Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, May 17, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 358 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 725 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya & Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Cristina & Daria's Tech Musings & Dinah & Jax & Kevin Guiney & MrComputerScience & Dr Sam Illingworth & Tumithak of the Corridors & T.D. Inoue & Brad Leclerc • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 62 likes • 30 comments • 15 restacks • 4,757 words

Summary: Beyond the Algorithm



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:30 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 36 likes • 25 comments • 7 restacks • 2,048 words

Summary: A named reference sheet system so simple the prompts are one sentence long and make character descriptions obsolete — built by Kristina Bogović and...



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-05-09 09:31 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 21 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words

Summary: #1. Rebecca and her app PocketHog



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-16 09:30 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,954 words

Summary: #2 Elena and her DraftKit.



In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax & Rebecca Mbaya • 6d ago (2026-05-10 08:50 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 3 restacks • 3,521 words

Summary: How language shapes power, translation, and AI systems. With special guest writer Rebecca Mbaya



Featured Articles (10)

In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 2d ago (2026-05-13 23:42 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 253 likes • 26 comments • 44 restacks • 4,156 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: An expansion pack for my NYT story on the “permanent underclass”



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:17 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 168 likes • 13 comments • 22 restacks • 3,044 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 19 model-agnostic techniques that change how you think, not just what you type. All tested on one prompt. A prompt engineering framework for 2026.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:26 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 117 likes • 30 comments • 26 restacks • 2,245 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Anthropic launched Claude for Small Business with 15 workflows and 8 connectors. Here’s where to start, what Claude can touch, and how to roll it o...



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:04 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 80 likes • 7 comments • 24 restacks • 6,967 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why AI is not a tool and what you can actually do when you see what it is



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:28 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 55 likes • 44 comments • 8 restacks • 2,713 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Nano Banana 2 or GPT Images 2? I put both through 10 identical prompts (portraits, brand campaigns, infographics) to see which AI model wins.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:09 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 42 likes • 49 comments • 9 restacks • 1,868 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On bias, beauty, and what it costs to be rendered wrong



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-05-12 14:34 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 97 likes • 12 comments • 13 restacks • 1,486 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: China’s Environmental and Economic Minded National AI Strategy Wins Hands Down. POTUS to visit China This week, AI Layoffs Continue Unchecked In Th...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:40 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 76 likes • 12 comments • 14 restacks • 3,334 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What I’ve learned about context engineering as an AI PM. Plus the Skill and the prompt I use to pressure-test it.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:54 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 26 comments • 16 restacks • 1,993 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How to fight Claude’s AskUserQuestion tool with 5 moves that keep your thinking weird, specific, and yours.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-05-15 18:45 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 58 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 3,495 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What that Oklahoma Bible-citing essay controversy was really about



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:56 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 34 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 1,354 words

Summary: On institutions, intellectual belonging, and the ideas that had to leave... to grow.



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 7d ago (2026-05-09 20:32 UTC)

Category: Technology • 48 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 3,374 words

Summary: A Recap of Stop Betting, Start Building from The Knowledge Graph Conference



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:05 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 4 comments • 15 restacks • 3,770 words

Summary: [AI Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Series]



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:31 UTC)

Category: Technology • 14 likes • 9 restacks • 2,288 words

Summary: The three Gemini privacy contracts everyone has a choice between, and the one most are on by default



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 22 likes • 4 comments • 1,554 words

Summary: What I found after using AI to analyze 100 stuck newsletters — and how fixing these mistakes took me from 50 to 1,765 subscribers



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-11 09:01 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 3,602 words

Summary: Review current guidelines and implications for your research.



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:27 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words

Summary: Here’s what I found when I went looking for the SME strategy



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:22 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,050 words

Summary: The perfect worker, it turns out, has preferences.



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan & Aishwarya Raghavan • 3d ago (2026-05-13 05:01 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 7 likes • 4 restacks • 1,803 words

Summary: The two AI skills that matter most, judgment and taste, are ones you’ve already built. You just haven’t been calling them that.



In Constellationism • by Luz • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:43 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 3 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,781 words

Summary: Situated Authorship and Responsibility of Appearance



AI & ML Techniques (27)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-15 21:59 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 1d ago (2026-05-15 05:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,055 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-12 23:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-13 23:32 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-09 22:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1,126 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 23:15 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 22:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 22:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-05-09 23:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 00:38 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 9 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-11 22:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-14 00:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 36 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 7d ago (2026-05-09 08:39 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,227 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,164 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-10 23:31 UTC)

4 likes • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-12 22:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-05-12 09:34 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,166 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-16 22:37 UTC)

1 restacks • 22 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-15 03:47 UTC)

3 likes • 2 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-12 05:45 UTC)

2,578 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:26 UTC)

1 likes • 4 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-14 04:45 UTC)

1,912 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:01 UTC)

1,597 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-11 07:00 UTC)

1,512 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:39 UTC)

1,347 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-15 05:31 UTC)

1,281 words



Business & Strategy (51)

In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:19 UTC)

43 likes • 6 restacks • 145 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-11 06:47 UTC)

23 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,081 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:27 UTC)

20 likes • 8 restacks • 785 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-05-10 18:22 UTC)

22 likes • 6 restacks • 720 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:53 UTC)

29 likes • 2 restacks • 279 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:42 UTC)

27 likes • 2 restacks • 1,884 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-05-12 00:08 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,869 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu & Klaas Ardinois • 6d ago (2026-05-10 05:30 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,647 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:00 UTC)

23 likes • 1 restacks • 3,216 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:03 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,174 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:01 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 610 words



In Sorta Systematic • by Tiffany Dougherty • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:27 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,716 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:29 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 3,424 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:06 UTC)

6 likes • 4 restacks • 1,086 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:10 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,183 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:27 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 806 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-16 14:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,156 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-05-16 18:59 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,799 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-13 00:20 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,605 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,536 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:53 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,427 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 745 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-05-11 15:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 863 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-15 08:53 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 116 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-05-15 03:36 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,549 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:26 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,535 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 16:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,046 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,012 words



In The Stack Marketer • by Rita Previdi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 16:38 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,789 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,132 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 3d ago (2026-05-13 06:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2,278 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1,598 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,144 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 2d ago (2026-05-14 03:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 99 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-11 16:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,251 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:01 UTC)

3 likes • 733 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 722 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:39 UTC)

2 likes • 336 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:18 UTC)

2 likes • 66 words



In L1M1NAL • by Cat McGinn • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:44 UTC)

1 likes • 450 words



In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 7d ago (2026-05-09 18:21 UTC)

1 likes • 127 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:52 UTC)

1 likes • 108 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:25 UTC)

1 likes • 89 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:26 UTC)

1,474 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:02 UTC)

1,434 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)

448 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)

448 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 7d ago (2026-05-09 19:34 UTC)

318 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:14 UTC)

239 words



In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:40 UTC)

127 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 7d ago (2026-05-09 20:49 UTC)

71 words



Career & Leadership (10)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:12 UTC)

17 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 1,332 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-10 07:00 UTC)

21 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 816 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:56 UTC)

16 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,365 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:44 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,541 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Dennis Collins • 4d ago (2026-05-12 17:10 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 15 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:59 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,054 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:35 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,267 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:26 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:03 UTC)

1,430 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:46 UTC)

1,265 words



Data & Analytics (11)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:08 UTC)

57 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 60 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:42 UTC)

40 likes • 10 comments • 14 restacks • 1,248 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-05-09 08:59 UTC)

18 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 2,248 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-11 07:41 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,966 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:49 UTC)

24 likes • 2 restacks • 2,621 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-13 08:25 UTC)

13 likes • 2,053 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky & Kuber Jain • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:00 UTC)

13 likes • 757 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-15 08:52 UTC)

9 likes • 2,048 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-14 18:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1,692 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 855 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:02 UTC)

536 words



Design & Creative Arts (4)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:31 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 578 words



In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:44 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 849 words



In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:25 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 754 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-05-15 19:42 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1,292 words



Education & Learning (25)

In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:57 UTC)

46 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,943 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:02 UTC)

57 likes • 3 restacks • 1,088 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-14 06:53 UTC)

45 likes • 2 restacks • 3,391 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:02 UTC)

46 likes • 1 restacks • 1,622 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:01 UTC)

45 likes • 1 restacks • 649 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-15 10:58 UTC)

41 likes • 111 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:03 UTC)

12 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 908 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-12 10:02 UTC)

29 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 925 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:02 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,061 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-14 19:23 UTC)

22 likes • 2 restacks • 2,657 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:01 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,175 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:31 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,472 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:03 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,585 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-15 17:33 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,287 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:02 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,346 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 3d ago (2026-05-13 02:19 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,072 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:15 UTC)

7 likes • 1,294 words



In Prompted by Nupoor • by Nupoor Desai • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,057 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,665 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,399 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-05-13 19:42 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 595 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 3d ago (2026-05-13 21:43 UTC)

3 likes • 914 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-05-12 20:14 UTC)

2 likes • 383 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 0d ago (2026-05-16 20:20 UTC)

1 likes • 791 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:27 UTC)

1 likes • 389 words



Ethics & Society (39)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Rebecca Watson (ReBe) • 7d ago (2026-05-09 13:00 UTC)

43 likes • 20 comments • 14 restacks • 1,195 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-05-13 21:38 UTC)

98 likes • 8 restacks • 37 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-05-12 17:55 UTC)

27 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 233 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-05-09 19:44 UTC)

33 likes • 13 comments • 11 restacks • 2,322 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:32 UTC)

25 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,477 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-05-15 18:49 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 1,747 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 5d ago (2026-05-11 20:51 UTC)

10 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,509 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:03 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,221 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-10 02:53 UTC)

12 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,772 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:12 UTC)

9 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 63 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-12 10:08 UTC)

12 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,666 words



In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 6d ago (2026-05-10 20:06 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 491 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:19 UTC)

19 likes • 2 restacks • 1,200 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-05-14 16:06 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 255 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 7d ago (2026-05-09 01:32 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-09 12:11 UTC)

6 likes • 4 restacks • 2,115 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-09 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 510 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 0d ago (2026-05-16 15:08 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 631 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1,519 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Marcos F. Lobo 🗻🧭 • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:07 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,099 words



In Encyclopedia Britt(annica) • by Britt Bischoff • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:31 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,183 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-16 12:43 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,014 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:20 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 664 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,315 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:59 UTC)

5 likes • 4,126 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1,706 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-05-13 11:45 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,660 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:30 UTC)

4 likes • 4,819 words



In Phi / AI • by Karin Garcia • 2d ago (2026-05-14 07:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,238 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-10 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 413 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-16 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 311 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-05-13 18:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,385 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-05-09 22:33 UTC)

3 likes • 1,937 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,615 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:33 UTC)

2,767 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:55 UTC)

1 likes • 613 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 0d ago (2026-05-16 23:10 UTC)

920 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:03 UTC)

834 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-05-12 06:31 UTC)

541 words



Health & Wellness (5)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 11:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,306 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:50 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 3,870 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 911 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,439 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-05-13 16:07 UTC)

1,334 words



Law & Policy (21)

In Algorithms Are Personal • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-05-15 22:34 UTC)

30 likes • 18 comments • 13 restacks • 1,736 words

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 17:36 UTC)

27 likes • 7 restacks • 893 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-05-13 13:54 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,352 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,004 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-05-13 17:35 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,592 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:13 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 988 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-11 16:55 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 702 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:35 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,378 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,281 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2,297 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-05-12 15:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 456 words



In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 0d ago (2026-05-16 17:16 UTC)

3 likes • 790 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-13 09:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 459 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-05-11 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,907 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-05-10 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,661 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:10 UTC)

1 likes • 635 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:28 UTC)

1,996 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-11 15:10 UTC)

1,481 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-13 15:50 UTC)

441 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:01 UTC)

197 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (40)

In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:54 UTC)

44 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 2,294 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-05-12 01:27 UTC)

37 likes • 18 comments • 8 restacks • 4,845 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-05-09 10:31 UTC)

51 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 795 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:37 UTC)

23 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,017 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:19 UTC)

30 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,315 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-05-15 00:32 UTC)

15 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,166 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 2d ago (2026-05-14 19:47 UTC)

12 likes • 5 restacks • 1,211 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:05 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,715 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:35 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 10,215 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:20 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,203 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:02 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:28 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 3,530 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:02 UTC)

17 likes • 794 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-05-12 08:52 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,204 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:25 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 728 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:30 UTC)

3 likes • 6 comments • 623 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-05-11 05:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 718 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:45 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 3,147 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 4d ago (2026-05-12 23:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,119 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:30 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,118 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:25 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,906 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-11 05:45 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 97 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-14 20:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 383 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-15 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 281 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 1d ago (2026-05-15 19:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,258 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-12 03:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,052 words



In Ground Truth • by Sumaiya Shrabony • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,939 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-16 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 778 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-05-14 05:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 340 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-05-12 21:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 602 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-05-13 14:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,570 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-05-15 07:52 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,352 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-05-10 11:05 UTC)

3 likes • 971 words



In The Friendly Future • by Iris Ng • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 924 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-05-10 06:30 UTC)

1 likes • 3,139 words



In AI for Social Impact • by Angela Ng • 5d ago (2026-05-11 19:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1,797 words



In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 0d ago (2026-05-16 17:24 UTC)

2,400 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:07 UTC)

1,276 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 1d ago (2026-05-15 11:26 UTC)

873 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:27 UTC)

270 words



Parenting & Family Life (7)

In Parenting in the Digital Age Newsletter • by Parenting in the digital age • 6d ago (2026-05-10 21:36 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 1,071 words



In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:36 UTC)

11 likes • 2,059 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 2d ago (2026-05-14 15:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,316 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-05-10 13:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 2d ago (2026-05-14 16:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 708 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:56 UTC)

2,909 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:03 UTC)

705 words



Product Development (19)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-05-16 08:06 UTC)

58 likes • 16 comments • 6 restacks • 1,364 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-05-09 07:06 UTC)

46 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 567 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-05-09 05:21 UTC)

19 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 1,101 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:02 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,092 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana & Danny Stuart • 1d ago (2026-05-15 16:02 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,163 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-05-11 11:32 UTC)

22 likes • 2 restacks • 594 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-09 13:29 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 832 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:46 UTC)

8 likes • 4 restacks • 645 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:15 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 807 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 15:28 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,687 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:05 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,229 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 0d ago (2026-05-16 05:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 903 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-05-11 04:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,109 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-16 13:31 UTC)

6 likes • 906 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 972 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 1d ago (2026-05-15 10:57 UTC)

4 likes • 1,871 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:01 UTC)

3 likes • 144 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 0d ago (2026-05-16 14:07 UTC)

1 likes • 2,337 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-13 20:31 UTC)

1 likes • 289 words



Relationships (24)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-05-09 12:31 UTC)

13 likes • 22 comments • 3 restacks • 676 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-11 14:02 UTC)

21 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,508 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 1d ago (2026-05-15 22:37 UTC)

11 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 2,980 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 4d ago (2026-05-12 12:31 UTC)

18 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,984 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 7d ago (2026-05-09 17:46 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 936 words



In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 0d ago (2026-05-16 19:10 UTC)

14 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 2,177 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-05-15 14:02 UTC)

14 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 3,586 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-05-14 12:31 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 944 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-15 21:31 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 826 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-05-15 07:03 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,872 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-05-12 18:57 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,377 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-16 12:31 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 675 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:33 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 5,765 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-10 14:05 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,949 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-09 07:01 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 4d ago (2026-05-12 01:56 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,269 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 47 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-05-12 20:53 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 992 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-05-10 10:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,887 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-16 07:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,040 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 7d ago (2026-05-09 17:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,162 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 2d ago (2026-05-14 21:36 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,659 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 3d ago (2026-05-13 07:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,417 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 1d ago (2026-05-15 09:25 UTC)

1 likes • 58 words



Science & Research (9)

In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 6d ago (2026-05-10 18:52 UTC)

27 likes • 3 restacks • 943 words



In Machine Ethology • by Machine Ethology • 2d ago (2026-05-14 14:52 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,657 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 4d ago (2026-05-11 23:33 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,045 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-05-13 04:01 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 2,451 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-15 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,812 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 983 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-05-10 06:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,717 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-09 06:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,839 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:00 UTC)

1 likes • 96 words



Technology (26)

In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-14 10:37 UTC)

18 likes • 35 comments • 4 restacks • 908 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-10 12:25 UTC)

34 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 941 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-15 23:40 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 83 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-11 18:41 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,998 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-05-12 04:37 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 162 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 5d ago (2026-05-11 10:02 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,770 words



In Ayesha’s take on AI • by Ayesha Salim • 5d ago (2026-05-11 09:31 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 3,465 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-05-12 08:58 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 652 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-13 12:51 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,550 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-12 13:24 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,324 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 0d ago (2026-05-16 16:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,146 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,363 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-11 12:02 UTC)

8 likes • 2,001 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 3d ago (2026-05-13 16:33 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,874 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-05-13 06:48 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,139 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-05-15 12:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,895 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 0d ago (2026-05-16 20:28 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 767 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 04:38 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 743 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-12 22:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,047 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-05-15 06:57 UTC)

2 likes • 601 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-05-10 23:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1,182 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 10:35 UTC)

1 likes • 850 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-12 16:01 UTC)

1 likes • 715 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 02:04 UTC)

1 likes • 581 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-16 01:29 UTC)

1 likes • 468 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-09 16:02 UTC)

1,005 words



Writing & Language (15)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-12 11:46 UTC)

26 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 2,608 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 7d ago (2026-05-09 09:44 UTC)

34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 731 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-05-14 11:39 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 61 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-05-10 19:17 UTC)

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In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 3d ago (2026-05-13 10:34 UTC)

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In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-05-12 14:10 UTC)

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In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-05-11 18:22 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words



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8 likes • 3,267 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-05-15 09:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 764 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-05-14 13:44 UTC)

2 restacks • 8 words



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1 restacks • 1,891 words



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1 likes • 51 words



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7 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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