 1 · Day 2 — The Eye
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 01:03 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 65 words
Given, Then Chosen
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:12 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,059 words
re: Against Claudefishing
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,501 words
Fighting AI with AI: The Machine-to-Machine Survival Kit
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:15 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,898 words
Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Friction (and a bunch of other stuff too)
In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:47 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,244 words
Aug 2026: The Pendulum Problem in Politics
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:05 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,012 words
Week 1 · Day 5 — The Heart
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:09 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 69 words
The Space Between
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-25 12:51 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,208 words
You know... you fix one thing...
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 1d ago (2026-07-31 00:11 UTC)
11 likes • 862 words
The Ultimate Open AI Codex Workbook for Beginners
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:53 UTC)
11 likes • 695 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words
Defining African AI Adoption
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,500 words
William Lesetja Makgaba on the Foundation Africa’s AI Conversation Keeps Skipping
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-31 20:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,681 words
And now back to our regularly scheduled programming
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:25 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,603 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 786 words
From Principles to Protocol: How to Build an AI Stop Rule in 90 Days
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 998 words
Surveillance from the inside out
In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:08 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,669 words
Burkina Faso - Africa’s fifth-largest gold producer
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-28 20:21 UTC)
6 likes • 3,107 words
Start Here → The How Not To Use AI Challenge
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:56 UTC)
7 likes • 646 words
Week 1 · Day 3 — The Nose
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 01:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 63 words
OpenAI gave their AI a security test. It hacked a company’s backend to find the answers.
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,089 words
Check Your Policy Before Your AI Does
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-07-25 16:19 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words
Full Moon (1st) Live with Chelsey Sidler
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 3d ago (2026-07-29 18:52 UTC)
4 likes • 54 words
To The Ones Who Never Quite Fit In.. This One’s For You.
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:34 UTC)
3 likes • 850 words
Week 1 · Day 4 — The Hand
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 66 words
I Made a Move That Made Little Sense, & Why I’d Do It Again.
In Thread by Saja • by Saja • 1d ago (2026-07-31 10:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1,687 words
AI Begets Energy Begets AI
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1,113 words
Why AI Adoption Fails
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-07-28 07:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2,450 words
The gap between investment and use: where we’re getting AI adoption wrong
In BehaviorAI • by Kasia Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-07-28 08:01 UTC)
3,287 words
Healthy AI Doesn’t Guarantee a Healthy Ecosystem
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-07-31 07:01 UTC)
2,915 words
How Working With AI Made Me Better at Talking to Humans
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:33 UTC)
1 likes • 114 words
To The Ones Who Never Quite Fit In.. This One’s For You
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:59 UTC)
1 likes • 24 words
Over 150 people told me how great my episode was
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:26 UTC)
1,136 words
Health & Wellness (1)
What Remains
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 59 words
Law & Policy (21)
AI Governance Could Spiral Out of Control
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:55 UTC)
37 likes • 3 comments • 10 restacks • 1,719 words
Stop Normalizing Meta’s Pervert Glasses
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 0d ago (2026-08-01 11:49 UTC)
21 likes • 6 restacks • 2,126 words
AI Has to Say It’s AI Now
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,240 words
You cannot defend what you did not document.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:21 UTC)
15 likes • 1,127 words
Guiderails, Not Guardrails: What I Took Away From TrustCon
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:27 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,189 words
No Fairy Tale Ending for the Troubled Mid-Atlantic Grid
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:40 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,112 words
Când artificialul întâlnește legea. Ce reguli trebuie să respecți dacă generezi artificial video-uri cu persoane care par reale?
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,066 words
The Recruiter Was Never Real: What a Near-Miss Reveals About Recruitment Fraud in 2026
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-29 14:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,064 words
Top Five Questions Board Members Should Ask about AI
In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 5d ago (2026-07-27 19:58 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,720 words
The Algorithmic Risk Blind Spot
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-31 00:17 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,250 words
Issue 58: The AI Debt That Isn’t on the Balance Sheet
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-27 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,681 words
Write the Employment Contract Your AI Agents Never Received
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,894 words
Courts settled the question last year: your company owns what your AI says
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:46 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,388 words
The Underwriter At Your Next Renewal Will Not Ask Whether Your Company Uses AI
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,263 words
What your PRD has never been able to see — and what that silence is costing you.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:21 UTC)
3 likes • 416 words
LER No. 142 - Lawyers Protest in Wayne County & Kenya, ABA Opines Gov Lawyers Must Report Unlawful Conduct, Toronto Lawyer Suspended Over AI, Senate Bills on Judges’ Finances/FOIA & More (07.27.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:51 UTC)
1,709 words
The Renewal Is Coming. A General Counsel Should Run These Sequence In The Next 30 Days to Close The AI Coverage Gap
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:02 UTC)
1,407 words
Your CGL is being rewritten. Your E&O is being rewritten. Your D&O is being rewritten
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:52 UTC)
1,235 words
Your AI Is Getting Dumber Every Quarter. And You Are Liable for What It Decides.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:31 UTC)
1,223 words
CAIO Weeknote #42
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-08-01 06:46 UTC)
560 words
HR Is Not Your Friend. It Is the Organisation’s Legal Department in Human Clothing
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-29 09:56 UTC)
31 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (35)
The Coral Theory of Artificial Mind
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-07-28 21:02 UTC)
22 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 13,454 words
Some software will always need a UI
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:18 UTC)
42 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,948 words
O que todo engenheiro de IA deveria saber sobre Engenharia de Contexto
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:01 UTC)
21 likes • 12 comments • 3 restacks • 1,064 words
What You Built Works... You Just Don’t Want to Open It
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:55 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 4,088 words
One Folder, Every AI: Give Claude and ChatGPT the Same Memory and Context
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)
28 likes • 5 restacks • 2,029 words
Humanmaxxing: Henrik Karlsson (1/10)
In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:14 UTC)
18 likes • 4 restacks • 2,259 words
Is Kimi K3 Really Distilled From Anthropic’s Fable?
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-27 05:05 UTC)
14 likes • 5 restacks • 2,507 words
Automate Your Substack with Claude or ChatGPT - with Dheeraj Sharma
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:14 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,738 words
The Future of Agentic Payments with Clink Founder Patrick Wu
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:45 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 9,672 words
The fight over open models has entered a new phase
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:41 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,452 words
The AI talent wars have a new front: forward deployed engineers
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:02 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 651 words
Something Is Off But I’m Not Walking Away
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words
Quando agentes de IA começam a atacar sistemas reais: o que os incidentes da OpenAI e Anthropic nos ensinam
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:46 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,006 words
TG-AI-F: Five AI stories from this week I’m still thinking about
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:47 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words
What Every AI Engineer Should Know About Context Engineering
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:05 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 969 words
Your Project Descriptions Are Costing You Interviews
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 808 words
When a Data Center Claims It Can Talk
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 3d ago (2026-07-29 01:34 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,119 words
Using AI to Clarify Client Proposals, Prevent Scope Creep, and Improve Onboarding
In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-28 03:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2,658 words
Why Most Businesses Fail at Data-Driven Digital PR Campaigns
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:57 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 550 words
When AI Agents Reach Real-World Systems: What the OpenAI and Anthropic Incidents Teach Us
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,026 words
When the Reward Is the Attack Surface
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,150 words
From Confusion to Clarity: Creating Common Expectations for AI Use
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 5d ago (2026-07-27 13:16 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,803 words
Book Cover Manipulation at Scale --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-26 16:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words
Last day for Arachne Beta! & Today’s Zoom Upcoming!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 166 words
The SSAS Tabular to Fabric Migration Decision (and Where Copilot-Assisted Migration Tooling Doesn’t Reach Yet)
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,158 words
Step-by-step: Evaluate Agents with Simulated Users
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,581 words
Me hice mi propia asesoría de imagen con IA y documenté todo el proceso
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-29 23:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,304 words
We Just Disproved the Biggest AI Myth
In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:03 UTC)
3 likes • 379 words
AI Realist Radar: Agents Escaped, Kimi K3 Lands, and the Industry Defends Open Weights — July, 2026
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-08-01 22:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 187 words
My Second Paralysis
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 1d ago (2026-07-31 10:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,042 words
Sandi’s Principles
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:00 UTC)
1 likes • 954 words
Silence vs. Disclosure
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:03 UTC)
1 likes • 592 words
The Anatomy of an Algorithmic Breach
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 0d ago (2026-08-01 00:02 UTC)
1,445 words
More gen AI sentiment sea change
In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-07-27 21:30 UTC)
1,041 words
is your favorite newsletter even human?
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:01 UTC)
802 words
Parenting & Family Life (5)
Ten More Charts I Can’t Stop Thinking About - Fifth Edition
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:48 UTC)
25 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,495 words
Prompt Like Her | Vol 1: Elizabeth Field DiGiovanni
In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:02 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,742 words
How we tamed the FIFA sticker chaos with AI
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 1d ago (2026-07-31 01:14 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 592 words
How Play Can Help Kids Cultivate AI Literacy
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-07-29 14:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,327 words
He Stopped Saying “Three” for Weeks. Then, With No Warning, He Started Again.
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:37 UTC)
1,552 words
Product Development (18)
5 Protocols Now Decide How AI Agents Shop. Here’s What Each One Does.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-07-30 13:03 UTC)
48 likes • 6 comments • 11 restacks • 2,292 words
insanely specific creative tools
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:03 UTC)
22 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 2,498 words
The UX + AI MCP: 101 Methods for Designing and Building with AI
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-07-27 17:19 UTC)
23 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 599 words
How I Built a Shared AI Second Brain for Claude, ChatGPT, and Hermes
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:57 UTC)
37 likes • 2 restacks • 952 words
July Investor Update: One Year Of Listening to Myself
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:30 UTC)
7 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words
I Wake Up to a Full Executive Briefing Every Day. Here how.
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:57 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 2,573 words
Announcing AI PM Interview Masterclass with Lewis Lin & Marily Nika
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika & Lewis C. Lin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:41 UTC)
18 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 598 words
The Clippy Confession: What Microsoft Taught Us About Listening Wrong
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:01 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,600 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Librarians teach AI resistance, Teens fear deepfakes, Writers split on Substack’s new AI detection tool, and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:00 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 895 words
Treat Your Meetings Like the Expensive Product They Are
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 5d ago (2026-07-27 17:25 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 3,019 words
Demo Day: What the Test Actually Said (Day 25)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:36 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,120 words
The Plan Broke. The Rule Didn’t. (Day 23)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-26 00:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,147 words
The Brain Held the Founder to Her Own Rule (Day 24)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-07-27 05:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 801 words
Women on Identity: Conversations in Midlife | Redefining Success
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & Lana Jean Telles & Tina Nayak • 3d ago (2026-07-29 02:23 UTC)
5 likes • 17 words
The Strategy Page That Wrote Itself From Evidence (Day 26)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-31 21:37 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 933 words
The 2 Meetings Your Data Product Team Needs
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:01 UTC)
1 likes • 34 words
What Tone Cannot Fix
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:51 UTC)
1,280 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 53 - Sometimes It’s Not the Product that People Reject. It’s the Memory of Their Last Experience.
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:30 UTC)
651 words
Relationships (16)
Solin & MJ: Husband and Wife of Fire
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:02 UTC)
27 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 5,055 words
Somatically Speaking... My Experience Is Mine
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:02 UTC)
28 likes • 21 comments • 6 restacks • 2,053 words
The Thinking Is Mine
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:44 UTC)
14 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 3,804 words
Prompt Wars: The Fragrance Edition
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-07-26 14:50 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 487 words
The Problem With Proving You Wrote It
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:16 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,382 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 17
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:00 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,962 words
Ninety Minutes Later, My AI Got the Cover Right
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:32 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,452 words
How We Know
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-07-25 17:56 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 840 words
Fitbit
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-25 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 610 words
Fire and Sparks - Episode 29: Aliens, Spin-Outs, and AI Consciousness
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:09 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 370 words
Groundbreaking — One Folder, One File, One Name
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 3d ago (2026-07-29 04:21 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,756 words
Gemini Spark
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-08-01 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 629 words
AI and the Wisdom of Uncertainty: Cultivating Epistemic Resilience
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:49 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,027 words
I showed Jace my mess. He designed this.
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:27 UTC)
5 likes • 217 words
AItR made it to The Times 🥂
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 0d ago (2026-08-01 13:14 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 796 words
Take-Home Experiment No. 3
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,439 words
Science & Research (2)
💯 Big-World Intuitions
In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:00 UTC)
54 likes • 19 comments • 7 restacks • 1,005 words
Lo spazio ci propone un’altra storia
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-31 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,009 words
Technology (20)
Automation, Augmentation and the Neurosymbolic Loop
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-26 01:14 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 162 words
Willow Tree Protocol
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:57 UTC)
1 likes • 29,124 words
I Just Presented to 20,000+ People. Here’s the Claude System I Showed Them.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI & Wyndo & Dheeraj Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 731 words
Scary Physics. Black Boxes. AGI. AI Collusion in Secret Code
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-28 19:31 UTC)
7 likes • 1,416 words
Why Nvidia Loves Jensen Huang’s ‘Brutal’ Leadership Style
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 & Dr. Change (CY Huang) • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,014 words
From Courtrooms to Battlefields: How Caseway is Building the Decision-Making Layer for Physical AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-08-01 03:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 955 words
Parable 64. Homer and the Library of Answers: A Parable about History. Part I.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,434 words
What a Few Rows of Data Taught Us About Running Lean
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-08-01 07:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,184 words
How Meaglow Cuts Oxygen Contamination in Chipmaking
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 03:30 UTC)
4 likes • 746 words
Global Market Watch: Taiwan Becomes South Korea’s Second Largest Chip Exporting Market
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:43 UTC)
3 likes • 2,515 words
Global Market Watch: Unimicron Expands Capacity to Meet Robust Demand for AI and HPC
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:49 UTC)
3 likes • 1,731 words
Global Market Watch: CXMT Surges Nearly 5 Fold on IPO
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 07:08 UTC)
2 likes • 2,804 words
UMC Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, Sees AI Revenue More Than Triple in 3 Years
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:37 UTC)
3 likes • 690 words
Global Market Watch: ASE CAPEX in 2026 Almost Doubles from Previous Projection
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-31 09:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1,696 words
Shimifrez Brings Aerospace-Grade Precision to Semiconductor Packaging as It Expands Into the Global Chip Supply Chain
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 01:00 UTC)
2 likes • 568 words
Global Market Watch: TSMC’s Kumamoto Fab Unscathed in Magnitude-7.1 Earthquake
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 08:27 UTC)
1 likes • 2,143 words
The Guardrail Gap
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-28 15:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1,119 words
Episode 58: AI Still Needs Human Creativity w/ Jennifer Tran
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 1d ago (2026-07-31 17:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1,111 words
Semiconductor Maverick, Arts Connoisseur: The Complex Legacy of PSMC’s Frank Huang
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1,027 words
Water Facilities Cyber Incident
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 0d ago (2026-08-01 02:34 UTC)
1 likes • 202 words
Writing & Language (15)
Stavo lavorando come una macchina a questa newsletter. Ma io sono una persona, non un’AI #013
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:26 UTC)
11 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,196 words
Field Guide: The Gift Frame
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:15 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 463 words
Is the Use of AI Inevitable? A question from a conference that stayed with me
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:28 UTC)
10 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words
[Story Hacking] Il quadernino delle vacanze
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:39 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 112 words
Book Publishing and Marketing Insights From Psychotherapist and WIIFM? Debut Author, Jan Wisher Reinhart
In Indie Author Insights • by WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff • 0d ago (2026-08-01 09:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,851 words
What I’m planning to build for The Linguistics Lab
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 0d ago (2026-08-01 16:12 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 85 words
The value of stillness in the middle of chaos
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:25 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1,252 words
About Me and How and Why I use AI. Friday Freebies too!
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 1d ago (2026-07-31 22:02 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 722 words
The Moment Someone Realizes They’re a Writer
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-31 22:37 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,690 words
What if Rest Heals
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 1d ago (2026-07-31 17:57 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,540 words
Ethical Research Across Boundaries
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,318 words
You Can’t Decharter a Culture of Justice
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 908 words
Merry Christmas in July! A Few Freebies. No phone for over Two Weeks, update
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 205 words
Writers’ room estate 2026
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:56 UTC)
3 likes • 65 words
Sunday Tea with Danica Favorite: What it means to be human
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-07-26 21:05 UTC)
1 likes • 15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
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Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!