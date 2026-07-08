2026-07-08 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 769 writers in 60+ countries
Added 8 new (to us) writers in 6 countries and 5 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, business, & more. Each writer self-selects into one of 16 digest categories when they join. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-07-08 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
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➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 8 new writers representing 6 countries:
🇨🇦 Canada: Leigh Christopher - Behavior Tools
🇨🇦 Canada, 🇮🇳 India, 🇺🇸 USA: KP Yakhmi - KP’s Substack
🇮🇳 India: Priyanka Madiraju - Thoughts, Rants and Transformers
🇮🇪 Ireland: Lisa van der Linden - AI Ethics Made Practical
🇳🇱 Netherlands: Lin V.A. - The AI Business Partner
🇺🇸 USA: Code Like A Little Old Lady - Code Like A Little Old Lady
🇺🇸 USA: Amy R. Worley - The Confidence Gap
🇻🇪 Venezuela, 🇳🇱 Netherlands: Maria-Ines - Codified
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
AI & ML Techniques (1)
You are not too late to learn AI.
In Thoughts, Rants and Transformers • by Priyanka Madiraju • 1d ago (2026-07-05 15:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,064 words
Business & Strategy (2)
Sycophantic AI Is a Design Choice. So Is Fixing It.
In Behavior Tools • by Leigh Christopher • 6d ago (2026-06-30 11:38 UTC)
10 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 1,519 words
The Era of the AI Business Partner
In The AI Business Partner • by Lin V.A. • 11d ago (2026-06-25 15:21 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 631 words
Data & Analytics (2)
I Want Your Questions
In Code Like A Little Old Lady • by Code Like A Little Old Lady • 5d ago (2026-07-02 03:57 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 153 words
Ethics & Society (2)
The Privilage of Refusing AI: Part II
In Codified • by Codified • 1d ago (2026-07-05 07:29 UTC)
19 likes • 5 comments • 14 restacks • 1,853 words
Designed To Look Like You
In AI Ethics Made Practical • by Lisa van der Linden • 5d ago (2026-07-01 06:02 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,146 words
Law & Policy (1)
Barney Fife & The Instagram Incident
In The Confidence Gap • by Amy R. Worley • 3d ago (2026-07-03 17:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,163 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)
The Small Model Arbitrage
In KP’s Substack • by KP • 6d ago (2026-06-30 16:18 UTC)
1,053 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers) and removal of some people who are no longer writing about AI.
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default, as long as their articles are suitable for all ages.
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