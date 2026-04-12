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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, April 12, 2026

3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 363 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 680 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles





Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dallas Payne • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 34 comments • 4 restacks • 2,258 words

Summary: She asked Claude to read her resume and there were tears



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:49 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 4 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 777 words

Summary: Watch now | After a Substack Live fail, I interview Ellen Britt on Zoom about her journey from ER PA to AI App Builder



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & JHong • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:46 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 10 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 2,404 words

Summary: Cinema, AI, and the Human Need That Keeps Defeating the Machine



Featured Articles (10)

In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-04-04 12:08 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 190 likes • 27 comments • 80 restacks • 1,595 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On abundance as a test of self. ✷ On the fantasy of stepping away from the machine. ✷ On the illusion that style is transferable. ✷ On why we need ...



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 90 likes • 71 comments • 22 restacks • 4,414 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The Follow Up to “What Substack Doesn’t Tell You About Your Subscribers.” I went and got more data, it’s not pretty.



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:39 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 158 likes • 20 comments • 23 restacks • 896 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Artemis, Star Trek, old dreams, and why science still fills me with wonder and hope



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:14 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 76 likes • 62 comments • 20 restacks • 1,219 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI Blew My Mind community shares moments when AI changed how they work and think. Plus your last chance to get 30% off Premium.



In Rising Tide • by Helen Toner • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 127 likes • 16 comments • 28 restacks • 1,395 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: We’ve entered the fuzzy cloud of “AGI-ish”—now we need more specific and ambitious milestones



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:23 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 38 likes • 22 comments • 17 restacks • 3,320 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Rand, Pound, and second-hand prose



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:50 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 49 likes • 19 comments • 15 restacks • 2,835 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How a greenhouse-inspired AI system tracks your half-formed ideas, cross-references them over weeks, and flags the exact moment they’re worth turni...



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 45 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,487 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On manufactured belonging, gendered cons, and why we fall for both



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:26 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 87 likes • 3 comments • 11 restacks • 779 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Anthropic slipped Cowork’s most interesting behavior into a support article. I turned it into a Karpathy-inspired system that gets smarter without ...



In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Camille Carlton & Julie Guirado & Pete Furlong • 4d ago (2026-04-07 09:01 UTC)

Category: Technology • 82 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 484 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A better path is possible with AI



Wildcard Picks (10)

In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 35 likes • 14 comments • 6 restacks • 604 words

Summary: Ready-to-use AI prompts for hero sections and interactive hover effects. Grab them and make them yours!



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:31 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 10 likes • 20 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words

Summary: on finish lines, feedback loops, and sharing the thing



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:31 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 17 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,197 words

Summary: A follow-up to my recent collaboration with Joel Salinas from Leadership in Change



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:00 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 25 likes • 9 comments • 264 words

Summary: My paid subscribers can now search my entire prompt library from inside Claude. Here is the architecture, the prompts, and the security mistake I a...



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-10 12:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 18 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,706 words

Summary: Why the Global South is financially excluded?



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 21:51 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 23 likes • 5 restacks • 660 words

Summary: Japan is the latest country to amend its privacy law to foster AI development. By undoing digital rights, countries might be opening the door to a ...



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-04-05 00:36 UTC)

Category: Technology • 18 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,397 words

Summary: We all have systems for organizing things. Sometimes these systems are expressed outwards, like organizing a spice rack or a closet. Humans interac...



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:04 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,856 words

Summary: Anthropic built its most powerful model ever and we all have the cybersecurity scaries



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:22 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 11 likes • 5 restacks • 3,258 words

Summary: And Odile Crick’s disturbing “contributions” to her husband’s work



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:49 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 1 restacks • 1,174 words

Summary: I woke up to some surreal news.



AI & ML Techniques (37)

In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-04-06 17:01 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 2,208 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 06:50 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 33 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:00 UTC)

5 likes • 4 restacks • 3,373 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-05 11:24 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,168 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:25 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:22 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-08 19:29 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,298 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-09 09:12 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 890 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 03:14 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 00:55 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-04-10 04:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,987 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 524 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-05 01:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:07 UTC)

5 likes • 15 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 01:24 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:16 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,814 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-07 19:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,731 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-04-11 16:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,570 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-10 23:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 0d ago (2026-04-11 03:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,330 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-04-10 21:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 825 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 85 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-11 22:49 UTC)

1 restacks • 20 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-11 22:25 UTC)

1 restacks • 15 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 11 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 918 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-10 23:50 UTC)

2 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:54 UTC)

3,387 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 01:58 UTC)

1 likes • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 00:10 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:32 UTC)

1 likes • 2 words



In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:01 UTC)

969 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:22 UTC)

881 words



Business & Strategy (40)

In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-04-04 00:24 UTC)

47 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 913 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:43 UTC)

20 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,398 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-04-06 10:15 UTC)

37 likes • 5 restacks • 153 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)

26 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,838 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:59 UTC)

33 likes • 5 restacks • 319 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:54 UTC)

30 likes • 6 restacks • 175 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 4d ago (2026-04-07 07:20 UTC)

21 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 468 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-04-08 09:53 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,762 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:17 UTC)

27 likes • 4 restacks • 3,455 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-05 05:49 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,682 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-04-06 16:02 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,089 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:21 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,850 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:20 UTC)

8 likes • 6 restacks • 3,504 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 0d ago (2026-04-11 06:25 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,011 words



In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-11 14:00 UTC)

6 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 2,022 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:01 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,746 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 5d ago (2026-04-06 06:30 UTC)

16 likes • 2,202 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:02 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 1,631 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,506 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-06 12:33 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,319 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,332 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-08 00:26 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,736 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:31 UTC)

11 likes • 1,355 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:37 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,235 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 495 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 510 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-04-08 22:51 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 384 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-04-11 21:38 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 211 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 08:45 UTC)

8 likes • 15 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:25 UTC)

7 likes • 950 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:02 UTC)

2 comments • 1 restacks • 431 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:02 UTC)

2 comments • 1 restacks • 431 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 6d ago (2026-04-05 20:24 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 386 words



In Adi’s Substack • by Adi Polak • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:36 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 958 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-04-09 17:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,146 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:03 UTC)

2,131 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:15 UTC)

1 likes • 62 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:22 UTC)

1,966 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-04-11 14:22 UTC)

1,654 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-08 16:32 UTC)

706 words



Career & Leadership (13)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:31 UTC)

27 likes • 30 comments • 9 restacks • 1,559 words



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-04-06 20:09 UTC)

21 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 4,207 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-06 12:55 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,560 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 7d ago (2026-04-04 13:50 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,083 words



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 0d ago (2026-04-11 21:22 UTC)

7 likes • 7 comments • 464 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:20 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,793 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:19 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,655 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,601 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 706 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 2d ago (2026-04-09 03:10 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,233 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1,272 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-04-11 02:17 UTC)

1,159 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 5d ago (2026-04-06 17:18 UTC)

835 words



Data & Analytics (12)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:40 UTC)

42 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 132 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:07 UTC)

30 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 2,600 words



In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:12 UTC)

11 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 861 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:22 UTC)

20 likes • 6 restacks • 2,972 words



In Clean Data Architecture • by Gaëlle Seret & Najate BOUAD & Kerem Tomak & Pierre-Yves BONNEFOY • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:58 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,343 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 860 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:03 UTC)

12 likes • 1,406 words



In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,032 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:02 UTC)

6 likes • 510 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,338 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 3d ago (2026-04-07 23:30 UTC)

2 likes • 20 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)

1,744 words



Design & Creative Arts (11)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-04-09 18:01 UTC)

16 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 2,192 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:01 UTC)

3 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 550 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 688 words



In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-04-06 00:21 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 881 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1,450 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 833 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 292 words



In Emotional Operating Studio • by Louise Canham • 3d ago (2026-04-08 19:35 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,431 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-04-07 09:46 UTC)

2 likes • 2,249 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,205 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:44 UTC)

712 words



Education & Learning (25)

In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:08 UTC)

40 likes • 19 comments • 1 restacks • 985 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-09 07:22 UTC)

58 likes • 2 restacks • 2,947 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:01 UTC)

52 likes • 3 restacks • 776 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:01 UTC)

46 likes • 1 restacks • 831 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-06 10:02 UTC)

44 likes • 479 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:00 UTC)

40 likes • 1 restacks • 765 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:00 UTC)

13 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,447 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:31 UTC)

9 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,272 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:20 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,143 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:00 UTC)

8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,362 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:11 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 776 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 6d ago (2026-04-05 12:10 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,494 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:56 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 684 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 4d ago (2026-04-07 17:55 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 2,433 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:31 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,768 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Lorena Gonzalez • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:02 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 3,137 words



In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:54 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,810 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:09 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1,218 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:59 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,533 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:19 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,452 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,560 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-06 16:34 UTC)

4 likes • 1,094 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-04-11 18:42 UTC)

1 likes • 3,260 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:59 UTC)

2 likes • 276 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:03 UTC)

673 words



Ethics & Society (49)

In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:19 UTC)

27 likes • 23 comments • 8 restacks • 1,825 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:47 UTC)

30 likes • 18 comments • 9 restacks • 1,225 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 7d ago (2026-04-04 11:14 UTC)

26 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 1,620 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-04-04 18:41 UTC)

27 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 2,965 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:04 UTC)

29 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 532 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:01 UTC)

20 likes • 15 comments • 3 restacks • 2,157 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:41 UTC)

14 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 3,979 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:28 UTC)

15 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,137 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 3d ago (2026-04-08 06:15 UTC)

10 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 4,337 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:46 UTC)

31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,299 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:10 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 988 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-04-09 18:22 UTC)

7 likes • 12 comments • 555 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:19 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,638 words



In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 7d ago (2026-04-04 08:28 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,712 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Joan Kinyua • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:07 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 3,144 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,310 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:27 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1,654 words



In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:34 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,369 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:46 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,066 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-04 12:59 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,520 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-04-09 01:54 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 307 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-04-11 07:48 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1,618 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 5d ago (2026-04-06 19:09 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,182 words



In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:08 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,289 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 851 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,726 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-04-06 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 408 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-04-09 21:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,571 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:16 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,190 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-08 07:27 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,896 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:30 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,098 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-11 13:35 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,809 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:23 UTC)

7 likes • 839 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 5d ago (2026-04-06 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,825 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,076 words



In Gracious AI Radio • by Lisanne Buik • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1,354 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:12 UTC)

5 likes • 697 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-05 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 315 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,638 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 416 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-04-11 20:56 UTC)

4 likes • 290 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2,276 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:29 UTC)

2 likes • 436 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:29 UTC)

2 likes • 15 words



In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:28 UTC)

2,401 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-04-07 23:20 UTC)

1,220 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:10 UTC)

262 words



Health & Wellness (5)

In Singing Our Body Electric • by Caitlin Marie Connors • 6d ago (2026-04-05 07:49 UTC)

25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 557 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 5d ago (2026-04-06 18:41 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,276 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:47 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,573 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,334 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:03 UTC)

2 restacks • 974 words



Law & Policy (29)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:35 UTC)

39 likes • 9 restacks • 809 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:17 UTC)

45 likes • 1 comments • 1,214 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:33 UTC)

25 likes • 1 restacks • 936 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)

5 likes • 4 restacks • 2,483 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:58 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,344 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 7d ago (2026-04-04 17:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 778 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-09 09:24 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,125 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,406 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 1d ago (2026-04-10 17:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,112 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:38 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,603 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-04-06 03:47 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,352 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:06 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,039 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:52 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,011 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:16 UTC)

1 restacks • 877 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 821 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:11 UTC)

1 restacks • 814 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:29 UTC)

1 restacks • 811 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 802 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:20 UTC)

1 restacks • 794 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:14 UTC)

2 likes • 663 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 2d ago (2026-04-09 02:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1,561 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:30 UTC)

3,322 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 160 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-04-06 11:26 UTC)

1,782 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:30 UTC)

1,639 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:07 UTC)

1,227 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:31 UTC)

780 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:18 UTC)

641 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (42)

In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:01 UTC)

32 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 3,268 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:14 UTC)

64 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 3,784 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:53 UTC)

48 likes • 11 comments • 12 restacks • 2,057 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:13 UTC)

45 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,043 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:55 UTC)

24 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 3,233 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-06 18:01 UTC)

18 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 252 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-04-11 13:01 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,959 words



In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:29 UTC)

22 likes • 3 restacks • 495 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 6d ago (2026-04-04 23:38 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 469 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-04-10 19:22 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:17 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,084 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-09 03:32 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 684 words



In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 0d ago (2026-04-11 00:13 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,637 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-04-06 02:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 349 words



In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:10 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,406 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:27 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,404 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-04-07 17:41 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 961 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:00 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,838 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-04-06 19:38 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,229 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 727 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:30 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,092 words



In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 508 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-04-07 03:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1,336 words



In AI Atelier • by Christina Pearl • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:07 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3,362 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 3,060 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-11 10:40 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 782 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-04 10:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 606 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-04-10 17:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 396 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,617 words



In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,352 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,260 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri & Jay Jackson & Federico Bechini • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:30 UTC)

5 likes • 2,255 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:57 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1,112 words



In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:04 UTC)

5 likes • 559 words



In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:33 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 506 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:34 UTC)

1 restacks • 654 words



In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 466 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-04-04 01:54 UTC)

1 restacks • 355 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:23 UTC)

2,356 words



In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 0d ago (2026-04-11 19:14 UTC)

1,150 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:31 UTC)

265 words



In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:59 UTC)

83 words



Parenting & Family Life (6)

In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:27 UTC)

15 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,439 words



In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 767 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 682 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-07 08:29 UTC)

2,660 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-05 10:31 UTC)

1 likes • 430 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-04-08 07:07 UTC)

760 words



Product Development (17)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-04-07 07:31 UTC)

71 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 879 words



In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:21 UTC)

21 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,426 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,410 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)

32 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,764 words



In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:13 UTC)

17 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,763 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:06 UTC)

33 likes • 3 restacks • 1,405 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 04:37 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 580 words



In Clean Data Architecture • by Gaëlle Seret & Najate BOUAD & Kerem Tomak & Pierre-Yves BONNEFOY • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:58 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,343 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-11 10:03 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 856 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:20 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,102 words



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 5d ago (2026-04-06 08:20 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 587 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-04-05 05:31 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 881 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,412 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,217 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:07 UTC)

8 likes • 1,417 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:07 UTC)

7 likes • 1,046 words



In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 6d ago (2026-04-05 23:24 UTC)

2 likes • 1,436 words



Relationships (16)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:03 UTC)

30 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 891 words



In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 2d ago (2026-04-09 17:37 UTC)

28 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,490 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:26 UTC)

9 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,380 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-04-07 02:33 UTC)

13 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 6,356 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:33 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 5,513 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:03 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,888 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Jasen Robillard & Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:07 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 835 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:31 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 45 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:20 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,291 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:30 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 702 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 3d ago (2026-04-08 02:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 750 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-04-11 17:38 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 470 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:47 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 994 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2,687 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 0d ago (2026-04-11 04:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1,836 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,043 words



Science & Research (9)

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-04-10 00:59 UTC)

9 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,907 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:00 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 2,067 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:45 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,656 words



In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:36 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,687 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,097 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-05 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,038 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-10 06:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,838 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-04-07 06:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,314 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 936 words



Technology (17)

In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl • 1d ago (2026-04-10 05:35 UTC)

42 likes • 21 comments • 7 restacks • 2,871 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:37 UTC)

65 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 848 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:21 UTC)

31 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 867 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:14 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 6,035 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:17 UTC)

17 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,804 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-04-09 00:32 UTC)

15 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 323 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-04-05 12:30 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,195 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-04-09 02:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 841 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,920 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 04:19 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 638 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-04-05 16:16 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-04-04 06:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,114 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,304 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 488 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 423 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-04-11 02:00 UTC)

2 likes • 628 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 827 words



Writing & Language (12)

In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:03 UTC)

40 likes • 21 comments • 7 restacks • 1,410 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:45 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 2,330 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:03 UTC)

8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 51 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:12 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,812 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,166 words



In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 7d ago (2026-04-04 00:21 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-11 11:19 UTC)

5 likes • 1,949 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-04-07 19:06 UTC)

2 likes • 549 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 7d ago (2026-04-04 21:45 UTC)

1 likes • 774 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:52 UTC)

1 likes • 15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-04-07 18:00 UTC)

1,323 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 0d ago (2026-04-11 18:50 UTC)

15 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are audio or video podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors. Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.

Also, this newsletter is meant to be suitable for readers of all ages. We screen newsletters for this, but if you ever notice an article which isn’t appropriate for underage readers, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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