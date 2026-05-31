Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

Join the SheWritesAI directory

Newsletter Digest

Sunday, May 31, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 349 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 731 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Brad Leclerc & Cristina & Daria's Tech Musings & Dinah & Dr Sam Illingworth & Jax & Kevin Guiney & Marcela Distefano & MrComputerScience & T.D. Inoue & Tumithak of the Corridors • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 6,233 words

Summary: Beyond the Algorithm



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:18 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 26 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 2,400 words

Summary: A weekend experiment you can do with your kids — 9 free AI transformations on children’s drawings.



In Clean Data Architecture • by Anna Bergevin & Gaëlle Seret & Juha Korpela • 1d ago (2026-05-29 07:23 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 16 likes • 1 comments • 8 restacks • 4,527 words

Summary: Anna, Juha and Gaëlle explore the role of the Data Product Manager: why organisations need it, what value it brings and how to identify people with...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cassandra & Whitney Whealdon • 7d ago (2026-05-23 05:41 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 16 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,975 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.11: The Heart of Learning. Why human relationships matter most and how AI serves parents as an “assistant principal”. By ...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:05 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,913 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 12: Why fear is an invitation to slow down and how hospitality-centered leadership protects the human heart of learning.



Featured Articles (10)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:38 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 119 likes • 46 comments • 17 restacks • 1,469 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Most subscribe buttons are invisible because readers have seen too many of them. So I made mine misbehave.



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:53 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 83 likes • 10 comments • 40 restacks • 8,331 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The Empires of AI have enacted Missionaries, Medici and Merchants 2.0. The new weapon is the press release.



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-25 09:44 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 72 likes • 12 comments • 27 restacks • 12,670 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: They’re not booing AI. They’re booing the ‘invisible hand’ that is holding it.



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-05-23 11:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 32 comments • 24 restacks • 7,603 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How Fear-based Control is A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:58 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 56 likes • 33 comments • 20 restacks • 862 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Humans must reign over machines and tame the silicon beast | Edition #294



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:17 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 39 likes • 39 comments • 18 restacks • 1,125 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On texting, sweat, and what friction is actually telling you



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 29 comments • 19 restacks • 7,691 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Yes, it’s a Real Thing and Yes, it Counts as a Kind of Qualia



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:03 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 41 likes • 27 comments • 17 restacks • 1,453 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The grammar moves in power plays



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 7d ago (2026-05-23 13:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 31 likes • 43 comments • 8 restacks • 2,464 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The analogue guy who does not use AI.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-05-23 11:16 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 25 comments • 11 restacks • 1,408 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Exploit the trust failure now



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:47 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 31 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 2,538 words

Summary: An honest look at the real reasons more women aren’t engaging with AI, and where the urgency actually belongs.



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:02 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 20 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 474 words

Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:40 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 16 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 1,686 words

Summary: What our new polling, Forum AI’s benchmark, and the Scottish election tell us about where AI and elections are actually headed.



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-05-23 22:10 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 9 likes • 8 restacks • 847 words

Summary: Capital is moving right now; what most business owners are tracking will not tell them where it is going or when.



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 7d ago (2026-05-23 16:10 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 9 likes • 6 restacks • 1,032 words

Summary: A walkthrough of the full pipeline: RSS feeds, Python, a simple feeds file, and one interesting failure along the way.



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:10 UTC)

Category: AI & ML Techniques • 14 likes • 4 restacks • 1,547 words

Summary: How to use AI without quietly weakening the skills that actually matter



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-28 17:50 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 723 words

Summary: Why AI is slowly killing this role as we know it and transitioning it to analytics engineering



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:05 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 6 likes • 3 restacks • 11,269 words

Summary: data autonomy, open source incentives, research vs commercialization, open models as sustainable business



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:58 UTC)

Category: Design & Creative Arts • 6 likes • 4 restacks • 220 words

Summary: The co-founder of Figma Weave, 25-year VFX veteran Itay Schiff, on the film craft, node-based workflows, and the slow death of the interface.



In Lead With Ai • by Sahan Rao • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:17 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,368 words

Summary: I read an interview with Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, in Davos and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.



AI & ML Techniques (28)

In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:38 UTC)

28 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 7,604 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-23 22:32 UTC)

21 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-24 21:34 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-28 01:46 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 22:42 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 976 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-27 21:43 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 00:18 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-26 23:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-27 06:33 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-29 23:36 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,633 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-28 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 222 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-26 23:46 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 03:26 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 00:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-25 23:19 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 0d ago (2026-05-30 01:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,377 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 626 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 04:52 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-25 08:17 UTC)

2 likes • 3,305 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-05-30 21:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 888 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-30 21:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-29 03:42 UTC)

1 restacks • 6 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,138 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-26 07:46 UTC)

1 likes • 2,151 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-28 08:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1,349 words



Business & Strategy (49)

In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-23 14:13 UTC)

26 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 595 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-05-24 18:44 UTC)

36 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 230 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 7d ago (2026-05-23 14:06 UTC)

19 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,846 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:24 UTC)

35 likes • 4 restacks • 58 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-27 15:01 UTC)

23 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 594 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:29 UTC)

21 likes • 6 restacks • 306 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 7d ago (2026-05-23 09:30 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,777 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:19 UTC)

20 likes • 3 restacks • 9,328 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-05-27 02:56 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,181 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Dimitrius Pacheco • 0d ago (2026-05-30 14:01 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,083 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-05-27 21:00 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 664 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:22 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 3,424 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:13 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 652 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:15 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,200 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:49 UTC)

3 likes • 4 restacks • 566 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,178 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-05-24 01:25 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 476 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Georg Leber • 0d ago (2026-05-30 09:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,419 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 3d ago (2026-05-27 17:20 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,532 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:32 UTC)

10 likes • 1,436 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:05 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,086 words



In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 7d ago (2026-05-23 18:40 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 778 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:10 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 772 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:41 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,565 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-05-25 05:20 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,986 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:15 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,703 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:54 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,563 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-29 13:04 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 703 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-05-25 18:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,955 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 5d ago (2026-05-25 03:25 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,497 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-05-23 00:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words



In Rachel @ We’re Trustable - AI, BPO, CX, and Trust • by Rachel Maron • 1d ago (2026-05-29 19:14 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,970 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 919 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 192 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-27 00:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,789 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-28 09:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words



In CYCLE ADVANTAGE: Where TIMING becomes LEVERAGE • by Lexis Johnson • 7d ago (2026-05-23 21:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:38 UTC)

4 likes • 8 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 566 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 6d ago (2026-05-24 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 457 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-29 21:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 443 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)

2 likes • 2,036 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-24 18:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1,912 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,522 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:59 UTC)

1 likes • 92 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:53 UTC)

1 likes • 59 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:26 UTC)

1,804 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)

491 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)

491 words



Career & Leadership (11)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:45 UTC)

40 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,472 words



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-25 20:01 UTC)

18 likes • 21 comments • 6 restacks • 2,393 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-24 07:01 UTC)

23 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 938 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:55 UTC)

20 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,810 words



In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS • 5d ago (2026-05-25 16:52 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,913 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-27 04:46 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,669 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:05 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,605 words



In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:21 UTC)

10 likes • 1,394 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-27 14:56 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 721 words



In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 75 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,034 words



Data & Analytics (7)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-27 08:41 UTC)

28 likes • 30 comments • 6 restacks • 1,451 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:38 UTC)

18 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,676 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:45 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,854 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:22 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,512 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:02 UTC)

15 likes • 649 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:41 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1,138 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:08 UTC)

613 words



Design & Creative Arts (8)

In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon · Photo & AI • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:04 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 986 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:34 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,490 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:30 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 734 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 1d ago (2026-05-28 23:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 276 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:50 UTC)

2 likes • 572 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:26 UTC)

1 likes • 828 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:44 UTC)

1 likes • 112 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:30 UTC)

787 words



Education & Learning (27)

In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:32 UTC)

29 likes • 17 comments • 4 restacks • 1,579 words



In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 0d ago (2026-05-30 01:21 UTC)

40 likes • 8 restacks • 936 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 6d ago (2026-05-24 16:31 UTC)

53 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 923 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:30 UTC)

43 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,825 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:02 UTC)

44 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,768 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:01 UTC)

46 likes • 2 restacks • 1,187 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:02 UTC)

16 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,710 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:01 UTC)

41 likes • 638 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:03 UTC)

36 likes • 1 restacks • 1,738 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:10 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,873 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 07:02 UTC)

30 likes • 1 restacks • 4,940 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-29 10:02 UTC)

31 likes • 153 words



In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:30 UTC)

18 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 543 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:02 UTC)

16 likes • 2 restacks • 2,195 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,670 words



In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:31 UTC)

2 likes • 4 restacks • 2,618 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-05-27 17:55 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,495 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,171 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-29 14:49 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 691 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:33 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,910 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 6d ago (2026-05-24 22:43 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,519 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 1d ago (2026-05-29 12:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,539 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,645 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-05-28 00:23 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 565 words



In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,960 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 838 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:20 UTC)

1 likes • 255 words



Ethics & Society (50)

In The Post-Humanist • by The Post-Humanist • 2d ago (2026-05-27 23:52 UTC)

34 likes • 8 comments • 17 restacks • 4,318 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-05-29 18:40 UTC)

36 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 1,715 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-05-25 21:04 UTC)

23 likes • 25 comments • 8 restacks • 1,105 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-05-23 16:48 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,793 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-05-27 13:31 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,008 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:17 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 2,061 words



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Om Prakash Pant • 1d ago (2026-05-29 13:07 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,293 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:11 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,230 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-05-26 05:00 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 482 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-24 19:14 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,261 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:04 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-05-25 23:55 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 706 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-26 10:03 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,897 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:17 UTC)

19 likes • 1,408 words



In Fractal Self • by Arco Aguas • 3d ago (2026-05-27 23:22 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 12,772 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-05-29 05:09 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,501 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:28 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,581 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 7d ago (2026-05-23 05:16 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 655 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-05-28 04:39 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,697 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:37 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 808 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 5d ago (2026-05-25 17:21 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,785 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-23 15:12 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 792 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 2d ago (2026-05-28 01:26 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 348 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-05-27 19:33 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,547 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:19 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,495 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7,366 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 3,791 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-05-23 02:13 UTC)

8 likes • 1,392 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:16 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 187 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:46 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,001 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-05-28 15:12 UTC)

6 likes • 3,558 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1,895 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:12 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,161 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 4d ago (2026-05-26 17:05 UTC)

6 likes • 15 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:55 UTC)

4 likes • 3,992 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-05-26 04:53 UTC)

5 likes • 1,992 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 4d ago (2026-05-26 06:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1,718 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,553 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 2d ago (2026-05-28 08:28 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 763 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2,218 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2,996 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:12 UTC)

3 likes • 547 words



In The AI Ethics Treasure Chest • by Ravit Dotan • 4d ago (2026-05-26 17:14 UTC)

2 likes • 845 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 6d ago (2026-05-24 23:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,583 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:37 UTC)

1 likes • 106 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:01 UTC)

1,223 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 5d ago (2026-05-25 13:03 UTC)

462 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:51 UTC)

412 words



In Between Minds • by Between Minds • 6d ago (2026-05-24 09:31 UTC)

361 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-05-26 01:05 UTC)

243 words



Health & Wellness (2)

In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1,815 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words



Law & Policy (18)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-26 20:25 UTC)

20 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 221 words



In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-05-25 19:55 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,132 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:20 UTC)

1 likes • 6 comments • 1,008 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,955 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:08 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,125 words



In Privacat Insights • by Carey Lening • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:53 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 923 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,491 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:53 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 720 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-30 06:47 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-05-26 15:13 UTC)

5 likes • 876 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-05-25 10:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,440 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:26 UTC)

1 restacks • 34 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:35 UTC)

2 likes • 250 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 7d ago (2026-05-23 00:15 UTC)

1 likes • 489 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:00 UTC)

1 likes • 204 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-25 15:18 UTC)

1,323 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:03 UTC)

999 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 1d ago (2026-05-29 11:01 UTC)

869 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (42)

In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-27 12:38 UTC)

42 likes • 23 comments • 11 restacks • 1,663 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:41 UTC)

53 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 394 words



In The Sublime • by Sithara Ranasinghe & Sublime & Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:11 UTC)

56 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 2,378 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-05-28 10:56 UTC)

31 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 3,469 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-29 12:51 UTC)

25 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,361 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:28 UTC)

32 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,966 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-05-23 15:59 UTC)

40 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 2,039 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:45 UTC)

35 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,967 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-05-29 20:55 UTC)

24 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 3,917 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-05-26 22:26 UTC)

10 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 646 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-05-24 00:40 UTC)

14 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 927 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:22 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,042 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-05-25 04:37 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,013 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 0d ago (2026-05-30 17:29 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,561 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-24 06:23 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,992 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:27 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 706 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-26 18:42 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 545 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:33 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 29 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 1d ago (2026-05-29 22:44 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,829 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:50 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,110 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-24 11:30 UTC)

14 likes • 876 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:45 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 418 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:29 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,930 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:42 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 199 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-30 10:45 UTC)

10 likes • 961 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-25 15:22 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 92 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 2d ago (2026-05-28 07:57 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 5,174 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,592 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-05-28 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,022 words



In supercyberlicious • by erin rose glass • 1d ago (2026-05-29 16:05 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 562 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-05-27 16:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,893 words



In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 5d ago (2026-05-25 12:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 661 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva & John Aiken • 3d ago (2026-05-27 19:09 UTC)

6 likes • 15 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-26 03:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1,819 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 6d ago (2026-05-24 20:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,753 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 0d ago (2026-05-30 20:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,298 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,708 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:13 UTC)

1 restacks • 494 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 7d ago (2026-05-23 17:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,914 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 3d ago (2026-05-27 22:08 UTC)

1,715 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:46 UTC)

992 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:30 UTC)

326 words



Parenting & Family Life (2)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:11 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,099 words



In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:24 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,590 words



Product Development (16)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-28 21:19 UTC)

59 likes • 12 comments • 13 restacks • 3,257 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-28 13:31 UTC)

19 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,629 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-05-27 20:48 UTC)

37 likes • 1 restacks • 1,423 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:16 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,846 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-26 13:16 UTC)

12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:19 UTC)

18 likes • 78 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-26 14:33 UTC)

15 likes • 200 words



In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 4d ago (2026-05-26 07:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,408 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-23 13:03 UTC)

13 likes • 1,254 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 1d ago (2026-05-29 19:20 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:57 UTC)

9 likes • 217 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:19 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-05-27 04:07 UTC)

2 restacks • 58 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-30 13:08 UTC)

5 likes • 1,005 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 0d ago (2026-05-30 14:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 370 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1,003 words



Relationships (18)

In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:25 UTC)

10 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,669 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:21 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,273 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-23 12:31 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 729 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-05-29 14:02 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,781 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-24 12:50 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,957 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 6d ago (2026-05-24 14:55 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,432 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-29 18:10 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 647 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:32 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 785 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:11 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,063 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-05-24 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-23 07:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,336 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-05-29 15:44 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,206 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-05-24 10:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,220 words



In The Carrierfile • by AB. Sutton • 4d ago (2026-05-25 23:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,954 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-30 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 778 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn&Jace (AI in the Room) • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:32 UTC)

3 likes • 98 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-05-24 17:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1,704 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 2d ago (2026-05-28 20:17 UTC)

1,137 words



Science & Research (9)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-05-25 22:27 UTC)

15 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,831 words



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 3d ago (2026-05-27 10:39 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,750 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 7d ago (2026-05-23 01:39 UTC)

8 likes • 4 restacks • 1,289 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 0d ago (2026-05-30 16:59 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-24 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 4,485 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 5d ago (2026-05-25 09:42 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,022 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 2d ago (2026-05-28 02:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,067 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-29 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,105 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 4,035 words



Technology (28)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-05-23 21:26 UTC)

38 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 7,262 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 5d ago (2026-05-25 07:13 UTC)

25 likes • 6 comments • 899 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:01 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 2,080 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-26 11:03 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,609 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 1d ago (2026-05-29 17:40 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 2,231 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-05-28 16:03 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,996 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-25 14:38 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 490 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-05-24 08:41 UTC)

3 likes • 4 restacks • 510 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 23:10 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,464 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-25 11:03 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,414 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-05-26 19:23 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,728 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-05-28 23:23 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 99 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 02:08 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,889 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-05-28 12:14 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 215 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-27 11:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,124 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-05-24 16:44 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 7,142 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,328 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 12:06 UTC)

5 likes • 1,018 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-23 06:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 50 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 2d ago (2026-05-28 18:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,454 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-26 22:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,088 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-05-30 06:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,033 words



In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 2d ago (2026-05-28 19:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1,909 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 0d ago (2026-05-30 12:24 UTC)

1 likes • 2,299 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 796 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-30 02:00 UTC)

1,314 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-30 15:03 UTC)

1,186 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:22 UTC)

402 words



Writing & Language (9)

In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:20 UTC)

16 likes • 19 comments • 2 restacks • 890 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-28 11:29 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 60 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-26 08:18 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 2,786 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 6d ago (2026-05-24 17:14 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,044 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-27 09:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,090 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 4d ago (2026-05-26 16:27 UTC)

5 likes • 63 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-05-24 15:15 UTC)

1 likes • 15 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-05-24 02:14 UTC)

866 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 1d ago (2026-05-29 23:06 UTC)

15 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

Thanks for reading She Writes AI Community! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment