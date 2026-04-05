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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, April 5, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 352 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 667 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Jenny Ouyang & Esha Pathak & Elena | AI Product Leader & Dheeraj Sharma & Daniel Rusnok - Solo Founder & Audra Carpenter & James Presbitero & Raghav Mehra • 1d ago (2026-04-03 05:50 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 26 comments • 10 restacks • 1,144 words

Summary: Product with Attitude is evolving from newsletter to builder lab. Here’s the new creator showcase format spotlighting what this AI community ships.



In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Elena | AI Product Leader & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-04-03 05:22 UTC)

Category: Technology • 28 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 3,240 words

Summary: On trust, reach, and why your next subscriber is probably already someone else’s reader.



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Daria Cupareanu • 1d ago (2026-04-03 18:24 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 23 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,756 words

Summary: Why Most Leaders Have Only Ever Worked on One



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Marcela Distefano • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:59 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 18 likes • 5 restacks • 805 words

Summary: A Conversation with Marcela Distefano

In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 6d ago (2026-03-29 21:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 5 comments • 15 words

Summary: A recording from Marcela Distefano and AI Governance Lead ⚡’s live video



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 7,038 words

Summary: Audio interview with USA-based founder Devika Toprani on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and works (42:15)



Featured Articles (10)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 70 likes • 57 comments • 18 restacks • 3,016 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What Substack’s dashboard tells you about your readers (and crushes)



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Kacper Wojaczek • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:34 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 105 likes • 34 comments • 17 restacks • 1,554 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI agents fail when management fails. Define-Deliver-Drive helps you manage agents like human teams: clear specs, WIP limits, and a delegation ladder.



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-04-04 12:08 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 84 likes • 12 comments • 38 restacks • 1,601 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On abundance as a test of self. ✷ On the fantasy of stepping away from the machine. ✷ On the illusion that style is transferable. ✷ On why we need ...



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & David Hoze • 6d ago (2026-03-29 20:36 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 31 likes • 71 comments • 11 restacks • 3,269 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A Muslim and a Jew sitting together, talking about what God has to say that’s not about either of their religions



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 09:07 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 77 likes • 23 comments • 26 restacks • 3,907 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Before the Author, There Was the Griot. Who Gets to Think in the Age of AI



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:57 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 23 comments • 21 restacks • 1,741 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI layoffs are normal, is shrinking comp next? Find out how Meta and Salesforch are changing comp structures, what it means for AI Governance and w...



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 20:38 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 64 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 2,556 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Access my prompts, workflows, and image generation directly inside Claude with the AI Blew My Mind MCP. Includes 5 examples and step-by-step setup.



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 52 likes • 29 comments • 17 restacks • 2,704 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: And every experiment they run ends up in my creative arsenal 😉



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:01 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 53 likes • 20 comments • 21 restacks • 1,822 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I used personality psychology to build my brand voice before I’d ever written a single post. Here’s the framework to find your brand personality ty...



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:00 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 62 likes • 31 comments • 10 restacks • 3,336 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A framework for catching the thinking moves that compound, plus a one-prompt session debrief you can paste anywhere.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:42 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 52 likes • 3 comments • 19 restacks • 1,015 words

Summary: As the Strait of Hormuz crisis shows the dangers of fossil-fuel dependence, Trump has spent his second term pushing the US deeper into it



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 5d ago (2026-03-30 19:53 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,365 words

Summary: The first generation of AI infrastructure companies unlocked the “brains” for intelligence. The next generation will unleash these engines of intel...



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,079 words

Summary: It’s not your idea that’s weak. It’s the step you’re skipping before you write it.



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-04-01 22:43 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 4 restacks • 392 words

Summary: They Spent Their Dry Powder. Now It’s Raining.



In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:12 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 8 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 861 words

Summary: Dorothy Vaughn’s story is one I come back to time and time again.



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-31 00:17 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 788 words

Summary: On updates, identity, and staying in the same woods



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:05 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 891 words

Summary: I started building a simple AI tool from a messy idea. Here’s what I’m learning so far and how you can try it yourself.



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:11 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,038 words

Summary: What five months of constant noise taught me about losing my own signal.



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:32 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,052 words

Summary: Why holding onto past success may be limiting your future and how to show up differently



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-03-30 05:49 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,029 words

Summary: Bridging Deterministic Logic and Probabilistic Reasoning



AI & ML Techniques (21)

In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:09 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,491 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:21 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,198 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:34 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 45 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:50 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-03 01:42 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 1d ago (2026-04-03 00:09 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-03-31 17:30 UTC)

7 likes • 2,030 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-28 00:39 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 417 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-02 22:41 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-30 00:49 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-28 00:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-31 08:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,587 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 7d ago (2026-03-28 16:47 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 137 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-30 00:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 1d ago (2026-04-02 23:47 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,011 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-01 00:08 UTC)

4 likes • 3 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:04 UTC)

1 restacks • 88 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 653 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1,233 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-02 22:50 UTC)

1 likes • 32 words



Business & Strategy (35)

In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 05:47 UTC)

36 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,949 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-04-04 00:24 UTC)

35 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 913 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:18 UTC)

24 likes • 7 restacks • 1,099 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-02 21:41 UTC)

33 likes • 4 restacks • 106 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Dylan Oh • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:06 UTC)

24 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,456 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-03-28 23:38 UTC)

14 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,322 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:21 UTC)

24 likes • 1 restacks • 2,866 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:00 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,665 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-01 00:27 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,778 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:31 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 481 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 7d ago (2026-03-28 18:00 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 834 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:16 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,046 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-03-28 11:50 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,276 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 3,123 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-04-02 05:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2,489 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 227 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 17:39 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 902 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 7d ago (2026-03-28 17:55 UTC)

9 likes • 1,451 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-04-03 09:08 UTC)

9 likes • 870 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-02 11:31 UTC)

8 likes • 1,511 words



In AI with Somya • by Somya Sinha & Monalisa Sethi • 6d ago (2026-03-29 06:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 824 words



In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 5d ago (2026-03-30 09:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,761 words



In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:10 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,214 words



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:12 UTC)

6 likes • 702 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 7d ago (2026-03-28 17:41 UTC)

6 likes • 267 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,499 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-03-29 16:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 411 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-04-03 15:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,776 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:22 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,076 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-29 14:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1,142 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:16 UTC)

2 likes • 841 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-03-30 15:53 UTC)

2 likes • 162 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,339 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:03 UTC)

490 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:03 UTC)

490 words



Career & Leadership (16)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:11 UTC)

20 likes • 32 comments • 5 restacks • 2,343 words



In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 5d ago (2026-03-30 17:25 UTC)

24 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 6,789 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:55 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,182 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-04-04 13:50 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,083 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:04 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,933 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:06 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,570 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:55 UTC)

5 likes • 333 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-03 09:05 UTC)

2 likes • 1,273 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:34 UTC)

2 likes • 65 words



In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 1d ago (2026-04-03 02:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1,190 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 4d ago (2026-03-31 01:00 UTC)

1,646 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 4d ago (2026-03-31 06:06 UTC)

956 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:05 UTC)

877 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:42 UTC)

67 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:39 UTC)

65 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:54 UTC)

59 words



Data & Analytics (15)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-30 06:30 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,296 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:00 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,055 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & David Hoze & Sabrina Giacalone • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:49 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,800 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-03-28 14:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,336 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:01 UTC)

15 likes • 1,378 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:38 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,433 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1,310 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:11 UTC)

10 likes • 302 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 860 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1,390 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:55 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,251 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 585 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 7d ago (2026-03-28 22:40 UTC)

2 likes • 463 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,166 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 7d ago (2026-03-28 18:18 UTC)

36 words



Design & Creative Arts (7)

In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 715 words



In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 632 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 273 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:58 UTC)

1 comments • 79 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:07 UTC)

1,066 words



In Emotional Operating Studio • by Louise Canham • 4d ago (2026-03-31 07:53 UTC)

422 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:38 UTC)

168 words



Education & Learning (33)

In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:02 UTC)

58 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,420 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:00 UTC)

79 likes • 6 restacks • 2,600 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:15 UTC)

33 likes • 15 comments • 11 restacks • 1,206 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-01 16:47 UTC)

29 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 296 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:02 UTC)

51 likes • 1 restacks • 906 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:22 UTC)

23 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,987 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-02 14:32 UTC)

43 likes • 1 restacks • 241 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:58 UTC)

46 likes • 142 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:31 UTC)

11 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,837 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:01 UTC)

42 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)

24 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,811 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:59 UTC)

12 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 2,147 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:14 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 664 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:02 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,924 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:03 UTC)

26 likes • 1 restacks • 747 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:02 UTC)

29 likes • 533 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:20 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 2,143 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:26 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,229 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:03 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,072 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:31 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,009 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,178 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 6d ago (2026-03-29 19:20 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,014 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:25 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,380 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:09 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 539 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,267 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:29 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,050 words



In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:49 UTC)

6 likes • 740 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-03-29 07:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 212 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:50 UTC)

5 likes • 677 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-30 09:47 UTC)

2 likes • 543 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:03 UTC)

1 likes • 628 words



In Mostly Human • by Mostly Human • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:15 UTC)

1 likes • 524 words



In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:15 UTC)

1,720 words



Ethics & Society (48)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-04-01 06:54 UTC)

45 likes • 7 comments • 16 restacks • 7,559 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:21 UTC)

43 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 3,028 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)

34 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 1,405 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 5d ago (2026-03-30 20:40 UTC)

24 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,645 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:02 UTC)

22 likes • 19 comments • 845 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:02 UTC)

28 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,803 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-04-04 11:14 UTC)

16 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,620 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:15 UTC)

45 likes • 3 restacks • 641 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-04-04 18:41 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,965 words



In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 6d ago (2026-03-29 22:03 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,836 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:04 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 678 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:03 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,236 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-03 15:11 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 565 words



In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 0d ago (2026-04-04 08:28 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,712 words



In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:25 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,491 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-03-31 16:39 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,376 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 4d ago (2026-03-31 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,360 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:06 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,598 words



In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 3d ago (2026-04-01 06:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,768 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:46 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,508 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-03-28 03:04 UTC)

12 likes • 1,384 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:32 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,053 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:08 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 3,114 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:01 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1,071 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:32 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 924 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,187 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:46 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,066 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 194 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:28 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,849 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-04 12:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,520 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-03 20:00 UTC)

5 likes • 3,919 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1,242 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,133 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)

6 likes • 783 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-30 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2,118 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 994 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:03 UTC)

4 likes • 15 words



In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-04-02 09:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 962 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 5d ago (2026-03-30 06:58 UTC)

2 likes • 864 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-03-28 23:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1,805 words



In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:04 UTC)

2,629 words



In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:44 UTC)

1,194 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:47 UTC)

1,041 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-03-31 08:41 UTC)

831 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 5d ago (2026-03-30 15:42 UTC)

699 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:55 UTC)

181 words



Health & Wellness (2)

In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,486 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 5,063 words



Law & Policy (22)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:17 UTC)

53 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 619 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:02 UTC)

43 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 236 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,599 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-04-02 08:30 UTC)

14 likes • 1,040 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 410 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:04 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2,359 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:08 UTC)

5 likes • 1,504 words



In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 0d ago (2026-04-04 17:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 778 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:05 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,497 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,192 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:37 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,188 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,188 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,172 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,739 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,325 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-03-28 08:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 693 words



In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 5d ago (2026-03-30 01:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1,564 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 91 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:32 UTC)

1,714 words



In Meg & Sarah • by Meg & Sarah • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:03 UTC)

1,379 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:31 UTC)

1,115 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:43 UTC)

946 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:44 UTC)

79 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 3,145 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:19 UTC)

34 likes • 27 comments • 15 restacks • 4,790 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-04-03 21:07 UTC)

40 likes • 14 comments • 15 restacks • 3,643 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:55 UTC)

48 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 2,073 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:15 UTC)

39 likes • 13 restacks • 1,540 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-04-03 23:38 UTC)

28 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 2,668 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:30 UTC)

31 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,486 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:16 UTC)

19 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 951 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:48 UTC)

30 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,778 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-03-28 19:26 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 915 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 7d ago (2026-03-28 10:55 UTC)

29 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,321 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:33 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 2,271 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 4d ago (2026-03-31 09:13 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 524 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:15 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,275 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:04 UTC)

14 likes • 3 restacks • 2,915 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:43 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 237 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 7d ago (2026-03-28 10:45 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-02 14:27 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,244 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 1d ago (2026-04-03 16:03 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,514 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:34 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 523 words



In Colleen Kochannek | 3rd Act Field Notes • by Colleen | 3rd Act Field Notes & chris kalaboukis • 3d ago (2026-04-01 21:51 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 44 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:33 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 163 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:43 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 572 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 2d ago (2026-04-02 21:19 UTC)

3 restacks • 1,076 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-03-30 05:31 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 334 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:04 UTC)

8 likes • 1,481 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:17 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 759 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-31 20:23 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 685 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:46 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 904 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-03-31 01:43 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 893 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-03-28 11:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:48 UTC)

6 likes • 2,304 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:30 UTC)

7 likes • 247 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-03-28 22:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-04-03 21:25 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,025 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,247 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 1d ago (2026-04-03 00:07 UTC)

3 likes • 1,330 words



In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 858 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-04-04 10:40 UTC)

3 likes • 628 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-04-04 01:54 UTC)

1 restacks • 355 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-04 10:50 UTC)

2 likes • 606 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1,711 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1,709 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:26 UTC)

1 likes • 1,168 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-03 20:28 UTC)

1 likes • 26 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:57 UTC)

205 words



Parenting & Family Life (7)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:30 UTC)

24 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,449 words



In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 694 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,841 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:49 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 811 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-29 10:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 637 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:31 UTC)

1 likes • 869 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:24 UTC)

1 likes • 817 words



Product Development (21)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-01 04:39 UTC)

72 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 4,428 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:00 UTC)

29 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 2,880 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:27 UTC)

47 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,313 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:00 UTC)

16 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 904 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana & Lisa Demchenko & Romina Kavcic & Mateusz Litarowicz & Mehekk Bassi • 1d ago (2026-04-03 06:14 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 3,504 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:05 UTC)

28 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,426 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:48 UTC)

31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,122 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,740 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:16 UTC)

23 likes • 4 restacks • 1,346 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)

13 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 604 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:31 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,443 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:25 UTC)

18 likes • 3 comments • 1,275 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:20 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,322 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:06 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 359 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,792 words



In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:39 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,421 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,285 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:07 UTC)

5 likes • 2,240 words



In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:45 UTC)

2 likes • 959 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1,388 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 04:01 UTC)

495 words



Relationships (17)

In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:34 UTC)

37 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 1,627 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)

27 likes • 14 comments • 6 restacks • 824 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:31 UTC)

13 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,952 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:31 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 593 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark & Calder Quinn • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:24 UTC)

13 likes • 5 restacks • 740 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:45 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,242 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:35 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,115 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)

7 likes • 4 restacks • 972 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:30 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 828 words



In The Weaving Field • by Joanne Kerrigan • 1d ago (2026-04-03 14:14 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 651 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 5d ago (2026-03-30 02:18 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,686 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-03-31 21:19 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,089 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:30 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 45 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 5d ago (2026-03-30 07:14 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,384 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:01 UTC)

4 likes • 2,687 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-03-28 07:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 547 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:13 UTC)

2 likes • 997 words



Science & Research (7)

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-30 04:02 UTC)

15 likes • 3 comments • 2,257 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-03-31 21:12 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,584 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-04-02 04:01 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 978 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-03 06:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,313 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:24 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 310 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-30 04:02 UTC)

4 likes • 99 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-02 09:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 581 words



Technology (14)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-03-30 19:20 UTC)

27 likes • 29 comments • 5 restacks • 2,922 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-03-28 16:08 UTC)

20 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 1,829 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-04-01 02:52 UTC)

26 likes • 8 restacks • 267 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 0d ago (2026-04-04 14:37 UTC)

38 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 848 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha & Manuela Kouakou, MD-PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:27 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 2,431 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-29 06:39 UTC)

39 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:24 UTC)

22 likes • 6 restacks • 3,177 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:40 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 284 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-03-29 17:14 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 1,085 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-03-29 22:20 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,049 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-31 16:01 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 724 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-04-04 06:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,114 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 09:25 UTC)

3 likes • 1,098 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:01 UTC)

790 words



Writing & Language (15)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:15 UTC)

33 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 357 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-29 14:01 UTC)

23 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,889 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-31 09:52 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,773 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-02 11:31 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 57 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 3d ago (2026-04-01 09:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,768 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-01 18:44 UTC)

8 likes • 645 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-31 00:42 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,003 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words



In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 0d ago (2026-04-04 00:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1,071 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 506 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-29 23:11 UTC)

3 likes • 15 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 0d ago (2026-04-04 21:45 UTC)

1 likes • 774 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:10 UTC)

813 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:39 UTC)

15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:23 UTC)









No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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