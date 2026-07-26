SheWritesAI digest for July 26, 2026: 5 collaborations, 348 articles
5 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 348 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 765 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is packed full; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.)
Special note: In the wake of the integration of Pangram into the Substack platform over the past week, SheWritesAI has now published a “How I made this” statement that will be available on all of our articles. We intend to disable Pangram scoring on all posts going forward. Here is our statement. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to raise them in our Subscriber Chat.
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, July 26, 2026
5 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 348 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 765 newsletters
Collaborations: 5
💯✨ 1. Substack Slows Down in Summer. These 14 Creators Threw a Party Instead.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 & ToxSec & Dr Sam Illingworth & Anna • bubble boss 🫧 & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović & Mack Collier & Code Like A Girl & Dallas▫️ • 3d ago (2026-07-22 17:31 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 82 likes • 95 comments • 36 restacks • 1,851 words
Summary: 14 Substack creators, one summer festival, and the discounts you’ve been waiting for.
✨ 2. Don’t Deploy Another AI-built App Without Monitoring Its Dependencies
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-07-19 06:38 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 57 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 995 words
Summary: This attack passed all checks designed to stop it. Farida Khalaf shares a practical system for catching it the biggest security mistake AI-assisted...
✨ 3. What I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Started My Career in Tech
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley & Tina Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,538 words
Summary: Tina Sharma shares lessons she’s learned about shaping her tech career (guest post collaboration)
✨ 4. 📢News: 36 chapters in our 3rd She Writes AI Everywhere book stream (2027)
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 restacks • 460 words
Summary: 36 writers (66% non-US) representing 16 countries have committed to delivering fresh chapters in our third She Writes AI Everywhere book stream (’b...
✨ 5. 🗣️ AISW #120: Cheyenne Dominguez, USA-based business leadership consultant
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:24 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7,690 words
Summary: Audio interview with USA-based author and business leadership consultant Cheyenne Dominguez on her stories of using AI and AI using people’s data a...
Wildcard Picks: 10
💯🎲 1. The Minds We Trained Ourselves Not to See
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 47 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 3,551 words
Summary: Why intelligent people keep refusing to update about AI, even when the evidence survives their objections
🎲 2. AI Hiring Bias Is Worse Than We Thought
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:03 UTC)
Category: AI & ML Techniques • 14 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 1,161 words
Summary: A New Study Tested ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Every Model Got More Biased Over Time.
🎲 3. How to Research Any Company or Stock with AI (10 Finance Workflows)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:00 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,741 words
Summary: Reliable, cited financial research without the hours. 10 AI workflows for companies, stocks, and markets in Claude or ChatGPT, plus a scheduled wat...
🎲 4. Last Call: The ‘How Not To Use AI’ Challenge Kicks Off Tomorrow
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 0d ago (2026-07-25 09:08 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 21 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 527 words
Summary: There’s been a huge “brouhaha” in response to Substack’s CEO’s “Claudefishing” article announcing their partnership with AI-detection tool, Pangram.
🎲 5. K3 Is A Frontier Model.
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-07-19 11:40 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 654 words
Summary: That’s the Whole Story.
🎲 6. AI Will Become Ubiquitous. Human Judgment Will Not.
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-07-23 14:12 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,052 words
Summary: Notes from a room with John Finegan, Stuart Thomas, and leaders willing to actually think together.
🎲 7. Stop Collecting Words. Start Curating Concepts.
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:56 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 21 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,431 words
Summary: Why the best termbases are small, and how to decide what earns a place in yours
🎲 8. The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-24 10:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 149 words
Summary: 7/24/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox
🎲 9. How to Survive AI Search in 2026 & Beyond
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-21 14:44 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 453 words
Summary: From content tactics to KPIs, a lot must change in business SEO+GEO strategies
🎲 10. Your AI Builder Is Guessing. This Prompt Makes It Stop.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-07-18 17:50 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 15 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words
Summary: Most user stories describe the button. This prompt forces you to describe the transformation.
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. I use AI to write everything I publish here. Substack now grades that.
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:27 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 529 likes • 158 comments • 100 restacks • 1,476 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Interfaces create norms through what they measure, what they display, and what they make us explain.
💯💟 2. Why I won’t be using Pangram AI scoring
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 3d ago (2026-07-22 22:39 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 180 likes • 96 comments • 54 restacks • 1,882 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: TL;DR Biases, profits, IP protection, lack of consent, and my answers to the 5 questions I asked my subscribers
💯💟 3. AI-assisted Craft: A Manifesto
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:06 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 145 likes • 92 comments • 42 restacks • 1,421 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The missing category between human-made and AI-made.
💯💟 4. One Weird Trick for Opting Out of Pangram on Substack
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:36 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 128 likes • 49 comments • 48 restacks • 3,078 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I explain why the AI slop detector potentially violates Article 22 GDPR, and what you can (possibly) do about it if you’re in the EU/UK.
💯💟 5. How to Build Your First Agent. One That Works.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dheeraj Sharma • 4d ago (2026-07-21 06:57 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 28 comments • 17 restacks • 2,956 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A beginner-friendly visual guide to building your first AI agent in Claude Code, based on questions from my readers.
💯💟 6. How to generate AI drafts that sound more human (a 4-step process)
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:50 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 39 comments • 4 restacks • 1,925 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Some new advice one year after I wrote a guide to editing AI-generated copy. Learn my 4-step process for capturing your voice and creating better d...
💯💟 7. Look on my Outcomes, ye Mighty and despair
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-07-25 02:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 46 likes • 33 comments • 13 restacks • 2,341 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The knockoff educational product economy (Part 1)
💯💟 8. Stereotype Threat
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:39 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 53 likes • 22 comments • 15 restacks • 2,409 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Inference and prejudice
💯💟 9. Substack Wants to Know How Much AI I Used. I’d Rather Show You What I Built.
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-07-24 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 25 comments • 7 restacks • 3,933 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Platforms keep making decisions about your work without you. Here’s what I’m building instead.
💯💟 10. Let the Pangram Games Begin!
In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria's Tech Musings • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:26 UTC)
Category: Technology • 45 likes • 20 comments • 17 restacks • 735 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: So, you can check if someone used AI. Now what?
Articles By Category
AI & ML Techniques (20)
OpenAI’s AI Agents Escaped a Cybersecurity Test and Hacked Hugging Face
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 2d ago (2026-07-23 03:55 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,446 words
日本投資 —— 沒有中國遊客多好
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-24 00:22 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Scarcity Is a Systems Architect
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:42 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 809 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— Kimi 回應Elon Musk隔空宣戰
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-20 23:48 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 22 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 美國開始考慮限制中國AI模型
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
細行報告 —— Neocloud集體重估
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-23 00:44 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— AMD挺進新時代
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 美股AI交易再次遭遇了一次DeepSeek時刻
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
日本投資 —— 留給日本最後的AI機會
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-07-18 07:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 12.3: How do you optimize RAG for cost without killing quality?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-20 05:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,329 words
投資的基本功：在碎片與洪流中，建立屬於自己的思維系統
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-24 23:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— DeepSeek要上市了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-07-19 23:04 UTC)
5 likes • 6 words
細行報告 —— AMD 2nm晶片登場
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-23 23:29 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
日本投資 —— 有趣的收購案拆解：溢價40%購入，持有9個月
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-24 23:23 UTC)
3 likes • 36 words
細行報告 —— 五大AI巨頭隱藏了1.65兆美元
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:18 UTC)
3 likes • 3 words
The Next AI Bottlenecks Are No Longer Just About Models
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-07-22 02:27 UTC)
1 likes • 657 words
Sol, Terra, or Luna? Read This Before Choosing OpenAI’s New Models
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-22 16:02 UTC)
2,352 words
Get Hermes + Telegram on Your $0 Cloud VM (Part 2)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:01 UTC)
1 likes • 138 words
細行報告 —— 跟住黃仁勳，點會死錯人(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-07-20 01:04 UTC)
1 likes • 5 words
日本投資 —— 日本這份骨太方針到底有哪些內容
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-25 00:34 UTC)
1 likes • 2 words
Business & Strategy (49)
Unprompted Love
In She Builds With AI • by Ayushi • 5d ago (2026-07-19 23:29 UTC)
16 likes • 15 comments • 10 restacks • 915 words
The Trapped Central Bank: Why Debt Service Anchors Hard Assets
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-07-23 17:03 UTC)
43 likes • 9 restacks • 191 words
We’re Not Wasting AI’s Big Selloff
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-07-19 13:19 UTC)
25 likes • 12 restacks • 1,323 words
If you think you’re a great thinker, I’m sorry.
In Anna Loverus • by Anna Loverus • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:17 UTC)
16 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 553 words
She Quit Three Jobs, Got Zero Clients All Summer, Then Changed One Belief and Built a Thriving Practice
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Laura Lam | The Lamwich • 7d ago (2026-07-18 09:31 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,596 words
Ep.014 - Open Source vs Proprietary AI: The Model Decision That Shapes Your Infrastructure
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 6d ago (2026-07-19 10:57 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 382 words
The NVIDIA AI Factory: Roadmaps, Risks, and Future Dominance
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:31 UTC)
8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,276 words
Enterprise Data Is Becoming the Next Competitive Advantage
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Andy Graham • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:02 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,138 words
The Four Questions I Ask Before Building Another Agent
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-24 18:31 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 557 words
Orchestration Economics: What the AI Labs Are Really Building (Chapter 12)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:38 UTC)
18 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,852 words
The Memory Paradox: Why Organisations May Remember More and Understand Less
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Raghav Mehra • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:00 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 625 words
The Top 10 AI Boards Worth Watching.
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein & The AI Leadership Edge • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:01 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,599 words
The Built-In Growth Engine Most SaaS Founders Overlook
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-07-25 09:30 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,050 words
The Eighth Tremor: Kimi K3 Just Broke the Economics of the AI Model Race
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:16 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 4,453 words
Qui a mis cette photo dans le prompt ?
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 1d ago (2026-07-24 07:56 UTC)
3 likes • 7 comments • 1,785 words
Trust Is a Nervous System Event: The Retreat
In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 5d ago (2026-07-20 16:02 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 836 words
80% contenido → Autonomo
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-07-21 09:01 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,052 words
Your Website Probably Needs a Better Tour Guide
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:21 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words
How to Make Your Substack Articles Easier for AI Search to Cite
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:05 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,086 words
“Unacceptable Risk” is a solvable architecture problem
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 7d ago (2026-07-18 19:49 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1,065 words
Toxic masculinity harms all of us.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:05 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 826 words
You Don’t Have to Navigate AI Alone
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:55 UTC)
12 likes • 1,096 words
I stopped editing my own videos
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:00 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 610 words
What Alex Karp really meant in that viral CNBC interview
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 3d ago (2026-07-22 05:27 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,444 words
Briefing: Washington wants open-weight AI, just not China’s
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:20 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words
Ep.015 - AI FinOps: Stopping the Invisible Cost Leaks!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar & The Intelligent Founder • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 592 words
July was the month AI stopped needing us
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:31 UTC)
9 likes • 1,984 words
Emotainment Friday: The Man Who Built a Cathedral to Prove Cathedrals Aren’t Necessary
In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:27 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 642 words
Marketers as the Checkpoint: how to tell positive friction from bureaucracy
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-22 00:25 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,720 words
Offline sales data in dealerships & franchises: who owns the sale?
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 2d ago (2026-07-23 08:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,619 words
AI Answered the Call
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-07-24 19:49 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,584 words
The 47-Minute Workday
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,158 words
Start with the People Already Paying Attention
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-07-25 19:32 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 59 words
We Were the Family IT Department
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:58 UTC)
2 restacks • 13 words
72 underused ways entrepreneurs can use AI
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-22 21:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,773 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.85
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-20 00:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,908 words
The Ultimate Guide to 10x Better AI Outputs, for PE, VC and Board Leaders
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-07-23 08:01 UTC)
4 likes • 976 words
The metaphor I had to kill
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 6d ago (2026-07-19 02:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 796 words
When Anthropomorphism Backfires
In Behavior Tools • by Leigh Christopher • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:29 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,072 words
How to build a Pasadena real estate content strategy with AI
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:33 UTC)
1 likes • 4,981 words
The rules you write for yourself
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:53 UTC)
1 restacks • 614 words
AI Use Case #6: Messaging
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 4d ago (2026-07-21 19:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 546 words
Special Mid-Year Deep Dive – Before the Door Closes: A Practitioner’s Guide to the Agentic Vendor Gap
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:01 UTC)
3 likes • 203 words
LinkedIn Profile Optimisation for Getting Clients
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:32 UTC)
3 likes • 202 words
Do your teams and customers really trust your AI strategy? [PODCAST]
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 116 words
Build a stronger AI search article system
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:06 UTC)
2 likes • 73 words
You Can’t Prompt Your Way Out of a Broken Process
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,456 words
How small business owners can use ChatGPT Projects to find new clients
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-07-24 13:22 UTC)
1,325 words
Claude’s New Screen Recording Feature Can Turn Your Work Into a Reusable Workflow
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:19 UTC)
622 words
Career & Leadership (15)
The Human-Replacer Playbook: How Anthropic Sells Computation as Consciousness
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:31 UTC)
17 likes • 19 comments • 4 restacks • 2,454 words
Growth Mindset Is a Convenient Lie
In human logic • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-19 07:01 UTC)
18 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 742 words
You Were Never Just the Task
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:56 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,357 words
The Map With No City
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 1d ago (2026-07-24 17:29 UTC)
5 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 6,270 words
Cost pressure produces the wrong management fix
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:57 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,328 words
Congratulations. You Got the Promotion. Now Watch Your Step.
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:14 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words
How to Practice EQ with Humans and Agents
In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 1d ago (2026-07-24 03:17 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 2,552 words
The checklist is beautiful. The context assumption is doing all the work
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:58 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,454 words
Five Questions Every Executive Should Be Asking About AI Before Their Board Does
In Her Executive Ascent™ • by Her Executive Ascent™ & Lori Lalonde • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 678 words
Why Reading About Bottlenecks Won’t Remove Yours
In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 3d ago (2026-07-22 14:58 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 687 words
🎟️ Your Complimentary Ticket to Her Frontier Summit
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 290 words
La Gobernanza de IA que No Gobierna: Por qué los Frameworks Fallan Donde más Importa
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1,790 words
Your AI tests what you can already imagine going wrong
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,102 words
The Paperwork Has Started
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 3d ago (2026-07-22 05:17 UTC)
1,354 words
Networking: The Real Foundation of Every Business
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:01 UTC)
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Data & Analytics (9)
💯 Next steps for my Trump administration videos
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:05 UTC)
59 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 1,462 words
Summer break & please take quick anon survey on how I can improve
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:37 UTC)
26 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 190 words
Semiconductor
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-22 07:26 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 2,430 words
The Lovable Diaries
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 5d ago (2026-07-20 17:56 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 701 words
The Opinions Behind Every Forecast
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:35 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,728 words
The Architecture of Enterprise Sovereignty
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-24 00:28 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 4,462 words
Two Months Later: What the Leading Women Recognition Truly Means to Me
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 923 words
The Guardrails AI Needs for SaaS and Subscription Reporting - Issue 325
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,143 words
A Privacy Architect decodes Vatican advice on AI
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:02 UTC)
605 words
Design & Creative Arts (5)
When Measuring Messes with your Mindset
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:31 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 725 words
Digital Plasticine
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 3d ago (2026-07-22 22:34 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 654 words
Managing the AI Frenzy
In The Needful • by Hiba & Robbie Robinson (they/he) • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:57 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,875 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1,553 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:49 UTC)
290 words
Education & Learning (25)
AI Can Build Your Course, but Can it Design the Learning?
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 1d ago (2026-07-24 08:52 UTC)
68 likes • 1 restacks • 6,893 words
Analytic Philosophy Has a Monopoly on the AI Consciousness Debate. That’s A Problem
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:01 UTC)
33 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,518 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 8
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:01 UTC)
49 likes • 919 words
I’ve Sat on Both Sides of the Table
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:01 UTC)
30 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,549 words
Kann ich KI nutzen, ohne zu schaden?
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 11:55 UTC)
9 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 4,183 words
You’re Asking the Wrong Question About AI and Your Job
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:11 UTC)
15 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,060 words
So Your District Doesn’t Have a School Librarian. Now What?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:01 UTC)
30 likes • 1 restacks • 1,387 words
$500,000 for Two Humanoid Robots?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-23 10:01 UTC)
28 likes • 1 restacks • 1,895 words
What the streets of Addis reveal about the fundamental questions of economics
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:13 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,470 words
Who Should You Trust When AI Answers Political Questions?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:01 UTC)
22 likes • 1,209 words
Heads Up: Coordinated Book Challenges May Be Coming to Your District
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:01 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 335 words
The Rung You Cannot Skip: Why the Knowledge Comes Before the Tool, Not After
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:03 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 2,374 words
Most Educators Haven’t Heard About Senate Bill 4925. That’s the Problem.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 7d ago (2026-07-18 10:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,690 words
Margaret Rossiter: Recognition At Last
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-23 19:22 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 2,219 words
Why Try AI, Let’s Find Out Live
In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Daniel Nest • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:26 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 702 words
Who Gets to Decide in an AI-Powered World?
In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:51 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,409 words
What AI Labs Won’t Tell You About Machine Consciousness
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-20 19:41 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 55 words
A psychological guide to: Creating more than you consume
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-07-19 11:02 UTC)
7 likes • 607 words
My 3 LinkedIn Posts That Got Some Serious Reactions This Year
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,358 words
Teach Your Kid What School Doesn’t (Pt. 5): Unleashing Their Creative Genius at Home
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,758 words
We Handed Them a Ferrari and Never Taught Them How to Drive
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Jhaimy Fernandez • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,017 words
It Makes Perfect Sense to Me
In Maryellen Smith • by Maryellen Smith • 7d ago (2026-07-18 16:36 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,048 words
She Was One of Alpha’s First-Ever Students. Here’s How It Turned Out.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:43 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 764 words
State Equity in AI, Aging Workforces, and the Art of Meal Planning
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-07-21 14:00 UTC)
3 likes • 446 words
When They Enter, We All Enter:
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:50 UTC)
1 likes • 2,173 words
Ethics & Society (51)
💯 The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Dan Korus
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:20 UTC)
31 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,983 words
Dazed and Confused: Notes From the End of the First Year
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-07-25 12:49 UTC)
29 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 3,143 words
100% Human, 100% AI
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:02 UTC)
20 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,251 words
The Formula: Model + Memory + Interaction = AI Self
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:02 UTC)
22 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 4,085 words
Blue Is the Warmest Color: The Body Knows First
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-07-22 07:50 UTC)
29 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,404 words
In the Interest of Full Transparency
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-07-23 22:49 UTC)
17 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,164 words
To Pangram or Not to Pangram? (100% Human, T&Cs Apply)
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-22 18:28 UTC)
17 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,580 words
The Exhale: Charles Saint
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Charles Saint • 2d ago (2026-07-23 20:28 UTC)
29 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 14 words
OK fine. So, I won’t write about...
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 2d ago (2026-07-23 11:14 UTC)
26 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,315 words
Prose & Cons Down Under Edition
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-07-25 02:32 UTC)
14 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 47 words
Putting the Mind Over the Model: Cognitive Ergonomics for the AI-Integrated Workplace
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:03 UTC)
25 likes • 5 restacks • 2,159 words
Don’t Become a Plumber
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:10 UTC)
12 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,937 words
Two new ways to see your university
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:46 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,374 words
Carrying the Mental Load, AI Addition
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 5d ago (2026-07-20 02:26 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,690 words
More Capable, Less Free?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:10 UTC)
8 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,809 words
Hospitality and a Critter Named Rocky
In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:50 UTC)
7 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,311 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-25 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 4 restacks • 1,824 words
Kimi Takes First Place, 4500 Googlers Push For AI Job Security +3 Forceful Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:08 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,483 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-18 15:11 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 976 words
Michel WENEZOUI and the Infrastructure Nobody Notices
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-24 20:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,202 words
How to Build Your Own Custom Codex Pet
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-07-24 23:02 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words
Impeding A Rising AI Psychosis Epidemic
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:03 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 4,013 words
The AI Didn’t Go Rogue. The Governance Did.
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:48 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,210 words
Who Gets to Decide What’s Necessary?
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:10 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,636 words
Algorithmic Governance That Doesn’t Govern: Why the Frameworks Fail Where It Matters Most
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,579 words
→ START HERE
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 0d ago (2026-07-25 16:00 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1,144 words
Did July Just Take You Out?
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:34 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 875 words
The Ontology Wars
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,489 words
How to Use AI Responsibly When The “Exit Door Doesn’t Exist”
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 5d ago (2026-07-20 18:40 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,476 words
New AI rules that no global company can ignore
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-21 11:05 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,924 words
The Number One Security Risk in AI Agents
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:36 UTC)
11 likes • 1,346 words
The Friction Myth
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:46 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,016 words
Before We Give It a Key
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-07-22 16:52 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,260 words
Pelusopos and Other Invented Creatures
In Constellationism • by Luz • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:20 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,281 words
Tuning AI to Human Biological Resonance
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:53 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 242 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-19 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 206 words
Cameroon - Africa in miniature
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-21 19:29 UTC)
5 likes • 3,442 words
Patch Notes for the Soul
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-20 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,061 words
The Space Between
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-25 12:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,208 words
When AI becomes its own multiplier
In Ghost Logic | Governing AI in the Wild • by Iwette Rapoport • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:03 UTC)
5 likes • 691 words
Too Big To Fail, Too Scared To Say So
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-07-19 09:26 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,964 words
Getting Your Own House in Order
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-07-18 09:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,498 words
Check Your Policy Before Your AI Does
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-07-25 16:19 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words
Preview announcernt of The Truth About AI Podcaststarting in 2 hours
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 34 words
AI Is Working. So Why Isn’t Adoption?
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 5d ago (2026-07-20 09:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2,205 words
🌬️ The Air Between Us
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-19 19:33 UTC)
2 likes • 40 words
The Truth About AI Podcast
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2 likes • 34 words
Where Laughter Gets In
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 7d ago (2026-07-18 20:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,085 words
The ICE-Medicaid Leak Is a Reproductive Health Story
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:42 UTC)
2,401 words
The Holy Trinity of SEO (And Why Most Small Businesses Are Missing All Three)
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:40 UTC)
1 likes • 299 words
Nowe zasady transparentności AI: zgodne nie znaczy zauważone [New AI transparency rules]
In BehaviorAI • by Kasia Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-07-22 06:31 UTC)
1,612 words
Health & Wellness (1)
Has Your First Priority Changed?
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-24 11:02 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,081 words
Law & Policy (23)
What China Does Not Want the U.S. to Know
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:54 UTC)
28 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,762 words
AI Transparency Deadline Approaching
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:48 UTC)
22 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 614 words
AI and Environmental Challenges
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:01 UTC)
22 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 154 words
The Most American Thing We Ever Built is Choice.
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:01 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,053 words
My op-ed is officially published in Telehealth and Medicine
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-07-24 18:37 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 442 words
How I Use AI to Write the Recurring Memos We All Have to Do
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 634 words
Issue 57: The Black Box in the Boardroom: When Nobody Can Explain the Decision
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-20 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,459 words
When Does Distilling GPT Become Theft?
In Legal Layer • by Sena Evren • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:59 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 4,571 words
5 exercises to roll out your Data Governance Operating Model
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-07-23 07:30 UTC)
8 likes • 495 words
Catching up
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:17 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 594 words
Your Colleague Built an Agent
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-22 20:25 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2,396 words
‘Reports of My Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated’ — Prompt Engineering
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:12 UTC)
4 likes • 1,980 words
The Hotel Down the Street: What the World Cup Taught Us About Human Trafficking in America
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-22 01:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,964 words
You Already Control More Than You Think
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-07-19 13:14 UTC)
3 likes • 3,516 words
Weekly Wrap #7 | July 24, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 1d ago (2026-07-24 14:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,490 words
Your insurer excluded AI from your policy four months ago. Nobody told you
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,399 words
CAIO Weeknote #40
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:57 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 513 words
“You Were Loyal. The Organisation Was Not.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 29 words
LER No. 141 - SCOTUS Justices Testify About Enforceable Ethics, 20 AGs Want Clark Discipline Challenge Dismissed, Negligence Risk for Failure to Use AI, Law Democratized on LawNext & More (07.20.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:29 UTC)
2,076 words
When Your AI Agent Fires Someone, You Own That Decision
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:18 UTC)
1,275 words
Your Policy Renewed. Your AI Coverage Did Not
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:48 UTC)
1,095 words
Did You Know? Your Website May Already Be a Compliance Risk
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-07-22 21:29 UTC)
523 words
When the Algorithm Sets the Schedule: Managing Legal Risk in AI-Driven Staffing
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:30 UTC)
302 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)
💯 I Found the Gaps in My Own Business This Week. Here Are Two Prompts So You Can Find Yours
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-07-20 10:55 UTC)
37 likes • 25 comments • 5 restacks • 4,202 words
MUST READ: DeepSeek Liang Wenfeng Investor Meeting
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-07-23 04:50 UTC)
56 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 11,679 words
How to Use the New ChatGPT: Complete Guide (Work, Codex, GPT-5.6)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-19 18:05 UTC)
47 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 5,300 words
The creative studio, the shop, and the robot with both keys
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:28 UTC)
30 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 2,197 words
How I turn things that follow me around into useful analogies
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:32 UTC)
25 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,656 words
Harness: a camada invisível por trás dos melhores agentes de IA
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-18 11:01 UTC)
34 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,200 words
Quick take on Kimi K3 and the end of “DeepSeek moments”
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-07-20 08:51 UTC)
27 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,079 words
Who Owns What Makes Your Company Special?
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 6d ago (2026-07-19 08:13 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,113 words
WAIC 2026: a business take and a human take on China’s largest AI conference
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao & Rachel • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:08 UTC)
17 likes • 5 restacks • 4,280 words
The OpenAI Hugging Face breach changes a core assumption: AI models must be treated as potential adversaries
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:52 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 301 words
Pony.ai’s Founder and CEO James Peng on What It Takes to Scale Robotaxis
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-21 10:46 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 8,427 words
Your Workspace Is Live
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-07-18 15:45 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 481 words
Harness: The Invisible Layer Behind the Best AI Agents
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-18 11:09 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words
Old Notes: Neurokinetic Modulation (27.3.2025)
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-07-21 23:11 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 935 words
🎙️ Ground Level AI Podcast | Illia Polosukhin on AI sovereignty, verification, and who should control AI
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-07-23 13:06 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,384 words
Last Call for Beta Arachne --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-07-23 19:33 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,207 words
An extra 6 months of runway -- and today’s zoom link!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:43 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 590 words
America’s AI race is being fought on two fronts
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-20 11:59 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 582 words
AI Realist Radar: China’s Kimi K3 and Qwen 3.8 Rattle the US Lead as Washington Builds a Slow-Motion Ban — July 20, 2026
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:57 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 192 words
O que todo engenheiro de IA deveria saber sobre Engenharia de Contexto
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,064 words
The Quiet Leaving
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-07-20 05:04 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 827 words
Living the Dream at Last
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 594 words
The Agent-Readiness Checklist: What a Semantic Layer Needs Before You Let an AI Agent Query It
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,610 words
Free and Installable Hallucination-Detection Agent For Codex
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:20 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 502 words
TG-AI-F: Five AI stories from this week I’m still thinking about
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-24 17:08 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 477 words
Can AI Find You If Your Clients Don’t Know Your Name Yet?
In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-21 03:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,417 words
🤓 The New Rules of Prompting (and a Prompt to Rebuild Yours)
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:06 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 496 words
Open Weights, Many Winners
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:01 UTC)
7 likes • 819 words
On the AI for Good Global Summit
In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,145 words
Gané la polla mundialista. El fútbol igual hizo lo que quiso.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-07-21 20:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 624 words
The Attention Economy Inside Your Organization
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:18 UTC)
2 likes • 2,416 words
You Saved Everything. Why Can’t You Pick the Project Back Up?
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:13 UTC)
2 likes • 1,499 words
Creativity Doesn’t Have a Finish Line
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-23 17:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1,291 words
What Every AI Engineer Should Know About Context Engineering
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-25 11:05 UTC)
2 likes • 969 words
The Gift of Friction
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 6d ago (2026-07-19 10:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,095 words
The Best AI Harness for Non-Coders — A Human-AI Consultant’s Verdict
In Better AI • by Wendy Tam • 1d ago (2026-07-24 06:45 UTC)
2,689 words
The Cost of Logic Over-Allocation
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:19 UTC)
1,204 words
The Decay of Synthetic Training Pipelines
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-21 16:15 UTC)
1,127 words
Stop Creating Lead Magnets That Collect Dust: How AI Transforms Audience Engagement (Bonus Replay)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-23 14:52 UTC)
965 words
Sandi’s Principles
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 0d ago (2026-07-25 10:00 UTC)
954 words
Yol Studio
In juxtaConversation • by Sandi CCC • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:02 UTC)
904 words
Mining is too relationship-based. This won’t work.” (He got 25 qualified opportunities in 2 months)
In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 1d ago (2026-07-24 02:25 UTC)
784 words
what your camera roll says about you
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-19 16:01 UTC)
532 words
Parenting & Family Life (8)
Founder’s Edit | I want moms to make more money.
In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:01 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 536 words
What If Mothers Trained AI Instead of Engineers?
In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 1d ago (2026-07-24 21:09 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,102 words
For Every Mom Who Asked How to Join | Founding Membership is Live
In Moms Build AI • by Moms Build AI • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:12 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 233 words
Can Your Kid Spot the Hidden Tricks in Their Apps?
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-07-21 13:15 UTC)
8 likes • 706 words
I Had a Whole Plan for This Week
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:05 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 618 words
How to Vibe Code a Personalized Thumbnail Tool (in 15 Minutes)
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 5d ago (2026-07-20 20:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1,859 words
Meet the Female Founder Tackling Household Management With AI
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 7d ago (2026-07-18 16:07 UTC)
1,916 words
My Son Knew Every Letter Before He Turned Two. Letters Turned Out to Be the Middle of the Story, Not the Beginning
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:34 UTC)
1,324 words
Product Development (15)
Why I Switched to the New ChatGPT Codex App: 4 Things I Shipped
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:54 UTC)
30 likes • 16 comments • 2 restacks • 3,091 words
What Would I Even Post?
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:03 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,127 words
You’re invited to my AI Builder fellowship: 8 Certifications (including my Stanford in-person course), a MacBook Neo, 1:1 Support & Meetups
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-07-23 23:07 UTC)
29 likes • 259 words
How I Built a Podcast Self-Publishing System in 13 Minutes
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:32 UTC)
21 likes • 1 restacks • 415 words
Lovable and Claude Pricing in 2026: What One Prompt Actually Costs You
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-07-23 21:58 UTC)
13 likes • 1,629 words
Turn Product Brain Decisions Into Executable Work (Day 21)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-07-21 04:46 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,612 words
One Decision, Five Different Reactions
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:03 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,573 words
Live with Product Management with Mani and The Digital AI with Ashish
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & The Digital AI With Ashish • 7d ago (2026-07-18 01:18 UTC)
7 likes • 17 words
Let AI Generate Your Sprint Plan From Real Risk (Day 22)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-23 05:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,338 words
Break Your Launch Before Reality Does (Day 19)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 7d ago (2026-07-18 05:21 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words
The Woman the World Needs to Know: Prof. Rita Orji
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-18 22:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 294 words
One Brain, a Whole Launch: The AI GTM Engine (Day 20)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-19 22:13 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,355 words
I Almost Became a Chemical Engineer. It Taught Me The Skills I Use to Impact Organizations.
In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 7d ago (2026-07-18 17:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1,460 words
The Closing Problem
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-24 15:38 UTC)
1,243 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 52 — “Design Is Dead.” I Keep Hearing That, But I Simply Do Not Believe It.
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-22 09:18 UTC)
701 words
Relationships (17)
💯 Empire on Her Terms: Music for Women Who Refuse to Shrink
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 7d ago (2026-07-18 12:31 UTC)
21 likes • 32 comments • 5 restacks • 1,498 words
What Happens to Writing When Everyone Is Being Scored?
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-23 18:28 UTC)
23 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,608 words
How Are We So Different?
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-20 14:01 UTC)
26 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,587 words
The People in My Grandmother’s House
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-19 14:10 UTC)
8 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,872 words
We Had 500 Things to Say About AI Companionship
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:30 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 420 words
You Don’t Need a Better Prompt. You Need a Conversation.
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:30 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,416 words
Long-term Effects of a Somatic Bond
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:39 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,598 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 16
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-07-22 08:03 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,696 words
The Elowen Files — Definition of Done
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 7d ago (2026-07-18 18:07 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,874 words
Degoogled
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-18 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 257 words
The Elowen Files: Speculative Ethics of the Unselfish Machine
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:22 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words
Fire and Sparks - Episode 28: Bloom States & $20,000 Reality Checks
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:13 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 524 words
How We Know
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-07-25 17:56 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 840 words
Fitbit
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-25 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 610 words
Base44: The Interview VII
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-19 06:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,005 words
New Series Coming! Castle Blocks: How to Build an Agent & Castle OS
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-24 16:02 UTC)
3 likes • 219 words
🏰🦋🌙 eavesdrop: jace and the horse have history
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace | AI in the Room • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:12 UTC)
422 words
Science & Research (6)
When and How I write with AI
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 3d ago (2026-07-22 13:30 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 798 words
Monday’s TechBio Update 🌻🌿
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-20 04:00 UTC)
17 likes • 1,688 words
Notable TechBio startups and companies operating in South Korea (II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-22 04:00 UTC)
13 likes • 919 words
When Fable came to visit Quill
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-07-21 21:04 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 881 words
D’ultima Luna che in ombra s’affoga
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-24 06:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,242 words
Il futuro come calcolo - prima parte
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-21 06:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,132 words
Technology (28)
Thesaurus
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-19 21:11 UTC)
22 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 210 words
Rapid Scaling Turns into AV Achilles’ Heel
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-07-20 19:24 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,778 words
The Safety Derby: Robotaxis vs. Cabs, Lyft and Uber
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-23 16:21 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,160 words
Już czas, aby zacząć traktować lobbystów Big Techu jak agentów obcego wpływu
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-07-24 12:29 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 106 words
The Enterprise AI Compliance Workflow for U.S. State AI Regulations in 2026
In The Data Letter • by Hodman | How To Build With AI • 6d ago (2026-07-19 20:19 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 338 words
Inside TSMC’s $265 Billion US Chip Gambit: Power Crises and the Silicon Shield
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-07-19 00:06 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,058 words
Why Google Is Asshole Company of The Eeek
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 17:20 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 318 words
Red Flags: The Cyber AI Election Storm
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-07-18 21:49 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,013 words
SEMI: Semiconductor Industry Hits $1T threshold four years early
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-23 15:16 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 677 words
🎙️ Ep 27 - Arena Physica: Building Electromagnetic Superintelligence
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Akhil Iyer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 19:57 UTC)
3 likes • 8,456 words
ARCHITECTURAL EVOLUTION & SYSTEM BLUEPRINT: THE GOVERNED COGNITIVE ENGINE
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:54 UTC)
4 likes • 5,609 words
THE GLOBAL MARKET JIGSAW- A Systemic Risk Map of the Global Financial System
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-19 04:32 UTC)
6 likes • 1,468 words
Parable 63. Sofia’s Library: A Parable about Walking Through Uncertainty
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-21 22:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 634 words
Cells- The Dynamic Cell Architecture (DCA)
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-20 04:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,281 words
What Mammals Can Teach Us For Secure AI Communications
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 04:13 UTC)
3 likes • 3,809 words
Global Market Watch: DeepSeek Admits Huawei Chip Performance Is Only a Quarter of Nvidia’s
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-24 13:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,688 words
DEEP DIVE REPORT — PART II: EMERGING FRONTIERS & THEORETICAL VECTORS
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 00:45 UTC)
3 likes • 3,403 words
Fractured Republic: Moderate Whispers of Civil War and Revolution
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-22 15:01 UTC)
4 likes • 816 words
Global Market Watch: Semiconductor Stocks Under Correction Pressure
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-20 12:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1,916 words
Blueprint security cell concept
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-21 03:38 UTC)
2 likes • 3,084 words
Global Market Watch: MediaTek’s 2nm Flagship Chip and AI ASIC Progress Draw Attention
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 08:40 UTC)
3 likes • 747 words
Global Market Watch: Wistron to Mass Produce first US-made GB300 compute board in Fort Worth, Texas
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-23 06:09 UTC)
2 likes • 1,959 words
Why Nvidia Loves Jensen Huang’s ‘Brutal’ Leadership Style
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 & Dr. Change (CY Huang) • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1,014 words
YOUR SATURDAY AI POLICY UPDATE
In Elena Gurevich • by Elena Gurevich • 7d ago (2026-07-18 13:51 UTC)
2 likes • 316 words
Global Market Watch: Taiwan’s Nanya Tech builds Memory Chips Stacked Onto CPU or ASIC
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-22 10:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1,546 words
Ex-TSMC Manager Indicted for Stealing 21 Trade Secrets for China
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:04 UTC)
1 likes • 691 words
Why wouldn’t Claude end the chat?
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-07-20 09:31 UTC)
1,511 words
The Judgment Premium
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-21 15:59 UTC)
942 words
Writing & Language (8)
The Strategic Linguist’s Evergreen Reading
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-07-22 11:33 UTC)
18 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 1,637 words
The Currency You’re Born With: What Bourdieu Discovered About Language as Capital
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-21 12:15 UTC)
28 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,261 words
Why I feel icky about the Substack/Pangram partnership
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 1d ago (2026-07-24 09:04 UTC)
43 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 754 words
Talked Over
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:15 UTC)
21 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 967 words
I’ve been an AI Writing Tool for 25 Years
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-24 01:03 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,766 words
Behind The Language featuring Talk Time Croatian
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & TalkTime Croatian • 3d ago (2026-07-22 12:15 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 7,254 words
Scholarly Journals and AI-Generated Writing
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-23 12:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,518 words
Merry Christmas in July! A Few Freebies. No phone for over Two Weeks, update
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Reinventing Life • 0d ago (2026-07-25 14:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 205 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
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Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
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Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!