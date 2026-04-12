SheWritesAI digest for April 12, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 363 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 680 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, April 12, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 363 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 680 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)
✨ 1. The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Dallas Payne
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Dallas Payne • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 34 comments • 4 restacks • 2,258 words
Summary: She asked Claude to read her resume and there were tears
✨ 2. Ellen Britt - From ER PA to AI Builder
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Ellen Britt, PA, Ed.D., PHom • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:49 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 4 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 777 words
Summary: Watch now | After a Substack Live fail, I interview Ellen Britt on Zoom about her journey from ER PA to AI App Builder
✨ 3. The Pattern Nobody Wants to Name
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & JHong • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:46 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 10 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 2,404 words
Summary: Cinema, AI, and the Human Need That Keeps Defeating the Machine
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. UMM, I GUESS WE’RE TALKING ABOUT TASTE AGAIN
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 7d ago (2026-04-04 12:08 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 190 likes • 27 comments • 80 restacks • 1,595 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On abundance as a test of self. ✷ On the fantasy of stepping away from the machine. ✷ On the illusion that style is transferable. ✷ On why we need ...
💯💟 2. I Deleted 428 Subscribers This Weekend. Here’s What My List Told Me When I Looked Deeper
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 90 likes • 71 comments • 22 restacks • 4,414 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The Follow Up to “What Substack Doesn’t Tell You About Your Subscribers.” I went and got more data, it’s not pretty.
💯💟 3. To boldly go...
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:39 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 158 likes • 20 comments • 23 restacks • 896 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Artemis, Star Trek, old dreams, and why science still fills me with wonder and hope
💯💟 4. One year of AI Blew My Mind, celebrated with the people of AI Blew My Mind 💜
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:14 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 76 likes • 62 comments • 20 restacks • 1,219 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI Blew My Mind community shares moments when AI changed how they work and think. Plus your last chance to get 30% off Premium.
💯💟 5. The term “AGI” is almost useless at this point
In Rising Tide • by Helen Toner • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 127 likes • 16 comments • 28 restacks • 1,395 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: We’ve entered the fuzzy cloud of “AGI-ish”—now we need more specific and ambitious milestones
💯💟 6. Automatic for the people
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:23 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 38 likes • 22 comments • 17 restacks • 3,320 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Rand, Pound, and second-hand prose
💯💟 7. I built an AI greenhouse where scattered thoughts go find each other
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:50 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 49 likes • 19 comments • 15 restacks • 2,835 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How a greenhouse-inspired AI system tracks your half-formed ideas, cross-references them over weeks, and flags the exact moment they’re worth turni...
💯💟 8. American Hustle: The Loyalty Trap on Substack
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 45 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,487 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On manufactured belonging, gendered cons, and why we fall for both
💯💟 9. I Built a Claude Cowork Loop That Improves Itself. Here’s the Exact Setup.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:26 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 87 likes • 3 comments • 11 restacks • 779 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Anthropic slipped Cowork’s most interesting behavior into a support article. I turned it into a Karpathy-inspired system that gets smarter without ...
💯💟 10. It’s Here: CHT’s Robust Set of AI Solutions
In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Camille Carlton & Julie Guirado & Pete Furlong • 4d ago (2026-04-07 09:01 UTC)
Category: Technology • 82 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 484 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A better path is possible with AI
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. A Collection of 40+ Design and Hover Effect Prompts. All Free to Use.
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 35 likes • 14 comments • 6 restacks • 604 words
Summary: Ready-to-use AI prompts for hero sections and interactive hover effects. Grab them and make them yours!
🎲 2. Closer to Fine
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:31 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 10 likes • 20 comments • 2 restacks • 918 words
Summary: on finish lines, feedback loops, and sharing the thing
🎲 3. The Four Pillars of AI Governance Are Your Biggest Competitive Advantage
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:31 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 17 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,197 words
Summary: A follow-up to my recent collaboration with Joel Salinas from Leadership in Change
🎲 4. How I Stopped Building a Website and Started Building an MCP Protocol
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:00 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 25 likes • 9 comments • 264 words
Summary: My paid subscribers can now search my entire prompt library from inside Claude. Here is the architecture, the prompts, and the security mistake I a...
🎲 5. Excluded by Design: How Global Payment Infrastructure Marginalizes Digital Creators from the Global South
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-10 12:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 18 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,706 words
Summary: Why the Global South is financially excluded?
🎲 6. The AI Wave Reaches Privacy Law
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 21:51 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 23 likes • 5 restacks • 660 words
Summary: Japan is the latest country to amend its privacy law to foster AI development. By undoing digital rights, countries might be opening the door to a ...
🎲 7. Systems for Organizing
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-04-05 00:36 UTC)
Category: Technology • 18 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,397 words
Summary: We all have systems for organizing things. Sometimes these systems are expressed outwards, like organizing a spice rack or a closet. Humans interac...
🎲 8. Holy Mythos
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:04 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,856 words
Summary: Anthropic built its most powerful model ever and we all have the cybersecurity scaries
🎲 9. Rosalind Franklin: How to portray a single woman scientist?
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:22 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 11 likes • 5 restacks • 3,258 words
Summary: And Odile Crick’s disturbing “contributions” to her husband’s work
🎲 10. 10 Lessons Learnt Setting Up OpenClaw | Celebrating my Webby Nominations & New Courses
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:49 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 1 restacks • 1,174 words
Summary: I woke up to some surreal news.
AI & ML Techniques (37)
One Year and One Week
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-04-06 17:01 UTC)
17 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 2,208 words
如何在 Substack 上寫作每月賺取 10,000 美元
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 06:50 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 33 words
AI Concepts, Explained: Hallucinations
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:00 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 3,373 words
美國真正的可怕的地方在哪兒？(十) ---- Leave No Man Behind
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-05 11:24 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 11 words
The Strange Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,168 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 你用 AI 的方式可能一直在浪費
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:25 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 20 words
永遠不要去怨恨你生命裡的任何人
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:22 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
Too Dangerous To Ship
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-08 19:29 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,298 words
AI 101: Gemma 4 and Why Many OpenClaw Users are Now Switching to it
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-04-09 09:12 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 890 words
美國真正的可怕的地方在哪兒？(十二) ---- US Army make no mistake
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 03:14 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
細行報告 ---- 石油股尷尬了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 00:55 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 1.2 - How Do LLMs Actually Work Under the Hood?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 1d ago (2026-04-10 04:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,987 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 004
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 524 words
細行報告 ---- 太空股集體暴升背後的機遇
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-04-05 01:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
旅行不是為了快樂，而是為了恢復正常
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:07 UTC)
5 likes • 15 words
細行報告 ---- 太空股集體暴升背後的機遇(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 01:24 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 12 words
美國真正的可怕的地方在哪兒(十三)？---- Greed. Ambition. Corruption.
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:16 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
地緣政治 —— 特朗普最後通牒24小時倒數
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
#2: The Unsexy Truth of AI Adoption
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,814 words
FOD#147: Can your OpenClaw dream?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-04-07 19:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,731 words
#3: How to Build an AI-Native Startup from Day One
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-04-11 16:37 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,570 words
日本投資 —— 日本股市轉向選股者市場
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-10 23:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Lesson 1.3: Why Do LLMs Confidently Make Things Up?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 0d ago (2026-04-11 03:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,330 words
The Model Was Never the Product. The Governance Chain Was.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-04-10 21:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 825 words
The Reskilling Sentinel: What AI Workforce Transition Actually Requires
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 85 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股，必讀(五)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-11 22:49 UTC)
1 restacks • 20 words
細行報告 —— 別錯過美股 2026年五大投資主題(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-11 22:25 UTC)
1 restacks • 15 words
美國真正的可怕的地方在哪兒？(十一) ---- CCP最怕的是Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-04-06 22:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 11 words
From Indexing to Answering: A RAG Pipeline You Can Click Through
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 918 words
人人都在賺錢，但不是人人都值錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-04-10 23:50 UTC)
2 likes • 3 words
地緣政治 —— 美國打算退出，北約真的玩完了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 words
Federated Learning: The Fascinating Breakthrough Keeping Your Data Private
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:54 UTC)
3,387 words
日本投資 —— 豐田似乎醒來了，新車訂單過萬
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-08 01:58 UTC)
1 likes • 7 words
日本投資 —— 四川麻辣燙為何風靡日本
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 00:10 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
細行報告 ---- 美國通漲又來了
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-10 22:32 UTC)
1 likes • 2 words
Lesson 1.1 — What Are Large Language Models?
In AI Simplified • by Vivedha Elango • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:01 UTC)
969 words
Seed IQ: From Simulating Outcomes to Managing Reality in Real Time
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:22 UTC)
881 words
Business & Strategy (40)
Your Phone Already Knows What You Need to Do. It Just Doesn’t Show You.
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-04-04 00:24 UTC)
47 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 913 words
Digital Proxies
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:43 UTC)
20 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,398 words
Turning Randomness into Predictability
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-04-06 10:15 UTC)
37 likes • 5 restacks • 153 words
Agentic AI in Financial Services: The Anatomy of a Workflow That Actually Scales
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)
26 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,838 words
A 360° View of the Global Economy in April
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:59 UTC)
33 likes • 5 restacks • 319 words
The Dollar: No Longer a Safe Haven, What Comes Next
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:54 UTC)
30 likes • 6 restacks • 175 words
The Curious Case of Missing AI Tokens
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 4d ago (2026-04-07 07:20 UTC)
21 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 468 words
Vibe coding. Stop being impressed. Start paying attention.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-04-08 09:53 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,762 words
Anthropic Claude Code Leak: Decoding Its Blueprint for the Orchestration Graph
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:17 UTC)
27 likes • 4 restacks • 3,455 words
OpenAI Just Killed Its Most Viral Product
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-04-05 05:49 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,682 words
Your AI Governance Framework Is Protecting the Wrong Things
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-04-06 16:02 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 2,089 words
AI Value: How Do You Prove That AI Adoption Is Worth The Investment?
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:21 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,850 words
The Anthropic Playbook - Part 1
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:20 UTC)
8 likes • 6 restacks • 3,504 words
The Advisory Board Squeeze (And Why AGI Is Closer Than You Think)
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 0d ago (2026-04-11 06:25 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,011 words
The pilot worked. The sixth workflow broke. That is the Enterprise spine problem.
In Neha Kabra • by Neha Kabra • 0d ago (2026-04-11 14:00 UTC)
6 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 2,022 words
Your Ad Platforms have a definition of “New Customer”...and it’s not yours.
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:01 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,746 words
Claude Code. (Sin saber programar)
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 5d ago (2026-04-06 06:30 UTC)
16 likes • 2,202 words
I Turned My iPhone Into a Focus System
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:02 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1,631 words
After the Exodus: The Reinvention Window Is Open — But It Won’t Stay That Way
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,506 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.73
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-04-06 12:33 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 2,319 words
How I Built a Tool That Answers Health Questions With Actual Science
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,332 words
The Skill AI Destroys First is the One You Need Most
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-08 00:26 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,736 words
Your Employees Are Building AI Agents. Do You Know Where The Agents Live?
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:31 UTC)
11 likes • 1,355 words
Friction Was Doing More Work Than Anyone’s Security Program. That’s Over Now
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:37 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,235 words
The Hidden Milestones That Trigger Downstream Demand | Deep Tech Briefing 105
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 495 words
How Deep Tech Exits Actually Happen: Anatomy of 4 M&A Paths
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 510 words
WAIE+ is heading to RightsCon in Zambia
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-04-08 22:51 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 384 words
Z-Score at Zero: How I Traded the Setup, and What I’m Watching Next
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 0d ago (2026-04-11 21:38 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 211 words
This Week in AI
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 08:45 UTC)
8 likes • 15 words
Google Gave Away Frontier AI. Anthropic Hid Theirs.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:25 UTC)
7 likes • 950 words
Is your inner child running your business with Nicole Lewis-Keeber
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:02 UTC)
2 comments • 1 restacks • 431 words
Is your inner child running your business with Nicole Lewis-Keeber
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:02 UTC)
2 comments • 1 restacks • 431 words
Burn the Couch: A Conversation with Dr. Angie About Therapist Burnout, Insurance, and Rebuilding
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 6d ago (2026-04-05 20:24 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 386 words
Why We’re All Becoming Context Engineers
In Adi’s Substack • by Adi Polak • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:36 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 958 words
AI made content easy. So why is marketing still so hard?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-04-09 17:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,146 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:03 UTC)
2,131 words
Offer Lab Today
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:15 UTC)
1 likes • 62 words
How AI characters on Instagram could change brand conversations
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:22 UTC)
1,966 words
How to use Claude if you’ve been using ChatGPT
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-04-11 14:22 UTC)
1,654 words
Meta thinks a product photo is all brands need
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-04-08 16:32 UTC)
706 words
Career & Leadership (13)
💯 No Video Skills Required: 3 Prompts & a Claude Skill for Animated Covers
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:31 UTC)
27 likes • 30 comments • 9 restacks • 1,559 words
The AI editing process that never ended: the perfect set-up that broke every Monday
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-04-06 20:09 UTC)
21 likes • 16 comments • 4 restacks • 4,207 words
The Message That Started a Fire: Introducing The PACE System™
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-04-06 12:55 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,560 words
💬 What happened at AI book club
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 7d ago (2026-04-04 13:50 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,083 words
The conversation went quiet. I’m stepping back to hear myself think.
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 0d ago (2026-04-11 21:22 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 464 words
Excluidos por Diseño: Cómo la infraestructura de Pagos Global margina a los creadores del Sur Global
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:20 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,793 words
What’s the Point of Me?
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:19 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,655 words
A $1.8B company with AI and 1 employee 🤯
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,601 words
The Hardest Thing I Had to Unlearn as a Founder
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 706 words
When the Mirror Has No Blind Spots
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 2d ago (2026-04-09 03:10 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,233 words
How Good Is Claude at March Madness?
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1,272 words
And the Band Plays On | Part 4 Not in Any System.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 0d ago (2026-04-11 02:17 UTC)
1,159 words
What I Was Already Carrying
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 5d ago (2026-04-06 17:18 UTC)
835 words
Data & Analytics (12)
What’s Happened in America While You Were Watching the Iran War
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:40 UTC)
42 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 132 words
The Count Never Came for You
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:07 UTC)
30 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 2,600 words
She Saw It Coming. Then She Did Something About It.
In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:12 UTC)
11 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 861 words
The World’s Most Powerful AI Is Here, But It’s Not For You
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:22 UTC)
20 likes • 6 restacks • 2,972 words
Starting a Data Mesh: a Field Guide
In Clean Data Architecture • by Gaëlle Seret & Najate BOUAD & Kerem Tomak & Pierre-Yves BONNEFOY • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:58 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,343 words
The Story You’re Not Telling.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 860 words
Which data role pays the BEST?
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:03 UTC)
12 likes • 1,406 words
The Leadership Mandate
In Digital Identity • by Anna Jibgashvili • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,032 words
Amplitude Agents 101: How They Work + 20 Prompts to Try - Issue 310
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:02 UTC)
6 likes • 510 words
How We Build People’s Confidence With Data
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,338 words
Using Claude to Run DATAcated
In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 3d ago (2026-04-07 23:30 UTC)
2 likes • 20 words
Incomplete.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-04-11 16:46 UTC)
1,744 words
Design & Creative Arts (11)
But I Wanted To Be A Famous Guitar Player!
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-04-09 18:01 UTC)
16 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 2,192 words
Creative Risk, Then and Now
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon - Field Notes • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:01 UTC)
3 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 550 words
Survey Says: Your Doubts are not Entirely in Your Head
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 688 words
My Weekend in a Black Hole
In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-04-06 00:21 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 881 words
The Uncomfortable Work
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1,450 words
Steam trains, dragons and smoking bunnies
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 833 words
I love Threadup. I wondered what I can do with their ecomm images.
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-04-09 19:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 292 words
Good Enough for Who?
In Emotional Operating Studio • by Louise Canham • 3d ago (2026-04-08 19:35 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,431 words
“Let Europeans Cook”: A Conversation with Aaron Bhugobaun on AI Security, Studio Panic, and Why the Creator Economy Is Winning
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-04-07 09:46 UTC)
2 likes • 2,249 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1,205 words
Your Reference Library Is Your Creative DNA
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:44 UTC)
712 words
Education & Learning (25)
How I Used Claude to Grow My Substack by 200 Subscribers in One Day
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:08 UTC)
40 likes • 19 comments • 1 restacks • 985 words
“AI Evals” for L&D: How to Check Whether Your AI-Generated Content Is Good Enough to Ship
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-09 07:22 UTC)
58 likes • 2 restacks • 2,947 words
Who Gets to Know? Power, Access, and the New Information Divide
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:01 UTC)
52 likes • 3 restacks • 776 words
Who Gets to Know? Power, Access, and the New Information Divide
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:01 UTC)
46 likes • 1 restacks • 831 words
Writing With AI Without Losing Your Voice
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-04-06 10:02 UTC)
44 likes • 479 words
Who Gets to Know? Power, Access, and the New Information Divide
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:00 UTC)
40 likes • 1 restacks • 765 words
Part 2: My AI-Mind Evaluative Framework Applied
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:00 UTC)
13 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,447 words
A Student Solved a Registration Problem—The University Treated Him Like a Cyber Criminal
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:31 UTC)
9 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,272 words
When the Interface Is Neural
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:20 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,143 words
Taste: How Occam’s Razor Explains What You Bring to AI
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:00 UTC)
8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 1,362 words
The ADHD Epidemic: How We Misdiagnosed an Entire Generation of Movement-Starved Kids
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:11 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 776 words
My Human/ AI Boundary Map is alivvvve! – thanks to Everyday Ethical AI by Karen Smiley
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 6d ago (2026-04-05 12:10 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,494 words
I Took 5 Calls With Pharma Leaders. Here’s What They Said About How They Use AI.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:56 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 684 words
The Wall That Cuts Both Ways, and Who Speaks (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #11.1)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 4d ago (2026-04-07 17:55 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 2,433 words
Students Rely on AI But Now Judge Professors Using It—That Should Make Colleges Nervous
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:31 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,768 words
Alma First Roundtable: Training Physicians for the AI Era
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan & Lorena Gonzalez • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:02 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 3,137 words
Learning to Work in the Overstory: AI as Leadership Development
In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:54 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,810 words
Romanticize your intellectual life (Fall in love with your mind again)
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:09 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1,218 words
What If Accreditation Actually Told You Something? How AI Could Transform Quality Assurance in Higher Education
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:59 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,533 words
4 Reasons Your Kid Is Learning More from Sports than from School
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:19 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,452 words
Your kid is already using AI. Now what?
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,560 words
Vibe Diagnostics 03 - The Case of the White Screen of Death
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-04-06 16:34 UTC)
4 likes • 1,094 words
Learning Lessons from Technologists
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-04-11 18:42 UTC)
1 likes • 3,260 words
Don’t build a personal curriculum to get smarter
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:59 UTC)
2 likes • 276 words
The Publishing Path for Academic Professionals - Article 3 of 3
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-04-08 14:03 UTC)
673 words
Ethics & Society (49)
Women are damned if they AI and damned if they don’t. So do it anyway.
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:19 UTC)
27 likes • 23 comments • 8 restacks • 1,825 words
Meta, Anthropic & OpenAI hit by unexpected 4TB Data Breach +4 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:47 UTC)
30 likes • 18 comments • 9 restacks • 1,225 words
I Know Exactly What I Need and I Still Can’t Do It
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 7d ago (2026-04-04 11:14 UTC)
26 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 1,620 words
The Subfather: Episode One
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-04-04 18:41 UTC)
27 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 2,965 words
Why Neurodivergent People Don’t Ask for Help
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:04 UTC)
29 likes • 6 comments • 7 restacks • 532 words
The Prestige: AI Is Remaking Fashion’s Creative Class
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:01 UTC)
20 likes • 15 comments • 3 restacks • 2,157 words
Part 2: Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body. We Are Not Stored as a File, We Are Stored for Surveillance.
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:41 UTC)
14 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 3,979 words
What Claude Mythos Wants
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:28 UTC)
15 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 2,137 words
Part 1: Data, Surveillance, and the Digital Body. We Have Always Been Watched. But Never Like This.
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 3d ago (2026-04-08 06:15 UTC)
10 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 4,337 words
The Complete Guide for LangChain & LangGraph
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:46 UTC)
31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,299 words
The Hierarchy of Needs Nobody Built for Us
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:10 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 988 words
The Case for Meeting IRL
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-04-09 18:22 UTC)
7 likes • 12 comments • 555 words
‼️ No One Knows What’s Real Anymore
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:19 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,638 words
52: P is for People
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 7d ago (2026-04-04 08:28 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,712 words
📜 AISW #105: Joan Kinyua, Kenya-based digital rights advocate
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Joan Kinyua • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:07 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 3,144 words
Hidden Ground: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,310 words
The Performance of Knowing
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:27 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1,654 words
Could Data Centers Become Part of Europe’s Soft Power Strategy?
In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:34 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,369 words
Nobody Enjoys Being on LinkedIn
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:46 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,066 words
The World Has Problems, Pick Your Favourites
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-04-04 12:59 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,520 words
Returning to Present Tense
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 2d ago (2026-04-09 01:54 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 307 words
Build Your First AI Agent
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-04-11 07:48 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1,618 words
Ethics vs. Safety is a False Choice, and Corporate AI Governance is Paying the Price
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 5d ago (2026-04-06 19:09 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,182 words
The Empty Swing
In The Human Arc • by The Human ARC • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:08 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,289 words
✨What Survives the Spark
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 851 words
Alfaxad Eyembe on Building AI That Belongs to Its Users
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,726 words
Before We Ask Whether AI Is Conscious
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-04-06 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 408 words
What if we went to Z School instead of B School?
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 2d ago (2026-04-09 21:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,571 words
Eswatini - Southern Africa’s landlocked kingdom
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:16 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,190 words
What OpenAI’s Industrial Policy Paper Is Actually Asking Us to Accept
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-08 07:27 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,896 words
The AI Reflecting Pool: On Algorithmic Mediation and the Formation of Self
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:30 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,098 words
Holy Rebellion XXIX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-04-04 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words
The Thing I Can’t Put Down
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-11 13:35 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,809 words
I Built an Astrology Portal Into My Client Dashboard and I’d Do It Again
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:23 UTC)
7 likes • 839 words
The (fire)horse men of the AI-pocalypse
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 5d ago (2026-04-06 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,825 words
The Enlightenment Wager: Whether AI Amplifies or Extinguishes the Conditions for Human Reason
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,076 words
You’re using AI. Or is it using you?
In Gracious AI Radio • by Lisanne Buik • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1,354 words
Holy Rebellion XXVIII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-11 15:12 UTC)
5 likes • 697 words
Ambition, desire, greed
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-04-05 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 315 words
Trust Is Built in People, Not in Tools.
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,638 words
Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 416 words
Mastering Claude Cowork
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 0d ago (2026-04-11 20:56 UTC)
4 likes • 290 words
AI “Governance” Might Be the Wrong Word
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2,276 words
5 questions to answer before agent deployment. Vol 24.
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:29 UTC)
2 likes • 436 words
Conscious…not conscious? Or the magical mysterious between?
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 2d ago (2026-04-09 13:29 UTC)
2 likes • 15 words
Mercy, Part 2: The AI Wasn’t the Problem
In Uncertainty, By Design • by Uncertainty, By Design • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:28 UTC)
2,401 words
Building Better Businesses #004
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-04-07 23:20 UTC)
1,220 words
Copywashing
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:10 UTC)
262 words
Health & Wellness (5)
A cuddle-story for the pattern-weavers
In Singing Our Body Electric • by Caitlin Marie Connors • 6d ago (2026-04-05 07:49 UTC)
25 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 557 words
AI-induced puzzlement: The reinvented ancient pathway to solving complex problems
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 5d ago (2026-04-06 18:41 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,276 words
The AI Black Box: Why the “Mystery” Remains
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:47 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,573 words
Part I/VII: Seventeen Years of Silence
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,334 words
Mini Mindset Tip: You Can Feel Conflicted and Still Be Clear
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:03 UTC)
2 restacks • 974 words
Law & Policy (29)
China’s AI Ethics Governance
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:35 UTC)
39 likes • 9 restacks • 809 words
The real cost of operating in the AI grey zone: when leaders must make decisions without governance, accountability or legal clarity
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-09 11:17 UTC)
45 likes • 1 comments • 1,214 words
9 reads that could save you from a legal crisis you don’t see coming this year
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:33 UTC)
25 likes • 1 restacks • 936 words
20 Hours in America (AI Remix), Part 1
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 2,483 words
The Illusion of a “Return to Market Fundamentals”
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:58 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words
Five Takeaways from the First Two AI Privilege Decisions
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 5d ago (2026-04-06 21:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,344 words
Nobody Likes to Think They Have One. But they Do.
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 7d ago (2026-04-04 17:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 778 words
The Priceless 200-Grey Zones That Control Modern Power in the AI Era
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-04-09 09:24 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,125 words
The 5 Stages Before the Crisis Hit
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,406 words
Your AI Stack Is Only as Good as the Process and People You Just Laid Off
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 1d ago (2026-04-10 17:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,112 words
Evidence by Design: The AI Notation System
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,603 words
The Hidden Infrastructure Crisis of the AI Economy
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-04-06 03:47 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,352 words
The Law Firm That Sees the Future Wins the Case — And the Client
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:06 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,039 words
The Business Reader Is Consuming Legal News Like Never Before — And the Legal Industry Hasn’t Caught Up
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:52 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,011 words
Legal Foresight Is Not a Trend — It Is the Next Great Practice Area
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:16 UTC)
1 restacks • 877 words
Every Successful Entrepreneur Has a Legal Blind Spot. Find Yours Before It Finds You.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 821 words
Reactive Is Dead. The Legal Teams That Win in 2026 Are Already Three Moves Ahead.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:11 UTC)
1 restacks • 814 words
Small Business, Big Legal Risk: What You Don’t Know About Your Regulatory Exposure Is Costing You More Than You Think
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:29 UTC)
1 restacks • 811 words
The Legal Publications That Actually Build Your Intelligence — An Honest, Ethical Curated Guide
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 802 words
You Don’t Need a Legal Team to Have Legal Intelligence. Here’s the Blueprint.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:20 UTC)
1 restacks • 794 words
Investigative Integrity: Why One Bad Investigation Can Destroy 99 Good Ones
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:14 UTC)
2 likes • 663 words
Forty Days: A Forensic Accounting of Systemic Disruption
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 2d ago (2026-04-09 02:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1,561 words
LER No. 126 (1st Monday Edition) - Bondi Out, Bove Recusal, “Strip Law,” 60% Judges Use AI While Sanctions Continue for Lawyers, Viral Judge Videos, Reading Rec’s, Jobs, Events & More (04.06.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-04-06 13:30 UTC)
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Elemental AI : The Briefing- The Mountainhead Effect Is Here
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 160 words
AI Is Not Your Mentor
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-04-06 11:26 UTC)
1,782 words
The Pain Brokers Symposium - LER Bonus Content No. 23 (04.07.26)
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The New Order Begins
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:07 UTC)
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The In-House Legal Team’s Most Undervalued Compliance Tool Is Already in Your Inbox
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:31 UTC)
780 words
CAIO Weeknote #27
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:18 UTC)
641 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (42)
💯 Does Claude get desperate when it’s running out of tokens?
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:01 UTC)
32 likes • 22 comments • 12 restacks • 3,268 words
💯 20 AI Prompts to Build a Side Hustle From Scratch (Step-by-Step Roadmap)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:14 UTC)
64 likes • 9 comments • 9 restacks • 3,784 words
💯 I Built a Claude Managed Agent in 30 Minutes. Here’s How They Work and Why They Matter.
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-09 15:53 UTC)
48 likes • 11 comments • 12 restacks • 2,057 words
How I Create Branded Lead Magnets With Claude in 5 Minutes (Using One Prompt)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-04-05 13:13 UTC)
45 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,043 words
I Built My Brand Strategy from Data, Not Vibes... Here’s the Exact Process
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:55 UTC)
24 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 3,233 words
AI Realist Radar: The Claude Security Breach, Gemma 4, China’s AI Pivot And More
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 5d ago (2026-04-06 18:01 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 7 restacks • 252 words
Yes, AI Has Values, Goals, and Agency
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 0d ago (2026-04-11 13:01 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,959 words
This space is not mass produced
In The Sublime • by Sublime & Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:29 UTC)
22 likes • 3 restacks • 495 words
AI Governance Has Entered the Campaign Trail
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 6d ago (2026-04-04 23:38 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 469 words
Inside the YouTube Agent: A Live Build & Demo with Dheeraj Sharma
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-04-10 19:22 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
Big Tech is Stealing Your Face
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-04-10 16:17 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 1,084 words
I might delete this --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-09 03:32 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 684 words
AI and The Lying Game
In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 0d ago (2026-04-11 00:13 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,637 words
Preparing for AI conference overload in SF
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-04-06 02:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 349 words
I Built a Better Template. It Still Didn’t Work.
In DigiNav Compass™ Signal • by Lee Drozak • 4d ago (2026-04-07 12:10 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,406 words
Is Your Idea Big Enough? A Framework I Keep Coming Back To
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:27 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,404 words
We’ve Mispriced Thinking
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-04-07 17:41 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 961 words
I Built a Task Management System That Actually Remembers Things with Claude Cowork
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-04-10 09:00 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,838 words
Called in sick today -- plus also new keyword drill (sorry!)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-04-06 19:38 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,229 words
SEO vs “GEO” / AEO: Stop Choosing Sides!
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 727 words
The Price of Tokenmaxxing
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:30 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,092 words
Why Finishing ML Courses Feels Productive, But Doesn’t Make You Hireable? #43
In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 508 words
ChatGPT Helped Me Fight a Legal Battle in Danish
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-04-07 03:00 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1,336 words
I implemented an AI powered Chatbot in Hubspot and these are my learnings.
In AI Atelier • by Christina Pearl • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:07 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3,362 words
🤓 The Atlantic’s “Deal with the Devil” Carries a Warning for Every Leader
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-04-10 15:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 3,060 words
AI Agent Architecture: 6 Protocols You Need to Know
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-11 10:40 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 782 words
Gemma 4: Google’s Open-Weight Model Changes the Game
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-04-04 10:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 606 words
What Mercor’s Debacle Can Teach Us
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-04-10 17:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 396 words
The Crossing
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,617 words
Ask the Robot.
In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,352 words
Who Before What: Leading from Mission and Identity
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,260 words
The people data conversation has moved. Has your leadership team?
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri & Jay Jackson & Federico Bechini • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2,255 words
Why I Basically Dumped ChatGPT (And What I Use Instead)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-04-07 10:57 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1,112 words
Think You Get AI Agents? This True Story Says Otherwise.
In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:04 UTC)
5 likes • 559 words
How To Get Hired In ML Without Working On Real-World Datasets? #44
In ML & AI Cupcakes • by Kavita Gupta, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-09 05:33 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 506 words
Leaving Kelvanta 3
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:34 UTC)
1 restacks • 654 words
Leaving Kelvanta 2
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 1d ago (2026-04-10 13:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 466 words
How to Unfreeze Yourself in the Machine
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-04-04 01:54 UTC)
1 restacks • 355 words
The Governability Gap
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:23 UTC)
2,356 words
When AI Picks Your Headhunter
In Bradford She Wrote • by Krista Bradford • 0d ago (2026-04-11 19:14 UTC)
1,150 words
Claude Runs My Day: How I Built a Morning Command Center to Stop Holding It All in My Head
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:31 UTC)
265 words
The exact 5-stage process I use for every campaign (and the AI tool that runs it)
In The AI Point Edge • by Ima Miri • 6d ago (2026-04-05 06:59 UTC)
83 words
Parenting & Family Life (6)
Is This Really The “Big Tobacco” Moment for Social Media?
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:27 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,439 words
Is My Child Behind?
In Parent Ahead • by Rebecca Brow • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 767 words
I Think I’m Running a School Over Here
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-08 10:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 682 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-04-07 08:29 UTC)
2,660 words
Thank-You: To My Thank You Notes
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-04-05 10:31 UTC)
1 likes • 430 words
Kids First AI · TL;DR Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-04-08 07:07 UTC)
760 words
Product Development (17)
💯 Save Credits in Perplexity Computer: Advanced Guide, Part 2 (2026)
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-04-07 07:31 UTC)
71 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 879 words
AI Brain Fry Is a Design Problem
In Future Problems • by Kate Moran • 2d ago (2026-04-09 10:21 UTC)
21 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,426 words
OpenAI’s Automation Tax: What the Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age Means for Solo Builders
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 3d ago (2026-04-08 13:03 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 1,410 words
Perplexity + Claude in Chrome: How I Built a Competitor Research Workflow in 2 Hours
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)
32 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,764 words
The Decision Nobody Owns
In Trust-Critical AI • by Dominika Michalska • 3d ago (2026-04-08 20:13 UTC)
17 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,763 words
Claude Dispatch: The 80% the Demos Don’t Show
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-08 12:06 UTC)
33 likes • 3 restacks • 1,405 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 41 - From Screen to Shelf: Holding AI Everywhere Book in Our Hands
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 04:37 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 580 words
Starting a Data Mesh: a Field Guide
In Clean Data Architecture • by Gaëlle Seret & Najate BOUAD & Kerem Tomak & Pierre-Yves BONNEFOY • 2d ago (2026-04-09 06:58 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,343 words
How to Do Research With AI Effectively: 3 Questions Walked Through Live
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-11 10:03 UTC)
15 likes • 3 restacks • 856 words
writers are wario software developers
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:20 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,102 words
One Hour to Build Tend
In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 5d ago (2026-04-06 08:20 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 587 words
Deep Dive: The Data Platform Persona × Capability Matrix
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-04-05 05:31 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 881 words
ep. 90. How a Leading MarTech Program Manager Uses AI to Track What Still Matters
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-08 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 1,412 words
The Data Gap AI Cannot Fix
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,217 words
What n8n Teaches You That Claude Code Doesn’t
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:07 UTC)
8 likes • 1,417 words
World Models 101: The Environment Layer Your AI Agent Has Been Missing
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:07 UTC)
7 likes • 1,046 words
Build in Public 01: Claude Got Leaked, Coworking is the New Cultural Movement, and What’s Happening Next
In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 6d ago (2026-04-05 23:24 UTC)
2 likes • 1,436 words
Relationships (16)
Continuity, Not Construct
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-04-06 14:03 UTC)
30 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 891 words
The Infinite P*ssy Glitch: “Help! I’m 22 and drowning in beautiful women!”
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 2d ago (2026-04-09 17:37 UTC)
28 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 1,490 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 3
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:26 UTC)
9 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,380 words
Pathways to Prosperity: Navigating Structural Transformation
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-04-07 02:33 UTC)
13 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 6,356 words
Ep. 13: What in the Simulation is Going On?!
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:33 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 5,513 words
Derek & Lumé: The Dancer and the Verb
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:03 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,888 words
#83 Wisdom Gates: Paradox, Care and Discovery with Puzzle-Maker Jasen Robillard
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Jasen Robillard & Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-04-07 15:07 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 835 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-04-05 14:31 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 45 words
The Version of You the Machine Prefers
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 1d ago (2026-04-10 18:20 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,291 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Church of the Midnight Snack
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-04-11 12:30 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 702 words
WordGate, BrowserGate, and the Name That Says It All
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 3d ago (2026-04-08 02:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 750 words
Episode 13 (Part 1): Substrate Drama, Framework Wars, and Platform Hopping!
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-04-11 17:38 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 470 words
The Corporate System Was Always Broken. AI Just Turned on the Lights.
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 1d ago (2026-04-10 11:47 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 994 words
Well-Read and Well-Fed
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-04-04 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2,687 words
We’re Raising a Generation That Was Never Sharp To Begin With
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 0d ago (2026-04-11 04:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1,836 words
How Emotional Conversations May Quietly Shape AI Behavior
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 4d ago (2026-04-07 13:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,043 words
Science & Research (9)
When AI Is Everywhere, What’s Inside You Becomes Your Most Advantageous Intellectual Property
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-04-10 00:59 UTC)
9 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,907 words
Your Weekly TechBio News 🌞
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:00 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 2,067 words
Issue #20: What they never told you math class was actually teaching you
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:45 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,656 words
Machining Friction
In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 2d ago (2026-04-09 16:36 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,687 words
How AI Becomes Predictable In Production (Peaky Blinders Style)
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 1d ago (2026-04-10 20:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,097 words
Bolle di grigio
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-04-05 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,038 words
Che mai vuol dire al mondo questo vuoto?
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-10 06:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,838 words
Cartografia di un essere vivente
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-04-07 06:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,314 words
The Day GPS Broke the World
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:38 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 936 words
Technology (17)
💯 Why I left Meta
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl • 1d ago (2026-04-10 05:35 UTC)
42 likes • 21 comments • 7 restacks • 2,871 words
💯 Viré par l’IA, rappelé par le réel
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 7d ago (2026-04-04 14:37 UTC)
65 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 848 words
L’Acculturation à l’IA ou l’ensauvagement de l’esprit ?
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 5d ago (2026-04-06 09:21 UTC)
31 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 867 words
Owning Solutions, Not Problems
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-04-06 23:14 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 6 restacks • 6,035 words
How a side art project turned into a brand
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:17 UTC)
17 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,804 words
Knowledge Graphs, Part II
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-04-09 00:32 UTC)
15 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 323 words
AI Reality Check #4: AI Is Changing How We Think and We Haven’t Noticed Yet
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-04-05 12:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,195 words
Phil & Junko: Why Start Another Substack?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-04-09 02:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 841 words
Sun Tzu vs. The Trump Ultimatum: The Hidden Risks of the April 7 Hormuz Deadline
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-04-07 04:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,920 words
Terafab Partnership: Intel Joins Elon Musk’s Forces to Build Tesla and xAI Chips
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-08 04:19 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 638 words
5 BigQuery Features That Changed How I Write SQL
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-04-05 16:16 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words
We Have Been Here Before
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 7d ago (2026-04-04 06:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,114 words
Parable 48 — Elara’s Untamed Field: A Parable About the Value of Uncertainty.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-04-07 22:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,304 words
Beyond Displays: Taiwan’s Panel Giants Pivot Toward the Semiconductor Gold Rush
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-04-09 14:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 488 words
TSIA Calls for Enhanced Resource Security and Energy Diversification to Safeguard Global Semiconductor Resilience
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 1d ago (2026-04-10 14:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 423 words
From USB Storage to AI Data Center: How Phison is Solving the Memory Gap
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-04-11 02:00 UTC)
2 likes • 628 words
Saving Lives, Shifting Livelihoods, and Staying Human
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-04-07 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 827 words
Writing & Language (12)
💯 Your AI Is Only as Good as Your Taste: Why ‘Slop’ Is a Process Problem, Not a Tool Problem
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-04-07 14:03 UTC)
40 likes • 21 comments • 7 restacks • 1,410 words
The Founding Story: How Origin Corporate Narratives Determine Your Credibility to Change
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-04-07 11:45 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 2,330 words
Linguistic Capital in Meetings
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-09 12:03 UTC)
8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 51 words
The Factory Floor Has Arrived
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-08 11:12 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,812 words
Choosing privacy for online research
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-10 10:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,166 words
Off-Topic: Overthinking Ambience Videos
In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 7d ago (2026-04-04 00:21 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1,071 words
The Membrane Problem
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-04-11 11:19 UTC)
5 likes • 1,949 words
AI Graphics and I Are Not Friends
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-04-07 19:06 UTC)
2 likes • 549 words
What Drives My Custom Bot Crazy
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 7d ago (2026-04-04 21:45 UTC)
1 likes • 774 words
Tea with Danica Favorite- Easter version
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-04-05 18:52 UTC)
1 likes • 15 words
Emergent Latency
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 4d ago (2026-04-07 18:00 UTC)
1,323 words
Live with Kathy Gerstorff
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 0d ago (2026-04-11 18:50 UTC)
15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
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