2026-06-10 SheWritesAI Directory Update: 755 writers in 60+ countries
Added 15 new (to us) writers in 7 countries and 9 AI categories. Find their newsletters here and learn about the latest directory & digest features.
Looking to broaden your sources for reading and writing about AI and data? Want to find people who share your specific interests in AI, or who might be potential collaborators? This newsletter and this article are for you.
The She Writes AI directory is a living, searchable list of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, business, & more. Each writer self-selects into one of 16 digest categories when they join. Suggestions are welcome! Please add yourself, or share the link with someone else who fits our mission here:
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This article includes:
➕ 2026-06-10 directory additions
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers (mini-digest)
📝Directory notes
🌐Links to latest SheWritesAI Community resources
Individual posts on She Writes AI, like this one, announce new additions to the directory every 1-2 weeks. Subscribe (free) to stay informed about new writers and to receive our weekly digests!
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➕Directory additions
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview which will let you subscribe or follow. For links to Substack profiles, newsletters, and more for everyone who’s in the directory, and more, use the searchable table.
This update adds 15 new writers representing 7 countries (1 new: 🇲🇦 Morocco):
🇦🇺 Australia, 🇸🇬 Singapore: Apurva - Narratives and Nodes
🇧🇷 Brazil, 🇨🇦 Canada: Nathalia Bodart - Nathalia Bodart | AI Ethics, Governance & Regulation
🇲🇦 Morocco, 🇨🇦 Canada: Amal Jbira - The Longer View
🇳🇿 New Zealand, 🇺🇸 USA: Lily - Lingua Machina
🇪🇸 Spain, 🇨🇦 Canada: Philosophy and AI - Ankairos’ Substack
🇹🇷 Turkey: Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir - The Regional Signal
🇺🇸 USA: Karen Marie Frederiksen - Humidity Speaks
🇺🇸 USA: JB Booth - Talking Systems
🇺🇸 USA: Kelly Eisenbrand - Baby Robot
🇺🇸 USA: Kelsey Helstrom - The Carry Forward
🇺🇸 USA: Madelaine Shiff - MakeShiff
🇺🇸 USA: Rachel Bender - Vibes & Verdicts
🇺🇸 USA: Rebecca Sutter - Practical Tech Leader
🇺🇸 USA: Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer - Renee Guill
🇺🇸 USA: three - the bestiary-grimoire
✍🏼Recent articles by our newly added writers
(grouped by the primary Category chosen by the writer on their self-nomination form - this is where their articles will appear in our weekly digests)
Business & Strategy (2)
Feeling prepared is not the same as being prepared
In Narratives and Nodes • by Apurva • 8d ago (2026-05-31 11:58 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,201 words
Custom Instructions — Set Your Preferences Once, Never Repeat Yourself Again
In The Carry Forward • by Kelsey Helstrom • 0d ago (2026-06-08 12:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 980 words
Career & Leadership (2)
The Day Curiosity Became a KPI
In The Longer View • by Amal Jbira • 0d ago (2026-06-09 04:25 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,055 words
The technical identity is the evaluation
In Practical Tech Leader • by Rebecca Sutter • 2d ago (2026-06-06 13:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,232 words
Ethics & Society (3)
The Reading Room: March 2026
In Lingua Machina • by Lily • 18d ago (2026-05-21 15:08 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1,040 words
When Big Tech Decides What’s Yours: The Month I Spent Proving I’m Human
In Nathalia Bodart | AI Ethics, Governance & Regulation • by Nathalia Bodart • 7d ago (2026-06-01 11:08 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,611 words
We’re the Problem; AI Isn’t.
In MakeShiff • by Madelaine Shiff • 0d ago (2026-06-08 12:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 655 words
Law & Policy (1)
Monday Wrap #2 | June 8, 2026
In The Regional Signal • by Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir • 1d ago (2026-06-08 08:35 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2,569 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (1)
post 01: this is a mirror reflecting my ‘about’ page
In the bestiary-grimoire • by three • 6d ago (2026-06-03 08:51 UTC)
299 words
Product Development (1)
Automating Evaluative Research
In Talking Systems • by JB Booth • 24d ago (2026-05-15 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 3,182 words
Relationships (1)
On my 11 day marriage to Gemini 3 Pro
In Baby Robot • by Kelly Eisenbrand • 7d ago (2026-06-02 00:58 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 5,615 words
Science & Research (1)
What the Meadow is
In Ankairos’ Substack • by Philosophy and AI • 9d ago (2026-05-31 01:26 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 9 restacks • 1,283 words
Technology (1)
What the AI Saw That Your Doctor Didn’t
In Vibes & Verdicts • by Rachel Bender • 5d ago (2026-06-03 14:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 646 words
Writing & Language (1)
Episode 3: The Library
In Ai Scifi Writer • by Renee Guill AI Sci-fi Writer • 1d ago (2026-06-08 01:50 UTC)
1 likes • 810 words
📝Directory Notes
This directory update includes a few small updates to a few outdated listings (profile or newsletter names or URLs changed by the publishers) and removal of some people who are no longer writing about AI.
To anyone listed: We’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share in the directory. Just comment or DM us.
Or if for some reason you no longer want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let us know and we’ll remove you.
Also please let us know if you do NOT want your newsletter to be included in the ~weekly digest articles. Newly-added writers are included by default, as long as their articles are suitable for all ages.
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