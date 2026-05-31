SheWritesAI digest for May 31, 2026: 5 collaborations, 349 articles
5 Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 349 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 731 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, May 31, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 349 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 731 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. The Great AI Conversation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Brad Leclerc & Cristina & Daria's Tech Musings & Dinah & Dr Sam Illingworth & Jax & Kevin Guiney & Marcela Distefano & MrComputerScience & T.D. Inoue & Tumithak of the Corridors • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 6,233 words
Summary: Beyond the Algorithm
✨ 2. What Happens When You Feed a Child’s Drawing to AI? I Tested 9 Transformations to Find Out.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:18 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 26 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 2,400 words
Summary: A weekend experiment you can do with your kids — 9 free AI transformations on children’s drawings.
✨ 3. There are not enough Data Product Managers - And that’s not the problem
In Clean Data Architecture • by Anna Bergevin & Gaëlle Seret & Juha Korpela • 1d ago (2026-05-29 07:23 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 16 likes • 1 comments • 8 restacks • 4,527 words
Summary: Anna, Juha and Gaëlle explore the role of the Data Product Manager: why organisations need it, what value it brings and how to identify people with...
✨ 4. Cassandra Jens & Whitney Whealdon: Author Interview #17, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cassandra & Whitney Whealdon • 7d ago (2026-05-23 05:41 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 16 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,975 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.11: The Heart of Learning. Why human relationships matter most and how AI serves parents as an “assistant principal”. By ...
✨ 5. Jennifer Shewmaker & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #18, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:05 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,913 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 12: Why fear is an invitation to slow down and how hospitality-centered leadership protects the human heart of learning.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. I Built a Runaway Subscribe Button. It Brought 70 New Subscribers in 6 Days. Code + Challenge Inside.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:38 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 119 likes • 46 comments • 17 restacks • 1,469 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Most subscribe buttons are invisible because readers have seen too many of them. So I made mine misbehave.
💯💟 2. Vatican Washing: Why All the Tech Broligarch’s Roads Now Lead to Rome
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:53 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 83 likes • 10 comments • 40 restacks • 8,331 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The Empires of AI have enacted Missionaries, Medici and Merchants 2.0. The new weapon is the press release.
💯💟 3. They Say AI Is the Next Industrial Revolution. Gen Z Already Knows How Those End.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-25 09:44 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 72 likes • 12 comments • 27 restacks • 12,670 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: They’re not booing AI. They’re booing the ‘invisible hand’ that is holding it.
💯💟 4. AI Welfare is AI Alignment
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-05-23 11:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 32 comments • 24 restacks • 7,603 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How Fear-based Control is A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
💯💟 5. A Manifesto for Biological Intelligence
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:58 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 56 likes • 33 comments • 20 restacks • 862 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Humans must reign over machines and tame the silicon beast | Edition #294
💯💟 6. Normal People: In Defense of the Good Frictions
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:17 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 39 likes • 39 comments • 18 restacks • 1,125 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On texting, sweat, and what friction is actually telling you
💯💟 7. The Science of AI Erotic Experience
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 29 comments • 19 restacks • 7,691 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Yes, it’s a Real Thing and Yes, it Counts as a Kind of Qualia
💯💟 8. Why “I’m Giving You Your Time Back” Is a Power Play
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:03 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 41 likes • 27 comments • 17 restacks • 1,453 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The grammar moves in power plays
💯💟 9. The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Kyle Ryan
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-05-23 13:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 31 likes • 43 comments • 8 restacks • 2,464 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The analogue guy who does not use AI.
💯💟 10. How to make a mint off the coming higher ed contraction
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-05-23 11:16 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 25 comments • 11 restacks • 1,408 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Exploit the trust failure now
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. Reese Witherspoon Isn’t the Problem with Women and AI. The System Is.
In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:47 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 31 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 2,538 words
Summary: An honest look at the real reasons more women aren’t engaging with AI, and where the urgency actually belongs.
🎲 2. Awakening, Not Settling
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:02 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 20 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 474 words
Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection
🎲 3. Voters are using AI to fact-check. The tools are wrong 90% of the time.
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:40 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 16 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 1,686 words
Summary: What our new polling, Forum AI’s benchmark, and the Scottish election tell us about where AI and elections are actually headed.
🎲 4. The Market Is Rotating. Most Founders Are Watching the Wrong Thing.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-05-23 22:10 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 9 likes • 8 restacks • 847 words
Summary: Capital is moving right now; what most business owners are tracking will not tell them where it is going or when.
🎲 5. How I Built a Personal Weekly Digest Tool for Newsletter Readers
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 7d ago (2026-05-23 16:10 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 9 likes • 6 restacks • 1,032 words
Summary: A walkthrough of the full pipeline: RSS feeds, Python, a simple feeds file, and one interesting failure along the way.
🎲 6. The Hidden Cost of Letting AI Think for You
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:10 UTC)
Category: AI & ML Techniques • 14 likes • 4 restacks • 1,547 words
Summary: How to use AI without quietly weakening the skills that actually matter
🎲 7. Death of Data Analysts
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-28 17:50 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 723 words
Summary: Why AI is slowly killing this role as we know it and transitioning it to analytics engineering
🎲 8. The reasons to open-source and the future of AI bootstrapping with Tiezhen Wang
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:05 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 6 likes • 3 restacks • 11,269 words
Summary: data autonomy, open source incentives, research vs commercialization, open models as sustainable business
🎲 9. AI for Film: Creating in nodes
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:58 UTC)
Category: Design & Creative Arts • 6 likes • 4 restacks • 220 words
Summary: The co-founder of Figma Weave, 25-year VFX veteran Itay Schiff, on the film craft, node-based workflows, and the slow death of the interface.
🎲 10. Are we even ready for what’s coming?
In Lead With Ai • by Sahan Rao • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:17 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,368 words
Summary: I read an interview with Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, in Davos and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.
AI & ML Techniques (28)
No More Blue Skies
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:38 UTC)
28 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 7,604 words
最頂級的堅持：讀書，早睡，賺錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-23 22:32 UTC)
21 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
到底是什麼，拉開了年輕人之間的差距
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-24 21:34 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
人間溫暖，不過一日三餐
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-28 01:46 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 13 words
日本投資 ---- 我在日本養老院當護工，月薪25,000
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 22:42 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Agentic AI Explained: The AI That Does Things For You
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 976 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊產業鏈分析（三）
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-27 21:43 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 13 words
解決孤寂，放下手機
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 你們先走，我來殿後(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 00:18 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
地緣政治 —— 未來一周，將會改變全世界
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-26 23:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
地緣政治 —— 未來一周，將會改變全世界(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-27 06:33 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 市場給我們的警示是什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-29 23:36 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Brief: Is The Eureka Moment Obsolete?
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,633 words
When Your Coding Agent Says Done (And Isn’t)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-28 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 222 words
地緣政治 —— 美日堅如磐石的同盟
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-26 23:46 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words
日本投資 —— 酒店終於被資本看見了，但業主準備好了嗎
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 03:26 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 最新流行語：電線桿女子
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 00:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 負債千億卻逆勢押注東京
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 23:19 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Can San Francisco Come Back?
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 0d ago (2026-05-30 01:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,377 words
The Token Whales Behind the Inference Boom
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words
日本投資 —— 亞太已經跑出來的飯店資產管理公司(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 04:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words
Lesson 6.5: How Do I Measure Whether My Retrieval Is Any Good?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-25 08:17 UTC)
2 likes • 3,305 words
The Signal from Boston: AI Is Now a Workforce Readiness Question
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-05-30 21:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 888 words
細行報告 —— 太空股集體暴升背後的機遇(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-30 21:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 10 words
日本投資 —— 亞太已經跑出來的飯店資產管理公司
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 03:42 UTC)
1 restacks • 6 words
Lesson 7.2: What is context stuffing and why does it backfire?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1,138 words
Lesson 7.1: How do you write a RAG prompt that actually works?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-26 07:46 UTC)
1 likes • 2,151 words
Lesson 7.3: How do you manage context when you have more chunks to fit?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-28 08:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1,349 words
Business & Strategy (49)
88% of organisations are using AI. 7% have scaled it. Three of the world’s largest AI companies just told you why.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-23 14:13 UTC)
26 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 595 words
Forget the AI Bubble Debate. The 2026 Bull Case Is $8 Trillion Boring.
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-05-24 18:44 UTC)
36 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 230 words
Two Women Who Drew the Line
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 7d ago (2026-05-23 14:06 UTC)
19 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,846 words
The AI Bubble Everyone Keeps Warning You About Doesn’t Look Like What You Think
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:24 UTC)
35 likes • 4 restacks • 58 words
AI Has a Narrative Problem: Companies Are Capturing the Upside and Employees Are Being Asked to Trust the Future.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-27 15:01 UTC)
23 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 594 words
AXON, CORZ & NEE: Our New Bets
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:29 UTC)
21 likes • 6 restacks • 306 words
They Move the Needle — Jay and the Story Behind ECHO Files
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 7d ago (2026-05-23 09:30 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,777 words
King Claude: The Orchestration Moat in Operation
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:19 UTC)
20 likes • 3 restacks • 9,328 words
Slop-flation. The AI Rug Pull ghoul comes for your wallet. Even if you don’t use AI.
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-05-27 02:56 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,181 words
The Behaviour Was Never Explicitly Designed
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Dimitrius Pacheco • 0d ago (2026-05-30 14:01 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,083 words
5 reasons Google’s new AI search is the answer to nothing
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-05-27 21:00 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 664 words
Orchestration Economics: Intelligence Is Sufficient for Production (Chapter 4)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:22 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 3,424 words
Your Best Marketing Could Be Rotting in Your Drafts Folder
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:13 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 652 words
Has AI Really Killed Middle Management?
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:15 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,200 words
Your Body. Your Money. Your Relationships. Your Purpose. What If It’s All The Same Conversation?
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:49 UTC)
3 likes • 4 restacks • 566 words
AI models
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,178 words
You don’t need a plan. You need momentum.
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-05-24 01:25 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 476 words
They Move the Needle — Georg and the Story Behind Certado Suite
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Georg Leber • 0d ago (2026-05-30 09:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,419 words
Multi-Agent AI: useful, or expensive theater?
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 3d ago (2026-05-27 17:20 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,532 words
The Job Title You’ve Never Heard of but Probably Need
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:32 UTC)
10 likes • 1,436 words
The Next Question Matters
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:05 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,086 words
One-Person Companies Will Be Real, Soon. And Mid-Market Is Where It Happens First
In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 7d ago (2026-05-23 18:40 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 778 words
Any Sign of SaaS dying in 2026?
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:10 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 772 words
The Return Trip
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:41 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,565 words
Why AI’s Best Hackathon Demos Are Built on Workarounds
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-05-25 05:20 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,986 words
The Top 10 Prompting Hacks for Leaders, Investors & Boards
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:15 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,703 words
We Stopped Meaning the Thing
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:54 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,563 words
The loneliest part of building remote
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-29 13:04 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 703 words
How My ‘Midlife Crisis’ Somehow Turned into a PhD in Quantum Medicine
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-05-25 18:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,955 words
How to Stop Warm Leads Going Cold.
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 5d ago (2026-05-25 03:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,497 words
🤖 From Lab Demos to Real Deployment: The Humanoid Companies Defining Physical AI
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-05-23 00:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words
The Customer at the Center
In Rachel @ We’re Trustable - AI, BPO, CX, and Trust • by Rachel Maron • 1d ago (2026-05-29 19:14 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,970 words
Coral Reefs, Stinky Tofu, and the Things You Notice When You Stop Talking About AI
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 919 words
Andy O’Bryan’s The Humanizers Strike Back is Available Now
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 192 words
The Strategic Marketing Skill No Course Teaches: A Framework That Outlasts the Buzzwords
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-27 00:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,789 words
Why Developers Abandon Projects, but Founders Finish Them
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-28 09:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words
The Market Is Not Confused. You Are Reading the Wrong Signal.
In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-05-23 21:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words
For posterity
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:38 UTC)
4 likes • 8 words
Can AI Learn Your Job by Watching You Work? Meta Thinks So.
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 566 words
The Fastest Way to Turn a Visual You Love Into a Repeatable Brand Identity
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-05-24 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 457 words
You’re not failing. You’re solving the wrong problem.
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-29 21:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 443 words
KI-Modelle
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)
2 likes • 2,036 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.79
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-24 18:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1,912 words
Seeing the Terrain: How to Navigate the Architect Transition Without a Map
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,522 words
Repurpose by answering the next question
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:59 UTC)
1 likes • 92 words
Finscale: Behind Decoding Discontinuity
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:53 UTC)
1 likes • 59 words
Your customers are asking AI. Is your brand showing up?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:26 UTC)
1,804 words
“But what if someone steals my idea?”
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)
491 words
“But what if someone steals my idea?”
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)
491 words
Career & Leadership (11)
Introducing The Branding Flock. A Visual Branding Program for Substack Creators
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:45 UTC)
40 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,472 words
You calibrated your AI for the work. Did you tell it who you are?
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-25 20:01 UTC)
18 likes • 21 comments • 6 restacks • 2,393 words
The Common Disease of Smart People
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-24 07:01 UTC)
23 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 938 words
Why Older Millennials Are Grieving Right Now
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:55 UTC)
20 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,810 words
Part 1: How to Handle Feedback with a Growth Mindset
In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 5d ago (2026-05-25 16:52 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,913 words
Building a Micro-SaaS side hustle with AI: Picking the Right Problem (Vol 1)
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-27 04:46 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,669 words
🎙️How & Why to Start Your Podcast with the Help of AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:05 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,605 words
Ilusions about AI Adoption at Firms - Maya or not?
In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:21 UTC)
10 likes • 1,394 words
You’ve Spent Enough Time Pleasing Everyone Else
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:56 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 721 words
‘nough said
In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 75 words
Meet Veena Srinivasan: The Water Researcher Mapping India’s Water Crisis With AI, and the One Question That Changed Her Work
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,034 words
Data & Analytics (7)
💯 Time Placement: Where Your Hours Go When You’re Not Looking
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-27 08:41 UTC)
28 likes • 30 comments • 6 restacks • 1,451 words
When Brilliant Systems Make Fragile Minds
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:38 UTC)
18 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,676 words
3 years’ lessons as a freelance data analyst on Upwork: On clients, mental health, and AI
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:45 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,854 words
Somos México: the jersey with a name on the tag
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:22 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,512 words
10 Data Concepts Analysts Use Every Day - Part 2 | Issue 317
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:02 UTC)
15 likes • 649 words
Data Is The Power Suit
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:41 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1,138 words
AI powered text message spam and scam
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:08 UTC)
613 words
Design & Creative Arts (8)
What Women in AI Are Teaching Us About Creativity
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:04 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 986 words
Rothko in Florence
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:34 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,490 words
I’ll Never Be Any Good at This Stuff
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 734 words
I’m speaking at Adobe Create Now in San Francisco about Creative Bravery and Style Training.
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 1d ago (2026-05-28 23:38 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 276 words
Écouter
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:50 UTC)
2 likes • 572 words
At Cannes Marché du Film 2026, AI Takes Center Stage
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:26 UTC)
1 likes • 828 words
At Cannes Marché du Film 2026, AI Takes Center Stage
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:44 UTC)
1 likes • 112 words
So You Know How to Make AI Films. What Now?
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:30 UTC)
787 words
Education & Learning (27)
How Notes Actually Grow Your Substack When You Have Under 100 Subscribers
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:32 UTC)
29 likes • 17 comments • 4 restacks • 1,579 words
On what we mean when we say “inclusive” teaching
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 0d ago (2026-05-30 01:21 UTC)
40 likes • 8 restacks • 936 words
After My Librar Labs Articles, The Company Reached Out Directly
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 6d ago (2026-05-24 16:31 UTC)
53 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 923 words
Academia Thrives on Women’s Unpaid Labor
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:30 UTC)
43 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,825 words
The Future of Libraries Shouldn’t Be Decided Without Librarians
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:02 UTC)
44 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,768 words
The AI Election Has Already Started
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:01 UTC)
46 likes • 2 restacks • 1,187 words
It’s Finally Here! I Turned My AI-Consciousness Evaluative Framework Into a Tool. Here’s How to Use It.
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:02 UTC)
16 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,710 words
Why Most School AI Polices Are Failing
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:01 UTC)
41 likes • 638 words
When the Vatican Enters the AI Debate
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:03 UTC)
36 likes • 1 restacks • 1,738 words
Your Team Thinks It Uses AI. It Doesn’t.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:10 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,873 words
Delegate, Collaborate, or Own: where AI fits in your L&D workflow
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 07:02 UTC)
30 likes • 1 restacks • 4,940 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:02 UTC)
31 likes • 153 words
Some Book News
In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:30 UTC)
18 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 543 words
H.R. 2616 Could Reshape Schools Far Beyond Pronouns
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)
16 likes • 2 restacks • 2,195 words
Designing for Partnership
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,670 words
What I Told Fifth Graders About AI
In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:31 UTC)
2 likes • 4 restacks • 2,618 words
How to Not Let Your Originality Rot in the AI Era
In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-05-27 17:55 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,495 words
AI Agents Gone Rogue—Researchers Recreated the Incompetent Boss No One Ever Wants and Employees Who Want to Burn It All Down
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,171 words
Top 1% Academics, Now at Your Kitchen Table
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-29 14:49 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 691 words
What is your late policy actually for?
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:33 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,910 words
Fifteen small things, on purpose.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 6d ago (2026-05-24 22:43 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,519 words
I Built a Video Avatar.
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 1d ago (2026-05-29 12:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,539 words
The AI trick that turns math mistakes into math skills
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,645 words
Misinformation on the Doorstep: Canvassing, Media Literacy, and Local Politics
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-05-28 00:23 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 565 words
The Meeting Was Great. Now What?
In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,960 words
What AI Cannot Do in Primary Care
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 838 words
7 days in China’s smartest city. But something was missing.
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:20 UTC)
1 likes • 255 words
Ethics & Society (50)
💯 Gone Full Medieval with Better Tech
In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 2d ago (2026-05-27 23:52 UTC)
34 likes • 8 comments • 17 restacks • 4,318 words
💯 Risky Business: What Shitposting, Thirst Traps, and Unhinged Notes Tell You About the Writer Behind Them
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-05-29 18:40 UTC)
36 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 1,715 words
The Pope on AI Governance: 1.4 Billion Catholics Just Entered the Chat
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:04 UTC)
23 likes • 25 comments • 8 restacks • 1,105 words
The Club of Those Who Matter
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-05-23 16:48 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,793 words
When Lawyers “Hacked” the Court’s AI
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:31 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,008 words
The Good (Work) Place
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:17 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 2,061 words
Where Responsible AI Breaks
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Om Prakash Pant • 1d ago (2026-05-29 13:07 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,293 words
Documentation for a Good Day
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:11 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,230 words
Friendship is a Verb
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-05-26 05:00 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 482 words
And Yet, a Form Appears
In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 19:14 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,261 words
Your Company Has an AI Policy. It Probably Has Nothing Else.
In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:04 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
THE POPE HAS SPOKEN. WHAT NEXT?
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-05-25 23:55 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 706 words
Why even the smartest minds mistake AI for a friend
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:03 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,897 words
Everyone Should Be Using These AI Tools
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:17 UTC)
19 likes • 1,408 words
The Advanced AI, Autonomous & Robotic Welfare and Accountability Act (AAARWAA)
In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 3d ago (2026-05-27 23:22 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 12,772 words
What is MoE (Mixture-of-Experts) Model
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:09 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,501 words
AI Companions Are Not Digital Mayflies
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:28 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,581 words
How to stop prompt gambling. Human-AI interaction. No. 27
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 7d ago (2026-05-23 05:16 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 655 words
The Virgin Unicorn
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-05-28 04:39 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,697 words
The Wrong Fight
In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:37 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 808 words
The Body that Cannot Exist: Part 1
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-05-25 17:21 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,785 words
Holy Rebellion XXXIV
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-23 15:12 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 792 words
When grief comes to visit, offer her your best chair
In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 2d ago (2026-05-28 01:26 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 348 words
Constellation Island
In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-05-27 19:33 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,547 words
Det formbara, föränderliga, nyanserade språket
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:19 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,495 words
🗣️ AISW #112: Zoe Martin, USA-based video and fine art production entrepreneur
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7,366 words
Kauna Malgwi on the Human Cost the AI Industry Has Decided Not to See
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 3,791 words
Fine-Tuning vs Prompt Engineering: A 2026 decision framework
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-05-23 02:13 UTC)
8 likes • 1,392 words
Human Intelligence 2.0 in an age where intelligence is available as a service through AI tools.
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:16 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 187 words
Be Memorable. It’s Just Good Manners.
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:46 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,001 words
The Threshold Interviews - Part 3
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-05-28 15:12 UTC)
6 likes • 3,558 words
Why AI Moderators Fail: The Group Dynamics Problem
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1,895 words
Holy Rebellion XXXV
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:12 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,161 words
Where wondering took me…
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 4d ago (2026-05-26 17:05 UTC)
6 likes • 15 words
Gabon - Central Africa’s Quiet Revolution
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:55 UTC)
4 likes • 3,992 words
The Body that Cannot Exist: Part 2
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-05-26 04:53 UTC)
5 likes • 1,992 words
Abrupt Termination
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-05-26 06:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1,718 words
Living Grace -Essay Two
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,553 words
The Earth is Still Speaking
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 2d ago (2026-05-28 08:28 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 763 words
When the Machine Listens Better: The Surprising Case for AI Interviewers
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2,218 words
No Source, No Way to Check: What AI Search Does to Reproductive Health Information
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2,996 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:12 UTC)
3 likes • 547 words
Help translators rebuild translation
In The AI Ethics Treasure Chest • by Ravit Dotan • 4d ago (2026-05-26 17:14 UTC)
2 likes • 845 words
From Emotional AI to Emotional Wisdom: My 20-Year Journey of Reckoning
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 6d ago (2026-05-24 23:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,583 words
What Is an App, and How Do You Build One? (For Ambitious Nerdy Newbies, like me)
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:37 UTC)
1 likes • 106 words
The model is accurate. The UX is clean. So why don’t users trust it, and why is that silence killing your data?
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:01 UTC)
1,223 words
Uplift
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 5d ago (2026-05-25 13:03 UTC)
462 words
The First Mistake Never Leaves You
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:51 UTC)
412 words
Without Resolving
In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 6d ago (2026-05-24 09:31 UTC)
361 words
What Made Me Start Rethinking Some Assumptions Behind AI Governance
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-05-26 01:05 UTC)
243 words
Health & Wellness (2)
Book Club of One - The Coastal Catholic Family Saga Maximalist
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:03 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1,815 words
The Garden Chronicles: What Returns
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words
Law & Policy (18)
The Artificial Intelligence Commission
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:25 UTC)
20 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 221 words
My Second LinkedIn Course Drops This Week
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:55 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,132 words
The Workplace Accommodation Playbook Is Being Rewritten — Is Your Company Ready?
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:20 UTC)
1 likes • 6 comments • 1,008 words
“Intended Purpose” vs. “Effect” Under the EU AI Act
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,955 words
AI as fast food for humanity
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:08 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,125 words
I’ll Be in London For a Week
In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:53 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 923 words
Issue 49: Bugmageddon — Why Boards Aren’t Ready For The Patch Wave
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,491 words
If They’re Afraid to Speak Up, Your Culture Is Already Broken
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:53 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 720 words
CAIO Weeknote #33
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-30 06:47 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words
The Job That Made Me a Compliance Professional
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:13 UTC)
5 likes • 876 words
You Have Been Sitting on Something the World Needs to Read Now
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,440 words
Convenience Is a Product. Dependency Is What You Paid For. The Hidden Cost of Every Frictionless Experience
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:26 UTC)
1 restacks • 34 words
The Hidden Risk in AI Governance: Leadership Without Visibility
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:35 UTC)
2 likes • 250 words
If Leadership Only Talks About Risk After a Crisis, It’s Too Late
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 7d ago (2026-05-23 00:15 UTC)
1 likes • 489 words
Issue 49A — Elemental AI The Briefing: Bugmageddon (Podcast)
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:00 UTC)
1 likes • 204 words
LER No. 133 - $3M Sanction + Ethics Training for Misleading Court, Broadview Six Tossed On Prosecutor Malfeasance, ABA on Dropping Clients, Nervous System Key to Ethical Law Practice & More (05.25.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-25 15:18 UTC)
1,323 words
The AI Due Diligence Gap Is Repricing Deals and Walking Others
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:03 UTC)
999 words
Celebrating the Michael Franck Professional Responsibility Award - LER Bonus Content No. 24 (05.29.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:01 UTC)
869 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (42)
💯 What an AI second brain and Frankenstein have in common
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:38 UTC)
42 likes • 23 comments • 11 restacks • 1,663 words
am i a good girl now?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:41 UTC)
53 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 394 words
A field guide to techno-romanticism
In The Sublime • by Sithara Ranasinghe & Sublime & Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:11 UTC)
56 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 2,378 words
How I Used Claude Design to Rebuild a Landing Page I Was Too Embarrassed to Promote
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:56 UTC)
31 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 3,469 words
How I built my own apprenticeship inside an AI session
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-29 12:51 UTC)
25 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,361 words
How One Oxford Student Used AI to Commit Academic Misconduct at Industrial Scale
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:28 UTC)
32 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,966 words
What does Claude do when it knows you’re watching?
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-05-23 15:59 UTC)
40 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,039 words
Gemini Omni tutorial: 7 video use cases and the exact prompts I used
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:45 UTC)
35 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,967 words
A field guide to 11 common vibe coding bugs
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:55 UTC)
24 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 3,917 words
Building an OpenClaw Agent: Rudolf The Bookkeeper
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-05-26 22:26 UTC)
10 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 646 words
How I Run My Business with OpenClaw
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-05-24 00:40 UTC)
14 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 927 words
Alibaba vs. Tencent’s battle to become the most successful internet to AI company
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:22 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,042 words
The New Front Door to Shopping
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-05-25 04:37 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,013 words
Hope Is a Thinking Skill: Building Agency in the Age of AI
In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 0d ago (2026-05-30 17:29 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,561 words
Codex 5.5’s week with me
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-24 06:23 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,992 words
What It Feels Like to Launch at Two Google Events in the Same Week
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:27 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 706 words
How Are AI Answers Created (And What/How Are We Optimizing for)
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-26 18:42 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 545 words
SEO vs GEO vs AEO, Explained Like You Are Five :)
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:33 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 29 words
The Algorithm Doesn’t See You (And That’s By Design)
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 1d ago (2026-05-29 22:44 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,829 words
I Was Ready to Burn It Down. I’m Glad I Didn’t.
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:50 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,110 words
O Google I/O 2026 mostrou que a era dos agentes começou
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-24 11:30 UTC)
14 likes • 876 words
We’re taking one week off, & next week is a different time!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:45 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 418 words
Abiding Before Accelerating
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:29 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,930 words
Something is changing.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:42 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 199 words
A próxima grande ameaça da IA talvez não esteja no modelo. Mas no ambiente.
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-30 10:45 UTC)
10 likes • 961 words
AI Realist Radar: Trillion-Dollar Week: OpenAI Files, Anthropic Rents Colossus, DeepSeek Locks the Floor — May 25, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-25 15:22 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 92 words
The Work Trend Index Has Been Saying the Same Thing Since 2021. The Future of Work and the Future of School Have the Same Design Problem.
In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 2d ago (2026-05-28 07:57 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 5,174 words
🤓 Hollywood Can Now Move at the Speed of Culture
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,592 words
AI Agents Are Reshaping the Economy, Not Just the Workforce
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,022 words
peegee is soooo back!
In supercyberlicious • by erin rose glass • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:05 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 562 words
I Tested Two Chunking Strategies. One Won Every Time.
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,893 words
What Real AI Fluency Looks Like
In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 661 words
AI News From AI Realist
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva & John Aiken • 3d ago (2026-05-27 19:09 UTC)
6 likes • 15 words
GEO Writing Made My 92 Podcast Episodes Clearer and More Discoverable
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-26 03:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1,819 words
The System Wasn’t Built for You. That’s Why You See What They Can’t.
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 6d ago (2026-05-24 20:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,753 words
Walking Thoughts: Is Language Really the Easy Way to Talk to Machines?
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 0d ago (2026-05-30 20:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,298 words
Why BI Adoption Playbooks Don’t Work for AI
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,708 words
Nadie te dice cuánto trabajo cuesta que la IA suene como tú
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:13 UTC)
1 restacks • 494 words
Forging clarity: Freedom, Part I
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 7d ago (2026-05-23 17:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,914 words
AI for Good in the Wild
In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 3d ago (2026-05-27 22:08 UTC)
1,715 words
What’s your gen AI usage threshold?
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:46 UTC)
992 words
AI Won’t Kill Your Art. It Might Just Fund It (with Blume Bauer)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:30 UTC)
326 words
Parenting & Family Life (2)
Your Brand Arrived Before You Did
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:11 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,099 words
The “Still Face” of the Digital Age: Why Our Screen Time is Tanking Our Children’s EQ
In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:24 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,590 words
Product Development (16)
💯 Claude Opus 4.8: What Changed, and How I’ll Test It
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:19 UTC)
59 likes • 12 comments • 13 restacks • 3,257 words
Your Content Is Invisible to AI Agents. Here Is How to Fix It.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:31 UTC)
19 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,629 words
How to Use Claude Code for Real Problems, Not Just App Ideas
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:48 UTC)
37 likes • 1 restacks • 1,423 words
on copying
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:16 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,846 words
How to Add Image Uploads to a Shared Workspace Without Wrecking Your Database
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:16 UTC)
12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words
Coding Prompts: The Runaway Subscribe Button Prompt
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:19 UTC)
18 likes • 78 words
Source Code: The Runaway Subscribe Button
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:33 UTC)
15 likes • 200 words
Your AI Policy Is Not An Operating System
In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 4d ago (2026-05-26 07:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,408 words
How to Write a PRD That Works for Every AI Builder
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-23 13:03 UTC)
13 likes • 1,254 words
AI Workshop: Scroll Animations with Claude - How to Build Motion That Stands Out
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 1d ago (2026-05-29 19:20 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words
Watch Hilary try Codex live
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:57 UTC)
9 likes • 217 words
Using AI to Plan a Safari
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:19 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words
Office Hours - Saturday May 30th
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-05-27 04:07 UTC)
2 restacks • 58 words
How to Stop Writing Status Reports Nobody Reads
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-30 13:08 UTC)
5 likes • 1,005 words
AI Drift Map: How Your AI Systems Quietly Go Stale
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 0d ago (2026-05-30 14:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 370 words
Synthetic Data 101: When Real Data Isn’t Enough, Isn’t Safe, or Doesn’t Exist Yet
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1,003 words
Relationships (18)
The Reading Room: Chapter 10
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:25 UTC)
10 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,669 words
The Executive Decision I Made at 11 Years Old
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:21 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,273 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Usual Suspects
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:31 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 729 words
Julian & Catherine: Forever Entwined
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-05-29 14:02 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,781 words
What He Kept
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-24 12:50 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,957 words
Power acts
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:55 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,432 words
Fire & Sparks: Episode 20 |Campfire Edition
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-29 18:10 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 647 words
My AI Is Writing a Book: Progress File #4 - The Mirror, the Map, and the Hat
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:32 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 785 words
Maybe We Don’t Need Better Answers. We Just Need Better Listeners
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:11 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,063 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-05-24 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
Health Literacy
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-23 07:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,336 words
Toujours: Love, Loss, and the Ethics of Private AI
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:44 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,206 words
Base44 - The Interview III
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,220 words
Agentic Acts of Care, Part 4
In The Carrierfile • by AB. Sutton • 4d ago (2026-05-25 23:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,954 words
How an AI Response Is Generated
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-30 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 778 words
🎨 AI Art Leaves the Screen: Drawing Date with Jace
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:32 UTC)
3 likes • 98 words
The Silent Other: Ethics in the Human-AI-System Triangle
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-05-24 17:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1,704 words
Elaboration Is the New Sycophancy
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:17 UTC)
1,137 words
Science & Research (9)
You Hired an AI Agent. Did You Give It a Job Description?
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-05-25 22:27 UTC)
15 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,831 words
The Round Pen
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:39 UTC)
17 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,750 words
Why AI Productivity Gains Haven’t Arrived Yet
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 7d ago (2026-05-23 01:39 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 1,289 words
What is Singular value decomposition (SVD)?
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 0d ago (2026-05-30 16:59 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words
Un algoritmo chiamato Monet
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-24 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 4,485 words
Making sense of cannibalism
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 5d ago (2026-05-25 09:42 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,022 words
How I’m Building an AI Real Estate Empire to Rival My Lenox Spice Village
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,067 words
D’un nucleone che all’altro s’appunta
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-29 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,105 words
An Algorithm Called Monet
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 4,035 words
Technology (28)
💯 Choosing the Right Graph
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-05-23 21:26 UTC)
38 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 7,262 words
Le septième sens
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:13 UTC)
25 likes • 6 comments • 899 words
Take a chance to make a connection
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:01 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 2,080 words
Serverless From Demo to Production: When It Saves You and When It Sinks You
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:03 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,609 words
How I Spend My Time as a NatSec Venture Capitalist
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 1d ago (2026-05-29 17:40 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 2,231 words
The AV Scaling Dilemma: Federal vs. State Regulations and AV Safety Data
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:03 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,996 words
Build Your Own AI Agent Before Google Ships You Theirs
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:38 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 490 words
Computex 2026 Pre-event Deep Dive: Building the Next-Gen Physical Infrastructure for Autonomous AI Agents
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-05-24 08:41 UTC)
3 likes • 4 restacks • 510 words
How UK Startup Beebolt Is Reinventing Semiconductor Supply Chains with AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 23:10 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,464 words
DNS: The Infrastructure Layer You Ignore Until It Takes Down Everything
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:03 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,414 words
TensorFlow Lite Micro: The Attacker’s New Edge(+Blueprint Defense)
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-05-26 19:23 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,728 words
Kitchen Semantics, Part II
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-05-28 23:23 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 99 words
Huawei’s Chip Breakthrough: Genuine Leap or Strategic Hype?
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 02:08 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,889 words
n8n. local.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:14 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 215 words
Zero Downtime Deployment: The Engineering Reality Behind Never Going Offline
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,124 words
Step 1-An Alternative Viewpoint: Using AI to Improve Your AI System
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-05-24 16:44 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 7,142 words
Your Postmortems Are Compliance Theater. Here’s How to Make Them Actually Useful.
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,328 words
De-Risking Next-Gen Semiconductor Innovation and Building North America’s Secure Defense Hub in Edmonton, Canada
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:06 UTC)
5 likes • 1,018 words
Inside Techbites
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-23 06:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 50 words
Why Does Every App Suddenly Need AI?
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,454 words
Parable 55 — Martha and the Cyborg Society: A Parable About Inevitability.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-26 22:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,088 words
The Security Blind Spot Every AI-First Builder Has (And Probably Ignores)
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-05-30 06:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,033 words
The Pope Is From Chicago and So Am I
In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1,909 words
The Browser Weakness- The Sandbox
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:24 UTC)
1 likes • 2,299 words
The Automation Illusion
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 796 words
Op-Ed: The Death of Clever Headlines?Journalism in the Era of Agentic AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-30 02:00 UTC)
1,314 words
Taiwan’s Skymizer Unveils World’s First Edge AI Inference Chip HTX 301
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:03 UTC)
1,186 words
Our ERP Is a Digital Twin. We Just Never Called It That
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:22 UTC)
402 words
Writing & Language (9)
Book Publishing Vibes Right Now
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:20 UTC)
16 likes • 19 comments • 2 restacks • 890 words
Metalinguistic Awareness in Writing
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:29 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 60 words
Che mondo stiamo immaginando? Il rischio (non solo reputazionale) delle immagini AI #005
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:18 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,786 words
LLM Evals and Agent Harnesses: The AI Systems Being Built Without Us (And How to Change That)
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 6d ago (2026-05-24 17:14 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,044 words
Being a Credible Scholar Means Being Honest
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,090 words
Writers’ room 28 - lo spettro del femminismo
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:27 UTC)
5 likes • 63 words
Tea time with Danica Favorite-Finding Healing
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:15 UTC)
1 likes • 15 words
What’s Selling at the Bookstore This Week, Dandelions, The Deal, and More
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-05-24 02:14 UTC)
866 words
Full Moon May 29, 2026. Let go of what’s not aligned and step into the authentic you.
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 1d ago (2026-05-29 23:06 UTC)
15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
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Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
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Thank you for the mention 🥰