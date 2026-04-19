Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.

The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. This now includes articles published in the She Writes AI Community newsletter, such as Herstory profiles, author interviews, or guest posts. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the self-nomination form with them!

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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, April 19, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 409 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 695 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Soulful Learning With AI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 41 likes • 41 comments • 7 restacks • 1,871 words

Summary: Social media taught us what happens when engagement outruns safety. AI is giving us another chance to get it right.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dallas Payne • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 35 likes • 43 comments • 5 restacks • 2,258 words

Summary: She asked Claude to read her resume and there were tears



In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Farida Khalaf & Karen Spinner • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:03 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 22 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 2,336 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 6: If you can’t detect AI writing, you’re asking the wrong question. The real challenge is preserving human meaning, not...



In She Writes AI Community • by Farida Khalaf & Celeste Garcia & SheWritesAI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:03 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,816 words

Summary: Watch now | AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 1: How women’s contributions have often been erased from AI history & why women’s voices matter to build acc...



In She Writes AI Community • by SheWritesAI & Farida Khalaf & AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:08 UTC)

Category: (no category) • 10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,832 words

Summary: AI Everywhere, Vol. 1, Ch. 5: AI Cinema: Between craft, collapse, and the possibility of a new language



Featured Articles (10)

In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 5d ago (2026-04-13 15:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 378 likes • 49 comments • 69 restacks • 2,037 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: the battles over AI are no longer just about the tech



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:25 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 150 likes • 24 comments • 50 restacks • 6,645 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI needs to be raised, not just sired. Who is doing the raising.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 100 likes • 55 comments • 33 restacks • 2,864 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: It’s not you, it’s Substack. Reach drops, features that feel like bugs, and how to break the loop.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-04-17 07:52 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 106 likes • 29 comments • 23 restacks • 3,308 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Opus 4.7 Cheat Sheet for AI Learners, Writers, Knowledge Workers, Vibe Coders & System Builders



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Dr Sam Illingworth • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:06 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 73 likes • 44 comments • 22 restacks • 2,488 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I ran 500 API calls with Sonnet 4.5 and Opus 4.7 to find out if tone affects Claude’s answer quality and token consumption.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:02 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 22 comments • 18 restacks • 1,178 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: One year of building in public, 17K-member AI newsletter community, three built-in products, and discounts that make your Substack paid subscriptio...



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Dr Sam Illingworth • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:30 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 54 likes • 45 comments • 11 restacks • 2,107 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 23 AI prompts for educators, researchers, and learners — plus a free tool to audit your assessments for “integrity debt”. AI detectors don’t work. ...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:16 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 94 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 2,113 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A test-driven review of Atoms.dev, the multi-agent AI platform for solo founders. Includes Atoms vs Lovable vs Replit comparison and a live SEO/AIO...



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-16 06:31 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 111 likes • 20 restacks • 1,984 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: New research shows that offloading learning tasks to AI can improve - rather than erode - human thinking and learning



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-04-13 06:46 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 62 likes • 26 comments • 14 restacks • 3,845 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A plain-English guide to how language models actually work, and what “better” really means when a new model ships.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:01 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 32 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 1,038 words

Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:47 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 28 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,183 words

Summary: One thing all the businesses winning with AI content had in common. It’s not what you think it is.



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-15 21:25 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 31 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,311 words

Summary: Every way to build an MCP. Which MCP pattern fits your project, how to build it step by step, what works and what breaks. Every command verified fr...



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:11 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 19 likes • 6 restacks • 706 words

Summary: TPO Portfolio Recap, SaaS Meltdown & Ceasefire Breakdown



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:04 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 24 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,856 words

Summary: Anthropic built its most powerful model ever and we all have the cybersecurity scaries



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:02 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 26 likes • 4 comments • 1,631 words

Summary: How a Shortcut Makes Your Phone Block Distractions



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:03 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 19 likes • 4 restacks • 5,567 words

Summary: I have 71 prompts in the Prompt-Led Vault. These are the 15 a Product Manager should run first, and why every single one changes the moment Claude ...



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 3 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 2,189 words

Summary: Mainly written for consultants, knowledge workers, and teachers



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:50 UTC)

Category: Technology • 17 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 834 words

Summary: A Comprehensive Global Job Market Survey, 2024—2026



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:09 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 13 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 802 words

Summary: Legitimation Paradox. Part 2 PredPol Is Dead. The Bias Isn’t



AI & ML Techniques (35)

In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 7d ago (2026-04-11 03:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,330 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 707 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:10 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,722 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:12 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 5,383 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-11 22:49 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:28 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 21:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 582 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-15 21:10 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,089 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 00:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 44 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-04-11 22:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 03:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 01:38 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:39 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:37 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,570 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:49 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,411 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:23 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 21 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-15 02:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 5d ago (2026-04-13 03:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,984 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 3d ago (2026-04-15 04:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,246 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-14 07:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,930 words



In Learn AI • by Sara Nóbrega • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,712 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:34 UTC)

3 likes • 501 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 11 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-13 22:28 UTC)

1 restacks • 4 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-12 13:30 UTC)

2 likes • 784 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,025 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1,559 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1,312 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:40 UTC)

1 likes • 680 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:54 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 0d ago (2026-04-18 08:30 UTC)

1,637 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 6d ago (2026-04-12 05:00 UTC)

1,452 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-16 03:59 UTC)

1,038 words



Business & Strategy (61)

In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:57 UTC)

57 likes • 7 comments • 17 restacks • 878 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-11 14:00 UTC)

31 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,022 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 7d ago (2026-04-11 21:38 UTC)

47 likes • 6 restacks • 211 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 3d ago (2026-04-15 15:31 UTC)

32 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 575 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:11 UTC)

41 likes • 5 restacks • 144 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:47 UTC)

22 likes • 8 restacks • 555 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 18:20 UTC)

21 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,043 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:11 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,284 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:19 UTC)

24 likes • 3 restacks • 3,598 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:11 UTC)

9 likes • 8 restacks • 1,710 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 7d ago (2026-04-11 06:25 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,011 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-04-13 13:47 UTC)

17 likes • 5 restacks • 2,602 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:03 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,681 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:06 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 497 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 7d ago (2026-04-11 09:01 UTC)

13 likes • 4 restacks • 2,044 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:20 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,711 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:25 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,597 words



In Building Both • by Katie Blouin • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:08 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,398 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-04-16 08:58 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,360 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 580 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:52 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,815 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-13 15:31 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 717 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-04-12 21:56 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,870 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:19 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,179 words



In In Silico, In Soul. • by Xian • 2d ago (2026-04-16 09:28 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,017 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-04-17 09:08 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 643 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:38 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,587 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:31 UTC)

11 likes • 1,224 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:48 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 2,703 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:13 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 653 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-04-14 04:22 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 625 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,117 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:13 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,400 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana & Dennis Berry • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1,791 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:19 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 79 words



In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,254 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 65 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,963 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:37 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1,366 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,872 words



In AI & Marketing with Annika Helendi • by Annika Helendi • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:31 UTC)

7 likes • 549 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,565 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 899 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,398 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 3d ago (2026-04-15 02:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,387 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:30 UTC)

5 likes • 890 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:14 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 918 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 718 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)

3 likes • 375 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)

3 likes • 375 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-04-15 23:13 UTC)

3 likes • 297 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,862 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-04-13 16:52 UTC)

1 likes • 2,469 words



In Bianca J. Schulz • by Bianca Schulz • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:37 UTC)

1 likes • 2,415 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,270 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-04-18 14:22 UTC)

2,781 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:46 UTC)

1 likes • 539 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 7d ago (2026-04-11 14:22 UTC)

1,654 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:22 UTC)

1,401 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 5d ago (2026-04-13 06:43 UTC)

1,027 words



In AI for Executives • by Eva, AI for Executives • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:45 UTC)

785 words



Career & Leadership (17)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:10 UTC)

30 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 2,122 words



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 7d ago (2026-04-11 21:22 UTC)

24 likes • 27 comments • 464 words



In Badass Women in AI • by Badass Women in AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:04 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,978 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:55 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,225 words



In Re-Gen AI: It’s Not All Bad News • by Anu • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,463 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by Lucy Blachnia • 6d ago (2026-04-12 07:02 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 687 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:30 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 815 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:02 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 15 words



In Human in the Loop: Lead Where AI Can Follow • by Karen Sergeant • 6d ago (2026-04-12 17:07 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,551 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:52 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 4,565 words



In The Practical AI Strategist • by The Practical AI Strategist • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:32 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 848 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,284 words



In The Undisruptable Woman with Margaret Spence • by Margaret Spence • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,155 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:19 UTC)

3 likes • 841 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1,741 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 7d ago (2026-04-11 02:17 UTC)

1,159 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:44 UTC)

102 words



Data & Analytics (16)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:53 UTC)

26 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 3,448 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:09 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 12 restacks • 682 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-12 08:05 UTC)

31 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,613 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-04-17 06:48 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 2,275 words



In Next in Data • by Nazan | NextInData • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:35 UTC)

8 likes • 7 restacks • 1,125 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-04-15 19:52 UTC)

16 likes • 1,128 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:01 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,485 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:29 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 1,132 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 700 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 934 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:07 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 480 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:01 UTC)

7 likes • 287 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)

3 likes • 1,744 words



In The Data Atlas by Ameena • by The Data Atlas by Ameena • 3d ago (2026-04-15 05:01 UTC)

1 likes • 123 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:06 UTC)

742 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:01 UTC)

324 words



Design & Creative Arts (11)

In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 2d ago (2026-04-16 00:01 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,093 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:03 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 585 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:37 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,462 words



In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 5d ago (2026-04-13 08:37 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 627 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 865 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:44 UTC)

6 likes • 740 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 1d ago (2026-04-17 23:14 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 443 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:03 UTC)

2 likes • 300 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1,080 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 5d ago (2026-04-13 11:07 UTC)

1 likes • 904 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:54 UTC)

1 likes • 123 words



Education & Learning (30)

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 15:02 UTC)

56 likes • 23 comments • 9 restacks • 1,096 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)

55 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,694 words



In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:13 UTC)

36 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 2,107 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:30 UTC)

52 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,372 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:39 UTC)

8 likes • 19 comments • 5 restacks • 377 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:01 UTC)

56 likes • 1 restacks • 519 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-13 16:23 UTC)

17 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 1,465 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-04-16 13:08 UTC)

20 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,679 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:01 UTC)

44 likes • 1 restacks • 935 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:58 UTC)

45 likes • 533 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:02 UTC)

32 likes • 1 restacks • 1,020 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:22 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,468 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:31 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,299 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:01 UTC)

12 likes • 5 restacks • 426 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:03 UTC)

20 likes • 117 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:00 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 801 words



In AI Case Notes • by Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:47 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 830 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:47 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 827 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,418 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-04-13 01:12 UTC)

7 likes • 254 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,280 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 698 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,479 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,290 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 7d ago (2026-04-11 18:42 UTC)

1 likes • 3,260 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:25 UTC)

2 likes • 738 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,543 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,120 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:46 UTC)

1 likes • 748 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-04-14 18:34 UTC)

1 likes • 523 words



Ethics & Society (51)

In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:19 UTC)

62 likes • 15 comments • 18 restacks • 4,705 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 05:09 UTC)

44 likes • 12 comments • 18 restacks • 8,482 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-04-14 01:33 UTC)

49 likes • 14 comments • 12 restacks • 2,370 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:49 UTC)

33 likes • 29 comments • 5 restacks • 1,937 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-04-14 06:30 UTC)

14 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 4,347 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-04-17 22:37 UTC)

27 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 3,279 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:02 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,002 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:44 UTC)

23 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,971 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-11 23:02 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 3,278 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-14 10:36 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,287 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-16 20:03 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 978 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:48 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,184 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-11 13:35 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,809 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-04-11 20:56 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 290 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1,057 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-04-11 07:48 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 1,618 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:19 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,045 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 0d ago (2026-04-17 23:30 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 6,286 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:59 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,673 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 7d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,942 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:45 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,222 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1,188 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,733 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 800 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:06 UTC)

4 likes • 8,890 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 495 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:04 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 2,205 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:12 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1,097 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,289 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,998 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-04-16 05:24 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,361 words



In The Asking Principle: Notes by Mari Sekino • by Mari Sekino • 5d ago (2026-04-13 07:54 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,348 words



In Digital Ethics Deliberations • by Laura Keller • 3d ago (2026-04-15 06:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,138 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-11 15:12 UTC)

5 likes • 697 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:04 UTC)

5 likes • 423 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-13 21:28 UTC)

3 likes • 2,159 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2,119 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,823 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,548 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1,073 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,049 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:10 UTC)

3 likes • 866 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:01 UTC)

1 likes • 4,810 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 1d ago (2026-04-17 16:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,268 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-04-17 20:58 UTC)

2 likes • 524 words



In From Intentions to Impact • by Louise Humpington • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:54 UTC)

1 likes • 1,734 words



In The Stillpoint • by Emily Reid • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:15 UTC)

1 likes • 1,394 words



In The Optimistic Algorithm • by Naomi Latini Wolfe • 2d ago (2026-04-16 19:11 UTC)

1 likes • 916 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:11 UTC)

1 likes • 127 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-04-16 09:59 UTC)

1,588 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:24 UTC)

1,178 words



Health & Wellness (3)

In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 3d ago (2026-04-15 19:53 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,227 words



In Human in the Loop • by Mary Feamster • 4d ago (2026-04-14 02:29 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,834 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-17 11:00 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,244 words



Law & Policy (15)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:09 UTC)

30 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 855 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 3d ago (2026-04-15 07:33 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,079 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-04-15 08:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:00 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 3,020 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:28 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,506 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:39 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,687 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,478 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:18 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 641 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-15 09:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 29 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-04-18 05:55 UTC)

1 comments • 882 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-04-15 18:53 UTC)

2 likes • 778 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 657 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:08 UTC)

1,716 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:12 UTC)

1,531 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-13 14:35 UTC)

1,316 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (53)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:55 UTC)

36 likes • 29 comments • 10 restacks • 2,710 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:51 UTC)

55 likes • 14 comments • 8 restacks • 2,145 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:07 UTC)

22 likes • 21 comments • 12 restacks • 533 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-04-17 21:27 UTC)

25 likes • 13 comments • 8 restacks • 11,190 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 7d ago (2026-04-11 13:01 UTC)

32 likes • 15 comments • 5 restacks • 4,050 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:43 UTC)

28 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 2,751 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:18 UTC)

22 likes • 22 comments • 3 restacks • 602 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:45 UTC)

34 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 1,331 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:59 UTC)

38 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 2,485 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:15 UTC)

17 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 2,724 words



In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:29 UTC)

30 likes • 3 restacks • 495 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-16 18:29 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 789 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-04-13 10:55 UTC)

19 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 3,378 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-04-12 15:01 UTC)

18 likes • 3 restacks • 1,754 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-04-17 13:17 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 917 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:30 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 425 words



In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 6d ago (2026-04-12 16:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,483 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-16 23:36 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,022 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:35 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 839 words



In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 7d ago (2026-04-11 00:13 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,118 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:32 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 565 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-04-18 12:01 UTC)

12 likes • 1 restacks • 424 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:46 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,610 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,252 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:59 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 360 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:16 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,993 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:53 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-14 15:40 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 675 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-13 17:27 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 267 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-04-13 20:14 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,736 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:25 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,304 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-04-12 17:22 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 990 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-04-15 18:34 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 60 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:30 UTC)

8 likes • 3,277 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-16 14:27 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 935 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 21:56 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 355 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-04-15 00:16 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,186 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:40 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 782 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:44 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 3,461 words



In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:27 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 605 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-04-14 00:04 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 517 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-18 10:40 UTC)

6 likes • 410 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,396 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,367 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 347 words



In Data Science x AI • by Stella Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-14 19:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 694 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-04-14 03:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,122 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 3d ago (2026-04-15 11:52 UTC)

1 likes • 1,824 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:06 UTC)

1 likes • 1,789 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1,226 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-17 17:00 UTC)

1 likes • 42 words



In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 7d ago (2026-04-11 19:14 UTC)

1,150 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:12 UTC)

184 words



Parenting & Family Life (9)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-04-16 17:27 UTC)

35 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,271 words



In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:05 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,334 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 3d ago (2026-04-15 23:06 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 985 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-15 10:31 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 524 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-04-13 19:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,027 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:15 UTC)

2 comments • 1,094 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:55 UTC)

1 restacks • 689 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-12 10:30 UTC)

3 likes • 197 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 0d ago (2026-04-18 16:58 UTC)

1 likes • 692 words



Product Development (17)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:04 UTC)

45 likes • 23 comments • 7 restacks • 3,553 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:22 UTC)

16 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 926 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-11 10:03 UTC)

37 likes • 5 restacks • 856 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-04-13 16:25 UTC)

19 likes • 6 restacks • 2,533 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 6d ago (2026-04-12 13:10 UTC)

18 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 2,239 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:01 UTC)

19 likes • 3 restacks • 342 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:24 UTC)

21 likes • 3 comments • 1,385 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-18 11:40 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,809 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:52 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,414 words



In Product In Progress • by Darshana • 4d ago (2026-04-14 13:40 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,060 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-04-15 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,337 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-04-12 14:07 UTC)

5 likes • 495 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2,179 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 1d ago (2026-04-17 01:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 64 words



In Product Management with Mani Grewal • by Product Management with Mani • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:11 UTC)

1 likes • 863 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-15 20:30 UTC)

667 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:13 UTC)

158 words



Relationships (12)

In The Awen Lab • by Cara Thomas • 2d ago (2026-04-16 15:22 UTC)

20 likes • 13 comments • 8 restacks • 1,582 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-04-13 18:28 UTC)

7 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 3,683 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-14 07:37 UTC)

11 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 1,372 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-04-11 12:30 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 702 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:39 UTC)

9 likes • 5 restacks • 1,833 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 7d ago (2026-04-11 17:38 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 470 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-04-14 01:13 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 1,430 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Calder Quinn & Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-04-15 14:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 233 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 4d ago (2026-04-14 14:13 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 107 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-18 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 4,268 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 7d ago (2026-04-11 04:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1,836 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 2d ago (2026-04-16 07:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,226 words



Science & Research (9)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-04-16 21:59 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,322 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-04-15 04:00 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 26 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-04-13 04:01 UTC)

14 likes • 3,747 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)

10 likes • 1,872 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-17 06:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,771 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 5d ago (2026-04-13 21:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 851 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,236 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 720 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-04-17 04:01 UTC)

1 likes • 104 words



Technology (31)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-04-14 20:44 UTC)

27 likes • 12 comments • 6 restacks • 4,298 words



In Code Like A Girl • by Dinah & Code Like A Girl • 1d ago (2026-04-17 05:12 UTC)

28 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,195 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-04-12 06:53 UTC)

36 likes • 6 comments • 817 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:25 UTC)

15 likes • 1 comments • 9 restacks • 2,337 words



In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Julie Guirado & Camille Carlton & Pete Furlong • 5d ago (2026-04-13 17:25 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 684 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-04-12 02:40 UTC)

24 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 171 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-04-16 21:47 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 372 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-04-16 16:03 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 182 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:31 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 1,760 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-04-15 12:03 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,569 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-04-12 19:23 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,562 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 2,299 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:02 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,593 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-04-16 11:05 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 672 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-04-12 23:01 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 565 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 14:12 UTC)

2 likes • 15,776 words



In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 1d ago (2026-04-17 15:13 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 739 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 0d ago (2026-04-18 17:43 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 647 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-04-14 01:52 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 526 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 1d ago (2026-04-17 10:57 UTC)

2 likes • 14,017 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-04-12 20:12 UTC)

8 likes • 590 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-04-13 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,577 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 3d ago (2026-04-15 16:49 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 263 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 6d ago (2026-04-12 11:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,459 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-04-17 12:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,142 words



In Soul Hacked AI Labs • by Soul Hacked AI Labs • 7d ago (2026-04-11 19:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,248 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-16 10:26 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,042 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 735 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-04-11 02:00 UTC)

2 likes • 628 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-14 22:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1,161 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 3d ago (2026-04-15 07:38 UTC)

1 likes



Writing & Language (14)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-14 12:25 UTC)

37 likes • 14 comments • 16 restacks • 2,725 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-04-14 16:26 UTC)

6 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 607 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 1d ago (2026-04-17 06:53 UTC)

21 likes • 2 restacks • 742 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 7d ago (2026-04-11 11:19 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 1,949 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-12 22:52 UTC)

1 likes • 8 comments • 15 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-04-12 09:43 UTC)

16 likes • 269 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-04-17 17:59 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,417 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-16 12:10 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 56 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 4d ago (2026-04-14 17:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 956 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-18 15:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 298 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-04-14 09:29 UTC)

4 likes • 60 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-04-14 11:21 UTC)

1 restacks • 410 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 7d ago (2026-04-11 18:50 UTC)

15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 1d ago (2026-04-17 07:42 UTC)

7 words









No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

2026-04-19: This week’s digest corrects a long-standing omission: collaborative articles that were published by our members in the She Writes AI Community newsletter itself were not being picked up for these digests. From now on, they will be part of the Jointly Authored / Collaborative Articles section at the top of each digest.

Some additional, long-standing notes for reference: Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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