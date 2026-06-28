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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, June 28, 2026

9 Collaborative Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 750 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Collaborations: 9 (12 articles)

In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 35 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,852 words

Summary: An experiment in AI image generation that turned into a finding about beauty, bias, and the filter that built the centroid



✨ 2. What AI Brand Building Actually Looks Like (2 articles)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 and in Level Up With AI

by AI Meets Girlboss & Claudia Faith • 4d ago (2026-06-23 18:00 UTC)

Categories: Career & Leadership and Education & Learning

33 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,372 words and • 29 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,030 words

Summary (Pinkie): Watch now | Can AI replace a full branding team? Not exactly, but it can come close, if you know what you’re doing. Recap of my Claudia Faith live:...

Summary (Claudia): I sat down with Pinky from AI Meets Girlboss for a live chat yesterday, and we ended up talking for almost 30 minutes about something most AI creat...

✨ 3. The Five Decisions Behind AI Value (2 articles)

In Neha Kabra and in Ghost Logic | Governing AI in the Wild • by Neha Kabra & Iwette Rapoport, 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:02 UTC)

Categories: Business & Strategy and Ethics & Society

25 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,655 words and 4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,688 words

Summary: How to predict whether AI will create value before it creates results.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Soulful Learning with AI • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:44 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 4 restacks • 3,825 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, book2: How Somagraphic Learning™ Puts Human Cognition Back In The Driver’s Seat, reclaiming independent reasoning in an age of autom...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:48 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,153 words

Summary: Book2: Vibe Coding For Non-Technical Builders: A practical framework for moving from chatting with AI to building & shipping production-ready softw...



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.



✨ 7. Why AI Experiments Stay Stuck in Maybe with Ankita Chatrath (2 articles)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab and in Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Ankita Chatrath • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:58 UTC)

Categories: Science & Research and Product Development

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 116 words and 1 like • 1 restacks • 15 words

Summary: An AI PM and a TPM talk about everyday enterprise AI; A recording from Ankita Chatrath and Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic)’s live video

In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Angela Lau • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:56 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,926 words

Summary: The David who beat a Goliath is back, and this time, Goliath runs on AI. How Erin Brockovich is taking on the lack of transparency around proposed ...



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS & Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:13 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 42 words

Summary: A recording from Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS’s live video



Featured Articles: 10

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 58 likes • 55 comments • 20 restacks • 3,084 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The best part of any adventure isn’t the destination... It’s who you meet along the way.



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:22 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 51 likes • 49 comments • 19 restacks • 2,472 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The subscriber count and all it can do



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 67 comments • 4 restacks • 1,780 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: how well do we really know ourselves?



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Neela 🌶️ • 7d ago (2026-06-20 13:00 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 55 comments • 6 restacks • 1,965 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: No scar tissue. That’s how you know.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-06-27 09:12 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 62 likes • 14 comments • 22 restacks • 2,280 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Use AI hard. Just don’t kneel for it. A field guide to critical AI literacy and attitude.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:32 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 26 comments • 19 restacks • 1,664 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI may explode how students are evaluated



In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:46 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 43 likes • 26 comments • 12 restacks • 3,184 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: She spent two decades proving she belonged in tech, until her body sent the bill. On burnout, boundaries, walking away, and what success really cos...



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:42 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 32 comments • 8 restacks • 1,298 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Anthropic called it dreaming. Here’s what dreaming actually does - and what you lose when it fractures.



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:33 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 64 likes • 3 comments • 19 restacks • 981 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Resisting Trump has been the more successful choice for institutions



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:41 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 39 likes • 18 comments • 11 restacks • 1,911 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The methodology. The archetypes. The case.



Wildcard Picks: 10

In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:11 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 2,271 words

Summary: OpenAI Is Funding Researchers to Suppress the Feelings That Threaten Its Bottom Line



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:43 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,953 words

Summary: Not All Destabilization Is Disaster



In how to boss ai • by Anna | bbco • 3d ago (2026-06-24 19:00 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 15 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,151 words

Summary: Movement, intention, and three gentle affirmations.



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:29 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,126 words

Summary: Compassion Reset Quest Chapter 12: A final field note on finishing, sorting, and finding what still holds



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:11 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 16 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 660 words

Summary: I launched Ground Level AI on my own, but not alone



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:08 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,898 words

Summary: Why “non-human corporations” are raising legal alarm bells



In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 5d ago (2026-06-22 18:35 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 7 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,786 words

Summary: Turning My Phone into a Field Computer



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:30 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,092 words

Summary: Here’s what actually works and what you’re probably skipping.



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,814 words

Summary: Part 3: Who Gets Represented by AI?



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-06-25 04:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 581 words

Summary: Only 20 places available!



AI & ML Techniques (25)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-20 23:27 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:29 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 23:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:55 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:44 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-24 02:48 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-22 23:58 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-22 09:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,509 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-22 00:46 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,671 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-22 01:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 22:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,859 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 832 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2,469 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:23 UTC)

2 likes • 2,255 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 01:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1,676 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:37 UTC)

3,089 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-06-24 01:16 UTC)

577 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-23 23:15 UTC)

1 words



Business & Strategy (55)

In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-20 14:02 UTC)

27 likes • 8 comments • 11 restacks • 1,178 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:02 UTC)

50 likes • 6 restacks • 394 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:57 UTC)

38 likes • 8 restacks • 375 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:11 UTC)

21 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,389 words



In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:55 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 759 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:30 UTC)

13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,401 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-06-26 05:39 UTC)

9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,658 words



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:59 UTC)

12 likes • 4 restacks • 978 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:13 UTC)

16 likes • 2 restacks • 4,030 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:55 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 799 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-06-26 02:47 UTC)

13 likes • 3 restacks • 473 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Patrick Scherrer • 0d ago (2026-06-27 09:30 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 1,318 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-06-21 20:20 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,087 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-06-22 05:16 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,646 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:16 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,147 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:35 UTC)

15 likes • 746 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:34 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,393 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:54 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 424 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,578 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-06-21 17:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 539 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-22 11:49 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 422 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:49 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 799 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,259 words



In Hopelessly Ambitious • by Kristina McMillan • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:35 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 549 words



In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-06-24 07:13 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 227 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-06-26 08:40 UTC)

8 likes • 88 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,043 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 842 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:33 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 547 words



In Rooted & Rising • by StacyLynn Sullivan • 6d ago (2026-06-21 12:01 UTC)

2 restacks • 2,370 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 0d ago (2026-06-27 22:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,526 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-24 00:25 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,770 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:29 UTC)

5 likes • 1,857 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,489 words



In The Incoming Wave • by Harshini Rajachander • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:54 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,367 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 165 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,594 words



In Jomana Al Ahmad • by Jomana Al Ahmad • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:43 UTC)

1 restacks • 3,105 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 657 words



In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,193 words



In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 4d ago (2026-06-23 07:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 727 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:32 UTC)

3 likes • 623 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:10 UTC)

2 likes • 159 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1,578 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-06-24 18:32 UTC)

1 likes • 703 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:53 UTC)

1 likes • 520 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 196 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:22 UTC)

1,561 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-06-27 23:06 UTC)

1,527 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:22 UTC)

1,381 words



In PXB Ecosystem™ • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-06-24 10:39 UTC)

925 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:56 UTC)

788 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:01 UTC)

434 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:01 UTC)

434 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:22 UTC)

315 words



Career & Leadership (11)

In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 0d ago (2026-06-27 16:11 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 5,041 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-21 07:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 665 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Michał Poczwardowski • 4d ago (2026-06-23 22:50 UTC)

13 likes • 368 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:55 UTC)

10 likes • 1,270 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:59 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,329 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,438 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,040 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:21 UTC)

4 likes • 838 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:43 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,077 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-06-22 02:26 UTC)

1,616 words



In PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • by PM·AI by Sandhya Mahesh • 3d ago (2026-06-24 17:03 UTC)

1,407 words



Data & Analytics (10)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-22 06:47 UTC)

28 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,905 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-26 06:39 UTC)

12 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,315 words



In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:39 UTC)

23 likes • 3 comments • 892 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-06-24 06:17 UTC)

13 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,435 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:01 UTC)

12 likes • 500 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:22 UTC)

11 likes • 1,136 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:19 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 3,197 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-06-20 23:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,140 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-25 16:25 UTC)

6 likes • 1,239 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,018 words



Design & Creative Arts (6)

In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:14 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 679 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:59 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 283 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 804 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-06-25 15:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1,262 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:12 UTC)

1 likes • 119 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 4d ago (2026-06-23 05:46 UTC)

234 words



Education & Learning (30)

In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:31 UTC)

29 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,938 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:21 UTC)

44 likes • 1 restacks • 2,758 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:12 UTC)

18 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,390 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:00 UTC)

38 likes • 173 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:01 UTC)

33 likes • 1 restacks • 1,773 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:36 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 929 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-24 10:02 UTC)

26 likes • 1 restacks • 1,536 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-06-23 20:28 UTC)

14 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 742 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 3d ago (2026-06-24 04:56 UTC)

11 likes • 5 restacks • 1,503 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-25 19:22 UTC)

17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,349 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:01 UTC)

26 likes • 812 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon & Molly Minnick DePasquale • 7d ago (2026-06-20 20:16 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,497 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-23 10:02 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,310 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,121 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:18 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,936 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:03 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,626 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-06-22 21:05 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,360 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:55 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 727 words



In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:39 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2,650 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2,003 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-06-26 22:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,596 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,161 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,013 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,668 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 2d ago (2026-06-25 20:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,594 words



In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:13 UTC)

3 likes • 987 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:42 UTC)

2 likes • 551 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,162 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:20 UTC)

828 words



In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 0d ago (2026-06-27 20:43 UTC)

175 words



Ethics & Society (46)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:59 UTC)

54 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 1,719 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-06-23 23:41 UTC)

47 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,720 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-06-20 18:49 UTC)

16 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 39 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:59 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 926 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-06-25 18:31 UTC)

10 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,459 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-20 16:58 UTC)

10 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,205 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:59 UTC)

7 likes • 9 comments • 1,279 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-25 16:39 UTC)

24 likes • 1,165 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-06-25 07:01 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 77 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 6,343 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:27 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 307 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,949 words



In The Human ARC • by Amy Benner Anand • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:16 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,738 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:27 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,944 words



In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:03 UTC)

1 likes • 4 restacks • 1,312 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:46 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1,318 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-27 17:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,496 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:46 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 449 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-22 12:10 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,139 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-26 20:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 7,797 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,281 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:10 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,188 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-25 18:23 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,846 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-06-26 00:57 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 794 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,718 words



In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 5d ago (2026-06-22 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,416 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-26 11:23 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:07 UTC)

8 likes • 2,807 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-21 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 468 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 5d ago (2026-06-22 21:26 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,819 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-20 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words



In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 5d ago (2026-06-22 07:18 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 546 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:06 UTC)

3 likes • 8,455 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-27 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 273 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:46 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 640 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-06-20 08:18 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 499 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,570 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 1d ago (2026-06-26 17:30 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 83 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-06-22 10:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,525 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 468 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:17 UTC)

2 likes • 1,636 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-06-25 10:49 UTC)

2 likes • 260 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:33 UTC)

1,077 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:31 UTC)

707 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 2d ago (2026-06-25 09:51 UTC)

354 words



In The Door Is A Jar • by Lizzy Gallagher • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:36 UTC)

338 words



Health & Wellness (3)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-26 11:02 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,249 words



In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:45 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 2,767 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-06-25 01:49 UTC)

1,029 words



Law & Policy (16)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:27 UTC)

40 likes • 3 comments • 11 restacks • 979 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:52 UTC)

23 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,112 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 3,189 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:12 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,616 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,202 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-06-25 07:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 356 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 312 words



In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 2d ago (2026-06-25 19:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 918 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2,708 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 179 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-24 05:38 UTC)

1 restacks • 33 words



In AI Global Governance Insights • by Ima Bello • 3d ago (2026-06-24 16:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1,806 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:38 UTC)

2 likes • 711 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-22 14:22 UTC)

1,800 words



In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:37 UTC)

1,341 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:08 UTC)

969 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (39)

In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:59 UTC)

38 likes • 16 comments • 10 restacks • 1,739 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-06-21 00:42 UTC)

49 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 1,284 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:55 UTC)

34 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,639 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-25 12:01 UTC)

45 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 2,533 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-06-24 20:46 UTC)

29 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 1,994 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:33 UTC)

30 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,399 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:59 UTC)

27 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,560 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-06-25 06:31 UTC)

15 likes • 5 restacks • 1,625 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:17 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 3,537 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-06-22 05:03 UTC)

8 likes • 5 restacks • 1,093 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-23 12:12 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,261 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-06-20 17:57 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 180 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:50 UTC)

5 likes • 7 comments • 67 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:04 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 549 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:27 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 193 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-27 11:02 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:22 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 454 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-06-21 10:30 UTC)

10 likes • 917 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-27 11:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words



In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 2d ago (2026-06-25 17:52 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 671 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-06-21 08:16 UTC)

8 likes • 617 words



In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:37 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 3,555 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-26 15:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 546 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,664 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 11:30 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,303 words



In Ground Level AI • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:56 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 371 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-23 14:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,662 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-23 03:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1,090 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-21 05:17 UTC)

4 likes • 720 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-06-26 12:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,090 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 6d ago (2026-06-21 10:40 UTC)

3 likes • 874 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 3d ago (2026-06-24 22:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 770 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-27 02:34 UTC)

1 restacks • 182 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:03 UTC)

2,232 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:31 UTC)

1,198 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:58 UTC)

848 words



In girlies guide to AI • by Jenn at Girlies Guide to AI • 6d ago (2026-06-21 15:01 UTC)

657 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 3d ago (2026-06-24 22:41 UTC)

126 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:46 UTC)

31 words



Parenting & Family Life (3)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 4d ago (2026-06-23 21:18 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,440 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-06-23 11:16 UTC)

1,507 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:03 UTC)

483 words



Product Development (28)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:00 UTC)

48 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 3,593 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-06-26 14:38 UTC)

35 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,880 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:18 UTC)

36 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,112 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)

24 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 2,144 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:04 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 3,141 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-22 15:03 UTC)

22 likes • 4 restacks • 708 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-06-20 09:16 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 708 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:21 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,822 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-21 17:30 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,193 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-06-26 10:00 UTC)

16 likes • 205 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-26 19:32 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,292 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 3d ago (2026-06-24 15:46 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,638 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-20 13:02 UTC)

12 likes • 897 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-06-24 19:21 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 15 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-23 13:17 UTC)

10 likes • 958 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-06-23 00:52 UTC)

2 comments • 1 restacks • 652 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-06-22 04:15 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 701 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-06-26 13:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,216 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-26 03:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 939 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-27 13:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 853 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 6d ago (2026-06-21 04:54 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-06-24 05:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 555 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,940 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 7d ago (2026-06-20 07:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 913 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-06-24 14:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1,630 words



In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 3d ago (2026-06-24 17:07 UTC)

2 likes • 944 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:31 UTC)

1 likes • 307 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-24 11:01 UTC)

355 words



Relationships (15)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-23 12:30 UTC)

16 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,118 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-06-20 12:31 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 826 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-06-26 23:35 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 638 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-21 13:33 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,648 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-23 19:17 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2,041 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-06-27 14:44 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 315 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-06-22 20:51 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,132 words



In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-06-25 13:55 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,345 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-06-21 09:21 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,100 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,827 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-20 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,898 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-06-21 18:50 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 733 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 7d ago (2026-06-20 10:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 230 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-27 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,090 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:34 UTC)

3 likes • 2,725 words



Science & Research (6)

In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 1d ago (2026-06-26 05:12 UTC)

14 likes • 12 comments • 945 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-24 04:01 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,589 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-26 04:01 UTC)

12 likes • 531 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-06-23 05:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 880 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-21 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 637 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-26 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2,185 words



Technology (20)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-06-25 00:04 UTC)

25 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 4,876 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-22 17:51 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,275 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-06-22 13:21 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,630 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-06-21 22:16 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,300 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:41 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 45 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-06-21 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 748 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-25 21:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,019 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-21 14:09 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,155 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 5d ago (2026-06-22 19:54 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 6,908 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-22 09:31 UTC)

2 restacks • 2,855 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-24 13:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 61 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 20:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,210 words



In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 4d ago (2026-06-23 04:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 995 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 18:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1,422 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1,403 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-27 22:34 UTC)

1 likes • 2,726 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-23 22:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,209 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-23 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 840 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-22 02:30 UTC)

1,397 words



In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 2d ago (2026-06-25 14:43 UTC)

923 words



Writing & Language (8)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-25 11:20 UTC)

30 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 974 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 6d ago (2026-06-21 16:06 UTC)

25 likes • 4 comments • 11 restacks • 1,499 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Furensic Linguist Edith • 3d ago (2026-06-24 12:03 UTC)

22 likes • 9 restacks • 1,614 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:04 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 836 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-23 15:42 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,059 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-23 09:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,478 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 1d ago (2026-06-26 16:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,168 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-06-26 09:41 UTC)

3 likes • 379 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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