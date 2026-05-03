Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, May 3, 2026

7 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 392 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 708 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (7)

In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Karen Spinner & Jessica Talisman, MLS & Jenny Ouyang & The Strategic Linguist & Daria Cupareanu & AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-01 05:46 UTC)

Category: Technology • 50 likes • 42 comments • 16 restacks • 3,505 words

Summary: Men show up 4.7x more often on Substack’s Rising list. The gap might be that they didn’t wait to launch paid.



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Jamal Peter Le Blanc & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & ClariSynth & Dr. Hollie C. White & Francesca Cassini & Jessie Mannisto & Marty de Pisa & Runa Solberg ✧ & The Intimacy Protocol • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:30 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 50 likes • 20 comments • 27 restacks • 3,456 words

Summary: Eleven Substack voices share what people still misunderstand about AI companionship



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:28 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 22 likes • 44 comments • 6 restacks • 2,648 words

Summary: What happens when a designer with real taste meets Suno — and your brand becomes the subject.



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 23 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 2,418 words

Summary: Elle Woods understood that the real power isn’t in blending in, it’s in understanding the system well enough to work it. Here’s how to apply that s...



In The Off Hours • by Dallas Payne & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:37 UTC)

Category: Design & Creative Arts • 14 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,495 words

Summary: A complete workflow for generating your own audio branding with Suno, in a way that doesn’t sound like AI made it in 30 seconds.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sydnor Hain (they/them) ) • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:02 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 restacks • 4,625 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.3: Wonder Bread AI: Why Relational Ethics Matter More Than Rules. Why folks in the West have become accustomed to “Wonder...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-25 06:08 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,416 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 4: Why that famous Venn diagram doesn’t reflect what ikigai is; 3 scenes on where AI creates i-risks for humans; 5 thing...



Featured Articles (10)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-26 13:16 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 190 likes • 20 comments • 65 restacks • 12,757 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: They are not after your job, your reasoning, or your thinking. They are after the part of you that dreams.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:10 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 87 likes • 71 comments • 28 restacks • 2,509 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How to read the room when there’s only one room



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:02 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 49 likes • 65 comments • 41 restacks • 3,049 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Monica from The SIA Brat Studio had a wild idea. I said yes immediately. The result is a country branding runway, and now it’s your turn.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:17 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 101 likes • 28 comments • 25 restacks • 711 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: For my fellow builders: go compliance-native before 2 August 2026.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:54 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 108 likes • 10 comments • 20 restacks • 1,935 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I spent 48 hours testing Claude Design on Opus 4.7. The prompts, the credit traps, and why the “Figma is dead” take is louder than it is true.



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:31 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 45 likes • 11 comments • 30 restacks • 2,397 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Understanding Frame Theory—and why your entire career has been navigating it



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 35 likes • 33 comments • 16 restacks • 1,477 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Something Came Back Wrong



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-04-25 05:09 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 64 likes • 21 comments • 13 restacks • 929 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The one GPT-5.5 benchmark OpenAI didn’t put in the launch post and why it matters for your critical AI literacy.



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:47 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 36 comments • 10 restacks • 2,780 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What I started building, why it matters more than the tactics, and what I think a lot of us are actually trying to figure out right now



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-04-28 03:24 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 33 likes • 30 comments • 9 restacks • 3,861 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What happens when the evidence catches up to an old thought experiment



Wildcard Picks (10)

In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-26 07:02 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,063 words

Summary: Digital validation lies you whisper to yourself every night and call recognition



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:39 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 22 likes • 4 restacks • 975 words

Summary: I built an AI chief of staff from Nairobi. Here is the full architecture.



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:18 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 27 likes • 2 restacks • 1,355 words

Summary: A paragraph-by-paragraph process for grammar correction, claim validation, and keeping your voice.



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:42 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 789 words

Summary: Why complementarity must beat substitution



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-04-26 06:37 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 3 restacks • 1,430 words

Summary: As we navigate the 2026 intelligence epoch, the industry has reached a state of “latent saturation.” We have successfully commoditized high-order c...



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:55 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 15 likes • 3 restacks • 1,150 words

Summary: Brevity is a skill. Knowing when to use it is an act of emotional intelligence.



In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:59 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 827 words

Summary: Desperate autocrats turn to bunkers & ballot rigging when reality is too much to face



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-25 11:10 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 18 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words

Summary: A small map of the gaps between four languages, and why the gaps matter more than the words.



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:30 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 18 likes • 1 comments • 1,394 words

Summary: #47 What’s the real difference



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-05-02 17:34 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,171 words

Summary: Somehow, I ended up covering the thing that’s supposed to kick most of us to the curb.



AI & ML Techniques (26)

In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-04-27 00:30 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,415 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:57 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:57 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:31 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 718 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-29 22:18 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 22:24 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:17 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-04-29 06:45 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1,148 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-26 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 25 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 02:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 02:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 01:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-25 22:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 23:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-04-29 23:29 UTC)

1 restacks • 953 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-02 21:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 23:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 02:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 01:39 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 595 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:20 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 00:30 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-01 08:24 UTC)

1,423 words



Business & Strategy (53)

In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-25 14:01 UTC)

32 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 947 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:33 UTC)

52 likes • 5 restacks • 502 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-26 06:01 UTC)

26 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 3,144 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:26 UTC)

33 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,263 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-04-29 21:55 UTC)

40 likes • 4 restacks • 257 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-04-26 16:52 UTC)

28 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,604 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:03 UTC)

18 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 619 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-04-27 18:33 UTC)

17 likes • 8 restacks • 415 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 2d ago (2026-04-30 04:42 UTC)

22 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 992 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:16 UTC)

26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,232 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:18 UTC)

10 likes • 8 restacks • 3,070 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-05-02 09:31 UTC)

8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,186 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:28 UTC)

9 likes • 7 restacks • 2,069 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-28 11:37 UTC)

21 likes • 2 restacks • 3,236 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-04-25 17:00 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,387 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:48 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,664 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-04-26 21:58 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,117 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:48 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,086 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-04-25 09:20 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,518 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:10 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 823 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-04-26 22:27 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,192 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-05-02 21:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 195 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-02 14:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,809 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 626 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-05-02 17:15 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 58 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:06 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,140 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:25 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1,143 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:30 UTC)

10 likes • 1,102 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-01 19:33 UTC)

9 likes • 2,288 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-29 00:20 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,092 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-05-01 20:35 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,301 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,265 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 594 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:30 UTC)

7 likes • 946 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:32 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 432 words



In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 2d ago (2026-04-30 05:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,055 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-04-30 05:23 UTC)

5 likes • 777 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 1d ago (2026-05-01 00:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 712 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,114 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 5d ago (2026-04-27 20:11 UTC)

3 likes • 420 words



In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 1d ago (2026-05-01 09:25 UTC)

2 likes • 2,111 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-04-30 14:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1,208 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:22 UTC)

2 likes • 999 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-28 23:31 UTC)

3,730 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-04-30 18:51 UTC)

1 likes • 867 words



In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:43 UTC)

1 likes • 314 words



In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 0d ago (2026-05-02 11:31 UTC)

1,769 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-05-01 14:22 UTC)

1,498 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:02 UTC)

1,462 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 0d ago (2026-05-02 03:40 UTC)

1,268 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-05-02 22:30 UTC)

434 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:02 UTC)

422 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:02 UTC)

422 words



Career & Leadership (14)

In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:31 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 509 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:32 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,223 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 3d ago (2026-04-29 05:07 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,446 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-05-01 05:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,083 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-25 14:21 UTC)

7 likes • 3,359 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:30 UTC)

6 likes • 849 words



In Smarter Techies • by Mandy Liu • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:10 UTC)

5 likes • 985 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,906 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,559 words



In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 2d ago (2026-04-30 01:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1,383 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1,197 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:55 UTC)

1 likes • 737 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-05-02 03:11 UTC)

1,724 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-04-25 19:28 UTC)

344 words



Data & Analytics (14)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Daniel Grey • 6d ago (2026-04-26 07:35 UTC)

47 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 3,918 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:46 UTC)

27 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,115 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 0d ago (2026-05-02 09:12 UTC)

38 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 77 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-29 06:12 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 4,045 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-01 06:17 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,639 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:25 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,155 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:43 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,333 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:02 UTC)

6 likes • 5 restacks • 1,302 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:01 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,130 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:15 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,884 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:02 UTC)

10 likes • 971 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-29 19:11 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1,362 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-30 16:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 159 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-28 22:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words



Design & Creative Arts (7)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:31 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 550 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 0d ago (2026-05-02 16:47 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 887 words



In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 2d ago (2026-04-30 21:49 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 789 words



In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 406 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:01 UTC)

1 likes • 577 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 5d ago (2026-04-27 15:10 UTC)

1 likes • 287 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:42 UTC)

72 words



Education & Learning (34)

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 15:01 UTC)

39 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 2,401 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:22 UTC)

46 likes • 6 comments • 11 restacks • 2,436 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:32 UTC)

34 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,334 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Priank Ravichandar • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:23 UTC)

33 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 2,262 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:00 UTC)

56 likes • 5 restacks • 789 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:01 UTC)

39 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,861 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:37 UTC)

62 likes • 2 restacks • 2,184 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-28 10:02 UTC)

50 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 07:29 UTC)

10 likes • 12 comments • 3 restacks • 2,486 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-01 10:03 UTC)

44 likes • 83 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-29 10:03 UTC)

29 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-27 18:57 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,078 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:56 UTC)

21 likes • 3 restacks • 615 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-04-25 10:50 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 934 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-28 10:03 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,472 words



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4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 618 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:48 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 605 words



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5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 483 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-27 10:01 UTC)

12 likes • 242 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,781 words



In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 5d ago (2026-04-27 15:20 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2,128 words



In Create. Innovate. Educate. • by Alicia Bankhofer • 6d ago (2026-04-26 14:19 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,737 words



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6 likes • 1 comments • 2,315 words



In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 1d ago (2026-05-01 16:09 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,673 words



In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 442 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:31 UTC)

6 likes • 502 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-04-26 21:12 UTC)

5 likes • 1,732 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,272 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-04-27 01:34 UTC)

3 likes • 524 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1,439 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:47 UTC)

2 likes • 476 words



In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 4d ago (2026-04-28 20:49 UTC)

2 likes • 440 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 2d ago (2026-04-30 16:24 UTC)

2 likes • 304 words



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1 likes • 856 words



Ethics & Society (44)

In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 7d ago (2026-04-25 18:46 UTC)

44 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 703 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:32 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 1,685 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-04-27 22:22 UTC)

24 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,572 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Wyndo • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:01 UTC)

25 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,349 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:03 UTC)

18 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 2,918 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:03 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,024 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:08 UTC)

5 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,736 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-25 13:56 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,787 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:33 UTC)

12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,691 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:44 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,600 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:32 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,117 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 5d ago (2026-04-27 16:03 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,241 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:56 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 866 words



In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:12 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 482 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:23 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,315 words



In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 0d ago (2026-05-02 05:38 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 970 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:55 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 379 words



In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:04 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,092 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:08 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 736 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:12 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,375 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 2,011 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:11 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3,303 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-04-30 14:12 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 745 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-01 20:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 6,268 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-27 20:01 UTC)

8 likes • 3,019 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:01 UTC)

6 likes • 3,221 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:06 UTC)

4 likes • 6,383 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:16 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,361 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-05-02 05:46 UTC)

5 likes • 1,852 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,042 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-26 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 552 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 196 words



In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:37 UTC)

4 likes • 837 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-02 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 204 words



In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 4d ago (2026-04-28 05:17 UTC)

3 likes • 1,490 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 222 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:32 UTC)

1 likes • 3,249 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:10 UTC)

2 likes • 955 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:31 UTC)

2 likes • 877 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:39 UTC)

2 likes • 868 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:34 UTC)

2,011 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:15 UTC)

651 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:11 UTC)

567 words



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64 words



Health & Wellness (4)

In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 2d ago (2026-04-30 23:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,114 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)

3 restacks • 621 words



In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1,352 words



In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:26 UTC)

1,357 words



Law & Policy (25)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:23 UTC)

35 likes • 4 comments • 10 restacks • 1,574 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 4d ago (2026-04-28 16:39 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,133 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,690 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:21 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,299 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,104 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:17 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,082 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 156 words



In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 3,260 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:29 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 653 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-04-29 04:42 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 593 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,997 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-25 13:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 922 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 82 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,950 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,768 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,169 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:21 UTC)

1 restacks • 39 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 0d ago (2026-05-01 23:55 UTC)

2 likes • 564 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-02 11:04 UTC)

1 likes • 797 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:15 UTC)

1 likes • 117 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:02 UTC)

1,924 words



In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:02 UTC)

685 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:11 UTC)

147 words



In Ana’s Substack • by Ana Chubinidze • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:37 UTC)

121 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)

In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:28 UTC)

30 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 2,782 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-04-26 12:20 UTC)

52 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 3,687 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:02 UTC)

22 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 984 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:55 UTC)

18 likes • 25 comments • 3 restacks • 4,285 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-04-27 08:31 UTC)

27 likes • 8 comments • 11 restacks • 5,891 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-28 11:03 UTC)

29 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 3,945 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:03 UTC)

35 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,198 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 7d ago (2026-04-25 10:55 UTC)

20 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 2,446 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)

25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,929 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:56 UTC)

18 likes • 7 restacks • 1,090 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:38 UTC)

17 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,943 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:40 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,092 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-25 10:40 UTC)

22 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 591 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-05-02 06:15 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 2,538 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 0d ago (2026-05-02 16:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 858 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-30 01:37 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,013 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-04-27 10:45 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 12,481 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-04-27 00:52 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 694 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-04-27 05:03 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 621 words



In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:42 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,430 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-30 14:26 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,110 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-28 17:59 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 385 words



In An Era of Insight • by Julia Greene • 5d ago (2026-04-27 21:57 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,179 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 5d ago (2026-04-27 20:34 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 989 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-27 21:21 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 306 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:15 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1,774 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-02 10:40 UTC)

8 likes • 864 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:29 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,276 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-04-29 04:24 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,377 words



In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 7d ago (2026-04-25 11:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-25 10:45 UTC)

6 likes • 564 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-05-01 03:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 410 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 4d ago (2026-04-28 11:33 UTC)

4 likes • 2,982 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:41 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 528 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 4d ago (2026-04-28 11:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,212 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-05-02 10:50 UTC)

3 likes • 914 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-04-28 20:42 UTC)

3 likes • 594 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1,755 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 1d ago (2026-05-01 21:38 UTC)

4,577 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:32 UTC)

1,768 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:23 UTC)

328 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:26 UTC)

303 words



In virginiaroberts • by Virginia Roberts • 5d ago (2026-04-27 16:56 UTC)

15 words



Parenting & Family Life (6)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:19 UTC)

36 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,226 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-04-26 09:11 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,382 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:02 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 1,487 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,553 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-29 10:30 UTC)

2 likes • 604 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-26 10:31 UTC)

177 words



Product Development (32)

In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 7d ago (2026-04-25 13:03 UTC)

19 likes • 26 comments • 775 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-04-28 20:14 UTC)

66 likes • 1 restacks • 1,488 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-04-27 21:43 UTC)

57 likes • 2 restacks • 1,454 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-04-26 20:55 UTC)

53 likes • 2 restacks • 1,241 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:33 UTC)

34 likes • 6 restacks • 1,453 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:15 UTC)

19 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 2,435 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 0d ago (2026-05-02 09:59 UTC)

10 likes • 17 comments • 2 restacks • 1,362 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 5d ago (2026-04-27 10:05 UTC)

20 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 767 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:36 UTC)

34 likes • 3 restacks • 1,334 words



In The Femtech Design Desk • by Emily Flynn • 4d ago (2026-04-28 18:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 4,627 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-04-27 11:20 UTC)

36 likes • 2 comments • 1,007 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:00 UTC)

30 likes • 3 restacks • 673 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:16 UTC)

15 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 538 words



In Early Insights Club • by Ashley Striblet, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:53 UTC)

9 likes • 8 restacks • 723 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-04-28 20:54 UTC)

29 likes • 1,769 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:20 UTC)

22 likes • 1,862 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:10 UTC)

16 likes • 2 restacks • 641 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Raghav Mehra & Ashwin Francis • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:00 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 18 words



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 5d ago (2026-04-27 07:46 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 862 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 1d ago (2026-05-01 20:11 UTC)

2 likes • 9 comments • 15 words



In The Femtech Design Desk • by Emily Flynn • 1d ago (2026-05-01 21:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,021 words



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 4d ago (2026-04-28 22:21 UTC)

3 likes • 5 restacks • 2,917 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-25 07:14 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 174 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:05 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 872 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:17 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 43 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 7d ago (2026-04-25 05:51 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 901 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,391 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 08:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 547 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 3d ago (2026-04-29 00:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 409 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 5d ago (2026-04-27 05:02 UTC)

2 likes • 726 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-04-26 13:43 UTC)

1 likes • 388 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 0d ago (2026-05-02 14:07 UTC)

2,222 words



Relationships (20)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:31 UTC)

19 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,267 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-04-29 07:35 UTC)

26 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 989 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:02 UTC)

19 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 443 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 6d ago (2026-04-26 04:00 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 1,736 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 2d ago (2026-04-30 08:55 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,834 words



In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:22 UTC)

6 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 1,802 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:45 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,449 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-04-25 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,360 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & B. Scot Rousse & Andrea Hiott • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:33 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,034 words



In Constellationism • by Luz • 4d ago (2026-04-28 17:14 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,356 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:40 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 880 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 3d ago (2026-04-29 00:27 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,228 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:29 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,009 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-05-01 19:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 650 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-28 18:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,079 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-04-26 12:31 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 97 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-05-02 07:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 4,246 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-04-26 14:41 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,181 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:04 UTC)

4 likes • 35 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:15 UTC)

3 likes • 590 words



Science & Research (8)

In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:20 UTC)

16 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,303 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-04-27 18:50 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,683 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-04-27 04:01 UTC)

16 likes • 1,874 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-04-30 04:01 UTC)

13 likes • 24 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 6d ago (2026-04-26 18:17 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 852 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-04-28 16:00 UTC)

6 likes • 2,304 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-05-01 06:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,903 words



In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 0d ago (2026-05-02 22:42 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 565 words



Technology (19)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-04-30 04:45 UTC)

27 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 4,950 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-04-26 11:56 UTC)

42 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 834 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:50 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 1,886 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-04-26 11:06 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,414 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-05-02 21:27 UTC)

7 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 2,138 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:31 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,103 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:29 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 148 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 1d ago (2026-05-01 01:50 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,315 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:09 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,201 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:07 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,149 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:48 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 735 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 4d ago (2026-04-28 09:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 555 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-05-02 07:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,334 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-28 22:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,077 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-04-27 08:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1,021 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-05-02 02:00 UTC)

3 likes • 813 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-29 05:34 UTC)

3 likes • 494 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-28 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 785 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:00 UTC)

236 words



Writing & Language (16)

In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-04-28 17:04 UTC)

20 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 2,686 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 3d ago (2026-04-29 15:40 UTC)

29 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 968 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 6d ago (2026-04-26 08:19 UTC)

20 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,245 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 5d ago (2026-04-27 15:32 UTC)

13 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 2,912 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:25 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 62 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:07 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 870 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-30 09:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,705 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:02 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,845 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:12 UTC)

11 likes • 756 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:32 UTC)

2 restacks • 604 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-05-01 09:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,111 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 4d ago (2026-04-28 05:36 UTC)

3 likes • 348 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 218 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 61 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-26 17:17 UTC)

15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-04-27 19:25 UTC)

7 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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