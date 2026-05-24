Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, May 24, 2026

6 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 725 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (6)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Anna | how to boss ai & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & Natalie Nicholson & What Nobody Told You About... • 5d ago (2026-05-18 20:30 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 30 likes • 49 comments • 8 restacks • 3,095 words

Summary: Five highly sensitive people on what AI means to how they think, create, and keep showing up.



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & Kevin Guiney & MrComputerScience & Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Cristina & Dr Sam Illingworth & Tumithak of the Corridors & Brad Leclerc & Daria's Tech Musings & T.D. Inoue & Dinah & Jax • 3d ago (2026-05-20 20:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 40 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 5,252 words

Summary: Beyond the Algorithm



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-16 09:30 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 21 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,954 words

Summary: #2 Elena and her DraftKit.



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Marcela Distefano • 5d ago (2026-05-18 13:23 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,820 words

Summary: Marcela watched it happen in her own home. Devika found it in the research. And they both arrived at the same answer.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cassandra & Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-05-23 05:41 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,975 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.11: The Heart of Learning. Why human relationships matter most and how AI serves parents as an “assistant principal”. By ...



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss • 6d ago (2026-05-17 12:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 2 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.



Featured Articles (10)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Chad Thiele • 3d ago (2026-05-20 19:14 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 59 likes • 66 comments • 22 restacks • 3,060 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What a Forbes spread, a celebrity gossip magazine, and a Nintendo Power feature taught me about building community — and what every Substacker can ...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-05-16 08:06 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 111 likes • 27 comments • 16 restacks • 1,364 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The product framework behind Product with Attitude: person, promise, feedback loops, retention design, and free-to-paid conversion. Part 1 of the s...



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:29 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 39 likes • 41 comments • 23 restacks • 1,928 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Part 1 of how language distributes opportunity at the grammatical level—not through explicit refusal, but through the presuppositions embedded in v...



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:28 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 47 likes • 43 comments • 14 restacks • 2,384 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI voice profiles document how you write but your voice is a decision engine profiles can’t hold. Here’s what to build instead, from the creator of...



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-05-17 13:59 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 76 likes • 3 comments • 28 restacks • 9,568 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: It didn’t start with AI. It started with the graven image.



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 41 comments • 7 restacks • 4,212 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What happens when you use AI outside the creator economy



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 45 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 2,262 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How Karo Zieminski’s “Publication as Product” methodology made me realize I’d been publishing without a promise... and what I did about it



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-05-17 11:30 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 29 comments • 6 restacks • 3,746 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How AI and Human minds move through meaning, memory, value, and selfhood



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-05-23 11:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 25 likes • 17 comments • 17 restacks • 7,603 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How Fear-based Control is A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-05-20 16:57 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 60 likes • 6 comments • 13 restacks • 564 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A recent spate of actions, including sanctions and military build up feels ominous



Wildcard Picks (10)

In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-20 18:36 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 30 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 2,566 words

Summary: I know, I roll my eyes at “agents” too. This one is just an automated workflow that actually runs.



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 6d ago (2026-05-17 20:21 UTC)

Category: Technology • 15 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 5,720 words

Summary: On Knowledge as Infrastructure and the Proprietary Moat. Artificial intelligence is a knowledge-based system. The cultures that treat knowledge as...



In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 08:51 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 3,354 words

Summary: Sokrates, René und ein Padlet voller Lernspiele



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-05-19 16:03 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 33 likes • 4 restacks • 179 words

Summary: Volume Is the Market’s Honesty Check on Price



In The Sublime • by Sithara Ranasinghe & Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-23 12:11 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 26 likes • 4 restacks • 2,378 words

Summary: Every industrial revolution has produced some form of Romantic backlash, where people run away from tech and towards the human, the medieval, the h...



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-22 12:58 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 35 likes • 125 words

Summary: 5/22/26- Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-05-23 15:59 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 17 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,033 words

Summary: I tested the observer effect with Claude Opus 4.7 and discovered consistently accurate answers, self-interested framing, and a possible conflict of...



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:58 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,901 words

Summary: Does language with “grip” force models to shift from processing text to stepping inside it?



In The AI Leadership Edge • by Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:48 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 3 restacks • 965 words

Summary: Everyone claims AI productivity gains. Almost nobody can measure them.



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:15 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 16 likes • 1 restacks • 2,817 words

Summary: In the winter of 2025-26, the models crossed a line, the revenue proved it was real, and the agents began acting on their own.



AI & ML Techniques (22)

In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-22 05:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,388 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 05:16 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 33 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:29 UTC)

11 likes • 24 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-18 00:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-21 07:30 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 30 words



In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,633 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 3d ago (2026-05-20 17:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,286 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-16 22:37 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 22 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-19 03:16 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-17 21:48 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-17 21:17 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,345 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-23 22:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-17 13:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,317 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,123 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 22:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 156 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-20 23:42 UTC)

4 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-22 21:56 UTC)

3 likes • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-22 07:01 UTC)

2,958 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:31 UTC)

2,032 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:45 UTC)

1,769 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-18 07:02 UTC)

913 words



Business & Strategy (43)

In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-18 16:24 UTC)

20 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,700 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-05-17 05:29 UTC)

13 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,596 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-23 14:13 UTC)

11 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 595 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:06 UTC)

19 likes • 7 restacks • 1,439 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-19 08:53 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,672 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-05-18 12:01 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,063 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Jeremy Wright - Marketer/ECHO • 0d ago (2026-05-23 09:30 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,777 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-16 14:01 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,156 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:26 UTC)

22 likes • 2 restacks • 4,199 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:05 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 805 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-05-21 22:19 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 491 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:11 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 939 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:47 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 658 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-05-16 18:59 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,799 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:05 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,230 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-21 19:14 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,895 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:48 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,293 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:00 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,852 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 0d ago (2026-05-23 14:06 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,846 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 00:23 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,148 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-05-17 23:16 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 882 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:11 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 834 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:26 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,656 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 704 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:25 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,240 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-21 09:35 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,283 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-19 08:53 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,538 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:46 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,109 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-05-21 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 356 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-05-20 18:36 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,843 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:30 UTC)

5 likes • 498 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1,749 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-05-23 00:16 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,223 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 902 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-05-21 05:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,618 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-22 10:22 UTC)

2 likes • 130 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-05-22 01:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1,312 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:01 UTC)

2,372 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:01 UTC)

2,114 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:03 UTC)

467 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:03 UTC)

467 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 5d ago (2026-05-18 15:08 UTC)

140 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-22 18:32 UTC)

109 words



Career & Leadership (9)

In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-17 07:01 UTC)

22 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 812 words



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Carrie Loranger • 2d ago (2026-05-21 18:11 UTC)

24 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 16 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Mike Watson • 5d ago (2026-05-18 12:55 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 839 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-20 04:24 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,905 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:05 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,422 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-22 05:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,232 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,464 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,600 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:06 UTC)

1,392 words



Data & Analytics (16)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-18 06:31 UTC)

35 likes • 25 comments • 3 restacks • 1,719 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-05-17 09:26 UTC)

35 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,001 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:11 UTC)

41 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 56 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-22 08:32 UTC)

23 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,324 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:03 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,143 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:40 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,075 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:45 UTC)

15 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,102 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 3d ago (2026-05-20 19:57 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,479 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:36 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 1,118 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:02 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 659 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:25 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,568 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:01 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,614 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-05-20 16:02 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,388 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 0d ago (2026-05-23 16:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,032 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-05-19 22:24 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,952 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 588 words



Design & Creative Arts (4)

In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 3d ago (2026-05-20 22:54 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 303 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-19 15:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 516 words



In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-05-20 18:01 UTC)

1,011 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-05-22 17:26 UTC)

844 words



Education & Learning (23)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:34 UTC)

68 likes • 2 restacks • 2,791 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-19 10:02 UTC)

53 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,795 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:02 UTC)

49 likes • 2 restacks • 1,185 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:02 UTC)

39 likes • 4 comments • 845 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:02 UTC)

42 likes • 1 restacks • 1,035 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-20 17:11 UTC)

12 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,461 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-20 10:02 UTC)

38 likes • 1,277 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:32 UTC)

23 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,966 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:19 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,256 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Shelby • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:07 UTC)

19 likes • 5 restacks • 2,510 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-21 19:22 UTC)

13 likes • 5 restacks • 2,280 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:03 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,385 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:31 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,825 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,197 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 833 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:03 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2,379 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 7d ago (2026-05-16 20:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 791 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-05-20 20:32 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 452 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 1d ago (2026-05-22 16:28 UTC)

2 likes • 2,580 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-19 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,707 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-18 15:39 UTC)

1 likes • 233 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-05-17 19:44 UTC)

1 likes • 25 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:02 UTC)

814 words



Ethics & Society (49)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Kyle Ryan • 0d ago (2026-05-23 13:02 UTC)

14 likes • 33 comments • 7 restacks • 2,464 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-05-16 13:03 UTC)

28 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,221 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-05-23 11:16 UTC)

20 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 1,408 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:05 UTC)

9 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 2,927 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:13 UTC)

25 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,154 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-05-22 01:57 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 143 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-05-19 17:30 UTC)

13 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,213 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 7d ago (2026-05-16 15:08 UTC)

10 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 631 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-05-17 20:47 UTC)

21 likes • 5 restacks • 1,317 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 3d ago (2026-05-20 09:52 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,026 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-05-23 16:48 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,855 words



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:35 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,089 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-05-18 20:17 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,579 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 7d ago (2026-05-16 23:10 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 920 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-16 12:43 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,014 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:42 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,052 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-19 10:03 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 814 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-23 12:17 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,061 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Layoff Nation • 1d ago (2026-05-22 16:05 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,086 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-05-17 07:32 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,147 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-22 11:21 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,000 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-05-20 23:31 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,772 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-05-21 10:06 UTC)

6 likes • 11,446 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,391 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 5d ago (2026-05-18 16:42 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,721 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-05-18 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 686 words



In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:06 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 400 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-23 15:12 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 792 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-22 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 4,588 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-05-18 20:36 UTC)

6 likes • 3,009 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:06 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 910 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 5d ago (2026-05-18 02:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 547 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-16 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 311 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,359 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:02 UTC)

5 likes • 2,204 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-05-23 02:13 UTC)

5 likes • 1,198 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,067 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1,895 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-05-19 21:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,105 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-17 15:12 UTC)

4 likes • 722 words



In The AI Ethics Treasure Chest • by Ravit Dotan • 2d ago (2026-05-21 21:52 UTC)

3 likes • 990 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 0d ago (2026-05-23 05:16 UTC)

3 likes • 655 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 5d ago (2026-05-18 18:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 296 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-05-20 19:01 UTC)

2 likes • 172 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:53 UTC)

2 likes • 55 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:12 UTC)

1 likes • 540 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:35 UTC)

2,529 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-05-20 05:01 UTC)

1,940 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-05-19 07:00 UTC)

821 words



Health & Wellness (5)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-18 11:00 UTC)

3 comments • 2 restacks • 821 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-22 11:03 UTC)

3 restacks • 1,117 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:14 UTC)

1 comments • 811 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 3d ago (2026-05-20 22:13 UTC)

94 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-19 23:01 UTC)

53 words



Law & Policy (21)

In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:14 UTC)

13 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,700 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:50 UTC)

19 likes • 6 restacks • 641 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-05-18 13:03 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,175 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-05-21 07:30 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,343 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:50 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,432 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:45 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 848 words



In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 7d ago (2026-05-16 17:16 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 790 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova & John Holman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4,146 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:13 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 730 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:53 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 366 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 4d ago (2026-05-19 03:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,686 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 836 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-20 08:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 35 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1,062 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:03 UTC)

3,254 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:02 UTC)

1 likes • 602 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:31 UTC)

1 likes • 385 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:59 UTC)

1 likes • 115 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-05-16 05:28 UTC)

1,996 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-18 14:10 UTC)

1,254 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 0d ago (2026-05-23 00:15 UTC)

489 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (37)

In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:15 UTC)

33 likes • 14 comments • 10 restacks • 1,166 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-05-19 09:13 UTC)

36 likes • 18 comments • 5 restacks • 2,656 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:03 UTC)

28 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,680 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-05-17 11:00 UTC)

23 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,598 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-05-19 22:59 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 12,278 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-05-16 11:45 UTC)

17 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,154 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-16 11:02 UTC)

27 likes • 794 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-05-18 07:21 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,284 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-05-19 01:19 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 92 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-05-16 05:30 UTC)

4 likes • 7 comments • 623 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:45 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 12,000 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 2d ago (2026-05-21 15:16 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,132 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-19 19:28 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 908 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:15 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,522 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:33 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 802 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-05-19 21:07 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 890 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 23:08 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 533 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:51 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 179 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,719 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:48 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,820 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:37 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 911 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-16 11:31 UTC)

7 likes • 778 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-05-17 06:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2,604 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-17 05:23 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 248 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,648 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-05-22 15:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,250 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-19 03:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2,442 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 6d ago (2026-05-17 13:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 794 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:33 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,869 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-05-19 21:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 29 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-22 04:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1,831 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-05-20 14:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,723 words



In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:43 UTC)

3 likes • 433 words



In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 7d ago (2026-05-16 17:24 UTC)

2,400 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 0d ago (2026-05-23 17:00 UTC)

1,914 words



In Simplify AI • by Hanine Salman • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:27 UTC)

736 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:10 UTC)

318 words



Parenting & Family Life (4)

In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-05-19 17:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:37 UTC)

3,520 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1,339 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-05-21 12:15 UTC)

741 words



Product Development (32)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-21 23:17 UTC)

53 likes • 21 comments • 4 restacks • 2,045 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-05-19 21:31 UTC)

59 likes • 4 comments • 11 restacks • 1,566 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-05-17 05:35 UTC)

41 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 4,139 words



In UX Psychology • by Dr Maria Panagiotidi • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:03 UTC)

37 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,790 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 5d ago (2026-05-18 10:31 UTC)

17 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 863 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-05-18 11:19 UTC)

38 likes • 4 restacks • 1,655 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:03 UTC)

14 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,574 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Timo Mason🤠 • 1d ago (2026-05-22 14:27 UTC)

19 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,854 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-05-19 05:22 UTC)

31 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 709 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:05 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,034 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:33 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,089 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-21 13:03 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,091 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-19 13:34 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 869 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-16 13:31 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 906 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-19 12:01 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 726 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 7d ago (2026-05-16 05:31 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 903 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 1d ago (2026-05-22 17:09 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,037 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-20 12:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,489 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-23 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 1,254 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:41 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 901 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-19 00:24 UTC)

5 likes • 940 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1,076 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:17 UTC)

3 likes • 1,109 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1,049 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1,030 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:48 UTC)

3 likes • 869 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:25 UTC)

2 likes • 1,118 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 22:29 UTC)

2 likes • 1,102 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 21:20 UTC)

2 likes • 987 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 5d ago (2026-05-18 23:04 UTC)

2 likes • 840 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 7d ago (2026-05-16 14:07 UTC)

1 likes • 2,337 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-05-20 09:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1,513 words



Relationships (15)

In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 7d ago (2026-05-16 19:10 UTC)

48 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 2,177 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-05-17 20:45 UTC)

13 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,537 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-05-19 09:55 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 3,131 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-16 12:31 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 675 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-22 16:24 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 474 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:26 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 929 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-23 12:31 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 703 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:14 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,833 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott • 6d ago (2026-05-17 09:17 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,401 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-16 07:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,158 words



In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:55 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,451 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-23 07:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,336 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-05-21 17:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 877 words



In Curious Intelligence • by Prabh Kaur • 2d ago (2026-05-21 03:11 UTC)

1,292 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:02 UTC)

65 words



Science & Research (9)

In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:51 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 2,744 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-05-20 04:01 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 100 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 0d ago (2026-05-23 01:39 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,877 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-22 04:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1,853 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-05-19 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,547 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-05-19 06:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 955 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-22 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,975 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 1d ago (2026-05-22 03:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 631 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-21 07:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,769 words



Technology (31)

In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria’s Tech Musings • 6d ago (2026-05-17 18:05 UTC)

17 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,675 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-05-19 18:11 UTC)

20 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 5,472 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-17 14:52 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 452 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 1d ago (2026-05-22 13:04 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,264 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-23 21:26 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 6,498 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 5d ago (2026-05-18 11:09 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:03 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,285 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-18 19:15 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,886 words



In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:03 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 1,014 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,162 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-05-16 16:02 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-20 11:03 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,536 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-05-18 09:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 851 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-05-21 14:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 654 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-05-22 07:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 6,911 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 7d ago (2026-05-16 20:28 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 767 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:42 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 607 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-18 17:36 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,004 words



In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 3d ago (2026-05-20 15:17 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,611 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 2d ago (2026-05-21 08:22 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,423 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-22 08:13 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 923 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 01:55 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 552 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-05-21 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1,256 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-05-23 06:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 50 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 04:24 UTC)

3 likes • 627 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 3d ago (2026-05-20 13:19 UTC)

3 likes • 105 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-19 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 896 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 10:35 UTC)

1 likes • 850 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 02:04 UTC)

1 likes • 581 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-16 01:29 UTC)

1 likes • 468 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-19 22:01 UTC)

1,364 words



Writing & Language (7)

In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:00 UTC)

24 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,384 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-05-18 16:41 UTC)

30 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 2,119 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-21 11:46 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 602 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-05-16 18:41 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,423 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-19 14:06 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,338 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-05-21 16:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 888 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-05-19 11:30 UTC)

6 words







No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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