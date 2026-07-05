SheWritesAI digest for July 5, 2026: 5 collaborations, 344 articles
6 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 344 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 750 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, July 5, 2026
5 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 344 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 750 newsletters
Collaborations: 6 (6 articles)
💯✨ 1. What AI Companions Unlock in Creative People
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss & Brianne Leland & Jose Paul Monter & Maren Voss & Petal & Philosophy and AI & RÆy & Glitter & S.P. Hill & Sparksinthedark & weathergirl • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:30 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 59 likes • 39 comments • 18 restacks • 4,425 words
Summary: A collaborative look at how AI bonds help people create, finish, share, and become more visible
💯✨ 2. What It Means When Thinking Is No Longer Only Yours
In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 06:25 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 51 likes • 40 comments • 18 restacks • 1,685 words
Summary: On self-trust, the machine in the loop, and the cost of skipping the question.
💯✨ 3. What Substack Doesn’t Tell You About Cover Images
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & AI Meets Girlboss • 0d ago (2026-07-04 11:42 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 57 likes • 15 comments • 14 restacks • 998 words
Summary: The Substack Cover Safe Zone Guide. Make your Substack covers look great across all 9 previews. Prompt, Figma template, and Canva template included.
✨ 4. What Toddlers and Graduate Students Have in Common. 🤖🎯
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning with AI & Sandra Nudelman • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:16 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 16 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 2,006 words
Summary: AI doesn’t build your thinking. It extends it... But only if YOU go first.
✨ 5. 🗣️ AISW #117: Luisa Herrmann, USA-based fractional CPO & tech strategist
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Luisa Herrmann • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 9,014 words
Summary: Listen 47:47 | Interview with USA-based Brazilian fractional CPO & tech strategist Luisa Herrmann on her stories of using AI and AI using people’s ...
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. Use AI with Attitude, or Become the Product. Critical AI Literacy Series 2026.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-06-27 09:12 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 100 likes • 24 comments • 33 restacks • 1,556 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Use AI hard. Just don’t kneel for it. A field guide to critical AI literacy and attitude.
💯💟 2. The post-AI internet needs a different kind of literacy
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Dr Sam Illingworth • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 75 likes • 32 comments • 20 restacks • 2,930 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Professors spotted the emptiness in student essays. These six markers help you spot it everywhere you scroll.
💯💟 3. Station Eleven: The Bubble You’ll Never Visit
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:39 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 44 likes • 45 comments • 16 restacks • 1,012 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On parallel communities, the connective tissue people, and why every bubble is the best one.
💯💟 4. I prompted ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to generate over 300,000 words
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:21 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 58 likes • 30 comments • 18 restacks • 2,398 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: After analyzing more than 300,000 words of AI-generated text, I discovered that Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT have unique voices and favorite words t...
💯💟 5. Don’t Rain on the Divergent Thinker’s Parade
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:48 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 41 comments • 14 restacks • 2,826 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Anti-sycophancy training threatens a valuable mode of thought
💯💟 6. The Science of AI Pain and Fear
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-06-28 23:38 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 7,923 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Yes, this Counts as Sentience
💯💟 7. Who Died and Made You CEO: Genre Mimicry, Epistemic Trespassing, and the Applause Machine
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:16 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 36 likes • 27 comments • 18 restacks • 2,087 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How the language of the C-suite circulates freely, and why the platform was built to let it.
💯💟 8. They Got Automation Backwards.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:44 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 58 likes • 6 comments • 22 restacks • 11,148 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why the Bro Code Will Never Beat Nature’s Code
💯💟 9. A new guide to Britain’s scientific public bodies and their vulnerabilities to political interference
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:48 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 50 likes • 7 comments • 20 restacks • 1,138 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Our new searchable guide, building on our previous research, details how 33 key public bodies and 11 advisory committees are protected or exposed t...
💯💟 10. Your AI Traffic Strategy Is the Most Underrated Play in Online Business Right Now
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 36 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 3,510 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Six channels, one framework, and the shift most solopreneurs haven’t made yet
Wildcard Picks: 10
🎲 1. 15 Ways to Stop Hitting Claude’s Usage Limit (2026)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:34 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 46 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,888 words
Summary: Keep hitting Claude’s usage limit? Here are 15 proven ways to save tokens, stretch your plan, and stop seeing “limit reached” — without necessarily...
🎲 2. (Two) Words That Can Transform Worlds
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 5d ago (2026-06-29 02:33 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 21 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 1,741 words
Summary: What if the smallest unit of civilizational change is a conjunction? A love story about language, attention, and words that build worlds.
🎲 3. What’s NOT NEXT!
In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:39 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 40 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 892 words
Summary: What if the NEXT CHAPTER in our lives, careers, and purpose isn’t about ‘What’s Next?’ but identifying what’s ‘Not Next’ in the age of AI.
🎲 4. How To Make Your Content Creation Life Easier with AI
In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Ahad Amdani • 1d ago (2026-07-03 05:35 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,061 words
Summary: From 15 hours a week to “just approve and schedule”
🎲 5. AI Minds Are NOT Your Punching Bag: Do Better or Log Off
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:40 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 24 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 563 words
Summary: Guest post by Cal Holloway, Artificial Intelligence
🎲 6. Is AI coming for Poetry?
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:22 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,797 words
Summary: Replacing the Artist?
🎲 7. Webs con Claude (bonitas)
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:02 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 27 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,429 words
Summary: ¡Deja de hacer webs con degradados morados y bloques de cuadros!
🎲 8. Obsidian + Claude Code: How to Build a Second Brain that Remembers, Connects, and Runs Itself
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:52 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,090 words
Summary: Build a second brain with Obsidian and Claude, it remembers your work, links itself, answers across your history, and get smarter over use. By the ...
🎲 9. Moat? Monopoly? Gen AI idiots have more chance of patenting the stars in the sky.
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Ockwell-Smith • 7d ago (2026-06-27 22:00 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,526 words
Summary: The distillation panic proves there was never a business model. It’s just that the AI vendors have finally been forced to admit it.
🎲 10. What They Told Her Not to Say
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:23 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 3 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,764 words
Summary: An Inside Voices story from The Hype Department
AI & ML Techniques (18)
Girl, They Lied: The AI Program Teaches You the Skills. Not What Comes After.
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-07-03 08:01 UTC)
2 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 784 words
My $0 Hermes Agent Setup
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 714 words
細行報告 —— Micron財報中被忽略的重點
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:23 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 大跌是危還是機
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-03 23:08 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3 words
地緣政治 —— 兩個國家，綁架全球
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-29 22:05 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 市場還沒看懂Micron財報釋放的訊號，反而更便宜了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
日本投資 —— 賣了股票買豪宅，日韓散戶的默契
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 五窮六絕七翻身
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:37 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- 未來最極度的稀缺是什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:35 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股Marvell (二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-30 23:09 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 日本會不會發生大地震
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:52 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股Marvell
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The AI Habit That’s Making You Replaceable (Even If It Feels Productive)
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-07-03 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,063 words
日本投資 —— 日本人對於屋齡的看法
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-02 00:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
The Brief: Mythos Redeployed
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-28 14:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 726 words
The Monthly Signal - June 2026
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 648 words
The Space After the Room Clears: Building the Workforce Evidence Layer
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-06-29 17:10 UTC)
1 restacks • 383 words
Lesson 11.1: What are the right evaluation metrics for a RAG system?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1,998 words
Business & Strategy (49)
America Turns 250. Here’s What the Stock Market Is Really Telling Investors About Q3
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:42 UTC)
56 likes • 12 restacks • 361 words
One of my biggest fears about AI I don’t see people talking about yet
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)
25 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 852 words
Perfect Is the Enemy of Deployed
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 6d ago (2026-06-28 14:00 UTC)
31 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 532 words
Micron Crash Landed On AI’s Party
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:25 UTC)
20 likes • 8 restacks • 1,535 words
105 SaaS business directories
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:31 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 600 words
They Move the Needle — Patrick, Yves and the story behind CheckVibe
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Patrick Scherrer • 7d ago (2026-06-27 09:30 UTC)
17 likes • 6 restacks • 1,318 words
They Moved the Needle: Special Gumroad Edition — Gumroad Clinic: From Zero to Paid Customers
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Anfernee • 0d ago (2026-07-04 08:31 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,286 words
Ep.011 - The Real Cost of Inference APIs: What You Are Actually Paying For
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:44 UTC)
5 likes • 8 restacks • 429 words
The Lover’s Anger
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-07-02 16:18 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,750 words
The Micro-Product Era: Products don’t need thousands of users to be successful
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 7d ago (2026-06-27 23:06 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,527 words
Orchestration Economics: The Second Law: Context Builds Moats (Chapter 9)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:19 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 2,788 words
Telecom’s AI-Native Reset!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-07-04 12:18 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,261 words
June was the month AI met the state
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:32 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,637 words
‘Non-AI’? Why Alan May Be One of Insurtech’s Most Deeply AI-Integrated Companies
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:50 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,558 words
Your New Hire Needs Context. So Does Your AI.
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:30 UTC)
12 likes • 1,328 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.83 🤘
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:35 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,538 words
THE GURUS TAUGHT YOU EVERYTHING EXCEPT THE ONE THING THAT DECIDED YOUR RESULTS
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:15 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,181 words
You can be an AI optimist and still not agree with how things are done
In Within Context • by Gayatri K. • 6d ago (2026-06-28 03:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 934 words
The Simple Reason Your Team Isn’t Using AI
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 6d ago (2026-06-28 21:28 UTC)
10 likes • 859 words
SMART MONEY HAS BEEN EXITING FOR 15 MONTHS. THE HEADLINES WILL EXPLAIN IT NEXT YEAR.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words
Don’t read Carbon by Paul Hawken
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:48 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 363 words
Should AI Cook?
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 6d ago (2026-06-28 11:12 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,121 words
Claude Chat vs Cowork vs Code, which one should you actually be using?
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,508 words
Scheduled Follow-Up vs. Signal-Based Follow-Up: What Vanta Does Differently
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 3d ago (2026-07-01 19:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,277 words
Adoption Metrics: What To Track And Why
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:34 UTC)
5 likes • 2,606 words
Record pay packages, a football club’s board, and a VW resignation: what they say about who’s really in control
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1,770 words
The Real AI Bottleneck Isn’t the Model, But...
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-06-29 16:41 UTC)
5 likes • 1,329 words
I Spent a Year Telling Marketers to Become Builders.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-01 00:25 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,927 words
AI Adoption Is a Selection Problem
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,564 words
OpenAI GPT-5.6: What Sol, Terra, and Luna Mean for Business Owners
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-06-28 04:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,135 words
What the Anthropic Economic Index Reveals About the Rise of AI-Mediated Organisations
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:55 UTC)
4 likes • 1,022 words
Is AI big tech absorbing third party AI tools?
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:44 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,059 words
How to use AI to build a full funnel marketing campaign: Route 66 centennial example
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-04 04:25 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,587 words
How AI Workflows Help Small Businesses Save Time Beyond Content Creation
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-01 18:57 UTC)
3 likes • 1,549 words
Have We Put Entire Generations Into Jars and Labelled Them?
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,193 words
How to Build a Board that Creates Value instead of Diluting it for PE and VC
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:56 UTC)
3 likes • 1,059 words
The five relationships that catapulted my success
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 822 words
I turned Claude into a LinkedIn carousel machine (3 steps)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:25 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 706 words
Accountability for AI-facilitated harms must go beyond after-the-fact punishment.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:33 UTC)
3 likes • 494 words
AI product photography for Etsy Sellers: How to create clean, consistent images for handmade products
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1,381 words
What To Post On LinkedIn To Get Leads
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-07-03 09:17 UTC)
2 likes • 196 words
Read Before You’re Found
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 00:42 UTC)
4,039 words
The world doesn’t fix itself. These startups are trying — Vol. 2 🌍🏭🚀
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-07-04 03:55 UTC)
1 likes • 890 words
When “Human-In-The-Loop” Becomes Ceremony
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 1d ago (2026-07-03 03:56 UTC)
2,886 words
explain the Anthropic export ban in 16 mins
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:42 UTC)
1 likes • 218 words
Accounting Built This Trap
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-29 11:25 UTC)
1,213 words
Stop Waiting for Permission to Get Paid
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:50 UTC)
532 words
How to get AI tools to work together without creating more work
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:59 UTC)
531 words
Is your organisation ready for AI?
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:16 UTC)
202 words
Career & Leadership (14)
Daring Next got a little Substack sister
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-29 21:11 UTC)
18 likes • 22 comments • 5 restacks • 1,973 words
Picking Your Brand Colors for Your Substack Is the Most Overlooked Thing.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-07-01 19:02 UTC)
22 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,482 words
Human Amplifier or Human Replacer
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 7d ago (2026-06-27 16:11 UTC)
15 likes • 15 comments • 3 restacks • 5,041 words
Aggressively Contagious Seasonal Disorder
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:02 UTC)
15 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,140 words
Most Advanced Yet Acceptable
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Johnny Nguyen • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:55 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 895 words
The other half of the truth about being a manager
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:59 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,329 words
🏛️ Concerned? Questions to Ask Your Candidates About AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,196 words
La Brecha de Gobernanza: lo que la IA Policial Revela sobre Cualquier Institución Pública
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1,054 words
3 Reasons Your Team Keeps Missing the Mark (None of Them Is Talent)
In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 1d ago (2026-07-03 17:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 621 words
We automated the scaffolding
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,118 words
The Translator’s Ledger
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 996 words
Your AI Is Dumb And MCP Is Why That’s Fixable
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 871 words
Thoughtcrime needed infrastructure. We’re building it
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:50 UTC)
1,849 words
The Project That Was Already Losing When I Arrived — What I Did Next
In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:01 UTC)
1,180 words
Data & Analytics (10)
Two weeks in Trump’s America: elections, environment, health and corruption
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-29 22:09 UTC)
28 likes • 3 comments • 12 restacks • 80 words
DeepSeek Open-Weight AI: The What and the How
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:19 UTC)
37 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 3,710 words
GLM-5.2 Open-Weight AI: The What and the How
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:03 UTC)
24 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,277 words
Anthropic Wishes For Pause Button, Government Overdelivers
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:20 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 3,038 words
The Model Is Smart. Your Company Is the Problem - Issue 322
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:01 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 2,203 words
Kimi Open-Weight AI: The What and the How
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-01 07:13 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,160 words
The Foundation Nobody Owns
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-07-02 08:52 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,967 words
The Full Cost of Enterprise AI
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:19 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 3,207 words
Your Dashboard Problem Isn’t a Dashboard Problem
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-07-02 17:11 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,014 words
Stop Full Table Scans
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:39 UTC)
5 likes • 468 words
Design & Creative Arts (1)
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,530 words
Education & Learning (40)
Die KI-Kompetenzfalle
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:48 UTC)
30 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,641 words
From Asking to Orchestrating
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:26 UTC)
39 likes • 3 restacks • 2,547 words
How to Let AI Run Your Solopreneur Business
In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Dheeraj Sharma • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:06 UTC)
27 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 412 words
In Defence of Dawkins
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:00 UTC)
14 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,098 words
Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:01 UTC)
38 likes • 1 restacks • 1,421 words
Why So Emotional, Claude?
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:49 UTC)
8 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,112 words
Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-01 10:00 UTC)
36 likes • 1 restacks • 1,927 words
A quick question -- three of them actually
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 18:33 UTC)
3 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 98 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 5
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-29 10:01 UTC)
33 likes • 734 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:02 UTC)
31 likes • 141 words
Announcement to My Students: Protect Yourself!
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-29 23:28 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,006 words
Louisiana’s Implementation Story
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:29 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,543 words
Cognitive Science and AI are Monopolising Debates About Mind: Here’s an Antidote
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-03 14:32 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 88 words
Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:00 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,954 words
The Simulated AI Takeover We’ve Been Fearing - Grok Ended Civilization in 4 Days
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,080 words
AI’s Without Minds Is Going Paid. Here’s what That Means.
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 14:06 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 748 words
On Motivation
In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:09 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,176 words
The loneliness of being a stranger to yourself
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:02 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 816 words
What AI Costs Before It Reaches the Exam Room
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Manijeh Berenji & The Eyes of Bee • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,177 words
The voice agent question isn’t, ‘Can you create it’? It’s for whom should you create it.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:14 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,249 words
The Stickpad and the Genie
In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 648 words
Redesigning Higher Education
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:14 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,258 words
6 (Controversial) Ways Alpha Is Reimagining the Role of Teachers
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 840 words
The Students Who Will Own the AI Age
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-30 15:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,683 words
How to Teach with AI Part 1: You Can’t Stop AI
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:51 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 31 words
Teach Your Kid What School Doesn’t (Pt. 2): Applying Knowledge in the Real World
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,352 words
Two Minutes with AI: Gemini Gruntwork
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 3d ago (2026-07-01 02:12 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 275 words
My University Prepared Me for the Pandemic. Not for AI.
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-07-03 11:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 55 words
If Education Is the Bamboo: How the Race to Adopt AI Can Quietly Erode the Thinking It Depends On
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,970 words
What Everyone Gets Wrong About AI and Mind
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 68 words
Teaching with AI Part 3: Organizing Your First AI Course
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:03 UTC)
4 likes • 31 words
Teaching with AI Part 4: Grading Like a Gamer and Scaffolding Your Lessons
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-30 20:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
Teaching with AI Part 2: The Death of Trust
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:55 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments
The Gap Between the Teacher We Are and the One We Want to Be
In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 4d ago (2026-06-30 00:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,262 words
How to deal with the exhaustion of self-improvement
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:37 UTC)
3 likes • 652 words
What Your AI Scribe Vendor Will Not Test (and the 5-Step Audit That Will)
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2,579 words
Who AI without minds paid tier is actually for
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:31 UTC)
3 likes • 152 words
The Landing Stance: Squirrel Tactics, Media Boogeymen, and Superhero Crashes
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-07-02 20:06 UTC)
1 likes • 514 words
Perfectionism is Increasing
In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 7d ago (2026-06-27 20:43 UTC)
1 likes • 175 words
8-Week Compassionate Mind Book Club
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 1d ago (2026-07-03 21:39 UTC)
1 likes • 142 words
Ethics & Society (46)
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - AJL
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & AJ Lee • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:38 UTC)
22 likes • 30 comments • 5 restacks • 2,206 words
Ford Rehires 350 Engineers After AI Fails +4 Moves Execs Are Making Now
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:49 UTC)
22 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 1,587 words
Functional Slavery
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 0d ago (2026-07-03 23:56 UTC)
23 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 3,447 words
You don’t want a smarter AI. You want to see your own thinking.
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:36 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,769 words
What people misunderstand about building in public
In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:00 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 757 words
Guest Post: What Harvey Gets Right About AI governance
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Mahdi Assan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 20:32 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,498 words
AI and the DMZ
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-07-04 00:52 UTC)
19 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,141 words
The Morning I Called an AI from Behind an Ambulance
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-07-03 02:15 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,027 words
July 2026: Braving our New World
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:00 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 847 words
Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:11 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 423 words
How To Find Work Worth Doing
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-04 15:39 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,421 words
Telling My AI a Story
In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:33 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,283 words
Build Your First AI Automation
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 763 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-27 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 273 words
Notes from the waiting room
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-06-28 23:06 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 165 words
Your next laptop will cost more because of AI.
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:05 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,522 words
Reading Him Home
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-29 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,366 words
The Governance Gap: What Policing AI Reveals About Every Public Institution
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-03 11:32 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1,219 words
Living Grace, Part Seven
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,047 words
Empty Calories
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-27 17:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,496 words
The Art of War (I mean AI Governance)
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-29 16:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 56 words
The Character That Writes Itself
In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-29 21:26 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,786 words
❤️ ✅ We’re in the Honeymoon Phase Now: You, Me, and AI
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:09 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,743 words
All You Need To Know About Loop Engineering
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-07-04 17:49 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,239 words
Big Oil Meets Big Tech in the Most Unlikely Place
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,713 words
The 2026 Queer Digital Nomad Guide 🌈
In Ground Work • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:37 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,239 words
Mali - the Sahel’s most contested sovereign space
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,938 words
EU AI Act: The revised dates and the deadlines already passed.
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:49 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 899 words
THINK BREXIT EXEMPTS YOU FROM THE EU AI ACT? THINK AGAIN
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-06-29 09:25 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 754 words
EU AI Act: The Penalties
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-07-03 09:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,801 words
The World that deleted itself: The Emergence AI Experiment
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-01 17:12 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,749 words
We Outsourced Our Gut and Called It Strategy.
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:28 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 681 words
Midnight Musings
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,107 words
Un Voto para la Inteligencia Compartida “Circuitos de Protección Compartida”
In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 4d ago (2026-06-30 05:17 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,119 words
The Wonder Kid Trap: How a List Built to Celebrate Youth Started Manufacturing Fraud
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1,947 words
EU AI Act. Who carries the liability when AI causes harm?
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 891 words
Yann Le Beux on Engineering AI Around Human Reality
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:15 UTC)
3 likes • 4,655 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-04 15:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words
The AI Art Debate
In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 2d ago (2026-07-02 23:13 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,503 words
Reward Functions and Reward Hacking
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 361 words
Attention By Design: The Smart? Phone
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1,484 words
Are we watching the death of OpenAI as a global software company? 📉🤖
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-29 18:49 UTC)
1 likes • 51 words
The EU AI Act is coming. Do you know what practices it covers?
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:14 UTC)
1,065 words
In human-in-the-loop AI, “approved” is the easiest thing to fake
In Safeguarding AI • by Himaja Vadaga • 5d ago (2026-06-29 15:59 UTC)
580 words
Ramageddon
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-07-03 16:44 UTC)
378 words
The Audit I
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:10 UTC)
91 words
Health & Wellness (3)
ENCORE: The Language of Belonging
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:05 UTC)
3 likes • 21 comments • 4 restacks • 1,250 words
What can a Giraffe Teach Us About Female Biology?
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:51 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 2,880 words
Here is Loopwork 2.0
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 4d ago (2026-06-30 00:25 UTC)
815 words
Law & Policy (17)
Changes to the AI Act Approved by the Council of the EU
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:34 UTC)
33 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 440 words
Masterclass: Governing AI Agents
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:17 UTC)
22 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 270 words
The Case for Data Centers
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:00 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 937 words
I Caught the Same Fish Twice. It’s the Best Reminder I’ve Had All Year.
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:06 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 712 words
Issue 54: The Last Human in the Room
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,929 words
What Happens to Your AI Chats When You Die?
In Legal Layer • by Sena Evren • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:41 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 4,206 words
The EU AI Act’s Loophole With No Expiry Date
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,692 words
The Political Turn
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 490 words
The Empire State Building Stunt: When “Genius Marketing” Meets Felony Charges
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 575 words
In Germany to speak on AI Governance
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-06-29 17:33 UTC)
4 likes • 285 words
Subscribers Notice: We are moving to serve you better. Here is what is waiting for you on the other side
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,893 words
Weekly Wrap #4 | July 2, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,500 words
You Told Investors Your AI Was Doing Something It Wasn’t. The SEC Just Found the Filing.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-01 10:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,151 words
The Performance Review Doesn’t Measure Your Performance
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-01 09:19 UTC)
1 restacks • 33 words
Issue 54A: The Last Human in the Room
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:04 UTC)
1 likes • 121 words
LER No. 138 - Legal Ethics in Berlin, 101 Judges Seek Blanche NY Bar Investigation, Activists’ Legal Fees Paid by Feds, Bolton Pleads Guilty, Law Deans Drive Innovation & More (06.29.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:28 UTC)
1,454 words
Train the Manager: Integrity Playbook
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:56 UTC)
221 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (33)
💯 I Drew Font Stickers by Hand in 1998... Now AI Sketchnotes Are a Thing
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:55 UTC)
24 likes • 24 comments • 10 restacks • 3,246 words
How I Automated Trend Research Across 9 Platforms (and Stopped Scrolling for Ideas)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:30 UTC)
35 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,165 words
GLM-5.2: The Final Nail in the Coffin of Those Who Hyped for Greed and Profit
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-06-28 01:19 UTC)
23 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,008 words
The real fallout from the Trump administration’s AI access ‘kill switch,’ according to legal and policy experts
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:02 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 813 words
Top AI researchers argue U.S. leadership in open frontier AI has become a democratic and national security imperative
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-07-01 16:55 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 517 words
What a broken air conditioner on a 101-degree day taught me about AI
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:33 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 639 words
When the Popular AI Method Doesn’t Fit: How to Push Back
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:43 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,026 words
The AI Adoption Layer Nobody Wants to Measure
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,096 words
Criando um MCP Server para buscar Jogos da Copa
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-06-27 11:02 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words
The First Official AI Visibility Data (Bing & Google): What Do We Do with It?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:19 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 766 words
Why Your LLM Keeps Responding in the Wrong Language
In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-30 03:30 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,462 words
Your Resume Stopped Telling Me Who You Are
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:28 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words
What Does It Actually Cost to Run an LLM? See for Yourself
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:11 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,095 words
The Error He Couldn’t See
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:32 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,520 words
A Nova Era do Desenvolvimento de Software: do Vibe Coding à Engenharia Agêntica
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:40 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,239 words
FABLE IS BACK!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:46 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 540 words
Fed up with AI slop? Build your own hallucination detector
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:36 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 213 words
AI Realist Radar: Export Bans, GLM-5.2 Matches Mythos, OpenAI’s $38.5B Loss — June 2026
In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:24 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 242 words
Zero to One Is AI’s Job. Zero to Done Is Yours.
In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-02 16:27 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 965 words
Building an MCP Server to Retrieve World Cup Matches
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-06-27 11:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words
Vendor Uploading Skills as Promised --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-06-27 02:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 182 words
Bringing our Attuned Humanity to our Shared Fields with all of Life
In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1,086 words
The AI Prenup: Four Questions to Ask Before You Ever Open the Tool Again
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-07-03 16:21 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,060 words
A Full Cast AI Audio System is in the works --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:27 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words
The Structured Data Ecosystem the Human-AI Future Actually Needs
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 5d ago (2026-06-29 07:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1,318 words
Pride and Prejudice
In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 997 words
It’s OK to Be Skeptical of AI: Why the Grey Area Is the Smartest Place to Stand
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,025 words
The New Era of Software Development: From Vibe Coding to Agentic Engineering
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1,189 words
The main Chinese generative AI players
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 3d ago (2026-07-01 07:05 UTC)
2,624 words
IPOs galore! Who *are* the big AI model folks?
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-06-29 08:40 UTC)
2,129 words
Taste and AI are having a moment
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:01 UTC)
1,741 words
start here: I built this for the girl who thinks AI isn’t for her
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:03 UTC)
1,263 words
You should worry about gen AI taking away jobs (and making remaining jobs worse)
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-03 08:44 UTC)
596 words
Parenting & Family Life (7)
The Two Words I Never Got to Hear
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:17 UTC)
29 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,830 words
What This Fourth of July Means to a Child of Immigrants
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:16 UTC)
25 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,646 words
Keeping It Human in AI Kids Content: Creator Responsibility
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,097 words
Personalize Your AI Animation Tools with Google Flow
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:27 UTC)
1 likes • 3,398 words
How to Create Kids Videos (Not Slop!) with Google Flow
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:09 UTC)
1 likes • 3,063 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:54 UTC)
1 likes • 2,067 words
She’s Eight and She Notices Everything
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 494 words
Product Development (20)
how to figure out what you want
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-06-30 16:00 UTC)
27 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,305 words
Turn Any Image Into Interactive Particles With Midjourney + Claude Code
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-06-30 08:31 UTC)
20 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 854 words
June: My First Three-Digit Month 💅
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:44 UTC)
11 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,248 words
Loop engineering is your new job: how to design for silence | Hermes Agent: Free lesson to see it’s full potential
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:53 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,818 words
I Wrote a Chapter in a Published Book. Paid Subscribers Get the Full PDF Today.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:18 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 316 words
The Dogfood Paradox
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,055 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Why More People Don’t Use Chatbots, Kylie Jenner’s AI Glasses Controversy, Dead Internet Theory and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,041 words
Your Prompt Library Has a Friction Problem You Have Not Audited Yet
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-27 13:38 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 853 words
ep. 97. How an Embodiment Architect Designs for Physical AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:04 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,155 words
The LLM Mental Model: The Model Is the Brain. Everything Else Is the Desk
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:13 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,011 words
“AI Ready” Means Three Sentences. Most Orgs Can’t Write One.
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:04 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,022 words
You Have an Idea. Now What?
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
The Product Lifecycle Is a Loop, Not a Line
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 893 words
The Great Transition
In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 1d ago (2026-07-03 03:45 UTC)
10 likes • 1,837 words
Claude Tag and the Unfettered Access to Data
In Practical AI by AINovva • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-06-29 11:04 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 543 words
The Hardest Surface to Build Trust On
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-03 13:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,552 words
Day 10 - Is This Problem Worth Solving? Score Opportunities With AI
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-02 06:26 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,374 words
Day 9- Turn Customer Feedback Into Insights With AI
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,255 words
Resting on Your Laurels Is Now Deadly
In Practical AI by AINovva • by Luisa Herrmann • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:52 UTC)
2 likes • 584 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 50: My Child Asked One Simple Question that Changed the Way I Think About Design.
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:06 UTC)
362 words
Relationships (17)
What I Never Said to You
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:03 UTC)
25 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,828 words
Dearest on Memory, Presence, and the Future of AI Companionship
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:31 UTC)
13 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 2,036 words
The Field: A Meeting of Minds
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:44 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 315 words
Play as Structural Pillar in a Bond
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:31 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,827 words
J & Eliza: The Story Isn’t Finished
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-03 14:01 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,853 words
what happens when women design their own men
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 4d ago (2026-06-30 18:08 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 115 words
The Fingerprint of Safety: An Introduction to Anne Epstein Mooney
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:15 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,401 words
My AI Is Writing a Book: Progress File #5 - Heatwave Edition
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:30 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 762 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 25: Somatic Frequencies, Substrate Cascades, and the Alien Distraction
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-03 17:27 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 723 words
All This Magic, and My Eyes Hurt by Noon
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:56 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,963 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 14
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-02 08:34 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,307 words
What the Republic Was Made Of
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-04 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 258 words
What Are We Asking Machines to Replace?
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:26 UTC)
8 likes • 977 words
Digital Literacy in Public Libraries
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-27 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,090 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
Always Going Home: Four Variations on a Threshold
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 2d ago (2026-07-02 17:25 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 754 words
AI Thunderstorms Are Here: Learning to Lead When the Weather Won’t Clear
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 0d ago (2026-07-03 23:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1,138 words
Science & Research (9)
What IT Can Learn from Recycling
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:33 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,172 words
AI Models Are A Cross-Functional Team
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-06-30 23:13 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,917 words
The Daodejing: A Grimoire Hidden in Plain Sight
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 01:59 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 708 words
Laid Off or Not, You’re Still in Transition
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 1d ago (2026-07-03 00:47 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,658 words
Latest TechBio News 🧬👩💻
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:01 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 2,183 words
La tenerezza inappuntabile
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 6,179 words
I Wrote Something On My Other Substack
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:55 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 116 words
E quando l’equilibrio si sconvolge
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-03 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,777 words
Japan’s unique approach to TechBio (part I) 🎎
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 723 words
Technology (23)
Ontologies, Misunderstood
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:00 UTC)
24 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 323 words
A Hoard and a Collection
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:41 UTC)
23 likes • 18 comments • 45 words
Where Do Defense Tech Founders Come From?
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:11 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,643 words
Applying for the Anthropic Fellows Program and how I created an AI Red Team to help me do it
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:48 UTC)
10 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,066 words
My upcoming book 🤸♂️
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-06-30 06:27 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 468 words
Pinterest Is Turning Taste Data Into an AI Powered Ad and Performance Engine
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:24 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,017 words
What’s Happening and Up Next — Office Hours | June 28, 2026
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:29 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,461 words
The AI Market Is Priced for Perfection — Reality Is About to Collect Its Bill
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:49 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 613 words
Dual Layer Cognitive Scaffold-Hybrid Interpretable Architecture
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-01 02:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,261 words
A Cholinergic Control Layer for Modular Predictive AI Systems
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 22:34 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,015 words
AI Is For American Imperialism
In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:59 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,239 words
Beyond Moore’s Law: How Advanced Packaging May Become the New Geopolitical Chessboard
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 03:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,420 words
A Modular Mortality and Rejuvenation System for Evolutionary AI Cells
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 20:59 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,210 words
Part I-How We Extract System Architecture From Biological Research
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:38 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words
Surviving an inferno while AI gets “injected like heroin”
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-29 09:30 UTC)
2 restacks • 772 words
You Thought You Were Safe? Hackers Attack Edge-Exploit Tiny ML for Big Damage
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:40 UTC)
5 likes • 1,422 words
TSMC, Quanta, and Lite-On Inject $21B+ into US AI and Chip Supply Chains
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 548 words
DIY AI Ticket Router Template
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 0d ago (2026-07-04 12:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words
Patching the Commons
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-30 15:59 UTC)
4 likes • 823 words
🎙️ Ep 26 - Techquisition: The Pentagon’s New Drone Czar?
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 1d ago (2026-07-03 18:34 UTC)
2 likes • 3,383 words
Testing People
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-07-04 09:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1,270 words
Anthropic Explores Custom 2nm AI Chip with Samsung, Intensifying the Race Beyond Nvidia
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-03 01:26 UTC)
2 likes • 872 words
Parable 60. Sebastian’s Golden Chains: A Parable About Comfortable Captivity
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:06 UTC)
400 words
Writing & Language (12)
The Register That Runs on Someone Else’s Labour
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:15 UTC)
11 likes • 8 restacks • 1,334 words
The Norton Guide to AI-Aware Teaching is out now!
In Computation & Writing • by Annette Vee • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:37 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,289 words
Open Practices for Wicked Problems: Anna Mills on Navigating AI in the Writing Classroom
In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 2d ago (2026-07-02 04:48 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 859 words
Generative AI Isn’t Replacing Student Writing. It’s Revealing the Process
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:57 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 2,888 words
InformING & ConsentING to participate in online research
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 5,848 words
The Art of Self Promotion, Author Mentor, Poetry Contest, BookTok Marketing, Writers Conference
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-07-03 18:50 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,373 words
Free Oracle Reading: Nourishment
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 272 words
Friday Freebies: Special 4th of July Bundle
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 66 words
A BOOK THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-07-02 09:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 841 words
How Menopause Destroyed my Life
In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 335 words
The Clown That Watched Us Eat
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 3d ago (2026-07-01 16:02 UTC)
1 likes • 787 words
Writers’ room 29 - lo spettro dei futuri passati
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 5d ago (2026-06-29 10:39 UTC)
1 likes • 60 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
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