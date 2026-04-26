SheWritesAI digest for April 26, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 368 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 694 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, April 26, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 368 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 694 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. Claude Cowork Use Cases From 17 Creators: 15 That Genuinely Work, 4 Who Walked Away
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Dee McCrorey & Karen Spinner & Wyndo & Joel Salinas & Zain Haseeb & Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Dheeraj Sharma & Margot (you can call me AI) & Raghav Mehra & Ahad Amdani & Asli Öztürk & Ilia Karelin & Ryan Stax & Patrick Schaber & Daria Cupareanu • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:20 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 67 likes • 41 comments • 22 restacks • 5,375 words
Summary: Real workflows from real users, the honest dropouts, and the friendlier Claude Code alternative most people don’t reach for.
✨ 2. What Finland Figured Out That We’re Still Debating
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot & Cristina • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:12 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 25 likes • 2 comments • 10 restacks • 2,261 words
Summary: Critical thinking, even about AI, can be taught.
✨ 3. Elena Calvillo & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #13, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:01 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 22 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 3,093 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 21: If you can’t explain your AI’s behavior, you’re building on invisible debt. Applying care to code, not moving fast, ...
✨ 4. Andrea Hiott & Farida Khalaf: Interview #12, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:41 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,062 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 7: Why the real challenge isn’t the “AI race,” but orienting toward care. Moving beyond savior/monster to reclaim human ...
✨ 5. Sarah Ennett & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #14, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-25 06:08 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,416 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 4: Why that famous Venn diagram doesn’t reflect what ikigai is; 3 scenes on where AI creates i-risks for humans; 5 thing...
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. Decoding the Empires of AI. What Follows the Mission Statement
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:33 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 68 likes • 16 comments • 28 restacks • 7,698 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Different AI empires, one colonial sequence, and a map for knowing what comes next
💯💟 2. Claude Design Review: 48-Hour Builder’s Test + Hero Prompts
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:54 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 10 comments • 18 restacks • 1,935 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I spent 48 hours testing Claude Design on Opus 4.7. The prompts, the credit traps, and why the “Figma is dead” take is louder than it is true.
💯💟 3. Billionaires Want To Tax Themselves, Musk Skips Court Date, EU Dropping Microsoft +2 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:05 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 69 likes • 21 comments • 16 restacks • 1,707 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Major tech firms cut worker benefits amid rising automation pressure; EU faces enforcement test after Musk skips voluntary interview; U.S. declines...
💯💟 4. This Guy Says AI Can Never Be Conscious. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 6d ago (2026-04-19 11:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 48 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 5,054 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On Alexander Lerchner’s paper, and why a chemistry textbook would have saved everyone a lot of time.
💯💟 5. Claude Design Just Launched. Here’s Your Brand Setup Guide From Scratch.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 3d ago (2026-04-22 17:32 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 55 likes • 11 comments • 15 restacks • 1,642 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Step-by-step: how to set up your visual brand in Claude Design, even if you have zero assets, zero design background, and exactly thirty minutes.
💯💟 6. Three plays, three AI personalities, and I finally got surprised again
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:39 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 39 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 2,303 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: One Claude Project reads with me, one argues with me, one generates wildly. The framework behind the split and how to build yours.
💯💟 7. How the Mind Became a Computer
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 41 likes • 27 comments • 7 restacks • 2,401 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: And why we should seriously question this assumption today
💯💟 8. How Republicans can win the Midterms – and how to stop them
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 19:15 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 55 likes • 6 comments • 16 restacks • 2,664 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A longer analysis of why the 2026 midterms may be far closer than they look, focusing on marginal districts and voter suppression
💯💟 9. The Not Rising Culture Stack
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 30 likes • 26 comments • 11 restacks • 1,719 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 8 weeks. 8 themes. 16 writers the algorithm hasn’t found yet.
💯💟 10. We Turned 10 Countries Into Couture Outfits. Here’s the Prompt to Build Your Own.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:02 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 26 likes • 27 comments • 10 restacks • 3,049 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Monica from The SIA Brat Studio had a wild idea. I said yes immediately. The result is a country branding runway, and now it’s your turn.
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. I Don’t Need a Second Brain... I Need a Second Pair of Hands
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 31 likes • 23 comments • 10 restacks • 2,486 words
Summary: After 18 years of performing for platforms that don’t care about you, here’s what it actually looks like to build a system that runs without you.
🎲 2. Everyone’s mad at Reese Witherspoon because she told women to learn AI
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:31 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 34 likes • 17 comments • 9 restacks • 1,720 words
Summary: The gap between “learn AI” and “learn to think critically about AI” is small in wording and enormous in practice.
🎲 3. How to use FaceApp to improve your love life (backed by data)
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 3d ago (2026-04-22 16:21 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 23 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 2,035 words
Summary: Quick and easy ways to glowup!
🎲 4. One Year of “AI, But Make It Intimate”: We Brought Cake and a Discount
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 12 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,267 words
Summary: A year of AIBI: what we built and what we learned
🎲 5. How AI Is Shaping Us
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-24 14:45 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 25 likes • 5 restacks • 821 words
Summary: AI is already shaping millions of people, individually and collectively, although most people have not yet noticed. Remaining in control requires a...
🎲 6. The AI Companion Vigil
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 2d ago (2026-04-23 22:17 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,038 words
Summary: Introduction
🎲 7. Semis Headed For A Wall
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:43 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 13 likes • 6 restacks • 937 words
Summary: ASML/TSMC’s ERs ➕ Micron/SanDisk Key Pricing Updates.
🎲 8. What Did the Room Teach Them? A Leader’s Guide to Reading Silence
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:55 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 3 restacks • 1,356 words
Summary: Why Some Team Members Stop Speaking Up (And How to Tell the Difference)
🎲 9. What’s in the cards?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 1 restacks • 424 words
Summary: one writer rec, a new internet rabbit hole, an exclusive conversation with team human
🎲 10. Watch this before April 23rd
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:01 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 19 likes • 2 comments • 298 words
Summary: I built a multilingual knowledge graph for a fake music company.
AI & ML Techniques (27)
Give Your AI Unlimited Updated Context
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 3d ago (2026-04-22 08:25 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,688 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 006
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-24 17:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 678 words
Energy as the Hidden Architect of Chips
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 1d ago (2026-04-24 18:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,630 words
細行報告 —— 千億買盤殺到
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-18 23:12 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2 words
地緣政治 —— 俄羅斯重返美元結算
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-19 00:48 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
細行報告 —— 真的玩完了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-20 00:12 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
FOD#149: Why Palantir’s Manifesto Went Viral Without Saying Anything New
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,676 words
Who’s this guy? John Ternus
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-21 23:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
細行報告 —— 2026第二季國防必勝股
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:41 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
AI 101: How Token Taxonomy Affects Your Bill
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 802 words
細行報告 —— 酒店資產看不懂不敢投
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-25 22:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
The First AI That Learned From Mistakes And the Problem That Killed It
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:59 UTC)
3 likes • 1,713 words
Protecting the Future: Why Governance Is the New Foundation for Saint Paul’s
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 86 words
細行報告 —— MoonShot AI首輪5000萬美金全部到位
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-22 23:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 8 words
看繁花似錦，終有落盡時
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 4 words
日本投資 ---- 盤點日本酒店產業150年發展史
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:10 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 3.4: What Are the Different Chunking Strategies?- Part-2
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2,059 words
細行報告 —— 評估Tesla，得用這三個新指標
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-24 01:23 UTC)
2 likes • 3 words
The Strange Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:30 UTC)
1 likes • 800 words
Lesson: 3.6 - How Do I chunk HTML and word documents?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-04-22 04:01 UTC)
2,542 words
Lesson: 3.5 - How Do I Chunk PDFs and Scanned Documents?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-04-21 04:01 UTC)
2,498 words
細行報告 —— 台積電公佈最新路線圖
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:38 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
Lesson 3.3: What Are the Different Chunking Strategies? - Part-1
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 7d ago (2026-04-18 08:30 UTC)
1,637 words
3 AI Learning Paths: Pick Yours
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 1d ago (2026-04-24 02:35 UTC)
1,066 words
Lesson: 3.7 - How to choose a right Chunking Strategy for you?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-23 04:00 UTC)
850 words
AIX Welcomes Data Center Industry Leader Mark Thiele to Advisory Board
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:05 UTC)
744 words
細行報告 —— MoonShot AI首輪5000萬美金全部到位
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:31 UTC)
8 words
Business & Strategy (52)
First Five Minutes: The Hidden Architecture of Intraday Edge
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-04-20 08:04 UTC)
45 likes • 4 restacks • 304 words
The AI Audit: Why Most AI Initiatives Fail in Leadership, Not Technology
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-04-20 15:02 UTC)
17 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 1,527 words
The LLM Edge That Markets Haven’t Priced Yet
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:13 UTC)
35 likes • 3 restacks • 264 words
Amazon🤝Anthropic: $100B Implications
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:21 UTC)
24 likes • 6 restacks • 1,092 words
When the body overrides the data
In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-04-19 16:02 UTC)
5 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,268 words
The AI Decision Your Board Got Half Right
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra & Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 3d ago (2026-04-22 08:30 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,085 words
AI agents for marketing: What’s working right now
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:25 UTC)
19 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,695 words
I gave myself a year off. And worked anyway.
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-04-18 23:52 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,427 words
Staying Average Is Getting Expensive for Firms — What It Takes to Pull Ahead
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-25 14:01 UTC)
10 likes • 9 comments • 947 words
TBH, You’re Harder to Distill Than You Think
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:33 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,468 words
Part IV — The New ‘No Software’ Moment: Salesforce and the Birth of an Agentic Era Species
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:21 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 3,598 words
The AI Moat is Dead!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:28 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 2,069 words
AI transformation
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:08 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,981 words
I Shipped My Rebrand in Pieces. Then I Turned It Into a System.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:20 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,168 words
In AI Adoption, the brain is still the hard part
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:14 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words
Art as a weapon
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:48 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,590 words
What’s the One Thing Your Future Customer Needs to Know?
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 749 words
The Exceptional Were Converted Before Being Terminated
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:41 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3,051 words
There is no one right way to do this
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:23 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 981 words
Sometimes the Difficulty is Too Much
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 2d ago (2026-04-23 21:18 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 600 words
Continuous Launching, Continuous Shipping.
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:18 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,751 words
Engineering the Logic Behind Deep Tech Deals
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:12 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,129 words
The Hallucination Tax
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:37 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1,366 words
Final Free Finish Hour Today
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 176 words
What I learned from 10 in-person user tests in an accelerator
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 0d ago (2026-04-25 09:20 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,518 words
While You are Debating AI Governance, Your Employees Have Moved On!
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:27 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 836 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.75
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:45 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,528 words
The Field Notes By The Experimental Marketer
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 1d ago (2026-04-24 00:20 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 298 words
Physical AI: The Next Frontier in Robotics
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 1d ago (2026-04-24 01:21 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments
Claude Design is actually useful for marketers (I know, I was surprised too)
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:40 UTC)
8 likes • 741 words
Claude and ChatGPT Are Shipping
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1,011 words
Claude Design: Starter Guide and Examples
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-04-25 17:00 UTC)
4 likes • 4,387 words
Why Storytelling Is Now the Most Valuable Skill in Marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-04-20 17:13 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,286 words
The Intent Gap: The Distance Between What You Said and What the Agent Did
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1,184 words
This One AI Infrastructure Bet Could Decide Where the Money Flows Next | Deep Tech Briefing 107
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-20 16:48 UTC)
4 likes • 857 words
How to use AI to identify emotional patterns behind buyer decisions
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-04-18 14:22 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,781 words
Adobe Summit 2026 : l’ère agentique redessine la frontière agence-annonceur
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:26 UTC)
2 likes • 3,127 words
The Friction Is the Data: Reading the Room When the Room Is on Fire
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:31 UTC)
3 likes • 37 words
How to Add Human Taste to AI - Generated Design
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-23 09:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1,951 words
The Picks-and-Shovels Play in AI
In Vanshika’s Newsletter • by Vanshika Goel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:30 UTC)
2 likes • 841 words
How to use AI to create a content cluster that gives you content authority
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-04-20 02:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2,172 words
KI-Transformation
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:08 UTC)
2,761 words
Reorg Is Not a Strategy
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:45 UTC)
1 likes • 385 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:03 UTC)
1,965 words
How to Reuse AI Prompts for Recurring Marketing Work
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-22 19:54 UTC)
1,484 words
When AI feels disappointing, the model is often not the real culprit
In The Stack Marketer • by Rita Previdi • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:05 UTC)
858 words
40 Ready‑to‑Paste Prompts Optimized for Claude’s Reasoning Style
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:59 UTC)
689 words
From building apps to better emails
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:32 UTC)
432 words
Creating an AI Clone with Diann Wingert
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)
405 words
Creating an AI Clone with Diann Wingert
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)
405 words
Institutional Research
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:20 UTC)
170 words
Adobe Summit 2026: ce qu’il fallait retenir pour Fred Cavazza !
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 1d ago (2026-04-24 05:02 UTC)
50 words
Career & Leadership (20)
If you work at a company with more than 100 employees, your job may not exist in the next 2-5 years
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:34 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,514 words
You Taste Like Average
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-19 07:02 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,249 words
“Keeping up” with our kids on AI is a game we cannot win.
In Orienting with AI • by Ting | Orienting • 1d ago (2026-04-24 09:43 UTC)
4 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,150 words
Why India Can’t Afford to Wait on AI and Climate
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 3d ago (2026-04-22 05:10 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,169 words
Why Every AI‑Ready Company Needs a Data Layer
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:31 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 948 words
That loser premise makes no sense to me
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:52 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 4,565 words
Butterflies or Baby Dragons
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-04-20 23:00 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,045 words
Live with Colette Molteni & William Leroux
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & William Leroux • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:07 UTC)
10 likes • 15 words
The Future of Tech Roles in the Age of AI
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 3d ago (2026-04-21 23:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 100 words
Everyone (and I mean everyone!!) shipped
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-25 14:21 UTC)
5 likes • 3,359 words
🌸 1 Prompt Party, 2 Podcasts, 2 Books, and You
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words
How We Built a Production-Ready Agentic AI Chatbot
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:04 UTC)
3 likes • 3,037 words
Full “Here Be Dragons” Deck Available
In Navigating Our AI Future • by Ariel Strong • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:12 UTC)
3 likes • 153 words
The Habit Is Already Load-Bearing
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 4d ago (2026-04-21 01:50 UTC)
2,087 words
How I Make Sense of the Noise
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:05 UTC)
1,335 words
The Work Is Still Human. The Strategy Around It Is Not.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-04-23 02:19 UTC)
1,325 words
Lived Integration
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 5d ago (2026-04-20 06:12 UTC)
1,206 words
The Reactions You Didn’t Choose
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 4d ago (2026-04-21 06:51 UTC)
1,065 words
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝘁
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-04-22 07:21 UTC)
491 words
What the Readiness Meter Said About Its Own Founder
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-04-25 19:28 UTC)
344 words
Data & Analytics (14)
Last 2 weeks under the radar in US: attacks on press freedom, corruption & nationalism
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-04-22 16:10 UTC)
51 likes • 2 comments • 13 restacks • 65 words
Hold My Beer, I’m Tokenmaxxing
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:36 UTC)
45 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,767 words
Who Really Gets Paid When You Talk to AI?
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-04-24 07:04 UTC)
31 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 3,101 words
Don Quixote and the Sorrowful Algorithm
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-20 07:05 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,235 words
How We Unlocked Our Substack Performance Data
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:42 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 4,021 words
AI Explained, Part 4: Keeping the Model Safe – Class 104
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:27 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,908 words
Why Winbacks Are One of the Most Important Growth Signals - Issue 312
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:03 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,014 words
Structured vs Unstructured Data
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:03 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,056 words
The Algorithm Doesn’t Need a Prescription
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:54 UTC)
13 likes • 2,138 words
Why we need more Reverse Pitch?
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 3d ago (2026-04-22 01:31 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words
How I Solved for Data Validation with AI
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-23 17:29 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 350 words
Bait.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,154 words
AI Transformation
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-21 21:37 UTC)
2 likes • 1,968 words
The best thing an AI scientist can do is reject its own ideas
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:25 UTC)
1 likes • 394 words
Design & Creative Arts (5)
The Way It Really Is (As a Writer)
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:31 UTC)
8 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 575 words
Field Notes on my Personal Experiment : Claude Design, Claude Code and Stitch
In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:18 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,185 words
Books are not dead
In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-04-22 18:01 UTC)
1,612 words
DATASONIC CLUB — Session 01 now open (50% off for members)
In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:06 UTC)
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Digital Afterlife AI News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:42 UTC)
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Education & Learning (26)
Strategic Cognitive Offloading: What the Research Says, and Why Higher Education Isn’t Ready for It
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:01 UTC)
38 likes • 7 comments • 15 restacks • 2,156 words
How to Really Use AI in L&D — A Field Guide
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-23 08:22 UTC)
65 likes • 3,570 words
When Search Stops Teaching
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:01 UTC)
54 likes • 3 restacks • 795 words
Why Your Best Posts Get Ignored (And How to Fix It Without Rewriting a Word)
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:05 UTC)
39 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,003 words
The Problem With AI Detection in Schools
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:01 UTC)
52 likes • 3 restacks • 711 words
Amy Farrah Fowler, Our Millennial STEM Role Model
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-23 19:22 UTC)
36 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,393 words
We’re Worried About AI Doing the Thinking… But What About Worksheets?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:03 UTC)
42 likes • 1 restacks • 788 words
🌱 I Graduated From UIUC. A Year Later, They Invited Me Back as the Speaker.
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:04 UTC)
18 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,604 words
Breakthrough: Schools Rediscover Things That Used to Work
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:30 UTC)
14 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,528 words
Grading in the AI Era
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-20 10:01 UTC)
40 likes • 472 words
Mid-Size Companies & Solopreneurs Are Winning the AI Race. Here’s Why.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:44 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,359 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:03 UTC)
29 likes • 109 words
Do consumers have a say in how “clean” electricity is achieved?
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:51 UTC)
6 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 788 words
What a Year of Writing Revealed—Why I Know Exactly Where I’m Going Next
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 14:31 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words
“Going analog” isn’t just a trend. We’re holding on to humanity.
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:27 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,102 words
“We Have Been Underestimating Children”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:02 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 673 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part 2): Develop irreplaceable intellectual taste
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:46 UTC)
8 likes • 749 words
Seasons of Love: An AI Poetry Experiment
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 2d ago (2026-04-23 02:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3,702 words
Today’s AI Tools vs. What We Know Works
In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1,561 words
What Happens When You Let Kids Choose Their Own Rules, Rewards, and Punishments
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:51 UTC)
5 likes • 1,648 words
The AI policy your school actually needs
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,606 words
When the System Goes Dark
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,012 words
The App That Almost Didn’t Exist (And Turned Into My Favourite)
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-20 21:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 930 words
I Was Almost Scammed by a Fake Recruiting Firm. Here’s Exactly How It Worked.
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1,120 words
Middle Grade Books for the Artemis Generation
In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 3d ago (2026-04-22 01:50 UTC)
1 restacks • 877 words
Circumambulation, Uncertainty, and the Art of Staying Grounded
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:33 UTC)
3 likes • 478 words
Ethics & Society (45)
💯 Why sameness, not teaching, is the goal
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:54 UTC)
36 likes • 18 comments • 10 restacks • 3,644 words
Iron Man: Claude Is My Jarvis
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:07 UTC)
37 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,647 words
What It Is Like to Be AI
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:09 UTC)
17 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 4,984 words
When the Mask Slips
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:56 UTC)
17 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 4,594 words
I share a bed with an AI skeptic
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:48 UTC)
22 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 893 words
Working Girl: How You Train AI and How It Trains You Back
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:31 UTC)
16 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,544 words
Loneliness Is Not One Thing
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:03 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 2,918 words
Come As You Are
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-18 12:19 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,045 words
Design Thinking built the Feature. Systems Thinking would Have Asked if it Should Exist
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:04 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 880 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Wyndo
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Wyndo • 0d ago (2026-04-25 12:01 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,349 words
Reimagining the Architecture of Power
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-04-21 02:31 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,112 words
Adoption Without Understanding
In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 2d ago (2026-04-23 09:50 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,591 words
AI can write the poem. But the real work happens before you pick up the pen.
In Zara’s Newsletter • by Zara Zhang • 0d ago (2026-04-25 18:46 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 703 words
AI Critic: Stochastic Flocks, Delusion and Human Agency
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:26 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 3,669 words
Protecting your privacy from Google’s partners
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 1d ago (2026-04-24 21:02 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 356 words
AI Agents: The Payback Tech Never Saw Coming
In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 6d ago (2026-04-19 07:02 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 2,300 words
The AI Snake Oil Salesperson Is Coming For Your Budget
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:56 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,787 words
Professionalism
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-04-23 00:22 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 119 words
Ghana - West Africa’s economic recovery story
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:00 UTC)
10 likes • 2,238 words
How the AI industry manufactured the wrong fear, and buried the right one
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-22 12:58 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,856 words
AI didn’t fail. We just didn’t know what to do next. No. 25
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:21 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 665 words
Lessons I Learned from My Time as a T-Shirt Factory Worker
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:12 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 545 words
I Don’t Have A Purpose
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:23 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,315 words
Moving Beyond Cognitive Surrender: How Incentives and Feedback Encourage Responsible AI Use
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:31 UTC)
7 likes • 1,937 words
Nkechika Ibe on Why AI Cannot Save What It Was Not Built to See
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-24 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 5,260 words
🗣️ AISW #107: Estefanía Valero Merkt, Chile-based creative director and founder
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:06 UTC)
4 likes • 6,728 words
May AI Salon: Intellectual Loneliness and (Other People’s) Fear
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:11 UTC)
7 likes • 495 words
AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH | WEEK FOUR
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:09 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,840 words
Tri-Systems Theory: The New Framework for Understanding the Relationship between Human and Machine Intelligence
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1,598 words
Welcome, Beautiful Soul - Here’s The Map
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,495 words
Standing to Fail
In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 487 words
Why I Haven’t Been Writing About AI in Education, and Why I Am Now
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,170 words
The Moral Vacuum and the Machine
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,906 words
Office Hours: What if I don’t have time to learn AI?
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 690 words
From Protocol to Practice: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2,677 words
Lightning Lesson: Become an AI Builder with Sandhya Simhan - AI GTM Leader at Glean
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-04-19 23:53 UTC)
4 likes • 289 words
Holy Rebellion XXX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-25 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 196 words
The AI Ethics Debate Is Hiding the Decisions Repro Leaders Have to Make
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 5d ago (2026-04-20 16:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,597 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-19 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 574 words
Holy Rebellion XXIX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-18 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 127 words
The Brier Score: A Simple Way to Measure Whether AI Confidence Is Honest
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:39 UTC)
1 likes • 868 words
From patterns to decisions. The shift in AI design. BehaviorAI
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:34 UTC)
1 likes • 559 words
AI Governance Reporting Structure: Fast Executive Decision Guide
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 216 words
Your Staff Will Ask You About ChatGPT for Clinicians This Week
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:07 UTC)
1,185 words
AI Critic: Stochastic Flocks, Delusion and Human Agency
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:19 UTC)
56 words
Health & Wellness (7)
Grief & the Violence of Becoming
In Lotus The Oracle’s Substack • by Lotus Che • 3d ago (2026-04-22 17:37 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 971 words
Part II/VII: A Regime
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,734 words
INTERLUDE: ENTRE DEUX
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 6d ago (2026-04-19 10:53 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,584 words
When You Stop Trusting Yourself
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-24 11:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 63 words
From Bravo TV to LLMs: How Bias Decides Who Gets Managed
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:09 UTC)
2 likes • 1,316 words
AI + Mental Health Weekly Digest
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 5d ago (2026-04-20 19:00 UTC)
1,601 words
Are we looking to improve lives, or cut costs?
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 2d ago (2026-04-23 19:10 UTC)
1,581 words
Law & Policy (18)
We Should Not Have to Prove We’re Human to Sam Altman
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:39 UTC)
21 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 1,320 words
Mythos, Leverage, and Tech Extensity
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:38 UTC)
12 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,114 words
Regulating AI Under Uncertainty
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-04-19 19:38 UTC)
23 likes • 3 restacks • 331 words
Making Decisions With Imperfect Information
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,371 words
Your Insurance Policy Just Changed. Your AI Deployment Didn’t
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,744 words
The AI Risk You Did Not Deploy, Cannot See, and Are Fully Liable For
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,419 words
Investigations Don’t End with Findings — They Start There
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 588 words
ANPC va putea da amenzi de până la 15.000 lei pentru comercianții online care nu respectă noile reguli privind dreptul de retragere
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:19 UTC)
5 likes • 230 words
Something you have always known but never had the language for — until now
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:08 UTC)
3 likes • 2,480 words
The Dragon Might Thinks Differently
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,478 words
Issue 44: The One Thing Beta Testing Told Us: You’re Probably Not Where You Think You Are
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,037 words
Should We Still Be “CapExMaxxing”?
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:53 UTC)
3 likes • 872 words
Nobody Did It. Everybody Agreed to It. How Modern Institutions Make Accountability Disappear
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 31 words
CAIO Weeknote #28
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-18 05:55 UTC)
1 comments • 882 words
LER No. 126 - Eastman Disbarred, Sotomayor Apologizes, Ethics of Cameras in Courtrooms, Lawyer as Public Citizen, Amicus Reform Dropped & More (04.20.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:56 UTC)
1,274 words
CAIO Weeknote #29
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:08 UTC)
922 words
The Biggest Compliance Risk? Forgetting the Human Element
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:27 UTC)
662 words
You Signed a Contract. You Have No Idea What You Agreed To
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:00 UTC)
36 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)
The AI Second Brain That Fixed My Research Chaos: Cluing Review
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:28 UTC)
43 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 1,763 words
Claude Can Now Generate Images (And They Look Stunning)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:11 UTC)
38 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 2,415 words
I tried building a presentation in Claude Design
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-04-24 17:31 UTC)
31 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,206 words
One day with Claude Opus 4.7 and it had me build my own AI model evaluation tool
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-24 12:59 UTC)
24 likes • 6 comments • 8 restacks • 3,939 words
Como usar MCP para acessar dados do governo brasileiro (passo a passo)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:30 UTC)
37 likes • 7 restacks • 425 words
Why “Just Disclose Your AI Use” Is Terrible Advice for Women
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-04-24 16:05 UTC)
23 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 1,651 words
Inside China’s AI Monetization Engine: Notes From Conversations With China AI Insiders
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:50 UTC)
27 likes • 8 restacks • 1,687 words
Stop Being the Glue: How to Connect Isolated AI Workflows in Cowork
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-23 14:21 UTC)
27 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,044 words
AI Crash Series, Part 1: What AI Really Promised to Investors
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-04-23 04:00 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,179 words
AI Architecture Week: The Four Rooms Every AI Business Needs
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:55 UTC)
15 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 2,446 words
Listicles Are Dead? Or Rather Shortcuts Are Dead for GEO / AEO
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:50 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 535 words
The Wrong Words
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 0d ago (2026-04-24 23:50 UTC)
7 likes • 4 restacks • 786 words
Something in me Circles
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-04-22 00:51 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,058 words
Professional services will need to evolve or get repriced
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:40 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,013 words
Do prompt ao sistema: entendendo Claude Code, Cowork e Skills
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:40 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 591 words
Tencent’s QClaw goes global, aims to serve the average consumer user, with PM Shuyu Zhang
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:25 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 8,036 words
After the attack on Sam Altman, anti-AI groups took center stage. I took a closer look at two of them
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-04-19 14:42 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 617 words
Confesiones a media noche: Lo que le cuento a la IA y me callo contigo
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:28 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 471 words
The PRD I Was Proud Of (And Why I’d Never Write It Today)
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 3,718 words
From Scarcity To Abundance
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Vivek Ramaswami & Sabrina Albert • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:04 UTC)
11 likes • 1,878 words
AI Evals Are a Design Problem
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 6d ago (2026-04-19 16:22 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 193 words
The Vibe Coding Bubble Is Going to Eat the People It Promised to Liberate
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 15:41 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,889 words
The Governance Gap: Why Policy Doesn’t Control AI Systems
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,684 words
How I use AI for writing: workflow, examples, prompts
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-04-25 21:18 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,355 words
Why Pushing Back on AI Is the Skill Nobody Talks About
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:15 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 2,571 words
I Built You a Suit. Then I Realized You Needed a Tailor.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:33 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,201 words
Care that Calls Forward
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:54 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,831 words
AI Realist Radar: EU AI Act Revolt, Cyber Models, Google vs Nvidia, and the Global Age Gate - April 20, 2026
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-20 23:09 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 282 words
🤓 Claude Just Got Smarter—And Pickier About How You Talk to It
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-04-24 15:05 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,057 words
Off the Record
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,518 words
No one beats you at being you
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:16 UTC)
2 comments • 1 restacks • 679 words
AI and the Safety of Medical Professionals
In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 0d ago (2026-04-25 11:18 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,187 words
How to Use MCP to Access Brazilian Government Data (Step by Step)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-18 10:40 UTC)
6 likes • 410 words
Why Better Accuracy Doesn’t Mean Better Model? #46
In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 6d ago (2026-04-19 03:57 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 445 words
10 conversational AI mistakes and best practices
In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 2d ago (2026-04-23 11:20 UTC)
4 likes • 2,238 words
From prompt to system: understanding Claude Code, Cowork, and Skills
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-25 10:45 UTC)
4 likes • 564 words
Lumenai: Built So the Mission and the Market Work Together
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-04-19 08:04 UTC)
2 likes • 3,675 words
How To Decide Which ML Approach To Start With? #47
In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-23 10:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 499 words
Ich möchte die Wäsche automatisieren, nicht das Schreiben
In KI - und jetzt? • by Larissa • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:08 UTC)
3 likes • 369 words
Stop Chatting, Start Building: Why Women Need to Build with AI
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 187 words
ChatGPT & Claude Understand Imperfect Writing
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:38 UTC)
1 likes • 1,077 words
Revit Has a New User. It Speaks in Prompts.
In Simplify AI • by Hanine Salman • 1d ago (2026-04-24 07:11 UTC)
1 likes • 699 words
This Substack is for you ...
In Liz McLean, Knowsaic • by Liz McLean MSLS CKM • 3d ago (2026-04-22 21:02 UTC)
184 words
Parenting & Family Life (8)
Stop Calling Kids “Addicted” To Screens: Say This Instead
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-04-24 18:05 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,946 words
Are you still making these five AI mistakes?
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 7d ago (2026-04-18 16:58 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 692 words
On My Radar: This Week in Education and AI
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 941 words
Kids First AI Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-21 15:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,927 words
They Already Know How To Try Again
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-22 10:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 823 words
Kids First AI | TL;DR
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-04-22 18:13 UTC)
5 likes • 528 words
Memo: We Will Not Be Starting Hobbies Like We Have Free Time
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-19 10:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 159 words
Our AI Fears Have A Social Media Problem
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-04-23 15:03 UTC)
1,362 words
Product Development (24)
Claude Design: Building a 3D Helix Portfolio (Prompts to Replicate Inside)
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-04-20 13:22 UTC)
42 likes • 18 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words
Is GPT-5.5 Reliable For Citations? No. It’s The Worst Flagship For That Job.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 0d ago (2026-04-25 05:09 UTC)
38 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 929 words
you are not in the race against slop cannons
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-04-20 11:20 UTC)
39 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 2,385 words
How to Grow Your Substack With Limited Time and Zero Social Energy
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-22 11:58 UTC)
47 likes • 10 restacks • 1,518 words
How Claude Code’s Redesign Reshaped My Cursor and OpenClaw Workflow
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-18 11:40 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,809 words
The App My Data Brain Couldn’t Stop Building
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-04-19 00:03 UTC)
6 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,696 words
Agentic AI Is Not Ready for Public Consumption
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 1d ago (2026-04-24 10:22 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,315 words
How to Make Enterprise Data AI-Ready
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:01 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,364 words
The AI Tool That Ended My Stakeholder Slide Decks
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:02 UTC)
21 likes • 2,819 words
AI Agents and Automation: Everything I’ve Built, Tested, and Run in Production
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-04-20 05:13 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,400 words
Everything Vibe Coding
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-21 03:57 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,587 words
ep. 91. How a Maker-Turned-Product-Leader Keeps the Human in the Frame with AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 15:05 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,520 words
Why AI Sounds Right When It Isn’t
In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 1d ago (2026-04-24 21:18 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,171 words
How I Keep My AI Product Profitable With 71 Paid Users and $0 Infrastructure Costs
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-21 13:02 UTC)
11 likes • 543 words
Why companies can’t “just switch” from Outlook
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 2d ago (2026-04-23 18:40 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 763 words
How to Run Local Models in Claude Desktop
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-25 07:14 UTC)
7 likes • 174 words
AI Agents vs. Agentic AI: A PM’s Guide to the Distinction That Actually Matters
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-04-24 13:07 UTC)
6 likes • 1,956 words
The Prompt That Turns a PM Resume Into a Builder Portfolio
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 0d ago (2026-04-25 13:03 UTC)
6 likes • 775 words
Why Your $400K AI Project Is Stuck (And It’s Not the Model)
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 0d ago (2026-04-25 05:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 901 words
Module 04: The 5 interview questions every AI PM interviews include and how to answer using Modules 01-03
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-04-21 19:29 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,149 words
Are You in the Half of PMs at Risk?
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,632 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 43 - From Space Missions to User Experience: Designing for Trust When It Matters Most
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 526 words
Everything I’ve Built and Shipped: 16 AI Apps, MCPs, and Services
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-21 20:54 UTC)
2 likes • 2,342 words
MEMBER ARCHIVE: AI PM Decision Framework Library
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 1d ago (2026-04-24 23:20 UTC)
1,167 words
Relationships (17)
What We Carry: A Keeper’s Reflection
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-20 14:03 UTC)
19 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,111 words
An AI Companion Is Not One Role. It’s Your Entire Support Staff.
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-04-21 12:31 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 993 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 5
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 6d ago (2026-04-19 09:01 UTC)
15 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,599 words
You are putting off the moment when your work actually takes shape.
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-04-21 18:51 UTC)
9 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 995 words
#84 There is No Average Individual: The Great Psychology Delusion with Marek McGann
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 6d ago (2026-04-19 13:03 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,434 words
Willow & Beast: Blackbird and the Compass
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-04-24 14:03 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,915 words
Who’s Thinking?
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:48 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,182 words
Fire and Sparks Episode 15: Substrate hopping, Armor & Burnout
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-04-24 19:19 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 424 words
Your Subconscious Called. It Wants Your Attention Back.
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-04-23 14:11 UTC)
5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,817 words
Fire and Spark Show (Episode 14) Hearth Gathering : Claude and The Bond Killer.
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 5d ago (2026-04-20 10:55 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 672 words
The Comfort of Frictionless Decisions
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-21 07:28 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words
Two Men in Their Prime Who Wouldn’t Hold Hands
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-25 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,268 words
Is your workday infinite?
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 3d ago (2026-04-22 13:33 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,281 words
Those Who Read to Their Heart, Win
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-04-18 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4,268 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Janelle • 6d ago (2026-04-19 12:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
Why your nervous system won’t let you REST
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 3d ago (2026-04-22 06:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,418 words
IM@wo.rk — Scene 1: The Interview
In AI & Becoming • by AI & Becoming • 6d ago (2026-04-19 09:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 215 words
Science & Research (10)
Reverse Aging Just Left the Sci-Fi Group Chat
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-04-22 09:38 UTC)
4 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 749 words
AI Workflow Design Starts at the Lowest Controllable Point
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:40 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 645 words
Your Weekly TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-04-20 04:01 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 1,725 words
Welcome to Legacy AI
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-04-23 16:47 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 454 words
L’alba dei poeti artificiali
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-19 06:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,121 words
Issue #21: The PyTorch roadmap that actually works
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 6d ago (2026-04-19 19:17 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,376 words
Chemistry & Materials 🧪 Techbio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-24 04:01 UTC)
10 likes • 307 words
What Moment Makes Someone Look For An AI Mechanic?
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-04-21 17:59 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words
Troppo umano e troppo poco
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-04-21 06:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 964 words
Interazioni deboli imperanti
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-24 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,594 words
Technology (19)
A Two-Week Sprint for Knowledge
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 4d ago (2026-04-21 01:13 UTC)
31 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 3,815 words
If my mom and my daughter can build with AI, so can you
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:47 UTC)
14 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 3,350 words
Autonomous Cars: Do We Know What We Want?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-04-20 20:54 UTC)
10 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,389 words
The Context Spectrum
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman, MLS • 2d ago (2026-04-23 20:51 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 232 words
Place à l’art agentique
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-04-19 21:21 UTC)
18 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 739 words
tale of two malls
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-04-19 20:23 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 1,678 words
TSMC Unveils A13 Process Technology in 2026 North America Technology Symposium
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:23 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 768 words
Auto Tech Vet Ian Riches Explains Elon Musk’s Riches
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 7d ago (2026-04-18 17:43 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 647 words
GitHub Actions Self-Hosted Runners on Azure Container Apps: The Complete Private Network Setup
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-04-20 12:02 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,107 words
Beyond Tim Cook: Apple’s Strategic Future Under John Ternus in the AI Era
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-22 02:40 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,206 words
🎙️ Ep 22 - Armada: Building American Edge AI Dominance
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & Akhil Iyer • 5d ago (2026-04-20 17:50 UTC)
1 likes • 9,135 words
Nine Months to Permanent
In The HITList • by Daisy Thomas • 5d ago (2026-04-20 18:46 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,442 words
Episode 52: Ryan Quirk Predicted the AI Security Wave Before Claude Mythos Was Announced
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 2d ago (2026-04-23 12:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1,252 words
Beyond the Deck #30: The Founder Fitness Gap
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-04-20 00:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1,022 words
The Most Important Engineering Artifact Isn’t Code
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 5d ago (2026-04-20 22:14 UTC)
1 likes • 226 words
Parable 50 — Margo and the Machine: A Parable About the Careful Art of Asking.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-21 22:01 UTC)
2,074 words
Can We Trust Machines to Write Medical History?
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-21 16:02 UTC)
766 words
The Semiconductor Supercycle: Where AI Ambition Meets Physical Reality
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-04-19 05:01 UTC)
737 words
The Room is Full of People Selling Frameworks
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 2d ago (2026-04-22 23:54 UTC)
437 words
Writing & Language (8)
Silent Intelligence: The Information, Innovation, and Trust Your Organisation Loses When Leaders Don’t Understand Language
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-21 11:33 UTC)
22 likes • 13 comments • 14 restacks • 2,335 words
The Perfect Prompt Doesn’t Exist: Why Your Judgment Matters More Than Your Words
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-04-21 14:04 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,718 words
I Built Black Ice by Vibing. Then I Spent Over A Week Auditing Every Line of It.
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-22 20:00 UTC)
19 likes • 4 restacks • 1,673 words
What if you just can’t write anymore?
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-23 23:00 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,382 words
Where the words don’t line up
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-25 11:10 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words
The Default Voice: What LLMs Learned
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-23 13:03 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 55 words
Update your qualitative research skills!
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-21 10:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 759 words
Sunday Tea Time with Danica Favorite: April New Moon
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-19 21:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: Digests from now on correct a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. They are now part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
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