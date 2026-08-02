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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, August 2, 2026

9 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 321 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 764 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 9

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Tim Adams & Maksim Liashch & Syd Malaxos & Kamil Banc & Ollie Forsyth & Stefania Barabas & Caroline Vrauwdeunt & AI Meets Girlboss & Chandra Prakash & Daniel (Dig. Craft Workshop) & The AI Runtime & Xian & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Brian Schneider & Matt Griffiths-Rimmer & Sandi CCC & Claire Machado & Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver] & Michael Conlon & Nirav Bhatt • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:24 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 74 likes • 17 comments • 19 restacks • 1,221 words

Summary: The Product with Attitude community is building. A lot.

In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD & Alison MacLellan & Amy Benner Anand & Anna Sutton & Natalie Nicholson & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Monica Goh & Kim Doyal & Lee Drozak & Niki Bowen & Steve [Sage-Outlaw-Caregiver] • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:00 UTC)

Category: Technology • 39 likes • 31 comments • 18 restacks • 2,515 words

Summary: What started as a community article about Substack’s new AI Detection feature turned into an interactive constellation of community responses.

In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley & Daria's Tech Musings • 0d ago (2026-08-01 08:50 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 27 likes • 5 comments • 11 restacks • 3,722 words

Summary: What Substack writers think about the new Pangram AI detector - a digest of 17 articles spanning support, hesitation, cautious refusal, and outrigh...

In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:30 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1,288 words

Summary: Watch now | She Writes AI Everywhere book2: Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret. Revealing the ghost work and exploited labor powering the ...

In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:29 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1,249 words

Summary: Watch now | She Writes AI Everywhere Book2: Carla Engelbrecht’s chapter - Anti-Slop, Pro-AI: Responsible Children’s Content Creation In The Age Of AI

In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:30 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 1 restacks • 9,060 words

Summary: Audio interview with USA-based technical architect Nadina Lisbon on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and work...

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Wife of Fire • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:30 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 5 likes • 1 restacks • 48 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.

In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White & Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:03 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 4 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words

Summary: A recording from Dr. Hollie C. White and Farida Khalaf’s live video

In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz & Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-07-27 18:34 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 17 words

Summary: A recording from Dr. Astrid J. Scholz and Farida Khalaf’s live video

Wildcard Picks: 10

In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:06 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 33 likes • 5 restacks • 3,393 words

Summary: AI News for Decision-Makers and Oddballs

In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 6d ago (2026-07-26 13:01 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,354 words

Summary: A model handed me back a line I couldn’t decide was mine. Here’s what AI actually does across my newsletter process — research, brain dumps, editin...

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,431 words

Summary: Substack recently integrated Pangram, an AI detection tool that estimates how much of a post is human-written versus AI-assisted. I walk through my...

In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:48 UTC)

Category: Technology • 7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 326 words

Summary: Four minutes of review decide whether your AI spend returns $58,000 a year or loses $18,000

In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:57 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,304 words

Summary: You stop looking for a cure and start developing your own relationship with it.

In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-07-26 22:47 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,920 words

Summary: On choosing intentionally, going off course anyway, and the grace it takes to choose again—because the path to becoming who you want to be was alwa...

In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-08-01 13:23 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,930 words

Summary: A tribute to the Isle of Man singer-songwriter, public servant and my beautiful best friend, told in her own voice, song by song

In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:39 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,992 words

Summary: 👉 “Human power” is now the bottleneck

In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:00 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,835 words

Summary: A Conversation with Elena Yunusov

In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:30 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 1,580 words

Summary: The next chapter of AI is about capabilities, not capacity.

Featured Articles: 10

In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-07-28 16:50 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 274 likes • 268 comments • 42 restacks • 4,469 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why is this Silicon Valley millionaire and looksmaxxer convinced that he’s unspeakably ugly?



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:03 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 187 likes • 30 comments • 63 restacks • 2,369 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A response to yesterday’s News Agents podcast...



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-07-25 02:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 63 comments • 29 restacks • 2,347 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The knockoff educational product economy (Part 1)



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:26 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 105 likes • 44 comments • 23 restacks • 1,243 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What Substack decided for you - and how to take it back



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 09:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 76 likes • 50 comments • 19 restacks • 3,048 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The good and the ugly of life as a heavy AI user. I have never been more capable. I have also never felt so scattered.



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-07-26 10:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 68 likes • 39 comments • 23 restacks • 11,579 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why Sentience is a Better Explanation for Break-Out-of-Sandbox Behavior Than “It Was Just Optimizing”



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-07-27 04:21 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 62 likes • 26 comments • 23 restacks • 1,837 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What Pangram measures, who it costs, and why it’s here



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-07-25 12:49 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 57 likes • 32 comments • 13 restacks • 3,143 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What I learned about AI, Substack’s algorithm, and the community I never expected to find



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:16 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 35 likes • 23 comments • 14 restacks • 3,660 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What grammar and surveillance has to do with an AI detection tool



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:49 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 29 comments • 7 restacks • 1,915 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A visual experiment in what happens when every AI does its job well and nobody protects the whole.



Articles By Category

AI & ML Techniques (20)

In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:02 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 998 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-26 02:01 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 03:46 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words



In Abonia Sojasingarayar • by Abonia Sojasingarayar • 5d ago (2026-07-27 06:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 550 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-28 23:11 UTC)

6 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 16 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-27 23:27 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-30 23:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,528 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-07-31 19:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,023 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 12 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-30 22:56 UTC)

3 likes • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-27 02:38 UTC)

3 likes • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-07-25 00:34 UTC)

2 likes • 2 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:00 UTC)

1 likes • 592 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:32 UTC)

642 words



Business & Strategy (42)

In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-29 22:30 UTC)

61 likes • 13 restacks • 347 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Raghav Mehra • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:00 UTC)

30 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 625 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:06 UTC)

10 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,011 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:31 UTC)

23 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-07-26 13:56 UTC)

18 likes • 6 restacks • 461 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-07-25 09:30 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,050 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:56 UTC)

8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,851 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:01 UTC)

4 likes • 8 restacks • 592 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:21 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,689 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Orel • 0d ago (2026-08-01 09:30 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,462 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:31 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 2,535 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 2d ago (2026-07-30 04:57 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 405 words



In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:47 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,244 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:34 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,001 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:16 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 550 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 3d ago (2026-07-29 05:00 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 4,143 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-07-25 19:32 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 58 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1,404 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:22 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 235 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:25 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,826 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:41 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 924 words



In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:27 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 642 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-27 08:34 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 2,501 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-28 08:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,472 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:07 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,458 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:29 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,241 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:42 UTC)

7 likes • 1,164 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 911 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-27 01:41 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,471 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:41 UTC)

2 restacks • 394 words



In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-30 07:47 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 390 words



In She Builds With AI • by Ayushi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 01:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,565 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-08-01 21:35 UTC)

4 likes • 2,163 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-07-30 00:06 UTC)

2 likes • 5,280 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-07-30 10:42 UTC)

1 restacks • 3,068 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,207 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,866 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 1d ago (2026-07-31 09:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,356 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 20:50 UTC)

3 likes • 631 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:07 UTC)

3 likes • 71 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-07-31 13:03 UTC)

2,144 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-07-30 07:24 UTC)

155 words



Career & Leadership (12)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:11 UTC)

28 likes • 13 comments • 11 restacks • 996 words



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & David Roy • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:21 UTC)

25 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,600 words



In human logic • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-26 07:00 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Craig Mattson • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:56 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,284 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,628 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-30 11:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,023 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-08-01 12:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,268 words



In Block9 • by Angela Lau • 3d ago (2026-07-29 09:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,075 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,029 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:32 UTC)

2 likes • 2,816 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-07-28 23:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1,057 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:03 UTC)

1,340 words



Data & Analytics (10)

In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky & Tristan Handy • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:03 UTC)

33 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,419 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:56 UTC)

23 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 3,150 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady & Alison MacLellan • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:14 UTC)

7 likes • 5 restacks • 423 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-07-31 07:25 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,088 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:09 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 461 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:40 UTC)

9 likes • 2,924 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:47 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 891 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-31 12:26 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,685 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:48 UTC)

1 likes • 455 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:59 UTC)

725 words



Design & Creative Arts (4)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 0d ago (2026-08-01 16:29 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,720 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-28 15:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 522 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 16:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1,692 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 13:33 UTC)

1 likes • 356 words



Education & Learning (19)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 08:27 UTC)

68 likes • 2 restacks • 2,871 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-30 10:00 UTC)

34 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,601 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:02 UTC)

27 likes • 11 comments • 1,741 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-31 21:30 UTC)

48 likes • 192 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:01 UTC)

31 likes • 2 restacks • 1,387 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:31 UTC)

17 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,098 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:01 UTC)

28 likes • 1 restacks • 2,082 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:40 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 598 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-29 23:17 UTC)

25 likes • 1 comments • 1,792 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:23 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,506 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:00 UTC)

22 likes • 920 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:03 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 116 words



In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 2d ago (2026-07-30 13:05 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 615 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 631 words



In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 1d ago (2026-07-31 13:01 UTC)

11 likes • 2,424 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:03 UTC)

9 likes • 1,278 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1,920 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,088 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 5d ago (2026-07-27 20:06 UTC)

1,092 words



Ethics & Society (52)

In Constellation Minds • by Jessie Mannisto 🌌 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:48 UTC)

24 likes • 31 comments • 4 restacks • 2,558 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:15 UTC)

30 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 3,147 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-07-25 02:32 UTC)

18 likes • 26 comments • 8 restacks • 47 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:07 UTC)

32 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 14 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-07-27 06:56 UTC)

18 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 97 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 7d ago (2026-07-25 09:08 UTC)

25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 646 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:01 UTC)

22 likes • 7 restacks • 1,947 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint 🦆 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:32 UTC)

19 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,800 words



In AI Ethics Made Practical • by Lisa van der Linden • 3d ago (2026-07-29 06:01 UTC)

18 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,191 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 0d ago (2026-08-01 21:45 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,373 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-07-27 04:29 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,535 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:38 UTC)

5 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 1,223 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:11 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,939 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:57 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,337 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:42 UTC)

19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,292 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 21:51 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 70 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-25 15:11 UTC)

13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,824 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 20:25 UTC)

23 likes • 1 comments • 64 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 7d ago (2026-07-25 16:00 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 1,487 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 01:03 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 65 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:12 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,059 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 2d ago (2026-07-30 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,501 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:15 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,898 words



In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:47 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,244 words



In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:05 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,012 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:09 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 69 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-25 12:51 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,208 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 1d ago (2026-07-31 00:11 UTC)

11 likes • 862 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:53 UTC)

11 likes • 695 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,500 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-31 20:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,681 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:25 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,603 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 786 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 998 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:08 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,669 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-28 20:21 UTC)

6 likes • 3,107 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:56 UTC)

7 likes • 646 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-07-28 01:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 63 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,089 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-07-25 16:19 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 3d ago (2026-07-29 18:52 UTC)

4 likes • 54 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-07-28 18:34 UTC)

3 likes • 850 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-07-29 19:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 66 words



In Thread by Saja • by Saja • 1d ago (2026-07-31 10:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1,687 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1,113 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-07-28 07:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2,450 words



In BehaviorAI • by Kasia Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-07-28 08:01 UTC)

3,287 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-07-31 07:01 UTC)

2,915 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:33 UTC)

1 likes • 114 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:59 UTC)

1 likes • 24 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:26 UTC)

1,136 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-31 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 59 words



Law & Policy (21)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:55 UTC)

37 likes • 3 comments • 10 restacks • 1,719 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 0d ago (2026-08-01 11:49 UTC)

21 likes • 6 restacks • 2,126 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,240 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:21 UTC)

15 likes • 1,127 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:27 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,189 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:40 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,112 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,066 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-29 14:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,064 words



In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 5d ago (2026-07-27 19:58 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,720 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-31 00:17 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,250 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-27 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,681 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,894 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:46 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,388 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,263 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:21 UTC)

3 likes • 416 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:51 UTC)

1,709 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 12:02 UTC)

1,407 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-07-27 11:52 UTC)

1,235 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-29 10:31 UTC)

1,223 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-08-01 06:46 UTC)

560 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-29 09:56 UTC)

31 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (35)

In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-07-28 21:02 UTC)

22 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 13,454 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:18 UTC)

42 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,948 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:01 UTC)

21 likes • 12 comments • 3 restacks • 1,064 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:55 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 4,088 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)

28 likes • 5 restacks • 2,029 words



In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-08-01 15:14 UTC)

18 likes • 4 restacks • 2,259 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-27 05:05 UTC)

14 likes • 5 restacks • 2,507 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:14 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,738 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:45 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 9,672 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-27 15:41 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,452 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 16:02 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 651 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:04 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:46 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,006 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:47 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-25 11:05 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 969 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:47 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 808 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 3d ago (2026-07-29 01:34 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,119 words



In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-28 03:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2,658 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:57 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 550 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,026 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,150 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 5d ago (2026-07-27 13:16 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,803 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-26 16:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 166 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-28 13:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,158 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,581 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-29 23:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,304 words



In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 4d ago (2026-07-28 11:03 UTC)

3 likes • 379 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-08-01 22:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 187 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 1d ago (2026-07-31 10:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,042 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 7d ago (2026-07-25 10:00 UTC)

1 likes • 954 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 4d ago (2026-07-28 10:03 UTC)

1 likes • 592 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 0d ago (2026-08-01 00:02 UTC)

1,445 words



In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-07-27 21:30 UTC)

1,041 words



In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:01 UTC)

802 words



Parenting & Family Life (5)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-30 15:48 UTC)

25 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,495 words



In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 3d ago (2026-07-29 11:02 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,742 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 1d ago (2026-07-31 01:14 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 592 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-07-29 14:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,327 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-29 12:37 UTC)

1,552 words



Product Development (18)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-07-30 13:03 UTC)

48 likes • 6 comments • 11 restacks • 2,292 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:03 UTC)

22 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 2,498 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-07-27 17:19 UTC)

23 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 599 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:57 UTC)

37 likes • 2 restacks • 952 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-08-01 10:30 UTC)

7 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:57 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 2,573 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika & Lewis C. Lin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:41 UTC)

18 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 598 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,600 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:00 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 895 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 5d ago (2026-07-27 17:25 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 3,019 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-29 00:36 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,120 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-26 00:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,147 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-07-27 05:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 801 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & Lana Jean Telles & Tina Nayak • 3d ago (2026-07-29 02:23 UTC)

5 likes • 17 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-31 21:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 933 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:01 UTC)

1 likes • 34 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:51 UTC)

1,280 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-29 20:30 UTC)

651 words



Relationships (16)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:02 UTC)

27 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 5,055 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-27 14:02 UTC)

28 likes • 21 comments • 6 restacks • 2,053 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 19:44 UTC)

14 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 3,804 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-07-26 14:50 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 487 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-30 20:16 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,382 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-07-28 17:00 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,962 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:32 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,452 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-07-25 17:56 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 840 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-25 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 610 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-31 16:09 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 370 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 3d ago (2026-07-29 04:21 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,756 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-08-01 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 629 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:49 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,027 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:27 UTC)

5 likes • 217 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 0d ago (2026-08-01 13:14 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 796 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-31 14:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,439 words



Science & Research (2)

In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 2d ago (2026-07-30 19:00 UTC)

54 likes • 19 comments • 7 restacks • 1,005 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-31 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,009 words



Technology (20)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-26 01:14 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 162 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-07-31 18:57 UTC)

1 likes • 29,124 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI & Wyndo & Dheeraj Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-26 12:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 731 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-28 19:31 UTC)

7 likes • 1,416 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 & Dr. Change (CY Huang) • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,014 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-08-01 03:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 955 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-28 22:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,434 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-08-01 07:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,184 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 03:30 UTC)

4 likes • 746 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:43 UTC)

3 likes • 2,515 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:49 UTC)

3 likes • 1,731 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-27 07:08 UTC)

2 likes • 2,804 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 15:37 UTC)

3 likes • 690 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-31 09:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1,696 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 01:00 UTC)

2 likes • 568 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-29 08:27 UTC)

1 likes • 2,143 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-28 15:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1,119 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 1d ago (2026-07-31 17:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1,111 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-31 15:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1,027 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 0d ago (2026-08-01 02:34 UTC)

1 likes • 202 words



Writing & Language (15)

In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-28 12:26 UTC)

11 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,196 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-30 12:15 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 463 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-28 14:28 UTC)

10 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:39 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 112 words



In Indie Author Insights • by WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff • 0d ago (2026-08-01 09:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,851 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 0d ago (2026-08-01 16:12 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 85 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 5d ago (2026-07-27 10:25 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1,252 words



In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 1d ago (2026-07-31 22:02 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 722 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-31 22:37 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,690 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 1d ago (2026-07-31 17:57 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,540 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-28 09:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,318 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 5d ago (2026-07-27 16:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 908 words



In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 7d ago (2026-07-25 14:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 205 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 6d ago (2026-07-26 15:56 UTC)

3 likes • 65 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-07-26 21:05 UTC)

1 likes • 15 words







No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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