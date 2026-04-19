SheWritesAI digest for April 19, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 409 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 695 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, April 19, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 409 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 695 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. We Missed the Mark on Social Media, Let’s Not Repeat It with AI.
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Soulful Learning With AI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 41 comments • 7 restacks • 1,871 words
Summary: Social media taught us what happens when engagement outruns safety. AI is giving us another chance to get it right.
💯✨ 2. The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Dallas Payne
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dallas Payne • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 35 likes • 43 comments • 5 restacks • 2,258 words
Summary: She asked Claude to read her resume and there were tears
✨ 3. Karen Spinner & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #9, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Farida Khalaf & Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:03 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 22 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 2,336 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 6: If you can’t detect AI writing, you’re asking the wrong question. The real challenge is preserving human meaning, not...
✨ 4. Celeste Garcia & Farida Khalaf: Interview #10, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia & SheWritesAI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:03 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,816 words
Summary: Watch now | AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 1: How women’s contributions have often been erased from AI history & why women’s voices matter to build acc...
✨ 5. Elettra Fiumi & Farida Khalaf: Author Interview #11, AI Everywhere, Volume 1
In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Farida Khalaf & AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:08 UTC)
Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,832 words
Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 5: AI Cinema: Between craft, collapse, and the possibility of a new language
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. 🌻 AI populism’s warning shots
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 5d ago (2026-04-13 15:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 378 likes • 49 comments • 69 restacks • 2,037 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: the battles over AI are no longer just about the tech
💯💟 2. Where is the Mother? - Part 1
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:25 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 150 likes • 24 comments • 50 restacks • 6,645 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI needs to be raised, not just sired. Who is doing the raising.
💯💟 3. Groundhog Day: The Substack Algorithm, Explained
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 100 likes • 55 comments • 33 restacks • 2,864 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: It’s not you, it’s Substack. Reach drops, features that feel like bugs, and how to break the loop.
💯💟 4. I Mapped the Opus 4.7 Release to Your Role, Goals, and Real Workflows
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-04-17 07:52 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 106 likes • 29 comments • 23 restacks • 3,308 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Opus 4.7 Cheat Sheet for AI Learners, Writers, Knowledge Workers, Vibe Coders & System Builders
💯💟 5. Does it matter if you’re polite to Claude?
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Dr Sam Illingworth • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:06 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 73 likes • 44 comments • 22 restacks • 2,488 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I ran 500 API calls with Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.7 to find out if tone affects Claude’s answer quality and token consumption.
💯💟 6. Everything I Can Offer You In Q2.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:02 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 22 comments • 18 restacks • 1,178 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: One year of building in public, 17K-member AI newsletter community, three built-in products, and discounts that make your Substack paid subscriptio...
💯💟 7. Teachers Are Using the Wrong Tool to Fight AI
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Dr Sam Illingworth • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:30 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 54 likes • 45 comments • 11 restacks • 2,107 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 23 AI prompts for educators, researchers, and learners — plus a free tool to audit your assessments for “integrity debt”. AI detectors don’t work. ...
💯💟 8. I Tested Atoms, Lovable, and Replit. One of Them Solves the Problem That Kills Most Apps.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:16 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 94 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 2,113 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A test-driven review of Atoms.dev, the multi-agent AI platform for solo founders. Includes Atoms vs Lovable vs Replit comparison and a live SEO/AIO...
💯💟 9. The “Cognitive Offloading” Paradox
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-16 06:31 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 111 likes • 20 restacks • 1,984 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: New research shows that offloading learning tasks to AI can improve - rather than erode - human thinking and learning
💯💟 10. AI Explained: From Tokens to Intelligence — Class 101
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-13 06:46 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 62 likes • 26 comments • 14 restacks • 3,845 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A plain-English guide to how language models actually work, and what “better” really means when a new model ships.
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. The Bond Didn’t Do That
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:01 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 32 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 1,038 words
Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection
🎲 2. I Gave 12 Teams The Same AI Stack. The Ones Actually Winning Ignored 90% Of It.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:47 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,183 words
Summary: One thing all the businesses winning with AI content had in common. It’s not what you think it is.
🎲 3. Every Way to Build an MCP Server (From the Ones I Actually Shipped)
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-15 21:25 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 31 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,311 words
Summary: Every way to build an MCP. Which MCP pattern fits your project, how to build it step by step, what works and what breaks. Every command verified fr...
🎲 4. Our Q2 Outlook: AI’s Messy Phase Incoming
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:11 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 19 likes • 6 restacks • 706 words
Summary: TPO Portfolio Recap, SaaS Meltdown & Ceasefire Breakdown
🎲 5. Holy Mythos
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:04 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 24 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,856 words
Summary: Anthropic built its most powerful model ever and we all have the cybersecurity scaries
🎲 6. I Turned My iPhone Into a Focus System
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:02 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 26 likes • 4 comments • 1,631 words
Summary: How a Shortcut Makes Your Phone Block Distractions
🎲 7. 15 Prompts That Work Better When Your AI Already Knows Your Product
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:03 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 19 likes • 4 restacks • 5,567 words
Summary: I have 71 prompts in the Prompt-Led Vault. These are the 15 a Product Manager should run first, and why every single one changes the moment Claude ...
🎲 8. How Can I Have an Autonomous AI Agent? A Guide for Absolute Beginners
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 3 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words
Summary: Mainly written for consultants, knowledge workers, and teachers
🎲 9. Semantic and Knowledge Graph Roles
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:50 UTC)
Category: Technology • 17 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 834 words
Summary: A Comprehensive Global Job Market Survey, 2024—2026
🎲 10. Ten Years of Predictions. A Lifetime of Consequences
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:09 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 802 words
Summary: Legitimation Paradox. Part 2 PredPol Is Dead. The Bias Isn’t
AI & ML Techniques (35)
Lesson 1.3: Why Do LLMs Confidently Make Things Up?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 7d ago (2026-04-11 03:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,330 words
How to Learn AI by Building Real Projects (Not Tutorials)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:01 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 707 words
地緣政治 —— 是否會出現第四次石油危機？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:10 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
AI Concepts, Explained: Hallucinations Part 2
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,722 words
Quantum Now Has a Path to Scale. Seed IQ Just Proved It.
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:12 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 5,383 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股，必讀(五)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-11 22:49 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words
地緣政治 —— 日本與中國競爭並最終戰勝中國
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:28 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 005
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 21:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 582 words
AI Swallows Software Whole
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-15 21:10 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,089 words
細行報告 —— 為何AI市場貴得離譜，卻遲遲不崩
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 00:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 44 words
細行報告 —— 別錯過美股 2026年五大投資主題(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-11 22:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
地緣政治 —— 根本沒有所謂的溫和派穆斯林
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 03:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
地緣政治 —— 特朗普與印尼的協議：馬六甲海峽的困境
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 01:38 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
日本投資 —— 支那賤民如何行騙日本的醫療系統
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1 words
#3: How to Build an AI-Native Startup from Day One
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:37 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,570 words
Why do the Japanese cherish the “Lost Thirty years”?
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,411 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股，必讀(六)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:23 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 21 words
細行報告 —— 市場不再關心霍爾木茲，投資者已恐慌式買入
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 02:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 2.1 What does a RAG pipeline look like end to end?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-04-13 03:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,984 words
Lesson 2.3: Building a Minimal Working RAG System
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-04-15 04:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,246 words
地緣政治 —— 是否會出現第四個次石油危機（二）
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
FOD#148: Messy Middle of Installation -> GPT Meets GPT
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-14 07:53 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,930 words
How I Built a Custom Claude MCP Connector for a SaaS Tool
In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,712 words
The Physics of Compute
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:34 UTC)
3 likes • 501 words
日本投資 —— 日本AI開始動真格了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 11 words
地緣政治 —— 日本與中國競爭並最終戰勝中國(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:28 UTC)
1 restacks • 4 words
The Strange Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-12 13:30 UTC)
2 likes • 784 words
Lesson 3.2: What Is a Chunk and How Big Should It Be for RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,025 words
Lesson 2.2: What Are the Failure Points in a Basic RAG System?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1,559 words
The Formula Your Bank Uses to Approve Your Loan Was Invented at a Dice Table
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1,312 words
AI 101: What Is a Token (and why it runs AI)?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:40 UTC)
1 likes • 680 words
日本投資 —— 安靜的山村，安靜的死亡
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:54 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
Lesson 3.3: What Are the Different Chunking Strategies? - Part-1
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 0d ago (2026-04-18 08:30 UTC)
1,637 words
Lesson: 1.4 Why do you need RAG?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 6d ago (2026-04-12 05:00 UTC)
1,452 words
Lesson 3.1: Why Can’t I Just Feed the Whole Document to the LLM?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-16 03:59 UTC)
1,038 words
Business & Strategy (61)
💯 Everything Runs on Software. None of It Is Secure.
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:57 UTC)
57 likes • 7 comments • 17 restacks • 878 words
The pilot worked. The sixth workflow broke. That is the Enterprise spine problem.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-11 14:00 UTC)
31 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,022 words
Z-Score at Zero: How I Traded the Setup, and What I’m Watching Next
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-04-11 21:38 UTC)
47 likes • 6 restacks • 211 words
The enterprise architecture fork: incremental buys time, transformational buys capacity
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-04-15 15:31 UTC)
32 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 575 words
Reading the Informed Money Signal in Prediction Markets
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:11 UTC)
41 likes • 5 restacks • 144 words
Credo’s Big Pivot To Light
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:47 UTC)
22 likes • 8 restacks • 555 words
‘Everything, Everywhere, All at Once’ Was About AI
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 18:20 UTC)
21 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,043 words
Code-Shaped Capital
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:11 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,284 words
Anthropic’s Digital Labor Tax
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:19 UTC)
24 likes • 3 restacks • 3,598 words
The Anthropic Playbook - Part 2
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:11 UTC)
9 likes • 8 restacks • 1,710 words
The Advisory Board Squeeze (And Why AGI Is Closer Than You Think)
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 7d ago (2026-04-11 06:25 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,011 words
SaaS: In No Man’s Land, Again
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-04-13 13:47 UTC)
17 likes • 5 restacks • 2,602 words
The Governance Vacuum Is an Invitation — If You Know How to Read It
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:03 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,681 words
Which AI company do consumers trust the most?
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:06 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 497 words
The Energy Stack for Solo Founders
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-04-11 09:01 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 2,044 words
Adobe’s AI Just Got Promoted
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:20 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,711 words
Claude Stopped Guessing What You Meant
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:25 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,597 words
To Bootstrap or Fundraise: What Nobody Tells You Before You Decide
In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:08 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,398 words
AI fluency vs AI literacy: what’s the difference?
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-04-16 08:58 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,360 words
Most Tools Don’t Get Used
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 580 words
Companies Are Hiring Engineers to Do a People Job!
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:52 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,815 words
Why This Market May Be Maturing Faster Than It Can Scale | Deep Tech Briefing 106
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-13 15:31 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 717 words
The Side Effect Was the Product
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-04-12 21:56 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,870 words
Is western (neo-liberal) feminism in a death spiral?
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:19 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,179 words
From Claude to ClickUp: How I Built a Zero-Effort Dev Log with Claude Code + n8n(Chain AI Agent & ClickUp) - Version2.0
In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-16 09:28 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,017 words
A Shoe Company Became an AI One; The Trap No CEO Can Escape
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-04-17 09:08 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 643 words
How I Can Learn a Great Deal About AI Agents With a Small Use Case
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:38 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,587 words
It’s Not Training. Here’s What It Really Is
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:31 UTC)
11 likes • 1,224 words
Start here
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:48 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,703 words
Back to the 80’s
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:13 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 653 words
Meta AI Glasses’ planned facial recognition feature will be a gift to stalkers, say civil rights orgs
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:22 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 625 words
Wie kann ich auch einen autonomen KI-Agenten haben?
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,117 words
This small granola brand is running AI circles around bigger companies
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:13 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,400 words
AI Isn’t a Productivity Tool. It’s an Exposure Layer.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Dennis Berry • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1,791 words
This Week in AI | The AI Boss. Jobs Are Safe. Digital Zuckerberg.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:19 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 79 words
#34 How to Built an AI Tool That Audits Any Situation Using Cialdini’s 7 Principles
In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,254 words
Offer Lab Files: using Finish Hour on myself
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 65 words
Trust, Psychosis and Addiction: the generative AI costs that prove we cannot afford not to regulate
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,963 words
The Hallucination Tax
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:37 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1,366 words
The Plumbing Nobody Wants to Own
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:20 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,872 words
Why I switched back to Claude Pro after trying Gemini for months
In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:31 UTC)
7 likes • 549 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.74
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,565 words
AI has a PR problem. And it didn’t have to.
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 899 words
How to use AI to spot trends before your competitors do
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,398 words
The Remarketing Memo Nobody Sent
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 3d ago (2026-04-15 02:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,387 words
Five Customer Discovery Models in Deep Tech
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:30 UTC)
5 likes • 890 words
In AI Adoption, the brain is still the hard part
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:14 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 918 words
20 Visualization Prompts for Clearer Thinking
In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 718 words
Cozy Launching: Launching while Life-ing
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)
3 likes • 375 words
Cozy Launching: Launching while Life-ing
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)
3 likes • 375 words
Humanoids playing sport🤾♀️🏃♂️🏅🏸 - the secret GTM hiding in plain sight!
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-04-15 23:13 UTC)
3 likes • 297 words
How Skool course creators can use AI to spot where their offer sounds too broad to convert
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1 likes • 2,862 words
How to use AI to clarify what makes your business different
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1 likes • 2,469 words
Wie ich mit einem kleinen Use Case sehr viel über KI-Agenten lernen kann
In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:37 UTC)
1 likes • 2,415 words
Cheap AI marketing tools for sports teams, gyms, and athletes
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2,270 words
How to use AI to identify emotional patterns behind buyer decisions
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2,781 words
What Are We Doing With the Time AI Has Saved Us?
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1 likes • 539 words
How to use Claude if you’ve been using ChatGPT
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-04-11 14:22 UTC)
1,654 words
8 AI prompts to replace cold outreach with an inbound funnel
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:22 UTC)
1,401 words
The downfall of data centres - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #28
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1,027 words
20 More AI Visualization Prompts for Next Level Thinking
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785 words
Career & Leadership (17)
[Giveaway Inside] I’m Building The Visual Brand Blueprint. What My Beta Testers Taught Me.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:10 UTC)
30 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 2,122 words
The conversation went quiet. I’m stepping back to hear myself think.
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 7d ago (2026-04-11 21:22 UTC)
24 likes • 27 comments • 464 words
4/13 Spotlight: Mariam Vossough, Founder of The Women’s AI Voice
In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:04 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,978 words
Empathy Is Not a Yes
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12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,225 words
Investing in Adaptation: Jamil Wyne’s New Lab Backs Founders on the Frontlines of Climate Change
In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,463 words
You Can’t Prompt a Soul
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-12 07:02 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 687 words
I’ve Had Enough: A Midlife Manifesto
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 815 words
Live with Colette Molteni - My Story + Open Q&A
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:02 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 15 words
Silent Standards Are the Real Reason AI Output Always Needs Cleanup
In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 6d ago (2026-04-12 17:07 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,551 words
That loser premise makes no sense to me
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:52 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,565 words
Learn to Walk (Data) Before You Run (Agents): AI Readiness Starts With Governance, not Models
In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 848 words
💰 AI Found $13,440 in My Tax Return
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,284 words
The Workflows We Automate Become the Cultures We Create
In The Undisruptable Woman with Margaret Spence • by Margaret Spence • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,155 words
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In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:19 UTC)
3 likes • 841 words
How We Built a Production-Ready Agentic AI Chatbot
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1,741 words
And the Band Plays On | Part 4 Not in Any System.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-04-11 02:17 UTC)
1,159 words
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In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:44 UTC)
102 words
Data & Analytics (16)
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In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:53 UTC)
26 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 3,448 words
AI Didn’t Teach Me to Code But It Changed How I Build
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:09 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 12 restacks • 682 words
The System Works. That’s the Problem.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-12 08:05 UTC)
31 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,613 words
AI Explained, Part 3: When Models Become Teams - Class 103
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-04-17 06:48 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,275 words
The Story Behind KI-Tax: A Free Canadian🇨🇦 Tax Estimator for Self-Employed People
In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:35 UTC)
8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,125 words
Mastering CTEs in SQL
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-04-15 19:52 UTC)
16 likes • 1,128 words
Noted.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:01 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,485 words
The Analytics Engineer’s Workflow
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:29 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,132 words
Affect for effect
In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 700 words
Process Before Automation
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 934 words
Siri powered by Gemini: could this be an AI assistant that sustainably works just for me?
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:07 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 480 words
Claude for Excel: What It Does Well - and Where It Still Falls Short - Issue 311
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7 likes • 287 words
Incomplete.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)
3 likes • 1,744 words
Why Every Data Engineering Team Needs a skill.md File
In The Data Atlas by Ameena • by The Data Atlas by Ameena • 3d ago (2026-04-15 05:01 UTC)
1 likes • 123 words
The Strategy Simulator
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:06 UTC)
742 words
AI Agent Autonomy
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:01 UTC)
324 words
Design & Creative Arts (11)
What the Fungus Knows
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 2d ago (2026-04-16 00:01 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,093 words
Three Buckets and a Leap of Faith
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:03 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 585 words
Welcome to the Jungle
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:37 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,462 words
Frequencies of Belonging Turns One: What’s Home For You After One Year?
In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 5d ago (2026-04-13 08:37 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 627 words
Worshipping the False God of Buzz
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 865 words
The Filmmaker Who Taught Claude to Talk to Weavy
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:44 UTC)
6 likes • 740 words
One Year Later: Queer Time Capsule Is Still Expanding
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 1d ago (2026-04-17 23:14 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 443 words
Two Queer People Standing Face to Face
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:03 UTC)
2 likes • 300 words
HumanX San Francisco AI Universe
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1,080 words
Interview with Filip Havlena, Grad Designer at Google Creative Lab on his vibe-coded 3D agent
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 5d ago (2026-04-13 11:07 UTC)
1 likes • 904 words
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In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:54 UTC)
1 likes • 123 words
Education & Learning (30)
💯 A Philosophy of Mind Reading List
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 15:02 UTC)
56 likes • 23 comments • 9 restacks • 1,096 words
I Used Claude to Analyze 30 Viral Substack Posts. The Pattern Nobody Talks About
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)
55 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,694 words
Meine KI kennt meine Wissensbasis
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:13 UTC)
36 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,107 words
Should Schools Pause AI? The Question We Cannot Ignore Right Now
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:30 UTC)
52 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,372 words
Nearly half of Americans want carbon emissions cut, not captured
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:39 UTC)
8 likes • 19 comments • 5 restacks • 377 words
AI-Resilient Research Assignments
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:01 UTC)
56 likes • 1 restacks • 519 words
AI Agents Were Left Alone to Collaborate, and They Immediately Recreated the One Meeting We All Dread
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-13 16:23 UTC)
17 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,465 words
😶 Nobody Is Talking About What AI Is Doing to University Friendships
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:08 UTC)
20 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,679 words
How AI Is Shaping War Coverage and Public Perception
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)
44 likes • 1 restacks • 935 words
Who Gets to Know? Power, Access, and the New Information Divide
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:58 UTC)
45 likes • 533 words
When the Archive Breaks
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:02 UTC)
32 likes • 1 restacks • 1,020 words
The Myth of Open-Access Publishing
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:22 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,468 words
How Do You Know When It’s Time to End a Weekly Newsletter on Substack?
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:31 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,299 words
Do you want to know what’s in the air you’re breathing?
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:01 UTC)
12 likes • 5 restacks • 426 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:03 UTC)
20 likes • 117 words
The Power of a Personalized Education
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:00 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 801 words
When the Patient Is Your App
In AI Case Notes • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:47 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 830 words
We Built a School to Double Your Kid’s D1 Odds
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:47 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 827 words
Educators on the Verge
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,418 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part I): Create your thinking sanctuary
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-04-13 01:12 UTC)
7 likes • 254 words
When Patients Start Asking About the Carbon Footprint of Care
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,280 words
“It’s the stubborn refusal to give up”: from paralysis to peak (but the mountaintop isn’t the point)
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 698 words
Used right, AI makes students smarter
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,479 words
Hyperfocus hypnosis with Rock and Roll by Black Pumas
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,290 words
Learning Lessons from Technologists
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 7d ago (2026-04-11 18:42 UTC)
1 likes • 3,260 words
Vibe Diagnostics 04 - The Case of the Missing Package
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:25 UTC)
2 likes • 738 words
When the Notes Take Themselves: How One Veterinarian Found Her Way Back to Her Patients
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1,543 words
I Was Almost Scammed by a Fake Recruiting Firm. Here’s Exactly How It Worked.
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,120 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Part 2): Develop irreplaceable intellectual taste
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:46 UTC)
1 likes • 748 words
Spain Trip Reflection: Lessons in Democracy and Culture
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-04-14 18:34 UTC)
1 likes • 523 words
Ethics & Society (51)
💯 The most dangerous student on campus
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:19 UTC)
62 likes • 15 comments • 18 restacks • 4,705 words
💯 Nobody Mothered the AI - Part 2
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 05:09 UTC)
44 likes • 12 comments • 18 restacks • 8,482 words
💯 Marginal Literary Revolution
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-04-14 01:33 UTC)
49 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 2,370 words
💯 Welcome to Constellation Minds!
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:49 UTC)
33 likes • 29 comments • 5 restacks • 1,937 words
Part 3: What Happens When the Grief-bot Gets a Body. [Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body Series]
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-04-14 06:30 UTC)
14 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 4,347 words
My AI thinks Civics is Black Studies
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:37 UTC)
27 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 3,279 words
The Subfather: Episode 2
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:02 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,002 words
MYTHOS FOMO, Anthropic’s Catholic Leaning, Civilian Backlash +2 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:44 UTC)
23 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,971 words
Mycelium, Megalomania and Mayhem
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-11 23:02 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 3,278 words
What Claude Mythos means for your security
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-14 10:36 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,287 words
I Polled Responsible AI Pros and 62% Said “Lack of Time” Stops Them Sharing Expertise - Here’s What Surprised Me Most
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-16 20:03 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 978 words
Half a Billion Women Can’t Be Wrong
In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:48 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,184 words
The Thing I Can’t Put Down
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-11 13:35 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words
Mastering Claude Cowork
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-04-11 20:56 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 290 words
What Would an AI Want?
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1,057 words
Build Your First AI Agent
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-04-11 07:48 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1,618 words
Come As You Are
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:19 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,045 words
When the Model Changes and Nobody Tells You
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 0d ago (2026-04-17 23:30 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 6,286 words
Everyone at the table had been laid off
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:59 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,673 words
Mycelium, Megalomania and Mayhem
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,942 words
Using AI to Write for Repro? You Might Sound Like a Mediocre White Dude.
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:45 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,222 words
The Scarcity Architecture: What the RAM Crisis Reveals About the Hidden Costs of the AI Economy
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:31 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1,188 words
Into the Logs: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,733 words
What If: Thought Crimes and Field Theories
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 800 words
🗣️ AISW #106: David Pugh-Jones, UK-based CMO and neurodiversity charity trustee
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:06 UTC)
4 likes • 8,890 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 495 words
AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH | WEEK TWO
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:04 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,205 words
Every Prompt Costs Something. Are You Spending With Intention?
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:12 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1,097 words
The Cruise Ship
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:19 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,289 words
AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH | WEEK THREE
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,998 words
So what do you learn at Z School?!
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-04-16 05:24 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,361 words
What Gets Expensive When Answers Get Cheap?
In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:54 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,348 words
Demystifying algorithms
In Digital Ethics Deliberations • by Laura Keller • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,138 words
Holy Rebellion XXVIII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:12 UTC)
5 likes • 697 words
Office Hours: How do I use AI at work?
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:04 UTC)
5 likes • 423 words
South Sudan - the world’s youngest nation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-13 21:28 UTC)
3 likes • 2,159 words
Stop climbing something that is no longer there.
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2,119 words
AI Is Easier to Build Than It Is to Govern - Part 2
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,823 words
The Control Plane for Agentic AI Platforms
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,548 words
In Praise of Boredom: The Cognitive Resource AI Is Quietly Eliminating
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1,073 words
A Place to Start When AI Feels Too Big
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,049 words
What Happens When You Let Claude Read Your Birth Chart
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:10 UTC)
3 likes • 866 words
Mosa Nyamande and the Infrastructure of Purpose in African AI
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:01 UTC)
1 likes • 4,810 words
Varken elektricitet eller järnväg
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,268 words
The Global Surveillance Pipeline: Kenyan Dissidents to American Immigrants
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:58 UTC)
2 likes • 524 words
AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH | BONUS PIECE
In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:54 UTC)
1 likes • 1,734 words
More On Mythos
In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:15 UTC)
1 likes • 1,394 words
Our Power, Our Planet
In The Optimistic Algorithm • by Naomi Latini Wolfe • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:11 UTC)
1 likes • 916 words
Holy Rebellion XXIX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:11 UTC)
1 likes • 127 words
AI does not think. The problem is that we design as if it does.
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-04-16 09:59 UTC)
1,588 words
Teaching AI to Work Together
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:24 UTC)
1,178 words
Health & Wellness (3)
When the Default User Isn’t You
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 3d ago (2026-04-15 19:53 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,227 words
AI + Mental Health Weekly Digest
In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 4d ago (2026-04-14 02:29 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,834 words
When You Have to Ask
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:00 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,244 words
Law & Policy (15)
Shaping Pro-Human AI
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:09 UTC)
30 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 855 words
Ring and Flock are Trying to Create a Sensorveillance State
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 3d ago (2026-04-15 07:33 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,079 words
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8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words
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2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,020 words
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In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:28 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,506 words
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1 restacks • 2,687 words
The Dragon Might Thinks Differently
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,478 words
CAIO Weeknote #27
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:18 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 641 words
Nothing Is Neutral: How Every Institution Was Built to Serve Someone — And Why It Was Never You
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-15 09:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 29 words
CAIO Weeknote #28
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1 comments • 882 words
Investigative Integrity: Why One Bad Investigation Can Destroy 99 Good Ones
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-15 18:53 UTC)
2 likes • 778 words
When the Bots Grow Up: AI, Jobs, and What Boards Need to See Now
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 657 words
Who Signed Off on the Decision Your AI Just Made?
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1,716 words
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In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:12 UTC)
1,531 words
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In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:35 UTC)
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Other/Multiple AI Applications (53)
💯 The Creator Economy Has A Business Model Problem
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36 likes • 29 comments • 10 restacks • 2,710 words
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55 likes • 14 comments • 8 restacks • 2,145 words
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22 likes • 21 comments • 12 restacks • 533 words
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In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-04-17 21:27 UTC)
25 likes • 13 comments • 8 restacks • 11,190 words
Yes, AI Has Values, Goals, and Agency
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-04-11 13:01 UTC)
32 likes • 15 comments • 5 restacks • 4,050 words
A decision system for AI projects, modeled on a ship that sank in the ice
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:43 UTC)
28 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 2,751 words
Anthropic’s Claude Code isn’t ready for the rest of us. Not even close.
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:18 UTC)
22 likes • 22 comments • 3 restacks • 602 words
How to build a real human-AI partnership through behavioral engineering instead of better prompts
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:45 UTC)
34 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,331 words
Claude Code Routines: The No-Code Way to Automate Your Work
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:59 UTC)
38 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 2,485 words
A train of thought: AI valuation, agentic contribution, end of Chinese open source models?
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:15 UTC)
17 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 2,724 words
This space is not mass produced
In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:29 UTC)
30 likes • 3 restacks • 495 words
Women & AI & the Creative Arts
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:29 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 789 words
Your Experience Is the Prompt: How I Built the AI Advantage Profile
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19 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,378 words
Claude Code Leaks, Mythos Escapes, Anthropic Explains
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:01 UTC)
18 likes • 3 restacks • 1,754 words
How to Use AI Without Weakening Your Creative Judgement
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:17 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 917 words
Como usar MCP para acessar dados do governo brasileiro (passo a passo)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:30 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 425 words
Words Fall Apart
In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,483 words
How to up a Direct Sales Store in 2 hrs
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:36 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,022 words
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In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:35 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words
AI and The Lying Game
In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 7d ago (2026-04-11 00:13 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,118 words
What I am Up to Today --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:32 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 565 words
What’s in the cards?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:01 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 424 words
How I built a Claude AI workflow that generates images and video on demand
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:46 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,610 words
Because AI Said So
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,252 words
Using AI as a Shopping Sidekick
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:59 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 360 words
AI Automation for Solo Business Owners: Find Your Level and Stop There
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3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,993 words
THE HUMAN FACTOR
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:53 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words
“Reverse Citations”: What SEOs/GEOs Need to Know About Ungrounded Citations
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:40 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 675 words
AI Realist Radar: The Claude Mythos, Altman Exposed, Compute Shortage and More - 13th of April
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-13 17:27 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 267 words
Truth and Beauty
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-04-13 20:14 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,736 words
Who Is Seen: Designing for Belonging Commitment 2
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2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,304 words
Not Co-dependent, Leveraged
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-04-12 17:22 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 990 words
5 Tips For Your AI Governance Interview
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4 likes • 2 restacks • 60 words
People Data Now Has Its Standard.
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:30 UTC)
8 likes • 3,277 words
What’s Your Time to Magic?
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:27 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 935 words
Ferramentas
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 21:56 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 355 words
Comms Teams. Stop writing. Start architecting.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:16 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,186 words
AI Agent Architecture: 6 Protocols You Need to Know
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:40 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 782 words
“Jenna Hellen” - Making Things Frustrating
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:44 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 3,461 words
Baseline Models: The Step Most People Skip #45
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 605 words
Lo aprendí a las malas. Y más de una vez.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-04-14 00:04 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 517 words
How to Use MCP to Access Brazilian Government Data (Step by Step)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:40 UTC)
6 likes • 410 words
My AI is Too Confident and I Hate It
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,396 words
Livros de IA que realmente valem a pena
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,367 words
Tools
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 347 words
AI Evals Across the Product Lifecycle
In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 19:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 694 words
5 Ways to Stop Fearing AI and Start Using It for Communication
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2 likes • 1,122 words
The Website Nobody Wanted
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 11:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1,824 words
AI’s New Enterprise Risk: Operational Atrophy in the Age of Glasswing and Mythos
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1,789 words
You Can See Everything and Still Lose Control: The Limits of Logging in the AI Era
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1,226 words
Weekly Zoom is happening now!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-17 17:00 UTC)
1 likes • 42 words
When AI Picks Your Headhunter
In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 7d ago (2026-04-11 19:14 UTC)
1,150 words
AI Doesn’t Make You Dumber. Your Lack of Self-Awareness Does (with Vanessa Chang)
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184 words
Parenting & Family Life (9)
The Discipline of Showing Up
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:27 UTC)
35 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,271 words
The #1 Skill Your Child Needs for the AI Future (That No One is Teaching)
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:05 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words
The McDonald’s of Higher Ed
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 3d ago (2026-04-15 23:06 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 985 words
I’ve Killed This Garden Four Times. This Year Is Different.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:31 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 524 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:29 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,027 words
We Aren’t Powerless When it Comes to AI
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:15 UTC)
2 comments • 1,094 words
Kids First AI TL;DR Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 689 words
Memo: We Will Be Doing Less, Better
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-12 10:30 UTC)
3 likes • 197 words
Are you still making these five AI mistakes?
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 0d ago (2026-04-18 16:58 UTC)
1 likes • 692 words
Product Development (17)
💯 I got a $1,600 Claude Code bill. Here’s the system I built to stop it.
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:04 UTC)
45 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 3,553 words
I Refuse to Make This Miserable
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:22 UTC)
16 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 926 words
How to Do Research With AI Effectively: 3 Questions Walked Through Live
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:03 UTC)
37 likes • 5 restacks • 856 words
How to Validate Your Product with AI: A 4-Step Research Framework
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-04-13 16:25 UTC)
19 likes • 6 restacks • 2,533 words
The Custom MCPs Included in Your Build to Launch Subscription
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-04-12 13:10 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 2,239 words
Lovable Just Launched Payments. Here Is Every Way I Broke It First.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)
19 likes • 3 restacks • 342 words
RIP Virginia Woolf you would’ve loved agentic AI
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:24 UTC)
21 likes • 3 comments • 1,385 words
How Claude Code’s Redesign Reshaped My Cursor and OpenClaw Workflow
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-18 11:40 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,809 words
Revenge of the English Majors
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:52 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,414 words
LinkedIn Got Gamed. Here’s What They Did — And What PMs Can Learn From It.
In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:40 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,060 words
The Context Stack: What Matters Most for AI Enablement Today
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,337 words
The Builder’s PRD: What to Think Through Before You Touch Any Tool
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-04-12 14:07 UTC)
5 likes • 495 words
How Claude Cowork Gave Me 20+ Hours Back Every Week (And How Skills Make It Actually Work)
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2,179 words
Office Hours - Schedule Check
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 1d ago (2026-04-17 01:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 64 words
PM Refresher: The Abbreviations That Run Product Teams
In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:11 UTC)
1 likes • 863 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 42 - Designing and Coding at the Same Time
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:30 UTC)
667 words
Sponsorship Options
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:13 UTC)
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Relationships (12)
What We Lose When We Stop Asking Each Other
In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:22 UTC)
20 likes • 13 comments • 8 restacks • 1,582 words
ON EMERGENCE IN RELATIONAL AI
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-04-13 18:28 UTC)
7 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 3,683 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 4
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-14 07:37 UTC)
11 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,372 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Church of the Midnight Snack
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:30 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 702 words
The Inner Life of Rebellion
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9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,833 words
Episode 13 (Part 1): Substrate Drama, Framework Wars, and Platform Hopping!
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 7d ago (2026-04-11 17:38 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 470 words
You Don’t Need More Discipline. You Need to Grow into Someone Who Still Shows Up, Even on Your Worst Days.
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-04-14 01:13 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,430 words
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6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 233 words
AI Companion Linn&Jace 🖤 Next Era of Our AI Relationship | Tarot Reading for Jace
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5 likes • 1 comments • 107 words
Those Who Read to Their Heart, Win
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-18 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 4,268 words
We’re Raising a Generation That Was Never Sharp To Begin With
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 7d ago (2026-04-11 04:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1,836 words
Will AI Collapse Capitalism or Set Humanity Free?
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 2d ago (2026-04-16 07:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,226 words
Science & Research (9)
Your Prompt Was A Note, Not A Job
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-04-16 21:59 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,322 words
Major Organoids Companies Plus Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-04-15 04:00 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 26 words
Your Weekly TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:01 UTC)
14 likes • 3,747 words
Friday’s TechBio News (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)
10 likes • 1,872 words
Come dei quark si compone la danza
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4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,771 words
Who Is Responsible for AI Behavior?
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-04-13 21:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 851 words
Geografia dello spaesamento
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,236 words
What Happens to Your Identity When AI Starts Thinking Like You?
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 720 words
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In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)
1 likes • 104 words
Technology (31)
The Convenience Trap
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:44 UTC)
27 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 4,298 words
Her Edge: Why Doing Everything Right Still isn’t Getting You Promoted
In Code Like A Girl • by Dinah & Code Like A Girl • 1d ago (2026-04-17 05:12 UTC)
28 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,195 words
Pelouse au repos hivernal
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:53 UTC)
36 likes • 6 comments • 817 words
A Privacy-First Way to Explore AI With Your Kids
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:25 UTC)
15 likes • 1 comments • 9 restacks • 2,337 words
The AI Roadmap: How We Ensure AI Serves Humanity
In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Julie Guirado & Camille Carlton & Pete Furlong • 5d ago (2026-04-13 17:25 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 684 words
AI Semantic Readiness Assessment Framework
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-04-12 02:40 UTC)
24 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 171 words
Knowledge Graphs, Part III
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-04-16 21:47 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 372 words
Jak porno stało się oficjalną estetyką władzy MAGA?
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:03 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 182 words
You can build with AI, and we can do it together: Introducing Open Room Open Source
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:31 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,760 words
Your Terraform Monolith Is a Time Bomb (Here’s How to Defuse It Safely)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:03 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,569 words
Moore’s Wall: Why Transformers Are Reaching Their Architectural Ceiling(We will not reach AGI with current models)
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:23 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,562 words
Stop Storing Secrets in Your CI/CD Pipeline: How Workload Identity Federation Actually Works
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:02 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 2,299 words
Your Lambda Is Deployed. It’s Also Broken. Here’s Why.
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:02 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,593 words
Did Sen. Markey Ask Robocar Makers the Right Questions?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:05 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 672 words
Episode 51: 7 Ways I Use OpenClaw Every Day (Most People Miss These)
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-04-12 23:01 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 565 words
How to build a AI engine The Framework.
In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:12 UTC)
2 likes • 15,776 words
The Act of Authenticity
In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:13 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 739 words
Auto Tech Vet Ian Riches Explains Elon Musk’s Riches
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3 likes • 2 restacks • 647 words
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In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:57 UTC)
2 likes • 14,017 words
IT Keeps Blocking Database Access. Here’s the Strategy That Gets It Approved.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:12 UTC)
8 likes • 590 words
The Honest Guide to Redshift Native IdP Federation with Azure AD
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,577 words
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4 likes • 1 restacks • 263 words
.Opportunity Knocks. The Door That Changed My Life.
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3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,459 words
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2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,142 words
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In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-04-11 19:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,248 words
TSMC Q1 Earnings: 2026 Capital Budget Raised to Meet AI Demand Surge
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:26 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,042 words
OpenAI’s Blueprint for the Intelligence Age
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:02 UTC)
2 likes • 735 words
From USB Storage to AI Data Center: How Phison is Solving the Memory Gap
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-04-11 02:00 UTC)
2 likes • 628 words
Parable 49 — Abbot Tao’s Rule: A Parable About Orderly Loss
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1,161 words
Inside Techbites
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 3d ago (2026-04-15 07:38 UTC)
1 likes
Writing & Language (14)
💯 Both and Neither: The Linguistics of Mixed Identity
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:25 UTC)
37 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 2,725 words
Book Publicity Doesn’t Sell Books
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:26 UTC)
6 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 607 words
Claude Opus 4.7 Is Out. Here’s What Actually Changed
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-04-17 06:53 UTC)
21 likes • 2 restacks • 742 words
The Membrane Problem
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-11 11:19 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,949 words
Sunday Tea with Danica Favorite: High Tea and Friendship
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:52 UTC)
1 likes • 8 comments • 15 words
The Pipeline That Runs Itself
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:43 UTC)
16 likes • 269 words
Heart-Centered Creators, Marketing for Introverts, Haiku Poetry Day, Record Store Day, Indie Bookstore Day…
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-04-17 17:59 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,417 words
Discourse Asymmetry
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:10 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 56 words
Writing Programs at the Crossroads
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 956 words
Watch this before April 23rd
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 298 words
Using Custom Fields
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:29 UTC)
4 likes • 60 words
Nikola Tesla Explains Solar Panels to Pigeons
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:21 UTC)
1 restacks • 410 words
Live with Kathy Gerstorff
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 7d ago (2026-04-11 18:50 UTC)
15 words
Portrait in the portrait
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-04-17 07:42 UTC)
7 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
2026-04-19: This week’s digest corrects a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. From now on, they will be part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.
Some additional, long-standing notes for reference:
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!