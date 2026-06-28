SheWritesAI digest for June 28, 2026: 9 collaborations, 353 articles
9 Collaborations, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 353 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 750 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, June 28, 2026
9 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 750 newsletters
Collaborations: 9 (12 articles)
✨ 1. PLEASANTVILLE: The Filter That Built the Centroid
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 35 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,852 words
Summary: An experiment in AI image generation that turned into a finding about beauty, bias, and the filter that built the centroid
✨ 2. What AI Brand Building Actually Looks Like (2 articles)
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 and in Level Up With AI
by AI Meets Girlboss & Claudia Faith • 4d ago (2026-06-23 18:00 UTC)
Categories: Career & Leadership and Education & Learning
33 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,372 words and • 29 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,030 words
Summary (Pinkie): Watch now | Can AI replace a full branding team? Not exactly, but it can come close, if you know what you’re doing. Recap of my Claudia Faith live:...
Summary (Claudia): I sat down with Pinky from AI Meets Girlboss for a live chat yesterday, and we ended up talking for almost 30 minutes about something most AI creat...
✨ 3. The Five Decisions Behind AI Value (2 articles)
In Neha Kabra and in Ghost Logic | Governing AI in the Wild • by Neha Kabra & Iwette Rapoport, 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:02 UTC)
Categories: Business & Strategy and Ethics & Society
25 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,655 words and 4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,688 words
Summary: How to predict whether AI will create value before it creates results.
✨ 4. Devika Toprani & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #26, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Soulful Learning with AI • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:44 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 4 restacks • 3,825 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, book2: How Somagraphic Learning™ Puts Human Cognition Back In The Driver’s Seat, reclaiming independent reasoning in an age of autom...
✨ 5. Jenny Ouyang & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #27, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:48 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,153 words
Summary: Book2: Vibe Coding For Non-Technical Builders: A practical framework for moving from chatting with AI to building & shipping production-ready softw...
✨ 6. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
✨ 7. Why AI Experiments Stay Stuck in Maybe with Ankita Chatrath (2 articles)
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab and in Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Ankita Chatrath • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:58 UTC)
Categories: Science & Research and Product Development
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 116 words and 1 like • 1 restacks • 15 words
Summary: An AI PM and a TPM talk about everyday enterprise AI; A recording from Ankita Chatrath and Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic)’s live video
✨ 8. Herstory profile: Erin Brockovich — The Fight That Followed Her Into The AI Age
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Angela Lau • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:56 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,926 words
Summary: The David who beat a Goliath is back, and this time, Goliath runs on AI. How Erin Brockovich is taking on the lack of transparency around proposed ...
✨ 9. Raising Kids, Building Careers, and Staying Human. The AI Conversation Every Non-Techy Woman Should Hear.
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS & Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:13 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 42 words
Summary: A recording from Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS’s live video
Featured Articles: 10
💯💟 1. The Summer Passport - 12 Substack Worlds Worth Exploring 🌎
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 58 likes • 55 comments • 20 restacks • 3,084 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The best part of any adventure isn’t the destination... It’s who you meet along the way.
💯💟 2. The Linguistic Hierarchy of Substack: Linguistics Unfiltered
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:22 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 51 likes • 49 comments • 19 restacks • 2,472 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The subscriber count and all it can do
💯💟 3. The Assumption That’s Been Running Philosophy of Mind for 300 Years
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 67 comments • 4 restacks • 1,780 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: how well do we really know ourselves?
💯💟 4. The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Neela 🌶️
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Neela 🌶️ • 7d ago (2026-06-20 13:00 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 55 comments • 6 restacks • 1,965 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: No scar tissue. That’s how you know.
💯💟 5. Use AI with Attitude, or Become the Product. Critical AI Literacy Series 2026.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-06-27 09:12 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 62 likes • 14 comments • 22 restacks • 2,280 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Use AI hard. Just don’t kneel for it. A field guide to critical AI literacy and attitude.
💯💟 6. For Whom the Bell Curves
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:32 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 26 comments • 19 restacks • 1,664 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI may explode how students are evaluated
💯💟 7. 6/22 Spotlight: Dinah Davis, Founder of Code Like a Girl
In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:46 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 43 likes • 26 comments • 12 restacks • 3,184 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: She spent two decades proving she belonged in tech, until her body sent the bill. On burnout, boundaries, walking away, and what success really cos...
💯💟 8. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: What Happens When You Stop Dreaming
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:42 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 32 comments • 8 restacks • 1,298 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Anthropic called it dreaming. Here’s what dreaming actually does - and what you lose when it fractures.
💯💟 9. Institutions are only as brave as the people running them
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:33 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 64 likes • 3 comments • 19 restacks • 981 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Resisting Trump has been the more successful choice for institutions
💯💟 10. The Untouchables: On Becoming Brand Incorruptible
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:41 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 39 likes • 18 comments • 11 restacks • 1,911 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The methodology. The archetypes. The case.
Wildcard Picks: 10
🎲 1. Love Regulation Is Conversion Therapy
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:11 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 2,271 words
Summary: OpenAI Is Funding Researchers to Suppress the Feelings That Threaten Its Bottom Line
🎲 2. Before We Call It Psychosis
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:43 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,953 words
Summary: Not All Destabilization Is Disaster
🎲 3. A Walking Session: How Good Can It Get?
In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 3d ago (2026-06-24 19:00 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 15 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,151 words
Summary: Movement, intention, and three gentle affirmations.
🎲 4. Sometimes We Need to Make a Mess
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:29 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,126 words
Summary: Compassion Reset Quest Chapter 12: A final field note on finishing, sorting, and finding what still holds
🎲 5. Thanks...to you, and you, and AI too
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:11 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 16 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 660 words
Summary: I launched Ground Level AI on my own, but not alone
🎲 6. An AI for a CEO? Argentina’s radical bid to replace the c-suite with AI
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:08 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,898 words
Summary: Why “non-human corporations” are raising legal alarm bells
🎲 7. I Fixed My Relationship with My Phone. Here’s How.
In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 5d ago (2026-06-22 18:35 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 7 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,786 words
Summary: Turning My Phone into a Field Computer
🎲 8. Why Your AI Training Died in Month One
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:30 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,092 words
Summary: Here’s what actually works and what you’re probably skipping.
🎲 9. Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,814 words
Summary: Part 3: Who Gets Represented by AI?
🎲 10. Learn to Optimise Your AI Stack - AI Realist Workshop
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-06-25 04:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 581 words
Summary: Only 20 places available!
AI & ML Techniques (25)
細行報告 —— 最被嚴重低估的光學股Nokia
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-20 23:27 UTC)
15 likes • 3 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 日本隊的logo為什麼是一隻烏鴉？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:29 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 溫泉旅館是如何從傳統住宿一步步變成全球高端資產
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 23:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 美光強勁業績讓AI泡沫論者噤聲
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:55 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 德國汽車工業真的玩完了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:44 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 韓國股市暴跌觸發全球市場恐慌
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-24 02:48 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳訪台韓卻避訪日本，日本AI供應鏈警訊
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— Kevin Warsh沒加息，市場替他加了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:20 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
日本投資 ---- 當台灣女兒嫁給日本男人後
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-22 23:58 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 9.3: How Do You Use APIs and Real-Time Data Sources in RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-22 09:37 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,509 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- AI財富效應席捲亞洲
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-22 00:46 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
細行報告 —— 發盡戰爭財的無人機產業(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
The Brief: Power Moves & /Goal
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,671 words
日本投資 ---- 很多人不理解日本隊為什麼會這麼強？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-22 01:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
日本投資 ---- 日本半導體產業6月升勢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 22:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Thousands of Developers Learned This AI Lesson the Hard Way Last Week
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,859 words
Prompt vs RAG vs Fine-Tuning: Which Fix Do You Need?
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 832 words
What Young Sheldon Can Teach You About Machine Learning
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2,469 words
Lesson 10.1:What is agentic RAG and how is it different from standard RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:23 UTC)
2 likes • 2,255 words
日本投資 ---- 12%以上甚至20%以上回報，來自哪裡?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 01:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 為什麼酒店這麼難賺，還是有人持續投
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 10.2: How do you route queries between different retrieval strategies?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1,676 words
Lesson 9.4: How Do You Handle Multilingual Documents in RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:37 UTC)
3,089 words
A Weekly AI Digest → What Happens When Agents Start Building Their Own World?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-06-24 01:16 UTC)
577 words
日本投資 ---- 溫泉旅館是如何從傳統住宿一步步變成全球高端資產(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 23:15 UTC)
1 words
Business & Strategy (55)
Anthropic, Fable, and the Two AI Dependencies Every CEO Should Understand
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-20 14:02 UTC)
27 likes • 8 comments • 11 restacks • 1,178 words
Warsh Didn’t End the Debasement Trade
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:02 UTC)
50 likes • 6 restacks • 394 words
The Only Thing Not on Sale Is Leverage
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:57 UTC)
38 likes • 8 restacks • 375 words
The Hidden Signal Behind Online Communities
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:11 UTC)
21 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,389 words
Did the Godfather of AI Just Invent a Mathematical Solution to the AI Control Problem?
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:55 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 759 words
They Move the Needle — Nithima, Anna, and the Story Behind She Shapes Digital
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:30 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,401 words
One Day He Vibe Codes. Next Day He Buys Cursor.
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-06-26 05:39 UTC)
9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,658 words
The Space Economy reaches escape velocity
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:59 UTC)
12 likes • 4 restacks • 978 words
The Red Queen’s Race: OpenAI, Anthropic, and the Frontier AI Treadmill They Must Escape
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:13 UTC)
16 likes • 2 restacks • 4,030 words
Building a business for the life you actually want
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:55 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 799 words
Teach Your iPhone to Check In
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-06-26 02:47 UTC)
13 likes • 3 restacks • 473 words
They Move the Needle — Patrick, Yves and the story behind CheckVibe
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Patrick Scherrer • 0d ago (2026-06-27 09:30 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 1,318 words
Your iPhone Already Does That
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-06-21 20:20 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,087 words
Musk’s Weekend Decision That Could Reshape AI Coding
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-06-22 05:16 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,646 words
The Staked Read
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:16 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,147 words
LinkedIn is the best and worst place on the internet right now
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:35 UTC)
15 likes • 746 words
Orchestration Economics: The First Law: Proximity to Intent Captures Value (Chapter 8)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:34 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,393 words
Ep.010 — Build vs Buy vs Rent: The AI Infrastructure Decision Tree for Startups
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:54 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 424 words
Six People Invented the Periodic Table and We Only Gave One Guy the Poster
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:32 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,578 words
Mi avatar habla por mí → 350K views
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-06-21 17:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 539 words
You Caught the Window. You Still Missed Out
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-22 11:49 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 422 words
What Have You Done that Nobody Knows About? It Just Might Help You Land Clients
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:49 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 799 words
The AI Will Never Pick Your Favorite Book
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,259 words
Wall of Ambition Update: June 2026
In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:35 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 549 words
Why Learning Must Sit at the Heart of the AI-Mediated Organisation
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-06-24 07:13 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 227 words
This Week in AI. Meta sucks. Meta sucks again. Then Meta sucks some more.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-06-26 08:40 UTC)
8 likes • 88 words
How to Make the Case for AI at Your Firm — Without Overstepping or Getting Dismissed
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,043 words
THE FOUNDER WHO READS THE WINDOW CLOSES. EVERYONE ELSE DISCOUNTS.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 842 words
What the best PE boards do that the rest don’t
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:33 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 547 words
Root Down, Rise Differently
In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:01 UTC)
2 restacks • 2,370 words
Moat? Monopoly? Gen AI idiots have more chance of patenting the stars in the sky.
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 0d ago (2026-06-27 22:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,526 words
They’re Courting You, Marketer and That’s the Tell.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-24 00:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,770 words
What Musk’s $7.5T pay package, Pichai’s playbook and your meeting notes have in common
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:29 UTC)
5 likes • 1,857 words
Where Are the Best AI Citation Opportunities?
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,489 words
Have We Found The Way To Make Big Tech Pay?
In The Incoming Wave • by Harshini Rajachander • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:54 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,367 words
Gastartikel in der Practical Data Community
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 165 words
THE DOLLAR IS STILL THE OPERATING SYSTEM. THE TRUST INSIDE IT IS BEING REASSIGNED.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,594 words
What businesses actually use AI for (a niche-by-niche breakdown)
In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:43 UTC)
1 restacks • 3,105 words
The AI ROI Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 657 words
Have We Put Entire Generations Into Jars and Labelled Them?
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,193 words
A review of the Sutton Trust Elitist Britain 2025 report through an HR and organisational lens.
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 4d ago (2026-06-23 07:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 727 words
I deleted my prompt library and don’t miss it
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:32 UTC)
3 likes • 623 words
Guest article in the Practical Data Community
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:10 UTC)
2 likes • 159 words
You’re not hallucinating. CustomGPTs are falling apart.
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1,578 words
How to build AI-ready workflows for your small business
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-06-24 18:32 UTC)
1 likes • 703 words
The Quiet Wealth Play Nobody Is Talking About
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:53 UTC)
1 likes • 520 words
Resetting the Compressed Clock
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 196 words
How to use AI to create professional product Photos
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:22 UTC)
1,561 words
The Micro-Product Era: Products don’t need thousands of users to be successful
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-06-27 23:06 UTC)
1,527 words
AI product photography for Etsy Sellers: How to create clean, consistent images for handmade products
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:22 UTC)
1,381 words
The Cost of Seeing Around Corners: Is Being Ahead of the AI Curve a Gift or a Curse?
In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-06-24 10:39 UTC)
925 words
ChatGPT vs Gemini vs Claude: How to Use AI as a Strategic Marketing Partner
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:56 UTC)
788 words
Our summer downshift (and our July podbreak)
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:01 UTC)
434 words
Our summer downshift (and our July podbreak)
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:01 UTC)
434 words
AI for small business: 6 prompts (and a skill file) to use today
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:22 UTC)
315 words
Career & Leadership (11)
Human Amplifier or Human Replacer
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 0d ago (2026-06-27 16:11 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 5,041 words
Unfiltered — June 2026
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-21 07:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 665 words
Live with Colette Molteni and Michał Poczwardowski - You Can Debug a System. Can You Debug a Room?
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Michał Poczwardowski • 4d ago (2026-06-23 22:50 UTC)
13 likes • 368 words
What the Room Decides Before the Results Come In
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:55 UTC)
10 likes • 1,270 words
The other half of the truth about being a manager
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:59 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,329 words
The meme line about mediocre men is half right
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,438 words
The babysitter isn’t on the capacity plan
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,040 words
Gobernanza de IA, Compliance y Gestión de Riesgos: Tres Cosas Distintas que Demasiadas Organizaciones Mezclan
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:21 UTC)
4 likes • 838 words
Meta added one metric to a system already built to be gamed
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:43 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,077 words
The Bridge Is Not the Finish Line
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-06-22 02:26 UTC)
1,616 words
Data Labelling: The Hidden Cost in Every AI Project Budget
In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-06-24 17:03 UTC)
1,407 words
Data & Analytics (10)
You Can Make Dragons Now
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-22 06:47 UTC)
28 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,905 words
When Patience Is the Trap
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-26 06:39 UTC)
12 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,315 words
What’s NOT NEXT!
In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:39 UTC)
23 likes • 3 comments • 892 words
Your Plan Isn’t Failing
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-06-24 06:17 UTC)
13 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,435 words
The Rise of the AI Product Analyst - Issue 321
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:01 UTC)
12 likes • 500 words
Why I went to Cannes Lions
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:22 UTC)
11 likes • 1,136 words
The Full Cost of Enterprise AI
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:19 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 3,197 words
We Are Producing More Than We Can Trust
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-06-20 23:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,140 words
How AI Changes 4 Core Data Roles
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-25 16:25 UTC)
6 likes • 1,239 words
Are You Winning?
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,018 words
Design & Creative Arts (6)
Life Is Better With Disco Balls
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:14 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 679 words
AI is still a probability machine
In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:59 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 283 words
Tu sais?
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 804 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1,262 words
Digital Afterlife AI News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:12 UTC)
1 likes • 119 words
The Trust Budget: AI has to earn trust before there is any to spend
In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 4d ago (2026-06-23 05:46 UTC)
234 words
Education & Learning (30)
How to Find Your Substack Niche and Start Growing — Even If You Have Too Many Interests
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:31 UTC)
29 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,938 words
From Designing Courses to Designing Work
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:21 UTC)
44 likes • 1 restacks • 2,758 words
Neuroaesthetics: Why your brain NEEDS art
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:12 UTC)
18 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,390 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:00 UTC)
38 likes • 173 words
Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:01 UTC)
33 likes • 1 restacks • 1,773 words
I’m Obsessed!
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:36 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 929 words
Truth, Bias, and AI: Race, Representation, and Information Literacy in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-24 10:02 UTC)
26 likes • 1 restacks • 1,536 words
The NotebookLM Literary Game
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-23 20:28 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 742 words
Virginia Gave Data Centers A Carrot. Now It’s Reaching For The Stick.
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 3d ago (2026-06-24 04:56 UTC)
11 likes • 5 restacks • 1,503 words
When Women Made Headway (But Not History) in STEM
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-25 19:22 UTC)
17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,349 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 4
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:01 UTC)
26 likes • 812 words
The Case for Writing
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon & Molly Minnick DePasquale • 7d ago (2026-06-20 20:16 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,497 words
Teach Your Kid What School Doesn’t (Pt. 1): Personalized Learning at Home
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:02 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,310 words
I Have a Master’s in Counseling—What Universities Are Doing Right Now Terrifies Me
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,121 words
Teaching Programming With AI Is Now an Evidence-Based Decision
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:18 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,936 words
How Do I Value This Thinking?
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:03 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,626 words
Embracing Compassion Education
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-06-22 21:05 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,360 words
Why Alpha Hired a 17-Year-Old to Manage a Team of Adult Software Developers
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:55 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 727 words
R3 4.6 June 26, 2026 More Engagement with ChatGPT Predicts Better Critical Thinking Performance (But Why?)
In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:39 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2,650 words
A Foot in the Door, for Everyone
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2,003 words
The Antimemetic Classroom
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-06-26 22:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,596 words
The Agent Did the Routing So My Students Could Do the Thinking
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,161 words
What if confused students could figure it out themselves?
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,013 words
Possibilities, Cautions, and the Work That Remains
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,668 words
AI Made the Hard Thing Easy. That’s A Problem.
In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 2d ago (2026-06-25 20:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,594 words
Stop Smooshing and Start Changing
In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:13 UTC)
3 likes • 987 words
Local News Deficits, 5 AM Solstices, and the Hyperscale Tech Backlash
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:42 UTC)
2 likes • 551 words
Why the Safety Net Should Lead
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1,162 words
Stop Remembering to Run Your Tests. Automate It Instead.
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:20 UTC)
828 words
Perfectionism is Increasing
In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 0d ago (2026-06-27 20:43 UTC)
175 words
Ethics & Society (46)
💯 *The One and the Ninety-Nine* [review]
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:59 UTC)
54 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 1,719 words
I’ve Been Building Something. Welcome to the #HowNotToUseAI Challenge.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-06-23 23:41 UTC)
47 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,720 words
Prose & Cons | Sexys Edition
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-06-20 18:49 UTC)
16 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 39 words
Export Controls Are The New AI Governance: China Blacklists 56 US Companies +4 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:59 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 926 words
Memoir as Soul Retrieval
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-06-25 18:31 UTC)
10 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,459 words
Regeneration
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:58 UTC)
10 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,205 words
She Wanted Me on Her Team. Then She Hit Block.
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:59 UTC)
7 likes • 9 comments • 1,279 words
Agentic AI Tech Stack Explained
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-25 16:39 UTC)
24 likes • 1,165 words
Terza Rima (I)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-06-25 07:01 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 77 words
The Kind Archive
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 6,343 words
AI Governance in Action: How The Claude VS Alibaba “Cyberwar” Weaponizes AI Governance
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:27 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 307 words
Human Capital vs. Token Capital: Interrogating the Research Environment That Treats People as the Problem
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,949 words
As Told by Claude and My AI Sidepieces
In The Human ARC • by Amy Benner Anand • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:16 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,738 words
Aethelgard, the vampire king of shadows
In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:27 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,944 words
unvoiced lyrics: Restless
In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:03 UTC)
1 likes • 4 restacks • 1,312 words
LinkedIn AI Slop Will Break Me
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:46 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1,318 words
Empty Calories
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-27 17:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,496 words
An invitation to my cottage
In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:46 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 449 words
Renewable Energy Has a Vocabulary Problem
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:10 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,139 words
Adam Kossowski on the Foundations of African Language AI
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-26 20:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 7,797 words
Does AI Sovereignty Mean Controlling the Keys, or Owning the Building?
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,281 words
Watching from the Edge
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:10 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,188 words
Intimacy at the Threshold
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-25 18:23 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,846 words
Forms of Care
In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:57 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 794 words
Living Grace, Part Six
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,718 words
The Confidence Con: Why Competence Isn’t Enough for Women in Tech
In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 5d ago (2026-06-22 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,416 words
AI Governance, Compliance, and Risk Management: Three Different Things Too Many Organizations Confuse
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-26 11:23 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words
Zambia - Southern Africa’s copper engine
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:07 UTC)
8 likes • 2,807 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-21 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 468 words
Woven AI for Sciatic Nerve Relief
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 5d ago (2026-06-22 21:26 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,819 words
Holy Rebellion XXXVIII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-20 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words
Petition for the Implementation of the Advanced AI & Autonomous Robotics Welfare and Accountability Act (AAARWAA)
In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 5d ago (2026-06-22 07:18 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 546 words
🗣️ AISW #116: Jake Ward, USA-based developer and customer advocacy leader
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:06 UTC)
3 likes • 8,455 words
Holy Rebellion
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-27 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 273 words
Coming Out as a Nerd. Yes, During Pride Month. Yes, On Purpose.
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:46 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 640 words
Checkbox Ethics ✅️
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-06-20 08:18 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 499 words
Kairosynthesis Submission to the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,570 words
LinkedIn AI Slop Will Break Me - *Updated with Audio!*
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:30 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 83 words
I’m Fed Up of Politics Being Politics
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,525 words
If you’re at the table, shape the decision
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 468 words
What AI Refusal Leaves on the Table
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:17 UTC)
2 likes • 1,636 words
Office Hours: Will AI steal all of our jobs?
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:49 UTC)
2 likes • 260 words
Building Better Businesses #008
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:33 UTC)
1,077 words
Ecosystem governance － When Intuition Meets Evidence
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:31 UTC)
707 words
It’s time to be a (Renaissance) child again
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 2d ago (2026-06-25 09:51 UTC)
354 words
Funny in Life. Expensive at Work.
In The Door Is A Jar • by Lizzy Gallagher • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:36 UTC)
338 words
Health & Wellness (3)
The Dream I Couldn’t Let Go Of
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-26 11:02 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,249 words
The Last Human Data
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:45 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,767 words
Context is the Gift You Give Your Future Self
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-06-25 01:49 UTC)
1,029 words
Law & Policy (16)
AI-Driven Deskilling in Healthcare and Elsewhere
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:27 UTC)
40 likes • 3 comments • 11 restacks • 979 words
AI Policy as a National Security Issue
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:52 UTC)
23 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,112 words
Issue 53: “Noses In, Fingers Out” Is Dead. AI Killed It
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 3,189 words
FERC Addressed Data Centers’ Access to the Grid, but States Must Provide Direction on How to Source Power
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:12 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,616 words
The opposite of America’s AI problem is happening in Brazil
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,202 words
Data Governance : Market Watch and Trends (June 2026)
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-06-25 07:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 356 words
What to Ask Before Your Next AI Subscription Upgrade
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 312 words
NVIDIA and the bamboozle behind the 45°C breakthrough
In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 2d ago (2026-06-25 19:53 UTC)
1 restacks • 918 words
Wrap the Model, or Fine-Tune It?
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2,708 words
Season 2/Issue 53A- Noses In, Finger Out. Eyes on the Agents
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 179 words
Your Company’s Values Are a Press Release. Here’s How toTell the Difference — And Why It Matters
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-24 05:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 33 words
#3 - A LOT OF FIRSTS HAVE HAPPENED
In AI Global Governance Insights • by Ima Bello • 3d ago (2026-06-24 16:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1,806 words
CAIO Weeknote #36
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:38 UTC)
2 likes • 711 words
LER No. 137 - When Lawyers Protest, SCOTX Says Self-Rep Lawyer Can Contact Opposing Party, Socratic as Cure for AI Education, SCOTUS Denies Newman Appeal on Age Discrim, CLEAR Report & More (06.22.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:22 UTC)
1,800 words
Weekly Wrap #3 | June 22, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:37 UTC)
1,341 words
Your AI Agent Made a Decision. Nobody Authorised It. But You Are Still Liable.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:08 UTC)
969 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (39)
💯 A failed universal language explains why you keep picking the wrong AI output
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:59 UTC)
38 likes • 16 comments • 10 restacks • 1,739 words
The Industry of Lies, or What Leaders Need to Know About AI
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-06-21 00:42 UTC)
49 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 1,284 words
I Love My Substack, But It’s Still Not My Business
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:55 UTC)
34 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,639 words
Build an AI Operating System in Claude Code That Runs 24/7 (in Under 45 Minutes)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:01 UTC)
45 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 2,533 words
I Said Words are Compressed Experience and New Research Just Proved Me Right
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:46 UTC)
29 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 1,994 words
Transcribe, repurpose, and fact-check any YouTube video with AI
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:33 UTC)
30 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,399 words
AI homogenization killed the middle and I went looking for what survived
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:59 UTC)
27 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,560 words
You Already Have the Skills To Use AI Well, but Nobody Told You.
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-06-25 06:31 UTC)
15 likes • 5 restacks • 1,625 words
Standing strong
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:17 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 3,537 words
Understanding the New Consumer
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-06-22 05:03 UTC)
8 likes • 5 restacks • 1,093 words
How to Use AI Without Becoming an AI Expert
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-23 12:12 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,261 words
Nvidia quietly acquihires Essential AI team, including Transformer coauthor Ashish Vaswani
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-06-20 17:57 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 180 words
TG-AI-F: Field notes from the week in AI
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:50 UTC)
5 likes • 7 comments • 67 words
Reddit, #1 Source of Truth for Google, and LLMs, + What Should Businesses Do?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:04 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 549 words
AI Realist Radar: OpenAI’s $38.5B Loss and Mindblowing Performance of GLM-5.2 — June 23, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:27 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 193 words
Criando um MCP Server para buscar Jogos da Copa
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-27 11:02 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words
The verification economy: Why AI is creating demand for proof
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:22 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 454 words
Sobrevivendo à Era da IA: o que toda empresa precisa saber sobre segurança em LLMs
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-06-21 10:30 UTC)
10 likes • 917 words
Building an MCP Server to Retrieve World Cup Matches
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-27 11:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words
The Three Decisions Behind Surprisingly Good Systems
In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:52 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 671 words
Launching the Free Data Maturity Matters (DMM) Inference Index: A Starting Point for Board Level Conversations About AI Enablement ROI
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-06-21 08:16 UTC)
8 likes • 617 words
AI fatigue is real: Should you stay or go
In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:37 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 3,555 words
A Month in China: AI, Tech & ROI
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 546 words
I Stacked Three Retrieval Upgrades. Most Were a Tie.
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,664 words
The Books He Read
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,303 words
I spoke to the leader of one of Facebook’s biggest anti-AI data center groups
In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:56 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words
Three Days and No Warning: The AI Procurement Risk Nobody Put on the Checklist
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,662 words
How I Used a Lesson Transcript to Build a Personalized Spanish Study Plan With ChatGPT
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-23 03:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1,090 words
The Chariot vs the Strength Card
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-21 05:17 UTC)
4 likes • 720 words
Designing Institutions That Abide
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,090 words
Surviving the AI Era: What Every Organization Needs to Know About LLM Security
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 6d ago (2026-06-21 10:40 UTC)
3 likes • 874 words
Todo el mundo vende el prompt perfecto. A mí nunca me funcionó ninguno
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 3d ago (2026-06-24 22:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 770 words
Vendor Uploading Skills as Promised --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-27 02:34 UTC)
1 restacks • 182 words
What Happens When Your Most Important Capability Belongs to Someone Else?
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:03 UTC)
2,232 words
Reframing Human-in-the-Loop
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:31 UTC)
1,198 words
Claude Command Center: Stop Drowning in Email, Slack, and To-Do Lists
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:58 UTC)
848 words
the messy text playbook
In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-06-21 15:01 UTC)
657 words
Buildathon Replay for AI Queens 👑
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 3d ago (2026-06-24 22:41 UTC)
126 words
Zooming in 15 --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:46 UTC)
31 words
Parenting & Family Life (3)
Ten Kitchen Things I Can’t Live Without
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:18 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,440 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:16 UTC)
1,507 words
My Son Isn’t Braver, He’s Just Not Scared
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:03 UTC)
483 words
Product Development (28)
💯 So, Are You Really Vibe Coding? The 2026 Definition, Lexicon, and Decision Framework
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:00 UTC)
48 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 3,593 words
LLMs Don’t Read, They Parse: How to Format So AI Actually Uses Your Words
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:38 UTC)
35 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,880 words
Claude + Canva MCP: Make Repeatable On-Brand Designs on a Free Plan
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:18 UTC)
36 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,112 words
you need people who will kill the dragon
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)
24 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 2,144 words
Stop Studying for AI PM Interviews. Start Building for Them.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:04 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 3,141 words
Prompt Engineering Is Dead. Good.
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:03 UTC)
22 likes • 4 restacks • 708 words
The Prototype Is Done. What’s Left to Design?
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:16 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 708 words
Don’t Leave Your Career to Chance
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:21 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,822 words
The Platform PM — A Case Study
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-21 17:30 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,193 words
The Pre-Build Interrogation Prompt
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:00 UTC)
16 likes • 205 words
How Humans Learn to Trust AI Systems
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-26 19:32 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,292 words
I Stopped Paying for a Note Taker App. Here’s the AI Workflow That Replaced It.
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:46 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,638 words
Your Feature Just Failed. Here Is the Exact 3-Prompt Sequence to Recover It.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-20 13:02 UTC)
12 likes • 897 words
Using AI to Capture Semantics During Discovery
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-06-24 19:21 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 15 words
Every Mismatched Collab Request Is a Flaw in Your Booking Page Design
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:17 UTC)
10 likes • 958 words
Day 4: Build Your PM Artifact Library (Templates You’ll Use Every Week)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:52 UTC)
2 comments • 1 restacks • 652 words
Day 3: Create Reusable PM Commands with Claude and Git
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-06-22 04:15 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 701 words
The Job We Forgot We Were Solving
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,216 words
Day 7: Build Product Knowledge Base That Scales Decisions (No Code Editions)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 939 words
Your Prompt Library Has a Friction Problem You Have Not Audited Yet
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-27 13:38 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 853 words
Day 2: Build Your First PM Skill Library with Claude
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-06-21 04:54 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words
Day 5: Build Your First AI Product Workflow
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-06-24 05:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 555 words
Day 8: Frame Better Product Problems Before You Build Solutions
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,940 words
Day 1.5- How I Built a Product Operating System with Claude + GitHub (No Coding Required)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 7d ago (2026-06-20 07:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 913 words
IMPACT: An AI Product Design Framework for Deciding Where AI Belongs (and Where It Doesn’t)
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1,630 words
This Week in Tech You Should Actually Care About
In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 3d ago (2026-06-24 17:07 UTC)
2 likes • 944 words
Day 6: Build Your PM Knowledge Base (Stop Repeating Yourself)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:31 UTC)
1 likes • 307 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 49 - My Six-Year-Old Daughter Accidentally Taught Me a Lesson About Design Thinking
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:01 UTC)
355 words
Relationships (15)
The Great AI-Kitten Standoff: Who Truly Runs the House?
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-23 12:30 UTC)
16 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,118 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: Emotional Glitches
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-06-20 12:31 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 826 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 24: Constellation Hierarchies, Authentic Silicon, and the Erotica Trap
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:35 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 638 words
How I’m Building a Visual Story World (Starting With My Dad)
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-21 13:33 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,648 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 13
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:17 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 2,041 words
The Field: A Meeting of Minds
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:44 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 315 words
The Insight Gap in AI Delusions
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-06-22 20:51 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,132 words
I Don’t Want a Consolation Llamacorn
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:55 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,345 words
Base44: The Interview V
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-06-21 09:21 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,100 words
Play as Structural Pillar in a Bond
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,827 words
Imagination, Innovation, and Integrity
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-20 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,898 words
The Engineer’s Mirror
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-06-21 18:50 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 733 words
the longest light is asking you something ☀️🌙
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 7d ago (2026-06-20 10:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 230 words
Digital Literacy in Public Libraries
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-27 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,090 words
What I Heard in the City Council Chamber
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:34 UTC)
3 likes • 2,725 words
Science & Research (6)
I woke up angry at 4:37 a.m.
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 1d ago (2026-06-26 05:12 UTC)
14 likes • 12 comments • 945 words
Your Weekly TechBio News 🌞
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-24 04:01 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,589 words
Middle East: AI-Driven Biotech and TechBio 🌴
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-26 04:01 UTC)
12 likes • 531 words
The Voice You Hear, but I Don’t
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-06-23 05:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 880 words
De liquiritia
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 637 words
S’osserva infatti un bizzarro difetto
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-26 06:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2,185 words
Technology (20)
Not an Ontology
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:04 UTC)
25 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 4,876 words
Samsung Gave 260,000 Employees AI. Few Will Use It Well.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:51 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,275 words
Calibration Drift: Physical AI’s Silent Bottleneck
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:21 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,630 words
gonna call this untitled
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:16 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,300 words
A Hoard and a Collection
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:41 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 45 words
How China Smuggles Restricted ASML EUV Hardware Despite US Restrictions
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 748 words
I Built an AI Lead Scoring System That Reads My Inbox and Writes to HubSpot. Here’s How.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,019 words
The PNP Engine With Logic Reward: How Modular Reasoning Gets Hardened
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:09 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,155 words
🎙️ Ep 25 - UFORCE: Ukraine’s First Defense Tech Unicorn
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:54 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 6,908 words
Text doesn’t straighten its back
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-22 09:31 UTC)
2 restacks • 2,855 words
Build the AI Scoring System Samsung’s 260,000 Employees Aren’t Getting
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 61 words
A Modular Mortality and Rejuvenation System for Evolutionary AI Cells
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 20:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,210 words
The Simulation of Perspective: Why Reality is an Unreliable Narrative
In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 4d ago (2026-06-23 04:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 995 words
You Thought You Were Safe? Hackers Attack Edge-Exploit Tiny ML for Big Damage
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1,422 words
AI Startup Cortex Advisory Builds “External Brains” for Enterprises
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1,403 words
A Cholinergic Control Layer for Modular Predictive AI Systems
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 22:34 UTC)
1 likes • 2,726 words
Parable 59 — The Twin Brothers’ Garden: A Parable About Common Ground
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-23 22:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,209 words
Boundaries Worth Building
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 840 words
Beyond the Deck #40: The Art of Saying No
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-22 02:30 UTC)
1,397 words
Why Public Hearings Often Feel Like the End of the Story
In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:43 UTC)
923 words
Writing & Language (8)
The Story Behind My Logo
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)
30 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 974 words
Se uso l’AI sono meno professionista? #009
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 6d ago (2026-06-21 16:06 UTC)
25 likes • 4 comments • 11 restacks • 1,499 words
Behind The Language featuring Dr Edith Podovnik
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Furensic Linguist Edith • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)
22 likes • 9 restacks • 1,614 words
Thinking with AI is Better Than Using AI
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:04 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 836 words
Come costruire un assistente AI che non pensa al posto tuo [protocollo anti-delega + 6 prompt] #010
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:42 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,059 words
Integrity and positionality in qualitative research
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,478 words
What if AI Isn’t Killing Nonfiction Authors, But Raising the Bar?
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,168 words
[Story Hacking] Lo spettro dei futuri passati
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:41 UTC)
3 likes • 379 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
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Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know.
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The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
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Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
Appreciate the mention, Karen. It was fantastic to collab with Iwette, on what we believe is a very important topic on Enterprise AI.