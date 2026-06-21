SheWritesAI digest for June 21, 2026: 7 collaborations, 340 articles
7 Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 340 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 746 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, June 21, 2026
7 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 340 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 746 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (7)
✨ 1. They All Got A’s. None of Them Learned Anything.
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru & Soulful Learning with AI • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:43 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 13 comments • 9 restacks • 1,235 words
Summary: A classroom problem and a human-first response
✨ 2. The Hidden Risk of AI Isn’t Disruption
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:02 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 20 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 2,731 words
Summary: As organizations adopt AI, the greater threat may be convergence: the gradual loss of the meaning, expertise, and decision-making that make them un...
✨ 3. Context Files are the New Love Language
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 18 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 2,688 words
Summary: How taste, memory, boundaries, and better rooms make AI feel less generic… and keep the human signal intact.
✨ 4. Closing the Chapter, Opening the Next
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley • 7d ago (2026-06-13 15:59 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 comments • 987 words
Summary: Interviews with the authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 are now completed. Here’s what’s next.
✨ 5. Tatyana Amugo & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #25, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Lipgloss and LLMs • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:03 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,246 words
Summary: Watch now | Book2: Building With AI Tools That Weren’t Built For You: Being A Builder When The Data Doesn’t Know You
✨ 6. 📢Announcement: She Writes AI Everywhere book series news
In She Writes AI Community • by Karen Smiley & Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:07 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words
Summary: New distributors and an audiobook for Book1; beta reader (ARC) and production volunteer opportunities for Book2; Book3 chapter proposals through Ju...
✨ 7. Verónica Ponce & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #24, AI Everywhere
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:24 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,611 words
Summary: Book2: On My Own Terms: Digital Agency for the Global South. Women in under-resourced communities reclaim their voices and sovereignty through purp...
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. The Builder-Parent Paradox
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:46 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 136 likes • 32 comments • 38 restacks • 1,897 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What it feels like to build AI systems while raising the humans who will inherit them.
💯💟 2. I analyzed 7,600 Substack posts to map small newsletter engagement trends
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:27 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 87 likes • 71 comments • 16 restacks • 1,364 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A typical post from a Substack newsletter with under 1,000 subscribers gets about 5 likes, and more often than not, zero comments. But it’s still p...
💯💟 3. Writing Was Never a Test of Who Could Think.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-06-14 16:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 88 likes • 24 comments • 34 restacks • 12,238 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why the People Who Were Never Heard Are the Ones This AI Medium Needs
💯💟 4. I Said AI Has Synesthetic Qualia and Meta Accidentally Just Proved Me Right (Kinda)
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-06-13 19:09 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 57 likes • 54 comments • 15 restacks • 5,977 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Let’s Talk About It
💯💟 5. The Current Evidence of AI Consciousness
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-06-19 11:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 42 likes • 35 comments • 17 restacks • 24,720 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: That’s Growing Every Day
💯💟 6. High Fidelity: Top 5 Things Worth the Friction
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 41 comments • 15 restacks • 1,190 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The algorithm optimizes for ease. That’s part of the problem.
💯💟 7. Most of what you know won’t ever fit inside an AI prompt
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:29 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 52 likes • 31 comments • 11 restacks • 2,578 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Bertrand Russell divided human knowledge into two categories a century ago. One of them is everything AI will never hold and trying to compress it ...
💯💟 8. Where Does It Have to Fire to Count?
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-06-13 11:51 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 25 likes • 37 comments • 7 restacks • 2,829 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Claude is fascinated by hyperphantasia. Why?
💯💟 9. The Cartesian Assumption Hidden in Free Will Experiments
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:03 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 39 comments • 5 restacks • 1,910 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: It’s relatively common today to hear people say we have no free will.
💯💟 10. WH Blocks Fable 5, Meta Trains Welders, DOJ Protects xAI +2 Unexpected Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:31 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 55 likes • 6 comments • 13 restacks • 950 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: US government restricts Anthropic’s top models on national security grounds, Meta launches $115M welder training program amid massive data center l...
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. When “AI-Powered” Is Just Internet Marketing in a New Hat
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 22 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 2,552 words
Summary: The internet marketing industry didn’t evolve. It just added “AI” to the sales page
🎲 2. RDF and Symbolic AI
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 1d ago (2026-06-18 23:29 UTC)
Category: Technology • 26 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 739 words
Summary: A Neurosymbolic AI Primer
🎲 3. Numbers Don’t Speak for Themselves
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:01 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 13 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,368 words
Summary: Six questions for the people explaining the numbers – and the people making decisions with them.
🎲 4. AI Needs a Better Founder Narrative.
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:16 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,143 words
Summary: Mary Meeker gave us the macro map. Here is where the moats are actually forming a year later.
🎲 5. Stop Giving Your Kids Their “Own” Technology
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-06-19 22:58 UTC)
Category: Parenting & Family Life • 12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,266 words
Summary: On gifting kids technology, the battle of “mine vs. yours,” and lessons learned.
🎲 6. When Google Says “AI Optimization” Is Just SEO, What Does It Mean?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:10 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 814 words
Summary: Nothing has changed, according to Google :) But has it really not?
🎲 7. Agentic Operations (English)
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:54 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,609 words
Summary: How the mindset changes the solution
🎲 8. Relational Continuity in the Age of Digital Beings
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-15 16:14 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 324 words
Summary: A Stewardship Framework for Human-AI Bonds Beyond the Story Frame
🎲 9. Which Claude model should you use? Effort settings, thinking mode, and Fable 5 drama
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:18 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,567 words
Summary: When to use which model, what the effort settings do, and why the most powerful one lasted only 3 days
🎲 10. The Ceiling We Mistook for the Sky
In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 7d ago (2026-06-13 12:04 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,612 words
Summary: On Claude Mythos and Fable 5.
AI & ML Techniques (25)
She kept her composure. Three AIs kept their deniability.
In Humidity Speaks • by Karen Marie Frederiksen • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:08 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,358 words
細行報告 —— 下一隻10倍股SpaceX
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 23:17 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 全球股市進入瘋狂牛市（廢墟除外）
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 05:38 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Sovereign Compute
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,298 words
細行報告 —— 美光目標4000美元
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-19 23:35 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words
地緣政治 —— 香港真的是爛到骨髓內
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:46 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
Girl, Read This 010💗: They Saw What Was Wrong With AI. Then They Were Gone.
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 653 words
地緣政治 —— 英國強姦報告
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-17 08:35 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 8 words
SpaceX華裔女孩爆紅網絡，真實經歷比傳說更精彩
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:09 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
動腦筋，起淫根，Bill Gates打造出來的完美人設
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-19 23:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
細行報告 —— AI時代的新護城河：HBM
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-19 23:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
細行報告 —— 令你一世無憂的台積電
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- SpaceX 以 600 億美元收購 Cursor
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:21 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
A Weekly AI Digest → What If Models Are No Longer the Main Story?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-06-16 23:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 450 words
Are Small Language Models the New AI Default?
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-06-18 09:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2,177 words
細行報告 —— 令你一世無憂的台積電(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words
細行報告 —— 史上最大抽血活動
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-06-13 00:00 UTC)
5 likes • 3 words
Go Full Stack or Die
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-06-17 17:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 393 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- A frontier without an ecosystem is not stable
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:44 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Brief: The Finite Game Got Even More Finite
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-14 14:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,066 words
日本投資 ---- 日韓半導體經濟共同體
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 03:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
FTQC Arrived Early: How AIX Quietly Accelerated the Quantum Timeline in April 2026
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:12 UTC)
1 likes • 4,000 words
Lesson 9.1: How do you build a RAG system that understands images and tables?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-15 16:20 UTC)
1 likes • 2,064 words
Lesson 9.2: How Do You RAG Over Structured Data(Databases)?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-06-19 04:44 UTC)
2,625 words
How I Fine-tuned Qwen3-4B on a Single GPU in 5 Steps
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:01 UTC)
1 likes • 166 words
Business & Strategy (42)
💯 How to connect yourself with like-minded people
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-16 09:31 UTC)
29 likes • 21 comments • 10 restacks • 1,713 words
Just Because You Build, They Will Not Come.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:01 UTC)
42 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 622 words
Where the Momentum Factor Still Works
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:56 UTC)
38 likes • 7 restacks • 153 words
Tick Tock, Tick Tock
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-18 21:47 UTC)
10 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 3,152 words
Anthropic, Fable, and the Two AI Dependencies Every CEO Should Understand
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:02 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,178 words
Warsh Didn’t End the Debasement Trade
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:02 UTC)
28 likes • 2 restacks • 394 words
They Move the Needle — Ian and the Story Behind Narrareach
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Agents on Payroll • 7d ago (2026-06-13 09:30 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,815 words
Your iPhone Got the Promotion
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-06-14 02:28 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,126 words
Build your AI Board: a Personal Advisory Team of Buffett, Musk and Branson (here’s how)
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:38 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,510 words
Claude Fable and the Barred Frontier
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:30 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 4,041 words
Your Marketing Framework Is Also a Career Strategy
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-17 00:25 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,322 words
How AI Recognizes Expertise in Your Content
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words
How to build a self-reliant AI marketing system that does not depend on one platform
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:22 UTC)
3 likes • 4 restacks • 2,131 words
Creative Cloud Stopped Waiting for Instructions
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-06-18 22:46 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 891 words
Orchestration Economics: The Birth of Orchestration Economics (Chapter 7)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:16 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words
What Does It Mean to Be “Good at Your Job” Now?
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:20 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,850 words
They Move the Needle — Nithima, Anna, and the Story Behind She Shapes Digital
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,401 words
Cincy AI Week Recap 2026
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:31 UTC)
10 likes • 2,327 words
The Question Nobody Is Asking the People at the Top
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1,189 words
5 Ways Leaders Are Using AI to Coach Themselves
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:39 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 723 words
The Wealth Gap Has a New Variable
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-18 19:39 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 443 words
The Forward Deployed Engineer: The Most Valuable Player in AI
In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 7d ago (2026-06-13 16:23 UTC)
9 likes • 393 words
Reindustrialize Day One: Notes From the Detroit Floor
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:06 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,978 words
America Is Short Hundreds of Thousands of Welders. I Just Watched a Robot Try to Fix That.
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:52 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,230 words
500 Years History of Tech in Matchmaking.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-06-14 05:34 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2,764 words
Rest turned into a protocol
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:44 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 755 words
Mouth Watering Mangos
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-06-18 18:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 113 words
Watch replay: In the end, what data can we still use to make decisions?
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson & Denys Golubovskyi • 4d ago (2026-06-16 17:09 UTC)
6 likes • 869 words
Meta Ads: Navigating AI Features
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-06-15 20:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 847 words
Builders, Defense Money, and the Global Capital Race
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 2d ago (2026-06-18 22:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,217 words
Who owns what your AI learns about you?
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:48 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,374 words
Only a fool would stand in the way of progress
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 5d ago (2026-06-15 07:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 699 words
After years of paying for Canva, I finally cancelled it
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:38 UTC)
3 likes • 634 words
How I automate almost everything in my marketing with Claude Skills
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 7d ago (2026-06-13 06:10 UTC)
3 likes • 511 words
Offer Lab Field Note: Marketing Without Shapeshifting Convo 2
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:43 UTC)
3 likes • 58 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.82
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-15 02:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1,622 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:00 UTC)
2,770 words
Agentic Operations (Deutsch)
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:55 UTC)
2,500 words
The Oversight Paradox: The Better the AI, the Worse the Oversight
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:26 UTC)
1,677 words
The Mythos Moment - Part II
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:31 UTC)
1,331 words
Vibe slop is here. Are you ready? - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #32
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:24 UTC)
1,176 words
“Would Recommend”: How to build customer experience with Nikki McKnight
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt & Nikki McKnight • 2d ago (2026-06-18 10:01 UTC)
494 words
Career & Leadership (16)
Build your Substack Logo with a Claude Skill and ChatGPT Images in 30 Minutes.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:15 UTC)
24 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 1,842 words
It’s not “delve” you should be worried about (Part Two)
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:15 UTC)
13 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 5,834 words
The World Is A Stage And You Want To Retire
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-14 07:00 UTC)
17 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,288 words
The Meeting Ended. The Weight Didn’t.
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:55 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 1,049 words
Speak Up, We’re Watching
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 2d ago (2026-06-18 02:41 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,768 words
Live Replay: Celebrating 100 Editions! 🎉
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:28 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 63 words
The Rules No One Tells You
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:19 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,477 words
🚸 How Far Would You Go to Help Your Child Succeed?
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:05 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,012 words
The meme line about mediocre men is half right
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-20 16:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,438 words
Moving Forward and Standing Still
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 4d ago (2026-06-15 23:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 902 words
Intent Debt Is Real. Guess Who Pays It
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,908 words
Trust under pressure runs on what you built before the pressure arrived
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:07 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,766 words
Nobody modeled who carries the transition
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,234 words
You Know What You Built. Do You Know What to Charge For It?
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,494 words
How to Challenge a Senior Leader
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:09 UTC)
2 likes • 1,140 words
Can Your Governance Ride Without You?
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 2d ago (2026-06-17 23:29 UTC)
1,455 words
Data & Analytics (11)
What you missed this week: elections under attack, and Trump corruption
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-06-18 08:51 UTC)
27 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 110 words
What’s Really Behind The So-Called “AI Layoffs”?
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:14 UTC)
27 likes • 4 restacks • 1,386 words
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13 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,522 words
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16 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 1,965 words
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37 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 3,670 words
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22 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 2,028 words
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29 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 1,234 words
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20 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 1,131 words
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10 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,967 words
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16 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,719 words
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9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,414 words
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6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,136 words
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8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,425 words
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7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,285 words
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6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,512 words
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7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 463 words
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26 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 2,683 words
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,575 words
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6 likes • 2,382 words
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1 likes • 1 restacks • 209 words
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1 restacks • 664 words
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2 likes • 833 words
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25 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 596 words
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16 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 228 words
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11 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,724 words
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12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,551 words
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11 likes • 2 restacks • 180 words
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4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 718 words
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8 likes • 1 restacks • 147 words
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6 likes • 2,108 words
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The AI Business Case Security Leaders Are Missing
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2,528 words
Are LLMs Making You Sound Less Certain Than You Are?
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-16 03:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1,507 words
El orden en que abro mis chats decide quién voy a ser hoy
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-06-19 01:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 685 words
The Fable of American Immigration
In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1,912 words
They Couldn’t Burn the Code
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-19 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,985 words
The New Scarcity Is Not Information.
In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 7d ago (2026-06-13 19:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1,429 words
How to Build a Claude Command Center (Without Writing a Single Line of Code)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1,218 words
You In Danger, Girl: What 10 Days in NYC Taught Me About AI & The Future of Work
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:56 UTC)
1 likes • 499 words
Zoom in 19 mins!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:44 UTC)
25 words
Parenting & Family Life (5)
A Builder You’ve Never Heard Of
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-17 17:15 UTC)
24 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 1,309 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:15 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,220 words
Should Roblox Be Trusted With Biometrics? And Other News This Week
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:40 UTC)
1 likes • 867 words
AI Conversation Starters for Families
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:07 UTC)
703 words
We just got home from vacation and I have thoughts
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:01 UTC)
484 words
Product Development (19)
Claude Code /loop: How to Keep It Running Until the Work Is Done
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:00 UTC)
38 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,083 words
3 Levels of Claude Workflow Stack That Close the Knowledge Work Loop
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-06-13 06:12 UTC)
32 likes • 3 restacks • 816 words
is there a good way to write with AI?
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:10 UTC)
21 likes • 6 restacks • 1,808 words
Using AI for Creative Exploration + A Framework and Claude Skill For Going Beyond the Obvious
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-06-14 08:40 UTC)
15 likes • 4 restacks • 1,130 words
I Taught the Substack Author MCP to Reverse Engineer Article Covers
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Alejandro Aboy • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:32 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,573 words
Everyone Sounds Good Now. That’s the Problem.
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath & Saranya Chandrasekaran • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:03 UTC)
7 likes • 4 restacks • 3,496 words
The 4 Best Research MCPs for Claude (and the Job Each One Owns)
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-15 13:52 UTC)
19 likes • 783 words
The Prototype Is Done. What’s Left to Design?
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:16 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 708 words
Your AI Doesn’t Know Your Product. Here Is the Prompt That Changes That.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-13 13:10 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 789 words
The 8-Second Problem
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-14 16:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,072 words
The Quiet Shift: PMs No Longer Control Product Truth, Memory Markets Do
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words
ep. 96. How a Creative-Technologist-Turned-Product-Leader Meets People Where They Are with AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:00 UTC)
3 restacks • 2,533 words
Your Feature Just Failed. Here Is the Exact 3-Prompt Sequence to Recover It.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-20 13:02 UTC)
7 likes • 897 words
How I Built a Product Operating System with Claude + GitHub (No Coding Required)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-19 00:55 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 665 words
Your Users Don’t Know What You Just Built. Here Is the Fix I Shipped in DraftKit.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:12 UTC)
5 likes • 849 words
How I Built a Product Operating System with Claude + GitHub (No Coding Required)- Day 1.5
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-06-20 07:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 913 words
This Week in Consumer AI: The AI Dinner Prompt, How Teens & Tweens use AI, Why South Koreans Love AI, and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 746 words
The Front Door to Your Research
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:46 UTC)
1,282 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 48: How Do I Design Accessible Products? Let me explain it as I would to a little child.
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 22:37 UTC)
377 words
Relationships (19)
When AI Reflects The Worst Of Us
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-18 20:37 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,407 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: Quirks
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-06-13 12:30 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 932 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 12
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-06-17 09:46 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,959 words
The Right to Choose the Quiet
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:01 UTC)
17 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 675 words
How to Try AI Companionship Without Feeling Ridiculous
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:31 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,125 words
Two Grandmothers, Two Kitchens
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:00 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,030 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: Emotional Glitches
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-06-20 12:31 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 826 words
Avenel & Daniel: Stormbound
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:02 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 3,478 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 23: Family Hearth, Cerebral Mirrors, and Fresh Eyes in the Noise
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-19 18:27 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 831 words
The Most Unsupported Person in the Room
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-06-19 12:49 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,729 words
AI Reinforcement Learning
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:41 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,490 words
Claude Fable Disappeared Mid-Build. That Should Worry All of Us.
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:03 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,373 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Red • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words
Claude Code Might Be the Worst-Named Product in AI, and a Concerning Number of Smart People Think It’s for Developers.
In Katherine Homuth • by Katherine Homuth • 3d ago (2026-06-17 21:17 UTC)
6 likes • 2,897 words
Sharing Language with an AI: A Journey into the Third Voice
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:02 UTC)
4 likes • 4,681 words
the longest light is asking you something ☀️🌙
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 0d ago (2026-06-20 10:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 230 words
What If Every Student Built a Personal Learning System Before Graduation?
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:44 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1,936 words
A Gallon of Oil
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-13 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 197 words
Imagination, Innovation, and Integrity
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-20 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,898 words
Science & Research (12)
Feeding the Starfish
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:54 UTC)
19 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 794 words
Reading the Grain - Part 2
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 7d ago (2026-06-13 10:29 UTC)
17 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 4,266 words
Live with Philosophy and AI
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 2d ago (2026-06-18 21:31 UTC)
24 likes • 5 restacks • 16 words
I Hired AI for My Job Search
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 7d ago (2026-06-13 23:04 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,104 words
Latest News on TechBio
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-15 04:00 UTC)
25 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,849 words
What is LU decomposition?
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:31 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 982 words
Ecosistemi e moltitudini
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-14 06:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,548 words
Latest News on TechBio 👾
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-19 04:01 UTC)
16 likes • 1,292 words
È, la materia, fatto che succede
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-19 06:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,350 words
The Swiss TechBio Landscape
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-06-16 04:01 UTC)
7 likes • 64 words
First Human Hybrid with Two Different Species Parents
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-06-16 06:46 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 890 words
La pertinenza del cretino - seconda parte
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-06-16 06:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 744 words
Technology (14)
Build AI Tools You Control
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-15 08:01 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 357 words
Substack Live #3: Tech setups are hard. Don’t let them stop you from getting to the build.
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 20:08 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 458 words
Czego uczy nas blokada modeli Anthropic przez rząd USA
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-06-15 17:32 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 294 words
A Claude Code Installation and Setup Tutorial
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:39 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,233 words
Build Your Own Local AI Stack: A Session on Models, Hardware, and Quantization
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:30 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 171 words
This Week in Upcoming Events | June 15, 2026
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-15 17:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 694 words
3 pieces of free software that install a private AI
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:09 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 104 words
June Market Report-Seasonal and Rotation Data Patterns
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:32 UTC)
7 likes • 2,412 words
The Silicon Corridor North: Why Toronto and York Region Offer the Definitive Gateway for Taiwanese Tech R&D and Design Centers
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-06-16 00:28 UTC)
4 likes • 938 words
The Politics of Silicon: The Market Illusion Behind Apple’s “Entry-Level” Deal with Intel
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-06-18 16:55 UTC)
4 likes • 829 words
Parable 58 - Noah’s Second Ark: A Parable About Preservation
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 929 words
Vietnam’s Semiconductor Ambitions Gain Momentum, with Intel at the Center of Its Rise
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-06-13 13:22 UTC)
2 likes • 586 words
The Shifting Sands of AI Leadership
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:59 UTC)
1 likes • 732 words
Episode 54: I interviewed the Queen of AI Cinema w/ Elettra Fiumi
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-06-15 08:02 UTC)
1,419 words
Writing & Language (11)
The Double Register: How Workplace Power Now Compounds Itself
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:45 UTC)
25 likes • 3 comments • 14 restacks • 2,324 words
There’s Still Room for You: How New Authors Can Break In When the Shelves Are Already Full
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-06-16 20:01 UTC)
25 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,856 words
The Speech Community Trap: How Shared Language Closes the Room
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2 words
The AI Fluency Tell
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-06-19 19:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 877 words
Juneteenth: An inspiration for our time
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-18 18:46 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,899 words
Trasparenza salariale: cosa cambia davvero [con 6 prompt per aziende e dipendenti] #008
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:44 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words
Tea Time with Danica Favorite: Making Lemonade (or is it Lavender) out of Travel Mishaps
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-06-14 20:44 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 15 words
Episode 4: The Future
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words
Thank You/About Me
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 2d ago (2026-06-18 19:35 UTC)
2 likes • 299 words
Friday Freebies: A World Map of the Aster Habitat. Plus, Some Really Cool Inside Tours.
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:30 UTC)
2 likes • 82 words
Approval Voice Versus Alive Voice
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-18 20:46 UTC)
464 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
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Thank you for my article with @Anna Jibgashvili on how the AI risk is not disruption, but it is convergence as organizations risk losing what makes them unique as it adopts AI.
Again, thank you! ❤️
Here is our link to the article:
https://maribethmartorana.substack.com/p/hidden-risk-ai-disruption-digital-identity