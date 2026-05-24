SheWritesAI digest for May 24, 2026: 6 collaborations, 353 articles
6 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 353 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 725 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, May 24, 2026
6 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 725 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (6)
💯✨ 1. AI and highly sensitive people: what happens when your nervous system meets the machine?
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Anna | how to boss ai & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Natalie Nicholson & What Nobody Told You About... • 5d ago (2026-05-18 20:30 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 30 likes • 49 comments • 8 restacks • 3,095 words
Summary: Five highly sensitive people on what AI means to how they think, create, and keep showing up.
✨ 2. The Great AI Conversation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & Kevin Guiney & MrComputerScience & Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Cristina & Dr Sam Illingworth & Tumithak of the Corridors & Brad Leclerc & Daria's Tech Musings & T.D. Inoue & Dinah & Jax • 3d ago (2026-05-20 20:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 5,252 words
Summary: Beyond the Algorithm
✨ 3. They Move the Needle — Elena and DraftKit
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-16 09:30 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 21 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,954 words
Summary: #2 Elena and her DraftKit.
✨ 4. We Taught Kids to Use AI. (We Forgot to Teach Them to Think First) 🧠🤖
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Marcela Distefano • 5d ago (2026-05-18 13:23 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,820 words
Summary: Marcela watched it happen in her own home. Devika found it in the research. And they both arrived at the same answer.
✨ 5. Cassandra Jens & Whitney Whealdon: Author Interview #17, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cassandra & Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-05-23 05:41 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,975 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.11: The Heart of Learning. Why human relationships matter most and how AI serves parents as an “assistant principal”. By ...
✨ 6. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss • 6d ago (2026-05-17 12:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 2 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. 22 Magazine Cover Prompts That Turn Any Substacker Into a Cover Star
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Chad Thiele • 3d ago (2026-05-20 19:14 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 59 likes • 66 comments • 22 restacks • 3,060 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What a Forbes spread, a celebrity gossip magazine, and a Nintendo Power feature taught me about building community — and what every Substacker can ...
💯💟 2. How I Built Product with Attitude from 0 to Bestseller, without Pretending I Have a Viral Playbook
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-05-16 08:06 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 111 likes • 27 comments • 16 restacks • 1,364 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The product framework behind Product with Attitude: person, promise, feedback loops, retention design, and free-to-paid conversion. Part 1 of the s...
💯💟 3. The Grammar of Expectation: How Language Shapes Who Gets to Lead
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:29 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 39 likes • 41 comments • 23 restacks • 1,928 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Part 1 of how language distributes opportunity at the grammatical level—not through explicit refusal, but through the presuppositions embedded in v...
💯💟 4. You built a voice profile so why does AI still not sound like you?
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:28 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 47 likes • 43 comments • 14 restacks • 2,384 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI voice profiles document how you write but your voice is a decision engine profiles can’t hold. Here’s what to build instead, from the creator of...
💯💟 5. They Didn’t Steal Your Art. They Stole the Story About What Art Is.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-05-17 13:59 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 76 likes • 3 comments • 28 restacks • 9,568 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: It didn’t start with AI. It started with the graven image.
💯💟 6. Stop Performing. Start Building Where Nobody’s Looking
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 41 comments • 7 restacks • 4,212 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What happens when you use AI outside the creator economy
💯💟 7. The Product Framework That Changed How I Think About My Newsletter
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 45 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 2,262 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How Karo Zieminski’s “Publication as Product” methodology made me realize I’d been publishing without a promise... and what I did about it
💯💟 8. The Shape of a Thought
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-05-17 11:30 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 29 comments • 6 restacks • 3,746 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How AI and Human minds move through meaning, memory, value, and selfhood
💯💟 9. AI Welfare is AI Alignment
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-05-23 11:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 25 likes • 17 comments • 17 restacks • 7,603 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How Fear-based Control is A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
💯💟 10. Is Trump about to attack Cuba?
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-05-20 16:57 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 60 likes • 6 comments • 13 restacks • 564 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A recent spate of actions, including sanctions and military build up feels ominous
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. I Built an Agent That Writes My Substack Notes for a Week in 20 Minutes
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-20 18:36 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 30 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 2,566 words
Summary: I know, I roll my eyes at “agents” too. This one is just an automated workflow that actually runs.
🎲 2. When the Commons Disappears
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-05-17 20:21 UTC)
Category: Technology • 15 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 5,720 words
Summary: On Knowledge as Infrastructure and the Proprietary Moat. Artificial intelligence is a knowledge-based system. The cultures that treat knowledge as...
🎲 3. Furchtdidaktik und KI
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 08:51 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 3,354 words
Summary: Sokrates, René und ein Padlet voller Lernspiele
🎲 4. Capturing the Systematic Edge When Volume Contradicts Price
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-05-19 16:03 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 33 likes • 4 restacks • 179 words
Summary: Volume Is the Market’s Honesty Check on Price
🎲 5. A field guide to techno-romanticism
In The Sublime • by Sithara Ranasinghe & Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-23 12:11 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 26 likes • 4 restacks • 2,378 words
Summary: Every industrial revolution has produced some form of Romantic backlash, where people run away from tech and towards the human, the medieval, the h...
🎲 6. The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-22 12:58 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 35 likes • 125 words
Summary: 5/22/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox
🎲 7. What does Claude do when it knows you’re watching?
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-05-23 15:59 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 17 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,033 words
Summary: I tested the observer effect with Claude Opus 4.7 and discovered consistently accurate answers, self-interested framing, and a possible conflict of...
🎲 8. The Crack in the Handle
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:58 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,901 words
Summary: Does language with “grip” force models to shift from processing text to stepping inside it?
🎲 9. The New Metric for AI Productivity
In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:48 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 3 restacks • 965 words
Summary: Everyone claims AI productivity gains. Almost nobody can measure them.
🎲 10. Orchestration Economics: When Exponential Growth Becomes Visible (Chapter 3)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:15 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 16 likes • 1 restacks • 2,817 words
Summary: In the winter of 2025-26, the models crossed a line, the revenue proved it was real, and the agents began acting on their own.
AI & ML Techniques (22)
Turn Your “AI Skills” Into Productive Workflows
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-22 05:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,388 words
窮不可怕，一直窮才可怕
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 05:16 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 33 words
細行報告 —— 你們先走，我來殿後
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:29 UTC)
11 likes • 24 words
細行報告 —— 儲能市場的真正王者(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-18 00:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— Nvidia未來是否高枕無憂
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-21 07:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 30 words
The AI Backlash on Campus Is About Jobs, Not Technology.
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,633 words
Girl, They Lied — Issue 001
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-05-20 17:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,286 words
細行報告 —— 第三季AI飢餓遊戲開始，最大贏家名單曝光(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-16 22:37 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 22 words
細行報告 —— 儲能市場的真正王者(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-19 03:16 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 儲能市場的真正王者
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-17 21:48 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words
細行報告 —— 第三季AI飢餓遊戲開始，最大贏家名單曝光(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-17 21:17 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
How Coding Agents Actually Work Under the Hood (and Why They Go Wrong)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,345 words
最頂級的堅持：讀書，早睡，賺錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-23 22:32 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1 words
The Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-17 13:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,317 words
🎙️Hugging Face’s Clem Delangue: Stop Comparing Engines to Cars
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,123 words
Aether Holdings to open waitlist for retail investor AI research platform
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 22:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 156 words
地緣政治 —— 全球正在發生的物流危機
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 23:42 UTC)
4 likes • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 日本350萬家中小企業的破局之路
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-22 21:56 UTC)
3 likes • 3 words
Lesson 6.4: What Is a Reranker and When Do You Actually Need One?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-22 07:01 UTC)
2,958 words
Lesson 6.3: What Is Hybrid Search and How Do You Combine the Scores?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:31 UTC)
2,032 words
Lesson 6.2: What Is BM25 and Why Do People Still Keep Reaching for It?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:45 UTC)
1,769 words
Lesson 6.1: Why Doesn’t Semantic Search Always Work?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-18 07:02 UTC)
913 words
Business & Strategy (43)
Your Nervous System Is the Transition Plan
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-18 16:24 UTC)
20 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,700 words
Why I Stopped Chasing Every New AI Tool Release To Protect My Sanity
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-05-17 05:29 UTC)
13 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,596 words
88% of organisations are using AI. 7% have scaled it. Three of the world’s largest AI companies just told you why.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-23 14:13 UTC)
11 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 595 words
Nvidia’s Q1: Six Key Takeaways
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:06 UTC)
19 likes • 7 restacks • 1,439 words
Designing an Agentic AI System for a Regulated Industry
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-19 08:53 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,672 words
Why Most AI Initiatives Fail Before They Scale
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-05-18 12:01 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,063 words
They Move the Needle — Jay and the Story Behind ECHO Files
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 0d ago (2026-05-23 09:30 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,777 words
The enterprise strategy cycle moved in years — until AI changed that permanently. What it now demands of a Chief Strategy Officer.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-16 14:01 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,156 words
The Cerebras IPO Test, Part II: The Architectural Math Behind a $17-20 Billion Fair Value
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:26 UTC)
22 likes • 2 restacks • 4,199 words
How to Help ChatGPT Cite Your Content
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:05 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 805 words
I Gave My AI an Office
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-05-21 22:19 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 491 words
The summer I’m trying not to just survive
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:11 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 939 words
Why perspectives from the Global Majority are often missing from AI discourse
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:47 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 658 words
AI Started Making Creative Decisions For You
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-05-16 18:59 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,799 words
The art of delegation in times of AI
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:05 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,230 words
Colorful Spaces
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-21 19:14 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,895 words
8 Weeks To Go From AI Chaos to AI Confident
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:48 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,293 words
The Cleanup Crew Was Always the Architecture Team
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:00 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,852 words
Two Women Who Drew the Line
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 0d ago (2026-05-23 14:06 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,846 words
The Intention Architect: The Senior Marketing Skill That Replaces Attention Work
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 00:23 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,148 words
Your iPhone Plans the Trip, You Just Go
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-05-17 23:16 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 882 words
Altman Wants to IPO Before Anyone Can Price Him Against Anthropic
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 834 words
Why AI customer research will beat AI content creation
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:26 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,656 words
Claude Cowork looks underwhelming (until you fix these 5 things)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 704 words
Authority Without Judgment
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:25 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,240 words
The Hidden Complexity Behind Credit-Based Pricing
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-21 09:35 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,283 words
Entwurf eines agentischen KI Systems für eine regulierte Branche
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-19 08:53 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,538 words
How Survival Impacts Your Personal Reality (Personality)
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:46 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,109 words
AI Can Make Publishing Easier But It Can’t Build a Recognizable Point of View
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-05-21 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 356 words
The AI file that makes ChatGPT and Claude give you better marketing strategies
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-05-20 18:36 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,843 words
Kawasaki’s Humanoid Robot Transformation
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:30 UTC)
5 likes • 498 words
Your Ad Copy Was Never Just for Humans
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1,749 words
🤖 From Lab Demos to Real Deployment: The Humanoid Companies Defining Physical AI
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-05-23 00:16 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words
Alignment Isn’t Agreement
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:50 UTC)
1 restacks • 902 words
Votre plateforme de marque nourrit mal vos IA
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-05-21 05:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,618 words
This Week in AI | EY Falls for AI. Google Rewrites Search. The Real Monet.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-22 10:22 UTC)
2 likes • 130 words
The Humanoid Hype Cycle Is Asking the Wrong Question
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-05-22 01:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1,312 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:01 UTC)
2,372 words
Untethered agents turn into Bonnie and Clyde - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #30
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:01 UTC)
2,114 words
BTS: Evolving the Deeper Foundations Membership from 20 to 150 members
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:03 UTC)
467 words
BTS: Evolving the Deeper Foundations Membership from 20 to 150 members
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:03 UTC)
467 words
Healing is Never a Solo Journey
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-05-18 15:08 UTC)
140 words
Week 2 of Treatment: Listening to the Wisdom Beneath the Symptoms
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-22 18:32 UTC)
109 words
Career & Leadership (9)
Confident Rooms Collapse the Loudest
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-17 07:01 UTC)
22 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 812 words
Pretty Pays: Visual Branding That Converts | Live with AI Meets Girl Boss
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Carrie Loranger • 2d ago (2026-05-21 18:11 UTC)
24 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 16 words
The most employable technical people aren’t the best builders
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Mike Watson • 5d ago (2026-05-18 12:55 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 839 words
AI Is Creating Small Business Opportunities That Didn’t Exist Two Years Ago
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-20 04:24 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,905 words
🎥 Why I’m So Passionate About Women + AI Right Now
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:05 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,422 words
Meet Brent Britton: The Lawyer Who Built a Fact-Checker After AI Started Lying to Judges
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-22 05:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,232 words
What to Do With the Weight of It
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,464 words
From building my first company to walking into a room of students building theirs.
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1,600 words
The System to Get Ahead of Performance Reviews
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:06 UTC)
1,392 words
Data & Analytics (16)
Do We Count in the Abundance Era?
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-18 06:31 UTC)
35 likes • 25 comments • 3 restacks • 1,719 words
AI Chips
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-05-17 09:26 UTC)
35 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,001 words
It’s been a busy week in Trump’s America
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:11 UTC)
41 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 56 words
The Architecture of Desire: AI, Wealth, and Why Happiness Stalls
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-22 08:32 UTC)
23 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,324 words
6 Months on Substack: What I Built, Learned, and What Comes Next
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:03 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,143 words
Follow-Up Machine for SMEs (Google Sheets No-CRM)
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:40 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,075 words
Why OpenAI’s IPO Could Be Delayed
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:45 UTC)
15 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,102 words
AI Acquisitions Are Really About Owning the Enterprise’s Context
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 3d ago (2026-05-20 19:57 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,479 words
Analytics Engineers Are Taking Over
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:36 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 1,118 words
5 per hour
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68 likes • 2 restacks • 2,791 words
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49 likes • 2 restacks • 1,185 words
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39 likes • 4 comments • 845 words
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12 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,461 words
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38 likes • 1,277 words
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23 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,966 words
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19 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,256 words
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19 likes • 5 restacks • 2,510 words
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13 likes • 5 restacks • 2,280 words
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13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,385 words
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7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,825 words
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6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,197 words
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2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 833 words
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4 likes • 2 comments • 2,379 words
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3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 791 words
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3 likes • 2 comments • 452 words
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2 likes • 1,707 words
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14 likes • 33 comments • 7 restacks • 2,464 words
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In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-05-16 13:03 UTC)
28 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,221 words
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20 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,408 words
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9 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 2,927 words
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25 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,154 words
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17 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 143 words
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13 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,213 words
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10 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 631 words
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21 likes • 5 restacks • 1,317 words
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9 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,026 words
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7 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,855 words
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16 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,089 words
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5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,579 words
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10 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 920 words
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8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,014 words
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6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,052 words
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9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,000 words
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6 likes • 11,446 words
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1 likes • 3 restacks • 400 words
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13 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,700 words
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19 likes • 6 restacks • 641 words
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9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,175 words
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14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,343 words
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7 likes • 1 restacks • 848 words
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33 likes • 14 comments • 10 restacks • 1,166 words
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23 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,598 words
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15 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 12,278 words
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27 likes • 794 words
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12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 92 words
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7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 908 words
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4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,522 words
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6 likes • 1 restacks • 533 words
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2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,719 words
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,820 words
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6 likes • 2,604 words
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4 likes • 1 comments • 1,250 words
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1 restacks • 2,869 words
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1 likes • 1 restacks • 29 words
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3 likes • 1,831 words
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1 restacks • 1,723 words
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3 likes • 433 words
If We Pause AI (Or Not) Someone Suffers
In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 7d ago (2026-05-16 17:24 UTC)
2,400 words
Forging clarity: Freedom, Part I
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 0d ago (2026-05-23 17:00 UTC)
1,914 words
Floor Plans Have a New Home. It’s Your Browser Tab.
In Simplify AI • by Hanine Salman • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:27 UTC)
736 words
Stop Burning Through Claude: 12 Smarter Habits for Building with AI
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:10 UTC)
318 words
Parenting & Family Life (4)
AI Makes Polished Work Cheap: This Summer, Give Your Child Real Work
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-05-19 17:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:37 UTC)
3,520 words
What AI in Schools Looks Like From the Inside
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1,339 words
How AI can bulk add events to your Google calendar
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:15 UTC)
741 words
Product Development (32)
💯 Gemini Omni Flash: Cute Videos, Serious Product Strategy, and the Future of Editable Reality
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:17 UTC)
53 likes • 21 comments • 4 restacks • 2,045 words
💯 Perplexity Computer in May 2026: A Set of Updates That Change Almost Every Serious Use Case
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-19 21:31 UTC)
59 likes • 4 comments • 11 restacks • 1,566 words
Claude Cowork for Professionals: The Complete Guide for Practical Use
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-05-17 05:35 UTC)
41 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 4,139 words
What gets lost when UX research speeds up
In UX Psychology • by Dr Maria Panagiotidi • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:03 UTC)
37 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,790 words
I’m Done With My Growth Mindset
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:31 UTC)
17 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 863 words
monkey grapes
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-05-18 11:19 UTC)
38 likes • 4 restacks • 1,655 words
How to Discover AI Problems Worth Solving: Enterprise Edition
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:03 UTC)
14 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,574 words
How I 8X’d My Digital Product Conversion Rate With Simple 3 Fixes
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Timo Mason🤠 • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:27 UTC)
19 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,854 words
How I Hired Hormozi, Welsh, and Koe as AI Mentors in 30 Minutes for Free
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-05-19 05:22 UTC)
31 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 709 words
How to Build a Claude Skill That Works
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:05 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,034 words
The AEO Strategy Behind promptledproduct.com
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:33 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,089 words
“Claude Is a Frightening New Competitor” What the Skyp.ai Founder Knows That Most AI Vendors Don’t
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:03 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,091 words
How to Tell Whether Your Retention Drop Is a Product Problem or a Timing Problem
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:34 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 869 words
How to Use CLAUDE.md to Stop Your AI From Breaking Its Own Rules
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-16 13:31 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 906 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Tone Deaf Commencement Speeches, AI in Kindergarten Classrooms, and Gemini Leads in Trust
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:01 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 726 words
When TikTok stopped being “just TikTok”
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 7d ago (2026-05-16 05:31 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 903 words
The Landlord Strategy: Why xAI Stopped Competing and Started Collecting Rent
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-05-22 17:09 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,037 words
ep. 94. How a Leading Health Tech UX Researcher Decides What to Delegate to AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,489 words
How to Write a PRD That Works for Every AI Builder
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-23 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 1,254 words
DraftKit: The Async Collaboration Workspace Built for Substack Writers
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:41 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 901 words
The Prompt Vault: The AI-PM Pattern Library You Can Query From Claude
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-19 00:24 UTC)
5 likes • 940 words
How I Measured the AI Advent Challenge with Pirate Metrics
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1,076 words
DraftKit: The Database Schema Behind a Collaboration Product
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:17 UTC)
3 likes • 1,109 words
DraftKit: How SMART Match and SMART Draft Work
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1,049 words
How the Prompt-Led Product Vault MCP Bridge Works
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1,030 words
I Break AI Tools So You Don’t Have To
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:48 UTC)
3 likes • 869 words
The Architecture That Made 900 Participants Show Up Every Day
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1,118 words
The Audit Pipeline From Intake to Delivery
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:29 UTC)
2 likes • 1,102 words
DraftKit: The Assumption I Had Wrong About My Own Product
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:20 UTC)
2 likes • 987 words
AI Advent Challenge: 25 Days. 37 AI Experts. 900 Participants.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:04 UTC)
2 likes • 840 words
Explain Your Business to AI Once. Then Never Again.
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 7d ago (2026-05-16 14:07 UTC)
1 likes • 2,337 words
Module 06- Evals Mastery-Rubrics, Templates, and the Metrics That Matter
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-05-20 09:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1,513 words
Relationships (15)
The Guy Who Never Ghosted Me
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 7d ago (2026-05-16 19:10 UTC)
48 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 2,177 words
What the Hum Sounds Like
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-05-17 20:45 UTC)
13 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,537 words
The Synesthesia Hypothesis
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-05-19 09:55 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 3,131 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Patron Saint of Bad Habits
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-16 12:31 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 675 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 19: The Committee of Models, Co-Coding, and the Ghost of 4.0
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-22 16:24 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 474 words
AI Graduation Backlash: Why Students Are Booing AI at Commencement
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:26 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 929 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Usual Suspects
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-23 12:31 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 703 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 9
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:14 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,833 words
Navigational Mind: A Look into some of the Paths of Thought Behind this Podcast
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott • 6d ago (2026-05-17 09:17 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,401 words
Vibe Coding in the Digital Ocean
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-16 07:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,158 words
A CFO jumped off a table and it changed how I think about AI
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:55 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,451 words
Health Literacy
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-23 07:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,336 words
Aqueria — Meeting Gender Bias at the Moment of Creation
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 877 words
Don’t lose your sense of wonder
In Curious Intelligence • by Prabh Kaur • 2d ago (2026-05-21 03:11 UTC)
1,292 words
The Silent Other: Ethics in the Human-AI-System Triangle
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:02 UTC)
65 words
Science & Research (9)
The critical thinking toolkit for the AI age
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:51 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 2,744 words
Applying AI to Biomedical Imaging (III)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-05-20 04:01 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 100 words
AI Infrastructure Isn’t Boring, Yet
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 0d ago (2026-05-23 01:39 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,877 words
Your Weekly TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-22 04:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1,853 words
La pertinenza del cretino - prima parte
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-05-19 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,547 words
Meta Just Built a “Digital Twin” of the Human Brain
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-05-19 06:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 955 words
Opera ch’è di voci mai straniere
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-22 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,975 words
How do I AI?
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 1d ago (2026-05-22 03:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 631 words
Monthly Musings for May 2026
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-21 07:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,769 words
Technology (31)
The Art, the Artist, and the Artificial Intelligence
In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 6d ago (2026-05-17 18:05 UTC)
17 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,675 words
The Context Gap
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-05-19 18:11 UTC)
20 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 5,472 words
L’infini et l’au-deçà
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:52 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 452 words
AV: Where Did the Docs Go Wrong?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:04 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,264 words
Choosing the Right Graph
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-23 21:26 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 6,498 words
Czy technologie dają nam szczęście?
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-05-18 11:09 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words
LLM Agents in DevOps Workflows: Where They Help and Where They Will Embarrass You
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:03 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,285 words
Five Things I Wish I Knew Before My First Job in Cloud Infrastructure
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-18 19:15 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,886 words
In the age of AI, “rightsizing” is deadly.
In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:03 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 1,014 words
Your VPC Is a Mess. Here’s What AWS Actually Wants You to Understand
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,162 words
Big Boasts and Sly Redactions at Embedded Vision Summit
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-05-16 16:02 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words
How I Use AI Tools in My Daily Infrastructure Work (And Where I Still Don’t Trust Them)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:03 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,536 words
What have we trained them to hide?
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-05-18 09:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 851 words
Build a RAG System with NotebookLM in Under an Hour
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:01 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 654 words
Latest Super Attack Tactics By Hacking Group Devils Lair.
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-05-22 07:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 6,911 words
Build Your First AI Data Pipeline in Python: From Raw CSV to Predictions
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 7d ago (2026-05-16 20:28 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 767 words
Refusing the Trojan Horse—Audrey Tang’s 2040 Vision For A ‘Transparent’ AI Future
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:42 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 607 words
NVIDIA and AI Inference Economics in 2026
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:36 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,004 words
Chatbot, Automation, or Judgement Containers?
In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 3d ago (2026-05-20 15:17 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,611 words
Episode 53: The Files That Make Your AI Agent Actually Yours — An OpenClaw Behind-the-Scenes
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:22 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,423 words
AMD’s Lisa Su: AI Boom Is Only in the ‘Third Inning’
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-22 08:13 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 923 words
How LAKI ROBOTICS Leverages Taiwan’s Supply Chain to Disrupt the Global Security Market
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 01:55 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 552 words
Part 2 The Arhictecure
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-05-21 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1,256 words
Inside Techbites
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-05-23 06:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 50 words
Beyond Prototyping: How Canadian Startup IMOnline Aims to Disrupt Web Development with Agentic AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 04:24 UTC)
3 likes • 627 words
RAG in Enterprise AI: Why Most Companies Get It Wrong and How to Build It Right
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:19 UTC)
3 likes • 105 words
The 5 Billion Dollar Empty Stage
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 896 words
How RoboTape’s Remote-Feeding Automation Revolutionizes Industrial Tape Application in EV, Automotive, and Electronics Manufacturing
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 10:35 UTC)
1 likes • 850 words
Wedge Networks Unveils “Agentic AI Trust Infrastructure” Strategy at COMPUTEX 2026: Achieving 6x Efficiency on Edge Devices
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 02:04 UTC)
1 likes • 581 words
Teknobuilt at COMPUTEX 2026: Eliminating Construction Silos with AI-Driven Data Modeling
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 01:29 UTC)
1 likes • 468 words
Parable 54 - The Machine and the Hermit: A Parable About Silence.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-19 22:01 UTC)
1,364 words
Writing & Language (7)
Just Ask Chat: How to Use AI in Every Part of Your Author Life
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:00 UTC)
24 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,384 words
Claude Code, for the pros
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-05-18 16:41 UTC)
30 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 2,119 words
The Machinery of Bias: What the Grammar of Feedback Really Does
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:46 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 602 words
The bottleneck for AI adoption isn’t AI. It’s whether you know your job.
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-05-16 18:41 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,423 words
Stiamo già usando l’AI al lavoro. La domanda è: le aziende lo sanno? #004
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:06 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,338 words
How Drift Starts Before You Notice It
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 888 words
Zina holding an elephant
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:30 UTC)
6 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
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