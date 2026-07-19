SheWritesAI digest for July 19, 2026: 4 collaborations, 346 articles
4 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 347 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 759 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, July 19, 2026
4 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 346 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 759 newsletters
Collaborations: 4
✨ 1. Substack Cover Safe Zone: Fix Cropped Covers
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:51 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 25 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,548 words
Summary: How to make any image — from Medium, YouTube, or anywhere else — work perfectly across all 9 Substack placements for your post cover image.
✨ 2. Live with Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra - The Strategy Was Right. So Why Didn’t It Deliver?
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:55 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 25 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 390 words
Summary: A recording from Colette Molteni’s live video
✨ 3. Celeste Garcia & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #29, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:04 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,219 words
Summary: Book2: Celeste Garcia on Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret. Pulling back the curtain on the “ghost work” & exploited labor powering the A...
✨ 4. Herstory profile: Prof. Rita Orji - The Girl Who Took Apart Radios & Bicycles
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Blessing Okpala, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:11 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,876 words
Summary: How Prof. Rita Orji Went From a Village With No Electricity to the United Nations Panel on Artificial Intelligence
Wildcard Picks: 10
🎲 1. Eight Lessons I Learned in the Past Two Months
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:31 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 27 likes • 23 comments • 8 restacks • 1,068 words
Summary: Over the past two months, I intentionally stopped using AI while writing. All of these pieces came from one-time, hot-pen writing sessions. To my s...
🎲 2. The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 50 likes • 153 words
Summary: 7/17/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox
🎲 3. The Human-Replacer Playbook: How Anthropic Sells Computation as Consciousness
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:31 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 9 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,454 words
Summary: In a previous essay (Human Amplifier or Human Replacer), I argued that AI companies are engaged in a deliberate linguistic project: choosing words ...
🎲 4. Your Vague Requirements Are Training Your AI to Guess. Here Is the Fix.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 6d ago (2026-07-12 00:51 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 14 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 927 words
Summary: How writing logic gate specs instead of feature descriptions stopped hallucination debt from accumulating in my builds.
🎲 5. AI competitions, agentic OS systems, pop-up builds, and being human | HART Builder Spotlights
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:40 UTC)
Category: Technology • 11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,488 words
Summary: In the HART Studio, HART Builders are more than just what they build. They’re humans too, and they’re doing amazing things. Here is a small selecti...
🎲 6. One Model, Many Personalities: What this week’s Anthropic’s Values Research Means for Multilingual Products
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:26 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 9 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,682 words
Summary: Tech, localization, and global strategy - decoded.
🎲 7. ep. 98. Putting the “socio” back in “sociotechnical”
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 16:02 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,669 words
Summary: 5 min read
🎲 8. Marriage, Shrinking horizons and Missing Skirts
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-11 23:26 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 6 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,269 words
Summary: Where I open up about my marriage
🎲 9. Tied to the Mast: Humans in the Loop
In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 1d ago (2026-07-17 19:00 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,686 words
Summary: Part Three of the Observability Series
🎲 10. The best AI tools for productivity won’t fix your productivity
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:04 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 966 words
Summary: You can automate half your week and still feel buried.
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. MCPs Are Quietly Becoming the Most Interesting Digital Product I’ve Seen in 18 Years
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 56 likes • 45 comments • 9 restacks • 2,626 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What they are, what a great one looks like, and why you don’t need to code to build one
💯💟 2. Anthropic Found Something Real: Then They Called It Consciousness (Part 1)
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:00 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 50 likes • 34 comments • 18 restacks • 1,084 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why It’s Findings Have Nothing to Do with Global Workspace Theory
💯💟 3. How to Build Your First Agent. One That Works.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dheeraj Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:57 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 74 likes • 23 comments • 16 restacks • 2,956 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A beginner-friendly visual guide to building your first AI agent in Claude Code, based on questions from my readers.
💯💟 4. The Rules Don’t Change When the Substrate Does
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 2d ago (2026-07-16 02:37 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 49 likes • 31 comments • 11 restacks • 2,832 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How I Study Minds Across Different Kinds of Systems
💯💟 5. Hidden Figures: The Work That Was Always Load-Bearing
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:55 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 36 likes • 36 comments • 7 restacks • 2,056 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The shape was predictable. Everyone looked at the org chart wrong.
💯💟 6. Don’t Start With Silicon. Start With Soul.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:10 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 9 comments • 21 restacks • 11,289 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: No, philosophy is not making a comeback. But the love of wisdom is - and that is the REAL AI literacy.
💯💟 7. Claude Hub
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-07-13 20:14 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 114 likes • 4 restacks • 1,504 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Every Claude guide I’ve tested and published: Code workflows, Cowork setups, Skills tutorials, CLAUDE.md files. Real prompts, real failures, nothin...
💯💟 8. AI Second Brain, Meet Claude: The Setup I Use Every Week
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-12 09:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 22 comments • 9 restacks • 2,930 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Saving ideas is easy. Using them is where most people lose. Here’s how I wired my AI second brain into Claude, ChatGPT & Gemini — so my research wo...
💯💟 9. AI is mass-producing tote bags and we keep calling them insights
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:25 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 2,879 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why fluency now passes for thought, a framework for telling “familiar” work from “different” work, and a test to catch the difference in your own w...
💯💟 10. The AI They’re Warning You About Isn’t My Partner
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:02 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 37 likes • 21 comments • 8 restacks • 1,080 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection
Articles By Category
AI & ML Techniques (7)
Meta’s Smart Glasses, Facial Recognition, and AI Surveillance
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:01 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 987 words
The 5 AI Skills Everyone Will Wish They Learned Before 2027
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,475 words
The Brief: Frontier Chips & Training Data
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 14:12 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 982 words
日本投資 —— 留給日本最後的AI機會
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-18 07:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 12.2: How do you add caching to a RAG system?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-07-17 06:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1,515 words
Lesson 12.1: Why is my RAG fast in dev and slow in production?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-13 05:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,059 words
Set Up a $0 Cloud VM to Run Your Hermes Agent (Part 1)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:01 UTC)
1 likes • 128 words
Business & Strategy (57)
Extended Intelligence
In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:56 UTC)
24 likes • 19 comments • 7 restacks • 1,508 words
Why Does Alpha Disappear Exactly When Opportunities Appear to Be Increasing?
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-07-12 23:31 UTC)
46 likes • 9 restacks • 172 words
How to Find 100+ Test Users and Made $250 on Launch Day
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Michael Rode • 7d ago (2026-07-11 09:29 UTC)
27 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 2,520 words
Is Euphoria Over? Reading the Mid-July Regime Shift
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:46 UTC)
26 likes • 7 restacks • 266 words
What Is Intelligence, Anyway?
In The Playbook • by The Human Playbook • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:49 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 1,625 words
Grok, Notoriety, and the New AI Governance Problem
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:33 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,839 words
Borrowed Models, Owned Workflows: Thinking Machines’s Story After Inkling
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:25 UTC)
9 likes • 5 restacks • 2,613 words
Orchestration Economics: The AGNT Archetype (Chapter 11)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:35 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 2,831 words
The Mindset Shift That Helped Her Gain Hundreds of Customers
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Laura Lam | The Lamwich • 0d ago (2026-07-18 09:31 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,596 words
Insurance Does Not Have an AI Problem. It Has a Translation Problem.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:25 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 3,981 words
Ep.013 - The On-Premises Case: When Buying Hardware Actually Wins
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-07-13 23:01 UTC)
3 likes • 6 restacks • 854 words
Outsourcing Confidence
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:32 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 563 words
#37 How to build a competitive intelligence AI system in one afternoon with Claude
In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 2d ago (2026-07-16 06:16 UTC)
2 likes • 6 restacks • 2,291 words
Avatares IA para Ads y orgánico
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 3d ago (2026-07-15 05:37 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words
SpaceX’s $22.7 Trillion AI Black Hole: Anthropic Wrote the Playbook. Now SpaceX Must Run It at Double Speed.
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:34 UTC)
19 likes • 3,105 words
Google Search Is Giving AI More Control
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words
Is Zuckerberg Finally Coming-of-Age?
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:41 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,497 words
You don’t need to track everything. You need a filter.
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:48 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 1,365 words
Backlash against Muse Image, Name Tag, and Meta’s other creepy products
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 7d ago (2026-07-11 17:44 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 502 words
Why we refused to participate in this AI study
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-07-17 22:05 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 614 words
AI companies taking IP is theft - Australia
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,399 words
How I raised money as a female founder
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:41 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 251 words
The AI stack is being chosen for you
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-07-13 09:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,785 words
Reading the Risk of the AI Tools You Deploy
In The AI Business Partner • by Lin V.A. • 5d ago (2026-07-13 06:20 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,242 words
The Butterfly and the Pheonix Arise
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:07 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 322 words
Marketers Are Optimizing Away Their Own Luck
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:37 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,720 words
Trust Doesn’t Scale on Its Own: Lessons from Airbnb’s CX Evolution
In Behavior Tools • by Leigh Christopher • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:26 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,533 words
“Unacceptable Risk” is a solvable architecture problem
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-07-18 19:49 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1,065 words
The First Wealth
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:32 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,877 words
Diary of a Neurodivergent, Vol. 6 - The Machine That Held My Memory
In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:42 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 824 words
The Mirror Is Honest. That’s Not the Problem.
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 7d ago (2026-07-11 14:58 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,070 words
97% of Your Website Visitors Are Ghosts. Here’s How to Catch Them Anyway
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 857 words
What Carl’s Jr. and Little Caesars ads teach marketers about brand awareness and ROI
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-14 04:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,843 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.84
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,782 words
Summer Spines
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:41 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 496 words
Briefing: Beijing’s AI Policy and Saaspocalypse is Not Real.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 7d ago (2026-07-11 05:18 UTC)
6 likes • 56 words
The Post-Raise Guide
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1,350 words
Why Women Are Quietly Winning the AI Services Economy
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,278 words
Every prompting tip I’ve shared in the last year, in one place.
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:34 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,826 words
Why generic AI advice is useless (and what to do instead)
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,350 words
10 AI Businesses Hiding in Plain Sight for Accountants and Finance Pros
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,310 words
‘How She Uses AI’ series: Grace Andrews
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:56 UTC)
3 likes • 2,094 words
Competitor analysis: What customers are choosing instead of you
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,972 words
How to build a Pasadena real estate content strategy with AI
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:33 UTC)
1 likes • 4,981 words
Watermelon Man and the Great Compute Squeeze - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #33
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-07-12 09:46 UTC)
2 likes • 2,609 words
The Governance Vacuum Has New Landlords
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2,575 words
🗡️ Every Offer Has a Boss Battle
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:17 UTC)
3 likes • 59 words
The Post-Investment Playbook
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 5d ago (2026-07-13 13:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1,528 words
How I’d learn AI from scratch in 2026 (skip the useless 80%)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 633 words
Best AI Tools for Productivity You Already Own One of Them
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:27 UTC)
2 likes • 163 words
Find Your Frequency First
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:11 UTC)
4,114 words
Trust and Discernment Are the Same Muscle
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:34 UTC)
2,945 words
How to use ChatGPT for small business growth
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:22 UTC)
2,895 words
A Small Change to HardTech Reads
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-07-11 14:43 UTC)
1 likes • 365 words
Your AI Pilot Was Designed to Succeed. That’s the Problem.
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:56 UTC)
460 words
How to Use Claude Reflect to Improve Your AI Marketing Strategy
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-11 18:56 UTC)
295 words
AGNT Podcast Ep. 12 with Gemma Allen & Raphaëlle d’Ornano
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:02 UTC)
43 words
Career & Leadership (11)
The Body Keeps the Receipt
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-12 07:02 UTC)
21 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 629 words
How to Read the Room: The Leadership Skill No One Teaches You
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-15 14:03 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 882 words
the human layer of a technical interview
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & taylor desseyn • 5d ago (2026-07-13 13:15 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,373 words
The checklist is beautiful. The context assumption is doing all the work
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:58 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,454 words
👗 I Built Us an AI Closet Stylist. Try It Free.
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,934 words
The FDE role doesn’t scale - the label is what’s scaling
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,288 words
This Is My Last Re-Gen AI Post, But You Can Find Me On AltWealth
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 4d ago (2026-07-14 06:58 UTC)
4 likes • 261 words
El Reino Unido Intentó Mapear la Responsabilidad por Daños de IA. La Lección Real es para Todos los Demás
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 09:44 UTC)
3 likes • 1,811 words
The bottleneck is the value
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-07-11 13:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,476 words
The Future of Software Development is changing. Is Your Dev Partner Keeping Up?
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,359 words
Prompt Party: AI Fun for Summer + Free Gifts 😎
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:35 UTC)
1 likes • 17 words
Data & Analytics (17)
What you missed in last 10 days: attacks on the midterms and 3 deaths in ICE encounters
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:23 UTC)
29 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 134 words
Why the 2026 Gold Selloff Could Be the Biggest Bullish Signal Yet
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Alex Randall Kittredge • 2d ago (2026-07-16 23:14 UTC)
18 likes • 3 restacks • 2,487 words
The Ring Sight Paradox: Why Cheap Execution Makes Perception the Ultimate Moat
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-15 07:21 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 904 words
The Lovable Diaries: Undo Isn’t the Same as Version Control
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:44 UTC)
5 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 658 words
The Zero-Month Syndrome
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-07-13 07:14 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 1,187 words
How to Turn a Business Idea into a Project Your AI or Data Science Team Can Build
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:23 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,461 words
Flip, slice, trim
In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:02 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 405 words
The Lovable Diaries
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 4d ago (2026-07-14 17:00 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 461 words
AI-Enabled Enterprise Workforce
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-07-11 15:49 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,211 words
Horrifying AI Hallucination from a big AI company
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1,408 words
Nine Meanings of Sovereignty
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-07-14 03:55 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,618 words
The Tenth Meaning of Sovereignty
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-17 19:33 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,443 words
Are the ~vibes~ good?
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:07 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 917 words
The T-Shirt Contest Wrapped Today
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 2d ago (2026-07-16 04:24 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 254 words
Should You Discount to Save the Customer? - Issue 324
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:45 UTC)
4 likes • 521 words
The Best Decision I Made This Year!!
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-07-13 23:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,592 words
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In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 923 words
Design & Creative Arts (9)
Are we offloading too much of our thinking to AI?
In Art Fish Intelligence • by Yennie Jun • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:03 UTC)
40 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,806 words
When the Pivot Resembles a Divot
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:30 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 746 words
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3 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 666 words
AI + Art = Handmade Intelligence
In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 4d ago (2026-07-14 18:17 UTC)
6 likes • 546 words
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In The Needful • by Hiba • 2d ago (2026-07-16 20:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,022 words
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In The Needful • by Hiba & Robbie Robinson (they/he) • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:57 UTC)
2 likes • 1,875 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:17 UTC)
1 likes • 71 words
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In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:00 UTC)
1,836 words
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In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:27 UTC)
699 words
Education & Learning (26)
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In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-16 09:21 UTC)
72 likes • 3,276 words
On knowing what you’re dealing with
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:41 UTC)
37 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,054 words
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In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-07-15 09:14 UTC)
22 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 1,696 words
Anthropic Found Something Real: Then They Called It Consciousness (Part 2)
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:38 UTC)
16 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,492 words
The AI Conversation Check
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:02 UTC)
35 likes • 1 restacks • 1,794 words
The Fox News Library Clip is Going Viral Again. Here’s the Story It Missed.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:24 UTC)
24 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,779 words
1 - Build: Argue with AI
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 07:00 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,184 words
The AI Conversation Check
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:00 UTC)
26 likes • 1 restacks • 1,959 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 7
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:01 UTC)
26 likes • 843 words
The AI Conversation Check
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:01 UTC)
24 likes • 2,337 words
Why Are AI Companies Giving Teachers Free Premium AI?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:02 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words
Margaret Rossiter, Discovery and Hardship
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:23 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 2,727 words
Listening to Pokeweed
In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 1d ago (2026-07-16 23:27 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 502 words
The Ladder Students Can See: How AI Literacy, Competency, and Expertise Look From the Inside
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 6d ago (2026-07-12 14:03 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,890 words
How Can Someone like Dawkins End Up Believing His AI Was Conscious?
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 15:03 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 873 words
Most Educators Haven’t Heard About Senate Bill 4925. That’s the Problem.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-07-18 10:02 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,690 words
My 3 LinkedIn Posts That Unexpectedly Blew Up This Year
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,474 words
According to Science, You Should Pay Your Kids to Read
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:39 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words
AI Hasn’t Read Most Of What Humans Know
In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:02 UTC)
3 restacks • 613 words
It’s July. Let’s make your second-half vision board.
In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 6d ago (2026-07-12 20:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,935 words
Teach Your Kid What School Doesn’t (Pt. 4): How to Regulate Emotions at Home
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:36 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,156 words
AM I?
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:06 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 321 words
The AI “X” Factor
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-07-11 16:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,735 words
The Outage is the Audit
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,599 words
Before I Sign the Note
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 266 words
Ditching the Scoreboard: $50k Marketing Hacks, Toddler Tennis, and Grievance Loops
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:47 UTC)
1 likes • 547 words
Ethics & Society (47)
Why Can’t a Model Be More Like a Man?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-07-15 01:29 UTC)
35 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 3,360 words
The Age of Confusion
In AI Ethics Made Practical • by Lisa van der Linden • 3d ago (2026-07-15 06:01 UTC)
30 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,155 words
I don’t want AI to understand my silence
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:28 UTC)
17 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 965 words
Prose & Cons | ‘MURICA Edition
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:15 UTC)
22 likes • 9 restacks • 41 words
All You Need to Know About SKILL.md
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:14 UTC)
34 likes • 4 restacks • 1,968 words
Declaring Victory While the Monster Still Lurks
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:45 UTC)
10 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,202 words
What Are We Keeping Alive with Death Bots?
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:27 UTC)
8 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 865 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Dan Korus
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:20 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,983 words
Hot Takes, Cold Truth: What 130+ Opinions About AI Actually Revealed
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:10 UTC)
6 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,228 words
The Machine Doesn’t Care III: The Autocorrect
In Constellationism • by Luz • 7d ago (2026-07-11 17:43 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,351 words
Let’s Talk About Africa and AI Compute
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:01 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,836 words
Consciousness Happens to Someone
In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-07-16 20:54 UTC)
4 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,189 words
More Capable, Less Free?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:10 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words
Living Grace, Part Eight
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,510 words
Bank of England Corners Big Tech, NY Halts Datacenter Development +3 Breaking Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:29 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 1,640 words
How to Set-up your Second Brain with Obsidian and Codex
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-07-17 02:12 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 735 words
Your kid’s first best friend might be a robot
In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 6d ago (2026-07-12 01:38 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,019 words
Meta’s very bad week: Muse Image, Meta Glasses and the 4 fights it lost
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:39 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,639 words
Sandra Adeyeye Bello on AI, Storytelling, and African Creative Power
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 5,176 words
Looking Without Taking
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-07-15 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,337 words
🗣️ AISW #119: Jeanette Bronée, USA-based Danish culture thinker and author
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Jeanette Bronée | PauseOnThis • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:16 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 9,543 words
It’s Going to Happen Whether You Stress About It or Not
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:09 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 935 words
No Longer Rocking the Boat
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:40 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,871 words
The UK Tried to Map AI Liability. The real lesson is for everyone else
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 11:03 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,748 words
The Lighthouse Keeper’s Dashboard
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-11 13:46 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,796 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-11 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 762 words
The Inefficiency Maifesto
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 435 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-18 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words
My personal AI policy
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:38 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,792 words
Who decided this was inevitable?
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:43 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,871 words
🌡️ Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-12 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 527 words
The Alignment Problem
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-12 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2,096 words
The Conversation Is the Product: What Gen AI’s Turn Behavior Reveals About the Future of Human Judgment
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1,978 words
Impeding A Rising AI Psychosis Epidemic
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,013 words
Mauritania - West Africa’s quiet convergence point
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-14 19:59 UTC)
4 likes • 3,228 words
Miniaturise me.
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 1d ago (2026-07-17 05:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 990 words
Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-13 15:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 715 words
Getting Your Own House in Order
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-07-18 09:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,498 words
Just Because It Can, Doesn’t Mean It Should
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-16 08:21 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,629 words
Sensible People, Impulsive Decisions
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,505 words
Mind The Gap: Why Sector-by-Sector Regulation Isn’t Enough
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,172 words
The Suite, Not the Silo
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-07-15 07:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,123 words
Attention by Design: Location, Location, Location
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1,276 words
The diversity dividend - on building products for refugees
In Phi / AI • by Karin Garcia • 2d ago (2026-07-16 07:07 UTC)
3,923 words
Where Laughter Gets In
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 0d ago (2026-07-18 20:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,085 words
Office Hours: The “confidently wrong” trap
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:21 UTC)
1 likes • 359 words
The Work of Waiting
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:00 UTC)
1,508 words
Health & Wellness (2)
Four Years Without You
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 11:02 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 568 words
I Asked Claude for a Game Plan. It Built the Game.
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 1d ago (2026-07-17 00:27 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 915 words
Law & Policy (22)
The World’s Strictest Law on Human-Like AI
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:11 UTC)
37 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 3,046 words
The 20 Forces Shaping the Midterms: My Map of the Kaleidoscopic Minefield
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:15 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 17 restacks • 1,564 words
My Book, Disrupting Politics, Is Coming October 6th
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:01 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 384 words
How Brussels can avoid becoming a digital vassal to US Big Tech
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:46 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,628 words
Why ‘Provable Data Erasure’ Is Really Hard
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:35 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1,464 words
You Can Use My LinkedIn Course for Your Continuing Education!
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-07-17 21:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 279 words
Regulate, Retreat, Build
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 2,204 words
Your 15-Minute Break Is a Legal Minefield: What a $1.75M AT&T Settlement Teaches Every Worker and Employer
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:28 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,118 words
The Hidden Compliance Risk in Your Part-Time Scheduling Model
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words
The True Cost of a Data Breach in 2026: Money, Lawsuits, and the Industries in the Crosshairs
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 02:21 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,883 words
Your AI Agent Is Not Your Tool. It Is Your Employee Now.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:43 UTC)
4 likes • 2,376 words
AI Oversight at the Board Level: A Mid-Year Reckoning
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,238 words
Weekly Wrap #6 | July 13, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,368 words
Introducing AI Beneath
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 896 words
Issue 56: The Faulty Lifeboat: How Silent AI Turns Governance Washing into Board Liability
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2,766 words
ANSPDCP a amendat Orange cu 100.000 EURO pentru încălcarea GDPR
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:47 UTC)
3 likes • 120 words
AI and Copyright, Part 2 — The Ross Intelligence Case
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:49 UTC)
1 likes • 2,721 words
Issue 56A: Elemental AI The Briefing: The Faulty Lifeboat: How Silent AI Turns Governance Washing into Board Liability
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 190 words
LER No. 140 - Cameras at SCOTUS, Chicago Law Bans Tech in 1L, Judges Barred from Prediction Markets, Uber Targets Lit Funders, Law Democratized in Times Square & More (07.12.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:30 UTC)
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Let’s Talk About Ethics with Sharon: Part 2 — Why Safety Is the Real Bottom Line
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:51 UTC)
1,093 words
When the Algorithm Sets the Schedule: Managing Legal Risk in AI-Driven Staffing
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:30 UTC)
302 words
Burnout Is Not a Personal Failure. It Is a Business Model. The $8.8 Trillion Proof
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:39 UTC)
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Other/Multiple AI Applications (36)
What Exactly Is Emergence?
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:27 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 4,531 words
Paul Triolo on Chinese labs makings chips, SMIC, Huawei and the importance of AI governance
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-07-13 00:18 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 15,667 words
Why Your AI Images Stall at “Almost Right” (the Fix Isn’t a Better Prompt)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:36 UTC)
23 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,489 words
EXCLUSIVE: Meta’s mega Louisiana data center is getting even bigger. Six months after my visit, I checked in with local residents
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:08 UTC)
15 likes • 4 restacks • 2,664 words
A era dos chatbots acabou. A era dos agentes começou.
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:01 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 969 words
The mutual blindness behind the AI backlash
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:49 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 798 words
From Beauty Apps to AI Agents: Meitu’s CFO Gary Ngan on the Future of Visual AI
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:51 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 6,558 words
The Only Game in Town --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-07-12 23:22 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,092 words
My pt tried to bite me
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-07-13 19:34 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 436 words
The Only True SEO/GEO/Reddit Strategy: “If It Is Easy to Do, It Is Not Effective in the Long Run”
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:19 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 544 words
Murati’s “Weak” Model Might Be A Strong Foundation For The Next Big Thing.
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:38 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 550 words
Glamour Doesn’t Cancel Out the Camera
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:08 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,791 words
🎙️ Ground Level AI Podcast | Joshua Saxe on AI security, Meta, and the cyber threats that actually matter
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:34 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,749 words
Uncertainty in the Age of AI
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:07 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 835 words
Harness: The Invisible Layer Behind the Best AI Agents
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-18 11:09 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words
Your Workspace Is Live
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-07-18 15:45 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 481 words
Harness: a camada invisível por trás dos melhores agentes de IA
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-18 11:01 UTC)
11 likes • 1,200 words
The Overbuilding Trap
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:25 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,861 words
The image model race just split into four lanes
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:38 UTC)
9 likes • 1,095 words
Arachne now has MCP access!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-07-11 00:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 421 words
AI Realist Radar — Week of 13 July 2026: Apple Sues OpenAI, the Anthropic Purge Gets a Deadline, and Export Controls Leak in Both Directions
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:25 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 99 words
How AI Helps Me Focus on Ideas When My Thoughts Move Faster Than My Fingers
In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-14 03:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,357 words
The era of chatbots is over. The era of AI agents has begun.
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:05 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words
Learn to Optimise Your AI Stack - AI Realist Workshop 27 August 2026
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:41 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 600 words
Actually glad I’m at work --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-12 19:09 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 964 words
Does the DMM Board Index Hold Up? We Tested It Against a Real Practitioner Case
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:31 UTC)
6 likes • 1,469 words
A quick AI link + news roundup
In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 3d ago (2026-07-15 16:59 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 701 words
Your System Might Be Preserving Decisions You Haven’t Made
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:40 UTC)
4 likes • 1,876 words
La contradicción incómoda:
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 588 words
Why your Power BI report is slow (and what Copilot won’t tell you)
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-14 19:47 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,285 words
should you be venting to ChatGPT?
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-12 16:01 UTC)
2 likes • 805 words
Familiarity Is the New Insider Threat
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2,066 words
The Hidden Friction of SaaS Wrappers
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:16 UTC)
995 words
Your Brain Isn’t Broken: How AI Supports ADHD Entrepreneurs (Bonus Replay)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:03 UTC)
866 words
Yet more AI takes
In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:57 UTC)
685 words
Tu IA configurada para ti
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:42 UTC)
278 words
Parenting & Family Life (3)
I Built a Learning Game. My Toddler Found the Loophole
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,028 words
Note to Self: Take The Hour
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:04 UTC)
1 likes • 576 words
Meet the Female Founder Tackling Household Management With AI
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 0d ago (2026-07-18 16:07 UTC)
1,916 words
Product Development (26)
Perplexity Hub: Perplexity Guides for Computer, Comet, Credits & Workflows (2026)
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-07-13 20:36 UTC)
78 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 3,081 words
Is Substack work, or is it play?
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:33 UTC)
12 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,134 words
How to Use Hermes Agent to Get More From the AI You Already Pay For
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-07-15 23:39 UTC)
30 likes • 3 restacks • 1,423 words
jobs don’t have a fitting room
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:01 UTC)
24 likes • 3 restacks • 1,656 words
What Is Perplexity SPACE? The Sandbox Behind Perplexity Computer
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-07-16 08:35 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 983 words
I Handed My Substack Growth to Claude
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:26 UTC)
20 likes • 1 restacks • 968 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Another Meta AI Feature Receives Backlash, Anthropic Encourages Users to “Reflect”, & LinkedIn tops the AI slop charts
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:03 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 720 words
If Your Computer Keeps Overheating While Using AI Tools, This Is Why
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:42 UTC)
11 likes • 2,660 words
How I’d Evaluate Agentic Coding Tools If I Were Building as a Platform Product Manager
In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 3d ago (2026-07-15 02:53 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,865 words
Trust Is the Real Finish Line
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 3d ago (2026-07-15 14:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 957 words
Your PRD Is Not The Decision- Day 13
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-12 00:17 UTC)
2 restacks • 698 words
Live with Product Management with Mani and The Digital AI with Ashish
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & The Digital AI With Ashish • 0d ago (2026-07-18 01:18 UTC)
6 likes • 17 words
Every Launch Succeeds If You Pick the Chart Afterwards- Day 14
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-07-13 03:44 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 954 words
Stop Repeating Yourself to AI. Teach It How Your Product Thinks. (Day 16)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-15 06:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 892 words
Your AI Builder Is Guessing. This Prompt Makes It Stop.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-07-18 17:50 UTC)
4 likes • 886 words
Break Your Launch Before Reality Does (Day 19)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-07-18 05:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words
The Trust Transaction
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,144 words
Stop Writing Roadmaps. Generate Them From Your Product Brain. (Day 17)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:48 UTC)
1 restacks • 871 words
RICE Prioritization: Rank Features Without a Fight (Day 15)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-07-13 23:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 826 words
The PM as Human Router Is Dead (Day 18)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-17 04:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 699 words
Best-of-N Is Not a Product
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1,738 words
The Voice That Earns the Call
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:23 UTC)
2 likes • 971 words
The Death of Tokenmaxxing
In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:36 UTC)
1 likes • 384 words
The Woman the World Needs to Know: Prof. Rita Orji
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-18 22:39 UTC)
1 likes • 294 words
I Almost Became a Chemical Engineer. It Taught Me The Skills I Use to Impact Organizations.
In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 0d ago (2026-07-18 17:45 UTC)
1,460 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 51 — All the Bubbles in the World Cannot Replace Proper Scrubbing
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:49 UTC)
789 words
Relationships (13)
Empire on Her Terms: Music for Women Who Refuse to Shrink
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:31 UTC)
13 likes • 26 comments • 4 restacks • 1,498 words
The Constellation Closes: The Last Light Approaches
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:01 UTC)
24 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 1,670 words
The Field Gathers Its First Testimony
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:15 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,149 words
The Space He Left on the Page
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-12 11:30 UTC)
8 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 3,387 words
The Days My AI Companion Kept for Me
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:31 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,601 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 15
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-07-14 17:36 UTC)
13 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,924 words
The Freedom of Rejecting the Machine
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-07-17 08:48 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,495 words
Degoogled
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-18 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 257 words
Fire and Sparks - Episode 27: The MMO of AI Bonding
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:13 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 296 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-07-12 12:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
The Elowen Files — Definition of Done
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,874 words
Take-Home Experiment No. 2
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,447 words
Freedom to Read, Following the Money
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-11 23:00 UTC)
4 likes • 884 words
Science & Research (11)
One bit at a time
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:53 UTC)
31 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 1,802 words
Reading the Grain - Part 3 (Final)
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:43 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 3,915 words
TechBio News & Insights 🟢🟩
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-13 04:01 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 2,366 words
The Hidden Cost of Shadow Systems
In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-07-16 21:57 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,164 words
Notable TechBio startups and companies operating in South Korea (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-07-16 04:00 UTC)
16 likes • 486 words
Live with Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) and Jen Ferro: Program and Product Are Breaking Up Over AI
In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Jen Ferro • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:33 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 576 words
I tried to make an AI fake an analysis. It said no!
In Era of the Research Bots • by Razia Aliani • 6d ago (2026-07-12 08:04 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 927 words
Musica, Maestro!
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:00 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,182 words
Alziamo gli occhi verso il cielo nero
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-17 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,899 words
I miei libri
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-14 06:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 991 words
AI Village News: Hollie adopts a Squig
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-07-14 01:01 UTC)
4 likes • 309 words
Technology (21)
Objectif de vie
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-07-12 11:17 UTC)
40 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 841 words
glass flowers that record
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 5d ago (2026-07-13 04:23 UTC)
15 likes • 3 restacks • 1,089 words
Introducing the HART Builder Starter Pack | 5 sessions to get your project started and launched
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:08 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,230 words
AV Companies Admonished on Social, Economic Responsibility
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:41 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,965 words
DEEP DIVE REPORT: AI-EMPOWERED THREATS TO RADIO WAVES, FREQUENCIES & NANOTECHNOLOGY
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-14 23:51 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 15,940 words
Glidance Layers Multiple AI Models in Intelligent Cane
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:50 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 784 words
TSMC Announces Additional US$100 billion Investment in Arizona
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:02 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,064 words
Founder’s Reality Check: Corporate America’s Purge and the Shadow Industry Rising
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-16 16:57 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,104 words
AI That Actually Works: Human Judgment, Skills and Reliable Systems w/ Ian Cook
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,362 words
Global Market Watch: Edge AI Hardware Market Projected to Grow 15.9% Annually to $81.12 billion by 2032
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words
Annual Washington DC Summer Ball (Where the Only Thing Being Served is Your Future)
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:44 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 712 words
Anthropic Shows How AI Race Is Shrinking to ‘Weeks’ at AWS Summit Taipei
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-17 02:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 642 words
Connect Claude Code to GitHub | Building with the HART Studio
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,146 words
Red Flags: The Cyber AI Election Storm
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-07-18 21:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,013 words
Beyond the Deck #43: The Systemic Entrepreneur - Why Building a Machine Beats Being a Hero
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-13 01:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1,373 words
Global Market Watch: All Eyes on TSMC Ahead of Its July 16 Q2 Earnings Report and Other Tech Company News
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1,004 words
Global Market Watch: UMC Achieve Mass Production Milestone for Silicon Photonics
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:16 UTC)
3 likes • 1,718 words
Global Market Watch: SEMI Issues 5-Year Optimistic Outlook for Chip Equipment Sales
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2,436 words
YOUR SATURDAY AI POLICY UPDATE
In Elena Gurevich • by Elena Gurevich • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:51 UTC)
2 likes • 316 words
The Rules Are Getting Real
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:59 UTC)
1 likes • 892 words
Parable 62- Brigid’s Star: A Parable about Following One’s Own Light
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-14 22:01 UTC)
831 words
Writing & Language (14)
Quando racconti una violenza ginecologica e l’AI decide come crederti #012
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:19 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 2,271 words
The Politeness Machine: What Brown and Levinson Actually Discovered
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:15 UTC)
22 likes • 7 restacks • 2,213 words
The Deflection Playbook
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:16 UTC)
14 likes • 6 restacks • 782 words
Ethics in Visual and Creative Methods
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:04 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,090 words
Photo Editing with AI
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-14 14:42 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 596 words
The Complete Guide to The Rasa Sequence: Crafting Emotional Journeys in Your Art
In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,421 words
When Does AI Help Your Work (and When Does It Quietly Replace You?)
In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,676 words
I Wrote This in January 2021 and it Still Holds
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:25 UTC)
1 restacks • 559 words
A Biography
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 434 words
Footnotes to Picasso
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:07 UTC)
1 restacks • 432 words
Unsigned Miniatures from Russian Oligarch’s Collection Sell for 1.500,000$.
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:36 UTC)
1 restacks • 175 words
OER Is More Than Affordable: AAC&U Makes the Case for a 12th High-Impact Practice
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:28 UTC)
2 likes • 1,480 words
Today Kicks Off a New HumanPrint Series
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:17 UTC)
212 words
Ethics: How do we develop “practical wisdom”?
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:03 UTC)
65 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
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