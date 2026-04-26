Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, April 26, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 368 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 694 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Dee McCrorey & Karen Spinner & Wyndo & Joel Salinas & Zain Haseeb & Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Dheeraj Sharma & Margot (you can call me AI) & Raghav Mehra & Ahad Amdani & Asli Öztürk & Ilia Karelin & Ryan Stax & Patrick Schaber & Daria Cupareanu • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:20 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 67 likes • 41 comments • 22 restacks • 5,375 words

Summary: Real workflows from real users, the honest dropouts, and the friendlier Claude Code alternative most people don’t reach for.



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot & Cristina • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:12 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 25 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 2,261 words

Summary: Critical thinking, even about AI, can be taught.



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:01 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 22 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,093 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 21: If you can’t explain your AI’s behavior, you’re building on invisible debt. Applying care to code, not moving fast, ...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:41 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,062 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 7: Why the real challenge isn’t the “AI race,” but orienting toward care. Moving beyond savior/monster to reclaim human ...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-25 06:08 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,416 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 4: Why that famous Venn diagram doesn’t reflect what ikigai is; 3 scenes on where AI creates i-risks for humans; 5 thing...



Featured Articles (10)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:33 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 68 likes • 16 comments • 28 restacks • 7,698 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Different AI empires, one colonial sequence, and a map for knowing what comes next



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:54 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 10 comments • 18 restacks • 1,935 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I spent 48 hours testing Claude Design on Opus 4.7. The prompts, the credit traps, and why the “Figma is dead” take is louder than it is true.



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:05 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 69 likes • 21 comments • 16 restacks • 1,707 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Major tech firms cut worker benefits amid rising automation pressure; EU faces enforcement test after Musk skips voluntary interview; U.S. declines...



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-04-19 11:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 48 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 5,054 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On Alexander Lerchner’s paper, and why a chemistry textbook would have saved everyone a lot of time.



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-04-22 17:32 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 55 likes • 11 comments • 15 restacks • 1,642 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Step-by-step: how to set up your visual brand in Claude Design, even if you have zero assets, zero design background, and exactly thirty minutes.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:39 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 39 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 2,303 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: One Claude Project reads with me, one argues with me, one generates wildly. The framework behind the split and how to build yours.



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 41 likes • 27 comments • 7 restacks • 2,401 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: And why we should seriously question this assumption today



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 19:15 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 55 likes • 6 comments • 16 restacks • 2,664 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A longer analysis of why the 2026 midterms may be far closer than they look, focusing on marginal districts and voter suppression



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 30 likes • 26 comments • 11 restacks • 1,719 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 8 weeks. 8 themes. 16 writers the algorithm hasn’t found yet.



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:02 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 26 likes • 27 comments • 10 restacks • 3,049 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Monica from The SIA Brat Studio had a wild idea. I said yes immediately. The result is a country branding runway, and now it’s your turn.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 31 likes • 23 comments • 10 restacks • 2,486 words

Summary: After 18 years of performing for platforms that don’t care about you, here’s what it actually looks like to build a system that runs without you.



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:31 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 34 likes • 17 comments • 9 restacks • 1,720 words

Summary: The gap between “learn AI” and “learn to think critically about AI” is small in wording and enormous in practice.



In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 3d ago (2026-04-22 16:21 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 23 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 2,035 words

Summary: Quick and easy ways to glowup!



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 12 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,267 words

Summary: A year of AIBI: what we built and what we learned



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-24 14:45 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 25 likes • 5 restacks • 821 words

Summary: AI is already shaping millions of people, individually and collectively, although most people have not yet noticed. Remaining in control requires a...



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-04-23 22:17 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,038 words

Summary: Introduction



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:43 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 6 restacks • 937 words

Summary: ASML/TSMC’s ERs ➕ Micron/SanDisk Key Pricing Updates.



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:55 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,356 words

Summary: Why Some Team Members Stop Speaking Up (And How to Tell the Difference)



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 1 restacks • 424 words

Summary: one writer rec, a new internet rabbit hole, an exclusive conversation with team human



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:01 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 19 likes • 2 comments • 298 words

Summary: I built a multilingual knowledge graph for a fake music company.



AI & ML Techniques (27)

In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-04-22 08:25 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,688 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-24 17:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 678 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 1d ago (2026-04-24 18:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,630 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-18 23:12 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-19 00:48 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-20 00:12 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:49 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,676 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-21 23:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:41 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 802 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-25 22:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:59 UTC)

3 likes • 1,713 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 86 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-22 23:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:10 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2,059 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-24 01:23 UTC)

2 likes • 3 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:30 UTC)

1 likes • 800 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-04-22 04:01 UTC)

2,542 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-04-21 04:01 UTC)

2,498 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:38 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 7d ago (2026-04-18 08:30 UTC)

1,637 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 1d ago (2026-04-24 02:35 UTC)

1,066 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-23 04:00 UTC)

850 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:05 UTC)

744 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:31 UTC)

8 words



Business & Strategy (52)

In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-04-20 08:04 UTC)

45 likes • 4 restacks • 304 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-04-20 15:02 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 1,527 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:13 UTC)

35 likes • 3 restacks • 264 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:21 UTC)

24 likes • 6 restacks • 1,092 words



In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-04-19 16:02 UTC)

5 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,268 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 3d ago (2026-04-22 08:30 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,085 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:25 UTC)

19 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,695 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-04-18 23:52 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,427 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-25 14:01 UTC)

10 likes • 9 comments • 947 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:33 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,468 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:21 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,598 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:28 UTC)

8 likes • 4 restacks • 2,069 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:08 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,981 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:20 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,168 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:14 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:48 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,590 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 749 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:41 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3,051 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:23 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 981 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-04-23 21:18 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 600 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:18 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,751 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:12 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,129 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:37 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1,366 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 176 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-04-25 09:20 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,518 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:27 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 836 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:45 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,528 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 1d ago (2026-04-24 00:20 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 298 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-04-24 01:21 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:40 UTC)

8 likes • 741 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:30 UTC)

7 likes • 1,011 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-04-25 17:00 UTC)

4 likes • 4,387 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-04-20 17:13 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,286 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1,184 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-20 16:48 UTC)

4 likes • 857 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-04-18 14:22 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,781 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:26 UTC)

2 likes • 3,127 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:31 UTC)

3 likes • 37 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-23 09:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1,951 words



In Vanshika’s Newsletter • by Vanshika Goel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:30 UTC)

2 likes • 841 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-04-20 02:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,172 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:08 UTC)

2,761 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:45 UTC)

1 likes • 385 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:03 UTC)

1,965 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-22 19:54 UTC)

1,484 words



In The Stack Marketer • by Rita Previdi • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:05 UTC)

858 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:59 UTC)

689 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:32 UTC)

432 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)

405 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)

405 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:20 UTC)

170 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 1d ago (2026-04-24 05:02 UTC)

50 words



Career & Leadership (20)

In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:34 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,514 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-19 07:02 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,249 words



In Orienting with AI • by Ting | Orienting • 1d ago (2026-04-24 09:43 UTC)

4 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,150 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 3d ago (2026-04-22 05:10 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,169 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:31 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 948 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:52 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 4,565 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-04-20 23:00 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,045 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & William Leroux • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:07 UTC)

10 likes • 15 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-21 23:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 100 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-25 14:21 UTC)

5 likes • 3,359 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:04 UTC)

3 likes • 3,037 words



In Navigating Our AI Future • by Ariel Strong • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:12 UTC)

3 likes • 153 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 4d ago (2026-04-21 01:50 UTC)

2,087 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:05 UTC)

1,335 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-04-23 02:19 UTC)

1,325 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 5d ago (2026-04-20 06:12 UTC)

1,206 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-04-21 06:51 UTC)

1,065 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-04-22 07:21 UTC)

491 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-04-25 19:28 UTC)

344 words



Data & Analytics (14)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-04-22 16:10 UTC)

51 likes • 2 comments • 13 restacks • 65 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:36 UTC)

45 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,767 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-04-24 07:04 UTC)

31 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 3,101 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-20 07:05 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,235 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:42 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 4,021 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:27 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,908 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:03 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,014 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:03 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,056 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:54 UTC)

13 likes • 2,138 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 3d ago (2026-04-22 01:31 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-23 17:29 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 350 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,154 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-21 21:37 UTC)

2 likes • 1,968 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:25 UTC)

1 likes • 394 words



Design & Creative Arts (5)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:31 UTC)

8 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words



In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:18 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,185 words



In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-04-22 18:01 UTC)

1,612 words



In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:06 UTC)

170 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:42 UTC)

73 words



Education & Learning (26)

In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:01 UTC)

38 likes • 7 comments • 15 restacks • 2,156 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-23 08:22 UTC)

65 likes • 3,570 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:01 UTC)

54 likes • 3 restacks • 795 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:05 UTC)

39 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,003 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:01 UTC)

52 likes • 3 restacks • 711 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-23 19:22 UTC)

36 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,393 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)

42 likes • 1 restacks • 788 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:04 UTC)

18 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,604 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:30 UTC)

14 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,528 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-20 10:01 UTC)

40 likes • 472 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:44 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,359 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:03 UTC)

29 likes • 109 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:51 UTC)

6 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 788 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:31 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:27 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,102 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:02 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 673 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:46 UTC)

8 likes • 749 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 2d ago (2026-04-23 02:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,702 words



In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1,561 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:51 UTC)

5 likes • 1,648 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,606 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,012 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-20 21:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1,120 words



In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 3d ago (2026-04-22 01:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 877 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:33 UTC)

3 likes • 478 words



Ethics & Society (45)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:54 UTC)

36 likes • 18 comments • 10 restacks • 3,644 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:07 UTC)

37 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,647 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:09 UTC)

17 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 4,984 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:56 UTC)

17 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 4,594 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:48 UTC)

22 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 893 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:31 UTC)

16 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,544 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:03 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 2,918 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:19 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,045 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:04 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 880 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Wyndo • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:01 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,349 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-04-21 02:31 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,112 words



In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 2d ago (2026-04-23 09:50 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,591 words



In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 0d ago (2026-04-25 18:46 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 703 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:26 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 3,669 words



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 1d ago (2026-04-24 21:02 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 356 words



In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 6d ago (2026-04-19 07:02 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,300 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:56 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,787 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-04-23 00:22 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 119 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:00 UTC)

10 likes • 2,238 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:58 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,856 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:21 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 665 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:12 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 545 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:23 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,315 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:31 UTC)

7 likes • 1,937 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-24 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 5,260 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:06 UTC)

4 likes • 6,728 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:11 UTC)

7 likes • 495 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,840 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1,598 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,495 words



In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:45 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,170 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,906 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 690 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2,677 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-04-19 23:53 UTC)

4 likes • 289 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 196 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 5d ago (2026-04-20 16:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,597 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 574 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 127 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:39 UTC)

1 likes • 868 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:34 UTC)

1 likes • 559 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 216 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:07 UTC)

1,185 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:19 UTC)

56 words



Health & Wellness (7)

In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 3d ago (2026-04-22 17:37 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 971 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,734 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-04-19 10:53 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,584 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 63 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1,316 words



In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 5d ago (2026-04-20 19:00 UTC)

1,601 words



In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 2d ago (2026-04-23 19:10 UTC)

1,581 words



Law & Policy (18)

In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:39 UTC)

21 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 1,320 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:38 UTC)

12 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,114 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-04-19 19:38 UTC)

23 likes • 3 restacks • 331 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,371 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,744 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,419 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 588 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:19 UTC)

5 likes • 230 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:08 UTC)

3 likes • 2,480 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,478 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,037 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:53 UTC)

3 likes • 872 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 31 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-18 05:55 UTC)

1 comments • 882 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:56 UTC)

1,274 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:08 UTC)

922 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:27 UTC)

662 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:00 UTC)

36 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:28 UTC)

43 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 1,763 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:11 UTC)

38 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,415 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-04-24 17:31 UTC)

31 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,206 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:59 UTC)

24 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 3,939 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:30 UTC)

37 likes • 7 restacks • 425 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:05 UTC)

23 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 1,651 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:50 UTC)

27 likes • 8 restacks • 1,687 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-23 14:21 UTC)

27 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,044 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-04-23 04:00 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,179 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:55 UTC)

15 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 2,446 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:50 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 535 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 0d ago (2026-04-24 23:50 UTC)

7 likes • 4 restacks • 786 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:51 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,058 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:40 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,013 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:40 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 591 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:25 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 8,036 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-04-19 14:42 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 617 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:28 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 471 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,718 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:04 UTC)

11 likes • 1,878 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 16:22 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 193 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 15:41 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,889 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,684 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:18 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,355 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:15 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,571 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:33 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:54 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,831 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-20 23:09 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 282 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:05 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,057 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,518 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:16 UTC)

2 comments • 1 restacks • 679 words



In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 0d ago (2026-04-25 11:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:40 UTC)

6 likes • 410 words



In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 6d ago (2026-04-19 03:57 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 445 words



In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:20 UTC)

4 likes • 2,238 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:45 UTC)

4 likes • 564 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:04 UTC)

2 likes • 3,675 words



In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 499 words



In KI - und jetzt? • by Larissa • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:08 UTC)

3 likes • 369 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 187 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1,077 words



In Simplify AI • by Hanine Salman • 1d ago (2026-04-24 07:11 UTC)

1 likes • 699 words



In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 3d ago (2026-04-22 21:02 UTC)

184 words



Parenting & Family Life (8)

In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-04-24 18:05 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,946 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 7d ago (2026-04-18 16:58 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 692 words



In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 941 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:25 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,927 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 823 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-04-22 18:13 UTC)

5 likes • 528 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-19 10:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 159 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:03 UTC)

1,362 words



Product Development (24)

In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:22 UTC)

42 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-04-25 05:09 UTC)

38 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 929 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-04-20 11:20 UTC)

39 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 2,385 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:58 UTC)

47 likes • 10 restacks • 1,518 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-18 11:40 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,809 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-04-19 00:03 UTC)

6 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,696 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:22 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,315 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,364 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:02 UTC)

21 likes • 2,819 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-04-20 05:13 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,400 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-21 03:57 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,587 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:05 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,520 words



In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 1d ago (2026-04-24 21:18 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,171 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:02 UTC)

11 likes • 543 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:40 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 763 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-25 07:14 UTC)

7 likes • 174 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:07 UTC)

6 likes • 1,956 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:03 UTC)

6 likes • 775 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-04-25 05:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 901 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:29 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,149 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,632 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 526 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-21 20:54 UTC)

2 likes • 2,342 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 23:20 UTC)

1,167 words



Relationships (17)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:03 UTC)

19 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,111 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:31 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 993 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 6d ago (2026-04-19 09:01 UTC)

15 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,599 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:51 UTC)

9 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 995 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:03 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,434 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-04-24 14:03 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,915 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:48 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,182 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:19 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 424 words



In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-04-23 14:11 UTC)

5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,817 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 5d ago (2026-04-20 10:55 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 672 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-21 07:28 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-25 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,268 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:33 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,281 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-04-18 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4,268 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Janelle • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,418 words



In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-04-19 09:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 215 words



Science & Research (10)

In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-04-22 09:38 UTC)

4 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 749 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:40 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 645 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:01 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 1,725 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:47 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 454 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,121 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 6d ago (2026-04-19 19:17 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,376 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:01 UTC)

10 likes • 307 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:59 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-04-21 06:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 964 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-24 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,594 words



Technology (19)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-04-21 01:13 UTC)

31 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 3,815 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:47 UTC)

14 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 3,350 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:54 UTC)

10 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,389 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:51 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 232 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-04-19 21:21 UTC)

18 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 739 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:23 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 1,678 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:23 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 768 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-04-18 17:43 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 647 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:02 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,107 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 02:40 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,206 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Akhil Iyer • 5d ago (2026-04-20 17:50 UTC)

1 likes • 9,135 words



In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 5d ago (2026-04-20 18:46 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,442 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1,252 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 00:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1,022 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 5d ago (2026-04-20 22:14 UTC)

1 likes • 226 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:01 UTC)

2,074 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:02 UTC)

766 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-04-19 05:01 UTC)

737 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:54 UTC)

437 words



Writing & Language (8)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:33 UTC)

22 likes • 13 comments • 14 restacks • 2,335 words



In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:04 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,718 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:00 UTC)

19 likes • 4 restacks • 1,673 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:00 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,382 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-25 11:10 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:03 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 55 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 759 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-19 21:39 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 15 words









No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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