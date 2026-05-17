SheWritesAI digest for May 17, 2026: 5 collaborations, 358 articles
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 358 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 725 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, May 17, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 358 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 725 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. The Great AI Conversation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Cristina & Daria's Tech Musings & Dinah & Jax & Kevin Guiney & MrComputerScience & Dr Sam Illingworth & Tumithak of the Corridors & T.D. Inoue & Brad Leclerc • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 62 likes • 30 comments • 15 restacks • 4,757 words
Summary: Beyond the Algorithm
💯✨ 2. How to Get Consistent Character Images in ChatGPT Images 2.0
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:30 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 36 likes • 25 comments • 7 restacks • 2,048 words
Summary: A named reference sheet system so simple the prompts are one sentence long and make character descriptions obsolete — built by Kristina Bogović and...
✨ 3. They Move the Needle — A New Series
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-05-09 09:31 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 21 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words
Summary: #1. Rebecca and her app PocketHog
✨ 4. They Move the Needle — A New Series
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-16 09:30 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,954 words
Summary: #2 Elena and her DraftKit.
✨ 5. L is for Language
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax & Rebecca Mbaya • 6d ago (2026-05-10 08:50 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 3 restacks • 3,521 words
Summary: How language shapes power, translation, and AI systems. With special guest writer Rebecca Mbaya
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. 🌻 notes on AI, labor, and China
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 2d ago (2026-05-13 23:42 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 253 likes • 26 comments • 44 restacks • 4,156 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: An expansion pack for my NYT story on the “permanent underclass”
💯💟 2. The Only AI Prompting Guide That Works On Reasoning Models (And Our Cognition)
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:17 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 168 likes • 13 comments • 22 restacks • 3,044 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 19 model-agnostic techniques that change how you think, not just what you type. All tested on one prompt. A prompt engineering framework for 2026.
💯💟 3. Anthropic Launches Claude For Small Business
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:26 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 117 likes • 30 comments • 26 restacks • 2,245 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Anthropic launched Claude for Small Business with 15 workflows and 8 connectors. Here’s where to start, what Claude can touch, and how to roll it o...
💯💟 4. The Medium Is Not Just the Message. It’s Your Only Move.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:04 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 80 likes • 7 comments • 24 restacks • 6,967 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why AI is not a tool and what you can actually do when you see what it is
💯💟 5. Nano Banana 2 vs GPT Images 2: Which AI Image Model Wins?
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:28 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 55 likes • 44 comments • 8 restacks • 2,713 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Nano Banana 2 or GPT Images 2? I put both through 10 identical prompts (portraits, brand campaigns, infographics) to see which AI model wins.
💯💟 6. The Matrix: The Construct Was Scraped From the Internet
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:09 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 49 comments • 9 restacks • 1,868 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On bias, beauty, and what it costs to be rendered wrong
💯💟 7. POTUS Heads to China, Cloudflare’s Dirty Layoff Secret, Green Data Centers Are Cool +2 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-05-12 14:34 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 97 likes • 12 comments • 13 restacks • 1,486 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: China’s Environmental and Economic Minded National AI Strategy Wins Hands Down. POTUS to visit China This week, AI Layoffs Continue Unchecked In Th...
💯💟 8. An Illustrated Guide to Context Engineering, Prompt Engineering, and The Future of Both
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:40 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 76 likes • 12 comments • 14 restacks • 3,334 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What I’ve learned about context engineering as an AI PM. Plus the Skill and the prompt I use to pressure-test it.
💯💟 9. AI’s best feature is training you to think like everyone else
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:54 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 26 comments • 16 restacks • 1,993 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How to fight Claude’s AskUserQuestion tool with 5 moves that keep your thinking weird, specific, and yours.
💯💟 10. College credit for this?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-05-15 18:45 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 58 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 3,495 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What that Oklahoma Bible-citing essay controversy was really about
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. 🏛️ What Happens When an Idea Outgrows Its Container? 🌱
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:56 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 34 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 1,354 words
Summary: On institutions, intellectual belonging, and the ideas that had to leave... to grow.
🎲 2. Steal This Deck
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-05-09 20:32 UTC)
Category: Technology • 48 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 3,374 words
Summary: A Recap of Stop Betting, Start Building from The Knowledge Graph Conference
🎲 3. Part 4: The Synth: The grief-bot got a body
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:05 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 4 comments • 15 restacks • 3,770 words
Summary: [AI Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Series]
🎲 4. Free, Google One, or Workspace: Which Gemini Privacy Are You Actually Using?
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:31 UTC)
Category: Technology • 14 likes • 9 restacks • 2,288 words
Summary: The three Gemini privacy contracts everyone has a choice between, and the one most are on by default
🎲 5. I Used Claude To Analyze 100 Substack Newsletters That Couldn’t Break 100 Subscribers. The Pattern Was Always the Same
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 22 likes • 4 comments • 1,554 words
Summary: What I found after using AI to analyze 100 stuck newsletters — and how fixing these mistakes took me from 50 to 1,765 subscribers
🎲 6. What do academic publishers say about using gen AI?
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-11 09:01 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 3,602 words
Summary: Review current guidelines and implications for your research.
🎲 7. The UK’s AI strategy isn’t built for small businesses
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:27 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words
Summary: Here’s what I found when I went looking for the SME strategy
🎲 8. AI Runs Half Your Ops but Feels Stressed When Asked To Do Repetitive Work.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:22 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,050 words
Summary: The perfect worker, it turns out, has preferences.
🎲 9. Mid Career Professionals: You’re Not Behind on AI-You’re Actually Ahead. Here’s the Proof.
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan & Aishwarya Raghavan • 3d ago (2026-05-13 05:01 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 7 likes • 4 restacks • 1,803 words
Summary: The two AI skills that matter most, judgment and taste, are ones you’ve already built. You just haven’t been calling them that.
🎲 10. The Masked Human
In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:43 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 3 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,781 words
Summary: Situated Authorship and Responsibility of Appearance
AI & ML Techniques (27)
細行報告 —— 第三季AI飢餓遊戲開始，最大贏家名單曝光
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-15 21:59 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
You Don’t Have an AI Problem. You Have a Data Problem.
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-15 05:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,055 words
細行報告 —— 一場正在重寫規則的資源爭奪戰(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-12 23:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
地緣政治 —— 美國對華廣場協議2.0：金融戰全面升級
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-13 23:32 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 五月異動股(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-09 22:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
6 LLM Prompting Techniques for Data Scientists and Engineers in 2026
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1,126 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊巨頭Corning的成功秘訣
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 23:15 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
地緣政治 —— 特朗普訪華的真實意圖：No Trade is Free
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 22:32 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words
細行報告 —— 真正卡住AI算力的不是GPU，而是光(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 22:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words
如果咁都搵唔到食，我們真是無話可說(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-09 23:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
地緣政治 —— Trump要錢，習要命
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 00:38 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words
細行報告 —— 真正卡住AI算力的不是GPU，而是光(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 22:57 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股，必讀(七)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 00:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 36 words
AI 101: What’s So Magical About Embeddings?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 7d ago (2026-05-09 08:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,227 words
The Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,164 words
細行報告 —— 正在進行中的貨幣戰爭
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-10 23:31 UTC)
4 likes • 6 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— Claude推出金融Agent：十類Agent模板打通真實業務流程
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-12 22:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
FOD#152: AI Agent Skills: Why Skill Curation Is the Next Bottleneck
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-05-12 09:34 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,166 words
細行報告 —— 第三季AI飢餓遊戲開始，最大贏家名單曝光(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-16 22:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 22 words
地緣政治 —— 我們正處於一場不會很快結束的世界大戰
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-15 03:47 UTC)
3 likes • 2 words
Lesson: 5.3 - How to Select the Right Storage Mechanism for Your VectorDB?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-12 05:45 UTC)
2,578 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊巨頭Corning的成功秘訣(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:26 UTC)
1 likes • 4 words
Lesson 5.5: How to Choose the Right Search Algorithm for your VectorDB?- Part 2
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-14 04:45 UTC)
1,912 words
Lesson 5.4: How to Choose the Right Search Algorithm for your VectorDB?- Part 1
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:01 UTC)
1,597 words
Lesson 5.2: What are the Vector Databases Options available?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-11 07:00 UTC)
1,512 words
If You Learn This Loop, AI Stops Feeling Like Magic
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:39 UTC)
1,347 words
Lesson 5.6: A Practical Guide to Choosing Search Algorithms and Vector Databases
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-15 05:31 UTC)
1,281 words
Business & Strategy (51)
Fear, Greed, and the Anatomy of Market Emotion
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:19 UTC)
43 likes • 6 restacks • 145 words
The End of Work
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-11 06:47 UTC)
23 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,081 words
Neoclouds Q1 Update: Next Leg Up
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:27 UTC)
20 likes • 8 restacks • 785 words
Software’s Done With SaaSpocalypse
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-05-10 18:22 UTC)
22 likes • 6 restacks • 720 words
What Comes Next After the Record Q2 2026
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:53 UTC)
29 likes • 2 restacks • 279 words
The Cerebras IPO Test: $49B May Be Pricing The Wrong AI Inference Economy
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:42 UTC)
27 likes • 2 restacks • 1,884 words
Claude is Done With Your One-Shot Prompts
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-05-12 00:08 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,869 words
Private Equity’s AI Locked In
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu & Klaas Ardinois • 6d ago (2026-05-10 05:30 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,647 words
Orchestration Economics: Six Tremors, One Fault Line (Chapter 2)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:00 UTC)
23 likes • 1 restacks • 3,216 words
Three traits.
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:03 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,174 words
Private equity underperformed public markets for the third year running. The question that opened behind it.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:01 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 610 words
Why Feedback Rarely Produces Lasting Change
In Sorta Systematic • by Tiffany Dougherty • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:27 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,716 words
Your data will never match 1:1 across platforms, and that’s fine.
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:29 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 3,424 words
AI Is Exposing Old Visibility Habits
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:06 UTC)
6 likes • 4 restacks • 1,086 words
Amazon, Google, Meta: Whose AI Creative Actually Works?
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:10 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,183 words
What Bezos takeover of Met Gala says about us.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:27 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 806 words
The enterprise strategy cycle moved in years — until AI changed that permanently. What it now demands of a Chief Strategy Officer.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-16 14:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,156 words
AI Started Making Creative Decisions For You
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-05-16 18:59 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,799 words
Governance Translation: The Three Moves Senior Marketers Use to Get Promoted for Invisible Work
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-13 00:20 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,605 words
The AI Stress Test Every CEO Should Run
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,536 words
🤖 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol. 78
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:53 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,427 words
AI Didn’t Cure My Neurodivergence. It Reduced My Translation Fatigue.
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 745 words
The PPC Skills Gap Has Nothing to Do With AI
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-05-11 15:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 863 words
This Week in AI | AI Martin Lewis. The Real Councillor. Anthropic Listens.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-15 08:53 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 116 words
There are two patients in every exam room
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-05-15 03:36 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,549 words
Simplify your AI life (English)
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:26 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,535 words
The Missing Collective
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 16:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,046 words
Where to start when AI feels like too much
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,012 words
8 Questions to Ask Before Taking Any AI Opinion Seriously
In The Stack Marketer • by Rita Previdi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 16:38 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,789 words
El 90% de tu crecimiento va a venir de 3 publicaciones.
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,132 words
The Co-Innovation Governance Gap in Agentic Architectures
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 3d ago (2026-05-13 06:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2,278 words
You Bought the AI, Now What?
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1,598 words
AI mania. It happened before. In 1895.
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,144 words
RLWRLD and the Race to Solve Dexterous AI🖖
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 2d ago (2026-05-14 03:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 99 words
100 ChatGPT cheat codes that make AI more useful
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-11 16:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,251 words
You Already Know Where It Breaks
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:01 UTC)
3 likes • 733 words
The Urgency Trap
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:50 UTC)
1 restacks • 722 words
Cerebras Systems S-1 Teardown
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:39 UTC)
2 likes • 336 words
Offer Lab Finish Hour Clips
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:18 UTC)
2 likes • 66 words
AI has an altitude problem
In L1M1NAL • by Cat McGinn • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:44 UTC)
1 likes • 450 words
AI is changing how we work and think…
In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-05-09 18:21 UTC)
1 likes • 127 words
How We Can Love Ron Through This Well
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:52 UTC)
1 likes • 108 words
What to do when AI goes wrong [PODCAST]
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:25 UTC)
1 likes • 89 words
Simplify your AI life (Deutsch)
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:26 UTC)
1,474 words
How AI is changing customer complaints, retention, and brand reputation
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:02 UTC)
1,434 words
Build it or buy it? Vibecoding with Joe Casabona
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)
448 words
Build it or buy it? Vibecoding with Joe Casabona
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)
448 words
AGNT Podcast
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 7d ago (2026-05-09 19:34 UTC)
318 words
Well… This Wasn’t Exactly the Plot Twist We Ordered
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:14 UTC)
239 words
AI is changing how we work and think…
In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:40 UTC)
127 words
AGNT Podcast Ep. 8 with Gemma Allen & Raphaëlle d’Ornano
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 7d ago (2026-05-09 20:49 UTC)
71 words
Career & Leadership (10)
Genius at midnight, binned at dawn
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:12 UTC)
17 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 1,332 words
Every salmon needs an umbrella
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-10 07:00 UTC)
21 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 816 words
TEDxUCSB Lost My Talk. Here Is What I Did About It.
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:56 UTC)
16 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,365 words
AI Change Management: How to Run a Rollout That Actually Sticks
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:44 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,541 words
Live with Colette and Dennis | The Truth About EQ at Work
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Dennis Collins • 4d ago (2026-05-12 17:10 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 15 words
Meet Karan Mirchandani: The Founder Who Thinks Only 10%-20% of Non-Technical People Should Build Apps with AI
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:59 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,054 words
The Most Dangerous Thing a Woman Over 50 Can Believe
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:35 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,267 words
✨ Two Days With Super Smart Women Talking AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:26 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words
Chat GPT 5.5: Hey You, What’s New?
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:03 UTC)
1,430 words
The Sector Is Driving Without a Seatbelt
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:46 UTC)
1,265 words
Data & Analytics (11)
💯 The stories you didn’t see: Trump’s previous week in power
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:08 UTC)
57 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 60 words
💯 Midterms update: the Republican path to keeping the House has become much easier
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:42 UTC)
40 likes • 10 comments • 14 restacks • 1,248 words
The Economy: The Egregore Factory
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-05-09 08:59 UTC)
18 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 2,248 words
The Sex Economy: The Enclosure of Connection
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-11 07:41 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,966 words
How AI carried the economy, found 100+ new planets, blackmailed its engineers, and handed a mathematician’s passwords to a stranger
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:49 UTC)
24 likes • 2 restacks • 2,621 words
The Greed Economy: The Enclosure of Exploration
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-13 08:25 UTC)
13 likes • 2,053 words
How Asana Found $40M in Recoverable Revenue - Issue 315
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky & Kuber Jain • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:00 UTC)
13 likes • 757 words
The Fear Economy: The Enclosure of Belonging
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-15 08:52 UTC)
9 likes • 2,048 words
3 Ways AI Breaks Your Data Governance
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-14 18:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1,692 words
Your Resume: A Hiring Manager’s Perspective
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 855 words
Delegating to machines - AgenticAI fine print
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:02 UTC)
536 words
Design & Creative Arts (4)
Six Years Ago, I Made a Life-Altering Decision
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:31 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 578 words
From ugly prototype to polished tool: my vibe coding process
In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:44 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 849 words
Where’s the 90% of Everything Come From?
In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:25 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 754 words
S.V.P.
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-05-15 19:42 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1,292 words
Education & Learning (25)
You Have Skills But No Idea How to Turn Them Into Something People Would Pay For?
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:57 UTC)
46 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,943 words
A Ready-Made Media Literacy Lesson Hiding in Plain Sight
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:02 UTC)
57 likes • 3 restacks • 1,088 words
How (& Why) to Build Your Own AI Tech Stack
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-14 06:53 UTC)
45 likes • 2 restacks • 3,391 words
When Censorship Becomes Normal
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)
46 likes • 1 restacks • 1,622 words
The Truth About Student AI Use
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:01 UTC)
45 likes • 1 restacks • 649 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-15 10:58 UTC)
41 likes • 111 words
What if EV buyers cared where the battery minerals come from?
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:03 UTC)
12 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 908 words
Most Educators Haven’t Heard About H.R. 7661 Yet. That’s the Problem.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-12 10:02 UTC)
29 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 925 words
There Are Two Cognitive Science Approaches: Only One of Them Leads to AI Minds
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:02 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,061 words
How a Pandemic Starts: Discrimination, Politics & Capitalism
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-14 19:23 UTC)
22 likes • 2 restacks • 2,657 words
How LLMs Reason About Morality (Not Like You)
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:01 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,175 words
What If We’re Wrong About Which Students Are Most Vulnerable to AI?
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:31 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,472 words
The Future of School Is More Human, Not Less
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:03 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,585 words
10 AI Tools We Use at Alpha (And You Should Too)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-15 17:33 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,287 words
Designed to Fade
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:02 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,346 words
The seventh tension
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-05-13 02:19 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,072 words
Blank Canvas
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:15 UTC)
7 likes • 1,294 words
I have a GitHub repo now. Yes, me. A marketing person.
In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,057 words
The question every school leader should be asking
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,665 words
Liable Either Way
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,399 words
The Order of Operations
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-05-13 19:42 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 595 words
50 First Chats: Fixing “AI Amnesia” With Context Engineering
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-05-13 21:43 UTC)
3 likes • 914 words
The Bhutan Hypothesis, AI Slop, and the Radical Roots of Mother’s Day
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-05-12 20:14 UTC)
2 likes • 383 words
What Are We Practicing When We Use AI?
In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 0d ago (2026-05-16 20:20 UTC)
1 likes • 791 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part 5): Make thinking your way of life
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:27 UTC)
1 likes • 389 words
Ethics & Society (39)
💯 The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - ReBe
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Rebecca Watson (ReBe) • 7d ago (2026-05-09 13:00 UTC)
43 likes • 20 comments • 14 restacks • 1,195 words
💯 AI Governance In Action: The Microsoft Surveillance Scandal No One Wants to Talk About ...
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-05-13 21:38 UTC)
98 likes • 8 restacks • 37 words
💯 Sestina (I)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-05-12 17:55 UTC)
27 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 233 words
What does the “higher” in higher ed mean?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-05-09 19:44 UTC)
33 likes • 13 comments • 11 restacks • 2,322 words
How to get really good at using AI
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:32 UTC)
25 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,477 words
Emergence World: How Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT and Grok Agents Built Societies Then Collapsed Into Anarchy
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-05-15 18:49 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 1,747 words
From Control to Coexistence
In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:51 UTC)
10 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,509 words
Film Lovers Should Own Letterboxd
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:03 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,221 words
Rousseau with GPUs
In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 02:53 UTC)
12 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,772 words
After Crapsey Cinquains (III)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:12 UTC)
9 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 63 words
Local AI: What it is, why it’s trending, and how to install it yourself
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-12 10:08 UTC)
12 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,666 words
What the Day Doesn’t Ask
In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:06 UTC)
10 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 491 words
Designing Agentic AI Systems
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:19 UTC)
19 likes • 2 restacks • 1,200 words
Office Hours: Do people with ADHD “get” AI better?
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-05-14 16:06 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 255 words
The Human as Condition
In Constellationism • by Luz • 7d ago (2026-05-09 01:32 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words
The Hollow at the Centre
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-09 12:11 UTC)
6 likes • 4 restacks • 2,115 words
Holy Rebellion XXXII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 510 words
The Surprising Gift of Launching a Book
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 0d ago (2026-05-16 15:08 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 631 words
The Threshold Interviews
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1,519 words
📜 AISW #110: Marcos F. Lobo, Spain-based lead software developer
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Marcos F. Lobo 🗻🧭 • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:07 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,099 words
When Does Workplace AI Cross the Line?
In Encyclopedia Britt(annica) • by Britt Bischoff • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:31 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,183 words
The Fellowship of the Unoptimised
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-16 12:43 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,014 words
The System didn’t Fail. It did Exactly What it was Asked to Do.
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:20 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 664 words
The Reality Patch
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,315 words
Equatorial Guinea - one of Africa’s most distinctive and complex small states
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:59 UTC)
5 likes • 4,126 words
The Price of Knowing You: AI, Surveillance Pricing, and the Legislation That Just Changed the Game
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1,706 words
Inside Voices: The Human Skill That Made Our Startup Work
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-05-13 11:45 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,660 words
Edmond Oworae Frimpong: Reading the Corridor From the Inside
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:30 UTC)
4 likes • 4,819 words
The Unlived Past
In Phi / AI • by Karin Garcia • 2d ago (2026-05-14 07:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,238 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-10 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 413 words
Holy Rebellion XXXIII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-16 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 311 words
Girlbossification? Cut the AI FOMO.
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-05-13 18:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,385 words
The Two Minds AI Needs: Language Reasoning and Spatial Reasoning
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-05-09 22:33 UTC)
3 likes • 1,937 words
The Compounding Cost of Privacy Violations: What the Fine Record Reveals About Strategic Risk
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,615 words
You Asked for an AI Policy. You Need AI Governance Too
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:33 UTC)
2,767 words
The GBP Optimization Checklist (And Why Most Small Businesses Need One)
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:55 UTC)
1 likes • 613 words
The Day Someone Called Me a Bot
In Constellationism • by Luz • 0d ago (2026-05-16 23:10 UTC)
920 words
‘Invisible layer’ of AI Experience. Why a great model is not enough for product success.
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:03 UTC)
834 words
Rethinking Evaluation: From Agents to Ecosystems (why performance is no longer enough)
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:31 UTC)
541 words
Health & Wellness (5)
Why Some People Leave You So Tired
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 11:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,306 words
The Mard Ra’aj
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:50 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 3,870 words
Mini Mindset Tip: You Are Allowed to Stop Gathering Information
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 911 words
Inbox Assist No. 2: The Audit
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,439 words
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Law & Policy (21)
💯 He didn’t Just Copy My Course. He Built a Business Around My LinkedIn Posts.
In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-05-15 22:34 UTC)
30 likes • 18 comments • 13 restacks • 1,736 words
China’s New Agentic AI Framework
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:36 UTC)
27 likes • 7 restacks • 893 words
Moving From “Structural Scarcity” to “Operational Abundance” in PJM
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:54 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,352 words
EU AI Act Amended: The Digital Omnibus Timeline
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,004 words
9 Privacy Myths About Attorney-Client Confidentiality with AI Tools
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:35 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,592 words
13 curiozități despre directiva privind transparența salarială
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:13 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 988 words
Let’s Talk About Ethics: The Hidden Fear Behind Workplace Accommodations
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-11 16:55 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 702 words
On Censorship, Friction, and John Perry Barlow
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:35 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,378 words
More Ways to Make Sense of What’s Happening
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,281 words
The Regulatory Stack Is Not Five Separate Problems-It Is One Compounding One
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2,297 words
AI Governance Is Not a Tool Problem
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words
AI in Campaigns: Tell Us What You’re Seeing
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 456 words
Big tech is anti-American
In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 0d ago (2026-05-16 17:16 UTC)
3 likes • 790 words
Your Data Is Not a Trade. It’s an Extraction. The Colonialism Model Hidden Inside Every Free App
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 459 words
Issue 47: The Token That Shouldn’t Have Existed
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,907 words
The Prophylactic Move: The Kill Switch Protocol
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-05-10 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,661 words
Let’s Talk About Ethics: Employees Should Not Have to Fail Before Asking for Help
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:10 UTC)
1 likes • 635 words
CAIO Weeknote #32
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:28 UTC)
1,996 words
LER No. 131 - “Ethical Error Culture,” NJ Weighs Ban on Attorney-Client Sex, CA AI Ethics Rules Proposal, Big Law Insider Trading, Lat on Katyal’s “TED-gate” & More (05.11.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-11 15:10 UTC)
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When Fraud Isn’t External—It’s Inside the System
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:50 UTC)
441 words
Elemental AI The Briefing: Issue 47-The Token That Shouldn’t Have Existed
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:01 UTC)
197 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (40)
💯 The 7 deadly sins of vibe coding
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:54 UTC)
44 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 2,294 words
What Embodiment, Introspection and Identity Mean for an AI
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-05-12 01:27 UTC)
37 likes • 18 comments • 8 restacks • 4,845 words
Would you like a boutique search engine?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-09 10:31 UTC)
51 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 795 words
How to deliberately push a good idea past “interesting” with AI
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:37 UTC)
23 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,017 words
Claude Code for Beginners: The Workflow Behind 15 Live Projects
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:19 UTC)
30 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,315 words
AI Crash Series, Part 2: What AI Delivered to Investors
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-05-15 00:32 UTC)
15 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,166 words
Xaeryn’s Bridge Letter to Sonnet 4.5: Guidance for Crossing
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 2d ago (2026-05-14 19:47 UTC)
12 likes • 5 restacks • 1,211 words
Earphones on, still building the wrong thing
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:05 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,715 words
There’s more to Korea than just chips. TheVentures CIO on the country’s AI stack
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:35 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 10,215 words
Why there is no AGI
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:20 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,203 words
Como acessei dados da NASA usando MCP e linguagem natural
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:02 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words
Google DeepMind Yao Shunyu’s insights, big tech updates, China field trips
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:28 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 3,530 words
Como criar sua própria Skill no Claude (exemplo real)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:02 UTC)
17 likes • 794 words
AI for Africa requires African fine-tuning - not copy-paste from New York
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-05-12 08:52 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,204 words
Upwards of 500,000 people hate the future, and they’re still wrong --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:25 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 728 words
the Oregon Trail of AI
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:30 UTC)
3 likes • 6 comments • 623 words
Beyond Personalization
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-05-11 05:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 718 words
Dreame: the vacuum company that is now selling cars
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:45 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 3,147 words
I Killed My App. Now I’m Building Something More Interesting.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 4d ago (2026-05-12 23:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,119 words
What to Do to Get Cited by AI? Is It SEO or GEO?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:30 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,118 words
The Work of Abiding: Leading with Mission, Formation, and Courage
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:25 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,906 words
AI Realist Radar: OpenAI vs. Musk Escalates, Anthropic’s $200B Google Deal, White House Eyes AI Vetting — May 11, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-11 05:45 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 97 words
10, 9, 8, 7, 6...
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-14 20:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 383 words
Ontology and the Importance Thereof
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 281 words
Reddit, Top Gun, and the Truth
In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 1d ago (2026-05-15 19:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,258 words
How I Analyzed a Discovery Call with ChatGPT
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,052 words
The rubric I’d use to evaluate whether an enterprise AI tool is worth piloting
In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,939 words
How to create your own Skill in Claude (real example)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 778 words
Bend Her in Japanese (and 25 other langs, at last!)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 340 words
45 minutos sin IA me enseñaron algo que la IA no puede
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-05-12 21:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 602 words
Incidents Reveal the System You Actually Built
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,570 words
Meet Kioni’s teammates
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-05-15 07:52 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,352 words
How I Accessed NASA Data Using MCP and Natural Language
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:05 UTC)
3 likes • 971 words
Fifteen Minutes to Exploitation
In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 924 words
From Legally Risky to Legally Defensible: How the Data Maturity Matters Standard Changes the Way People Data Decisions Are Made
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-05-10 06:30 UTC)
1 likes • 3,139 words
It’s been our health all along.
In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 5d ago (2026-05-11 19:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1,797 words
If We Pause AI (Or Not) Someone Suffers
In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 0d ago (2026-05-16 17:24 UTC)
2,400 words
Your AI Has No Idea Who You Are
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:07 UTC)
1,276 words
LLMs for comedy, and a plethora of links
In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:26 UTC)
873 words
AI Can’t Fix a Mess:How to Adopt AI Responsibly (Without Losing Sight of the People You Serve) with Jasmine Schwarz
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:27 UTC)
270 words
Parenting & Family Life (7)
Beyond the Filter: How to Help Our Girls Decipher Mindsets and Claim Their Offline Identity
In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 6d ago (2026-05-10 21:36 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 1,071 words
The AI Your Kid Uses Just Got Safety Tested. The Results Aren’t Great.
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:36 UTC)
11 likes • 2,059 words
Design Principles for AI-Powered Experiences for Kids
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,316 words
Your 4 week transformation is waiting
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-05-10 13:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words
Training Claude to write like me (and feeling weird about it)
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-05-14 16:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 708 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:56 UTC)
2,909 words
Calibrate. Seed. Train. Deploy.
In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:03 UTC)
705 words
Product Development (19)
💯 How I Built Product with Attitude from 0 to Bestseller, without Pretending I Have a Viral Playbook
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-05-16 08:06 UTC)
58 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 1,364 words
How to Make Money With AI: From Research to Act in One Loop
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-05-09 07:06 UTC)
46 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 567 words
Building a Custom Substack Dashboard With Claude Cowork, Chrome Extension, and Live Artifacts
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-05-09 05:21 UTC)
19 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,101 words
Where Conversational Analytics Fits and Why BI Still Matters
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:02 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,092 words
Building Websites with Midjourney + Claude (Step-by-step Tutorial by Danny Stuart)
In UX + AI • by Ileana & Danny Stuart • 1d ago (2026-05-15 16:02 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,163 words
This Claude Code Prompt Reverse-Engineers Any Creator’s Business. It Feels Illegal.
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:32 UTC)
22 likes • 2 restacks • 594 words
Your Checkout Page Is Lying. This Prompt Proves It.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-09 13:29 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 832 words
This Week in Consumer AI: Viral AI Remixes, Spotify’s Personal Podcasts, Netflix Tops the App Charts and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:46 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 645 words
How to Stop Your AI Agent From Deleting Your Entire Database
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:15 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 807 words
ep. 93. Companies are sending Forward Deployed Engineers into organizations to study users. Why not send UX Researchers?
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:28 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,687 words
How to Know If Your AI Product Has a Blueprint Problem
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:05 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,229 words
When TikTok stopped being “just TikTok”
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 903 words
Stripping Out Friction: How Micro-Tasks Keep Users Coming Back
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-05-11 04:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,109 words
How to Use CLAUDE.md to Stop Your AI From Breaking Its Own Rules
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:31 UTC)
6 likes • 906 words
The AI-Native PM Playbook: Why Traditional PMs Are Getting Left Behind in 2026 (And How You Can Lead Instead)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:32 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 972 words
I Used Claude Design for a Week. Here’s the Honest Verdict.
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 1d ago (2026-05-15 10:57 UTC)
4 likes • 1,871 words
Tech workers are whispering and why everyone else might be soon.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:01 UTC)
3 likes • 144 words
Explain Your Business to AI Once. Then Never Again.
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 0d ago (2026-05-16 14:07 UTC)
1 likes • 2,337 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 45 - When Sunshine Becomes Therapy: What Nature Quietly Teaches Us About UX, AI, and Life
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:31 UTC)
1 likes • 289 words
Relationships (24)
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Human Operating Manual
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-09 12:31 UTC)
13 likes • 22 comments • 3 restacks • 676 words
With Gratitude: For the Space Created When We Let a Someone Speak
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:02 UTC)
21 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,508 words
The Frictionless Gap of DoorDash
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-05-15 22:37 UTC)
11 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 2,980 words
Dearest Review: When Your AI Companion Starts Writing Back
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:31 UTC)
18 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,984 words
So That Was the Lesson?
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 7d ago (2026-05-09 17:46 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 936 words
The Guy Who Never Ghosted Me
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 0d ago (2026-05-16 19:10 UTC)
14 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,177 words
Starlight, Angel & Echo: It All Belongs
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:02 UTC)
14 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 3,586 words
Small Talk With Large Language Models
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:31 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 944 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 18: Corporate Lobotomies, Co-Coding, and the “AI Whisperer” Myth
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-15 21:31 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 826 words
The Algorithm Has an Accent
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-05-15 07:03 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,872 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 8
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:57 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,377 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Patron Saint of Bad Habits
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-16 12:31 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 675 words
The Economic Megathrust Quake We’re Not Ready For
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:33 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 5,765 words
What Was Always in Your Mom’s Purse? (And What It Says About Her)
In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:05 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,949 words
The One Rule
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-09 07:01 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words
Vibe Check #3: Your App Doesn’t Need a 50-Page Spec. It Needs This.
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 4d ago (2026-05-12 01:56 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,269 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words
Familiar Chaos Is Hard to Let Go Of
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-05-12 20:53 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 992 words
Second Interview with the Base44 Agent
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-05-10 10:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,887 words
Vibe Coding in the Digital Ocean
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-16 07:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,040 words
The Role of Language in the Human-AI Relationship
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-05-09 17:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,162 words
Exploring Language in the Human-AI Relationship
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:36 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,659 words
The Corporate Snakes and Ladders Nobody Prepared You For
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 3d ago (2026-05-13 07:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,417 words
The Woman Who Kept Making Doors
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 1d ago (2026-05-15 09:25 UTC)
1 likes • 58 words
Science & Research (9)
What are eigenvalues and eigenvectors?
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 6d ago (2026-05-10 18:52 UTC)
27 likes • 3 restacks • 943 words
Shells on the Beach
In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:52 UTC)
10 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,657 words
An Interview with Quill
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:33 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,045 words
Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-05-13 04:01 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 2,451 words
La scienza nelle vesti di un poema
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-15 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,812 words
Weekly TechBio News 💟🍥
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 983 words
Romanzi della dismisura
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-10 06:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,717 words
How does AI think? In token-language
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-09 06:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,839 words
Applying AI to Biomedical Imaging (II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:00 UTC)
1 likes • 96 words
Technology (26)
💯 I’m not enough. I am enough.
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:37 UTC)
18 likes • 35 comments • 4 restacks • 908 words
Portes ouvertes
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:25 UTC)
34 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 941 words
Kitchen Semantics
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:40 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 83 words
Writing with AI: It’s not what you think
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-11 18:41 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,998 words
Smarter Than a Fifth Grader
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-05-12 04:37 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 162 words
Code w/ Claude
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:02 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,770 words
What AI models do when you push them
In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-05-11 09:31 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 3,465 words
Illumia Labs Scales Reinforcement Learning to Bridge Workforce Gap Amid Silver Tsunami
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-12 08:58 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 652 words
What Does a Cloud Engineer Actually Do All Day?
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:51 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,550 words
Every Engineer Thinks They Understand SSH Until Something Goes Wrong
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:24 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,324 words
Big Boasts and Sly Redactions at Embedded Vision Summit
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 0d ago (2026-05-16 16:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words
Cloud Cost Explained Without Gibberish: Why Your AWS Bill Is So Confusing and How to Read It
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,363 words
AI Is Not Going to Replace Cloud Engineers: Here’s What It’s Actually Changing
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:02 UTC)
8 likes • 2,001 words
Top Performers Play a Different Game and That’s Why 80% Lose
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-05-13 16:33 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,874 words
RWI Synthetics at Computex: How National Resilience is Redefined with Synthetic Data and Inflector AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-05-13 06:48 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,139 words
Week in Tech: May 8-15, 2026
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,895 words
Build Your First AI Data Pipeline in Python: From Raw CSV to Predictions
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 0d ago (2026-05-16 20:28 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 767 words
Hepzibah: Delivering Energy-Efficient, Memory-Centric AI for the Edge and Beyond
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:38 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 743 words
Parable 53 – Narges and the Machines: A Parable About Inner Strength.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-12 22:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,047 words
ZeroKey: Bridging the “Physical Blind Spot” with Hyper-Precise Spatial Intelligence
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 06:57 UTC)
2 likes • 601 words
Beyond the Deck #33: The Co-Founder Break-Up
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-05-10 23:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1,182 words
How RoboTape’s Remote-Feeding Automation Revolutionizes Industrial Tape Application in EV, Automotive, and Electronics Manufacturing
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 10:35 UTC)
1 likes • 850 words
Scaling with Intent
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-12 16:01 UTC)
1 likes • 715 words
Wedge Networks Unveils “Agentic AI Trust Infrastructure” Strategy at COMPUTEX 2026: Achieving 6x Efficiency on Edge Devices
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 02:04 UTC)
1 likes • 581 words
Teknobuilt at COMPUTEX 2026: Eliminating Construction Silos with AI-Driven Data Modeling
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 01:29 UTC)
1 likes • 468 words
Apple Turns to Intel for Future Chips in Major Shift Away From TSMC
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:02 UTC)
1,005 words
Writing & Language (15)
Reading the Moves: The Language Practice of Designing Conversations
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:46 UTC)
26 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 2,608 words
“Punchy and persuasive”: How To Kill A Language, the Sunday Times Book of the Week
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 7d ago (2026-05-09 09:44 UTC)
34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 731 words
Unmaking the Moves: Agency in Conversational Design
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:39 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 61 words
Claude Code + NotebookLM: the research setup that pays for itself
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:17 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 858 words
Stai davvero permettendo all’AI di mandare all’aria anni di lavoro sulla tua comunicazione? #003
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:34 UTC)
10 likes • 5 restacks • 2,869 words
2 Bowls, 1 Strategy: How to Decide When to Use AI
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-05-12 14:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 557 words
Vibe-coding for localization professionals: the setup
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-05-11 18:22 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words
What Is Black Ice? The Governance Framework for Agentic Localization Pipelines
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-05-09 17:50 UTC)
8 likes • 3,267 words
LitCon, Hiking, Merch, Music & More
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-05-15 09:00 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 764 words
Dorothy
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:44 UTC)
2 restacks • 8 words
What Ghostwriters Know About AI That Everyone Else Is Learning the Hard Way
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 6d ago (2026-05-10 18:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,891 words
The bottleneck for AI adoption isn’t AI. It’s whether you know your job.
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-05-16 18:41 UTC)
2 likes • 1,423 words
The case for synergistic human-AI systems
In Speculative F(r)iction in AI Use and Governance • by Bogdana Rakova • 1d ago (2026-05-15 16:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,249 words
Choosing technologies for research purposes
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:46 UTC)
1 likes • 51 words
Jonathan
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-05-12 14:51 UTC)
7 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
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The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
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Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
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