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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, July 19, 2026

4 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 346 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 759 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 4

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:51 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 25 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,548 words

Summary: How to make any image — from Medium, YouTube, or anywhere else — work perfectly across all 9 Substack placements for your post cover image.

In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:55 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 25 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 390 words

Summary: A recording from Colette Molteni’s live video

In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:04 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,219 words

Summary: Book2: Celeste Garcia on Labor Exploitation: Big Tech’s Dirty Secret. Pulling back the curtain on the “ghost work” & exploited labor powering the A...

In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Blessing Okpala, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:11 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,876 words

Summary: How Prof. Rita Orji Went From a Village With No Electricity to the United Nations Panel on Artificial Intelligence

Wildcard Picks: 10

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:31 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 27 likes • 23 comments • 8 restacks • 1,068 words

Summary: Over the past two months, I intentionally stopped using AI while writing. All of these pieces came from one-time, hot-pen writing sessions. To my s...

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 50 likes • 153 words

Summary: 7/17/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox

In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:31 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 9 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,454 words

Summary: In a previous essay (Human Amplifier or Human Replacer), I argued that AI companies are engaged in a deliberate linguistic project: choosing words ...

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 6d ago (2026-07-12 00:51 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 14 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 927 words

Summary: How writing logic gate specs instead of feature descriptions stopped hallucination debt from accumulating in my builds.

In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:40 UTC)

Category: Technology • 11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,488 words

Summary: In the HART Studio, HART Builders are more than just what they build. They’re humans too, and they’re doing amazing things. Here is a small selecti...

In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:26 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 9 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,682 words

Summary: Tech, localization, and global strategy - decoded.

In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 16:02 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,669 words

Summary: 5 min read

In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-11 23:26 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 6 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,269 words

Summary: Where I open up about my marriage

In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 1d ago (2026-07-17 19:00 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,686 words

Summary: Part Three of the Observability Series

In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:04 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 966 words

Summary: You can automate half your week and still feel buried.

Featured Articles: 10

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 56 likes • 45 comments • 9 restacks • 2,626 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What they are, what a great one looks like, and why you don’t need to code to build one

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:00 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 50 likes • 34 comments • 18 restacks • 1,084 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why It’s Findings Have Nothing to Do with Global Workspace Theory

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dheeraj Sharma • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:57 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 74 likes • 23 comments • 16 restacks • 2,956 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A beginner-friendly visual guide to building your first AI agent in Claude Code, based on questions from my readers.

In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 2d ago (2026-07-16 02:37 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 49 likes • 31 comments • 11 restacks • 2,832 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How I Study Minds Across Different Kinds of Systems

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:55 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 36 likes • 36 comments • 7 restacks • 2,056 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The shape was predictable. Everyone looked at the org chart wrong.

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:10 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 9 comments • 21 restacks • 11,289 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: No, philosophy is not making a comeback. But the love of wisdom is - and that is the REAL AI literacy.

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-07-13 20:14 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 114 likes • 4 restacks • 1,504 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Every Claude guide I’ve tested and published: Code workflows, Cowork setups, Skills tutorials, CLAUDE.md files. Real prompts, real failures, nothin...

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-12 09:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 22 comments • 9 restacks • 2,930 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Saving ideas is easy. Using them is where most people lose. Here’s how I wired my AI second brain into Claude, ChatGPT & Gemini — so my research wo...

In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:25 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 21 comments • 9 restacks • 2,879 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why fluency now passes for thought, a framework for telling “familiar” work from “different” work, and a test to catch the difference in your own w...

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:02 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 37 likes • 21 comments • 8 restacks • 1,080 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection

Articles By Category

AI & ML Techniques (7)

In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:01 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 987 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,475 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 14:12 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 982 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-07-18 07:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-07-17 06:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1,515 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-13 05:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,059 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:01 UTC)

1 likes • 128 words



Business & Strategy (57)

In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:56 UTC)

24 likes • 19 comments • 7 restacks • 1,508 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-07-12 23:31 UTC)

46 likes • 9 restacks • 172 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Michael Rode • 7d ago (2026-07-11 09:29 UTC)

27 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 2,520 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:46 UTC)

26 likes • 7 restacks • 266 words



In The Playbook • by The Human Playbook • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:49 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 1,625 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:33 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,839 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:25 UTC)

9 likes • 5 restacks • 2,613 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:35 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 2,831 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Laura Lam | The Lamwich • 0d ago (2026-07-18 09:31 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,596 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:25 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 3,981 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-07-13 23:01 UTC)

3 likes • 6 restacks • 854 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:32 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 563 words



In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 2d ago (2026-07-16 06:16 UTC)

2 likes • 6 restacks • 2,291 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 3d ago (2026-07-15 05:37 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:34 UTC)

19 likes • 3,105 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:41 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,497 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:48 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 1,365 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 7d ago (2026-07-11 17:44 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 502 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-07-17 22:05 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 614 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,399 words



In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:41 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 251 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-07-13 09:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,785 words



In The AI Business Partner • by Lin V.A. • 5d ago (2026-07-13 06:20 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,242 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:07 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 322 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:37 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,720 words



In Behavior Tools • by Leigh Christopher • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:26 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,533 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-07-18 19:49 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1,065 words



In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:32 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,877 words



In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:42 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 824 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 7d ago (2026-07-11 14:58 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,070 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 857 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-14 04:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,843 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,782 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:41 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 496 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 7d ago (2026-07-11 05:18 UTC)

6 likes • 56 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1,350 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,278 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:34 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,826 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,350 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,310 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:56 UTC)

3 likes • 2,094 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,972 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:33 UTC)

1 likes • 4,981 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-07-12 09:46 UTC)

2 likes • 2,609 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2,575 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:17 UTC)

3 likes • 59 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 5d ago (2026-07-13 13:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1,528 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 633 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-07-13 08:27 UTC)

2 likes • 163 words



In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:11 UTC)

4,114 words



In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:34 UTC)

2,945 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:22 UTC)

2,895 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-07-11 14:43 UTC)

1 likes • 365 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:56 UTC)

460 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-11 18:56 UTC)

295 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:02 UTC)

43 words



Career & Leadership (11)

In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-12 07:02 UTC)

21 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 629 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-15 14:03 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 882 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & taylor desseyn • 5d ago (2026-07-13 13:15 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,373 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:58 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,454 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,934 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,288 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 4d ago (2026-07-14 06:58 UTC)

4 likes • 261 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 09:44 UTC)

3 likes • 1,811 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-07-11 13:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,476 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,359 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:35 UTC)

1 likes • 17 words



Data & Analytics (17)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:23 UTC)

29 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 134 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Alex Randall Kittredge • 2d ago (2026-07-16 23:14 UTC)

18 likes • 3 restacks • 2,487 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-15 07:21 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 904 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:44 UTC)

5 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 658 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-07-13 07:14 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 1,187 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:23 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,461 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:02 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 405 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 4d ago (2026-07-14 17:00 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 461 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-07-11 15:49 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,211 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1,408 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-07-14 03:55 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,618 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-07-17 19:33 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,443 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:07 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 917 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 2d ago (2026-07-16 04:24 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 254 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:45 UTC)

4 likes • 521 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-07-13 23:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,592 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 923 words



Design & Creative Arts (9)

In Art Fish Intelligence • by Yennie Jun • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:03 UTC)

40 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,806 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:30 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 746 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:59 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 666 words



In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 4d ago (2026-07-14 18:17 UTC)

6 likes • 546 words



In The Needful • by Hiba • 2d ago (2026-07-16 20:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,022 words



In The Needful • by Hiba & Robbie Robinson (they/he) • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:57 UTC)

2 likes • 1,875 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:17 UTC)

1 likes • 71 words



In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:00 UTC)

1,836 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:27 UTC)

699 words



Education & Learning (26)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-16 09:21 UTC)

72 likes • 3,276 words



In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:41 UTC)

37 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,054 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-07-15 09:14 UTC)

22 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 1,696 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:38 UTC)

16 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,492 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:02 UTC)

35 likes • 1 restacks • 1,794 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:24 UTC)

24 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,779 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 07:00 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,184 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:00 UTC)

26 likes • 1 restacks • 1,959 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:01 UTC)

26 likes • 843 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:01 UTC)

24 likes • 2,337 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:02 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:23 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 2,727 words



In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 1d ago (2026-07-16 23:27 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 502 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 6d ago (2026-07-12 14:03 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,890 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 15:03 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 873 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-07-18 10:02 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,690 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:30 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,474 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:39 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words



In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:02 UTC)

3 restacks • 613 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 6d ago (2026-07-12 20:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,935 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:36 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,156 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:06 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 321 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-07-11 16:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,735 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,599 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 266 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:47 UTC)

1 likes • 547 words



Ethics & Society (47)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-07-15 01:29 UTC)

35 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 3,360 words



In AI Ethics Made Practical • by Lisa van der Linden • 3d ago (2026-07-15 06:01 UTC)

30 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,155 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:28 UTC)

17 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 965 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:15 UTC)

22 likes • 9 restacks • 41 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:14 UTC)

34 likes • 4 restacks • 1,968 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:45 UTC)

10 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,202 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:27 UTC)

8 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 865 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dan Korus • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:20 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,983 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:10 UTC)

6 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,228 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 7d ago (2026-07-11 17:43 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,351 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:01 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,836 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-07-16 20:54 UTC)

4 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,189 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:10 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-16 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,510 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:29 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 1,640 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-07-17 02:12 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 735 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 6d ago (2026-07-12 01:38 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,019 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:39 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,639 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 5,176 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-07-15 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,337 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Jeanette Bronée | PauseOnThis • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:16 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 9,543 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:09 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 935 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:40 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,871 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-17 11:03 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,748 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-11 13:46 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,796 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-11 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 762 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 435 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-18 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-07-15 00:38 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,792 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:43 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,871 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-12 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 527 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-12 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2,096 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1,978 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,013 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-14 19:59 UTC)

4 likes • 3,228 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 1d ago (2026-07-17 05:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 990 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-13 15:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 715 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-07-18 09:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,498 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-16 08:21 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,629 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-07-14 09:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,505 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,172 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-07-15 07:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,123 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1,276 words



In Phi / AI • by Karin Garcia • 2d ago (2026-07-16 07:07 UTC)

3,923 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 0d ago (2026-07-18 20:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,085 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:21 UTC)

1 likes • 359 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:00 UTC)

1,508 words



Health & Wellness (2)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-17 11:02 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 568 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 1d ago (2026-07-17 00:27 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 915 words



Law & Policy (22)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:11 UTC)

37 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 3,046 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:15 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 17 restacks • 1,564 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:01 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 384 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:46 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,628 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:35 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1,464 words



In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-07-17 21:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 279 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 2,204 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:28 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,118 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-16 02:21 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,883 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:43 UTC)

4 likes • 2,376 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,238 words



In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,368 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:42 UTC)

1 restacks • 896 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-13 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2,766 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:47 UTC)

3 likes • 120 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:49 UTC)

1 likes • 2,721 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-07-15 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 190 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-13 14:30 UTC)

1,508 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:51 UTC)

1,093 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:30 UTC)

302 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:39 UTC)

33 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (36)

In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:27 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 4,531 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-07-13 00:18 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 15,667 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-16 11:36 UTC)

23 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,489 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:08 UTC)

15 likes • 4 restacks • 2,664 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:01 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 969 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-13 16:49 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 798 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:51 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 6,558 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-07-12 23:22 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,092 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-07-13 19:34 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 436 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:19 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 544 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-07-17 12:38 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 550 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:08 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,791 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:34 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,749 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:07 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 835 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-18 11:09 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,161 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-07-18 15:45 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 481 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-18 11:01 UTC)

11 likes • 1,200 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:25 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,861 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:38 UTC)

9 likes • 1,095 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-07-11 00:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 421 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-07-13 02:25 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 99 words



In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-14 03:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,357 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-11 11:05 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:41 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 600 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-12 19:09 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 964 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:31 UTC)

6 likes • 1,469 words



In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 3d ago (2026-07-15 16:59 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 701 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:40 UTC)

4 likes • 1,876 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 588 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-14 19:47 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,285 words



In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-12 16:01 UTC)

2 likes • 805 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-07-16 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2,066 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:16 UTC)

995 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:03 UTC)

866 words



In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:57 UTC)

685 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:42 UTC)

278 words



Parenting & Family Life (3)

In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-15 12:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,028 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:04 UTC)

1 likes • 576 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 0d ago (2026-07-18 16:07 UTC)

1,916 words



Product Development (26)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-07-13 20:36 UTC)

78 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 3,081 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-07-17 10:33 UTC)

12 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,134 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-07-15 23:39 UTC)

30 likes • 3 restacks • 1,423 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-07-15 11:01 UTC)

24 likes • 3 restacks • 1,656 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-07-16 08:35 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 983 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-07-11 12:26 UTC)

20 likes • 1 restacks • 968 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:03 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 720 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:42 UTC)

11 likes • 2,660 words



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 3d ago (2026-07-15 02:53 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,865 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 3d ago (2026-07-15 14:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 957 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-07-12 00:17 UTC)

2 restacks • 698 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani & The Digital AI With Ashish • 0d ago (2026-07-18 01:18 UTC)

6 likes • 17 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-07-13 03:44 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 954 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-15 06:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 892 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-07-18 17:50 UTC)

4 likes • 886 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-07-18 05:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 4d ago (2026-07-14 16:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,144 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:48 UTC)

1 restacks • 871 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-07-13 23:42 UTC)

1 restacks • 826 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-17 04:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 699 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 6d ago (2026-07-12 17:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1,738 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-17 15:23 UTC)

2 likes • 971 words



In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:36 UTC)

1 likes • 384 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-18 22:39 UTC)

1 likes • 294 words



In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 0d ago (2026-07-18 17:45 UTC)

1,460 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-15 22:49 UTC)

789 words



Relationships (13)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 0d ago (2026-07-18 12:31 UTC)

13 likes • 26 comments • 4 restacks • 1,498 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:01 UTC)

24 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 1,670 words



In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:15 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,149 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-12 11:30 UTC)

8 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 3,387 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:31 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,601 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-07-14 17:36 UTC)

13 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,924 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-07-17 08:48 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,495 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-18 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 257 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:13 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 296 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-07-12 12:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 0d ago (2026-07-18 18:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,874 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,447 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-11 23:00 UTC)

4 likes • 884 words



Science & Research (11)

In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 3d ago (2026-07-15 18:53 UTC)

31 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 1,802 words



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-07-17 14:43 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 3,915 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-13 04:01 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 2,366 words



In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-07-16 21:57 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,164 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-07-16 04:00 UTC)

16 likes • 486 words



In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Jen Ferro • 1d ago (2026-07-17 18:33 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 576 words



In Era of the Research Bots • by Razia Aliani • 6d ago (2026-07-12 08:04 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 927 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-07-12 06:00 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,182 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-17 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,899 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-14 06:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 991 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-07-14 01:01 UTC)

4 likes • 309 words



Technology (21)

In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-07-12 11:17 UTC)

40 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 841 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 5d ago (2026-07-13 04:23 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 1,089 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 13:08 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,230 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-07-11 19:41 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,965 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-14 23:51 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 15,940 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-16 18:50 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 784 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-16 10:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,064 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-16 16:57 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,104 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 1d ago (2026-07-17 17:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,362 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-17 13:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-12 21:44 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 712 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-17 02:39 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 642 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-11 20:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,146 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-07-18 21:49 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,013 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-07-13 01:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1,373 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-14 10:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1,004 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-07-15 10:16 UTC)

3 likes • 1,718 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2,436 words



In Elena Gurevich • by Elena Gurevich • 0d ago (2026-07-18 13:51 UTC)

2 likes • 316 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:59 UTC)

1 likes • 892 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-14 22:01 UTC)

831 words



Writing & Language (14)

In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-14 15:19 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 2,271 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-14 12:15 UTC)

22 likes • 7 restacks • 2,213 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-16 12:16 UTC)

14 likes • 6 restacks • 782 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 5d ago (2026-07-13 10:04 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,090 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-14 14:42 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 596 words



In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 3d ago (2026-07-15 20:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,421 words



In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 3d ago (2026-07-15 21:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,676 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 1d ago (2026-07-17 16:25 UTC)

1 restacks • 559 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-07-13 11:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 434 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-07-17 20:07 UTC)

1 restacks • 432 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-07-16 14:36 UTC)

1 restacks • 175 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 3d ago (2026-07-15 19:28 UTC)

2 likes • 1,480 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 2d ago (2026-07-16 19:17 UTC)

212 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-14 11:03 UTC)

65 words







No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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