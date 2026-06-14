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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, June 14, 2026

6 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 378 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 747 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (6)

In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Federica Cascia & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:15 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 589 words

Summary: How we’re keeping our community services free to all readers and writers under the Wikipedia Model



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat • 7d ago (2026-06-06 10:06 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 11 likes • 4 restacks • 4,091 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol.1, Ch.8: AI in Decision-Making: A Helper, Not a Hand to Hold Forever. How AI provides vital decision support during life’s most ...



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland & AI & Becoming & Clayton Ramsey & Goldilocks & Ida-Emilia Kaukonen & JJ Harper & Lola and Lux & Luna & Julian & Catherine & Reality Re-Thunk & Sabine Voss • 6d ago (2026-06-07 10:01 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 18 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:09 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 11 likes • 3 restacks • 3,875 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 2: AI and African Epistemologies: Communal wisdom as antidote to data colonialism; how Global South builders operational...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Anonymous • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:11 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 5 likes • 4,769 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.14: AI for Solopreneurs. Why the “one-woman band” is a thing of the past and how to build “AI Dream Teams” to navigate bu...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:59 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 987 words

Summary: Interviews with the authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 are now completed. Here’s what’s next.



Featured Articles (10)

In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 822 likes • 95 comments • 215 restacks • 2,689 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: opinionated advice for class of 2026 graduates



In Humidity Speaks • by Karen Marie Frederiksen • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)

Category: AI & ML Techniques • 486 likes • 114 comments • 167 restacks • 1,788 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: If you are a man you get chess moves. If you are a woman you get a checklist.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 191 likes • 158 comments • 28 restacks • 1,961 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: “It’s not this, it’s that” is a rhetorical technique called antithesis, and it is all over Substack. In 2026, it is nearly 5X more prevalent than i...



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:43 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 183 likes • 18 comments • 35 restacks • 888 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: on amateurs and launch disasters and turning mistakes into opportunities



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 77 likes • 63 comments • 15 restacks • 3,221 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Everyone is performing. Benoit Blanc has been watching.



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:29 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 63 comments • 11 restacks • 3,234 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Yes, Really



In AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans • by Melanie Mitchell • 4d ago (2026-06-09 16:47 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 109 likes • 39 comments • 10 restacks • 85 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I’ve been working on a few pieces for this newsletter and hope to post them soon.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Jen Benford • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:28 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 53 likes • 59 comments • 13 restacks • 5,792 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Five AI workspaces for five nervous system states, so your AI honors your wiring on every kind of day.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-06-11 23:20 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 83 likes • 31 comments • 19 restacks • 2,340 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Fable 5 is the model we get. Mythos 5 is the model we don’t. The gap between them is the product strategy.



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-06-10 06:28 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 80 likes • 8 comments • 28 restacks • 901 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Prof Martin McKee and I wrote about the need to prepare in an opinion piece in the BMJ this week



Wildcard Picks (10)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 27 likes • 27 comments • 8 restacks • 2,331 words

Summary: After 18 years online, I finally built a paid product that matches how I want to live.



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-07 09:30 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,810 words

Summary: Pulls real view counts, upvotes, and comments from 8 platforms to show you what is going viral, which hooks land, and the questions people keep ask...



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:29 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 38 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 1,740 words

Summary: Anthropic’s unreleased AI model, Mythos, has triggered a series of events that are dramatically transforming the global AI policy and governance la...



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:38 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 47 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,288 words

Summary: How I accidentally built an AI agent that earns me $0.002 per run. And what the pay-per-result means for anyone using and building AI tools right now.



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 22 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,158 words

Summary: Functionalism and Physicalism



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:25 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 18 likes • 3 restacks • 4,174 words

Summary: Anthropic disclosed that it is approaching “recursive self-improvement” to develop its models. The real story is what it means for scarcity and the...



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:57 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 24 likes • 1,578 words

Summary: In February 2026, a small research lab called Nous Research shipped an open-source project built on a primary premise: what if your AI got smarter ...



In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-06-11 02:14 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,144 words

Summary: on unexpected evaluation criteria



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:20 UTC)

Category: Technology • 7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,900 words

Summary: The first live sessions are starting next week! Here’s what you need to know.



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-13 03:02 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 123 words

Summary: before he was taken away from me.



AI & ML Techniques (24)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 01:07 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 15 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-06-12 05:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,406 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-08 23:53 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 21 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 00:48 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-06-06 22:18 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-07 00:28 UTC)

9 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 21:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 23:29 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 00:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-09 01:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-10 16:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2,629 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-11 02:58 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-13 00:00 UTC)

5 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 878 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:38 UTC)

1 restacks • 650 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:28 UTC)

3 likes • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-07 22:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 4 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,012 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:13 UTC)

1 likes • 326 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-09 00:43 UTC)

1 likes • 19 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:01 UTC)

1,532 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:01 UTC)

1,187 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-09 04:01 UTC)

1,154 words



Business & Strategy (60)

In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 2d ago (2026-06-11 07:44 UTC)

29 likes • 19 comments • 3 restacks • 1,254 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-09 09:40 UTC)

31 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,588 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-06 14:01 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 1,438 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 3d ago (2026-06-10 17:38 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 919 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Natia Kurdadze • 7d ago (2026-06-06 09:30 UTC)

25 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,107 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-06-06 07:47 UTC)

32 likes • 3 restacks • 235 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:59 UTC)

31 likes • 3 restacks • 160 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-06-07 17:30 UTC)

19 likes • 6 restacks • 765 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:53 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,790 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-06-06 01:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 389 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)

20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,476 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:01 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 622 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Lou Bortone • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:47 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,158 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:38 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,149 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 1d ago (2026-06-12 01:28 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,312 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:51 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 611 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:25 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,695 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:01 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 435 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:03 UTC)

8 likes • 4 restacks • 1,503 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:01 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,222 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:01 UTC)

16 likes • 5,462 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:57 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,268 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-06-06 15:21 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 911 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:26 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 802 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Agents on Payroll • 0d ago (2026-06-13 09:30 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,815 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:25 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,517 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 5d ago (2026-06-08 16:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,465 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:06 UTC)

8 likes • 1,925 words



In Within Context • by Gayatri K. • 7d ago (2026-06-06 14:16 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,606 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 19:16 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,519 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 18:23 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 613 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-06-09 01:04 UTC)

8 likes • 375 words



In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,436 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:52 UTC)

7 likes • 1,137 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:27 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 480 words



In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 0d ago (2026-06-13 16:23 UTC)

7 likes • 393 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:52 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 218 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,314 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 470 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-06-09 22:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:35 UTC)

5 likes • 1,251 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 6d ago (2026-06-07 19:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 796 words



In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 980 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:04 UTC)

4 likes • 736 words



In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 5d ago (2026-06-08 21:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,471 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 4d ago (2026-06-09 09:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,414 words



In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 6d ago (2026-06-07 07:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1,366 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 06:10 UTC)

3 likes • 511 words



In L1M1NAL • by Cat McGinn • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 507 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 485 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 465 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 465 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-08 21:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1,937 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:55 UTC)

3,440 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-06-07 21:49 UTC)

2,699 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:43 UTC)

1 likes • 419 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-12 17:44 UTC)

2,390 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:56 UTC)

1 likes • 66 words



In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:58 UTC)

2,040 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:31 UTC)

1,891 words

Career & Leadership (16)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:30 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 4,086 words



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:03 UTC)

29 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,484 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-07 07:02 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,130 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:55 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words



In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 4d ago (2026-06-09 04:25 UTC)

8 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 3,055 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:05 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,546 words



In Smarter Techies • by Mandy Liu • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:20 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 616 words



In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 0d ago (2026-06-12 23:55 UTC)

7 likes • 1,013 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,232 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,499 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,908 words



In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,375 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1,511 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-06-08 02:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1,498 words



In Block9 • by Angela Lau • 5d ago (2026-06-08 01:09 UTC)

999 words



Data & Analytics (13)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-06-11 00:56 UTC)

27 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,965 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:31 UTC)

27 likes • 1 comments • 11 restacks • 99 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:27 UTC)

29 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 4,519 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-08 11:06 UTC)

23 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,576 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-06-07 16:25 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 1,248 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-06-08 11:31 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,569 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:02 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 690 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:38 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,972 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:04 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1,313 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:59 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1,686 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,603 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,588 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:37 UTC)

279 words



Design & Creative Arts (9)

In Dr. Joy - Newsletter • by Dr. Joy Buolamwini • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:12 UTC)

41 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 514 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 3d ago (2026-06-10 21:06 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 505 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 669 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 535 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 941 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 5d ago (2026-06-08 05:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,486 words



In The Needful • by Hiba • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:47 UTC)

1 likes • 675 words



In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:31 UTC)

913 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:04 UTC)

118 words



Education & Learning (29)

In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:00 UTC)

47 likes • 1 restacks • 1,609 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:29 UTC)

20 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,481 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:22 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,006 words



In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:06 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,204 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-08 18:26 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,346 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-06-12 01:57 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 826 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru & Elyse Hauser • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:03 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,353 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-08 10:01 UTC)

25 likes • 626 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:02 UTC)

16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,352 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-10 10:03 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,070 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:40 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 881 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:31 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,544 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:36 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,028 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,285 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-12 10:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-06-10 18:22 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,056 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:12 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,131 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Owen Means • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1,874 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-06-12 19:57 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,053 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-06-06 22:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,039 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,767 words



In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:13 UTC)

3 likes • 2,705 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 347 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:22 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,695 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,058 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-06-09 18:27 UTC)

2 likes • 544 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-10 19:54 UTC)

1 likes • 1,167 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:29 UTC)

1 likes • 265 words



Ethics & Society (48)

In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 6d ago (2026-06-07 01:46 UTC)

41 likes • 17 comments • 9 restacks • 822 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:01 UTC)

37 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 1,553 words



In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:25 UTC)

25 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 3,485 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:26 UTC)

10 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 4,957 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:51 UTC)

13 likes • 17 comments • 2 restacks • 2,829 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-06-06 23:04 UTC)

20 likes • 7 restacks • 44 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:32 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,161 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:07 UTC)

8 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,022 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:31 UTC)

8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,569 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-08 02:35 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,788 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-06-13 21:34 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,122 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:01 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,368 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-11 04:28 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,165 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-06-06 08:55 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,116 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:53 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,890 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:15 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,531 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-06 15:11 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,160 words



In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:05 UTC)

4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 655 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:48 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:47 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,159 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-08 17:32 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,193 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:16 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 40 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-10 16:16 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,345 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,276 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 370 words



In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:04 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,612 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 10,111 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,920 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:28 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,051 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 1d ago (2026-06-11 23:56 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 950 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:12 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,098 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:45 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,112 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,078 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2,266 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)

5 likes • 2,255 words



In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 7d ago (2026-06-06 10:48 UTC)

5 likes • 1,672 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3,118 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-06-07 08:58 UTC)

5 likes • 833 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:00 UTC)

5,666 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 7d ago (2026-06-06 01:47 UTC)

2 likes • 723 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 603 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 3d ago (2026-06-10 03:12 UTC)

2 likes • 50 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:42 UTC)

1 likes • 2,014 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-07 23:41 UTC)

2 likes • 2 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-13 21:55 UTC)

1 likes • 2 words



In Lingua Machina • by Lily • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:08 UTC)

1,702 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 1d ago (2026-06-12 07:31 UTC)

1,308 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-06-09 16:37 UTC)

1,268 words



Health & Wellness (4)

In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-06-11 01:42 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,606 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:38 UTC)

2 restacks • 990 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:33 UTC)

2 restacks • 966 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-06-10 08:23 UTC)

1 likes • 358 words



Law & Policy (23)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 17:06 UTC)

51 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 1,168 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:27 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 3,757 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:59 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,015 words



In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 5d ago (2026-06-08 08:35 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2,569 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-08 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 466 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:13 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 797 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,787 words



In ReclaimingAI • by Reclaiming AI • 2d ago (2026-06-11 00:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 965 words



In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-06-09 23:09 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 89 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:52 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,335 words



In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,295 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-08 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 3,010 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-06-11 07:31 UTC)

3 likes • 766 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-06-06 08:10 UTC)

1 comments • 915 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 397 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-06-13 09:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1,015 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 202 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 02:33 UTC)

1 likes • 180 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 16:25 UTC)

1,064 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:02 UTC)

556 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:24 UTC)

311 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-09 17:43 UTC)

243 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (41)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:50 UTC)

33 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 2,031 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:52 UTC)

21 likes • 20 comments • 1 restacks • 460 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-06-13 19:09 UTC)

22 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 5,977 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 12:30 UTC)

26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,500 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:20 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,514 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-06-08 10:12 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 11,144 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:01 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,260 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-06-10 22:58 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 430 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:22 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,375 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-07 00:49 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 988 words



In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,368 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:17 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 103 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:13 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 518 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-12 23:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 724 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:21 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 634 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:01 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 494 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,724 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:06 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,518 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-06-10 23:09 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 780 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:12 UTC)

9 likes • 84 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:37 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 668 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-09 03:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 543 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva & John Aiken • 1d ago (2026-06-12 19:36 UTC)

7 likes • 15 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:27 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,536 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:10 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,717 words



In AI - the Deep, the Curious, and the Fun • by Ursula Maria Mayer • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,462 words



In The Nth Dimension • by M. • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,323 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 785 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 95 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2,374 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:57 UTC)

2 likes • 2,108 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 6d ago (2026-06-07 11:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1,383 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1,808 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,174 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 4d ago (2026-06-09 03:12 UTC)

2,924 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-06-12 07:14 UTC)

2,831 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:45 UTC)

1,864 words



In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 0d ago (2026-06-13 19:50 UTC)

1,429 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:28 UTC)

312 words



In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 5d ago (2026-06-08 07:13 UTC)

77 words



Parenting & Family Life (4)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:40 UTC)

26 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,354 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,706 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,963 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-06-11 23:02 UTC)

549 words



Product Development (16)

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:37 UTC)

12 likes • 5 comments • 1,900 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:58 UTC)

14 likes • 4 comments • 803 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:24 UTC)

19 likes • 601 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-06-13 06:12 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 816 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,152 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:17 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,437 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:26 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 947 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:19 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 149 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 1d ago (2026-06-12 04:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,124 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,251 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-13 13:10 UTC)

5 likes • 789 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:15 UTC)

4 likes • 762 words



In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,045 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2,504 words



In Thoughts In Hum • by Yuting D. • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:53 UTC)

812 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:30 UTC)

330 words



Relationships (16)

In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:14 UTC)

55 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,252 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:01 UTC)

17 likes • 19 comments • 6 restacks • 1,286 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:30 UTC)

13 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,910 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:01 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,338 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:30 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 932 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:28 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,520 words



In Baby Robot • by Kelly Eisenbrand • 2d ago (2026-06-11 03:38 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 5,586 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:41 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 788 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-06-07 09:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,274 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 5d ago (2026-06-08 07:53 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 98 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 7d ago (2026-06-06 12:38 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 158 words



In Baby Robot • by Leo Hake & Kelly Eisenbrand • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:21 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 134 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-06 07:00 UTC)

4 likes • 233 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1,373 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-13 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 197 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:14 UTC)

1,182 words



Science & Research (9)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:57 UTC)

8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,710 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:01 UTC)

21 likes • 5 comments • 2,131 words



In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:27 UTC)

7 likes • 7,203 words



In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:54 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 794 words



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 0d ago (2026-06-13 10:29 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,266 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,204 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:01 UTC)

9 likes • 72 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 0d ago (2026-06-13 23:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,102 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:36 UTC)

3 likes • 653 words



Technology (24)

In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl • 6d ago (2026-06-07 05:33 UTC)

16 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 902 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:12 UTC)

26 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 862 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-06-08 05:47 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,093 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-10 23:58 UTC)

19 likes • 2 restacks • 1,543 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:53 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 954 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:42 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 425 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,954 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:48 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,480 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:55 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,373 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 770 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-07 23:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 650 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:23 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,195 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 24 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 985 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:15 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:50 UTC)

4 likes • 948 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:48 UTC)

4 likes • 621 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-09 22:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 824 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 243 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:20 UTC)

2 likes • 24 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-06-13 13:22 UTC)

1 likes • 586 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:32 UTC)

2,412 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:10 UTC)

990 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:59 UTC)

907 words



Writing & Language (16)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:33 UTC)

30 likes • 11 comments • 17 restacks • 2,720 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:09 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,322 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-06-06 18:45 UTC)

22 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,581 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:39 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 323 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 1d ago (2026-06-12 10:39 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,730 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:21 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words



In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 5d ago (2026-06-08 01:50 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 810 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,555 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-09 08:13 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,151 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-06-12 09:01 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 646 words



In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:46 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,166 words



In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:38 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,900 words



In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:54 UTC)

1 restacks • 55 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:42 UTC)

1 likes • 2,763 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-11 21:09 UTC)

1 likes • 154 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:39 UTC)

15 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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