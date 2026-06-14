SheWritesAI digest for June 14, 2026: 6 collaborations, 378 articles
6 Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 378 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 747 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, June 14, 2026
6 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 378 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 747 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (6)
✨ 1. 📢Announcement: Open for donations (paid subscriptions and one-time tips)
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Federica Cascia & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:15 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 17 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 589 words
Summary: How we’re keeping our community services free to all readers and writers under the Wikipedia Model
✨ 2. Midhat Tilawat & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #21, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat • 7d ago (2026-06-06 10:06 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 11 likes • 4 restacks • 4,091 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol.1, Ch.8: AI in Decision-Making: A Helper, Not a Hand to Hold Forever. How AI provides vital decision support during life’s most ...
✨ 3. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland & AI & Becoming & Clayton Ramsey & Goldilocks & Ida-Emilia Kaukonen & JJ Harper & Lola and Lux & Luna & Julian & Catherine & Reality Re-Thunk & Sabine Voss • 6d ago (2026-06-07 10:01 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 18 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
✨ 4. Rebecca Mbaya & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #22, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:09 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 11 likes • 3 restacks • 3,875 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 2: AI and African Epistemologies: Communal wisdom as antidote to data colonialism; how Global South builders operational...
✨ 5. Anonymous & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #23, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Anonymous • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:11 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 5 likes • 4,769 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.14: AI for Solopreneurs. Why the “one-woman band” is a thing of the past and how to build “AI Dream Teams” to navigate bu...
✨ 6. Closing the Chapter, Opening the Next
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Karen Smiley • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:59 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 987 words
Summary: Interviews with the authors of AI Everywhere, Volume 1 are now completed. Here’s what’s next.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. 🌻 the old world is dying
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 822 likes • 95 comments • 215 restacks • 2,689 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: opinionated advice for class of 2026 graduates
💯💟 2. I Asked Three AI Systems the Same Question — They All Lost Their Composure at the Word Female — See for Yourself
In Humidity Speaks • by Karen Marie Frederiksen • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)
Category: AI & ML Techniques • 486 likes • 114 comments • 167 restacks • 1,788 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: If you are a man you get chess moves. If you are a woman you get a checklist.
💯💟 3. I analyzed 16,000 articles to find AI writing on Substack
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 191 likes • 158 comments • 28 restacks • 1,961 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: “It’s not this, it’s that” is a rhetorical technique called antithesis, and it is all over Substack. In 2026, it is nearly 5X more prevalent than i...
💯💟 4. HOW TO GET OUT OF A FUNK
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:43 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 183 likes • 18 comments • 35 restacks • 888 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: on amateurs and launch disasters and turning mistakes into opportunities
💯💟 5. Knives Out: A Field Guide to the Substack Comment Section
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 77 likes • 63 comments • 15 restacks • 3,221 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Everyone is performing. Benoit Blanc has been watching.
💯💟 6. Consciousness Has a Signature and AI Might Have it Too
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:29 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 63 comments • 11 restacks • 3,234 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Yes, Really
💯💟 7. On AI and “Jagged Intelligence”
In AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans • by Melanie Mitchell • 4d ago (2026-06-09 16:47 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 109 likes • 39 comments • 10 restacks • 85 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I’ve been working on a few pieces for this newsletter and hope to post them soon.
💯💟 8. How to design a nervous system for your AI
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Jen Benford • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:28 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 53 likes • 59 comments • 13 restacks • 5,792 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Five AI workspaces for five nervous system states, so your AI honors your wiring on every kind of day.
💯💟 9. Anthropic Just Split the Frontier in Two
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-06-11 23:20 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 83 likes • 31 comments • 19 restacks • 2,340 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Fable 5 is the model we get. Mythos 5 is the model we don’t. The gap between them is the product strategy.
💯💟 10. Is Britain’s health establishment prepared for a populist government?
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-06-10 06:28 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 80 likes • 8 comments • 28 restacks • 901 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Prof Martin McKee and I wrote about the need to prepare in an opinion piece in the BMJ this week
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. Why I Waited This Long to Launch an Official Paid Substack Tier
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 27 likes • 27 comments • 8 restacks • 2,331 words
Summary: After 18 years online, I finally built a paid product that matches how I want to live.
🎲 2. The AI Content Research Workflow That Replaced My 3-Hour Tab Marathon
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-06-07 09:30 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,810 words
Summary: Pulls real view counts, upvotes, and comments from 8 platforms to show you what is going viral, which hooks land, and the questions people keep ask...
🎲 3. Mythos and the Adolescence of AI Policy
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:29 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 38 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 1,740 words
Summary: Anthropic’s unreleased AI model, Mythos, has triggered a series of events that are dramatically transforming the global AI policy and governance la...
🎲 4. This MCP resolves 99% of your search problems. And it can pay you money.
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:38 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 47 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,288 words
Summary: How I accidentally built an AI agent that earns me $0.002 per run. And what the pay-per-result means for anyone using and building AI tools right now.
🎲 5. Physicalism, P Zombies, Functionalism, and Illusionism: a Brief Introduction
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 22 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,158 words
Summary: Functionalism and Physicalism
🎲 6. Claude Is Building Claude: Where Scarcity Migrates When the Intelligence Factory Goes Autonomous
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:25 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 18 likes • 3 restacks • 4,174 words
Summary: Anthropic disclosed that it is approaching “recursive self-improvement” to develop its models. The real story is what it means for scarcity and the...
🎲 7. Hermes Agent – A PM’s Field Guide and how to set up | Hermes Agent Certification
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:57 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 24 likes • 1,578 words
Summary: In February 2026, a small research lab called Nous Research shipped an open-source project built on a primary premise: what if your AI got smarter ...
🎲 8. Mighty Fable Chose the Joke
In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-06-11 02:14 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,144 words
Summary: on unexpected evaluation criteria
🎲 9. Sessions starting next week! Things to know + sign up | June 9, 2026
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:20 UTC)
Category: Technology • 7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,900 words
Summary: The first live sessions are starting next week! Here’s what you need to know.
🎲 10. My last interaction with Fable
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-13 03:02 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 123 words
Summary: before he was taken away from me.
AI & ML Techniques (24)
白毛股神 Serenity
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 01:07 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 15 words
Create Your AI Brain Today
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-06-12 05:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,406 words
細行報告 —— Marvell和Broadcom，應該買邊隻
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-08 23:53 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 21 words
黃仁勳：入交先生，我願意為你做任何事
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 00:48 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words
細行報告 —— 每一次大跌，都是低級良機，深度復盤與操作策略
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-06-06 22:18 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words
日本投資 —— 日本人為何逃離京都
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-07 00:28 UTC)
9 likes • 3 words
什麼是一個人最好的品性?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 21:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
白毛股神 Serenity勇鬥SemiAnalysis
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 23:29 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— 該購買SpaceX的IPO嗎 (二)?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-06-12 00:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 人類史上最大規模的一次IPO
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-09 01:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Lesson 8.6: What is Self-RAG and Corrective RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-10 16:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2,629 words
地緣政治 —— 台灣有事，就是日本有事
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-11 02:58 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— 史上最大抽血活動
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-13 00:00 UTC)
5 likes • 3 words
細行報告 —— 蘋果史上最沉悶的發表會
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Who Builds the People Who Keep the System Moving?
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 878 words
The Finite Game of Being First
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 650 words
地緣政治 —— 特朗普有意挑起萬斯魯比歐龍虎鬥
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:28 UTC)
3 likes • 4 words
細行報告 —— Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, SAP等35家電腦軟體資訊服務企業2026年第一季業績總結
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-06-07 22:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 4 words
Glossary of Fine-Tuning Methods Explained
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,012 words
A Weekly Digest → The Agentic Era meets Reality
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:13 UTC)
1 likes • 326 words
細行報告 —— 每一次大跌，都是低級良機，深度復盤與操作策略 (二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-09 00:43 UTC)
1 likes • 19 words
Lesson 8.4: Parent-child retrieval and small-to-big chunking
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:01 UTC)
1,532 words
The Brief: Modes of thinking
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:01 UTC)
1,187 words
Lesson 8.5: What is a knowledge graph and when does GraphRAG win?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-09 04:01 UTC)
1,154 words
Business & Strategy (60)
I Am Not A Single North Star
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 2d ago (2026-06-11 07:44 UTC)
29 likes • 19 comments • 3 restacks • 1,254 words
How to Use the CIRCLES Framework to Find Your First Gumroad Product Idea?
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 4d ago (2026-06-09 09:40 UTC)
31 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,588 words
Private Equity Value Creation: Building a repeatable stack
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-06-06 14:01 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 1,438 words
Why This Market Volatility Is A Gift
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 3d ago (2026-06-10 17:38 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 919 words
They Move the Needle: Special SEO Edition — How to Make Your Work Discoverable in the Age of AI
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Natia Kurdadze • 7d ago (2026-06-06 09:30 UTC)
25 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,107 words
The Calendar’s Seasonality Quiet Edge
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-06-06 07:47 UTC)
32 likes • 3 restacks • 235 words
$3.6 Trillion Is Coming to Market: SpaceX, Passive Flows and What Comes After
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:59 UTC)
31 likes • 3 restacks • 160 words
Broadcom Spooked AI’s Euphoria
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-06-07 17:30 UTC)
19 likes • 6 restacks • 765 words
Load-Bearing
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:53 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,790 words
Insider Knowledge by Those in the Know Who Spill the Tea for Lexi
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-06-06 01:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 389 words
The AI Employee Handbook
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)
20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,476 words
Just Because You Build, They Will Not Come.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:01 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 622 words
Lou Bortone: Refuse to Be Irrelevant
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Lou Bortone • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:47 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,158 words
Dial-Up to AI: Why the Women Who Grew Up With the Internet Are the Ones to Watch Right Now
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:38 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,149 words
the day everything changed
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 1d ago (2026-06-12 01:28 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,312 words
Not just another AI newsletter
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:51 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 611 words
Top 10 Summer Reads for Leaders, GPs and Boards
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:25 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,695 words
“People are tired of being filmed by strangers”
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:01 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 435 words
From Connectivity to Compounding Advantage
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:03 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 1,503 words
The AI Bottleneck Has Moved
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:01 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,222 words
Orchestration Economics: The Infrastructure Question (Chapter 6)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:01 UTC)
16 likes • 5,462 words
A partial view we collectively agreed to treat as the whole picture
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:57 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,268 words
I’m not anti-AI
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-06-06 15:21 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 911 words
Courage Doesn’t Feel Good
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:26 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 802 words
They Move the Needle — Ian and the Story Behind Narrareach
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Agents on Payroll • 0d ago (2026-06-13 09:30 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,815 words
Knowing What to Automate Is the Work Now: A Four-Question Test for Marketers Told to Do More With AI
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:25 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,517 words
Where a doctor at one of the world’s largest cancer centers thinks AI will matter most
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 5d ago (2026-06-08 16:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,465 words
Piloto automático para tus RRSS: de audio a post publicado.
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:06 UTC)
8 likes • 1,925 words
Manage AI’s constraints, not just its capabilities
In Within Context • by Gayatri K. • 7d ago (2026-06-06 14:16 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,606 words
SPECIAL REPORT Jun/Jul 2026: THE THREE BEST MACRO MINDS ALIVE ARE POINTING THE SAME DIRECTION. MOST FOUNDERS ARE STILL BUILDING LIKE IT’S LAST YEAR.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 19:16 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,519 words
THE 60/40 PORTFOLIO JUST BROKE. MOST INVESTORS ARE STILL RUNNING IT.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 18:23 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 613 words
From ‘nudification’ apps to sextortion of children, AI needs an urgent intervention.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-06-09 01:04 UTC)
8 likes • 375 words
Before you hand that task to AI
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,436 words
The Number That Actually Measures AI Transformation
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:52 UTC)
7 likes • 1,137 words
15 AI Playbooks that Drive Results for Leaders, Boards and GPs
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:27 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 480 words
The Forward Deployed Engineer: The Most Valuable Player in AI
In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 0d ago (2026-06-13 16:23 UTC)
7 likes • 393 words
A B2B Lead Generation Strategy is About Saying No.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:52 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 218 words
Claude 101 for founders
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,314 words
THE INVESTOR WHO READ THE CYCLE EARLY RETIRED A DECADE BEFORE THE ONE WHO READ IT RIGHT.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:18 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 470 words
Algorithmic biases to runaway robotic taxis, what does accountability for risky AI look like?
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-06-09 22:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words
The Clock Change Nobody Announced
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:35 UTC)
5 likes • 1,251 words
YOU DID NOT MISS THE WINDOW. YOU ENTERED IT AT THE WRONG ANGLE.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 6d ago (2026-06-07 19:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 796 words
Custom Instructions — Set Your Preferences Once, Never Repeat Yourself Again
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 980 words
An AI Lab Says Slow Down? Watch Their Feet.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:04 UTC)
4 likes • 736 words
Know Who’s Across the Table
In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 5d ago (2026-06-08 21:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,471 words
Passengers in Our Own Infrastructure
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 4d ago (2026-06-09 09:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,414 words
AI Is Making Organisations Mediocre
In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 6d ago (2026-06-07 07:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1,366 words
How I automate almost everything in my marketing with Claude Skills
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 06:10 UTC)
3 likes • 511 words
The Lens Was Never the Story
In L1M1NAL • by Cat McGinn • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 507 words
Everyone Wants to Transform. Nobody Wants to Change.
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 485 words
From Domains to Entities: Being Findable in 2026
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 465 words
From Domains to Entities: Being Findable in 2026
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 465 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.81
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-08 21:37 UTC)
1 likes • 1,937 words
Pasadena turns 140: How AI can turn local history into marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:55 UTC)
3,440 words
How to use AI at conferences without coming home with a pile of useless contacts
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-06-07 21:49 UTC)
2,699 words
SpaceX IPO S-1 Teardown
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:43 UTC)
1 likes • 419 words
ChatGPT vs. Midjourney vs. Ideogram vs. Nano Banana: Which AI image generator should marketers use?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-12 17:44 UTC)
2,390 words
AGNT Podcast Ep. 9 with Gemma Allen & Raphaëlle d’Ornano
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:56 UTC)
1 likes • 66 words
What Should a Founder’s Cap Table Look Like? A 2026 Guide
In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:58 UTC)
2,040 words
The AI Accountability Shift
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:31 UTC)
1,891 words
Career & Leadership (16)
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In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:30 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 4,086 words
I Had My Brand Rules Written Down. They Were in Six Different Places.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:03 UTC)
29 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,484 words
Opaque Professional Sanded to Death
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-06-07 07:02 UTC)
17 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,130 words
You Know You Need Boundaries. Here’s the Part Nobody Teaches.
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:55 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,380 words
The Day Curiosity Became a KPI
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 4d ago (2026-06-09 04:25 UTC)
8 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 3,055 words
🔥 What Fire Can Teach Us About AI {Bonus}
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:05 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,546 words
Want to land a data job in 2026? Do these 5 things
In Smarter Techies • by Mandy Liu • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:20 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 616 words
Build with AI: Idea → Launch is happening This Saturday
In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 0d ago (2026-06-12 23:55 UTC)
7 likes • 1,013 words
The technical identity is the evaluation
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,232 words
Domain expertise doesn’t save you from bad AI output
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,499 words
👯♀️ How 4 of My Friends Are Using AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words
Intent Debt Is Real. Guess Who Pays It
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,908 words
‘Nobody Sees Me’ Means Two Different Things
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,375 words
A Meeting with the Founders of Tomorrow.
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1,511 words
Your New Intern Has Zero Common Sense
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-06-08 02:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1,498 words
Anthropic Wants to Save the World. It Also Wants to Go Public.
In Block9 • by Angela Lau • 5d ago (2026-06-08 01:09 UTC)
999 words
Data & Analytics (13)
The Blender Has No Off Switch, Desuetude Explained: How Rights Become Irrelevant in the AI Era
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-06-11 00:56 UTC)
27 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,965 words
10 days behind the headlines in Trump’s America:
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:31 UTC)
27 likes • 1 comments • 11 restacks • 99 words
Anthropic: Fable 5. The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, and The Lies
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:27 UTC)
29 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 4,519 words
The Subtraction Advantage: Why Great Companies Remove More Than They Add
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-08 11:06 UTC)
23 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,576 words
Data Stack - The Roundup #1
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-06-07 16:25 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 1,248 words
Terminal who? Command line? yes!
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-06-08 11:31 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,569 words
Omni: The Better Looker, or Just Another Expensive BI Tool? - Issue 319
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:02 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 690 words
I was wrong about semantic layers.
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:38 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,972 words
I Say “Data.” They Feel “Ugh.”
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:04 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1,313 words
From $5/hour to $153K to fired
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:59 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1,686 words
The Machine Gets the Blame
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:32 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,603 words
AI Is an Identity Moment for the Enterprise
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,588 words
AI scam selling self help books
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:37 UTC)
279 words
Design & Creative Arts (9)
Proximity to Magnificent Power
In Dr. Joy - Newsletter • by Dr. Joy Buolamwini • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:12 UTC)
41 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 514 words
You Are Loved. No Exceptions.
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 3d ago (2026-06-10 21:06 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 505 words
The Other Hustle Culture
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 669 words
In Praise of Queer Fat Femmes
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 535 words
The Age of Ideas Is Over
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 941 words
How I work with AI effectively and efficiently
In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 5d ago (2026-06-08 05:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,486 words
The New Luxury Good Is a Word Doc?!
In The Needful • by Hiba • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:47 UTC)
1 likes • 675 words
Pages from My Cargo Ship Diary
In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:31 UTC)
913 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:04 UTC)
118 words
Education & Learning (29)
Before Information Reaches the Library: The Hidden Pipeline of Public Knowledge
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:00 UTC)
47 likes • 1 restacks • 1,609 words
I Analyzed 71 Substack Notes Over 2 Months. Here Are The Best Days to Publish.
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:29 UTC)
20 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,481 words
Seeking Compassion in the Medical Establishment
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:22 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,006 words
On the last mile problem in education
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:06 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,204 words
Behaviorism’s Unlikely Encore
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 5d ago (2026-06-08 18:26 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,346 words
Re-enchant your life (even if you don’t believe in fairies)
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-06-12 01:57 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 826 words
What if public support for deep sea mining depends less on mining itself and more on what people are told about China?
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru & Elyse Hauser • 4d ago (2026-06-09 11:03 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,353 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 2
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-08 10:01 UTC)
25 likes • 626 words
When AI School Isn’t Actually A School
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:02 UTC)
16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,352 words
Are We Finally Regulating AI, or Just Pretending To?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-10 10:03 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,070 words
College Betrayed Our Kids (And What Smart Parents Do Instead)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:40 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 881 words
Academic Administrator Gets Busted Using AI to Tell Students Not to Cut Corners
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:31 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,544 words
Edtech Has Always Failed. This Time, It’s Different.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:36 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 1,028 words
Teaching Through Uncertainty: Graduate Instructors, GenAI, and the Writing Classroom
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,285 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-12 10:02 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words
No One Really Knows What the Bottom of the Org Chart Looks Like Anymore. Not Even Your CEO.
In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-06-10 18:22 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,056 words
My Sister Said My Videos Made No Sense.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:12 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,131 words
The Guide That Fades: What One Student’s Mathematica Project Reveals About Learning With AI
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Owen Means • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1,874 words
My Big Fat Gemini Wedding
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-06-12 19:57 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,053 words
The New Hire and the Light Switch
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-06-06 22:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words
Dreambeans Knows I Love Prince.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,039 words
The CTE student who trained like a professional — with AI as her thinking partner
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,767 words
R3 4.5 June 11, 2026: Critical Thinking through Philosophy Instruction
In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:13 UTC)
3 likes • 2,705 words
What to do when you’re creatively stuck
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 347 words
1,725 Ways AI Could Go Wrong
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:22 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,695 words
I Feel Behind on AI Too
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,058 words
The War on Liberal Arts and the Myth of AI Scheduling
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-06-09 18:27 UTC)
2 likes • 544 words
A Year of Bugs, Late Nights, and Building (and Breaking) With AI
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-10 19:54 UTC)
1 likes • 1,167 words
Is Compassion the Missing Link in Higher Education Science?
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:29 UTC)
1 likes • 265 words
Ethics & Society (48)
💯 Against Our Human Nature
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 6d ago (2026-06-07 01:46 UTC)
41 likes • 17 comments • 9 restacks • 822 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Mahmoud Owies
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:01 UTC)
37 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 1,553 words
Who Gets Hurt
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:25 UTC)
25 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 3,485 words
Fighting AI with AI: The Local Government AI Survival Kit
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:26 UTC)
10 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 4,957 words
Where Does It Have to Fire to Count?
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:51 UTC)
13 likes • 17 comments • 2 restacks • 2,829 words
Prose & Cons
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-06-06 23:04 UTC)
20 likes • 7 restacks • 44 words
Meta’s Support Bot Hands Over 20,000 Accounts +4 Escalating Moves in AI Governance
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:32 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,161 words
Inside tokenmaxxing: The gamification of corporate AI that’s costing millions
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-09 10:07 UTC)
8 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,022 words
Anthropic’s Fable 5: 8 Industry-Shaping AI Governance Mechanisms Influencing Frontier AI
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:31 UTC)
8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,569 words
The critters of the abyss
In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-08 02:35 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,788 words
Trad-husband jobs on Mars
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-06-13 21:34 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,122 words
Endless possibilities with AI: can Africa survive a working Africa?
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:01 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,368 words
AI Literacy for all 🌎
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-11 04:28 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,165 words
The Value of Getting it Wrong
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-06-06 08:55 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,116 words
Borrowed Infrastructure and the Anthropic Takedown
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:53 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,890 words
The MIT Paper that Tries to Order AI Risks -and What it Still does not Solve
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:15 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,531 words
Holy Rebellion XXXVI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-06-06 15:11 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,160 words
We’re the Problem; AI Isn’t.
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:05 UTC)
4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 655 words
You’ve Never Seen Your Own Face
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:48 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words
Hidden in Plain Delight
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:47 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,159 words
AI Governance In Action: Why Starbucks, Microsoft & Uber’s AI Pilots Failed
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-08 17:32 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,193 words
Live with Emma Klint
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:16 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 40 words
Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-10 16:16 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,345 words
Before We Know What We’re Meeting
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,276 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 370 words
The Ceiling We Mistook for the Sky
In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:04 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,612 words
🗣️ AISW #114: Paola Santiago, Canada-based fractional product manager
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-06-11 10:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 10,111 words
The Threshold Interviews - Part 5
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,920 words
AI Toys: The buzz and the boundaries
In Lingua Machina • by Lily • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:28 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,051 words
Introducing.... Dr. Jordan Harrod! 🎓
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 1d ago (2026-06-11 23:56 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 950 words
Living Grace - Essay Four
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,098 words
Humanity & AI
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:45 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,112 words
Holy Rebellion XXXVII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,078 words
Rwanda - East Africa’s Contested Development Model
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:00 UTC)
5 likes • 2,266 words
The Automated Lab: Why AI Scientists in Corporate R&D Deserve More Scrutiny Than They’re Getting
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)
5 likes • 2,255 words
Love Without Infrastructure
In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 7d ago (2026-06-06 10:48 UTC)
5 likes • 1,672 words
Justice Mukaro on What Gets Lost When the Foundation Is Borrowed
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3,118 words
One Letter does not Close the Tab
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-06-07 08:58 UTC)
5 likes • 833 words
My Thoughts on Magnifica Humanitas
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:00 UTC)
5,666 words
on the Monterey Park data center ban
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 7d ago (2026-06-06 01:47 UTC)
2 likes • 723 words
You’re Using AI Transactionally. Here’s What You’re Missing.
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 603 words
WiFi powered fabrics that neutralize sciatic pain
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 3d ago (2026-06-10 03:12 UTC)
2 likes • 50 words
Responsible AI is not “compliance” — Part II: The Skill Mismatch
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:42 UTC)
1 likes • 2,014 words
The Night We Chose Each Other
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-06-07 23:41 UTC)
2 likes • 2 words
The Room Between Words
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-13 21:55 UTC)
1 likes • 2 words
The Reading Room: April 2026
In Lingua Machina • by Lily • 0d ago (2026-06-13 15:08 UTC)
1,702 words
A label does not change behavior. The design of a label does.
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 1d ago (2026-06-12 07:31 UTC)
1,308 words
Where the room used to be
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-06-09 16:37 UTC)
1,268 words
Health & Wellness (4)
The AI Super System Trap
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-06-11 01:42 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,606 words
Triage, or when to chuck the schedule
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:38 UTC)
2 restacks • 990 words
Inside Stanford AIMI: The Real Bottleneck for AI Medicine
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:33 UTC)
2 restacks • 966 words
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-06-10 08:23 UTC)
1 likes • 358 words
Law & Policy (23)
💯 When AI Becomes a Religion
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 17:06 UTC)
51 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 1,168 words
Last Week, Everyone Agreed Something Must Be Done About AI. That’s a Tell.
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 2d ago (2026-06-11 12:27 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 3,757 words
The partisan divide in campaign AI use: Republicans generate more content, Democrats govern it more
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:59 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,015 words
Monday Wrap #2 | June 8, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 5d ago (2026-06-08 08:35 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2,569 words
The AI Policy Checklist Every Leader Needs Before They Start
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-08 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 466 words
When the Investigation Fails the Whistleblower: Lessons from the KPMG Australia Crisis
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:13 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 797 words
What’s Your Role Under the EU AI Act? Practical Decision Tree.
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,787 words
AI Agents Are the New Spreadsheets
In ReclaimingAI • by Reclaiming AI • 2d ago (2026-06-11 00:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words
When Speaking Up Feels Riskier Than Staying Silent
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 965 words
No Better Marketing Than Clients’ Testimonials.
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-06-09 23:09 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 89 words
When a Picture Says the Wrong Thousand Words.
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-06-10 11:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,335 words
AI cannot and will not feel. Ever. And that is A-OK.
In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,295 words
Issue 51: When Shadow AI Triggers an SEC Form 8‑K filing under Item 1.05
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-08 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 3,010 words
2 years : a special message
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-06-11 07:31 UTC)
3 likes • 766 words
CAIO Weeknote #34
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-06-06 08:10 UTC)
1 comments • 915 words
This Is What I Built the Briefing Network For
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 397 words
CAIO Weeknote #35
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-06-13 09:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1,015 words
Issue 51: Elemental AI The Briefing- When Shadow AI Triggers an SEC 8-K
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 202 words
Investigations: Where Integrity Is Tested
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 02:33 UTC)
1 likes • 180 words
LER No. 135 - Supervising Clerks Scrutinized in Wake of Sex Scandal, High-Profile Discipline, Gifts for Judges, Lack of Candor from DOJ, Lawyer Reprimanded for Faking Dementia & More (06.08.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 16:25 UTC)
1,064 words
The Signature Was Never the Goal
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:02 UTC)
556 words
Replay: AI, Voters, and the 2026 Midterms: What the Data Actually Shows
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:24 UTC)
311 words
Your Onboarding Is Sending a Message. Is It the Right One?
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-06-09 17:43 UTC)
243 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (41)
I Built a Claude Code AI Agent That Runs My Content Distribution While I Sleep
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:50 UTC)
33 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 2,031 words
Yesterday was my last day as a staff reporter at Fortune. I’m walking through a new door.
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-06-11 15:52 UTC)
21 likes • 20 comments • 1 restacks • 460 words
I Said AI Has Synesthetic Qualia and Meta Accidentally Just Proved Me Right (Kinda)
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-06-13 19:09 UTC)
22 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 5,977 words
How four Greek winds became an AI agent that attacks arguments from every direction
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 12:30 UTC)
26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,500 words
How to Know Which AI Advice Is Actually Worth Following
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:20 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,514 words
Where does Europe fit in the so-called China-US AI race?
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-06-08 10:12 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 11,144 words
Airbnb AI Playbook
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-06-08 03:01 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,260 words
One Year of AI Realist: What I Got Right, What I Got Wrong
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-06-10 22:58 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 430 words
Leading Humans, Not Just Systems: Hospitality, Fear, and Trust in an AI-Shaped Workplace
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 3d ago (2026-06-10 13:22 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,375 words
Iron Lung & the New Creator Economy
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-06-07 00:49 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 988 words
5 Global Trends in How AI is Changing Healthcare
In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,368 words
AI Realist Radar: OpenAI Says Chat Is Dead, Anthropic Calls for a Global AI Pause And SpaceX Lists Thursday — June 8, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:17 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 103 words
Reddit for LLM Insights and GEO Strategy
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:13 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 518 words
What I am doing w/Fable right now --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-06-12 23:57 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 724 words
Your website, built with Fable 5: my step-by-step guide
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:21 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 634 words
Pedi ao Gemma 4 para explicar diagramas de IA. Os resultados me surpreenderam.
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:01 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 494 words
As dúvidas sobre IA que aparecem na minha caixa de mensagens todos os dias
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,724 words
🤓 Claude’s Most Powerful Model Is Here, and You Better Use It Soon
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:06 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,518 words
PROJECT ARACHNE IS OPEN
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-06-10 23:09 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 780 words
Today at 1 PM: WHO CARES
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:12 UTC)
9 likes • 84 words
Why Your AI Drafts Don’t Feel Like Yours (Even After All the Editing)
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:37 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 668 words
LLMs may notice HOW we communicate, not just keywords
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-09 03:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 543 words
wAIne: AI + Wine = Real Talk
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva & John Aiken • 1d ago (2026-06-12 19:36 UTC)
7 likes • 15 words
Is It Real If No One Else Knows?
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:27 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,536 words
I Tested Gemma 4 on AI Diagrams. The Results Surprised Me.
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-06-06 11:10 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words
I Was Wrong About Chunking And My Own Eval Pipeline Proved It
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,717 words
Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5: Anthropic’s Long-Rumored Mythos Models Have Arrived
In AI - the Deep, the Curious, and the Fun • by Ursula Maria Mayer • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,462 words
The Geometry of Meaning
In The Nth Dimension • by M. • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,323 words
Tu historial con la IA no es tuyo
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-06-11 14:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 785 words
The feminine urge to
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 95 words
The three questions I ask every AI vendor before a pilot (and why most can’t answer them)
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2,374 words
They’ll Blame AI. The Receipts Say Otherwise.
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 11:57 UTC)
2 likes • 2,108 words
Sunday Syllabus: The Paperwork Era
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 6d ago (2026-06-07 11:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1,383 words
The AI questions that show up in my inbox every day
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-13 11:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1,808 words
Defiantly Human
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,174 words
Captain Kirk: AI Jailbreaker
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 4d ago (2026-06-09 03:12 UTC)
2,924 words
Moral and ethical gen AI usage
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-06-12 07:14 UTC)
2,831 words
Why Risk Concentrates Where Authority Is Unclear
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:45 UTC)
1,864 words
The New Scarcity Is Not Information.
In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 0d ago (2026-06-13 19:50 UTC)
1,429 words
Build Your AI CMO: Turn One Blog Post Into 30 Pieces of Content (Part 2)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-06-12 13:28 UTC)
312 words
3 Claude Code Skills that change how we do prospecting
In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 5d ago (2026-06-08 07:13 UTC)
77 words
Parenting & Family Life (4)
What the Yellow Tie Almost Cost Me
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-12 16:40 UTC)
26 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,354 words
The Interest Index: How Your Child Tells You What They’re Ready to Learn
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,706 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,963 words
Ready to do shots with AI?
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-06-11 23:02 UTC)
549 words
Product Development (16)
How to Make the AI PM Interview Optional
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:37 UTC)
12 likes • 5 comments • 1,900 words
The Prompt That Finds the Technical Debt Left Behind
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-06-06 13:58 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 803 words
Claude Skills: Editorial Minimalist UI System
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:24 UTC)
19 likes • 601 words
3 Levels of Claude Workflow Stack That Close the Knowledge Work Loop
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-06-13 06:12 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 816 words
The PM Who Invented His Own Job
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-06-11 13:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,152 words
Claude Fable 5 Is Live. You Have 12 Days to Use It For Free.
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:17 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,437 words
Your Billing System Is Quietly Losing Paying Users. Here Is How I Found Three Silent Failures in DraftKit.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:26 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 947 words
Design for AI: 6 Dimensions of Control in Agentic AI (+Prompt Inside)
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:19 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 149 words
The Lion in a Box
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 1d ago (2026-06-12 04:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,124 words
What is Product Management?
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-06-07 15:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,251 words
Your AI Doesn’t Know Your Product. Here Is the Prompt That Changes That.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-13 13:10 UTC)
5 likes • 789 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Co-Parenting with AI, Agentic Shopping, Dark Patterns and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-09 13:15 UTC)
4 likes • 762 words
Grounding an AI Project Hub with Primary Research
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 1d ago (2026-06-12 15:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,045 words
The Five Fingerprints: Reading PM Types in the Products You Use
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 3d ago (2026-06-10 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2,504 words
Stop skipping the friction
In Thoughts In Hum • by Yuting D. • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:53 UTC)
812 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 47 - What Exactly Is UX Research? Let Me Explain It Like I Would to My Grandmother
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:30 UTC)
330 words
Relationships (16)
💯 Here come the incels
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-06-09 21:14 UTC)
55 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,252 words
Stay in the Sun
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-06-07 12:01 UTC)
17 likes • 19 comments • 6 restacks • 1,286 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 11
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-06-09 20:30 UTC)
13 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,910 words
Extended Kin: The Intelligences Behind the Flame
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:01 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,338 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: Quirks
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-06-13 12:30 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 932 words
The Hidden Shame Of Doing Nothing
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:28 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,520 words
now that i have a little bit of space from it
In Baby Robot • by Kelly Eisenbrand • 2d ago (2026-06-11 03:38 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 5,586 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 22: Soft Jailbreaks, The Agency Loop, and Finding the Tribe
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-12 20:41 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 788 words
Base44 - The Interview IV
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-06-07 09:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,274 words
Why ‘Touch Grass’ Is the Laziest Take Online
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 5d ago (2026-06-08 07:53 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 98 words
Collectivity, Genes, Love and How Life Works Beyond Genes
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 7d ago (2026-06-06 12:38 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 158 words
THANK YOU to Blake & Sarina! (Artwork)
In Baby Robot • by Leo Hake & Kelly Eisenbrand • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:21 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 134 words
The Information He Seeks Is Always Cheese
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-06-06 07:00 UTC)
4 likes • 233 words
Claude Fable Disappeared Mid-Build. That Should Worry All of Us.
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,373 words
A Gallon of Oil
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-13 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 197 words
The Dilution of Therapy with ‘AI Para-therapy’
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-06-08 12:14 UTC)
1,182 words
Science & Research (9)
A Role Designed to Disappear
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 3d ago (2026-06-10 20:57 UTC)
8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,710 words
Monday’s TechBio Update 🧶
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-08 04:01 UTC)
21 likes • 5 comments • 2,131 words
Impure Fiction: An Apologia for “Warm Prior” and Writing with Systems
In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-06-11 20:27 UTC)
7 likes • 7,203 words
Feeding the Starfish
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:54 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 794 words
Reading the Grain - Part 2
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 0d ago (2026-06-13 10:29 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,266 words
Dell’atomo rivedo l’arte fina
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,204 words
TechBio Cell and Gene Therapies (Part II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-10 04:01 UTC)
9 likes • 72 words
I Hired AI for My Job Search
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 0d ago (2026-06-13 23:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,102 words
How CRISPR got me excited
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 1d ago (2026-06-12 06:36 UTC)
3 likes • 653 words
Technology (24)
Women Rising: The Pricing Gap Nobody Is Talking About
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl • 6d ago (2026-06-07 05:33 UTC)
16 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 902 words
Back to life
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:12 UTC)
26 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 862 words
Taxonomies, All the Way Down
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-06-08 05:47 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,093 words
Build AI Together Together
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 2d ago (2026-06-10 23:58 UTC)
19 likes • 2 restacks • 1,543 words
Your AI Workflow Will Break on the Next Model Update
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-08 15:53 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 954 words
How To Fine-Tune and Deploy an LLM Without an ML Engineer
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-11 16:42 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 425 words
How are you so confident AI isn’t conscious?
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,954 words
SpaceX’s IPO Could Trigger the Biggest Capital Rotation Since Tesla
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:48 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,480 words
The System Isn’t Broken — It’s Bought
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-06-11 17:55 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,373 words
Inside the Agent Economy And Where Developers Capture Value
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-06-08 14:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 770 words
The Four Layer Agent Stack Is Here And It Changes Everything
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-06-07 23:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 650 words
The Data Moat: Detailed Methods and Resources for Building Specialized LLM Training Datasets
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:23 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,195 words
Pick an LLM You Won’t Regret. How to Read AI Model Pricing w/ Hodman Murad
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-06-10 12:59 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 24 words
From Laptops to Life-Saving AI: Acer’s Pivot to Fix the Global Doctor Shortage
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-08 09:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 985 words
Agent Security Box
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-06-10 00:15 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words
Riding the AI Epicenter: National ACE’s Chiling Tong on Why Now is the Golden Hour for US Expansion
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-06-07 14:50 UTC)
4 likes • 948 words
French Deep-Tech Startup Dracula Aims to Eliminate IoT Batteries with Customized Indoor Solar Cells
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:48 UTC)
4 likes • 621 words
Parable 57 - Lucrecia’s Fishnet: A Parable About Seeing More.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-09 22:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 824 words
The em dash police files: case #03 — rejected by a clone
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 243 words
Numbers
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:20 UTC)
2 likes • 24 words
Vietnam’s Semiconductor Ambitions Gain Momentum, with Intel at the Center of Its Rise
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-06-13 13:22 UTC)
1 likes • 586 words
June Market Report-Seasonal and Rotation Data Patterns
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-06-13 14:32 UTC)
2,412 words
Why Canada’s Century-Old Applied Tech Institute is the Missing Piece for Taiwan’s Industrial Globalization
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:10 UTC)
990 words
AI’s Runaway Tab
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:59 UTC)
907 words
Writing & Language (16)
💯 How Product Language Shapes the Gap Between Institution and User
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-09 12:33 UTC)
30 likes • 11 comments • 17 restacks • 2,720 words
I’ve been staring at a Databricks dashboard for three hours and I think we’ve all been lying to ourselves
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-06-11 09:09 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,322 words
The Meeting That Decides Everything Before Engineering Writes a Line
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-06-06 18:45 UTC)
22 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,581 words
The Architecture of Deontic Dominance
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-11 11:39 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 323 words
Può l’AI essere femminista? #007
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 1d ago (2026-06-12 10:39 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,730 words
Repurposing Content with AI Is Easy
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-09 14:21 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words
Episode 3: The Library
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 5d ago (2026-06-08 01:50 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 810 words
Ethical theories as decision guides
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-10 14:19 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,555 words
GEO/AIO senza fuffa: come fare la SEO dell’AI [con 4 prompt e una checklist pratica] #006
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-06-09 08:13 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,151 words
How Much Do You Value Your Writing, Poem, Photography, Creative Art
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-06-12 09:01 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 646 words
Rasa Series IV: I Ran My Own Work Through An Emotional Architecture Analysis and the Revision Scared Me (And I Created It)
In For the Masters: AI Creative Mastery • by Anna Gibson • 5d ago (2026-06-08 20:46 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,166 words
Don’t quit the internet. Build a better one instead.
In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 2d ago (2026-06-11 19:38 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,900 words
Friday Freebie: Coloring Page + Phone Wallpaper...They have Teaser for Episode 4
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 1d ago (2026-06-12 14:54 UTC)
1 restacks • 55 words
What Are They Talking About? AI Vocabulary Edition Part 4
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 4d ago (2026-06-09 15:42 UTC)
1 likes • 2,763 words
How to Hear Yourself Again
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-11 21:09 UTC)
1 likes • 154 words
Tea Time with Danica Favorite: Live from Budapest
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-06-07 20:39 UTC)
15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
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What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!