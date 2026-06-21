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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, June 21, 2026

7 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 340 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 746 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (7)

In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru & Soulful Learning with AI • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:43 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 13 comments • 9 restacks • 1,235 words

Summary: A classroom problem and a human-first response



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:02 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 20 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 2,731 words

Summary: As organizations adopt AI, the greater threat may be convergence: the gradual loss of the meaning, expertise, and decision-making that make them un...



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 18 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 2,688 words

Summary: How taste, memory, boundaries, and better rooms make AI feel less generic… and keep the human signal intact.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley • 7d ago (2026-06-13 15:59 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 comments • 987 words

Summary: Interviews with the authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 are now completed. Here’s what’s next.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Lipgloss and LLMs • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:03 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,246 words

Summary: Watch now | Book2: Building With AI Tools That Weren’t Built For You: Being A Builder When The Data Doesn’t Know You



In She Writes AI Community • by Karen Smiley & Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:07 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words

Summary: New distributors and an audiobook for Book1; beta reader (ARC) and production volunteer opportunities for Book2; Book3 chapter proposals through Ju...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:24 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,611 words

Summary: Book2: On My Own Terms: Digital Agency for the Global South. Women in under-resourced communities reclaim their voices and sovereignty through purp...



Featured Articles (10)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:46 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 136 likes • 32 comments • 38 restacks • 1,897 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What it feels like to build AI systems while raising the humans who will inherit them.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:27 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 87 likes • 71 comments • 16 restacks • 1,364 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A typical post from a Substack newsletter with under 1,000 subscribers gets about 5 likes, and more often than not, zero comments. But it’s still p...



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-06-14 16:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 88 likes • 24 comments • 34 restacks • 12,238 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why the People Who Were Never Heard Are the Ones This AI Medium Needs



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-06-13 19:09 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 57 likes • 54 comments • 15 restacks • 5,977 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Let’s Talk About It



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-06-19 11:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 42 likes • 35 comments • 17 restacks • 24,720 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: That’s Growing Every Day



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 41 comments • 15 restacks • 1,190 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The algorithm optimizes for ease. That’s part of the problem.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:29 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 52 likes • 31 comments • 11 restacks • 2,578 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Bertrand Russell divided human knowledge into two categories a century ago. One of them is everything AI will never hold and trying to compress it ...



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-06-13 11:51 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 25 likes • 37 comments • 7 restacks • 2,829 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Claude is fascinated by hyperphantasia. Why?



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:03 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 20 likes • 39 comments • 5 restacks • 1,910 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: It’s relatively common today to hear people say we have no free will.



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:31 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 55 likes • 6 comments • 13 restacks • 950 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: US government restricts Anthropic’s top models on national security grounds, Meta launches $115M welder training program amid massive data center l...



Wildcard Picks (10)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 22 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 2,552 words

Summary: The internet marketing industry didn’t evolve. It just added “AI” to the sales page



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 1d ago (2026-06-18 23:29 UTC)

Category: Technology • 26 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 739 words

Summary: A Neurosymbolic AI Primer



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:01 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 13 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,368 words

Summary: Six questions for the people explaining the numbers – and the people making decisions with them.



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:16 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,143 words

Summary: Mary Meeker gave us the macro map. Here is where the moats are actually forming a year later.



In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-06-19 22:58 UTC)

Category: Parenting & Family Life • 12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,266 words

Summary: On gifting kids technology, the battle of “mine vs. yours,” and lessons learned.



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:10 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 814 words

Summary: Nothing has changed, according to Google :) But has it really not?



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:54 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,609 words

Summary: How the mindset changes the solution



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-15 16:14 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 324 words

Summary: A Stewardship Framework for Human-AI Bonds Beyond the Story Frame



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:18 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,567 words

Summary: When to use which model, what the effort settings do, and why the most powerful one lasted only 3 days



In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 7d ago (2026-06-13 12:04 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,612 words

Summary: On Claude Mythos and Fable 5.



AI & ML Techniques (25)

In Humidity Speaks • by Karen Marie Frederiksen • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:08 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,358 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 23:17 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 05:38 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,298 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-19 23:35 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:46 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 653 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-17 08:35 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:09 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-19 23:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-19 23:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:21 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-06-16 23:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 450 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-06-18 09:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2,177 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-06-13 00:00 UTC)

5 likes • 3 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-06-17 17:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 393 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:44 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-14 14:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,066 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-15 03:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:12 UTC)

1 likes • 4,000 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-15 16:20 UTC)

1 likes • 2,064 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-06-19 04:44 UTC)

2,625 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:01 UTC)

1 likes • 166 words



Business & Strategy (42)

In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-16 09:31 UTC)

29 likes • 21 comments • 10 restacks • 1,713 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:01 UTC)

42 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 622 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:56 UTC)

38 likes • 7 restacks • 153 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-18 21:47 UTC)

10 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 3,152 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:02 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,178 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:02 UTC)

28 likes • 2 restacks • 394 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Agents on Payroll • 7d ago (2026-06-13 09:30 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,815 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-06-14 02:28 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,126 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:38 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,510 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:30 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 4,041 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-17 00:25 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,322 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:22 UTC)

3 likes • 4 restacks • 2,131 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-06-18 22:46 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 891 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:16 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:20 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,850 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,401 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:31 UTC)

10 likes • 2,327 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1,189 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:39 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 723 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-18 19:39 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 443 words



In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 7d ago (2026-06-13 16:23 UTC)

9 likes • 393 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:06 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,978 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:52 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,230 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-06-14 05:34 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2,764 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:44 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 755 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-06-18 18:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 113 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson & Denys Golubovskyi • 4d ago (2026-06-16 17:09 UTC)

6 likes • 869 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-06-15 20:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 847 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 2d ago (2026-06-18 22:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,217 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:48 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,374 words



In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 5d ago (2026-06-15 07:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 699 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:38 UTC)

3 likes • 634 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 7d ago (2026-06-13 06:10 UTC)

3 likes • 511 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:43 UTC)

3 likes • 58 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-15 02:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1,622 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:00 UTC)

2,770 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 0d ago (2026-06-20 14:55 UTC)

2,500 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:26 UTC)

1,677 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:31 UTC)

1,331 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:24 UTC)

1,176 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt & Nikki McKnight • 2d ago (2026-06-18 10:01 UTC)

494 words



Career & Leadership (16)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:15 UTC)

24 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 1,842 words



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:15 UTC)

13 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 5,834 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-14 07:00 UTC)

17 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,288 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:55 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 1,049 words



In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 2d ago (2026-06-18 02:41 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,768 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:28 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 63 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:19 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,477 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:05 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,012 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-20 16:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,438 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 4d ago (2026-06-15 23:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 902 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,908 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:07 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,766 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-18 12:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,234 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,494 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1,140 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 2d ago (2026-06-17 23:29 UTC)

1,455 words



Data & Analytics (11)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-06-18 08:51 UTC)

27 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 110 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:14 UTC)

27 likes • 4 restacks • 1,386 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-06-17 09:47 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,026 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:09 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,538 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 750 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:01 UTC)

9 likes • 774 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:19 UTC)

7 likes • 871 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 7d ago (2026-06-13 15:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,603 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:01 UTC)

4 likes • 319 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-06-20 23:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,139 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-06-18 16:03 UTC)

851 words



Design & Creative Arts (6)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 861 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:47 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 525 words



In The Needful • by Hiba & Robbie Robinson (they/he) • 2d ago (2026-06-18 07:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,522 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 6d ago (2026-06-14 04:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,354 words



In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-06-17 18:01 UTC)

1,457 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:08 UTC)

36 words



Education & Learning (24)

In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:31 UTC)

57 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,925 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-06-18 09:50 UTC)

62 likes • 2 restacks • 3,647 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-06-17 09:54 UTC)

21 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,722 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:02 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,522 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-15 10:01 UTC)

26 likes • 1 comments • 715 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-17 10:02 UTC)

24 likes • 1 restacks • 997 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-18 19:22 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,402 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-18 10:01 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,092 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Michael Mannino • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:02 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,111 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-19 10:03 UTC)

14 likes • 118 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:30 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 729 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-17 22:28 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 929 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,254 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,349 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-06-20 20:16 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,497 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,744 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,289 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,936 words



In From The Field • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 2d ago (2026-06-18 13:05 UTC)

4 likes • 675 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:56 UTC)

3 likes • 558 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,440 words



In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:40 UTC)

1 likes • 954 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-06-15 02:07 UTC)

1 likes • 343 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:48 UTC)

1,253 words



Ethics & Society (48)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Neela 🌶️ • 0d ago (2026-06-20 13:00 UTC)

16 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 1,965 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins & Norma Sancho • 3d ago (2026-06-17 02:03 UTC)

37 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 3,670 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 5d ago (2026-06-15 20:46 UTC)

22 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 2,028 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 5d ago (2026-06-15 18:14 UTC)

29 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 1,234 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-06-13 21:34 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 1,131 words



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:16 UTC)

10 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,967 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-13 12:47 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 2,159 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-06-20 16:59 UTC)

16 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,719 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-06-13 11:53 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 2,890 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-06-20 18:49 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 39 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 6d ago (2026-06-14 02:26 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 54 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:11 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,414 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-06-19 12:56 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 94 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 6d ago (2026-06-14 00:01 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,136 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-06-14 03:50 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 4,905 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-06-18 23:04 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,168 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-18 06:12 UTC)

20 likes • 946 words



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:30 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,141 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-19 20:02 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,425 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-06-16 21:33 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,825 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-15 16:00 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,181 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:23 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,285 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:32 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,512 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-19 10:47 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,479 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:14 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,778 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:32 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,606 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:08 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,123 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 2d ago (2026-06-18 02:21 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,344 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-20 16:58 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,205 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 1d ago (2026-06-19 22:40 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 3,105 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 5d ago (2026-06-15 09:46 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,958 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-06-18 16:39 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 401 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,838 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-06-15 20:48 UTC)

9 likes • 2,155 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2,196 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,997 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-13 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,078 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-20 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-06-20 08:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 499 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & KP • 2d ago (2026-06-18 10:06 UTC)

1 likes • 7,865 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-14 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 375 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-17 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 125 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-13 21:55 UTC)

3 likes • 2 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-06-16 14:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1,546 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1,198 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily Chambers • 7d ago (2026-06-13 15:08 UTC)

1,702 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 3d ago (2026-06-17 16:45 UTC)

1,487 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-06-16 07:30 UTC)

839 words



Health & Wellness (4)

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology by Oriana Kraft • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:07 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,883 words



In Singing Our Body Electric • by Caitlin Marie Connors • 6d ago (2026-06-14 14:03 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 463 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 1d ago (2026-06-19 17:06 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,646 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-19 11:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 61 words



Law & Policy (20)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:23 UTC)

26 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 2,683 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:01 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,054 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:25 UTC)

6 likes • 4 restacks • 1,621 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-15 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 5 restacks • 320 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:08 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 499 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-17 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,575 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-15 13:03 UTC)

6 likes • 2,382 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 1d ago (2026-06-19 21:14 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,276 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 2d ago (2026-06-18 06:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,905 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:15 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,338 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:26 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 784 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 925 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,162 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 209 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-06-16 09:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 664 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:08 UTC)

2 likes • 833 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-06-13 09:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1,015 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:45 UTC)

1 likes • 237 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-15 15:37 UTC)

1,265 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:07 UTC)

36 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (37)

In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:45 UTC)

28 likes • 5 comments • 13 restacks • 3,064 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-14 09:30 UTC)

33 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 3,533 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:51 UTC)

34 likes • 4 restacks • 1,290 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:11 UTC)

25 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 596 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-06-15 15:30 UTC)

16 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 228 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-06-13 11:02 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,724 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:51 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 636 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 1d ago (2026-06-19 20:39 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 480 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 2d ago (2026-06-18 20:28 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,551 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-06-13 03:02 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 123 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-06-20 17:57 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 180 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:46 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 648 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert & Caleb Bushner • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,784 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-06-17 10:29 UTC)

6 likes • 13,637 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 718 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-06-15 18:38 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 147 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-16 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,866 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 53 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-06-18 15:49 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 410 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:23 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,807 words



In AI Atelier • by Christina Pearl • 5d ago (2026-06-15 12:50 UTC)

6 likes • 2,873 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 4d ago (2026-06-16 19:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,144 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-06-14 06:44 UTC)

6 likes • 2,108 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-06-15 19:17 UTC)

6 likes • 201 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-06-13 11:10 UTC)

5 likes • 1,808 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 4d ago (2026-06-16 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,429 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,057 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-06-15 23:58 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 967 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2,528 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-16 03:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1,507 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-06-19 01:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 685 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1,912 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-19 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,985 words



In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 7d ago (2026-06-13 19:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1,429 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1,218 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:56 UTC)

1 likes • 499 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-19 16:44 UTC)

25 words



Parenting & Family Life (5)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-17 17:15 UTC)

24 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 1,309 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:15 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,220 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:40 UTC)

1 likes • 867 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-06-18 17:07 UTC)

703 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:01 UTC)

484 words



Product Development (19)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-17 19:00 UTC)

38 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,083 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-06-13 06:12 UTC)

32 likes • 3 restacks • 816 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-06-17 11:10 UTC)

21 likes • 6 restacks • 1,808 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-06-14 08:40 UTC)

15 likes • 4 restacks • 1,130 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Alejandro Aboy • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:32 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,573 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath & Saranya Chandrasekaran • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:03 UTC)

7 likes • 4 restacks • 3,496 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-15 13:52 UTC)

19 likes • 783 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-06-20 09:16 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 708 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-13 13:10 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 789 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-14 16:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,072 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-06-18 14:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 15:00 UTC)

3 restacks • 2,533 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-20 13:02 UTC)

7 likes • 897 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-19 00:55 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 665 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:12 UTC)

5 likes • 849 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-06-20 07:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 913 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 746 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-19 15:46 UTC)

1,282 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 22:37 UTC)

377 words



Relationships (19)

In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-18 20:37 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,407 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-06-13 12:30 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 932 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-06-17 09:46 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,959 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-15 14:01 UTC)

17 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 675 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-06-16 12:31 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,125 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:00 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,030 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-06-20 12:31 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 826 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-06-19 14:02 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 3,478 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-19 18:27 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 831 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-06-19 12:49 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,729 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-06-15 21:41 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,490 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:03 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,373 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Red • 6d ago (2026-06-14 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words



In Katherine Homuth • by Katherine Homuth • 3d ago (2026-06-17 21:17 UTC)

6 likes • 2,897 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:02 UTC)

4 likes • 4,681 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 0d ago (2026-06-20 10:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 230 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:44 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1,936 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-13 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 197 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-20 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,898 words



Science & Research (12)

In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:54 UTC)

19 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 794 words



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 7d ago (2026-06-13 10:29 UTC)

17 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 4,266 words



In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 2d ago (2026-06-18 21:31 UTC)

24 likes • 5 restacks • 16 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 7d ago (2026-06-13 23:04 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,104 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-15 04:00 UTC)

25 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,849 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-06-16 18:31 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 982 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-06-14 06:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,548 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-19 04:01 UTC)

16 likes • 1,292 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-19 06:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,350 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-06-16 04:01 UTC)

7 likes • 64 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-06-16 06:46 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 890 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-06-16 06:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 744 words



Technology (14)

In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-15 08:01 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 357 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 20:08 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 458 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-06-15 17:32 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 294 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-17 14:39 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,233 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-17 13:30 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 171 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-15 17:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 694 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:09 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 104 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-06-13 14:32 UTC)

7 likes • 2,412 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-06-16 00:28 UTC)

4 likes • 938 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-06-18 16:55 UTC)

4 likes • 829 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-16 22:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 929 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-06-13 13:22 UTC)

2 likes • 586 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-16 15:59 UTC)

1 likes • 732 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-06-15 08:02 UTC)

1,419 words



Writing & Language (11)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-16 11:45 UTC)

25 likes • 3 comments • 14 restacks • 2,324 words



In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-06-16 20:01 UTC)

25 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,856 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-18 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-06-19 19:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 877 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-18 18:46 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,899 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-16 10:44 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-06-14 20:44 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 15 words



In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 6d ago (2026-06-14 22:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words



In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 2d ago (2026-06-18 19:35 UTC)

2 likes • 299 words



In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 1d ago (2026-06-19 13:30 UTC)

2 likes • 82 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-18 20:46 UTC)

464 words





No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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