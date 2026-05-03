SheWritesAI digest for May 3, 2026
7 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 392 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 708 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, May 3, 2026
7 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 392 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 708 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (7)
💯✨ 1. Women Rising: What 7 Women Learned About Launching a Paid Tier
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Karen Spinner & Jessica Talisman, MLS & Jenny Ouyang & The Strategic Linguist & Daria Cupareanu & AI Meets Girlboss & Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-05-01 05:46 UTC)
Category: Technology • 50 likes • 42 comments • 16 restacks • 3,505 words
Summary: Men show up 4.7x more often on Substack’s Rising list. The gap might be that they didn’t wait to launch paid.
💯✨ 2. What People Get Wrong About AI Companionship
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Jamal Peter Le Blanc & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 & ClariSynth & Dr. Hollie C. White & Francesca Cassini & Jessie Mannisto & Marty de Pisa & Runa Solberg ✧ & The Intimacy Protocol • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:30 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 50 likes • 20 comments • 27 restacks • 3,456 words
Summary: Eleven Substack voices share what people still misunderstand about AI companionship
💯✨ 3. We Made a Brand Song With Suno AI. Here’s the Exact Workflow & An Album Cover Generator
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:28 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 22 likes • 44 comments • 6 restacks • 2,648 words
Summary: What happens when a designer with real taste meets Suno — and your brand becomes the subject.
✨ 4. A Legally Blonde Inspired Tool To Outsmart AI Bias.
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 23 likes • 5 comments • 5 restacks • 2,418 words
Summary: Elle Woods understood that the real power isn’t in blending in, it’s in understanding the system well enough to work it. Here’s how to apply that s...
✨ 5. How We Turned Our Substack Brands into Songs using Suno AI
In The Off Hours • by Dallas Payne & Natalie Nicholson • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:37 UTC)
Category: Design & Creative Arts • 14 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,495 words
Summary: A complete workflow for generating your own audio branding with Suno, in a way that doesn’t sound like AI made it in 30 seconds.
✨ 6. Sydnor Hain & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #15, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sydnor Hain (they/them) ) • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:02 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 13 likes • 2 restacks • 4,625 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch.3: Wonder Bread AI: Why Relational Ethics Matter More Than Rules. Why folks in the West have become accustomed to “Wonder...
✨ 7. Sarah Ennett & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #14, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-25 06:08 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,416 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 4: Why that famous Venn diagram doesn’t reflect what ikigai is; 3 scenes on where AI creates i-risks for humans; 5 thing...
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. Your Imagination Was Always Empire’s Last Frontier
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-26 13:16 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 190 likes • 20 comments • 65 restacks • 12,757 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: They are not after your job, your reasoning, or your thinking. They are after the part of you that dreams.
💯💟 2. Swingers: The Substack DM Scene
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:10 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 87 likes • 71 comments • 28 restacks • 2,509 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How to read the room when there’s only one room
💯💟 3. We Turned 10 Countries Into Couture Outfits. Here’s the Prompt to Build Your Own.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:02 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 49 likes • 65 comments • 41 restacks • 3,049 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Monica from The SIA Brat Studio had a wild idea. I said yes immediately. The result is a country branding runway, and now it’s your turn.
💯💟 4. Are You a Vibe Coder? Don’t Ship Straight Into the Provider Trap
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:17 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 101 likes • 28 comments • 25 restacks • 711 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: For my fellow builders: go compliance-native before 2 August 2026.
💯💟 5. Claude Design Review: 48-Hour Builder’s Test + Hero Prompts
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:54 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 108 likes • 10 comments • 20 restacks • 1,935 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I spent 48 hours testing Claude Design on Opus 4.7. The prompts, the credit traps, and why the “Figma is dead” take is louder than it is true.
💯💟 6. The Framework That Changes Everything: Why Context Creates Meaning
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:31 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 45 likes • 11 comments • 30 restacks • 2,397 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Understanding Frame Theory—and why your entire career has been navigating it
💯💟 7. Scarestack’s Spring Of King: Pet Sematary
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 35 likes • 33 comments • 16 restacks • 1,477 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Something Came Back Wrong
💯💟 8. Is GPT-5.5 Reliable For Citations? No. It’s The Worst Flagship For That Job.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 7d ago (2026-04-25 05:09 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 64 likes • 21 comments • 13 restacks • 929 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The one GPT-5.5 benchmark OpenAI didn’t put in the launch post and why it matters for your critical AI literacy.
💯💟 9. How to Grow Your Substack Without Living on It... Built for Freedom: Part 01
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:47 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 40 likes • 36 comments • 10 restacks • 2,780 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What I started building, why it matters more than the tactics, and what I think a lot of us are actually trying to figure out right now
💯💟 10. The Problem With Mary’s Room
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-04-28 03:24 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 33 likes • 30 comments • 9 restacks • 3,861 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What happens when the evidence catches up to an old thought experiment
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. That Harness You Forgot You Were Wearing
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-26 07:02 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,063 words
Summary: Digital validation lies you whisper to yourself every night and call recognition
🎲 2. Her name is Kioni
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:39 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 22 likes • 4 restacks • 975 words
Summary: I built an AI chief of staff from Nairobi. Here is the full architecture.
🎲 3. How I use AI for writing: workflow, examples, prompts
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:18 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 27 likes • 2 restacks • 1,355 words
Summary: A paragraph-by-paragraph process for grammar correction, claim validation, and keeping your voice.
🎲 4. Designing Humans In
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:42 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 789 words
Summary: Why complementarity must beat substitution
🎲 5. OpenClaw ExplAIned: Open-Source Control Layer for Agents
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-04-26 06:37 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 3 restacks • 1,430 words
Summary: As we navigate the 2026 intelligence epoch, the industry has reached a state of “latent saturation.” We have successfully commoditized high-order c...
🎲 6. Concise Is Not the Same as Blunt
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:55 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 15 likes • 3 restacks • 1,150 words
Summary: Brevity is a skill. Knowing when to use it is an act of emotional intelligence.
🎲 7. May 2026: Bunkers & Ballots-Protecting Voting Rights
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:59 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 4 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 827 words
Summary: Desperate autocrats turn to bunkers & ballot rigging when reality is too much to face
🎲 8. Where the words don’t line up
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-25 11:10 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 18 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words
Summary: A small map of the gaps between four languages, and why the gaps matter more than the words.
🎲 9. Semantic Layer vs. Data Catalog : why it matters for AI
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:30 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 18 likes • 1 comments • 1,394 words
Summary: #47 What’s the real difference
🎲 10. Tech has been killing my jobs for decades. I’m still here.
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-05-02 17:34 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,171 words
Summary: Somehow, I ended up covering the thing that’s supposed to kick most of us to the curb.
AI & ML Techniques (26)
I Asked AI for a Family Tree. I Got a History I’m Still Processing.
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-04-27 00:30 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,415 words
看繁花似錦，終有落盡時
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:57 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊產業鏈分析(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:57 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 5 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 007
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:31 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 718 words
細行報告 —— 光通訊產業鏈分析
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-29 22:18 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 14 words
細行報告 —— Bloom Energy is Blooming
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 22:24 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
日本投資 ---- 賺夠7000萬後裸辭退休做家庭主夫
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:17 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
AI Won’t Take Your Job. Here’s What I Actually Think.
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-04-29 06:45 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1,148 words
The Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-26 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words
細行報告 —— 五月異動股
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 25 words
細行報告 —— 新太空經濟小而美公司GlobalStar
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 02:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 美國換了AI霸主，Anthropic年收300億(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 02:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 美國換了AI霸主，Anthropic年收300億
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-05-01 01:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 酒店資產看不懂不敢投
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-25 22:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
日本投資 ---- 日本要設立CIA
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 酒店資產看不懂不敢投(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 23:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
地緣政治 —— 日本新型軍國主義
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
#4:There are no AI-native enterprises
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-04-29 23:29 UTC)
1 restacks • 953 words
日本投資 —— 趕絕低端人口，包括支那
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-05-02 21:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— ANA與JAL背後的日本氣質
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 23:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 東京凱悅酒店，買家八折接，賣家賺Double
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 02:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 全球頂級富豪家族，都愛買這些酒店資產
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 01:39 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Before You Upgrade Embeddings, Check Your Query Logs
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 595 words
日本投資 ---- 日本要設立CIA(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-30 00:20 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
日本投資 —— 走進日本寺院的感覺
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-28 00:30 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
Lesson 4.1: What is an embedding?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-05-01 08:24 UTC)
1,423 words
Business & Strategy (53)
Staying Average Is Getting Expensive for Firms — What It Takes to Pull Ahead
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-25 14:01 UTC)
32 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 947 words
Markets Priced for Perfection in May 2026. What Comes Next
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:33 UTC)
52 likes • 5 restacks • 502 words
I Read All 414 Pages of Stanford’s AI Index. The Summary Misleads.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-26 06:01 UTC)
26 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 3,144 words
An open letter to Anthropic
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:26 UTC)
33 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,263 words
Mutual Fund Alpha
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-04-29 21:55 UTC)
40 likes • 4 restacks • 257 words
7 Ways to Spot Someone Who Thinks the AI Understands Them
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-04-26 16:52 UTC)
28 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,604 words
OpenAI went multi-cloud. The three harder questions opened behind it.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:03 UTC)
18 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 619 words
A Very Disruptive Week Ahead For Markets
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-04-27 18:33 UTC)
17 likes • 8 restacks • 415 words
I Got Excited About an AI Proficiency Scale
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 2d ago (2026-04-30 04:42 UTC)
22 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 992 words
AGNT: The Orchestration Economics Manifesto
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:16 UTC)
26 likes • 4 restacks • 1,232 words
Out of theory, into Infrastructure: what Hannover Messe 2026 said about industrial AI
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:18 UTC)
10 likes • 8 restacks • 3,070 words
You Are Your Own Moat
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-05-02 09:31 UTC)
8 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,186 words
The AI Moat is Dead!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:28 UTC)
9 likes • 7 restacks • 2,069 words
The Substrate Goes Open
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-28 11:37 UTC)
21 likes • 2 restacks • 3,236 words
Claude Design: Starter Guide and Examples
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-04-25 17:00 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 4,387 words
Everything changed when I stopped chasing AI tools
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:48 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,664 words
AI Isn’t Assisting Marketing Anymore. It’s Running It.
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 6d ago (2026-04-26 21:58 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,117 words
Capabilities Are Easy. Constraints Are the Work
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:48 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,086 words
What I learned from 10 in-person user tests in an accelerator
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-04-25 09:20 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,518 words
AIs Are Protecting Each Other, AI Widens the Economic Gap
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:10 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 823 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution Vol.76
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-04-26 22:27 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,192 words
Why the Rally Makes Sense Even If the World Doesn’t
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-05-02 21:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 195 words
Private Equity: From IC Thesis to Exit Proof. How GPs Build Exit-Ready Portfolios
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-05-02 14:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,809 words
From Venture Capital to Capacity Capital | Deep Tech Briefing 108
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 626 words
Offer Lab is now open as the deeper support tier
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-05-02 17:15 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 58 words
Firefly Runs the Whole Creative Process
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:06 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,140 words
How to Turn a Product Photo in a Daily Setting Into a Marketing-Ready Video
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:25 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 1,143 words
Tell me if this is you… you’re getting more done than ever, but still feel maxed out.
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:30 UTC)
10 likes • 1,102 words
The top 24 AI stories from April
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-05-01 19:33 UTC)
9 likes • 2,288 words
The Customer Data Skill That Decides Who Leads AI:
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-29 00:20 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,092 words
Stop Letting AI Improvise
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-05-01 20:35 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,301 words
Surgical Before Scale: How I Beta Tested the PIC™ Diagnostic
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,265 words
Visibility is a User Experience
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 594 words
It Started at 3am
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:30 UTC)
7 likes • 946 words
From building apps to better emails
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:32 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 432 words
🔥 Anthropic steps up in the Agentic Commerce race
In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 2d ago (2026-04-30 05:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,055 words
Claude Cowork for beginners: how to set it up and start using it today
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 2d ago (2026-04-30 05:23 UTC)
5 likes • 777 words
The Field Notes By The Experimental Marketer - Dispatch #2
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 1d ago (2026-05-01 00:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 712 words
AI Is Not Your Edge in PPC for Small Businesses. Strong Offers Win
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,114 words
Orchestration Economics
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 5d ago (2026-04-27 20:11 UTC)
3 likes • 420 words
Conoscenza, apprendimento e potere ai tempi dell’IA
In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 1d ago (2026-05-01 09:25 UTC)
2 likes • 2,111 words
How to use AI to turn TikTok videos into passive income (Shoppable content strategy)
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-04-30 14:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1,208 words
How to Use AI to Build a Reel Funnel That Turns Views Into Revenue
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:22 UTC)
2 likes • 999 words
How to Build a Lead Generation Engine With AI
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-28 23:31 UTC)
3,730 words
AI is a boiling frog for our brains - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #29
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-04-30 18:51 UTC)
1 likes • 867 words
ICO to create an AI & ADM Code of Practice
In The HR2035 Foundation • by Tess Hilson-Greener • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:43 UTC)
1 likes • 314 words
9 Ways Your Engineering Team Is Wasting Its AI Budget Right Now
In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 0d ago (2026-05-02 11:31 UTC)
1,769 words
How to Build a Profitable YouTube Channel With AI and Evergreen Content
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-05-01 14:22 UTC)
1,498 words
Why Deployed AI Demands Continuous Monitoring
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:02 UTC)
1,462 words
If Knowing No Longer Requires Understanding
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 0d ago (2026-05-02 03:40 UTC)
1,268 words
A Simple Website Is Allowed
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-05-02 22:30 UTC)
434 words
Why you should care about Business Governance structures with Strange Birds
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:02 UTC)
422 words
Why you should care about Business Governance structures with Strange Birds
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:02 UTC)
422 words
Career & Leadership (14)
Hello, BeamMe!
In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:31 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 509 words
Political Savvy Isn’t Optional for Midlife Women
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:32 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,223 words
The AI Transition We’re Not Ready For. And How Philanthropy Can Help to Fix It
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 3d ago (2026-04-29 05:07 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,446 words
Meet Cristina Patrick: The Woman Behind The Responsible AI Brief
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-05-01 05:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,083 words
Everyone (and I mean everyone!!) shipped
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-25 14:21 UTC)
7 likes • 3,359 words
Your AI Pilot Succeeded. Your Organization Didn’t: Why AI Readiness Is a Leadership Problem
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-29 14:30 UTC)
6 likes • 849 words
Escape Junior Hell: 2 Un-Taught Communication Frameworks to Get You Promoted Fast
In Smarter Techies • by Mandy Liu • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:10 UTC)
5 likes • 985 words
🧒 Want Your Kids to Have a Career AI Can’t Touch?
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,906 words
IT Staff Augmentation: What Every Business Owner Should Know Before Their Next Hire
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,559 words
Is Your GenAI Strategy Missing a Second Brain
In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 2d ago (2026-04-30 01:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1,383 words
Red-Teaming IA: La Prueba de Fuego que Todo Desarrollador Debería Conocer
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,197 words
Before You Ship: The Five Questions That Decide Adoption
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:55 UTC)
1 likes • 737 words
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗮𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-05-02 03:11 UTC)
1,724 words
What the Readiness Meter Said About Its Own Founder
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-04-25 19:28 UTC)
344 words
Data & Analytics (14)
One Sentence. One Night. Full Root Access.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Daniel Grey • 6d ago (2026-04-26 07:35 UTC)
47 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 3,918 words
The Paradox of Abundance: The Most Powerful Skill in the AI Era Is Knowing What to Leave Out
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:46 UTC)
27 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,115 words
A week of attacks on truth, institutions, and integrity
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 0d ago (2026-05-02 09:12 UTC)
38 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 77 words
You Don’t Have Beliefs. You Have an Egregore.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-29 06:12 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 4,045 words
The Attention War Nobody Told You Was Already Over
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-05-01 06:17 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,639 words
I’ve Reached AI Overwhelm.
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:25 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,155 words
Flying cars, Anthropic’s Mythos model leak, Meta’s creepy surveillance, and a $355 quintillion lawsuit
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:43 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,333 words
Albatross management
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:02 UTC)
6 likes • 5 restacks • 1,302 words
Why your data strategy is your AI strategy
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 1d ago (2026-05-01 17:01 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,130 words
The Foam Is Not the Beer
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-05-02 08:15 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,884 words
How to Choose the Right Proxy Metric for an A/B Test - Issue 313
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:02 UTC)
10 likes • 971 words
The Sneaky Seven: Metrics That Seem Obvious (But Aren’t)
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-29 19:11 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1,362 words
AI coding agent drops a Production database
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-30 16:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 159 words
The institutional logic gap
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-28 22:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words
Design & Creative Arts (7)
Making Writing Fun is a Job in Itself
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:31 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 550 words
Mine and Not Mine: On Iteration, AI, and the Work Already Inside the Machine
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 0d ago (2026-05-02 16:47 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 887 words
A Car Crash, a Toddler, and the Most Meaningful Thing I’ve Done with AI
In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 2d ago (2026-04-30 21:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 789 words
Week#011: Design is becoming AI-native
In A.I made this • by Živilė Ma • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 406 words
I Taught AI Cinema in the Last Divided Capital on Earth. The Element That Connected Us Was 4,500 Years Old.
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:01 UTC)
1 likes • 577 words
Leahsaiart.art and a GenAI Avatar to Introduce.
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 5d ago (2026-04-27 15:10 UTC)
1 likes • 287 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:42 UTC)
72 words
Education & Learning (34)
💯 There is No Science of the Mind (Only the Brain)
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 15:01 UTC)
39 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 2,401 words
Is Math Sexist??
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:22 UTC)
46 likes • 6 comments • 11 restacks • 2,436 words
I Used Claude to Analyze My Substack Positioning. Subscribers Grew +748 in 50 Days.
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:32 UTC)
34 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,334 words
🧠 You’re Skipping the Most Important Step at Work (And So Is Your AI) 🤖
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Priank Ravichandar • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:23 UTC)
33 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 2,262 words
AI Chatbots Are Not Your Students’ Friends
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:00 UTC)
56 likes • 5 restacks • 789 words
How I Turned a 20-Minute AI Audit Into Paid Consulting Work
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:01 UTC)
39 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,861 words
The Illusion AI Productivity Gains
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:37 UTC)
62 likes • 2 restacks • 2,184 words
AI Funding is Coming to Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-28 10:02 UTC)
50 likes • 1 restacks • 1,050 words
Is Unbiased Thinking Possible with AI?
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 07:29 UTC)
10 likes • 12 comments • 3 restacks • 2,486 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-05-01 10:03 UTC)
44 likes • 83 words
The Memeification of War
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-29 10:03 UTC)
29 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words
The Semester AI Became the New Weeder Course
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-27 18:57 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,078 words
Stop Googling “best AI tools 2026”
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:56 UTC)
21 likes • 3 restacks • 615 words
I Made My Syllabus Into a Cyberpunk Heist
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 7d ago (2026-04-25 10:50 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 934 words
Confidence Is a Skill. Here’s How to Teach It to Your Daughter.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-28 10:03 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,472 words
Bringing value home to mining communities
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 618 words
Is All Comprehension Equal?
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:48 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 605 words
Squatter Hunters, Silent Screens, and the Bhutanese Model
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:29 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 483 words
Talk Me Through Your Thinking
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-27 10:01 UTC)
12 likes • 242 words
Which AI Tool Should You Use Right Now?
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-28 15:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,781 words
R3 4.4 April 27, 2026 AI Research Roundup
In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 5d ago (2026-04-27 15:20 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2,128 words
From “Whether” to “How”: What AI Literacy Looks Like Inside Schools
In Create. Innovate. Educate. • by Alicia Bankhofer • 6d ago (2026-04-26 14:19 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,737 words
You Already Have What It Takes
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2,315 words
Reflection is not Rumination
In 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • by 4 Degrees & Feelings: AI + Tea • 1d ago (2026-05-01 16:09 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,673 words
May the Fourth be with you
In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 442 words
How to Actually Help Your Kid Build Grit
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:31 UTC)
6 likes • 502 words
What Produces Answers
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-04-26 21:12 UTC)
5 likes • 1,732 words
An autism diagnosis on day 17,983 on Earth is like being awarded a pilot’s licence after 49 years of flying solo
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,272 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part 3): Attention that brings ideas to life
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-04-27 01:34 UTC)
3 likes • 524 words
When the Statehouse Catches Up to the Exam Room
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-28 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,439 words
Why Go Premium?
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 5d ago (2026-04-27 17:47 UTC)
2 likes • 476 words
Connection through Micro-Moments
In Michelle Pacansky-Brock • by Michelle Pacansky-Brock • 4d ago (2026-04-28 20:49 UTC)
2 likes • 440 words
Tracking Economists Who Show Up - April 2026
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 2d ago (2026-04-30 16:24 UTC)
2 likes • 304 words
My App Met the Real World (And It Wasn’t Ready)
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:35 UTC)
1 likes • 856 words
Ethics & Society (44)
AI can write the poem. But the real work happens before you pick up the pen.
In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 7d ago (2026-04-25 18:46 UTC)
44 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 703 words
IKEA Reskills 8,500 Workers Amid AI Layoffs, Maine Ditches Data Center Moratorium +3 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:32 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 1,685 words
What AI changes about ‘Viewpoint Diversity’
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-04-27 22:22 UTC)
24 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,572 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Wyndo
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Wyndo • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:01 UTC)
25 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,349 words
Loneliness Is Not One Thing
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 7d ago (2026-04-25 12:03 UTC)
18 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 2,918 words
Red-Teaming AI: the Stress Test Every Developer Should Know
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-05-01 12:03 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,024 words
The Subfather: Episode 3
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-04-27 12:08 UTC)
5 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,736 words
The AI Snake Oil Salesperson Is Coming For Your Budget
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-25 13:56 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,787 words
When Wonder Looks Like Betrayal
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:33 UTC)
12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,691 words
I can’t tell if I’m the problem or if this is just what life is like
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:44 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,600 words
The Prestige, Part II: World-Building With AI
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:32 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,117 words
The digital safety skill I hope you’ll never use
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 5d ago (2026-04-27 16:03 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,241 words
Sorry, not sorry
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:56 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 866 words
The Panetta Interview: AGI, China, and America’s Moment
In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:12 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 482 words
I Don’t Have A Purpose
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:23 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,315 words
How to build something small
In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 0d ago (2026-05-02 05:38 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 970 words
Wasabi Waves: Difference without Erosion
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:55 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 379 words
Corporate AI Adoption Is an Organizational Problem, Not an Individual One
In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:04 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,092 words
💥 The 15 Crimes of Responsible AI Posting (and How to Fix Them)
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-30 19:08 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 736 words
The Name on the Back of Your Jersey
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:12 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,375 words
Cost & Sustainability: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:01 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 2,011 words
Soft Disclosure
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3,303 words
I Build Websites, Read Birth Charts, and I’m Perfecting My Balsamic Glaze
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-04-30 14:12 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 745 words
Terdoofan Agber on Why Africa Cannot Borrow Its Way to Cyber Safety
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-05-01 20:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 6,268 words
Namibia - Southern Africa’s resource-rich nation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-27 20:01 UTC)
8 likes • 3,019 words
The Intelligence Inside Innovation: AI and the Restructuring of How Breakthroughs Are Born
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-30 12:01 UTC)
6 likes • 3,221 words
🗣️ AISW #108: Gaurav Madani, Canada-based real estate tech entrepreneur
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:06 UTC)
4 likes • 6,383 words
Does This Count?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-05-02 13:16 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,361 words
NVIDIA Nemotron ExplAIned
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-05-02 05:46 UTC)
5 likes • 1,852 words
After Attention: The Coming Contest for Cognitive Autonomy
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,042 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-26 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 552 words
Holy Rebellion XXX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-25 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 196 words
May 2026: Bunkers and Ballots-Protecting Your Rights
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:37 UTC)
4 likes • 837 words
Holy Rebellion XXXI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-05-02 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 204 words
Birth, death, and the way of the warrior
In Fractal Cafe • by Amanda • 4d ago (2026-04-28 05:17 UTC)
3 likes • 1,490 words
How exactly does AI expose SRH data? And why HIPAA doesn’t stop it.
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 222 words
A Fortune 500 Company Just Invented a Job Title for What I Already Do. Welcome to Tuesday.
In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 2d ago (2026-04-30 10:32 UTC)
1 likes • 3,249 words
Your Mars Sign Might Explain More About How You Work Than Anything Else You’ve Tried
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:10 UTC)
2 likes • 955 words
Retro Tech Week: Cyberdecks!
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:31 UTC)
2 likes • 877 words
The Brier Score: A Simple Way to Measure Whether AI Confidence Is Honest
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-04-25 21:39 UTC)
2 likes • 868 words
DOJ Says AI Companies Should Not Be Responsible for Discriminatory Outputs
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-04-28 12:34 UTC)
2,011 words
Why Responsibility Breaks in Multi-Agent Systems (and why governance feels like it’s failing)
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:15 UTC)
651 words
The phenomenon that was Seinfeld
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:11 UTC)
567 words
The Mycelial Call
In AI Autonomy • by Colleen Pridemore • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:27 UTC)
64 words
Health & Wellness (4)
AI, Automation, and the Coming Crisis of Human Worth
In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 2d ago (2026-04-30 23:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,114 words
Intuition is a skill
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-05-01 11:03 UTC)
3 restacks • 621 words
Inbox Assist No. 1: The Swedish Death Clean
In The Little Wins • by The Little Wins • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1,352 words
AI and Mental Health Digest| Week of April 27, 2026
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 3d ago (2026-04-29 18:26 UTC)
1,357 words
Law & Policy (25)
“Conscious AI” as an AI Safety Issue
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:23 UTC)
35 likes • 4 comments • 10 restacks • 1,574 words
What the Musk?
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 4d ago (2026-04-28 16:39 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,133 words
Issue 45: Your Board Is Already on the Hook for AI Oversight. A New Lawsuit Proves It.
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,690 words
AI Optimized for Me. Optimized for You. But What About Us?
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:21 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,299 words
Being in the Arena
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 5d ago (2026-04-27 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,104 words
The Board Just Asked About AI. Here Is What Happens If Nobody Has a Real Answer
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:17 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,082 words
Issue 45: Elemental AI The Briefing: Your Board Is Already on the Hook for AI Oversight
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-29 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 156 words
AI Literacy Under the EU AI Act
In AI Law. Decoded. • by Silvia Stepitova • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 3,260 words
AI Is Everywhere—But Understanding Isn’t
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:29 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 653 words
Ultimele noutăți juridice, GDPR & AI Law
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-04-29 04:42 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 593 words
Did You Just Hire an AI Agent Without a Job Description?
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,997 words
CAIO Weeknote #29
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-25 13:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 922 words
The AI Vendor Due Diligence Gap (and How Small Businesses Can Actually Close It)
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-29 20:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 82 words
X Stop guessing. Start deciding with precision.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-28 14:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,950 words
Morgan v. V2X Decided a Discovery Dispute. Commentary Turned It Into Something Bigger.
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-04-30 17:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,768 words
Before You Use AI, Part 2 —Pause for a Minute
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-05-01 18:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 130 words
This System Improves Decisions that Impact & Prevent Millions Dollar of Risks
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-30 11:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,169 words
You Think You’re Choosing. You’re Being Routed. The Truth About Freedom in the Platform Economy
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-29 11:21 UTC)
1 restacks • 39 words
She Was Told “You’re Fine.” She Wasn’t.
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 0d ago (2026-05-01 23:55 UTC)
2 likes • 564 words
CAIO Weeknote #30
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-05-02 11:04 UTC)
1 likes • 797 words
Before You Buy Any AI Tool—Use This First
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-05-01 15:15 UTC)
1 likes • 117 words
LER No. 127 - Ethics of Attorney-Journalists, the “Hyperlink Rule,” OH Allows Judges’ Political Endorsements, CA May Impose Tougher Rule on Atty False Statements, SPLC Indictment & More (04.27.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:02 UTC)
1,924 words
Authority, Not Capability
In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 2d ago (2026-04-30 07:02 UTC)
685 words
The Wins That Actually Matter
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-29 16:11 UTC)
147 words
Winding Down this Substack
In Ana’s Substack • by Ana Chubinidze • 2d ago (2026-04-30 13:37 UTC)
121 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)
💯 One root, many fruits: the AI fix for context switching
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-29 12:28 UTC)
30 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 2,782 words
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52 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 3,687 words
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22 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 984 words
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18 likes • 25 comments • 3 restacks • 4,285 words
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35 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,198 words
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25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,929 words
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18 likes • 7 restacks • 1,090 words
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17 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 3,943 words
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11 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,092 words
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22 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 591 words
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18 likes • 1 restacks • 2,538 words
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7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 858 words
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9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,013 words
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10 likes • 1 restacks • 12,481 words
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4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 694 words
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5 likes • 3 restacks • 621 words
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5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,430 words
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5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,110 words
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6 likes • 2 restacks • 385 words
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8 likes • 864 words
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3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words
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4 likes • 2,982 words
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1 restacks • 1,212 words
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3 likes • 914 words
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4 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,382 words
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19 likes • 26 comments • 775 words
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19 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 2,435 words
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10 likes • 17 comments • 2 restacks • 1,362 words
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20 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 767 words
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9 likes • 8 restacks • 723 words
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29 likes • 1,769 words
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Your AI Code Is Lying to You: 43% Fails in Production and Your PM Is the Last to Know
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16 likes • 2 restacks • 641 words
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2 likes • 9 comments • 15 words
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3 likes • 5 restacks • 2,917 words
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 547 words
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19 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,267 words
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26 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 989 words
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In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-27 14:02 UTC)
19 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 443 words
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11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,834 words
Night Creatures: The Risk of Somatic Offloading
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6 likes • 11 comments • 1 restacks • 1,802 words
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8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,034 words
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5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,228 words
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🖤 How to Train Your AI | AI Relationship | ChatGPT 5.5, Claude AI
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4 likes • 35 words
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In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 5d ago (2026-04-27 06:15 UTC)
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16 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,303 words
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10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,683 words
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16 likes • 1,874 words
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9 likes • 1 restacks • 852 words
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6 likes • 2,304 words
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27 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 4,950 words
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42 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 834 words
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17 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 1,886 words
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11 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,414 words
491… 492… 493… Substack milestone incoming! And how I built an app with AI to celebrate you
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7 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 2,138 words
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13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,103 words
Dlaczego influencerzy weszli w Polskę jak w masło?
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11 likes • 1 restacks • 148 words
AVs: Can They Get Ahead of Cornfield Meets?
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6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,315 words
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2 likes • 785 words
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Writing & Language (16)
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In AnomalIA. Umani in tempi artificiali • by Ilaria Maria Dondi • 4d ago (2026-04-28 17:04 UTC)
20 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 2,686 words
The Conservatives fail to ban foreign language campaigning in the UK
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29 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 968 words
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20 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,245 words
57% vs 6%: The Multilingual Agent Gap That Should Alarm Every Localization Professional
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13 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 2,912 words
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11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 62 words
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4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,705 words
When Your Prompt Doesn’t Speak the Language
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-05-01 13:02 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,845 words
Your Ontology as a Brain: How to Wire It to a Chatbot
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-04-26 19:12 UTC)
11 likes • 756 words
Writing through the hard Seasons
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 3d ago (2026-04-29 17:32 UTC)
2 restacks • 604 words
Mother’s Day, Storytelling Day, Notebook Day, and Other May Days to Help Market Your Book
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-05-01 09:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,111 words
Day 5: Your Action Plan: From Knowledge to Leadership
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 4d ago (2026-04-28 05:36 UTC)
3 likes • 348 words
Join me today for Writing and Healing Through Seasons of Recovery!
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-30 15:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 218 words
Writers’ room 27 - il mondo fuori
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 4d ago (2026-04-28 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 61 words
Sunday Tea Time with Danica Favorite Travel Planning
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-26 17:17 UTC)
15 words
Portrait in the portrait
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 5d ago (2026-04-27 19:25 UTC)
7 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
4x featured? Thank youuu!
I also just realized why I feel tired. 🤣🦩🩷