Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, May 10, 2026

3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 384 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 716 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD & The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-05-06 19:57 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,031 words

Summary: Looking at the same research from two different lenses: philosophy and linguistics



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-05-09 09:31 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words

Summary: #1. Rebecca and her app PocketHog



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:11 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 2,233 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.13: Why Women Must Get AI Savvy Now. Why upskilling for women matters and how women can thrive by seizing current opportu...



Featured Articles (10)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 82 likes • 87 comments • 40 restacks • 1,477 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Something Came Back Wrong



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-02 21:27 UTC)

Category: Technology • 45 likes • 56 comments • 16 restacks • 2,138 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Listen now | Six months ago I had 111 subscribers. Now I’m on the cusp of a major milestone and I had to create an app to say thank you



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-04 17:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 6 comments • 27 restacks • 15,028 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: But women need to move like Elle Woods. Not Vivian.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-05-06 08:19 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 86 likes • 27 comments • 14 restacks • 1,740 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Perplexity Computer for Professional Finance launched May 4. I tested it on Palantir. The output was magnificent. The death of prompting is the par...



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-05-07 18:31 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 58 likes • 34 comments • 16 restacks • 2,098 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 7 tested prompts for Substack creators — covers, infographics, logos, social posts, and a magazine spread that made my jaw drop. Plus my honest sco...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-05-03 06:18 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 73 likes • 27 comments • 12 restacks • 2,234 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Beginner-friendly infographic: Sandboxed VMs explained without jargon.



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Finn Tropy • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:56 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 36 comments • 12 restacks • 3,838 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Your most loyal readers might be invisible. Your numbers are definitely lying...here’s what to do about it



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:40 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 73 likes • 13 comments • 15 restacks • 1,442 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: It’s officially illegal to layoff workers citing AI efficiency cost measures. In China. China bans AI layoffs. Amazon automates hiring. Grok’s guar...



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 28 comments • 9 restacks • 2,867 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The AI space is moving at light speed. Ikigai is the reason I’m not worried about it



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 42 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 2,379 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How AI output erodes your editorial judgment, four diagnostic prompts to measure the damage, and the only protection that really, truly works.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:51 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 38 likes • 11 comments • 15 restacks • 1,979 words

Summary: A handy rule



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:38 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 3,007 words

Summary: Was my son right? Are AI graders intrinsically unfair?



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-05-02 21:03 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 47 likes • 8 restacks • 195 words

Summary: Four separate forces are all reading “risk on” at the same time, and their overlap explains why a war in the Gulf produced a new all-time high in t...



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:08 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 33 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 60 words

Summary: From foreign aggression (not Iran!) to domestic nationalism to undermining science.



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:30 UTC)

Category: Technology • 39 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,264 words

Summary: En espérant semer quelques graines ;)



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-04 16:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 47 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 450 words

Summary: Available Now on Amazon



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-06 20:43 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 813 words

Summary: Learn how the 35% of marketers surviving AI use it for research, tool connections, and voice matching instead of generic content generation.



In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 7d ago (2026-05-02 05:38 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 30 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 970 words

Summary: Software is a form of self-expression



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:02 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 19 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 633 words

Summary: A CEO briefing on the Price side of distribution: why Quantity dominates the AI conversation, where the margin actually leaks, and why sequencing f...



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman n • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:54 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,104 words

Summary: Six pieces on AI access, performance, and what fluency hides



AI & ML Techniques (34)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 01:05 UTC)

8 likes • 4 restacks • 26 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 00:23 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:45 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,981 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-05 22:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:16 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 69 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:04 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 01:23 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:41 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-05-08 17:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 771 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2,195 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 00:35 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-05 00:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-08 23:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:44 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:47 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,638 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-05-09 08:39 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,227 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-07 01:47 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 128 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-09 23:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:55 UTC)

3 likes • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-04 23:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:05 UTC)

3 likes • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-09 22:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-03 14:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,242 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,101 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:57 UTC)

1 likes • 692 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:30 UTC)

2,607 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-07 07:01 UTC)

2,382 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-06 06:10 UTC)

2,014 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-08 04:01 UTC)

1,878 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:03 UTC)

1,568 words



Business & Strategy (54)

In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:04 UTC)

44 likes • 7 restacks • 248 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:31 UTC)

14 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,186 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-02 14:02 UTC)

26 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,809 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:19 UTC)

23 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,252 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Juan Salas-Romer • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:03 UTC)

26 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,462 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:27 UTC)

26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,194 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:24 UTC)

21 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,395 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-05-03 10:11 UTC)

12 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,004 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-05-05 07:09 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 929 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:55 UTC)

16 likes • 3 restacks • 448 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:19 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 145 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 19:01 UTC)

6 likes • 5 restacks • 4,490 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-05-08 17:13 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 620 words



In Sorta Systematic • by Tiffany Dougherty • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:07 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,385 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu & Klaas Ardinois • 6d ago (2026-05-03 05:59 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,101 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-03 17:10 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,389 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-07 20:17 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,892 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-05-02 17:15 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 58 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:10 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,271 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-08 19:11 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,134 words



In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 4d ago (2026-05-05 23:00 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 926 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:38 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 924 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-05-03 19:05 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 236 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:09 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,576 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-05-02 22:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 434 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-05-06 21:03 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-06 16:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,032 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-07 09:30 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 973 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 1d ago (2026-05-08 11:31 UTC)

9 likes • 1,004 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-06 01:29 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,620 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:23 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:10 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 771 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-04 21:38 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,420 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 861 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 625 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:52 UTC)

5 likes • 113 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 997 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:15 UTC)

4 likes • 174 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 7d ago (2026-05-02 03:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,268 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 437 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 437 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 18:52 UTC)

4,043 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:00 UTC)

1 likes • 663 words



In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:33 UTC)

1 likes • 415 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:02 UTC)

2,411 words



In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-05-09 18:21 UTC)

1 likes • 127 words



In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 7d ago (2026-05-02 11:31 UTC)

1,769 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:22 UTC)

1,045 words



In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 4d ago (2026-05-05 05:01 UTC)

1,040 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 0d ago (2026-05-09 19:34 UTC)

318 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:56 UTC)

160 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 0d ago (2026-05-09 20:49 UTC)

71 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:29 UTC)

67 words



Career & Leadership (16)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-04 20:14 UTC)

26 likes • 30 comments • 8 restacks • 2,685 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:02 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-03 07:01 UTC)

21 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,505 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-04 12:55 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,183 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-06 09:00 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,393 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:31 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,229 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-08 05:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,631 words



In The Undisruptable Woman with Margaret Spence • by Margaret Spence • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:24 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,835 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,303 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,209 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,043 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:26 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,182 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,195 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-05-02 03:11 UTC)

1,724 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:03 UTC)

1,106 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-05-07 08:41 UTC)

385 words



Data & Analytics (11)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:12 UTC)

51 likes • 4 comments • 12 restacks • 77 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:14 UTC)

45 likes • 11 restacks • 1,095 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-06 06:58 UTC)

24 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,434 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-04 06:46 UTC)

33 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,313 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:45 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 732 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-05-09 08:59 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,248 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:15 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,884 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-08 06:24 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,201 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:31 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:02 UTC)

11 likes • 2,159 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-07 17:27 UTC)

10 likes • 1,190 words



Design & Creative Arts (8)

In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 7d ago (2026-05-02 16:47 UTC)

5 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 887 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 5d ago (2026-05-04 17:21 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,959 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:31 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 426 words



In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 5d ago (2026-05-04 08:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 310 words



In Art Fish Intelligence • by Yennie Jun • 5d ago (2026-05-04 22:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1,959 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:57 UTC)

2 likes • 460 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 1d ago (2026-05-08 07:02 UTC)

1,387 words



Education & Learning (23)

In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:02 UTC)

34 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,947 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & WrittenByStacey • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:49 UTC)

28 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,947 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-06 10:01 UTC)

53 likes • 2 restacks • 623 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 08:04 UTC)

52 likes • 2 restacks • 2,614 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:55 UTC)

50 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 450 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:03 UTC)

30 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,025 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:22 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,921 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:03 UTC)

40 likes • 99 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:02 UTC)

38 likes • 614 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)

23 likes • 1 restacks • 931 words



In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD & Kelci Price • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:44 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,621 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:47 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 822 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:03 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 607 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,594 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-05-04 11:49 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,193 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:47 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 961 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:26 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 522 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:38 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 3,267 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Andrew O’Malley PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,539 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-05-05 01:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,742 words



In Mind / Map • by Alina Strelkovskaia • 4d ago (2026-05-05 06:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 4,943 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,268 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-04 04:42 UTC)

2 likes • 527 words



Ethics & Society (62)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Rebecca Watson (ReBe) • 0d ago (2026-05-09 13:00 UTC)

29 likes • 14 comments • 10 restacks • 1,195 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:03 UTC)

19 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 1,664 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 6d ago (2026-05-03 23:11 UTC)

14 likes • 22 comments • 2 restacks • 44 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:11 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 1,469 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:57 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,215 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-05-09 19:44 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,323 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:32 UTC)

25 likes • 9 comments • 59 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-05-06 00:15 UTC)

19 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,343 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:27 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 744 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:17 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,138 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:06 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 6,550 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:04 UTC)

7 likes • 10 comments • 364 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-05-06 16:01 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,395 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:02 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 564 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:35 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,837 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-05-07 05:51 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 45 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,327 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:16 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,361 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:18 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,814 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:16 UTC)

19 likes • 1,128 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-05-09 16:05 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 5,239 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 1d ago (2026-05-08 14:15 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,185 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-09 12:11 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,115 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:08 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,070 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:43 UTC)

3 likes • 4 restacks • 1,059 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:44 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 807 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 14:44 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 689 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:58 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,629 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 1d ago (2026-05-08 16:19 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 3,387 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:32 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 993 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 510 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-02 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 204 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 0d ago (2026-05-09 01:32 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,334 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-08 20:14 UTC)

7 likes • 6,297 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 1d ago (2026-05-08 14:56 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-03 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 250 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-05-02 05:46 UTC)

7 likes • 1,852 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:35 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,712 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:36 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1,202 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-05-06 02:23 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,133 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-05-08 08:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,348 words



In The AI Ethics Treasure Chest • by Ravit Dotan • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:56 UTC)

5 likes • 1,559 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1,501 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-05-06 20:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2,538 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-05-04 20:59 UTC)

3 likes • 4,183 words



In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 2d ago (2026-05-07 17:12 UTC)

4 likes • 972 words



In Ground Work • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 801 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 3d ago (2026-05-06 03:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 313 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,029 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-05-06 15:33 UTC)

1 likes • 3,417 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-05-09 22:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1,937 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-05-08 16:13 UTC)

1 likes • 635 words



In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:05 UTC)

1 likes • 461 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:30 UTC)

1,645 words



In Safeguarding AI • by Himaja Vadaga • 4d ago (2026-05-05 04:13 UTC)

1,403 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-05-07 06:37 UTC)

993 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:31 UTC)

704 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:20 UTC)

675 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 5d ago (2026-05-04 22:22 UTC)

539 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 4d ago (2026-05-05 21:07 UTC)

312 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:27 UTC)

303 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:14 UTC)

179 words



Health & Wellness (5)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-04 11:02 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,125 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-07 21:52 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 717 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4,123 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-05-04 02:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,469 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 11:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 947 words



Law & Policy (21)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:38 UTC)

19 likes • 4 restacks • 350 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:04 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,459 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:29 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,492 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-04 16:57 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 641 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 621 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 4,406 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,615 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 0d ago (2026-05-09 16:13 UTC)

4 likes • 988 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-05-02 11:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 797 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:52 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 363 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-06 09:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 35 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:35 UTC)

3,150 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:30 UTC)

1 likes • 479 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:17 UTC)

2,416 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:26 UTC)

1 likes • 53 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:07 UTC)

1,648 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:01 UTC)

1,035 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 1d ago (2026-05-08 16:55 UTC)

723 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-05-06 02:20 UTC)

455 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-07 18:05 UTC)

176 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (41)

In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-05-03 20:11 UTC)

39 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 11,825 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Alex Willen • 6d ago (2026-05-03 09:31 UTC)

53 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 3,929 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:38 UTC)

30 likes • 6 comments • 10 restacks • 3,943 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:31 UTC)

48 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,920 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:39 UTC)

32 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 975 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-09 10:31 UTC)

35 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 795 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:40 UTC)

24 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 2,092 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-05-02 17:34 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,171 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-05-02 06:15 UTC)

31 likes • 2 restacks • 2,538 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 7d ago (2026-05-02 16:01 UTC)

14 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 858 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:28 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 788 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:27 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 1,282 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-02 10:40 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 864 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:08 UTC)

10 likes • 6 comments • 198 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-04 21:20 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 125 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-05-04 12:30 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 777 words



In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 3d ago (2026-05-06 07:40 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,591 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:35 UTC)

9 likes • 8,188 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-05-04 08:47 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,793 words



In An Era of Insight • by Julia Greene • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:19 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,549 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:05 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,372 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-03 20:54 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 333 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,284 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:09 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,696 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 589 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1,705 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-05 03:32 UTC)

5 likes • 1,551 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-08 00:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 817 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-05-08 03:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 668 words



In Colleen Kochannek | 3rd Act Field Notes • by Colleen | 3rd Act Field Notes & Mike Searles • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:17 UTC)

5 likes • 78 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:40 UTC)

4 likes • 119 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:40 UTC)

3 likes • 1,220 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-02 10:50 UTC)

3 likes • 914 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-05-05 21:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 858 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 410 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,430 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:55 UTC)

2 likes • 90 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:57 UTC)

2,871 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-05-08 23:10 UTC)

1 likes • 242 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-05-05 22:02 UTC)

100 words



Parenting & Family Life (6)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-05-07 17:58 UTC)

38 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,347 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 5d ago (2026-05-04 19:07 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 899 words



In Training Minds • by Sandra Nudelman • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 682 words



In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-05-05 17:50 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 742 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-05-05 16:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,409 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-05-06 10:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 254 words



Product Development (23)

In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:59 UTC)

16 likes • 23 comments • 5 restacks • 1,362 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:17 UTC)

24 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,271 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:05 UTC)

31 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 872 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:23 UTC)

21 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,716 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-05-04 11:41 UTC)

31 likes • 2 restacks • 1,321 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:13 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 874 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-05-09 07:06 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 567 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,533 words



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:50 UTC)

14 likes • 4 restacks • 482 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-05-09 05:21 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,101 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-05-06 07:06 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,906 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:04 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 420 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-09 13:29 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 832 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:18 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 565 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 688 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,442 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:08 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 229 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-05-04 04:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,036 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 5d ago (2026-05-04 00:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 879 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:54 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,509 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 7d ago (2026-05-02 14:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2,222 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-05-06 20:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 560 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:50 UTC)

1 likes • 141 words



Relationships (17)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:03 UTC)

35 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 3,771 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:31 UTC)

22 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,612 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-09 12:31 UTC)

9 likes • 18 comments • 3 restacks • 676 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-08 21:19 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 710 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:32 UTC)

17 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,257 words



In The Past, Still Present • by Fran Davis • 6d ago (2026-05-03 13:02 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 2,219 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:06 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 3,295 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:46 UTC)

4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 936 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 07:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 856 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:29 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 738 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-02 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 4,246 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-09 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-05-03 11:16 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 97 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-05-03 16:37 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-05-07 20:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 109 words



In The Weaving Field • by Joanne Kerrigan • 4d ago (2026-05-05 00:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,820 words



In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,162 words



Science & Research (8)

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-05-04 04:01 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 3,063 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 7d ago (2026-05-02 22:42 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 565 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-08 04:01 UTC)

11 likes • 1,459 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:25 UTC)

3 restacks • 824 words



In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-05-07 21:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,393 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-08 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,992 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-05-05 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 925 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 0d ago (2026-05-09 06:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,839 words



Technology (20)

In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-05-08 05:41 UTC)

25 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 965 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-02 07:02 UTC)

32 likes • 5 restacks • 1,334 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-09 20:32 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,357 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:02 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,266 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:03 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,990 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:47 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 8,905 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 4d ago (2026-05-05 09:01 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 653 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,547 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,823 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-05-03 15:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 760 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 7,932 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-05-04 18:29 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,677 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-05-07 06:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 970 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:19 UTC)

4 likes • 833 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 3d ago (2026-05-05 23:47 UTC)

2 comments • 267 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-02 02:00 UTC)

3 likes • 813 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-09 16:02 UTC)

1,005 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-05-05 22:01 UTC)

883 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-05-05 16:03 UTC)

738 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 6d ago (2026-05-03 15:58 UTC)

269 words



Writing & Language (12)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:36 UTC)

18 likes • 22 comments • 13 restacks • 1,429 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:50 UTC)

23 likes • 10 comments • 9 restacks • 3,604 words



In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:02 UTC)

24 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,758 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Des Kennedy • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:29 UTC)

23 likes • 5 restacks • 438 words



In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:23 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 3,098 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:40 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,661 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 0d ago (2026-05-09 09:44 UTC)

20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 731 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:24 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 67 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 5d ago (2026-05-04 05:09 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,520 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:58 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 700 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-05-03 16:43 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 15 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:50 UTC)

4 likes • 3,267 words







No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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