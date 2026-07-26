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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, July 26, 2026

5 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 348 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 765 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 5

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 & ToxSec & Dr Sam Illingworth & Anna • bubble boss 🫧 & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović & Mack Collier & Code Like A Girl & Dallas▫️ • 3d ago (2026-07-22 17:31 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 82 likes • 95 comments • 36 restacks • 1,851 words

Summary: 14 Substack creators, one summer festival, and the discounts you’ve been waiting for.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-07-19 06:38 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 57 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 995 words

Summary: This attack passed all checks designed to stop it. Farida Khalaf shares a practical system for catching it the biggest security mistake AI-assisted...



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley & Tina Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,538 words

Summary: Tina Sharma shares lessons she’s learned about shaping her tech career (guest post collaboration)



In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 restacks • 460 words

Summary: 36 writers (66% non-US) representing 16 countries have committed to delivering fresh chapters in our third She Writes AI Everywhere book stream (’b...



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:24 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7,690 words

Summary: Audio interview with USA-based author and business leadership consultant Cheyenne Dominguez on her stories of using AI and AI using people’s data a...



Wildcard Picks: 10

In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 47 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 3,551 words

Summary: Why intelligent people keep refusing to update about AI, even when the evidence survives their objections



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:03 UTC)

Category: AI & ML Techniques • 14 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 1,161 words

Summary: A New Study Tested ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Every Model Got More Biased Over Time.



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:00 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,741 words

Summary: Reliable, cited financial research without the hours. 10 AI workflows for companies, stocks, and markets in Claude or ChatGPT, plus a scheduled wat...



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 0d ago (2026-07-25 09:08 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 21 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 527 words

Summary: There’s been a huge “brouhaha” in response to Substack’s CEO’s “Claudefishing” article announcing their partnership with AI-detection tool, Pangram.



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-07-19 11:40 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 654 words

Summary: That’s the Whole Story.



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-07-23 14:12 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,052 words

Summary: Notes from a room with John Finegan, Stuart Thomas, and leaders willing to actually think together.



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:56 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 21 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,431 words

Summary: Why the best termbases are small, and how to decide what earns a place in yours



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-24 10:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 149 words

Summary: 7/24/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-21 14:44 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 453 words

Summary: From content tactics to KPIs, a lot must change in business SEO+GEO strategies



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-07-18 17:50 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 15 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words

Summary: Most user stories describe the button. This prompt forces you to describe the transformation.



Featured Articles: 10

In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:27 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 529 likes • 158 comments • 100 restacks • 1,476 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Interfaces create norms through what they measure, what they display, and what they make us explain.



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 3d ago (2026-07-22 22:39 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 180 likes • 96 comments • 54 restacks • 1,882 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: TL;DR Biases, profits, IP protection, lack of consent, and my answers to the 5 questions I asked my subscribers



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:06 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 145 likes • 92 comments • 42 restacks • 1,421 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The missing category between human-made and AI-made.



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:36 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 128 likes • 49 comments • 48 restacks • 3,078 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I explain why the AI slop detector potentially violates Article 22 GDPR, and what you can (possibly) do about it if you’re in the EU/UK.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dheeraj Sharma • 4d ago (2026-07-21 06:57 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 28 comments • 17 restacks • 2,956 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A beginner-friendly visual guide to building your first AI agent in Claude Code, based on questions from my readers.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:50 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 39 comments • 4 restacks • 1,925 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Some new advice one year after I wrote a guide to editing AI-generated copy. Learn my 4-step process for capturing your voice and creating better d...



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-07-25 02:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 46 likes • 33 comments • 13 restacks • 2,341 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The knockoff educational product economy (Part 1)



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:39 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 53 likes • 22 comments • 15 restacks • 2,409 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Inference and prejudice



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-07-24 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 25 comments • 7 restacks • 3,933 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Platforms keep making decisions about your work without you. Here’s what I’m building instead.



In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria's Tech Musings • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:26 UTC)

Category: Technology • 45 likes • 20 comments • 17 restacks • 735 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: So, you can check if someone used AI. Now what?



Articles By Category

AI & ML Techniques (20)

In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 2d ago (2026-07-23 03:55 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,446 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-24 00:22 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:42 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 809 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-20 23:48 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 22 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-23 00:44 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-07-18 07:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-20 05:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,329 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-24 23:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-19 23:04 UTC)

5 likes • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-24 23:23 UTC)

3 likes • 36 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:18 UTC)

3 likes • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-07-22 02:27 UTC)

1 likes • 657 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-22 16:02 UTC)

2,352 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:01 UTC)

1 likes • 138 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-20 01:04 UTC)

1 likes • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-25 00:34 UTC)

1 likes • 2 words



Business & Strategy (49)

In She Builds With AI • by Ayushi • 5d ago (2026-07-19 23:29 UTC)

16 likes • 15 comments • 10 restacks • 915 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-07-23 17:03 UTC)

43 likes • 9 restacks • 191 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-07-19 13:19 UTC)

25 likes • 12 restacks • 1,323 words



In Anna Loverus • by Anna Loverus • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:17 UTC)

16 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 553 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Laura Lam | The Lamwich • 7d ago (2026-07-18 09:31 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,596 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 6d ago (2026-07-19 10:57 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 382 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:31 UTC)

8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,276 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Andy Graham • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:02 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,138 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-24 18:31 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 557 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:38 UTC)

18 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,852 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Raghav Mehra • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:00 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 625 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein & The AI Leadership Edge • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:01 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,599 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-07-25 09:30 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,050 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:16 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 4,453 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 1d ago (2026-07-24 07:56 UTC)

3 likes • 7 comments • 1,785 words



In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 5d ago (2026-07-20 16:02 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 836 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-07-21 09:01 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,052 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:21 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:05 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,086 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 7d ago (2026-07-18 19:49 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1,065 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:05 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 826 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:55 UTC)

12 likes • 1,096 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:00 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 610 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 3d ago (2026-07-22 05:27 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,444 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:20 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 592 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:31 UTC)

9 likes • 1,984 words



In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:27 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 642 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-22 00:25 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,720 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 2d ago (2026-07-23 08:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,619 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-07-24 19:49 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,584 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,158 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-07-25 19:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 59 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:58 UTC)

2 restacks • 13 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-22 21:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,773 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-20 00:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,908 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-07-23 08:01 UTC)

4 likes • 976 words



In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 6d ago (2026-07-19 02:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 796 words



In Behavior Tools • by Leigh Christopher • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:29 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,072 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:33 UTC)

1 likes • 4,981 words



In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 614 words



In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 4d ago (2026-07-21 19:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 546 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:01 UTC)

3 likes • 203 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:32 UTC)

3 likes • 202 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 116 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:06 UTC)

2 likes • 73 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,456 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-07-24 13:22 UTC)

1,325 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:19 UTC)

622 words



Career & Leadership (15)

In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:31 UTC)

17 likes • 19 comments • 4 restacks • 2,454 words



In human logic • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-19 07:01 UTC)

18 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 742 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:56 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,357 words



In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 1d ago (2026-07-24 17:29 UTC)

5 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 6,270 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:57 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,328 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:14 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words



In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 1d ago (2026-07-24 03:17 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 2,552 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:58 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,454 words



In Her Executive Ascent™ • by Her Executive Ascent™ & Lori Lalonde • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 678 words



In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:58 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 687 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 290 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1,790 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,102 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 3d ago (2026-07-22 05:17 UTC)

1,354 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:01 UTC)

1,139 words



Data & Analytics (9)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:05 UTC)

59 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 1,462 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:37 UTC)

26 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 190 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-22 07:26 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 2,430 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 5d ago (2026-07-20 17:56 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 701 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:35 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,728 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-24 00:28 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 4,462 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 923 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1,143 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:02 UTC)

605 words



Design & Creative Arts (5)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 725 words



In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 3d ago (2026-07-22 22:34 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 654 words



In The Needful • by Hiba & Robbie Robinson (they/he) • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:57 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,875 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:45 UTC)

1 likes • 1,553 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:49 UTC)

290 words



Education & Learning (25)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 1d ago (2026-07-24 08:52 UTC)

68 likes • 1 restacks • 6,893 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:01 UTC)

33 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,518 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:01 UTC)

49 likes • 919 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:01 UTC)

30 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,549 words



In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 11:55 UTC)

9 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 4,183 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:11 UTC)

15 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,060 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:01 UTC)

30 likes • 1 restacks • 1,387 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-23 10:01 UTC)

28 likes • 1 restacks • 1,895 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:13 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,470 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:01 UTC)

22 likes • 1,209 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:01 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 335 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:03 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 2,374 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 7d ago (2026-07-18 10:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,690 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-23 19:22 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 2,219 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Daniel Nest • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:26 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 702 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:51 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,409 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-20 19:41 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 55 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-07-19 11:02 UTC)

7 likes • 607 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,358 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,758 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Jhaimy Fernandez • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,017 words



In Maryellen Smith • by Maryellen Smith • 7d ago (2026-07-18 16:36 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,048 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:43 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 764 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-07-21 14:00 UTC)

3 likes • 446 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:50 UTC)

1 likes • 2,173 words



Ethics & Society (51)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:20 UTC)

31 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,983 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-07-25 12:49 UTC)

29 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 3,143 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:02 UTC)

20 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,251 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:02 UTC)

22 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 4,085 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-07-22 07:50 UTC)

29 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,404 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-07-23 22:49 UTC)

17 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,164 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-22 18:28 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,580 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Charles Saint • 2d ago (2026-07-23 20:28 UTC)

29 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 14 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:14 UTC)

26 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,315 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-07-25 02:32 UTC)

14 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 47 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:03 UTC)

25 likes • 5 restacks • 2,159 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:10 UTC)

12 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,937 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:46 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,374 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 5d ago (2026-07-20 02:26 UTC)

18 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,690 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:10 UTC)

8 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,809 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:50 UTC)

7 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,311 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-25 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 4 restacks • 1,824 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:08 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,483 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-18 15:11 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 976 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-24 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,202 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-07-24 23:02 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:03 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 4,013 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:48 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,210 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,636 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,579 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 0d ago (2026-07-25 16:00 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1,144 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:34 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 875 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,489 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 5d ago (2026-07-20 18:40 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,476 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:05 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,924 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:36 UTC)

11 likes • 1,346 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:46 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,016 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-07-22 16:52 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,260 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:20 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,281 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:53 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 242 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-19 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 206 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-21 19:29 UTC)

5 likes • 3,442 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-20 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,061 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-25 12:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,208 words



In Ghost Logic | Governing AI in the Wild • by Iwette Rapoport • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:03 UTC)

5 likes • 691 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-07-19 09:26 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,964 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-07-18 09:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,498 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-07-25 16:19 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 34 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 5d ago (2026-07-20 09:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2,205 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-19 19:33 UTC)

2 likes • 40 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore & Bolocan Cristian Daniel • 4d ago (2026-07-21 18:27 UTC)

2 likes • 34 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 7d ago (2026-07-18 20:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,085 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:42 UTC)

2,401 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:40 UTC)

1 likes • 299 words



In BehaviorAI • by Kasia Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-07-22 06:31 UTC)

1,612 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-24 11:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,081 words



Law & Policy (23)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:54 UTC)

28 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,762 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:48 UTC)

22 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 614 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:01 UTC)

22 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 154 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:01 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,053 words



In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-07-24 18:37 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 442 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 634 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,459 words



In Legal Layer • by Sena Evren • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:59 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 4,571 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-07-23 07:30 UTC)

8 likes • 495 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:17 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 594 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-22 20:25 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2,396 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:12 UTC)

4 likes • 1,980 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-22 01:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,964 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-07-19 13:14 UTC)

3 likes • 3,516 words



In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 1d ago (2026-07-24 14:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,490 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,399 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:57 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 513 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 29 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:29 UTC)

2,076 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:18 UTC)

1,275 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:48 UTC)

1,095 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-22 21:29 UTC)

523 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:30 UTC)

302 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:55 UTC)

37 likes • 25 comments • 5 restacks • 4,202 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-07-23 04:50 UTC)

56 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 11,679 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:05 UTC)

47 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 5,300 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:28 UTC)

30 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 2,197 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:32 UTC)

25 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,656 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-18 11:01 UTC)

34 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,200 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-07-20 08:51 UTC)

27 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,079 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 6d ago (2026-07-19 08:13 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,113 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao & Rachel • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:08 UTC)

17 likes • 5 restacks • 4,280 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:52 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 301 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:46 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 8,427 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-07-18 15:45 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 481 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-18 11:09 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:11 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 935 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:06 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,384 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-07-23 19:33 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,207 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:43 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 590 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:59 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 582 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:57 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 192 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,064 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-07-20 05:04 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 827 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 594 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,610 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:20 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 502 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-24 17:08 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 477 words



In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-21 03:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,417 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:06 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 496 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:01 UTC)

7 likes • 819 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,145 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-07-21 20:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 624 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:18 UTC)

2 likes • 2,416 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:13 UTC)

2 likes • 1,499 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-23 17:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1,291 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:05 UTC)

2 likes • 969 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 6d ago (2026-07-19 10:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,095 words



In Better AI • by Wendy Tam • 1d ago (2026-07-24 06:45 UTC)

2,689 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:19 UTC)

1,204 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:15 UTC)

1,127 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-23 14:52 UTC)

965 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:00 UTC)

954 words



In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:02 UTC)

904 words



In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 1d ago (2026-07-24 02:25 UTC)

784 words



In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:01 UTC)

532 words



Parenting & Family Life (8)

In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:01 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 536 words



In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:09 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,102 words



In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:12 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 233 words



In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:15 UTC)

8 likes • 706 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:05 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 618 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1,859 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 7d ago (2026-07-18 16:07 UTC)

1,916 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:34 UTC)

1,324 words



Product Development (15)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:54 UTC)

30 likes • 16 comments • 2 restacks • 3,091 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:03 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,127 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-07-23 23:07 UTC)

29 likes • 259 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:32 UTC)

21 likes • 1 restacks • 415 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:58 UTC)

13 likes • 1,629 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-07-21 04:46 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,612 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:03 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,573 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & The Digital AI With Ashish • 7d ago (2026-07-18 01:18 UTC)

7 likes • 17 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-23 05:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,338 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 7d ago (2026-07-18 05:21 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-18 22:39 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 294 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:13 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,355 words



In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 7d ago (2026-07-18 17:45 UTC)

1 likes • 1,460 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:38 UTC)

1,243 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:18 UTC)

701 words



Relationships (17)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:31 UTC)

21 likes • 32 comments • 5 restacks • 1,498 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:28 UTC)

23 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,608 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:01 UTC)

26 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,587 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-19 14:10 UTC)

8 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,872 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:30 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 420 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:30 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,416 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:39 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,598 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 08:03 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,696 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:07 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,874 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-18 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 257 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:22 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:13 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 524 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-07-25 17:56 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 840 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-25 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 610 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-19 06:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,005 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:02 UTC)

3 likes • 219 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:12 UTC)

422 words



Science & Research (6)

In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:30 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 798 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-20 04:00 UTC)

17 likes • 1,688 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-22 04:00 UTC)

13 likes • 919 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-07-21 21:04 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 881 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-24 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,242 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-21 06:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,132 words



Technology (28)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-19 21:11 UTC)

22 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 210 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-07-20 19:24 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,778 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:21 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,160 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:29 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 106 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI • 6d ago (2026-07-19 20:19 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 338 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-07-19 00:06 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,058 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:20 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 318 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-07-18 21:49 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,013 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:16 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 677 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Akhil Iyer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 19:57 UTC)

3 likes • 8,456 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:54 UTC)

4 likes • 5,609 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-19 04:32 UTC)

6 likes • 1,468 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-21 22:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 634 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-20 04:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,281 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 04:13 UTC)

3 likes • 3,809 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-24 13:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,688 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 00:45 UTC)

3 likes • 3,403 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:01 UTC)

4 likes • 816 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1,916 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 03:38 UTC)

2 likes • 3,084 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 08:40 UTC)

3 likes • 747 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-23 06:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1,959 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 & Dr. Change (CY Huang) • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1,014 words



In Elena Gurevich • by Elena Gurevich • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:51 UTC)

2 likes • 316 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,546 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:04 UTC)

1 likes • 691 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-07-20 09:31 UTC)

1,511 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:59 UTC)

942 words



Writing & Language (8)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:33 UTC)

18 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 1,637 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:15 UTC)

28 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,261 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:04 UTC)

43 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 754 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:15 UTC)

21 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 967 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-24 01:03 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,766 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & TalkTime Croatian • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:15 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 7,254 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,518 words



In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 205 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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