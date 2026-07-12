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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, July 12, 2026

6 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 359 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 759 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 6

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & AI Meets Girlboss • 7d ago (2026-07-04 11:42 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 34 comments • 18 restacks • 998 words

Summary: The Substack Cover Safe Zone Guide. Make your Substack covers look great across all 9 previews. Prompt, Figma template, and Canva template included.



In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-07-06 16:12 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 2,388 words

Summary: She spent thirty years as the only woman in the room, so she made sure no one else ever would be. On invisibility, generosity, and belonging.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-07-09 10:03 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 20 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 2,350 words

Summary: Book2 interview with Julia Díez López on semantic governance: closing the gap between fluent and correct multilingual text via structured knowledge...



In She Writes AI Community • by Karen Smiley & Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-07-06 07:00 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 3 comments • 1,084 words

Summary: Pivoting on how we publish ‘book2’ and future volumes to better meet the needs of our readers (and our team of volunteers); call for beta readers (...



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:55 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 390 words

Summary: A recording from Colette Molteni’s live video



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-07-09 10:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 restacks • 9,542 words

Summary: Audio interview with Canada-based founder and author Hodman Murad on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and works



Wildcard Picks: 10

In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:44 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 21 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,380 words

Summary: On panic, cheating, and safe failure modes

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-09 12:15 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 14 likes • 11 restacks • 1,499 words

Summary: The history behind the test, and what happens when a machine takes over grading it

In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:54 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,360 words

Summary: The accusation

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & David Roy • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:29 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 19 likes • 3 restacks • 2,395 words

Summary: What a revenue expert taught me about the conversation builders never have (and what I did differently with DraftKit).

In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:13 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,568 words

Summary: On cars, AI, and why they’re not always the same thing.

In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 542 words

Summary: A series on using AI to develop persuasive, personalized arguments.

In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:04 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,021 words

Summary: AI will not transform healthcare by adding another layer of software. The real opportunity is redesigning workflows, reducing administrative burden...

In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-07-07 11:15 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,475 words

Summary: Palantir’s Nvidia deal exposes a deeper battle over enterprise AI. Alex Karp correctly diagnoses the problem, but mistakes where the next durable s...

In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:00 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,721 words

Summary: Most boards still ask how much AI we are using. That is the wrong question. These twelve are the ones that decide whether AI is an edge or an expos...

In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-09 17:03 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,074 words

Summary: Watch now, or get the best takeaways below.

Featured Articles: 10

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:39 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 49 likes • 47 comments • 18 restacks • 1,869 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On having anxious thoughts before Substack gave them somewhere to go



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Mila Agius • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:00 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 55 likes • 34 comments • 13 restacks • 1,457 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why smarter leaders, smarter AI, and more data keep producing the same failures



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:36 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 27 comments • 14 restacks • 1,885 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Carlo Ginzburg walked into an archive and called out random numbers. Here are five ways to bring that same randomness into your AI sessions.



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 54 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 3,848 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: And Why They Don’t Hold Up Against the Evidence



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:45 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 24 comments • 13 restacks • 3,510 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Aristotle was wrong



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:56 UTC)

Category: Technology • 34 likes • 26 comments • 5 restacks • 3,929 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A Practical Field Guide



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 7d ago (2026-07-04 13:36 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 34 likes • 20 comments • 8 restacks • 1,769 words • Score: 98.9

Summary: Over 50 people had their own AI redesign itself for them. The machines converged on one wishlist. The people, without meaning to, revealed somethin...



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:35 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 46 likes • 5 comments • 14 restacks • 608 words • Score: 98.3

Summary: Why scientists and scientific institutions need to speak up for science



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:09 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 26 likes • 17 comments • 12 restacks • 1,652 words • Score: 96.8

Summary: Subscriber Edition. Explore the Essential AI Governance Glossary, a community-driven guide to understanding key terms. Dive into concepts like Agen...



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:26 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,331 words • Score: 95.2

Summary: Got good at ChatGPT prompting? Those exact habits make Claude Fable 5 worse. Here’s how to prompt Fable 5 the right way — 10 tips + a free prompt o...



Articles By Category

AI & ML Techniques (22)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:40 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1,621 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 659 words



In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 16:46 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,554 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 08:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 680 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 5,640 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-08 23:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 01:48 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:48 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 28 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 00:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 01:38 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:23 UTC)

3 likes • 2,139 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 23:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 28 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-10 22:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-09 01:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1,641 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:45 UTC)

2 likes • 3,168 words



In Thoughts, Rants and Transformers • by Priyanka Madiraju • 6d ago (2026-07-05 15:42 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,064 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-07-07 07:36 UTC)

1 likes • 3,603 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-07-08 08:36 UTC)

1 likes • 1,659 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-07-06 04:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,415 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:20 UTC)

64 words



Business & Strategy (50)

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Anfernee • 7d ago (2026-07-04 08:31 UTC)

21 likes • 23 comments • 9 restacks • 1,286 words



In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:00 UTC)

33 likes • 8 comments • 12 restacks • 508 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-08 14:23 UTC)

45 likes • 11 restacks • 473 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-07-05 08:51 UTC)

43 likes • 9 restacks • 620 words



In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 5d ago (2026-07-06 07:06 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,737 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-07-07 09:31 UTC)

16 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 976 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Michael Rode • 0d ago (2026-07-11 09:29 UTC)

14 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,520 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-07-08 18:33 UTC)

19 likes • 8 restacks • 1,386 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 6d ago (2026-07-05 13:47 UTC)

7 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,805 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-07-04 12:18 UTC)

8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,261 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-07-07 01:40 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,097 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:17 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:13 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,050 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Melanie Benson • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:05 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,444 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:33 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,312 words



In The Emotional AI Insights • by Emma M. Joseph • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:27 UTC)

3 likes • 4 restacks • 647 words



In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:29 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,904 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:17 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,046 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-07-09 00:08 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 429 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:33 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,839 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-07-09 22:21 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,034 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:27 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 422 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:57 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 404 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,317 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:23 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 456 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:03 UTC)

9 likes • 1,595 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 13:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 951 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:13 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 507 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-08 00:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,446 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-07-11 17:44 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 502 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 08:14 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,537 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-07-11 05:18 UTC)

5 likes • 962 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-07-04 03:55 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 890 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 3,538 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:15 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 977 words



In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 805 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,099 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-07-04 04:25 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,587 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 0d ago (2026-07-11 14:58 UTC)

3 likes • 1,070 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-07-09 12:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 461 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-07-05 04:48 UTC)

2 likes • 1,869 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:54 UTC)

2 likes • 1,242 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1,958 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-07-11 14:43 UTC)

1 likes • 365 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-07-11 20:17 UTC)

1 likes • 59 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-07-06 23:34 UTC)

1,725 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:01 UTC)

1,440 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 20:20 UTC)

1,421 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-11 18:56 UTC)

295 words



In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-07-04 13:16 UTC)

202 words



Career & Leadership (14)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:03 UTC)

27 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,482 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:01 UTC)

14 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 852 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:55 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 1,229 words



In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 1d ago (2026-07-10 05:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 6,703 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:37 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,404 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,194 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:20 UTC)

5 likes • 1,073 words



In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:15 UTC)

3 likes • 1,516 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-07-11 13:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,476 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,371 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 6d ago (2026-07-05 00:10 UTC)

1 likes • 2,573 words



In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-07-08 02:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,312 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 1d ago (2026-07-10 12:15 UTC)

1,121 words



Data & Analytics (9)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:53 UTC)

38 likes • 6 comments • 11 restacks • 69 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-07-06 06:22 UTC)

30 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,227 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-08 14:26 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,461 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:12 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,277 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:00 UTC)

10 likes • 617 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:09 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,035 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-07-11 15:49 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,211 words



In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 3d ago (2026-07-08 16:02 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,285 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-07-09 17:22 UTC)

488 words



Design & Creative Arts (2)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 393 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1,000 words



Education & Learning (31)

In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Yana G.Y. • 2d ago (2026-07-09 07:54 UTC)

53 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,627 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-09 08:14 UTC)

53 likes • 1,922 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:13 UTC)

34 likes • 5 restacks • 626 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning with AI • 5d ago (2026-07-06 13:57 UTC)

18 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 2,120 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & 🏆 AI Central ChatGPT Tutorials • 3d ago (2026-07-08 07:22 UTC)

23 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,930 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:02 UTC)

17 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 2,374 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:01 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,128 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:02 UTC)

21 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,933 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-09 10:02 UTC)

35 likes • 1,708 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:01 UTC)

30 likes • 1 restacks • 2,197 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:01 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,358 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-07-06 10:01 UTC)

23 likes • 839 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-07-08 06:52 UTC)

14 likes • 3 restacks • 465 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-09 19:23 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 3,395 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-11 19:00 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,070 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:01 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,301 words



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:45 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 231 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-08 10:03 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,984 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:27 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,169 words



In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:05 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1,244 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:15 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,627 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:02 UTC)

11 likes • 149 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 7d ago (2026-07-04 14:31 UTC)

7 likes • 152 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 7d ago (2026-07-04 14:37 UTC)

6 likes • 652 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 0d ago (2026-07-11 16:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,735 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,450 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-07-08 16:18 UTC)

4 likes • 382 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:00 UTC)

1 comments • 2,787 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 2d ago (2026-07-09 16:00 UTC)

2 likes • 263 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-08 14:19 UTC)

1 likes • 236 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:02 UTC)

1,268 words



Ethics & Society (51)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-07-09 02:19 UTC)

33 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 2,297 words



In Codified • by Codified • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:29 UTC)

26 likes • 6 comments • 14 restacks • 1,853 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-07-07 03:10 UTC)

23 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 2,088 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 4d ago (2026-07-07 19:07 UTC)

31 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,570 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-07-09 12:31 UTC)

26 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,792 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Shannon Bindler • 1d ago (2026-07-10 21:23 UTC)

46 likes • 4 restacks • 31 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:19 UTC)

12 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,783 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-07-04 00:52 UTC)

23 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,141 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:29 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,384 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:03 UTC)

5 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 2,062 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-07-06 04:02 UTC)

13 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 54 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-07-06 06:42 UTC)

22 likes • 4 restacks • 1,252 words



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Jack • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:34 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,385 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-07-04 17:49 UTC)

20 likes • 4 restacks • 1,239 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-07-04 15:39 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,421 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-07-07 21:42 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 447 words



In Pandora’s Bot • by Katie (Kathryn) Conrad • 4d ago (2026-07-07 20:10 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,507 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:30 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 503 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-08 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,219 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-07-08 22:46 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 600 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-10 11:43 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,043 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-07-11 20:15 UTC)

13 likes • 41 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-07-06 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,702 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 02:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,005 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-11 13:46 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,796 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:31 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 7d ago (2026-07-04 13:09 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,743 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 2d ago (2026-07-09 06:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 2,412 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:05 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,468 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-11 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 762 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,686 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:01 UTC)

8 likes • 2,126 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-07-04 15:12 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,116 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-07-05 08:29 UTC)

2 restacks • 4,169 words



In The Human ARC • by Amy Benner Anand • 6d ago (2026-07-05 20:24 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,001 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-07-05 15:12 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 533 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-10 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4,456 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-07-07 19:56 UTC)

5 likes • 3,188 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-07-08 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 2,432 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 1d ago (2026-07-10 00:17 UTC)

5 likes • 1,690 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,365 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 0d ago (2026-07-11 17:43 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,351 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 5d ago (2026-07-06 03:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 352 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-07-08 20:48 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 67 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-09 17:19 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 154 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 1d ago (2026-07-10 13:29 UTC)

3 likes • 1,013 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,731 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 4d ago (2026-07-07 07:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1,206 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:15 UTC)

1 likes • 1,112 words



In The Door Is A Jar • by Lizzy Gallagher • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:36 UTC)

1 likes • 338 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 0d ago (2026-07-11 11:00 UTC)

1,508 words



Health & Wellness (3)

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 5d ago (2026-07-06 09:21 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,970 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-10 11:08 UTC)

2 restacks • 906 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 1d ago (2026-07-10 02:20 UTC)

971 words



Law & Policy (20)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:31 UTC)

32 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 392 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-10 12:52 UTC)

26 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 297 words



In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-07-08 16:54 UTC)

3 likes • 8 restacks • 1,165 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-07-06 13:03 UTC)

9 likes • 6 restacks • 381 words



In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 1d ago (2026-07-10 18:39 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,311 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-07-09 07:30 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1,626 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 2d ago (2026-07-09 06:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,069 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-07-06 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,209 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath & Matt Robison • 4d ago (2026-07-07 20:26 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 40 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 801 words



In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 4d ago (2026-07-07 18:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,305 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 639 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-08 20:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,627 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-07-10 13:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,022 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-08 09:46 UTC)

1 restacks • 29 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-07-05 13:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,792 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:46 UTC)

3,172 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 1d ago (2026-07-10 19:52 UTC)

1 likes • 826 words



In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 4d ago (2026-07-07 07:35 UTC)

1,577 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:08 UTC)

636 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (39)

In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:22 UTC)

35 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 3,570 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-07-10 12:31 UTC)

36 likes • 5 restacks • 1,559 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-07-09 05:41 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,795 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-07-04 10:40 UTC)

27 likes • 6 restacks • 1,239 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 2d ago (2026-07-09 22:57 UTC)

33 likes • 3 restacks • 1,593 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:10 UTC)

22 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,333 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:12 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,814 words



In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-07-07 03:21 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,053 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-07-04 16:36 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 213 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 5d ago (2026-07-06 06:05 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,244 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-07-09 17:29 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 912 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-07-04 10:51 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,189 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-11 11:01 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 969 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:01 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 656 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-07-08 00:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,236 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:06 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,695 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:27 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,353 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-07-10 15:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,058 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,943 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-07-05 20:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 238 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 524 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-07-11 00:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 421 words



In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-07-07 00:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,382 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-11 11:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 520 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,244 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-07-10 19:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 774 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-07-10 05:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 84 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 894 words



In ✨ Four-pointed stars ✨ • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-10 07:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 109 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 1d ago (2026-07-10 16:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1,091 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-07-08 16:48 UTC)

3,020 words



In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-07-05 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 506 words



In KP’s Substack • by KP • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:15 UTC)

1,548 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 3d ago (2026-07-08 05:26 UTC)

1,141 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-09 14:29 UTC)

983 words



In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 5d ago (2026-07-06 18:10 UTC)

341 words



Parenting & Family Life (9)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 7d ago (2026-07-04 16:16 UTC)

39 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,646 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:39 UTC)

17 likes • 13 comments • 7 restacks • 1,141 words

In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-07-08 17:27 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,833 words



In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 6d ago (2026-07-05 17:28 UTC)

7 likes • 1,181 words



In Vibes & Verdicts • by Rachel Bender • 3d ago (2026-07-08 21:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 823 words

In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-07-08 12:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 953 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:03 UTC)

2 likes • 636 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-07-07 10:11 UTC)

2,530 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-07-09 20:04 UTC)

1,509 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:38 UTC)

908 words



Product Development (21)

In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-07-04 10:44 UTC)

16 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 1,248 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:22 UTC)

10 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 1,037 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana & Stefania Barabas • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:30 UTC)

9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,436 words



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-07-06 15:06 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,235 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-08 13:35 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,314 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 7d ago (2026-07-04 14:01 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words



In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 4d ago (2026-07-07 16:52 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,787 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:46 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 745 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:11 UTC)

11 likes • 906 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:45 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 732 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-07-07 14:22 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 427 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-07-11 12:26 UTC)

8 likes • 968 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-07-09 11:30 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2,064 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:46 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,190 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,793 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-07-10 04:21 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,034 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-09 04:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,487 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-07-05 17:51 UTC)

3 likes • 247 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-07-05 14:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1,096 words



In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-07-06 11:34 UTC)

2 likes • 403 words



In Practical AI by Luisa Herrmann • by Luisa Herrmann • 3d ago (2026-07-08 22:03 UTC)

639 words



Relationships (19)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-07-06 14:01 UTC)

32 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 543 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:30 UTC)

23 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 870 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 5d ago (2026-07-06 12:13 UTC)

8 likes • 15 comments • 2 restacks • 4,279 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:02 UTC)

18 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 3,982 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-07-08 11:16 UTC)

10 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,795 words



In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 1d ago (2026-07-10 06:57 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,776 words

In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-07-05 11:30 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,518 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy & Johannes Jaeger • 4d ago (2026-07-07 05:07 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 25,327 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-10 17:55 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 557 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 1d ago (2026-07-10 23:00 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 768 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 4d ago (2026-07-07 17:38 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 367 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-07-04 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 258 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 1d ago (2026-07-10 10:33 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 5,255 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-07-05 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 45 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 1d ago (2026-07-10 16:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,331 words



In The Carrierfile • by Anna Sutton & Calcifer Sutton • 5d ago (2026-07-06 19:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,815 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:47 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,910 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-07-10 09:39 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,020 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-11 23:00 UTC)

1 likes • 884 words



Science & Research (6)

In Empathetic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-07-06 23:10 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 1,678 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-07-06 04:00 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 2,240 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-08 04:00 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,021 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-07-07 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 650 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-09 09:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 405 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-10 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2,320 words



Technology (28)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-07-05 04:22 UTC)

30 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 364 words



In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 7d ago (2026-07-04 16:59 UTC)

20 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 2,239 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-07-09 03:16 UTC)

18 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 356 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 6d ago (2026-07-05 13:24 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,376 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-07-06 16:28 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 181 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-07-09 15:19 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,531 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-07 03:28 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,615 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 7d ago (2026-07-04 12:39 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-07-07 00:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,014 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-07-04 09:08 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-07-09 13:47 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 103 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 00:18 UTC)

5 likes • 7,081 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:10 UTC)

3 likes • 10,057 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 0d ago (2026-07-11 19:41 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,965 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 6d ago (2026-07-05 07:04 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,140 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-07-05 21:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 786 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-07-05 09:47 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,202 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 17:37 UTC)

6 likes • 1,068 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-09 04:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 492 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-07-06 22:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1,721 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 19:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,642 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-07-05 15:28 UTC)

5 likes • 1,107 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-08 05:17 UTC)

5 likes • 453 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-07-06 15:54 UTC)

3 likes • 855 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-07-09 02:54 UTC)

2 likes • 552 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:59 UTC)

1 likes • 927 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-11 20:02 UTC)

1,146 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-07-07 22:01 UTC)

883 words



Writing & Language (8)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-07-07 12:16 UTC)

23 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 3,286 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-07-07 13:15 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 568 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-07-07 22:53 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 692 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh, M.S. • 3d ago (2026-07-08 00:55 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,602 words



In Indie Author Insights • by WriterKat - Kathy Gerstorff • 2d ago (2026-07-09 21:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 55 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-07-07 15:39 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,791 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-07-10 14:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 563 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-07-06 09:53 UTC)

747 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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