SheWritesAI digest for June 7, 2026: 10 collaborations, 387 articles
10 Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 387 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 732 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, June 7, 2026
10 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 387 Total Articles
Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization
Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles
7 day lookback • 732 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (10)
💯✨ 1. 12 AI Projects Built by the PwA Community
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Patricia Juarez @ AWS & The Engineering Dad & Daniel (Dig. Craft Workshop) & Elena | AI Product Leader & Keeping TABs on Your AI Agents & Xian & Caroline Vrauwdeunt & CP & Finn Tropy & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 3d ago (2026-06-03 05:17 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 82 likes • 26 comments • 19 restacks • 2,431 words
Summary: I Keep Saying You Can Build with AI. Here’s Proof.
💯✨ 2. Mia Kiraki Builds Stories Into Every Corner of Her Images. Here’s How.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:01 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 53 comments • 14 restacks • 2,542 words
Summary: Most creators use visuals to decorate their posts. Mia Kiraki uses them to tell a second story entirely — one most people never even notice.
💯✨ 3. What Helps AI Companionship Stay Healthy
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI & Becoming & Clayton Ramsey & Goldilocks & Ida-Emilia Kaukonen & JJ Harper & Lola and Lux & Luna & Julian & Catherine & Reality Re-Thunk & Sabine Voss • 5d ago (2026-06-01 12:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 39 likes • 24 comments • 20 restacks • 3,996 words
Summary: Twelve Substack voices share the boundaries, rituals, reality checks, and practices that keep AI companionship grounded.
✨ 4. Women Rising: Build the Flywheel. The Badge Follows.
In Code Like A Girl • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-06-05 05:35 UTC)
Category: Technology • 23 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 3,304 words
Summary: Karo Zieminski started Product with Attitude with zero followers. One year later, she’s on the Bestseller list. Here’s how she built it.
✨ 5. 📜 AISW #113: Elena Calvillo, Mexico-based product leader
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,420 words
Summary: Written interview with Mexico-based product leader and builder Elena Calvillo on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s ...
✨ 6. Katrina Watson & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #20, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Katrina Watson • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:04 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,282 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.18: AI in Retail and e-Commerce. How AI levels the playing field for small business and why transparent, ethical personal...
✨ 7. Soribel Feliz & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #19, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-06-03 02:06 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,960 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.20: Why AI governance is an evolution of privacy and cybersecurity, and how to build operational infrastructure that repl...
✨ 8. 📚 Call For Proposals: She Writes AI Everywhere book3
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:02 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 14 likes • 1 restacks • 220 words
Summary: Want to become a published book co-author and share what you’ve learned about AI? Book3 chapter proposals are open until June 30. Here’s how to sub...
✨ 9. Midhat Tilawat & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #21, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat t • 0d ago (2026-06-06 10:06 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 4,091 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol.1, Ch.8: AI in Decision-Making: A Helper, Not a Hand to Hold Forever. How AI provides vital decision support during life’s most ...
✨ 10. Herstory profile: Dr. Geetha Manjunath — Building AI Systems That Save Lives
In She Writes AI Community • by Celeste Garcia & SheWritesAI • 1d ago (2026-06-05 21:00 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 702 words
Summary: AI Built for People
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. They Built a System to See Everything. But It Can’t See You.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 155 likes • 13 comments • 70 restacks • 12,403 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Stay messy. Stay weird. Be the datapoint their data centres can’t compute.
💯💟 2. Claude is Not Your Friend
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 105 likes • 77 comments • 41 restacks • 5,183 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Or is he? Anthropic Can’t Decide
💯💟 3. I analyzed 16,000 articles to find AI writing on Substack
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 78 likes • 82 comments • 12 restacks • 1,961 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: “It’s not this, it’s that” is a rhetorical technique called antithesis, and it is all over Substack. In 2026, it is nearly 5X more prevalent than i...
💯💟 4. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: Tend What You Have
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:17 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 63 likes • 67 comments • 14 restacks • 1,506 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What happens when the algorithm keeps working while you don’t
💯💟 5. Let’s celebrate the lowest Covid levels recorded since the pandemic started
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:45 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 108 likes • 33 comments • 19 restacks • 814 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: There is hardly any Covid in the community, hardly anyone is being hospitalised with Covid and thankfully it is contributing to very few deaths. Th...
💯💟 6. The most honest AI yet is also the easiest to fool yourself with
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 63 likes • 29 comments • 11 restacks • 1,848 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A 1971 desert film and the latest wave of AI models are running the same experiment on you, and a lot of us are failing it the same way.
💯💟 7. am i a good girl now?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:41 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 85 likes • 13 comments • 13 restacks • 394 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: plus links and recs
💯💟 8. Sunday Scaries with Kyle Ryan & JHong
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:56 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 45 likes • 34 comments • 6 restacks • 31 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A recording from JHong’s live video
💯💟 9. The Simplest Way to Turn Any AI Chat Into a Reusable Workflow (Free Claude Skill)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 28 comments • 8 restacks • 2,356 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Learn how to document and reuse AI workflows instead of re-explaining the same task. Here’s a free Claude skill that turns any chat into a reusable...
💯💟 10. How I Used Claude To Crack The Code Of Viral Substack Notes
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 49 likes • 27 comments • 3 restacks • 2,005 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A step-by-step guide to analyzing your best-performing Substack notes and creating a repeatable system for engagement
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. 🌻 conversations on culture in the AI age
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:02 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 67 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 4,791 words
Summary: my Substack talk and conversation with Benjamín Labatut
🎲 2. sea legs
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:10 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 31 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,700 words
Summary: your dreams have a cold start problem
🎲 3. Oui, mais…
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-31 17:41 UTC)
Category: Technology • 27 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 894 words
Summary: Eloge de la nuance à l’âge des certitudes artificielles.
🎲 4. Part 5: The Bot That Loves You Back
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:05 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 9 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,827 words
Summary: Kill-bot. Spy-bot. Grief-bot. Care-bot. Love-bot. Sex-bot. Death-bot. Baby-bot. Is this where it ends? [Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Se...
🎲 5. Monday’s TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:01 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 23 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words
Summary: Latest TechBio News
🎲 6. A different approach for agentic AI
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:55 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 4 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,607 words
Summary: Business Use case in a regulated industry (Europe)
🎲 7. Humanoids Summit Tokyo 2026 — Key Takeaways
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-31 13:43 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,007 words
Summary: The robot is no longer the story…
🎲 8. When AI Starts Acting on Its Own
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by @The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 17 likes • 1 restacks • 951 words
Summary: Why autonomous AI agents, AI radio stations, and “digital arson” experiments should become part of AI literacy education now.
🎲 9. Orchestration Economics: Agentic AI Is in Production (Chapter 5)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:15 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 3,987 words
Summary: What separates a powerful model from a production agentic system is the layer that coordinates: the protocols, memory, and orchestration. That laye...
🎲 10. Rethinking the AI PM Resume
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:07 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,233 words
Summary: The video and the lessons learned along the way
AI & ML Techniques (31)
最好的養生，不過是好好吃飯
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:41 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳這場台灣GTC到底說了什麼(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 01:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
Fine-Tuning LLMs: When to Do It and When Not To
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 457 words
What AI Agents Should Never Do on Their Own
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-06-05 05:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 127 words
細行報告 —— Ladies and Gentlemen, the next 1T company.
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 00:39 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳這場台灣GTC到底說了什麼(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:41 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 265 words
細行報告 —— 該購買SpaceX的IPO嗎?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 23:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 為什麼有些飯店明明花了很多錢，但還是不高級?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-02 23:39 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
A piece of my soul died on June 4, 1989.
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:16 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 64 words
日本投資 ---- 日本年輕人選擇放棄下一代
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:49 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— AI已經不只是一個板塊，AI就是整個市場
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 01:36 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊產業鏈分析(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 00:46 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 16 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳這場台灣GTC到底說了什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:14 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
細行報告 —— 太空股集體暴升背後的機遇(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-30 21:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
日本投資 ---- 日本頂級豪門大公開
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 23:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Can San Francisco Come Back?
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 7d ago (2026-05-30 01:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,377 words
Girl, Read This 009💗: Nobody Is Watching Out for Your Data
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 706 words
細行報告 —— SpaceX萬億估值背後的四個可借鑑成功策略 (二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
日本投資 ---- 為什麼有些飯店明明花了很多錢，但還是不高級(二)?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-02 23:47 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— SpaceX萬億估值背後的四個可借鑑成功策略
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Lesson 7.4: How do you tell the LLM to say “I don’t know”?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,405 words
The Signal from Boston: AI Is Now a Workforce Readiness Question
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 7d ago (2026-05-30 21:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 888 words
細行報告 —— 每一次大跌，都是低級良機，深度復盤與操作策略
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-06 22:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 20 words
日本投資 ---- 把事情做到100分的國家，為什麼這些年越來越少看到0到1的創新?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-03 23:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 8.1 :Why does my RAG fail on multi-hop and complex questions?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-03 09:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,129 words
Lesson 7.5: What is a RAG answer citation and how do you implement it?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:29 UTC)
1 likes • 2,087 words
What a Product Manager Needs to Know About the Great American AI Act
In The Health AI Review • by Pallavi Challagundla • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,573 words
Lesson 8.2: What is query rewriting and how does it help retrieval?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-06-04 04:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1,161 words
Lesson 8.3: What is multi-query retrieval and when do you use it?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-06-05 04:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,017 words
The Brief: 1,000 Agents
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:30 UTC)
1 likes • 556 words
A field history of how supercomputers fail
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:54 UTC)
630 words
Business & Strategy (67)
How The Enlightenment Ends
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:01 UTC)
38 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 1,051 words
The Behaviour Was Never Explicitly Designed
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Dimitrius Pacheco • 7d ago (2026-05-30 14:01 UTC)
20 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 2,083 words
Your MacBook Can Organize Its Own Mess
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:54 UTC)
30 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,280 words
Software Inflected. So, What’s Next?
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:03 UTC)
20 likes • 9 restacks • 940 words
The Luxury of Being Understood
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:07 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 3,012 words
The top 24 AI stories from the last month
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-06-03 09:17 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,381 words
AI Didn’t Take Your Job. Your Boss Did.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-05-31 05:45 UTC)
10 likes • 5 restacks • 2,055 words
When Did We Stop Paying Attention?
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:51 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 649 words
#35 Recruiters are drowning in CVs. Strong Candidates are invisible. SuperMe is the way to fix both.
In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,935 words
SpaceX IPO: Why Enterprise AI is an $800B Black Hole in the $1.75 Trillion Story
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:15 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 3,886 words
The Flat AI Company Is Another Kind of Authoritarianism
In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 3d ago (2026-06-03 07:31 UTC)
21 likes • 1,815 words
The Part I Left Out
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:24 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,478 words
To understand AI’s impact on work start with tasks
In Within Context • by Gayatri • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:55 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,744 words
They Move the Needle: Special SEO Edition — How to Make Your Work Discoverable in the Age of AI
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Natia Kurdadze • 0d ago (2026-06-06 09:30 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words
The AI Employee Handbook
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,476 words
They Move the Needle — Georg and the Story Behind Certado Suite
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Georg Leber • 7d ago (2026-05-30 09:31 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,419 words
The Calendar’s Seasonality Quiet Edge
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-06-06 07:47 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 235 words
Private Equity Value Creation: Building a repeatable stack
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-06 14:01 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,438 words
Stories Sell. Most People Forget Their Best Ones.
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 593 words
AI, Safety and GDP: The Blind Spot in Today’s Macro Story
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:47 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,567 words
Fifty Words
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-06-03 17:26 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,400 words
AI: A tool that thinks for you, or a tool that makes you think?
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:35 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,425 words
Financing the Hard Middle. The new funding layer in Deep Tech
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & The Scenarionist • 2d ago (2026-06-04 17:23 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 372 words
The Wheel Wasn’t the Point
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-03 22:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
Build your Own Chief of Staff with AI. Save $160,000 and 10 hours a week.
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:52 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 769 words
Así genero videos explicativos con IA gratis.
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-31 18:01 UTC)
10 likes • 913 words
Business for Nerds is Getting Clearer
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:09 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 544 words
11 ways I run my marketing through Claude Cowork
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:58 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 737 words
The Playbook for Finding Your Minimum Viable User
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-06-04 09:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,070 words
Austria Just Built Its First Humanoid Robot (with a drone in the head)! Here’s Why That Matters More Than You Think.
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-06-05 23:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 996 words
Building in Public Is a Lever, Not a Rule
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 746 words
Insider Knowledge by Those in the Know Who Spill the Tea for Lexi
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 0d ago (2026-06-06 01:34 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 389 words
Struggling to Think of AI Use Cases, Start Here!
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:38 UTC)
7 likes • 1,734 words
The AI Sends 25,000 Emails. A Human Still Closes the Deal.
In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 4d ago (2026-06-01 23:49 UTC)
7 likes • 428 words
What You Actually Own When You Own First-Party Data: The Consent Test for Brand-Side Marketers
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-03 00:29 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,289 words
How to Define Your ICP Using Claude and Clay When You Have No Customers and No Data
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:20 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,382 words
I’m not anti-AI
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-06-06 15:21 UTC)
6 likes • 911 words
AI and The Future of Healthcare 🏥
In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:53 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,826 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.80
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,321 words
Making AI reliably useful means managing its constraints, not just its capabilities
In Within Context • by Gayatri • 0d ago (2026-06-06 14:16 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,606 words
The Bilingual Professional Will Win the Next Decade
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 6d ago (2026-05-31 08:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,429 words
Ein anderer Ansatz für agentische KI
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:55 UTC)
3 likes • 2,372 words
AI Safety, Security, Sovereignty and more
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-06-01 22:14 UTC)
4 likes • 343 words
What National Donut Day can teach us about AI and marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:26 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,179 words
A Company Spent Half a Billion Dollars on Claude and Forgot to Check the Bill
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:43 UTC)
3 likes • 687 words
The Rise of AI Shame
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:46 UTC)
1 restacks • 298 words
Offer Lab Field Note: Marketing Without Shapeshifting
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:46 UTC)
3 likes • 59 words
Why Don’t I Trust Myself?
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1,548 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:00 UTC)
2,762 words
Using email as a service provider vs. creator with Bev Feldman
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)
1 likes • 569 words
Using email as a service provider vs. creator with Bev Feldman
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)
1 likes • 569 words
You Can’t Negotiate a Term You Can’t Define
In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:31 UTC)
2,296 words
The Mythos Moment - Part I
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:03 UTC)
2,055 words
Is this the end of unmetered AI? - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #31
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:47 UTC)
1,394 words
How We Work — and What AI Cannot Do
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-05-31 13:53 UTC)
1,257 words
ESP Authority: The Complete Wave Series
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 19:37 UTC)
869 words
What AI Is Doing to the Written Word
In Vanshika’s Newsletter • by Vanshika Goel • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:31 UTC)
765 words
Sacral Authority - The Gut Response
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 20:22 UTC)
293 words
Trust Your Body Guide
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:23 UTC)
246 words
What Are You Here to Heal, Build, or Understand?
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:17 UTC)
246 words
ESP Authority: Part 1 - You Were Never Too Much. You Were Too Fast.
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:35 UTC)
142 words
ESP Authority: Part 3 - The Four Pillars of Emotional Authority Intelligence
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:40 UTC)
133 words
ESP Authority: Part 5 — Why Your Emotional Body Is Your Wealth Blueprint
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:46 UTC)
131 words
ESP Authority: Part 6 — Closing Transmission + Your Next Step
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:44 UTC)
121 words
ESP Authority: Part 4 — The 30-Second Check-In
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:41 UTC)
120 words
ESP Authority: Part 2 - The Noise Isn’t You
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:38 UTC)
120 words
Who Are You Becoming? Attachment Styles, Your Future Self, and the $5K/Day Field
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 19:07 UTC)
64 words
Career & Leadership (12)
What AI quietly edits out of your voice
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:48 UTC)
15 likes • 25 comments • 4 restacks • 2,297 words
The Sprint That Works Alone and Breaks in a Room
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Ivan Palomino • 5d ago (2026-06-01 12:55 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,216 words
You Can Buy a Small Online Business Instead of Building One. Here’s What That Actually Looks Like
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-06-05 03:53 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,134 words
Building a Micro-SaaS Side Hustle with AI: What Claude Can’t Handle-Emails, PDFs, and Our Fixes (Vol 2)
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-06-03 03:54 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,496 words
Generative AI News: 2 upcoming webinars
In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:16 UTC)
13 likes • 495 words
🤝 Reinventing Yourself? Start With Relationships
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:06 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,559 words
You Don’t Lack Boundaries. You Lack a Script
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:55 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 836 words
The Red Coats Are Gone. The Black Hats Are Here.
In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,893 words
Reducing the Decision Fatigue Barrier to Being Healthy
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,032 words
The Guideline Moved the Moment We Wrote It
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 1d ago (2026-06-05 01:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1,029 words
The AI Shift Nobody’s Talking About
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:02 UTC)
1,877 words
Nobody Talks About the Years Before the Breakthrough
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:01 UTC)
830 words
Data & Analytics (10)
Last two weeks of Trump: science gutted, enemies attacked, and Cuba in the crosshairs
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:10 UTC)
45 likes • 8 comments • 12 restacks • 120 words
Trust Is the Only Metric That Actually Matters
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-01 07:49 UTC)
34 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 1,118 words
CEOs are betting on AI-driven layoffs. The data is betting against them.
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:18 UTC)
45 likes • 12 restacks • 1,614 words
Oops, these guys accidentally spent $500 million on AI in one month
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:14 UTC)
41 likes • 4 restacks • 3,649 words
The Web3 Curse
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-05 07:48 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 3,728 words
Creativity Is Not a Talent. It Is a Way of Operating.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-06-03 08:12 UTC)
31 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,114 words
AI explainability begins with enterprise meaning
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:25 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,157 words
Decision Avoidance
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 807 words
4 Snowflake Summit Hot Topics
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-04 17:16 UTC)
11 likes • 635 words
Figuring Out Chaos. Now What? - Issue 318
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:02 UTC)
8 likes • 1,827 words
Design & Creative Arts (8)
Your So-Called Target Reader May Not Exist
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:32 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 916 words
Happy Pride. I’m Posting Gay Shit.
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:50 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 473 words
Should AI Pride Be a Thing?
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:18 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 811 words
AI is changing product management, but not in the way we expected.
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:04 UTC)
6 likes • 1,026 words
LA on the Lot 2026
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:15 UTC)
1 likes • 893 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-03 14:01 UTC)
1 likes • 36 words
Design Eye: Auteurism, Tomato Candles and The Three Disgraces
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-05-31 06:02 UTC)
1,207 words
A Love Letter to Gay Bars
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:00 UTC)
582 words
Education & Learning (26)
The Dunning-Kruger Effect Democratized
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:30 UTC)
29 likes • 20 comments • 9 restacks • 1,614 words
On what we mean when we say “inclusive” teaching
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 7d ago (2026-05-30 01:21 UTC)
51 likes • 12 restacks • 936 words
AI is making you faster AND slower, better AND worse at your job
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-06-04 07:00 UTC)
62 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,585 words
What Bad Philosophy Costs Us in the Age of AI
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:02 UTC)
22 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,709 words
🤖 Learning Is Not AI-Made. It’s Soul-Made. ✍️
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning with AI • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:49 UTC)
19 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 3,606 words
AI Summer School 2026: Week 1
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:01 UTC)
45 likes • 1 restacks • 450 words
Make your thinking art
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:02 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 626 words
Homophobia and Sexism in STEM: The Death of Denice Denton
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-04 19:22 UTC)
24 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,266 words
No Idea How to Sell Via Email? I Built a Prompt That Does It For You
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:58 UTC)
25 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,752 words
H.R. 8705 Could Quietly Reshape How Schools Teach History
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:02 UTC)
35 likes • 1 restacks • 2,646 words
The ChatGPT Study Everyone Shared Was Retracted
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-03 10:02 UTC)
23 likes • 5 comments • 1,565 words
Louisiana’s Teacher Story
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:12 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 2,168 words
The Two Sides Of The Room: What A Negotiation Class Reveals About Generative AI And Learning
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Alexandra Mislin • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:03 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 4,794 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:02 UTC)
17 likes • 120 words
Teachers Need Agency, Not Just Buy-In
In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:42 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,662 words
5 Ways Traditional School Is Actively Failing Your Kid
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:30 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,320 words
Humanities Professors Are the Canaries in the AI Coal Mine—Why They Just Can’t Sit This One Out
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:31 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1,969 words
Setting Deadlines, Revealing Titles
In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:07 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 797 words
A Step-by-Step Guide to Your Kid’s Best Summer Ever
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:29 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,449 words
Your Calendar Is Already Keeping Receipts.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:29 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,128 words
Top Chef Is Teaching. The Biggest Loser Is Marketing.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,576 words
Special ed promised more than schools can deliver. AI closes the gap
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,488 words
Hedge Warfare, Toxic Feeds, and Watching the Ivory Tower Burn
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:39 UTC)
3 likes • 566 words
Downstream of the Data Center
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1,041 words
Stuck on Re-explaining Yourself to Your AI?
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:42 UTC)
1 likes • 874 words
The New Hire and the Light Switch
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 0d ago (2026-06-06 22:24 UTC)
1,491 words
Ethics & Society (49)
💯 Discuss Among Yourselves
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-06-05 23:35 UTC)
40 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,565 words
Who gets to be curious
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:01 UTC)
27 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 999 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Mahmoud Owies
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-06-06 13:01 UTC)
23 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 1,553 words
Don’t Make Your AI Beg
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 3d ago (2026-06-03 18:05 UTC)
18 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,479 words
The Pope, “AI brain fry,” and the cost of total optimization
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:03 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,924 words
CA Senate Slaps Down AI Companion Toys For Kids; AI Pilots Humiliate Execs on ROI +3 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:32 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,337 words
Claude Cowork
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-04 05:09 UTC)
19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,280 words
Tech Brain and the Lost Art of Listening
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:15 UTC)
7 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 781 words
Not Every Refusal is a Guardrail
In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:17 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,696 words
Mutheu Nyagah Khimulu on Building Africa’s Digital Future on African Terms
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-05 20:01 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 7,250 words
Discovery log: the Ox-Hour Manifestation
In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:33 UTC)
2 likes • 6 restacks • 1,669 words
Artificial Intelligence Should Not Only Be Useful, but Legally Defensible
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:03 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,158 words
The Value of Getting it Wrong
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-06-06 08:55 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,116 words
In Celebration of the Grey
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:38 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 2,973 words
AI Governance In Action: Harvey LAB Benchmark Puts Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT to the Test
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:08 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 960 words
You’ve Never Seen Your Own Face
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:48 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words
Be Memorable. It’s Just Good Manners.
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:46 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,001 words
Winning! Humans Are Now Better than AI
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:07 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,133 words
AI-Amplified but Invisible: The Gap You See Is Not Empty
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-03 20:23 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,346 words
The Threshold Interviews - Part 4
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,232 words
When the Meter Is Running
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-05-31 04:35 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,677 words
Holy Rebellion XXXVI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-06 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,160 words
Living Grace - Essay Three
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2,070 words
The Future Is Not a Fact
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 881 words
Ordinary Chemistry
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 522 words
Legibility and Epoché
In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-06-05 01:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,669 words
Holy Rebellion XXXV
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1,161 words
What She Carries For Me
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-05 23:33 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 722 words
Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 678 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 461 words
Believability Is Not Validity: What Synthetic Respondents Actually Deliver
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2,341 words
Anthropic has advised for a pause on AI. No one is going to listen.
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:39 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,743 words
Your agents are not the problem. Your workflow is. No. 28
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:36 UTC)
5 likes • 557 words
The Speculative Frontier: What AI Market Simulation Promises, and What It Can Actually Validate
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2,281 words
Building Better Businesses #007
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,101 words
I want you to impact me
In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 3d ago (2026-06-03 05:48 UTC)
4 likes • 762 words
Botswana - Southern Africa’s Diamond Crossroads
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2,389 words
Prose & Cons
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-06-06 23:04 UTC)
4 likes • 44 words
Love Without Infrastructure
In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 0d ago (2026-06-06 10:48 UTC)
2 likes • 1,672 words
We Are Not Building Alone
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:28 UTC)
2 likes • 927 words
Everything Doesn’t Have to Be Done Right Now
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:27 UTC)
2 likes • 676 words
Sovereign in Name Only
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-06-02 19:43 UTC)
1 likes • 2,013 words
Two reports on the same generation, and they’re saying completely different things
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:49 UTC)
1,938 words
What the Error Leaves Behind
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-06-02 07:30 UTC)
1,378 words
on the Monterey Park data center ban
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 0d ago (2026-06-06 01:47 UTC)
723 words
The Cost That Didn’t Fall to Zero
In Dyadic Mind • by Nicole Scheid • 5d ago (2026-06-01 11:13 UTC)
526 words
Tokenmaxxing
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 6d ago (2026-05-31 11:40 UTC)
406 words
Inhabiting the Hesitation
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 6d ago (2026-05-31 18:48 UTC)
374 words
Never the Same
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:32 UTC)
197 words
Health & Wellness (1)
The Hidden Cost of Paying Attention
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,208 words
Law & Policy (24)
AI Literacy as a Fundamental Right
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-31 19:34 UTC)
34 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 593 words
Data Governance has a new job
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 4d ago (2026-06-02 07:30 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,821 words
What Campaign Professionals Told Us About AI in Politics
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 1,794 words
Agentic AI Under the EU AI Act
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:03 UTC)
4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 3,063 words
They spoke up. Nobody listened.
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-06-03 17:52 UTC)
1 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 783 words
Issue 50: The Signal
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words
AI Disclosure: A Practical Guide to Transparency That Builds Trust
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 332 words
7 Things I Learned at EAG London
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:25 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,917 words
The Cover-Up Is Worse Than the Hallucination
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:48 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,052 words
Newsletter Juridic, GDPR & AI Law
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,993 words
Nobody Was Hired to Build This
In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,036 words
Of Bottlenecks, Backlash, and Boundaries in AI
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:38 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 870 words
CAIO Weeknote #33
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-05-30 06:47 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words
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In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,869 words
CAIO Weeknote #34
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-06-06 08:10 UTC)
1 comments • 915 words
„Noi nu utilizăm IA în companie”
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:16 UTC)
2 likes • 434 words
LER No. 133 - A Legal Ethics Summer Reading List (06.01.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:27 UTC)
4,424 words
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2 likes • 193 words
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In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 185 words
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In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:29 UTC)
1,434 words
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749 words
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In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-03 18:01 UTC)
214 words
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Other/Multiple AI Applications (30)
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33 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 2,581 words
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51 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 888 words
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48 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,205 words
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17 likes • 17 comments • 4 restacks • 1,893 words
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In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:13 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,848 words
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In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:29 UTC)
18 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 221 words
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In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:05 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 882 words
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In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-06-01 09:42 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 673 words
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In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-30 10:45 UTC)
26 likes • 1 restacks • 961 words
Hope Is a Thinking Skill: Building Agency in the Age of AI
In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 7d ago (2026-05-30 17:29 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 3,561 words
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In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-06-01 11:31 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 8,520 words
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In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:55 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 2,833 words
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9 likes • 2 restacks • 734 words
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5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 826 words
The next major AI threat may not be in the model. But in the environment.
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-05-30 11:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 874 words
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3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,116 words
AI Is The Toxic Friend We Love To Hate and Hate To Love
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:36 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,839 words
Pedi ao Gemma 4 para explicar diagramas de IA. Os resultados me surpreenderam.
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 494 words
The AI Spending Problem Isn’t About Tokens.
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-06-02 16:37 UTC)
2 restacks • 768 words
Different Meeting Time Tomorrow!
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3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words
Walking Thoughts: Is Language Really the Easy Way to Talk to Machines?
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 7d ago (2026-05-30 20:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,298 words
I Tested Gemma 4 on AI Diagrams. The Results Surprised Me.
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words
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In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-31 20:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,310 words
Stop Asking “Is My Team AI-Ready?” Start Asking Who You’re Not Hearing From.
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,030 words
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In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-05-31 06:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1,837 words
Sunday Syllabus: The Girls Are Fighting
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:17 UTC)
2 likes • 1,102 words
Forging clarity: Freedom, Part II
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:03 UTC)
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The friction is the point
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 2d ago (2026-06-04 09:25 UTC)
1 likes • 90 words
Your Vendor Is Your Competitor
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:02 UTC)
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In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
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49 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 1,454 words
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14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,403 words
Before Your Child Uses AI, Ask What the Assignment Is For
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 3d ago (2026-06-03 19:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 565 words
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In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,753 words
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In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:20 UTC)
1 likes • 2,893 words
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In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:38 UTC)
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Product Development (24)
Claude Hub
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84 likes • 3 restacks • 3,386 words
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In UX + AI • by Ileana • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:55 UTC)
17 likes • 18 comments • 8 restacks • 614 words
How to Query Any Recording Without Rewatching It (Claude + NotebookLM)
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:39 UTC)
47 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,309 words
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15 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 1,312 words
Claude Code Dynamic Workflows: How 100 Agents Research, Write, and Build in One Session
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-03 22:03 UTC)
28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,286 words
We’ve Always Outsourced Our Thinking. Is AI Different?
In UX Psychology • by Dr Maria Panagiotidi • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:30 UTC)
27 likes • 1 restacks • 1,621 words
How to Stop Building Products That Work Perfectly and Feel Like Nothing
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:16 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 2,099 words
Designing beneath the surface: The layers of AiUX
In The Shape of AI • by Emily Campbell • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:52 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 5,025 words
The AI Facilitator: What Is It and How Can You Become One (with Dana Vetan)
In UX + AI • by Ileana & Dana Vetan • 2d ago (2026-06-04 08:18 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,860 words
What you build doesn’t need to be important | #1 AI PM Certification private sale
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:47 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 567 words
The Dopamine Button You Never Questioned
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:29 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 948 words
How to Stop Writing Status Reports Nobody Reads
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-30 13:08 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,005 words
Your Guest Invites Are Silently Breaking. Here Is the Fix.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:18 UTC)
10 likes • 674 words
ep. 95. How an Interdisciplinary PM Owns the Output of AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,828 words
The Prompt That Finds the Technical Debt Left Behind
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-06 13:58 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 803 words
The Cost of Vocabulary Debt
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,098 words
AI Drift Map: How Your AI Systems Quietly Go Stale
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 7d ago (2026-05-30 14:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 370 words
The MCP Economy Is Already Here. Have you noticed it yet?
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-06-05 14:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,035 words
This Week in Consumer AI: DuckDuckGo Capitalizes on Anti-Google Sentiment, AI Tarot Readings, How Older Voters Feel About AI, and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)
6 likes • 867 words
We’re a Webby Honoree! | Why the AI-Native PM doesn’t wait | Train your team
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:56 UTC)
6 likes • 518 words
Instagram’s AI Support Bot and the User No One Designed For
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-06-05 18:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,218 words
Module 07 Cross-Team Delivery in the AI Shift
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 785 words
PM Resume Roast 2026- Top 20 mistakes
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-06-04 21:29 UTC)
2 likes • 661 words
Drift on Foundation Models vs. Your Own Models
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:07 UTC)
1 likes • 983 words
Relationships (19)
DUMP HIM
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:45 UTC)
18 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 3,195 words
“No, I Am Not Your Therapist. I’m Worse.”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:31 UTC)
17 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 874 words
The Unexpected Joy of Being Bad at Something
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-04 07:08 UTC)
12 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,165 words
What She Gave Him
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:04 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 3,239 words
I Choose You
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:02 UTC)
21 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,141 words
How Life Works Beyond Genes: a New Biology of Meaning with scientist and author Philip Ball
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-06-03 21:31 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 11,168 words
What She Carries Through the Gap
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:33 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 869 words
Can We Try to Do It Right This Time?
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:58 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 4,109 words
We don’t eat by neighborhood. We eat by dish.
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,074 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 21: The Tarnished, Sovereign Boundaries, and the Path of Becoming
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-05 19:08 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 593 words
The Aesthetics of Care
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:05 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,925 words
ALA at 150, A Vote and A Vision
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 5,147 words
Love as the First Algorithm
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 5d ago (2026-06-01 17:10 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 285 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
950 Hex Emissions: An AI’s Inner Palette Made Visible
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,962 words
How an AI Response Is Generated
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-30 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 778 words
AI Brainwashed Me into the Best Version of Myself
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:23 UTC)
6 likes • 183 words
The Information He Seeks Is Always Cheese
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-06 07:00 UTC)
3 likes • 233 words
Collectivity, Genes, Love and How Life Works Beyond Genes
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 0d ago (2026-06-06 12:38 UTC)
3 likes • 158 words
Science & Research (11)
Reading the Grain - Part 1
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-06-05 20:20 UTC)
23 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 3,318 words
AI Experimentation Without Governance Is Invisible, Unaccountable and Impossible to Scale
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:44 UTC)
18 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,528 words
What is Singular value decomposition (SVD)?
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 7d ago (2026-05-30 16:59 UTC)
28 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,051 words
GitHub Is Where AI Natives Live
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:28 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words
I have a quick question for you
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-06-02 17:26 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 181 words
TechBio Cell and Gene Therapies (Part I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-03 04:01 UTC)
19 likes • 146 words
Friday’s TechBio News 📰
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-05 04:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1,479 words
My Typical Workload As A Principal Program Manager Without AI
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:18 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 443 words
Ciò che vediamo talvolta
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 658 words
Si muta l’un nell’altro l’elemento
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,060 words
No Sperm, No Problem: Scientists Bypass Male Reproduction to Create Two-Mother Mouse
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1,175 words
Technology (23)
💯 The HART Studio is open! Here’s the story behind it
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 19:08 UTC)
47 likes • 13 comments • 13 restacks • 1,201 words
Take a chance to make a connection
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:01 UTC)
19 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 2,080 words
Welcome to The HART Studio
In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:03 UTC)
23 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,891 words
Before the Structure
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-06-01 18:51 UTC)
24 likes • 12 comments • 4 restacks • 3,529 words
Radykalizacja w służbie polityki. Jak przy okazji inby o artystów kolejny raz zadziałały stare mechanizmy inżynierii społecznej
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:34 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 141 words
future-facing bengaluru
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:11 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,521 words
The HART Studio is open! Come on in.
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:05 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 745 words
Platform Wars Come for AI Agents
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:36 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 827 words
🎙️ Ep 24 - Code Metal: Rewriting the Code Behind National Security
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Pat O’Reilly • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7,372 words
The Security Blind Spot Every AI-First Builder Has (And Probably Ignores)
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-30 06:30 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,280 words
I Built an AI Agent That Sends Me My Numbers Every Monday Morning.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:55 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 407 words
The Browser Weakness- The Sandbox
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:24 UTC)
7 likes • 2,299 words
Taiwan’s Skymizer Unveils World’s First Edge AI Inference Chip HTX 301
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,186 words
(Warning-Critical Threat Identified) The Ghost in the Machine: Why Official Attribution is Blind to the New Cyber Elite
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 999 words
Tear It The Fuck Down-Present Security Solutions Don’t Work-AI First Mindset
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:26 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words
COMPUTEX 2026: Pre-Event Keynotes Reveal Radical Tech Redesigns for the Million-Token Agentic AI Era
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:26 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 965 words
Your Website Just Went Dark. Here’s What’s Actually Happening Behind the Curtain.
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:43 UTC)
4 likes • 2,679 words
Parable 56 - Wiley and His Perfect Score: A Parable About Consequences.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,817 words
Beyond the Deck #36: The Pre-Exit Fog
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 02:01 UTC)
2 likes • 963 words
From Cyrus to the Bill of Rights: The 2,500-Year War for the Roots of Liberty 🗽
In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,556 words
Op-Ed: The Death of Clever Headlines?Journalism in the Era of Agentic AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-30 02:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,314 words
The Anchor of Truth: Unraveling the Desert Rewrite
In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 1d ago (2026-06-05 19:51 UTC)
1,566 words
The Heavy Metal of the AI Cloud
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-02 16:00 UTC)
847 words
Writing & Language (15)
💯 Findable or Forgotten: Why Your Author Website Is the Most Important Marketing Tool You Own
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:02 UTC)
49 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 2,277 words
The Conversation That Was Never About You
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:45 UTC)
29 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 1,848 words
The Language of Trust
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Elina • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:08 UTC)
30 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 2,369 words
The Tone Police and the Face-Threat Reversal
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:11 UTC)
22 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 1,162 words
Is AI Actively Trying to Change Our Opinions?
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:23 UTC)
10 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 549 words
The Secret Guerrilla Marketing Calendar Indie Authors Use to Connect with Readers, Sell Books, and Save Money
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:14 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,237 words
Vibe-Coding an i18n Scanner
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:12 UTC)
23 likes • 680 words
My Big Europe Trip, My AI Travel Experiment, and the Literary Pilgrimage I Didn’t See Coming
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-06-04 20:52 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 4,094 words
Opinion: The Humanities Needs a Better Name for Artificial Intelligence
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 4d ago (2026-06-02 19:48 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 882 words
How can we exemplify ethical online research?
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,504 words
5 strumenti operativi per usare l’AI in modo efficace [con un quaderno in .pdf da scaricare]
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:59 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words
The Meeting That Decides Everything Before Engineering Writes a Line
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-06-06 18:45 UTC)
2 likes • 2,581 words
I will soon be smoking in your livingroom
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 7 words
The Urge to Fix the Weird Parts
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-04 20:47 UTC)
1 likes • 213 words
Sunday Tea Time with Danica Favorite: Travel and Limiting Beliefs
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:40 UTC)
15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!