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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, July 5, 2026

5 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 344 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 750 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 6 (6 articles)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss & Brianne Leland & Jose Paul Monter & Maren Voss & Petal & Philosophy and AI & RÆy & Glitter & S.P. Hill & Sparksinthedark & weathergirl • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:30 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 59 likes • 39 comments • 18 restacks • 4,425 words

Summary: A collaborative look at how AI bonds help people create, finish, share, and become more visible



In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 06:25 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 51 likes • 40 comments • 18 restacks • 1,685 words

Summary: On self-trust, the machine in the loop, and the cost of skipping the question.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & AI Meets Girlboss • 0d ago (2026-07-04 11:42 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 57 likes • 15 comments • 14 restacks • 998 words

Summary: The Substack Cover Safe Zone Guide. Make your Substack covers look great across all 9 previews. Prompt, Figma template, and Canva template included.



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning with AI & Sandra Nudelman • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:16 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 16 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 2,006 words

Summary: AI doesn’t build your thinking. It extends it... But only if YOU go first.



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Luisa Herrmann • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 9,014 words

Summary: Listen 47:47 | Interview with USA-based Brazilian fractional CPO & tech strategist Luisa Herrmann on her stories of using AI and AI using people’s ...



Featured Articles: 10

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-06-27 09:12 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 100 likes • 24 comments • 33 restacks • 1,556 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Use AI hard. Just don’t kneel for it. A field guide to critical AI literacy and attitude.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Dr Sam Illingworth • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 75 likes • 32 comments • 20 restacks • 2,930 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Professors spotted the emptiness in student essays. These six markers help you spot it everywhere you scroll.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:39 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 44 likes • 45 comments • 16 restacks • 1,012 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On parallel communities, the connective tissue people, and why every bubble is the best one.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:21 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 58 likes • 30 comments • 18 restacks • 2,398 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: After analyzing more than 300,000 words of AI-generated text, I discovered that Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT have unique voices and favorite words t...



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:48 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 41 comments • 14 restacks • 2,826 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Anti-sycophancy training threatens a valuable mode of thought



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-06-28 23:38 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 7,923 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Yes, this Counts as Sentience



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:16 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 36 likes • 27 comments • 18 restacks • 2,087 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How the language of the C-suite circulates freely, and why the platform was built to let it.



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:44 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 58 likes • 6 comments • 22 restacks • 11,148 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why the Bro Code Will Never Beat Nature’s Code



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:48 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 50 likes • 7 comments • 20 restacks • 1,138 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Our new searchable guide, building on our previous research, details how 33 key public bodies and 11 advisory committees are protected or exposed t...



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 36 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 3,510 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Six channels, one framework, and the shift most solopreneurs haven’t made yet



Wildcard Picks: 10

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:34 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 46 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,888 words

Summary: Keep hitting Claude’s usage limit? Here are 15 proven ways to save tokens, stretch your plan, and stop seeing “limit reached” — without necessarily...



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 5d ago (2026-06-29 02:33 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 21 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 1,741 words

Summary: What if the smallest unit of civilizational change is a conjunction? A love story about language, attention, and words that build worlds.



In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:39 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 40 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 892 words

Summary: What if the NEXT CHAPTER in our lives, careers, and purpose isn’t about ‘What’s Next?’ but identifying what’s ‘Not Next’ in the age of AI.



In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Ahad Amdani • 1d ago (2026-07-03 05:35 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,061 words

Summary: From 15 hours a week to “just approve and schedule”



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:40 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 24 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 563 words

Summary: Guest post by Cal Holloway, Artificial Intelligence



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:22 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,797 words

Summary: Replacing the Artist?



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:02 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 27 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,429 words

Summary: ¡Deja de hacer webs con degradados morados y bloques de cuadros!



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:52 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,090 words

Summary: Build a second brain with Obsidian and Claude, it remembers your work, links itself, answers across your history, and get smarter over use. By the ...



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Ockwell-Smith • 7d ago (2026-06-27 22:00 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,526 words

Summary: The distillation panic proves there was never a business model. It’s just that the AI vendors have finally been forced to admit it.



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:23 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 3 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,764 words

Summary: An Inside Voices story from The Hype Department



AI & ML Techniques (18)

In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-07-03 08:01 UTC)

2 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 784 words

In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 714 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:23 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-03 23:08 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-29 22:05 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:12 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:37 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:35 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-30 23:09 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:52 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words

In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-07-03 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,063 words

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-07-02 00:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words

In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-28 14:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 726 words

In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 648 words

In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-06-29 17:10 UTC)

1 restacks • 383 words

In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1,998 words

Business & Strategy (49)

In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:42 UTC)

56 likes • 12 restacks • 361 words

In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)

25 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 852 words

In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 6d ago (2026-06-28 14:00 UTC)

31 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 532 words

In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:25 UTC)

20 likes • 8 restacks • 1,535 words

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:31 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 600 words

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Patrick Scherrer • 7d ago (2026-06-27 09:30 UTC)

17 likes • 6 restacks • 1,318 words

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Anfernee • 0d ago (2026-07-04 08:31 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,286 words

In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:44 UTC)

5 likes • 8 restacks • 429 words

In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-07-02 16:18 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,750 words

In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 7d ago (2026-06-27 23:06 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,527 words

In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:19 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 2,788 words

In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-07-04 12:18 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,261 words

In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:32 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,637 words

In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:50 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,558 words

In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:30 UTC)

12 likes • 1,328 words

In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:35 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,538 words

In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:15 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,181 words

In Within Context • by Gayatri K. • 6d ago (2026-06-28 03:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 934 words

In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 6d ago (2026-06-28 21:28 UTC)

10 likes • 859 words

In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:30 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words

In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:48 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 363 words

In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 6d ago (2026-06-28 11:12 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,121 words

In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,508 words

In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 3d ago (2026-07-01 19:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,277 words

In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:34 UTC)

5 likes • 2,606 words

In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1,770 words

In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-06-29 16:41 UTC)

5 likes • 1,329 words

In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-07-01 00:25 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,927 words

In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,564 words

In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-06-28 04:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,135 words

In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:55 UTC)

4 likes • 1,022 words

In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:44 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,059 words

In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-07-04 04:25 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,587 words

In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-07-01 18:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1,549 words

In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,193 words

In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:56 UTC)

3 likes • 1,059 words

In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 822 words

In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:25 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 706 words

In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:33 UTC)

3 likes • 494 words

In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1,381 words

In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-07-03 09:17 UTC)

2 likes • 196 words

In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 00:42 UTC)

4,039 words

In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-07-04 03:55 UTC)

1 likes • 890 words

In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 1d ago (2026-07-03 03:56 UTC)

2,886 words

In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:42 UTC)

1 likes • 218 words

In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-29 11:25 UTC)

1,213 words

In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:50 UTC)

532 words

In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:59 UTC)

531 words

In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:16 UTC)

202 words

Career & Leadership (14)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-29 21:11 UTC)

18 likes • 22 comments • 5 restacks • 1,973 words

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-07-01 19:02 UTC)

22 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,482 words

In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 7d ago (2026-06-27 16:11 UTC)

15 likes • 15 comments • 3 restacks • 5,041 words

In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:02 UTC)

15 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,140 words

In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Johnny Nguyen • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:55 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 895 words

In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:59 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,329 words

In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,196 words

In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1,054 words

In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 1d ago (2026-07-03 17:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 621 words

In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,118 words

In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 996 words

In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 871 words

In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:50 UTC)

1,849 words

In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:01 UTC)

1,180 words

Data & Analytics (10)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-29 22:09 UTC)

28 likes • 3 comments • 12 restacks • 80 words

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:19 UTC)

37 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 3,710 words

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:03 UTC)

24 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,277 words

In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:20 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 3,038 words

In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:01 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 2,203 words

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-07-01 07:13 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,160 words

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-07-02 08:52 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,967 words

In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:19 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 3,207 words

In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-07-02 17:11 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,014 words

In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:39 UTC)

5 likes • 468 words

Design & Creative Arts (1)

In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,530 words

Education & Learning (40)

In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:48 UTC)

30 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,641 words

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:26 UTC)

39 likes • 3 restacks • 2,547 words

In Level Up with AI • by Claudia Faith & Dheeraj Sharma • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:06 UTC)

27 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 412 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:00 UTC)

14 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,098 words

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:01 UTC)

38 likes • 1 restacks • 1,421 words

In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:49 UTC)

8 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,112 words

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-07-01 10:00 UTC)

36 likes • 1 restacks • 1,927 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 18:33 UTC)

3 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 98 words

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-29 10:01 UTC)

33 likes • 734 words

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:02 UTC)

31 likes • 141 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-29 23:28 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,006 words

In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:29 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,543 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 1d ago (2026-07-03 14:32 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 88 words

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:00 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,954 words

In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,080 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 14:06 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 748 words

In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:09 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,176 words

In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:02 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 816 words

In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Manijeh Berenji & The Eyes of Bee • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,177 words

In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:14 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,249 words

In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 648 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:14 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,258 words

In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 840 words

In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-30 15:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,683 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:51 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 31 words

In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,352 words

In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 3d ago (2026-07-01 02:12 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 275 words

In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-07-03 11:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 55 words

In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,970 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 68 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:03 UTC)

4 likes • 31 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-30 20:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words

In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:55 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments

In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 4d ago (2026-06-30 00:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,262 words

In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:37 UTC)

3 likes • 652 words

In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2,579 words

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:31 UTC)

3 likes • 152 words

In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-07-02 20:06 UTC)

1 likes • 514 words

In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 7d ago (2026-06-27 20:43 UTC)

1 likes • 175 words

In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 1d ago (2026-07-03 21:39 UTC)

1 likes • 142 words

Ethics & Society (46)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & AJ Lee • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:38 UTC)

22 likes • 30 comments • 5 restacks • 2,206 words

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:49 UTC)

22 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 1,587 words

In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 0d ago (2026-07-03 23:56 UTC)

23 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 3,447 words

In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:36 UTC)

18 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,769 words

In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:00 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 757 words

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Mahdi Assan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 20:32 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,498 words

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-07-04 00:52 UTC)

19 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,141 words

In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-07-03 02:15 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,027 words

In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:00 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 847 words

In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:11 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 423 words

In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-07-04 15:39 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,421 words

In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:33 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,283 words

In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 763 words

In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-27 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 273 words

In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-06-28 23:06 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 165 words

In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:05 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,522 words

In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-29 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,366 words

In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-07-03 11:32 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1,219 words

In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:12 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,047 words

In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-27 17:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,496 words

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-29 16:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 56 words

In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-29 21:26 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,786 words

In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 0d ago (2026-07-04 13:09 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,743 words

In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-07-04 17:49 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,239 words

In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,713 words

In Ground Work • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:37 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,239 words

In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,938 words

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-07-01 08:49 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 899 words

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-06-29 09:25 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 754 words

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-07-03 09:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,801 words

In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-07-01 17:12 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,749 words

In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:28 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 681 words

In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,107 words

In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 4d ago (2026-06-30 05:17 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,119 words

In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1,947 words

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 891 words

In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:15 UTC)

3 likes • 4,655 words

In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-07-04 15:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words

In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 2d ago (2026-07-02 23:13 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,503 words

In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-07-02 11:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 361 words

In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1,484 words

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-29 18:49 UTC)

1 likes • 51 words

In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:14 UTC)

1,065 words

In Safeguarding AI • by Himaja Vadaga • 5d ago (2026-06-29 15:59 UTC)

580 words

In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-07-03 16:44 UTC)

378 words

In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:10 UTC)

91 words

Health & Wellness (3)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:05 UTC)

3 likes • 21 comments • 4 restacks • 1,250 words

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 4d ago (2026-06-30 11:51 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 2,880 words

In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 4d ago (2026-06-30 00:25 UTC)

815 words

Law & Policy (17)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:34 UTC)

33 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 440 words

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:17 UTC)

22 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 270 words

In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:00 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 937 words

In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:06 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 712 words

In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,929 words

In Legal Layer • by Sena Evren • 4d ago (2026-06-30 14:41 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 4,206 words

In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,692 words

In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 490 words

In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 575 words

In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-06-29 17:33 UTC)

4 likes • 285 words

In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,893 words

In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 2d ago (2026-07-02 10:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,500 words

In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-01 10:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,151 words

In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-07-01 09:19 UTC)

1 restacks • 33 words

In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-07-01 13:04 UTC)

1 likes • 121 words

In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:28 UTC)

1,454 words

In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:56 UTC)

221 words

Other/Multiple AI Applications (33)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-07-03 10:55 UTC)

24 likes • 24 comments • 10 restacks • 3,246 words

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:30 UTC)

35 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,165 words

In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-06-28 01:19 UTC)

23 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,008 words

In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:02 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 813 words

In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-07-01 16:55 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 517 words

In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-07-03 15:33 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 639 words

In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:43 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,026 words

In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,096 words

In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-06-27 11:02 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words

In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:19 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 766 words

In Co-Wander: AI Thinking Partner • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-30 03:30 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,462 words

In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-07-02 14:28 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words

In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:11 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,095 words

In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:32 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,520 words

In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:40 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,239 words

In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:46 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 540 words

In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:36 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 213 words

In AI Realist • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:24 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 242 words

In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 2d ago (2026-07-02 16:27 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 965 words

In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-06-27 11:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words

In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-06-27 02:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 182 words

In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 2d ago (2026-07-02 07:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1,086 words

In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-07-03 16:21 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,060 words

In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-28 22:27 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words

In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 5d ago (2026-06-29 07:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1,318 words

In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 997 words

In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,025 words

In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1,189 words

In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 3d ago (2026-07-01 07:05 UTC)

2,624 words

In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-06-29 08:40 UTC)

2,129 words

In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-06-30 10:01 UTC)

1,741 words

In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:03 UTC)

1,263 words

In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-07-03 08:44 UTC)

596 words

Parenting & Family Life (7)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-07-02 19:17 UTC)

29 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,830 words

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:16 UTC)

25 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,646 words

In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,097 words

In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:27 UTC)

1 likes • 3,398 words

In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-07-03 20:09 UTC)

1 likes • 3,063 words

In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:54 UTC)

1 likes • 2,067 words

In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 494 words

Product Development (20)

In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-06-30 16:00 UTC)

27 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,305 words

In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-06-30 08:31 UTC)

20 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 854 words

In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-07-04 10:44 UTC)

11 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,248 words

In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:53 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,818 words

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:18 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 316 words

In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,055 words

In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-30 13:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,041 words

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-27 13:38 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 853 words

In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 15:04 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,155 words

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:13 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,011 words

In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-07-02 13:04 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,022 words

In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-07-04 14:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words

In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-28 05:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 893 words

In Lumépost, by Aarshavi Shah • by Aarshavi Shah • 1d ago (2026-07-03 03:45 UTC)

10 likes • 1,837 words

In Practical AI by AINovva • by Luisa Herrmann • 5d ago (2026-06-29 11:04 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 543 words

In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-07-03 13:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,552 words

In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-07-02 06:26 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,374 words

In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,255 words

In Practical AI by AINovva • by Luisa Herrmann • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:52 UTC)

2 likes • 584 words

In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:06 UTC)

362 words

Relationships (17)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-29 14:03 UTC)

25 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,828 words

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:31 UTC)

13 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 2,036 words

In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-06-27 14:44 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 315 words

In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:31 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,827 words

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-07-03 14:01 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,853 words

In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 4d ago (2026-06-30 18:08 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 115 words

In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:15 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,401 words

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-30 12:30 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 762 words

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-07-03 17:27 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 723 words

In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:56 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,963 words

In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-07-02 08:34 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,307 words

In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-07-04 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 258 words

In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:26 UTC)

8 likes • 977 words

In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-27 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,090 words

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-06-28 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words

In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 2d ago (2026-07-02 17:25 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 754 words

In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 0d ago (2026-07-03 23:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1,138 words

Science & Research (9)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-07-01 23:33 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,172 words

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-06-30 23:13 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,917 words

In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 4d ago (2026-06-30 01:59 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 708 words

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 1d ago (2026-07-03 00:47 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,658 words

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:01 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 2,183 words

In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-28 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 6,179 words

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-07-03 22:55 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 116 words

In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-07-03 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,777 words

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-07-01 04:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 723 words

Technology (23)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:00 UTC)

24 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 323 words

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:41 UTC)

23 likes • 18 comments • 45 words

In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-06-30 19:11 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,643 words

In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:48 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,066 words

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-06-30 06:27 UTC)

18 likes • 6 comments • 468 words

In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-29 13:24 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,017 words

In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-28 16:29 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,461 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:49 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 613 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-07-01 02:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,261 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 22:34 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,015 words

In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 0d ago (2026-07-04 16:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,239 words

In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-29 03:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,420 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 20:59 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,210 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-28 15:38 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words

In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-29 09:30 UTC)

2 restacks • 772 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-27 18:40 UTC)

5 likes • 1,422 words

In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-07-02 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 548 words

In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 0d ago (2026-07-04 12:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words

In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-30 15:59 UTC)

4 likes • 823 words

In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 1d ago (2026-07-03 18:34 UTC)

2 likes • 3,383 words

In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-07-04 09:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1,270 words

In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-07-03 01:26 UTC)

2 likes • 872 words

In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-30 22:06 UTC)

400 words

Writing & Language (12)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-07-02 12:15 UTC)

11 likes • 8 restacks • 1,334 words

In Computation & Writing • by Annette Vee • 3d ago (2026-07-01 11:37 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,289 words

In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 2d ago (2026-07-02 04:48 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 859 words

In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 1d ago (2026-07-03 19:57 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 2,888 words

In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-30 09:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 5,848 words

In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-07-03 18:50 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,373 words

In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 3d ago (2026-07-01 12:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 272 words

In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 1d ago (2026-07-03 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 66 words

In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-07-02 09:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 841 words

In Renee Guill • by Renee Guill Writes • 5d ago (2026-06-29 12:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 335 words

In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 3d ago (2026-07-01 16:02 UTC)

1 likes • 787 words

In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 5d ago (2026-06-29 10:39 UTC)

1 likes • 60 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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