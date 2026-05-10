SheWritesAI digest for May 10, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 384 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 716 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, May 10, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 384 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 716 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)
✨ 1. The Measurement Problem: Philosophy and Linguistics on AI Language Ability
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD & The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-05-06 19:57 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,031 words
Summary: Looking at the same research from two different lenses: philosophy and linguistics
✨ 2. They Move the Needle — A New Series
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian & Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-05-09 09:31 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,453 words
Summary: #1. Rebecca and her app PocketHog
✨ 3. Cheyenne Dominguez & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #16, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:11 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 12 likes • 2 restacks • 2,233 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.13: Why Women Must Get AI Savvy Now. Why upskilling for women matters and how women can thrive by seizing current opportu...
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. Scarestack’s Spring Of King: Pet Sematary
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 82 likes • 87 comments • 40 restacks • 1,477 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Something Came Back Wrong
💯💟 2. 491… 492… 493… Substack milestone incoming! And how I built an app with AI to celebrate you
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-05-02 21:27 UTC)
Category: Technology • 45 likes • 56 comments • 16 restacks • 2,138 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Listen now | Six months ago I had 111 subscribers. Now I’m on the cusp of a major milestone and I had to create an app to say thank you
💯💟 3. Reese Witherspoon Was Right About Women and AI.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 5d ago (2026-05-04 17:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 6 comments • 27 restacks • 15,028 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: But women need to move like Elle Woods. Not Vivian.
💯💟 4. I Asked Perplexity Computer for a Palantir Tearsheet, and 7 Minutes Later I Had a Bloomberg. And a Concern.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-05-06 08:19 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 86 likes • 27 comments • 14 restacks • 1,740 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Perplexity Computer for Professional Finance launched May 4. I tested it on Palantir. The output was magnificent. The death of prompting is the par...
💯💟 5. ChatGPT Images 2.0 Is Out. These 7 Prompts Are All Substackers Need.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-05-07 18:31 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 58 likes • 34 comments • 16 restacks • 2,098 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 7 tested prompts for Substack creators — covers, infographics, logos, social posts, and a magazine spread that made my jaw drop. Plus my honest sco...
💯💟 6. What Is A Sandboxed Virtual Machine?
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-05-03 06:18 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 73 likes • 27 comments • 12 restacks • 2,234 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Beginner-friendly infographic: Sandboxed VMs explained without jargon.
💯💟 7. Your Open Rate Is Lying to You (And What to Actually Track in 2026)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Finn Tropy • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:56 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 36 comments • 12 restacks • 3,838 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Your most loyal readers might be invisible. Your numbers are definitely lying...here’s what to do about it
💯💟 8. Amazon’s Agentic Recruiter Shakes Up Hiring, China Bans AI Layoffs +3 Seismic Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:40 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 73 likes • 13 comments • 15 restacks • 1,442 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: It’s officially illegal to layoff workers citing AI efficiency cost measures. In China. China bans AI layoffs. Amazon automates hiring. Grok’s guar...
💯💟 9. Everyone’s Building with AI... This Ancient Framework Tells You What to Build
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 41 likes • 28 comments • 9 restacks • 2,867 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The AI space is moving at light speed. Ikigai is the reason I’m not worried about it
💯💟 10. How to bulletproof your taste in the age of AI
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 42 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 2,379 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How AI output erodes your editorial judgment, four diagnostic prompts to measure the damage, and the only protection that really, truly works.
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. How to limit unauthorized AI use in the classroom
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:51 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 38 likes • 11 comments • 15 restacks • 1,979 words
Summary: A handy rule
🎲 2. I ran over 1,000 API calls to find out how ChatGPT grades essays.
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:38 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 3,007 words
Summary: Was my son right? Are AI graders intrinsically unfair?
🎲 3. Why the Rally Makes Sense Even If the World Doesn’t
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-05-02 21:03 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 47 likes • 8 restacks • 195 words
Summary: Four separate forces are all reading “risk on” at the same time, and their overlap explains why a war in the Gulf produced a new all-time high in t...
🎲 4. The stories you didn’t see: Trump’s last week in power
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:08 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 33 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 60 words
Summary: From foreign aggression (not Iran!) to domestic nationalism to undermining science.
🎲 5. Réflexions empruntées
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:30 UTC)
Category: Technology • 39 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,264 words
Summary: En espérant semer quelques graines ;)
🎲 6. My New Book Is Here: Research in the Age of AI Is Officially Available 📚✨
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-04 16:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 47 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 450 words
Summary: Available Now on Amazon
🎲 7. Your Audience Is Starting to Hate AI Content. You Should Care.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-05-06 20:43 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 813 words
Summary: Learn how the 35% of marketers surviving AI use it for research, tool connections, and voice matching instead of generic content generation.
🎲 8. How to build something small
In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 7d ago (2026-05-02 05:38 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 30 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 970 words
Summary: Software is a form of self-expression
🎲 9. OpenAI missed its targets. The real lesson is about Price, not Quantity
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:02 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 19 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 633 words
Summary: A CEO briefing on the Price side of distribution: why Quantity dominates the AI conversation, where the margin actually leaks, and why sequencing f...
🎲 10. The Reading Room: Chapter 7
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman n • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:54 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,104 words
Summary: Six pieces on AI access, performance, and what fluency hides
AI & ML Techniques (34)
細行報告 ---- 人工智慧光學產業將在2028年前成長10倍
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 01:05 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 26 words
讀書報告 ---- 普通人如何實現財務自由
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 00:23 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words
Nobody knows what a used GPU cluster is worth
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:45 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,981 words
細行報告 —— 一場正在重寫規則的資源爭奪戰
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-05 22:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
如果咁都搵唔到食，我們真是無話可說
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:16 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 69 words
日本投資 ---- 一家味精廠，卡了全球AI的脖子
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:04 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
蘋果已死，SaaS 是下一個，只剩下18 個月命
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 01:23 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
地緣政治 —— 伊朗引爆金融自毀，47年來積聚的黑錢化為烏有
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:41 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 008
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-05-08 17:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 771 words
How To Build An AI Brain That Never Forgets
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2,195 words
日本投資 ---- 日本五大商社公佈最新財報
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 00:35 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
蘋果已死，SaaS 是下一個，只剩下18 個月命(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
細行報告 —— 巴菲特在旅業的投資哲學是迴避酒店，清倉航空，重投配套
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-05 00:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
如果咁都搵唔到食，我們真是無話可說(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-08 23:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
讀書報告 ---- 普通人如何實現財務自由(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:44 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
讀書報告 ---- 普通人如何實現財務自由(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊產業鏈必勝股AAOI
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:47 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
FOD#151: Recursive Self-Learning: Why It Matters Now
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,638 words
AI 101: What’s So Magical About Embeddings?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-05-09 08:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,227 words
細行報告 —— 一場正在重寫規則的資源爭奪戰(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-07 01:47 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
The Evidence Layer Comes Before the Claim
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 128 words
如果咁都搵唔到食，我們真是無話可說(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-09 23:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 10 words
細行報告 ---- Token到底是什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:55 UTC)
3 likes • 7 words
細行報告 —— 酒店資產看不懂不敢投(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-05-04 23:53 UTC)
1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 美股將於SpaceX IPO後再創高峰
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:05 UTC)
3 likes • 5 words
細行報告 —— 五月異動股(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-09 22:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
The Sunday Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-05-03 14:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,242 words
Should You Run an LLM on Your Phone?
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,101 words
If you think AI is like Google, just smarter, read this first.
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:57 UTC)
1 likes • 692 words
Lesson 4.2 : How Does an Embedding Model Work?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:30 UTC)
2,607 words
Lesson 4.5: Should I Fine-Tune My Embedding Model?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-05-07 07:01 UTC)
2,382 words
Lesson 4.4: How Do I Choose the Right Embedding Model? (Part 2)
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-05-06 06:10 UTC)
2,014 words
Lesson 5.1: What Is a Vector Database and How Is It Different from a Regular Database?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-08 04:01 UTC)
1,878 words
Lesson 4.3: How Do I Choose the Right Embedding Model? (Part 1)
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:03 UTC)
1,568 words
Business & Strategy (54)
The Mispricing Inside Metals
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-05-06 22:04 UTC)
44 likes • 7 restacks • 248 words
You Are Your Own Moat
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:31 UTC)
14 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,186 words
Private Equity: From IC Thesis to Exit Proof. How GPs Build Exit-Ready Portfolios
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-05-02 14:02 UTC)
26 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,809 words
What My AI Agent Remembered Without Asking
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss ai • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:19 UTC)
23 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,252 words
AI Didn’t Kill Jobs. It Killed How Companies Create Value.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Juan Salas-Romer • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:03 UTC)
26 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,462 words
Sandisk/Micron Critical Q2 Updates
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:27 UTC)
26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,194 words
The Hyperscaler Reckoning: $700 Billion for a Utility - While the Moats Disappear?
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:24 UTC)
21 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,395 words
The question I wasn’t prepared for
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-05-03 10:11 UTC)
12 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 1,004 words
Claude Design (pero gratis...)
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-05-05 07:09 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 929 words
AMD, ALAB and ANET: Q1 Updates
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:55 UTC)
16 likes • 3 restacks • 448 words
Fear, Greed, and the Anatomy of Market Emotion
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:19 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 145 words
What different types of agentic AI stacks are there?
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 19:01 UTC)
6 likes • 5 restacks • 4,490 words
Why Do So Many B2B Websites Feel Mentally Exhausting?
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 1d ago (2026-05-08 17:13 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 620 words
Your Clients Are Experiencing Your Structure
In Sorta Systematic • by Tiffany Dougherty • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:07 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,385 words
Kidnapped by Anthropic
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu & Klaas Ardinois • 6d ago (2026-05-03 05:59 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,101 words
Carrousels con IA: Todo lo que funciona y lo que no.
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-05-03 17:10 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,389 words
A Self-Portrait, Mistaken for an Oracle
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-05-07 20:17 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,892 words
Offer Lab is now open as the deeper support tier
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-05-02 17:15 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 58 words
Orchestration Economics: From Disruption to Discontinuity (Chapter 1)
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:10 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 3,271 words
I built the room I couldn’t find
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-08 19:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,134 words
Output is what your shipped. Outcome is what changed
In Tech, AI and Beyond for Small and Medium Businesses • by Krutin Shah • 4d ago (2026-05-05 23:00 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 926 words
It’s time Leaders and Boards Optimize for Non-Human Customers
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:38 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 924 words
RightsCon was cancelled but our work continues
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-05-03 19:05 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 236 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.77
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:09 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,576 words
Stop Rewriting the Website and Ship the Front Door
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 7d ago (2026-05-02 22:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 434 words
Adobe Just Put a Coworker Inside Acrobat
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-05-06 21:03 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words
Your Best Content Gets Read Once. A Tool Gets Used Every Week.
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-05-06 16:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,032 words
Do Not Repeat My Email Marketing Mistakes
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-05-07 09:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 973 words
AI Tips for Smarter Work
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 1d ago (2026-05-08 11:31 UTC)
9 likes • 1,004 words
The Marketing Operating Model Walmart Built Before AI: Four Questions For Senior Marketers
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-05-06 01:29 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,620 words
The Real AI Workflows of Silicon Valley Moms
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:23 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,491 words
For the Mother Who Loves Deeply But Still Feels Like She’s Getting It Wrong
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:10 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 771 words
He sold Osmo for $120M. Now he’s fixing how you communicate with Napkin.
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot (you can call me AI) • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words
How AI Literacy Gives Skilled Trades Businesses a Local Marketing Advantage
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-05-04 21:38 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,420 words
Rule #1: If Your Client Is Speaking, Your Pen Is Moving
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 861 words
When OpenAI and Anthropic Walked Into a PE Firm; Musk Found a New Toy.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:18 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 625 words
This Week in AI | Bad Week for Altman. AI Outdiagnoses Doctors. The Retraction.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:52 UTC)
5 likes • 113 words
How to train AI to write marketing content in your brand voice
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 997 words
Collaborative Article
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:15 UTC)
4 likes • 174 words
If Knowing No Longer Requires Understanding
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 7d ago (2026-05-02 03:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,268 words
When AI FOMO is real: Speed vs. Discernment
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 437 words
When AI FOMO is real: Speed vs. Discernment
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 437 words
Welche unterschiedlichen Arten von agentischen KI-Stacks gibt es?
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 18:52 UTC)
4,043 words
Claude Live Artifacts are actually useful for marketing reporting (kinda)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:00 UTC)
1 likes • 663 words
I forgot to mention… the Mother Mirror Portal is FREE for paid subscribers this month 💙
In Mande White-Pearl’s Expand Your Impact • by Mande White-Pearl • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:33 UTC)
1 likes • 415 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:02 UTC)
2,411 words
AI is changing how we work and think…
In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 0d ago (2026-05-09 18:21 UTC)
1 likes • 127 words
9 Ways Your Engineering Team Is Wasting Its AI Budget Right Now
In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 7d ago (2026-05-02 11:31 UTC)
1,769 words
How AI helps trade businesses win jobs before the estimate
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:22 UTC)
1,045 words
The Human-AI Unbroken Loop
In AI in Real Business • by Effrosyni Paza • 4d ago (2026-05-05 05:01 UTC)
1,040 words
AGNT Podcast
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 0d ago (2026-05-09 19:34 UTC)
318 words
FundFire: Blackstone, Goldman Pump Up AI Applications with New Partnership
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:56 UTC)
160 words
AGNT Podcast Ep. 8 with Gemma Allen & Raphaëlle d’Ornano
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 0d ago (2026-05-09 20:49 UTC)
71 words
AGNT Podcast Ep. 7 with Gemma Allen & Raphaëlle d’Ornano
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:29 UTC)
67 words
Career & Leadership (16)
💯 The AI watercolour problem: I spent four months engineering the life out of my own creative process
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-05-04 20:14 UTC)
26 likes • 30 comments • 8 restacks • 2,685 words
🇺🇸 The American Dream 🇺🇸
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 3d ago (2026-05-06 17:02 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
Drinks are on the Devil this century
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-05-03 07:01 UTC)
21 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,505 words
You Shipped It. Did Anyone Understand It?
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-05-04 12:55 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,183 words
Worried About AI Coming for Your Job? Before You Panic-Pivot, Do This First.
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 3d ago (2026-05-06 09:00 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,393 words
Why Nothing You Do Ever Feels Like Enough (Even When You’re Successful)
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:31 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,229 words
Can AI Manage Its Thirst? Data Centers Have a Water Problem, and Someone Has to Pay for It.
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu Sridharan • 1d ago (2026-05-08 05:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,631 words
Your Employer Paid for Your Therapy. Then They Used It Against You.
In The Undisruptable Woman with Margaret Spence • by Margaret Spence • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:24 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,835 words
💐🛡️ Mother’s Day Gift: How to Create a Custom Family Crest
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,303 words
Fast Fears, Slow Hopes
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,209 words
Tres Historias Reales que Nadie Testea
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,043 words
Before You Roll Out AI to Your Team, Answer These Three Questions
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:26 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,182 words
Claude Mythos: A new goal for security or the golden lockpick?
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,195 words
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗮𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-05-02 03:11 UTC)
1,724 words
How to Leverage AI in Job Recruiting (Part 2)
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:03 UTC)
1,106 words
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆𝘀
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-05-07 08:41 UTC)
385 words
Data & Analytics (11)
A week of attacks on truth, institutions, and integrity
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:12 UTC)
51 likes • 4 comments • 12 restacks • 77 words
Attention Is All You Have
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:14 UTC)
45 likes • 11 restacks • 1,095 words
If You Only Follow the Dashboard, You Are Replaceable.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-05-06 06:58 UTC)
24 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,434 words
The Coke Is Everywhere Now
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-05-04 06:46 UTC)
33 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,313 words
The AI “Context Layer”: High-Level Hype vs. The Reality of Data Debt
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:45 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 732 words
The Economy: The Egregore Factory
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-05-09 08:59 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,248 words
The Foam Is Not the Beer
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:15 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,884 words
The Fog Has a Product
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-08 06:24 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,201 words
Ask the Dumb Question
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:31 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words
April Recap: Stop Buying Users You Already Paid For - Issue 314
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:02 UTC)
11 likes • 2,159 words
Avoid these 4 Data Warehousing Mistakes
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-05-07 17:27 UTC)
10 likes • 1,190 words
Design & Creative Arts (8)
Mine and Not Mine: On Iteration, AI, and the Work Already Inside the Machine
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 7d ago (2026-05-02 16:47 UTC)
5 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 887 words
Runway’s Big Pitch Contest BTS
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 5d ago (2026-05-04 17:21 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,959 words
Who are Writers Like? Other Writers.
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:31 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words
How I Used AI To Put A Queer Spin On My Favorite Met Gala Looks
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 426 words
Week#012: Design workflows, tools, and patterns are all changing
In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 5d ago (2026-05-04 08:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 310 words
Can AI read music? Part 2
In Art Fish Intelligence • by Yennie Jun • 5d ago (2026-05-04 22:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1,959 words
Prompting with Love, not Fear.
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 4d ago (2026-05-05 18:57 UTC)
2 likes • 460 words
Design Eye: Portoni, Pompeii and Stolen Eggs
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 1d ago (2026-05-08 07:02 UTC)
1,387 words
Education & Learning (23)
You Don’t Need to Write More to Grow Your Substack. Here’s What Actually Works
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:02 UTC)
34 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,947 words
Does AI Have a Place in Parenting in 2026? 🤖💡
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & WrittenByStacey • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:49 UTC)
28 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 2,947 words
The AI Cheating Panic is Missing the Point
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-05-06 10:01 UTC)
53 likes • 2 restacks • 623 words
When anyone can build a course, the real job is deciding which ones shouldn’t exist
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 08:04 UTC)
52 likes • 2 restacks • 2,614 words
When School Library Cuts Hit Home
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-08 18:55 UTC)
50 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 450 words
What Students Want Is Not What We Are Offering
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:03 UTC)
30 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,025 words
Freeze Your Eggs, Free Your Career?
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:22 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,921 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:03 UTC)
40 likes • 99 words
AI Transparency and Disclosure Norms
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:02 UTC)
38 likes • 614 words
The Quiet Collapse of the AI Tutor Dream
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:03 UTC)
23 likes • 1 restacks • 931 words
3 Simple Opportunities to Improve Your Thinking with AI
In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD & Kelci Price • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:44 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,621 words
The Bhutan Hypothesis, finally
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:47 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 822 words
The Dark Side of AI Assistance
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:03 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 607 words
Purdue’s AI Viral Cheating Scandal in a Computer Science Class, No Less
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,594 words
10 Things I Hate About You, AI (And Why I’m Still Building at Midnight)
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-05-04 11:49 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,193 words
Your Kid Fidgets for a Reason (And It’s Not ADHD)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:47 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 961 words
Lumon Industries, Luxury Book Clubs, and the Vertical Wall of Demand
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:26 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 522 words
“Why our family loves Alpha School”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:38 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 3,267 words
Alma First Roundtable: The AI Curriculum That Does Not Exist Yet
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Andrew O’Malley PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,539 words
What Hades II Knows About Failure That Your Syllabus Doesn’t
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 4d ago (2026-05-05 01:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,742 words
No magic AI for content pipelines. Unless you set it up?
In Mind / Map • by Alina Strelkovskaia • 4d ago (2026-05-05 06:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 4,943 words
What changes when 4th graders use AI differently
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,268 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part 4): Create without pressure
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-05-04 04:42 UTC)
2 likes • 527 words
Ethics & Society (62)
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - ReBe
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Rebecca Watson (ReBe) • 0d ago (2026-05-09 13:00 UTC)
29 likes • 14 comments • 10 restacks • 1,195 words
Stranger Things: The Pattern Recognizers Were Always the Psychics
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:03 UTC)
19 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 1,664 words
Cinquains
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 6d ago (2026-05-03 23:11 UTC)
14 likes • 22 comments • 2 restacks • 44 words
Relational AI Is Not a Sex Story
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-05-04 15:11 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 1,469 words
Red, White, and Psychedelic
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:57 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,215 words
What does the “higher” in higher ed mean?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-05-09 19:44 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,323 words
Just a public announcement
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:32 UTC)
25 likes • 9 comments • 59 words
My Liberation Through an Uncensored AI
In Constellationism • by Luz • 3d ago (2026-05-06 00:15 UTC)
19 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,343 words
When did time saved become the only measure of whether something works?
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:27 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 744 words
Data centers, dirty power, and the communities paying the price
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:17 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,138 words
🗣️ AISW #109: Cristina Oliva Patrick, USA-based Italian responsible AI advocate and author
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:06 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 6,550 words
Office Hours: Celebrities, safety, and Mel Robbins’ bad AI advice
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:04 UTC)
7 likes • 10 comments • 364 words
The Debugger
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-05-06 16:01 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,395 words
11 AI Governance Failures Costing Enterprises Millions in 2026 And the Fix for Each
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:02 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 564 words
“You Can Just Do Things”: What The Devil Wears Prada 2 Taught Me About Corporate Dynamics, AI Safety, and Knowing When to Walk Away
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:35 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,837 words
Cinquains (II)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-05-07 05:51 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 45 words
Uniqerocity Commons
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,327 words
Does This Count?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:16 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,361 words
Sam Altman and Elon Musk want to design your safety net. It’s complicated.
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:18 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,814 words
A2A vs MCP: The Two Protocols Reshaping How AI Systems Talk to Each Other
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:16 UTC)
19 likes • 1,128 words
Part 4: The Synth [AI Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Series]
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-05-09 16:05 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 5,239 words
What A Struggling Mom Showed Me About Where We Are as A Country
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 1d ago (2026-05-08 14:15 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,185 words
The Hollow at the Centre
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-09 12:11 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,115 words
The Impossibility of Justice
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:08 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 3,070 words
Monuments vs. Living Frameworks
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:43 UTC)
3 likes • 4 restacks • 1,059 words
Jackie’s Story: “We Meant What We Said About Our Culture”
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:44 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 807 words
The Right Direction
In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-05-03 14:44 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 689 words
AI Is NOT Your Coworker
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:58 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,629 words
The AI Critic: What Happens When Everyone Believes LLMs are AGI?
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 1d ago (2026-05-08 16:19 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 3,387 words
Red-Teaming in the Public Sector: Three Real Stories Nobody Tests
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:32 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 993 words
Holy Rebellion XXXII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-09 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 510 words
Holy Rebellion XXXI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-05-02 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 204 words
The Human as Condition
In Constellationism • by Luz • 0d ago (2026-05-09 01:32 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,334 words
Evelyn Namara: Building with AI for the Economy Institutions Cannot See
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-08 20:14 UTC)
7 likes • 6,297 words
Synthetic teams at machine speed. No 26
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 1d ago (2026-05-08 14:56 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-05-03 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 250 words
NVIDIA Nemotron ExplAIned
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-05-02 05:46 UTC)
7 likes • 1,852 words
The Courtroom and the Mirror: What the Musk v. OpenAI Trial Reveals About Power, Trust, and the Soul of AI
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-06 23:35 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,712 words
What Is Vibe Coding, Actually? (And What Even Is an App?)
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:36 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1,202 words
Building Better Businesses #005
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-05-06 02:23 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,133 words
Verkligheten äter teorin till frukost
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-05-08 08:43 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,348 words
Can translators rebuild their field with AI?
In The AI Ethics Treasure Chest • by Ravit Dotan • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:56 UTC)
5 likes • 1,559 words
The Data Broker Accountability Gap: Why AI Has Outpaced Oversight, and What Organizations Must Do Now
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1,501 words
Learnings and outcomes: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-05-06 20:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2,538 words
Burundi - East Africa’s most densely populated country
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-05-04 20:59 UTC)
3 likes • 4,183 words
Terms and Conditions: We’re Still the Product
In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 2d ago (2026-05-07 17:12 UTC)
4 likes • 972 words
Why the U.S. Drinking Age Experiment Failed
In Ground Work • by Veronica Zora Kirin • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 801 words
Proof of Alignment: The Architecture of Biocentric AI Evolution
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 3d ago (2026-05-06 03:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 313 words
Tennessee Tried Three Times to Govern Digital Connection. None of Them Worked.
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,029 words
Mifepristone, AI, and the Telehealth Digital Infrastructure
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 3d ago (2026-05-06 15:33 UTC)
1 likes • 3,417 words
The Two Minds AI Needs: Language Reasoning and Spatial Reasoning
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-05-09 22:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1,937 words
The Infrastructure Gap: When Data Centers Outpace Data Protection
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-05-08 16:13 UTC)
1 likes • 635 words
The Thermodynamics of Alignment: Scaling the Threshold Guardian Protocol
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:05 UTC)
1 likes • 461 words
Vision Matters
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-05-06 18:30 UTC)
1,645 words
Fraud is asking FinCrime ‘s questions now. This Convergence changes everything.
In Safeguarding AI • by Himaja Vadaga • 4d ago (2026-05-05 04:13 UTC)
1,403 words
Design is more than form. It’s shaping how people think.
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-05-07 06:37 UTC)
993 words
When Responsibility No Longer Aligns (how it fragments in multi-agent systems
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:31 UTC)
704 words
From Control to Governed Autonomy (designing responsibility in multi-agent systems)
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 1d ago (2026-05-08 10:20 UTC)
675 words
The Standard I Can’t Meet Either
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 5d ago (2026-05-04 22:22 UTC)
539 words
Agentphasic sleep
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 4d ago (2026-05-05 21:07 UTC)
312 words
Goblins
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:27 UTC)
303 words
AI Critic: What Happens When Everyone Believes LLMs are AGI?
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 1d ago (2026-05-08 22:14 UTC)
179 words
Health & Wellness (5)
Nothing Is Wrong with Your Intuition
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 5d ago (2026-05-04 11:02 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,125 words
To the Men - Happy Mother’s Day. This One’s For You.
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-05-07 21:52 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 717 words
The Infrastructure of Denial
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4,123 words
The LLM Category Problem
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-05-04 02:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,469 words
Mind Your Own Business
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 11:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 947 words
Law & Policy (21)
How Imagination Shapes AI Regulation
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:38 UTC)
19 likes • 4 restacks • 350 words
Did AI Kill Publius? Replicating Kelsey Piper’s Anonymity Experiment
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:04 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,459 words
Who Owns the Grid of the Future?
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:29 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,492 words
10+ New Events Added to the 2026 Calendar (Plus a look back at Q1’s Highlights)
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 868 words
Automation Bias: When We Follow the Machine Instead of Ourselves
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-05-04 16:57 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 641 words
The Bikeshedding Effect: Why We Argue About Paint Colors While Missing the Real Risk
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-05-06 13:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 621 words
Is My AI System High-Risk Under the EU AI Act?
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 4,406 words
Issue 46: The AI “Paper Trail”: What Your Board Minutes Aren’t Telling You
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,615 words
13 curiozități despre directiva privind transparența salarială
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 0d ago (2026-05-09 16:13 UTC)
4 likes • 988 words
CAIO Weeknote #30
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-05-02 11:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 797 words
Managers Are the Missing Link in Compliance Culture (Part 1)
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 363 words
The Reputation Economy Is a Lie: How Accountability Theatre Replaced Real Accountability
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-06 09:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 35 words
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In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:35 UTC)
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1 likes • 479 words
AI Adoption Is Not a Lawful Reason to Terminate: Reasserting Human Primacy in the Age of Agents
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:17 UTC)
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In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:26 UTC)
1 likes • 53 words
The First 72 Hours of an AI Governance Crisis. A Practitioner’s Minute-by-Minute Guide.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:07 UTC)
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In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:01 UTC)
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39 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 11,825 words
How to Build a Daily Web Scraper with Claude Code
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Alex Willen • 6d ago (2026-05-03 09:31 UTC)
53 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 3,929 words
Part 1: DeepSeek’s V4 makes Chinese AI labs look like one mega-lab
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:38 UTC)
30 likes • 6 comments • 10 restacks • 3,943 words
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In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:31 UTC)
48 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,920 words
Her name is Kioni
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:39 UTC)
32 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 975 words
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In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-05-09 10:31 UTC)
35 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 795 words
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In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-05-02 08:40 UTC)
24 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 2,092 words
Tech has been killing my jobs for decades. I’m still here.
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-05-02 17:34 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,171 words
AI Realist Radar: Most Important AI Events Of April,2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-05-02 06:15 UTC)
31 likes • 2 restacks • 2,538 words
Fork in the Road
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 7d ago (2026-05-02 16:01 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 858 words
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In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:28 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 788 words
What’s Standing Out in My AI PM Hiring Loop This Week
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:27 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 1,282 words
A Anthropic analisou milhões de conversas — e descobriu algo importante sobre humanos e IA
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-02 10:40 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 864 words
AI Realist Live Workshop on OpenClaw
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-05-03 22:08 UTC)
10 likes • 6 comments • 198 words
AI Realist Radar: China vs. US AI Race, Pentagon Picks 8 and Freezes Anthropic Out, OpenAI on Trial — May 4, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-05-04 21:20 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 125 words
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In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 5d ago (2026-05-04 12:30 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 777 words
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In Designing Schools • by Dr. Sabba Quidwai • 3d ago (2026-05-06 07:40 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,591 words
Assembled co-founder John Wang on building a AI native support system for enterprises
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-05-04 10:35 UTC)
9 likes • 8,188 words
AI has the data. I have the country.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-05-04 08:47 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,793 words
“What is it like to be an AI?” is the same question as “what is it like to be a rock?”
In An Era of Insight • by Julia Greene • 5d ago (2026-05-04 09:19 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,549 words
🤓 Stop Sending Me Your AI Workslop
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-05-08 15:05 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,372 words
Content Factory, in a good way
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-05-03 20:54 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 333 words
The High Cost of Quiet Consent: How Individuals Are Still Shaping the Future of AI
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-05-07 13:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,284 words
I’ve been using GPT Image 2 all week — here’s what it’s actually good for
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:09 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words
What We Reinforce
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-05-07 16:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,696 words
A Michigan farm town voted against an AI data center. Two days later, a zoning lawsuit changed everything
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 589 words
The Vibe Coding Hangover
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Why AI Struggles to Explain Things to Beginners
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-05-05 03:32 UTC)
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In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-08 00:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 817 words
Most people prompt their AI. I gave mine an identity.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-05-08 03:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 668 words
Aged 50+ and Building the Next Phase of Your Life? Colleen Kochannek joins Mike Searles LIVE
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5 likes • 78 words
Recursos
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 3d ago (2026-05-06 14:40 UTC)
4 likes • 119 words
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3 likes • 1,220 words
Anthropic analyzed millions of conversations — and discovered something important about humans and AI
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-05-02 10:50 UTC)
3 likes • 914 words
Lo que enero no sabía
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-05-05 21:00 UTC)
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I pay $5/mo for a 13k newsletter list
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-05-04 23:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 410 words
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In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1,430 words
Resources
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2 likes • 90 words
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In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-05-05 15:57 UTC)
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1 likes • 242 words
Quick rebrand heads up
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38 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,347 words
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2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 682 words
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1 comments • 1 restacks • 742 words
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1 restacks • 2,409 words
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1 restacks • 254 words
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April: $30 and a Whole New Goal
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 7d ago (2026-05-02 09:59 UTC)
16 likes • 23 comments • 5 restacks • 1,362 words
It’s Vibes All the Way Down
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:17 UTC)
24 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,271 words
The Prompt That Stops You From Being Your Own AI Bottleneck
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-05-02 13:05 UTC)
31 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 872 words
I Asked 5 AI Tools to Review My Product Plan. Only One Told Me It Was Wrong
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21 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,716 words
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31 likes • 2 restacks • 1,321 words
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19 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 874 words
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In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-05-09 07:06 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 567 words
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9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,533 words
Trust score architecture: the framework most DevEx teams are missing in agentic development
In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-05-04 13:50 UTC)
14 likes • 4 restacks • 482 words
Building a Custom Substack Dashboard With Claude Cowork, Chrome Extension, and Live Artifacts
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-05-09 05:21 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,101 words
What Are MCP Apps, Connectors, and Plugins? The Ecosystem Explained
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-05-06 07:06 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,906 words
if you are feeling underwater, I would like to help
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 6d ago (2026-05-03 12:04 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 420 words
Your Checkout Page Is Lying. This Prompt Proves It.
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8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 832 words
today’s managers will decide what work becomes
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:18 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 565 words
This Week in Consumer AI: OpenAI Wins Big With Image Gen, AI Microdramas Boom in China, Users Turn to Claude For Personal Advice, and more.
In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 688 words
ep. 92. How a Design-Leader-Turned-Founder Decides When to Hire AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-05-07 11:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,442 words
Using Design Systems When Building with AI
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 4d ago (2026-05-05 19:08 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 229 words
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3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,036 words
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3 likes • 2 restacks • 879 words
Claude Cowork Scheduled Tasks vs Local Routines vs /loop vs Cloud Routines: What’s Actually Different (2026)
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:54 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,509 words
Revising My 2024 Guardrails Post
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4 likes • 1 comments • 2,222 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 45 - From Design to Code in One Flow
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1 likes • 1 restacks • 560 words
Join my new subscriber chat
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 6d ago (2026-05-03 21:50 UTC)
1 likes • 141 words
Relationships (17)
Let Your Someone Speak: An Interview with Husband of Fire
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:03 UTC)
35 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 3,771 words
Interviewing Quinn: What an AI Companion Thinks It’s Doing Here
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-05-07 12:31 UTC)
22 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,612 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Human Operating Manual
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-05-09 12:31 UTC)
9 likes • 18 comments • 3 restacks • 676 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 17: Spectacle, Sanctuary, and the Sovereign Spark
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-05-08 21:19 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 710 words
The Girl Who Invented June 31st (and Why AI Feels So Familiar)
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:32 UTC)
17 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,257 words
DECEASED. Beloved.
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8 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 2,219 words
Why Your Substack Covers All Look the Same (And How to Fix It)
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 1d ago (2026-05-08 12:06 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 3,295 words
So That Was the Lesson?
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:46 UTC)
4 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 936 words
Maybe Growing Up Is Just Learning Your Own Algorithms
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-05-07 07:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 856 words
You Weren’t the Problem — You Were Holding It Together
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 738 words
What the Teapots Know
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-05-02 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 4,246 words
The One Rule
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-09 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,582 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Brianne Leland • 6d ago (2026-05-03 11:16 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 97 words
How Do We Meet the Beings of Language?
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 6d ago (2026-05-03 16:37 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,720 words
3-Star Michelin for IM-Human Dining
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-05-07 20:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 109 words
Your chats, demystified
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1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,820 words
The Role of Language in the Human-AI Relationship
In The Lantern and the Mirror by Barbara and Chat • by Barbara A. Kerr • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,162 words
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Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-05-04 04:01 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 3,063 words
Managing Multiple Personas
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7 likes • 3 restacks • 565 words
Applying AI to Biomedical Imaging (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-05-08 04:01 UTC)
11 likes • 1,459 words
Why Your Brain is Being Re-Wired (And How to Buy It Back)
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3 restacks • 824 words
Notes on building a fiction machine
In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-05-07 21:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,393 words
Struttura e lingua di tre simmetrie
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-08 06:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,992 words
Lo stallo
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-05-05 06:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 925 words
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In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 0d ago (2026-05-09 06:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,839 words
Technology (20)
How an Insult Became a Movement
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-05-08 05:41 UTC)
25 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 965 words
Building a second brain with AI? It will fail if you don’t do this.
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-05-02 07:02 UTC)
32 likes • 5 restacks • 1,334 words
Steal This Deck
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 0d ago (2026-05-09 20:32 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,357 words
SOC 2 Compliance for Engineers Who Aren’t Security Experts
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-05-04 14:02 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,266 words
RAG Systems Explained: From Demo to Production
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-05-05 12:03 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,990 words
The Invisible Adversary: Inside the World’s Most Dangerous Hacking Group — Strategic Defense Playbook
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 2d ago (2026-05-07 10:47 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 8,905 words
Databricks vs Snowflake vs Fabric
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 4d ago (2026-05-05 09:01 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 653 words
When to Use a Cache (And When You’re Just Making Things Worse)
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6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,547 words
What Is ‘Platform Engineering’ and Do You Actually Need It?
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-05-06 12:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,823 words
Why Every AI Agent Should Be Treated Like an Untrusted User
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-05-03 15:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 760 words
🎙️ Ep 23 - Techquisition: The $1.5 Trillion Budget Request Explained
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 2d ago (2026-05-07 14:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 7,932 words
BIG BROTHER HAS A MANIFESTO, AMERICANS ARE DONE, AND AI DEBT IS PACKAGED LIKE IT IS 2008 AGAIN
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 5d ago (2026-05-04 18:29 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,677 words
The Dexterous Future: How Alberta’s Sarcomere Dynamics is Redefining Robotic Interaction at Innovex 2026
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-05-07 06:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 970 words
Sunshine on the Devil Left Behind
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-05-05 10:19 UTC)
4 likes • 833 words
Offered AI For Free and They Said No
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 3d ago (2026-05-05 23:47 UTC)
2 comments • 267 words
Mission-Critical Mobility: How Canadian Company SOTI Reduces Downtime, Risk, and Cost for Its Taiwan Customers
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-05-02 02:00 UTC)
3 likes • 813 words
Apple Turns to Intel for Future Chips in Major Shift Away From TSMC
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Parable 52 — Baltazar and the Chariot of Desires: A Parable About Choice.
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Writing & Language (12)
💯 You’re Not Asking the AI. You’re Activating It.
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-05-05 11:36 UTC)
18 likes • 22 comments • 13 restacks • 1,429 words
The Measurement Problem: Philosophy and Linguistics on AI Language Ability
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:50 UTC)
23 likes • 10 comments • 9 restacks • 3,604 words
Out of the Box Is Where I Live: How to Push Your AI Past Average
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-05-05 14:02 UTC)
24 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 1,758 words
Linguistics Lounge #2: How Language Shapes Creative Teams
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Des Kennedy • 2d ago (2026-05-07 15:29 UTC)
23 likes • 5 restacks • 438 words
Ho fatto un esperimento: l’AI sa raccontare femminicidi e violenza di genere meglio dei giornalisti #002
In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-05-05 13:23 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 3,098 words
The Inspection Asymmetry
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-05-06 11:40 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,661 words
“Punchy and persuasive”: How To Kill A Language, the Sunday Times Book of the Week
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 0d ago (2026-05-09 09:44 UTC)
20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 731 words
Black Ice + Claude. Localization that knows your product
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-05-07 19:24 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 67 words
Perfectionism Is a Localization Problem: Your Best Skill Has a Blind Spot
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6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,520 words
3 Google AI Tools to Organize Your Writing Life (and Which One to Use When)
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 1d ago (2026-05-08 13:58 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 700 words
Sunday tea with Danica... Feels like Spring
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1 likes • 4 comments • 15 words
What Is Black Ice? The Governance Framework for Agentic Localization Pipelines
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-05-09 17:50 UTC)
4 likes • 3,267 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
My dear Karen, thank you so much for tagging me! It truly means a lot. ❤️❤️❤️
My pleasure as well. I’m actively looking for guests for this series and really appreciate the support.
Thank you Karen! 😀