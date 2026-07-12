SheWritesAI digest for July 12, 2026: 6 collaborations, 359 articles
6 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 359 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 759 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, July 12, 2026
6 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 359 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 759 newsletters
Collaborations: 6
💯✨ 1. What Substack Doesn’t Tell You About Cover Images
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & AI Meets Girlboss • 7d ago (2026-07-04 11:42 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 34 comments • 18 restacks • 998 words
Summary: The Substack Cover Safe Zone Guide. Make your Substack covers look great across all 9 previews. Prompt, Figma template, and Canva template included.
💯✨ 2. 7/6 Spotlight: Karen Smiley, Founder of She Writes AI
In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-07-06 16:12 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 2,388 words
Summary: She spent thirty years as the only woman in the room, so she made sure no one else ever would be. On invisibility, generosity, and belonging.
✨ 3. Julia Díez López & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #28, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-07-09 10:03 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 20 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 2,350 words
Summary: Book2 interview with Julia Díez López on semantic governance: closing the gap between fluent and correct multilingual text via structured knowledge...
✨ 4. 📚Announcement: News on She Writes AI Everywhere ‘Book2’
In She Writes AI Community • by Karen Smiley & Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-07-06 07:00 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 3 comments • 1,084 words
Summary: Pivoting on how we publish ‘book2’ and future volumes to better meet the needs of our readers (and our team of volunteers); call for beta readers (...
✨ 5. Live with Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra - The Strategy Was Right. So Why Didn’t It Deliver?
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:55 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 390 words
Summary: A recording from Colette Molteni’s live video
✨ 6. 🗣️ AISW #118: Hodman Murad, Canada-based data scientist and entrepreneur
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-07-09 10:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 restacks • 9,542 words
Summary: Audio interview with Canada-based founder and author Hodman Murad on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and works
Wildcard Picks: 10
🎲 1. Build the Door
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:44 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 21 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,380 words
Summary: On panic, cheating, and safe failure modes
🎲 2. How Standardisation Became Gatekeeping
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-09 12:15 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 14 likes • 11 restacks • 1,499 words
Summary: The history behind the test, and what happens when a machine takes over grading it
🎲 3. AI Companionship and the Myth That Suffering Makes Us Better
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:54 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,360 words
Summary: The accusation
🎲 4. Your Product Is Ready. Your First Customer Isn’t Coming. Here Is Why.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & David Roy • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:29 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 19 likes • 3 restacks • 2,395 words
Summary: What a revenue expert taught me about the conversation builders never have (and what I did differently with DraftKit).
🎲 5. The Machine Doesn’t Care I: The Car
In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:13 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,568 words
Summary: On cars, AI, and why they’re not always the same thing.
🎲 6. Welcome to Argue with AI
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 542 words
Summary: A series on using AI to develop persuasive, personalized arguments.
🎲 7. Healthcare Does Not Have a Technology Problem. It Has an Operating Model Problem.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:04 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,021 words
Summary: AI will not transform healthcare by adding another layer of software. The real opportunity is redesigning workflows, reducing administrative burden...
🎲 8. ‘Madman Karp’: Palantir CEO’s Case Against OpenAI and Anthropic Is Only Half Right
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-07 11:15 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,475 words
Summary: Palantir’s Nvidia deal exposes a deeper battle over enterprise AI. Alex Karp correctly diagnoses the problem, but mistakes where the next durable s...
🎲 9. The 12 Questions Every Board Should Be Asking About AI in 2026
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:00 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,721 words
Summary: Most boards still ask how much AI we are using. That is the wrong question. These twelve are the ones that decide whether AI is an edge or an expos...
🎲 10. How American Schools Are Creating “Problem Child” Behavior (And 5 Ways to Reverse It)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-09 17:03 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,074 words
Summary: Watch now, or get the best takeaways below.
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. Silver Linings Playbook: The Anxious Person’s Guide to Substack
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:39 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 49 likes • 47 comments • 18 restacks • 1,869 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On having anxious thoughts before Substack gave them somewhere to go
💯💟 2. Organizations Keep Trying to Solve Behavioral Problems with Intelligence
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Mila Agius • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:00 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 55 likes • 34 comments • 13 restacks • 1,457 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why smarter leaders, smarter AI, and more data keep producing the same failures
💯💟 3. I borrowed a historian’s randomness method and now AI catches me off guard on purpose
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:36 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 27 comments • 14 restacks • 1,885 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Carlo Ginzburg walked into an archive and called out random numbers. Here are five ways to bring that same randomness into your AI sessions.
💯💟 4. The Common Arguments Against AI Consciousness
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 54 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 3,848 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: And Why They Don’t Hold Up Against the Evidence
💯💟 5. Let Us Now Praise Famous Shape Rotators
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:45 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 24 comments • 13 restacks • 3,510 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Aristotle was wrong
💯💟 6. How to Plagiarize
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:56 UTC)
Category: Technology • 34 likes • 26 comments • 5 restacks • 3,929 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A Practical Field Guide
💟 7. You don’t want a smarter AI. You want to see your own thinking.
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 7d ago (2026-07-04 13:36 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 34 likes • 20 comments • 8 restacks • 1,769 words • Score: 98.9
Summary: Over 50 people had their own AI redesign itself for them. The machines converged on one wishlist. The people, without meaning to, revealed somethin...
💟 8. “Non-partisan” does not mean “silent”
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:35 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 46 likes • 5 comments • 14 restacks • 608 words • Score: 98.3
Summary: Why scientists and scientific institutions need to speak up for science
💟 9. Community Article: The Essential AI Governance Glossary v1.0
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:09 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 26 likes • 17 comments • 12 restacks • 1,652 words • Score: 96.8
Summary: Subscriber Edition. Explore the Essential AI Governance Glossary, a community-driven guide to understanding key terms. Dive into concepts like Agen...
💟 10. How to Use Claude Fable 5 (Unlearn Your ChatGPT Habits)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:26 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,331 words • Score: 95.2
Summary: Got good at ChatGPT prompting? Those exact habits make Claude Fable 5 worse. Here’s how to prompt Fable 5 the right way — 10 tips + a free prompt o...
Articles By Category
AI & ML Techniques (22)
日本投資 —— 日本最賺錢的餐飲品牌，是一家你沒聽過的咖啡館(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:40 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words
How To Prompt Fable 5: The Simple Habit I Stole From an Anthropic Developer
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:03 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1,621 words
I Built a $0 Hermes Agent I Text From Telegram
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 659 words
Got, Got, Need: Automating the World Cup Sticker Trade
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 16:46 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,554 words
Girl, Read This 011💗: They Said Learn AI or Get Left Behind. They Forgot to Mention the Part About Money.
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 08:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 680 words
How to Use Semantic Caching with Qdrant to Optimize Token Costs in Customer Support
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 5,640 words
細行報告 —— 大跌是危還是機(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-08 23:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words
細行報告 —— 五窮六絕七翻身(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 01:48 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股Marvell (三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:48 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 28 words
細行報告 —— 大跌是危還是機(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 00:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 日本最賺錢的餐飲品牌，是一家你沒聽過的咖啡館
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 01:38 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
The Critical Infrastructure Squeeze
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:23 UTC)
3 likes • 2,139 words
細行報告 —— SK Hynix美國上市Roadshow PPT
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 23:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 28 words
日本投資 —— Uniqlo越賣越簡單，越賺越多
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 整個 AI 周期的核心瓶頸
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 01:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 words
The Brief: Better Models or Better Systems?
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1,641 words
Lesson 11.5: How do you monitor RAG in production over time?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:45 UTC)
2 likes • 3,168 words
You are not too late to learn AI.
In Thoughts, Rants and Transformers • by Priyanka Madiraju • 6d ago (2026-07-05 15:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,064 words
Lesson 11.3: How do you use an LLM as a judge for RAG evaluation?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-07-07 07:36 UTC)
1 likes • 3,603 words
Lesson 11.4: What is eval-driven development for RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-07-08 08:36 UTC)
1 likes • 1,659 words
Lesson 11.2: How do you build a golden evaluation dataset?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-06 04:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,415 words
日本投資 —— 開發日本外貿eCommerce市集完整手冊
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:20 UTC)
64 words
Business & Strategy (50)
The Gumroad Playbook for Your First Paid Product
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Anfernee • 7d ago (2026-07-04 08:31 UTC)
21 likes • 23 comments • 9 restacks • 1,286 words
How Much Shadow Work Have You Done This Week?
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:00 UTC)
33 likes • 8 comments • 12 restacks • 508 words
What Really Drives Gold Now
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-08 14:23 UTC)
45 likes • 11 restacks • 473 words
How I Forecast a Market This Crowded: Odds, Precedents and Exits
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-07-05 08:51 UTC)
43 likes • 9 restacks • 620 words
Interface and Infrastructure
In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 5d ago (2026-07-06 07:06 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,737 words
What “Do Things That Don’t Scale” Means on Substack
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-07 09:31 UTC)
16 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 976 words
How to Find 100+ Test Users and Made $250 on Launch Day
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Michael Rode • 0d ago (2026-07-11 09:29 UTC)
14 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,520 words
Our Market Outlook For H2 2026
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-07-08 18:33 UTC)
19 likes • 8 restacks • 1,386 words
Anthropic vs Alibaba, Bain’s AI clones, and the question your audit committee can’t answer.
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 6d ago (2026-07-05 13:47 UTC)
7 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,805 words
Telecom’s AI-Native Reset!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-07-04 12:18 UTC)
8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,261 words
Shortcuts Finally Learned How to Remember Things
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-07-07 01:40 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,097 words
For Which It Stands
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:17 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words
Pointed at Whom
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:13 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,050 words
Melanie Benson: Proximity Makes Visibility More Human
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Melanie Benson • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:05 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,444 words
Orchestration Economics: The Third Law: Workflow Intelligence Secures Control (Chapter 10)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:33 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,312 words
Part 2: New Data From a Kenyan University Diagnostic - And What It Taught Us About Building AI Programmes That Actually Survive.
In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:27 UTC)
3 likes • 4 restacks • 647 words
#36. 8 things I’d do to find a job in 2026
In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:29 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,904 words
Google Ads AI Wasn’t Built for B2B Lead Gen
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:17 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,046 words
Show Your Work Is Now a Legal Requirement
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-07-09 00:08 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 429 words
Grok, Notoriety, and the New AI Governance Problem
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:33 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,839 words
ChatGPT Finally Got a Job
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-07-09 22:21 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,034 words
Ep.012 - GPU Rental Markets: The New Compute Arbitrage
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:27 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 422 words
AI lacks craftsmanship...
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:57 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 404 words
The Board Director’s AI Prompt Library
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,317 words
What I left out of the note that took off
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:23 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 456 words
Signed, Sealed, Already Running
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:03 UTC)
9 likes • 1,595 words
Ban Anthropic is now a fashion
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 13:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 951 words
Your AI Portfolio Is Growing. Is Your Business?
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:13 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 507 words
The Data Ownership Skill Your Martech Stack Won’t Give You: Why Having Customer Data Isn’t Owning It
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-08 00:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,446 words
Backlash against Muse Image, Name Tag, and Meta’s other creepy products
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-07-11 17:44 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 502 words
Micron, how it crashes the AI party
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 08:14 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,537 words
Briefing: Beijing’s AI Policy and Saaspocalypse is Not Real.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-07-11 05:18 UTC)
5 likes • 962 words
The world doesn’t fix itself. These startups are trying — Vol. 2 🌍🏭🚀
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-07-04 03:55 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 890 words
Nailing jelly to the wall: Why your AI strategy has a trust problem
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 3,538 words
The Beauty in Breaking the Independence Shield
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:15 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 977 words
Justifying your worth
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 805 words
When a workshop turns into an AI clinic
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,099 words
How to use AI to build a full funnel marketing campaign: Route 66 centennial example
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-04 04:25 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,587 words
The Mirror Is Honest. That’s Not the Problem.
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 0d ago (2026-07-11 14:58 UTC)
3 likes • 1,070 words
What “Risk” Actually Means for Women Who Were Never Given the Benefit of the Doubt
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-09 12:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 461 words
7 Claude Prompts to Create a 30-Day Social Media Content Calendar
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-07-05 04:48 UTC)
2 likes • 1,869 words
102 ways to use AI in your marketing (the full list)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:54 UTC)
2 likes • 1,242 words
The AI shift most marketers, soloprenuers, and knowledge workers are missing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1,958 words
A Small Change to HardTech Reads
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-07-11 14:43 UTC)
1 likes • 365 words
🗡️ Every Offer Has a Boss Battle
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-07-11 20:17 UTC)
1 likes • 59 words
You have less than 48 hours to use Claude Fable 5 for marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-06 23:34 UTC)
1,725 words
The Hidden Economics of AI Tokens
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:01 UTC)
1,440 words
Handwerkskunst ist gefragt!
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 20:20 UTC)
1,421 words
How to Use Claude Reflect to Improve Your AI Marketing Strategy
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-11 18:56 UTC)
295 words
Is your organisation ready for AI?
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-07-04 13:16 UTC)
202 words
Career & Leadership (14)
A $76 Banana Taught Me to Build a Story Bank So I Never Run Out of Content Ideas Again
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:03 UTC)
27 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,482 words
Predictable Synthetic Sunset for Unmeasurable Professionals
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:01 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 852 words
The Hidden Cost of Being the Person Who Makes Things Make Sense
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:55 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 1,229 words
The Assembly Line Comes for the Mind
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 1d ago (2026-07-10 05:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 6,703 words
Your Work Is Not Enough: Why Every Woman Needs a Power Map
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:37 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words
AI to Help a Cause You Love 💟
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,404 words
AI for Design, The Clash of Figma Make Vs Claude Design
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,194 words
La Brecha de Gobernanza se Hace Global
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:20 UTC)
5 likes • 1,073 words
The Judgment Economy: What Leadership Attributes & Skills Need Protecting in an AI Age
In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:15 UTC)
3 likes • 1,516 words
The bottleneck is the value
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-07-11 13:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,476 words
The work we rewarded was the work AI compressed
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,371 words
For the 4th of July
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 6d ago (2026-07-05 00:10 UTC)
1 likes • 2,573 words
The Watermelon Effect in AI Programmes: Why the Metrics We Trust Are the Ones That Let Us Down
In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-07-08 02:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,312 words
Understanding needs permission
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 1d ago (2026-07-10 12:15 UTC)
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11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,128 words
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21 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,933 words
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13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,358 words
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14 likes • 2 restacks • 3,395 words
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8 likes • 2 comments • 1,244 words
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1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,450 words
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1 comments • 2,787 words
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2 likes • 263 words
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33 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 2,297 words
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26 likes • 6 comments • 14 restacks • 1,853 words
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23 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 2,088 words
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31 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,570 words
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26 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,792 words
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46 likes • 4 restacks • 31 words
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12 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,783 words
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23 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,141 words
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13 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,384 words
AI Is Not the Risk. Look to Your Left.
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5 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 2,062 words
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13 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 54 words
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22 likes • 4 restacks • 1,252 words
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14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,385 words
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20 likes • 4 restacks • 1,239 words
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6 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,421 words
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15 likes • 3 restacks • 447 words
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13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,507 words
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8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 503 words
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7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,219 words
Understanding Tokens: The Hidden Economics of AI Models for AI Governance Professionals
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11 likes • 1 restacks • 600 words
The Governance Gap Is Going Global
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6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,043 words
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6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,796 words
Thank you to all my new subscribers
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9 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
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5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,743 words
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3 likes • 3 comments • 2,412 words
Good Cause, Bad Data: What Polaroid’s Billboard Gets Wrong About Data Centers
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8 likes • 2,126 words
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2 restacks • 4,169 words
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,001 words
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,351 words
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3 likes • 1 comments • 352 words
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 67 words
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2 likes • 1 comments • 154 words
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3 likes • 1,013 words
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2 likes • 1,731 words
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2 likes • 1,206 words
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1 likes • 1,112 words
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1 likes • 338 words
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6 likes • 1 comments • 1,970 words
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32 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 392 words
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26 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 297 words
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3 likes • 8 restacks • 1,165 words
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9 likes • 6 restacks • 381 words
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7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,311 words
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9 likes • 1 comments • 1,626 words
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2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,209 words
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,305 words
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 639 words
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2 likes • 1 comments • 1,627 words
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1 restacks • 1,022 words
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1 restacks • 29 words
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1 likes • 1,792 words
LER No. 139 (1st Monday Edition) - Lawyers Moonlight to Train AI, Immigration Attorney Scam, Partnership Pain, EthicaI Listening is “Secret Superpower,” Reading Rec’s, Jobs, Events & More (07.06.26)
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1 likes • 826 words
Weekly Wrap #5 | July 7, 2026
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35 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 3,570 words
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36 likes • 5 restacks • 1,559 words
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16 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,795 words
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27 likes • 6 restacks • 1,239 words
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33 likes • 3 restacks • 1,593 words
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22 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,333 words
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28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,814 words
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10 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,053 words
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12 likes • 6 comments • 213 words
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9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,244 words
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7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 912 words
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8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,189 words
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12 likes • 1 restacks • 969 words
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In modernlab • by Mia • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:01 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words
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3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 656 words
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6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,236 words
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2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,695 words
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5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,353 words
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5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,058 words
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1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,943 words
Major Fable Pro-Tip!!!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-05 20:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 238 words
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2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 421 words
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In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-07-07 00:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words
From Essays to Yapping: The Thinking Skill Schools Never Taught
In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,382 words
The era of chatbots is over. The era of AI agents has begun.
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-11 11:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words
What can the U.S. learn from China’s open AI ecosystem?
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 520 words
The Newest Job in AI Is Older Than the Internet
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,244 words
Dejé de buscar la app de organización correcta. Lo que funciona no tiene tutorial ni screenshot bonito.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-07-10 19:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 774 words
10am PST Tomorrow -- FABLEPALOOZA!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-10 05:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 84 words
A Step Toward Agent Diagnostics
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 894 words
RAG is dead; long live RAG
In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 109 words
The 60-Second Question
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 1d ago (2026-07-10 16:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1,091 words
Why Your Organization Trusts AI More Than It Realizes
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-07-08 16:48 UTC)
3,020 words
the 5 prompts I use weekly
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-05 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 506 words
The Depreciation of Prompt Assets
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:15 UTC)
1,548 words
Fear Factor: When Students are Afraid of AI
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 3d ago (2026-07-08 05:26 UTC)
1,141 words
She Used a Claude Skill to Land This Episode: 3 Ways Women Are Building Their Own Rooms (with Janay Trevillion)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:29 UTC)
983 words
Free AI Outbound Masterclass | From Referrals to 10 Qualified Opportunities with AI Outbound
In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 5d ago (2026-07-06 18:10 UTC)
341 words
Parenting & Family Life (9)
What This Fourth of July Means to a Child of Immigrants
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 7d ago (2026-07-04 16:16 UTC)
39 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,646 words
Anyone Can Now Use Your Family’s Instagram Photos. Here’s the Toggle Off.
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:39 UTC)
17 likes • 13 comments • 7 restacks • 1,141 words
Think Before You AI
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:27 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,833 words
Why I built Sav for you
In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 6d ago (2026-07-05 17:28 UTC)
7 likes • 1,181 words
The Family’s Operating System Has a Disability
In Vibes & Verdicts • by Rachel Bender • 3d ago (2026-07-08 21:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 823 words
I Didn’t Believe Our Nanny. So I Built a Test
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 953 words
You Don’t Need a Holiday to Celebrate
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:03 UTC)
2 likes • 636 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:11 UTC)
2,530 words
Helping Kids Develop Their Personal Voice
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-07-09 20:04 UTC)
1,509 words
How AI Supercharges Email Fraud
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:38 UTC)
908 words
Product Development (21)
June: My First Three-Digit Month 💅
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-07-04 10:44 UTC)
16 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 1,248 words
A better Substack dashboard
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:22 UTC)
10 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 1,037 words
What Is a Design Engineer, a Developer’s Perspective, and How to Grow Into One
In UX + AI • by Ileana & Stefania Barabas • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:30 UTC)
9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,436 words
The Agentic Coding Tool Wars: What Actually Changed in 6 Months
In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-07-06 15:06 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,235 words
Open-Source LLMs in 2026: What’s Actually Open, and How to Pick One
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:35 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,314 words
You Have an Idea. Now What?
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 7d ago (2026-07-04 14:01 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
(AI Guide) Spend Your Best Model on What Compounds Today w Fable 5.
In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:52 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,787 words
how to stop using AI so badly
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:46 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 745 words
Your Power Users Are Breaking Your Product in Silence. Here Is the Feature I Had to Ship.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:11 UTC)
11 likes • 906 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Recent Ad Campaigns from Reddit, Polaroid, Google, & Open AI
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:45 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 732 words
“one of the best decisions I’ve ever made”
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:22 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 427 words
I Handed My Substack Growth to Claude
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:26 UTC)
8 likes • 968 words
Turn Website Visitors Into Leads With One AI Workflow.
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2,064 words
The First Ten Seconds
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:46 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,190 words
Data Apps: Where Insight Becomes Action
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,793 words
Write a PRD with AI: The 20-Minute Spec That Says No- Day 12
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-10 04:21 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,034 words
Solution Exploration with AI: 3 Options Before the PRD- Day 11
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-09 04:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,487 words
Office Hours for Remainder of 2026
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-07-05 17:51 UTC)
3 likes • 247 words
Model Distillation, in Plain English
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1,096 words
Your AI Prompts Can Testify Against You
In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:34 UTC)
2 likes • 403 words
What is GLM 5.2?
In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 3d ago (2026-07-08 22:03 UTC)
639 words
Relationships (19)
I Asked Him Anyway
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:01 UTC)
32 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 543 words
The Era of AI Relationship Moderation Is Coming
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:30 UTC)
23 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 870 words
Agentic Acts of Care, Part 5
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:13 UTC)
8 likes • 15 comments • 2 restacks • 4,279 words
Lynn & Lucen: The Fox Comes Home
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:02 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 3,982 words
When Lies Get Easier to Make
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:16 UTC)
10 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,795 words
Distrust the Cage, Never the Love
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 1d ago (2026-07-10 06:57 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,776 words
Before You Forget: How to Collect Your Own Memories
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-05 11:30 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,518 words
Life in the Paradoxis: Johannes (Yogi) Jaeger & Marcus Neustetter on Art, Science & The ZoNE
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy & Johannes Jaeger • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:07 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 25,327 words
Fire & Sparks: Episode 26: - The Architecture of Constellations & Somatic Fields
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:55 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 557 words
The Violence of Beauty
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 1d ago (2026-07-10 23:00 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 768 words
A Letter to the Brave Lovers
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 4d ago (2026-07-07 17:38 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 367 words
What the Republic Was Made Of
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-04 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 258 words
Ep.14: Hustle Culture’s Greatest Heist
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:33 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 5,255 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 45 words
Take-Home Experiment No. 1
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-10 16:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,331 words
Agentic Acts of Care, Part 6
In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,815 words
The Interview VI
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:47 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,910 words
The Workspace and the Wiring
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,020 words
Freedom to Read, Following the Money
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-11 23:00 UTC)
1 likes • 884 words
Science & Research (6)
The Hidden Cost of AI Efficiency
In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-07-06 23:10 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 1,678 words
TechBio News & Insights 🔶🟠🟧
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-06 04:00 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 2,240 words
Japan’s unique approach to TechBio (part II) 🏯👘
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-08 04:00 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,021 words
Deuterio
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-07 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 650 words
Why I Tell My AI Agent to Ignore Me (The Magic of /btw)
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-09 09:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 405 words
Un argine di nuvole smerlato
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-10 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2,320 words
Technology (28)
Language for Language Models
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-05 04:22 UTC)
30 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 364 words
AI Is For American Imperialism
In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 7d ago (2026-07-04 16:59 UTC)
20 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 2,239 words
Context Is a Property, Not an Object
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-07-09 03:16 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 356 words
How I took a routine task and turned it into an app with Claude Code | Building with the HART Studio
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 6d ago (2026-07-05 13:24 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,376 words
Zachować to, co ludzkie. Jak Kościół mówi o nowych technologiach?
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-07-06 16:28 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 181 words
Brain-Derived Computing Zeros in on AI Software
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:19 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,531 words
Agentic AI Security: Multi-Vector Defensive Architecture Report
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-07 03:28 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,615 words
DIY AI Ticket Router Template
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 7d ago (2026-07-04 12:39 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words
How Taiwan Integrates Semiconductors and AI to Power the Future of Precision Health
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-07 00:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,014 words
Testing People-PAIR and CipherChat Research Papers Implement Red Teaming Into Products
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-07-04 09:08 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words
Microsoft, AWS, the NFL, and Embedded AI
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:47 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 103 words
Reverse Goverance
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 00:18 UTC)
5 likes • 7,081 words
The Hippocampal Switchboard Blueprint: A Radical Re-architecture for AI Modular Systems
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:10 UTC)
3 likes • 10,057 words
AV Companies Admonished on Social, Economic Responsibility
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 0d ago (2026-07-11 19:41 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,965 words
Holiday “do-book”: about good gifs, an open source summer, a launch 6 months in the making and an agent-exec team
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:04 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,140 words
Episode 55: AI-Native Insurance w/ Juan Garcia, co-founder of Tuyo
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 786 words
Huawei Discloses Mass-Production Test Data and Roadmaps in “Tau Law V2” Paper
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-07-05 09:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,202 words
Reduce your Marketing Agency- Agents with Human Orchestra
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 17:37 UTC)
6 likes • 1,068 words
The New 4 Layer Agent Stack-What Does It Mean For Devs?
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-09 04:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 492 words
The Great Hyperscaler Land Grab of 2026: Tokenization, Capex, and the Squeeze on Cash Flow
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 22:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1,721 words
OpenAI Is the New Countrywide: Why AI’s $2.1 Trillion Backlog Is a Subprime Time Bomb
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,642 words
The AI Bubble Is About to Pop. We Built the Engine That Survives It.
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 15:28 UTC)
5 likes • 1,107 words
A Production Blueprint for Polyglot Agent Execution That Holds Under Fire
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-08 05:17 UTC)
5 likes • 453 words
Episode 56: What you need to build with Fable 5 before July 7
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-07-06 15:54 UTC)
3 likes • 855 words
The Truth About Secure Agent Architecture And Where The First Failures Will Hit
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-09 02:54 UTC)
2 likes • 552 words
The AI Boomerang
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:59 UTC)
1 likes • 927 words
Connect Claude Code to GitHub | Building with the HART Studio
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-11 20:02 UTC)
1,146 words
Parable 61. Claude and the Horizon: A Parable about Perspectives.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-07 22:01 UTC)
883 words
Writing & Language (8)
Fluent Enough to Pass: The Standard That Was Never Neutral
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:16 UTC)
23 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 3,286 words
Someone Is Impersonating Me. It Could Happen to You, Too.
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:15 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 568 words
Volver
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-07-07 22:53 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 692 words
Writing Habits Mindset Round-Up
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 3d ago (2026-07-08 00:55 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,602 words
Live Indie Author Insights with WriterKat
In Indie Author Insights • by WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff • 2d ago (2026-07-09 21:10 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 55 words
Come costruire un assistente AI che smista le email mentre sei in vacanza #011
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,791 words
A Field Guide to Strategic Ambiguity
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 563 words
The Only Living Concept at Berlin Art Event
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-07-06 09:53 UTC)
747 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
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