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Maribeth Martorana's avatar
Maribeth Martorana
16h

Thank you for my article with @Anna Jibgashvili on how the AI risk is not disruption, but it is convergence as organizations risk losing what makes them unique as it adopts AI.

Again, thank you! ❤️

Here is our link to the article:

https://maribethmartorana.substack.com/p/hidden-risk-ai-disruption-digital-identity

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