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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, June 7, 2026

10 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 387 Total Articles

Features selected by standard scoring (engagement + length), no normalization

Wildcards automatically selected at random from top half of scored articles

7 day lookback • 732 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (10)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Patricia Juarez @ AWS & The Engineering Dad & Daniel (Dig. Craft Workshop) & Elena | AI Product Leader & Keeping TABs on Your AI Agents & Xian & Caroline Vrauwdeunt & CP & Finn Tropy & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 3d ago (2026-06-03 05:17 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 82 likes • 26 comments • 19 restacks • 2,431 words

Summary: I Keep Saying You Can Build with AI. Here’s Proof.



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:01 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 53 comments • 14 restacks • 2,542 words

Summary: Most creators use visuals to decorate their posts. Mia Kiraki uses them to tell a second story entirely — one most people never even notice.



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI & Becoming & Clayton Ramsey & Goldilocks & Ida-Emilia Kaukonen & JJ Harper & Lola and Lux & Luna & Julian & Catherine & Reality Re-Thunk & Sabine Voss • 5d ago (2026-06-01 12:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 39 likes • 24 comments • 20 restacks • 3,996 words

Summary: Twelve Substack voices share the boundaries, rituals, reality checks, and practices that keep AI companionship grounded.



In Code Like A Girl • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-06-05 05:35 UTC)

Category: Technology • 23 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 3,304 words

Summary: Karo Zieminski started Product with Attitude with zero followers. One year later, she’s on the Bestseller list. Here’s how she built it.



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,420 words

Summary: Written interview with Mexico-based product leader and builder Elena Calvillo on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s ...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Katrina Watson • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:04 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,282 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.18: AI in Retail and e-Commerce. How AI levels the playing field for small business and why transparent, ethical personal...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-06-03 02:06 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,960 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.20: Why AI governance is an evolution of privacy and cybersecurity, and how to build operational infrastructure that repl...



In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Karen Smiley • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:02 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 14 likes • 1 restacks • 220 words

Summary: Want to become a published book co-author and share what you’ve learned about AI? Book3 chapter proposals are open until June 30. Here’s how to sub...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat t • 0d ago (2026-06-06 10:06 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 4 likes • 3 restacks • 4,091 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol.1, Ch.8: AI in Decision-Making: A Helper, Not a Hand to Hold Forever. How AI provides vital decision support during life’s most ...



In She Writes AI Community • by Celeste Garcia & SheWritesAI • 1d ago (2026-06-05 21:00 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 702 words

Summary: AI Built for People



Featured Articles (10)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 155 likes • 13 comments • 70 restacks • 12,403 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Stay messy. Stay weird. Be the datapoint their data centres can’t compute.



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 105 likes • 77 comments • 41 restacks • 5,183 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Or is he? Anthropic Can’t Decide



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 78 likes • 82 comments • 12 restacks • 1,961 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: “It’s not this, it’s that” is a rhetorical technique called antithesis, and it is all over Substack. In 2026, it is nearly 5X more prevalent than i...



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:17 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 63 likes • 67 comments • 14 restacks • 1,506 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What happens when the algorithm keeps working while you don’t



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:45 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 108 likes • 33 comments • 19 restacks • 814 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: There is hardly any Covid in the community, hardly anyone is being hospitalised with Covid and thankfully it is contributing to very few deaths. Th...



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 63 likes • 29 comments • 11 restacks • 1,848 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A 1971 desert film and the latest wave of AI models are running the same experiment on you, and a lot of us are failing it the same way.



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:41 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 85 likes • 13 comments • 13 restacks • 394 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: plus links and recs



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:56 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 45 likes • 34 comments • 6 restacks • 31 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A recording from JHong’s live video



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 28 comments • 8 restacks • 2,356 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Learn how to document and reuse AI workflows instead of re-explaining the same task. Here’s a free Claude skill that turns any chat into a reusable...



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 49 likes • 27 comments • 3 restacks • 2,005 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A step-by-step guide to analyzing your best-performing Substack notes and creating a repeatable system for engagement



Wildcard Picks (10)

In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:02 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 67 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 4,791 words

Summary: my Substack talk and conversation with Benjamín Labatut



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:10 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 31 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,700 words

Summary: your dreams have a cold start problem



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-31 17:41 UTC)

Category: Technology • 27 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 894 words

Summary: Eloge de la nuance à l’âge des certitudes artificielles.



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:05 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 9 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,827 words

Summary: Kill-bot. Spy-bot. Grief-bot. Care-bot. Love-bot. Sex-bot. Death-bot. Baby-bot. Is this where it ends? [Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Se...



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:01 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 23 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words

Summary: Latest TechBio News



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:55 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 4 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,607 words

Summary: Business Use case in a regulated industry (Europe)



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-31 13:43 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,007 words

Summary: The robot is no longer the story…



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by @The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 17 likes • 1 restacks • 951 words

Summary: Why autonomous AI agents, AI radio stations, and “digital arson” experiments should become part of AI literacy education now.



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:15 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 3,987 words

Summary: What separates a powerful model from a production agentic system is the layer that coordinates: the protocols, memory, and orchestration. That laye...



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:07 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,233 words

Summary: The video and the lessons learned along the way



AI & ML Techniques (31)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:41 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 01:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 457 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-06-05 05:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 127 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 00:39 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:41 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 265 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 23:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-02 23:39 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:16 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 64 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:49 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 01:36 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-04 00:46 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 16 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:14 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-30 21:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-03 23:25 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 7d ago (2026-05-30 01:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,377 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 706 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-06-02 23:47 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,405 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 7d ago (2026-05-30 21:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 888 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-06-06 22:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-06-03 23:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-06-03 09:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,129 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:29 UTC)

1 likes • 2,087 words



In The Health AI Review • by Pallavi Challagundla • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,573 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-06-04 04:45 UTC)

1 likes • 1,161 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-06-05 04:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,017 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:30 UTC)

1 likes • 556 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:54 UTC)

630 words



Business & Strategy (67)

In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:01 UTC)

38 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 1,051 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Dimitrius Pacheco • 7d ago (2026-05-30 14:01 UTC)

20 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 2,083 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:54 UTC)

30 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,280 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:03 UTC)

20 likes • 9 restacks • 940 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:07 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 3,012 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-06-03 09:17 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,381 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-05-31 05:45 UTC)

10 likes • 5 restacks • 2,055 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:51 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 649 words



In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,935 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:15 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 3,886 words



In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 3d ago (2026-06-03 07:31 UTC)

21 likes • 1,815 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:24 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,478 words



In Within Context • by Gayatri • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:55 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,744 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Natia Kurdadze • 0d ago (2026-06-06 09:30 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-06-06 00:04 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,476 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Georg Leber • 7d ago (2026-05-30 09:31 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,419 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-06-06 07:47 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 235 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-06-06 14:01 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,438 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 593 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-06-05 17:47 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,567 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-06-03 17:26 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,400 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:35 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,425 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD & The Scenarionist • 2d ago (2026-06-04 17:23 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 372 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-06-03 22:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,725 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:52 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 769 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-31 18:01 UTC)

10 likes • 913 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:09 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 544 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:58 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 737 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-06-04 09:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,070 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-06-05 23:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 996 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 746 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 0d ago (2026-06-06 01:34 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 389 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:38 UTC)

7 likes • 1,734 words



In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 4d ago (2026-06-01 23:49 UTC)

7 likes • 428 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-06-03 00:29 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,289 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,382 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-06-06 15:21 UTC)

6 likes • 911 words



In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:53 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,826 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,321 words



In Within Context • by Gayatri • 0d ago (2026-06-06 14:16 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,606 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 6d ago (2026-05-31 08:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,429 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:55 UTC)

3 likes • 2,372 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-06-01 22:14 UTC)

4 likes • 343 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:26 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,179 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:43 UTC)

3 likes • 687 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:46 UTC)

1 restacks • 298 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:46 UTC)

3 likes • 59 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1,548 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:00 UTC)

2,762 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)

1 likes • 569 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:02 UTC)

1 likes • 569 words



In RoundDrop’s Substack • by Twinee Madan • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:31 UTC)

2,296 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:03 UTC)

2,055 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-06-05 13:47 UTC)

1,394 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-05-31 13:53 UTC)

1,257 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 19:37 UTC)

869 words



In Vanshika’s Newsletter • by Vanshika Goel • 5d ago (2026-06-01 04:31 UTC)

765 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 20:22 UTC)

293 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:23 UTC)

246 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:17 UTC)

246 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:35 UTC)

142 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:40 UTC)

133 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:46 UTC)

131 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:44 UTC)

121 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:41 UTC)

120 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 16:38 UTC)

120 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 0d ago (2026-06-06 19:07 UTC)

64 words



Career & Leadership (12)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:48 UTC)

15 likes • 25 comments • 4 restacks • 2,297 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Ivan Palomino • 5d ago (2026-06-01 12:55 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,216 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-06-05 03:53 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,134 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-06-03 03:54 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,496 words



In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:16 UTC)

13 likes • 495 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-06-04 11:06 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,559 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:55 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 836 words



In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,893 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,032 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 1d ago (2026-06-05 01:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1,029 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:02 UTC)

1,877 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:01 UTC)

830 words



Data & Analytics (10)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:10 UTC)

45 likes • 8 comments • 12 restacks • 120 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-06-01 07:49 UTC)

34 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 1,118 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:18 UTC)

45 likes • 12 restacks • 1,614 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:14 UTC)

41 likes • 4 restacks • 3,649 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-06-05 07:48 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 3,728 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-06-03 08:12 UTC)

31 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,114 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 6d ago (2026-05-31 14:25 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,157 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 807 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-06-04 17:16 UTC)

11 likes • 635 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1,827 words



Design & Creative Arts (8)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:32 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 916 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:50 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 473 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:18 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 811 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:04 UTC)

6 likes • 1,026 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:15 UTC)

1 likes • 893 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-06-03 14:01 UTC)

1 likes • 36 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-05-31 06:02 UTC)

1,207 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:00 UTC)

582 words



Education & Learning (26)

In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:30 UTC)

29 likes • 20 comments • 9 restacks • 1,614 words



In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 7d ago (2026-05-30 01:21 UTC)

51 likes • 12 restacks • 936 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-06-04 07:00 UTC)

62 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,585 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:02 UTC)

22 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,709 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning with AI • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:49 UTC)

19 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 3,606 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:01 UTC)

45 likes • 1 restacks • 450 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:02 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 626 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-06-04 19:22 UTC)

24 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,266 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:58 UTC)

25 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,752 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:02 UTC)

35 likes • 1 restacks • 2,646 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-06-03 10:02 UTC)

23 likes • 5 comments • 1,565 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:12 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 2,168 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Alexandra Mislin • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:03 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 4,794 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:02 UTC)

17 likes • 120 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:42 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,662 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:30 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,320 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:31 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1,969 words



In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:07 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 797 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:29 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,449 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:29 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,128 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,576 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,488 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:39 UTC)

3 likes • 566 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,041 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:42 UTC)

1 likes • 874 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 0d ago (2026-06-06 22:24 UTC)

1,491 words



Ethics & Society (49)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-06-05 23:35 UTC)

40 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,565 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:01 UTC)

27 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 999 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-06-06 13:01 UTC)

23 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 1,553 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 3d ago (2026-06-03 18:05 UTC)

18 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,479 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:03 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,924 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:32 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,337 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-06-04 05:09 UTC)

19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,280 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:15 UTC)

7 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 781 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:17 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,696 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-06-05 20:01 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 7,250 words



In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:33 UTC)

2 likes • 6 restacks • 1,669 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:03 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,158 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-06-06 08:55 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,116 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:38 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 2,973 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:08 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 960 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:48 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:46 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,001 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:07 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,133 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-06-03 20:23 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,346 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,232 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 6d ago (2026-05-31 04:35 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,677 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-06 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,160 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2,070 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 881 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 522 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-06-05 01:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,669 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:12 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,161 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-06-05 23:33 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 722 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 678 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 461 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2,341 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:39 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,743 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:36 UTC)

5 likes • 557 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2,281 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,101 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 3d ago (2026-06-03 05:48 UTC)

4 likes • 762 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2,389 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-06-06 23:04 UTC)

4 likes • 44 words



In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 0d ago (2026-06-06 10:48 UTC)

2 likes • 1,672 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:28 UTC)

2 likes • 927 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:27 UTC)

2 likes • 676 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-06-02 19:43 UTC)

1 likes • 2,013 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:49 UTC)

1,938 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-06-02 07:30 UTC)

1,378 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 0d ago (2026-06-06 01:47 UTC)

723 words



In Dyadic Mind • by Nicole Scheid • 5d ago (2026-06-01 11:13 UTC)

526 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 6d ago (2026-05-31 11:40 UTC)

406 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 6d ago (2026-05-31 18:48 UTC)

374 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 2d ago (2026-06-04 10:32 UTC)

197 words



Health & Wellness (1)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,208 words



Law & Policy (24)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-31 19:34 UTC)

34 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 593 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 4d ago (2026-06-02 07:30 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,821 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 1,794 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 3,063 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-06-03 17:52 UTC)

1 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 783 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,167 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 332 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:25 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,917 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:48 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,052 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,993 words



In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,036 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:38 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 870 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-05-30 06:47 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,869 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-06-06 08:10 UTC)

1 comments • 915 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:16 UTC)

2 likes • 434 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:27 UTC)

4,424 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-06-01 13:29 UTC)

2 likes • 193 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 185 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:29 UTC)

1,434 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:53 UTC)

749 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-06-03 18:01 UTC)

214 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-06-05 12:25 UTC)

72 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:48 UTC)

34 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (30)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-06-01 10:55 UTC)

33 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 2,581 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:43 UTC)

51 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 888 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:04 UTC)

48 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,205 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-06-04 08:01 UTC)

17 likes • 17 comments • 4 restacks • 1,893 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:13 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 3,848 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:29 UTC)

18 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 221 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:05 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 882 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-06-01 09:42 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 673 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-30 10:45 UTC)

26 likes • 1 restacks • 961 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 7d ago (2026-05-30 17:29 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 3,561 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-06-01 11:31 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 8,520 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:55 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2,833 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:07 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 734 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-06-02 03:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 826 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 7d ago (2026-05-30 11:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 874 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:15 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,116 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 1d ago (2026-06-05 10:36 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,839 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 494 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-06-02 16:37 UTC)

2 restacks • 768 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:44 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 7d ago (2026-05-30 20:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,298 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Exploring AI • 0d ago (2026-06-06 11:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-31 20:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,310 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,030 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-05-31 06:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1,837 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:17 UTC)

2 likes • 1,102 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:03 UTC)

4,067 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 2d ago (2026-06-04 09:25 UTC)

1 likes • 90 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-06-05 15:02 UTC)

1,564 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

1,005 words



Parenting & Family Life (7)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-06-04 17:21 UTC)

49 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 1,454 words



In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:58 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,403 words



In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 3d ago (2026-06-03 19:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 565 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 4d ago (2026-06-02 12:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,753 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:20 UTC)

1 likes • 2,893 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-06-02 10:38 UTC)

2,332 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 5d ago (2026-06-01 18:07 UTC)

1,103 words



Product Development (24)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:14 UTC)

84 likes • 3 restacks • 3,386 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:55 UTC)

17 likes • 18 comments • 8 restacks • 614 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-06-01 19:39 UTC)

47 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,309 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 5d ago (2026-06-01 12:18 UTC)

15 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 1,312 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-06-03 22:03 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,286 words



In UX Psychology • by Dr Maria Panagiotidi • 3d ago (2026-06-03 11:30 UTC)

27 likes • 1 restacks • 1,621 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-06-04 13:16 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 2,099 words



In The Shape of AI • by Emily Campbell • 2d ago (2026-06-04 15:52 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 5,025 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana & Dana Vetan • 2d ago (2026-06-04 08:18 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,860 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:47 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 567 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 6d ago (2026-05-31 15:29 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 948 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-30 13:08 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,005 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:18 UTC)

10 likes • 674 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,828 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-06-06 13:58 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 803 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,098 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 7d ago (2026-05-30 14:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 370 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-06-05 14:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,035 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:03 UTC)

6 likes • 867 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:56 UTC)

6 likes • 518 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-06-05 18:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,218 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 785 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 2d ago (2026-06-04 21:29 UTC)

2 likes • 661 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:07 UTC)

1 likes • 983 words



Relationships (19)

In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-06-05 00:45 UTC)

18 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 3,195 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:31 UTC)

17 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 874 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-06-04 07:08 UTC)

12 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,165 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-31 21:04 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 3,239 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-06-01 14:02 UTC)

21 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,141 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 3d ago (2026-06-03 21:31 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 11,168 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:33 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 869 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-06-05 16:58 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 4,109 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,074 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-06-05 19:08 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 593 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-06-03 16:05 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,925 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 5,147 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 5d ago (2026-06-01 17:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 285 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-05-31 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 5d ago (2026-06-01 20:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,962 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-30 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 778 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:23 UTC)

6 likes • 183 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-06-06 07:00 UTC)

3 likes • 233 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 0d ago (2026-06-06 12:38 UTC)

3 likes • 158 words



Science & Research (11)

In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-06-05 20:20 UTC)

23 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 3,318 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-06-01 01:44 UTC)

18 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,528 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 7d ago (2026-05-30 16:59 UTC)

28 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,051 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:28 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-06-02 17:26 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 181 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-06-03 04:01 UTC)

19 likes • 146 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-06-05 04:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1,479 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-06-04 22:18 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 443 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-06-02 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 658 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-06-05 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,060 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1,175 words



Technology (23)

In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 19:08 UTC)

47 likes • 13 comments • 13 restacks • 1,201 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:01 UTC)

19 likes • 16 comments • 8 restacks • 2,080 words



In The HART Studio • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-06-02 00:03 UTC)

23 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,891 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 5d ago (2026-06-01 18:51 UTC)

24 likes • 12 comments • 4 restacks • 3,529 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:34 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 141 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:11 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,521 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-06-03 15:05 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 745 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:36 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 827 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Pat O’Reilly • 5d ago (2026-06-01 16:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7,372 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-30 06:30 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,280 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:55 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 407 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-05-30 12:24 UTC)

7 likes • 2,299 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-30 15:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,186 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 999 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-06-02 15:26 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 15:26 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 965 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-06-03 13:43 UTC)

4 likes • 2,679 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-06-02 22:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,817 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-06-01 02:01 UTC)

2 likes • 963 words



In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 5d ago (2026-06-01 21:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,556 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-30 02:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,314 words



In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 1d ago (2026-06-05 19:51 UTC)

1,566 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-06-02 16:00 UTC)

847 words



Writing & Language (15)

In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-06-02 14:02 UTC)

49 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 2,277 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-06-02 11:45 UTC)

29 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 1,848 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Elina • 3d ago (2026-06-03 12:08 UTC)

30 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 2,369 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-06-04 12:11 UTC)

22 likes • 3 comments • 9 restacks • 1,162 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-06-02 13:23 UTC)

10 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 549 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 4d ago (2026-06-02 20:14 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,237 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-05-31 16:12 UTC)

23 likes • 680 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-06-04 20:52 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 4,094 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 4d ago (2026-06-02 19:48 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 882 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 1d ago (2026-06-05 09:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,504 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 1d ago (2026-06-05 11:59 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 247 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-06-06 18:45 UTC)

2 likes • 2,581 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-06-04 14:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 7 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-06-04 20:47 UTC)

1 likes • 213 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-05-31 22:40 UTC)

15 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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