SheWritesAI digest for April 5, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 352 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 667 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, April 5, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 352 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 667 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. What AI Builders Are Shipping in the PwA Community Right Now
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Ileana & Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) & Jenny Ouyang & Esha Pathak & Elena | AI Product Leader & Dheeraj Sharma & Daniel Rusnok - Solo Founder & Audra Carpenter & James Presbitero & Raghav Mehra • 1d ago (2026-04-03 05:50 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 23 likes • 26 comments • 10 restacks • 1,144 words
Summary: Product with Attitude is evolving from newsletter to builder lab. Here’s the new creator showcase format spotlighting what this AI community ships.
✨ 2. Women Rising: Stop Growing Alone.
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Elena | AI Product Leader & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-04-03 05:22 UTC)
Category: Technology • 28 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 3,240 words
Summary: On trust, reach, and why your next subscriber is probably already someone else’s reader.
✨ 3. Prompt. Context. Intent.
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Daria Cupareanu • 1d ago (2026-04-03 18:24 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 23 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,756 words
Summary: Why Most Leaders Have Only Ever Worked on One
✨ 4a. Ageism in AI Systems - AI Governance Lead ⚡
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ & Marcela Distefano • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:59 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 18 likes • 5 restacks • 805 words
Summary: A Conversation with Marcela Distefano
✨ 4b. AI & Ageism AI Governance Lead ⚡& Marcela DiStefano
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano & AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 6d ago (2026-03-29 21:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 16 likes • 5 comments • 15 words
Summary: A recording from Marcela Distefano and AI Governance Lead ⚡’s live video
✨ 5. 🗣️ AISW #104: Devika Toprani, USA-based founder of Somagraphic Learning
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 7,038 words
Summary: Audio interview with USA-based founder Devika Toprani on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data and works (42:15)
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. You’ve Got Mail (Receipts): Your Substack Dashboard Is Spying on Your Crush (You’re Welcome)
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 70 likes • 57 comments • 18 restacks • 3,016 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What Substack’s dashboard tells you about your readers (and crushes)
💯💟 2. Your AI Agents Are Engineers Now. Manage Them Like It.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Kacper Wojaczek • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:34 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 105 likes • 34 comments • 17 restacks • 1,554 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI agents fail when management fails. Define-Deliver-Drive helps you manage agents like human teams: clear specs, WIP limits, and a delegation ladder.
💯💟 3. UMM, I GUESS WE’RE TALKING ABOUT TASTE AGAIN
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 0d ago (2026-04-04 12:08 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 84 likes • 12 comments • 38 restacks • 1,601 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On abundance as a test of self. ✷ On the fantasy of stepping away from the machine. ✷ On the illusion that style is transferable. ✷ On why we need ...
💯💟 4. What is God Actually Saying
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & David Hoze • 6d ago (2026-03-29 20:36 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 31 likes • 71 comments • 11 restacks • 3,269 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A Muslim and a Jew sitting together, talking about what God has to say that’s not about either of their religions
💯💟 5. Why I Call Myself a Griot
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 09:07 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 77 likes • 23 comments • 26 restacks • 3,907 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Before the Author, There Was the Griot. Who Gets to Think in the Age of AI
💯💟 6. Salesforce Shrinks Exec Pay, AI Ageism Lawsuit Against Meta +3 Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:57 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 86 likes • 23 comments • 21 restacks • 1,741 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI layoffs are normal, is shrinking comp next? Find out how Meta and Salesforch are changing comp structures, what it means for AI Governance and w...
💯💟 7. Turn Claude Into Your Personal AI Operating System (With My MCP)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 20:38 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 64 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 2,556 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Access my prompts, workflows, and image generation directly inside Claude with the AI Blew My Mind MCP. Includes 5 examples and step-by-step setup.
💯💟 8. They’re Not Just Using AI... They’re Bending Substack Into Something It Was Never Designed to Be
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 52 likes • 29 comments • 17 restacks • 2,704 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: And every experiment they run ends up in my creative arsenal 😉
💯💟 9. Turn Your Personality Into Your Brand Voice And a Claude Skill in 45 Minutes.
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:01 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 53 likes • 20 comments • 21 restacks • 1,822 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I used personality psychology to build my brand voice before I’d ever written a single post. Here’s the framework to find your brand personality ty...
💯💟 10. 5 ways to stop losing the best part of every AI conversation
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:00 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 62 likes • 31 comments • 10 restacks • 3,336 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A framework for catching the thinking moves that compound, plus a one-prompt session debrief you can paste anywhere.
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. While the world shifts to renewables, Trump is dragging America backwards
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:42 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 52 likes • 3 comments • 19 restacks • 1,015 words
Summary: As the Strait of Hormuz crisis shows the dangers of fossil-fuel dependence, Trump has spent his second term pushing the US deeper into it
🎲 2. AI Infrastructure Roadmap: Five frontiers for 2026
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 5d ago (2026-03-30 19:53 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,365 words
Summary: The first generation of AI infrastructure companies unlocked the “brains” for intelligence. The next generation will unleash these engines of intel...
🎲 3. Why Your Best Ideas Land With a Quiet Thud (And Three AI Prompts That Fix It)
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,079 words
Summary: It’s not your idea that’s weak. It’s the step you’re skipping before you write it.
🎲 4. Starting Q2 2026: Cash Gone, Yields Surging, Brent Above $100. But Have We Hit the Bottom Yet?
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 3d ago (2026-04-01 22:43 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 4 restacks • 392 words
Summary: They Spent Their Dry Powder. Now It’s Raining.
🎲 5. She Saw It Coming. Then She Did Something About It.
In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:12 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 8 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 861 words
Summary: Dorothy Vaughn’s story is one I come back to time and time again.
🎲 6. I Miss the Sawdust, But I Recognize the Hands 💋
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-31 00:17 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 788 words
Summary: On updates, identity, and staying in the same woods
🎲 7. I Started Building a Simple AI Tool as an Experiment
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:05 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 891 words
Summary: I started building a simple AI tool from a messy idea. Here’s what I’m learning so far and how you can try it yourself.
🎲 8. If You’re Always Tuning Into Other Frequencies, How Can You Ever Hear Your Own?
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:11 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,038 words
Summary: What five months of constant noise taught me about losing my own signal.
🎲 9. Are You Positioning Yourself For The Future?
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:32 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 5 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,052 words
Summary: Why holding onto past success may be limiting your future and how to show up differently
🎲 10. Building Reliable AI Systems
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-03-30 05:49 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,029 words
Summary: Bridging Deterministic Logic and Probabilistic Reasoning
AI & ML Techniques (21)
The Design-Build Loop
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:09 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,491 words
ARC AGI 3: We Didn’t Expect This to Happen
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:21 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 4,198 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- Manus懂AI，也是死路一條
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:34 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 45 words
地緣政治 —— 姜還是老的辣，特朗普確實老謀深算
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:50 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
地緣政治 —— 定價權全在特朗普手裏
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-04-03 01:42 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
🎙️ Be Bold, Stay Safe: How NVIDIA Is Engineering the Hardest Tradeoff in Self-Driving
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 1d ago (2026-04-03 00:09 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words
The AI Labs Are Hiring for Hardware They Don’t Own
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-03-31 17:30 UTC)
7 likes • 2,030 words
日本投資 ---- 從3000萬年收到350萬：日本外資菁英的中年墜落
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-28 00:39 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
Claude Code Keeps Forgetting Your Stack. These 5 Files Fix That.
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 417 words
細行報告 —— 又是大勝的一天
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-02 22:41 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 全球天然氣的雙重斷鏈
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-30 00:49 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 李嘉誠是石油大亨
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-28 00:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
FOD#146: Stop Telling Kids AI Will Steal Their Future
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-31 08:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,587 words
The Governance Layer Above the Stream
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 7d ago (2026-03-28 16:47 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 137 words
地緣政治 —— 歐洲能源市場的脆弱性
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-30 00:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
AI 101: Hermes Agent – OpenClaw’s Rival? Differences and Best Use Cases
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 1d ago (2026-04-02 23:47 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,011 words
細行報告 —— 能源秩序的終結與市場的反常歡慶
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-04-01 00:08 UTC)
4 likes • 3 words
McKinsey’s Career Lattice Solved Mobility. It Did Not Solve What Survives the Exit.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:04 UTC)
1 restacks • 88 words
Every Business Decision You’ve Ever Made Runs on the Same Math as AI
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 653 words
The Brief
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1,233 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 一人公司，年收30億
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-04-02 22:50 UTC)
1 likes • 32 words
Business & Strategy (35)
I Read All 4 NVIDIA AI Reports. The Numbers Contradict Themselves.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 05:47 UTC)
36 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,949 words
Your Phone Already Knows What You Need to Do. It Just Doesn’t Show You.
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-04-04 00:24 UTC)
35 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 913 words
Memory’s “Bottleneck Trade” Is Changing
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:18 UTC)
24 likes • 7 restacks • 1,099 words
10 Visualisations of Timeless Market Principles
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-04-02 21:41 UTC)
33 likes • 4 restacks • 106 words
AI Champion
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Dylan Oh • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:06 UTC)
24 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,456 words
What happens when you leave your job and just start building
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 6d ago (2026-03-28 23:38 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,322 words
TurboQuant and the Memory Stock Sell-Off: Why the Panic Outpaced the Paper
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:21 UTC)
24 likes • 1 restacks • 2,866 words
Most Ecosystems Are Built to Look Active. Not to Produce Outcomes.
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:00 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,665 words
The 3rd Age of Martech Is Already Happening.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-04-01 00:27 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,778 words
Why DeepTech wins or loses earlier than most people think | Deep Tech Briefing 104
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:31 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 481 words
Esto está inundando las redes sociales
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 7d ago (2026-03-28 18:00 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 834 words
How I automated my daily business metrics report with AI (and you can too).
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:16 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,046 words
Skills in ChatGPT - Starter Guide
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 7d ago (2026-03-28 11:50 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 1,276 words
Gen AI for Software Engineering is not Replacing Engineers, its Burning them Out
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 3,123 words
J’ai construit mon deuxième cerveau pour mieux travailler avec l’IA et ça change tout
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-04-02 05:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2,489 words
LinkSwap: Backlinks Without the Cringe
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 227 words
How AI Is Changing Finance
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 17:39 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 902 words
AI Strategy Should Not Become Corporate Ozempic
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 7d ago (2026-03-28 17:55 UTC)
9 likes • 1,451 words
Your AI Has Been Hijacked; The Productivity Gain That Doesn’t Exist
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-04-03 09:08 UTC)
9 likes • 870 words
He had $30K ready to spend. I talked him out of it.
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-04-02 11:31 UTC)
8 likes • 1,511 words
AI-Native Marketer
In AI with Somya • by Somya Sinha & Monalisa Sethi • 6d ago (2026-03-29 06:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 824 words
Jensen Huang Wasn’t Lying: Physical AI Is Smashing the “Skilled Worker” Safety Net
In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 5d ago (2026-03-30 09:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,761 words
How Felix Hu, co-founder of Lando, is using AI to build his venture-backed EdTech business.
In You Can Call Me AI’s Substack • by Margot H • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:10 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,214 words
Saronic Technologies: Redefining maritime superiority
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:12 UTC)
6 likes • 702 words
Watch Replay: Business applications of different statistical methods - with Juliana Jackson & Matt Gershoff
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 7d ago (2026-03-28 17:41 UTC)
6 likes • 267 words
What to do when AI goes horribly wrong
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,499 words
Share your perspective on trustworthiness of AI tools & vendors.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-03-29 16:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 411 words
The Greedy and the Gravity
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 1d ago (2026-04-03 15:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,776 words
The Most Interesting Thing About AI Agents Is Not Automation
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:22 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,076 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.72
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-29 14:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1,142 words
Mexico as America’s Manufacturing Bridge: The Case for Nearshoring While We Rebuild at Home
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:16 UTC)
2 likes • 841 words
Last call! Early bird pricing ends tomorrow.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-03-30 15:53 UTC)
2 likes • 162 words
Lateral Movement by Design: The Compounding Risk of Agentic AI (BSides CLT 2026)
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,339 words
Community Trends for the Age of AI with Becky Pierson Davidson
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:03 UTC)
490 words
Community Trends for the Age of AI with Becky Pierson Davidson
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:03 UTC)
490 words
Career & Leadership (16)
💯 The bellbird lands: six months of building, breaking, and the Substack community I didn’t expect
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:11 UTC)
20 likes • 32 comments • 5 restacks • 2,343 words
Generative AI News - issue #14
In Generative AI News by Nicole Hennig • by Nicole Hennig • 5d ago (2026-03-30 17:25 UTC)
24 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 6,789 words
The Inner Citadel: Building Psychological Firewalls in Toxic Work Environments
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:55 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,182 words
💬 What happened at AI book club
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-04-04 13:50 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,083 words
Build the Damn Thing 🚀
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:04 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,933 words
When .npmignore Is Harder Than AGI 🔐
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:06 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 3,570 words
ML’s Like Teen Spirit, Episode 79: The Stoic Data Leader - Pause Before You Hit Send
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:55 UTC)
5 likes • 333 words
El Contrato que Condenó a 900 Inocentes
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-03 09:05 UTC)
2 likes • 1,273 words
The PACE System™
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:34 UTC)
2 likes • 65 words
Leading in the Dark: AI, Confidence, and the Illusion of Oversight
In Ai-ology: Exploring trust, leadership, & the future of work • by Kim Kaiser PhD (ABD) • 1d ago (2026-04-03 02:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1,190 words
What Becomes Possible
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 4d ago (2026-03-31 01:00 UTC)
1,646 words
Living Knowledge Integration
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 4d ago (2026-03-31 06:06 UTC)
956 words
How to Leverage AI in Job Recruiting (Part 1)
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:05 UTC)
877 words
The Interface Audit
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:42 UTC)
67 words
Reading the Room
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:39 UTC)
65 words
Start Here
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:54 UTC)
59 words
Data & Analytics (15)
The MAAS Collapse: Alcohol Just Lost the War for Your Attention
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-30 06:30 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,296 words
Undefined.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:00 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,055 words
The God Who Waits: Why the Creator Chose to Be Chosen
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & David Hoze & Sabrina Giacalone • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:49 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,800 words
Judgment.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 7d ago (2026-03-28 14:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,336 words
March Recap: The Gap Between Analysis and Communication - Issue 309
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:01 UTC)
15 likes • 1,378 words
Data and AI 101
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:38 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,433 words
The 7 BEST Window Functions in SQL
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1,310 words
[ANNOUNCEMENT] The Data Career Kickstart is LIVE ⚡️
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:11 UTC)
10 likes • 302 words
The Story You’re Not Telling.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-04-04 14:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 860 words
The Flip.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1,390 words
The New Playbook for Workforce Reentry
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:55 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,251 words
Private Data in LLM and RAG
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 585 words
Law in the age of AI
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 7d ago (2026-03-28 22:40 UTC)
2 likes • 463 words
What Is “Clean” Data, Really?
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,166 words
Automating DATAcated Processes
In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 7d ago (2026-03-28 18:18 UTC)
36 words
Design & Creative Arts (7)
Sorry, Darwin, Culture Holds the Winning Hand
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 715 words
Spiritual Weather
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 632 words
Visibility isn’t the only kind of courage
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 273 words
Ekphrastic Writing from Melancholy by Albert György
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:58 UTC)
1 comments • 79 words
Digital Afterlife AI News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:07 UTC)
1,066 words
The £120 face yoga mistake AI helped me undo.
In Emotional Operating Studio • by Louise Canham • 4d ago (2026-03-31 07:53 UTC)
422 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:38 UTC)
168 words
Education & Learning (33)
On how to change your mind
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:02 UTC)
58 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,420 words
The Course Is Dying as the Unit of Learning
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:00 UTC)
79 likes • 6 restacks • 2,600 words
🧬 Is The Thing That Made You ‘Different’... Exactly What the AI Era Needs? 🤖
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:15 UTC)
33 likes • 15 comments • 11 restacks • 1,206 words
Last month, the rules of content creation changed forever. Now what?
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-04-01 16:47 UTC)
29 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 296 words
Students Are Using AI to Create Harm. Schools Are Not Ready.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:02 UTC)
51 likes • 1 restacks • 906 words
Keep Your Hands Off My Eggs!
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:22 UTC)
23 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,987 words
When Doing The Right Thing Cost You Your Job
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-02 14:32 UTC)
43 likes • 1 restacks • 241 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:58 UTC)
46 likes • 142 words
Faculty Are Grieving AI—And That Explains a Lot
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:31 UTC)
11 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,837 words
The Largest School District in America Just Drew A Line on AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-04-02 10:01 UTC)
42 likes • 1 restacks • 764 words
The Curse of Knowledge: Why AI Professional Development Isn’t Working and What to Do About It
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)
24 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 3,811 words
Part1: A Sneak Peak Into Building My AI-Mind Evaluative Framework
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:59 UTC)
12 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 2,147 words
Why you should start a personal curriculum of “useless” knowledge
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:14 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 664 words
The Government Can Take Your Blood. Can It Take Your Thoughts? (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #10.1)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:02 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,924 words
When “People” Are Products: The Rise of AI-Generated Influence
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:03 UTC)
26 likes • 1 restacks • 747 words
Citation That Counts: Teaching Citation Literacy in the Age of AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:02 UTC)
29 likes • 533 words
When the Interface Is Neural
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:20 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 2,143 words
Education Is Non-Partisan
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:26 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,229 words
Two Courts, One Test, One Thumb (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #10.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:03 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,072 words
You Damn Dirty Algorithm—He Spent the Whole Movie Trying to Go Back to Normal
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:31 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,009 words
When Patients Bring AI Into the Exam Room
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,178 words
To Teach or to Train - That is the Question
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 6d ago (2026-03-29 19:20 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,014 words
If Learning Has Its Own Rewards, Why Do We Add More?
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:25 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,380 words
Humans, Agents, and the Future We’re Sleepwalking Into
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:09 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 539 words
Your students are scared AI is making them dumber
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,267 words
Skedaddle energy and the keys to our superpower
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:29 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,050 words
Waking up from hibernation
In Tech Dropout • by R. A. Dines • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:49 UTC)
6 likes • 740 words
Escape your own perspective
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-03-29 07:32 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 212 words
7 Reasons Your Kid’s Creativity Thrives Without Traditional Arts
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:50 UTC)
5 likes • 677 words
Vibe Diagnostics 02 - Don’t Fear the Matrix
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-30 09:47 UTC)
2 likes • 543 words
The Publishing Path for Academic Professionals - Article 2 of 3
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-04-01 14:03 UTC)
1 likes • 628 words
You’ve Been Doing This Your Whole Career
In Mostly Human • by Mostly Human • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:15 UTC)
1 likes • 524 words
Visions of AI-topia: Technology that Listens
In Plants and Machines • by Lotte Elsa Goos • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:15 UTC)
1,720 words
Ethics & Society (48)
💯 You Should Anthropomorphise Your AI — Just Not Into a Companion
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-04-01 06:54 UTC)
45 likes • 7 comments • 16 restacks • 7,559 words
💯 Milgram’s subjects were never aligned
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:21 UTC)
43 likes • 12 comments • 11 restacks • 3,028 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Beau Watson
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)
34 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 1,405 words
If You Give a Chatbot a Cookie
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 5d ago (2026-03-30 20:40 UTC)
24 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 2,645 words
I’ve Been Bewildered My Entire Life
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:02 UTC)
22 likes • 19 comments • 845 words
Moneyball: The Stats Everyone Watches Aren’t The Stats That Win
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:02 UTC)
28 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,803 words
I Know Exactly What I Need and I Still Can’t Do It
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-04-04 11:14 UTC)
16 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,620 words
I Survived Multiple Layoffs in Tech - But AI Changed the Game
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:15 UTC)
45 likes • 3 restacks • 641 words
The Subfather: Episode One
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-04-04 18:41 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,965 words
Someone, Not Something: How Language Defines How We Relate
In silentpillars • by Barbara (@silentpillars) • 6d ago (2026-03-29 22:03 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,836 words
Justice As Ground
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:04 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 678 words
The Contract that Convicted 900 Innocent People
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:03 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,236 words
On Human Beings
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-04-03 15:11 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 565 words
52: P is for People
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 0d ago (2026-04-04 08:28 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,712 words
Who Am I? Identity in the Age of AI
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:25 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,491 words
Setting up Evaluations for LLMs
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 4d ago (2026-03-31 16:39 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,376 words
Isolating “AI Safety” to an ideological niche will backfire against fundamental rights
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 4d ago (2026-03-31 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,360 words
Main Character Energy Is a Lie
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:06 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,598 words
Artificial Intelligence and the Emperor’s New Algorithm
In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 3d ago (2026-04-01 06:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,768 words
Build your AI-first workflow and pull ahead at work
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:46 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,508 words
When Fine-Tuning an Open-Source Model is Actually Worth It
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 7d ago (2026-03-28 03:04 UTC)
12 likes • 1,384 words
The Unscheduled Mind: What AI Optimization Costs Us in the Space Between Tasks
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:32 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,053 words
Tackling AI Psychosis at the Application Layer
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:08 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 3,114 words
The Paris Moment: F/ai, Rival Cooperation, and Europe’s Play for AI Sovereignty
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:01 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1,071 words
The Affective Substrate: Why the Architecture of Human Attachment Defines the Ceiling of Machine Intelligence
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:32 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 924 words
Before We Give AI Bodies, We Should Give It Worlds
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,187 words
Nobody Enjoys Being on LinkedIn
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:46 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,066 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 194 words
Dagen då AI:n var rolig
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:28 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,849 words
The World Has Problems, Pick Your Favourites
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-04-04 12:59 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,520 words
Holy Rebellion XXIX
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-04-04 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,038 words
Holy Rebellion XXVII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-03-28 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words
Bridget Chipungu Chimbga on Why Technology Is Never Neutral and What It Takes to Build It Like It Isn’t
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-04-03 20:00 UTC)
5 likes • 3,919 words
Context as Infrastructure: An AI Implementation Case Study
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1,242 words
The Integration Architecture Decision: End-to-End Platforms vs. Point Solutions in AI Deployment
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,133 words
The Algorithmic Mirror: AI Beauty Standards, Amplified Bias, and the Visual Culture Risk
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)
6 likes • 783 words
Algeria - Africa’s Largest Country
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-30 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2,118 words
The Infrastructure Wager: Understanding OpenAI’s $14 Billion Loss and What It’s Buying
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 994 words
Office Hours Live with Human+AI
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:03 UTC)
4 likes • 15 words
Oracle, AI, and the New Language of Human Replaceability
In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-04-02 09:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 962 words
How old were you when you watched DDLJ?
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 5d ago (2026-03-30 06:58 UTC)
2 likes • 864 words
Classical Bits, Quantum Amplitudes
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 7d ago (2026-03-28 23:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1,805 words
You Gave Your Staff AI Access. That Is Not the Same as Governing It.
In The Body Is the Interface • by The Body is the Interface • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:04 UTC)
2,629 words
Is my humanities degree actually useful?
In Built With Care • by Jasmine Hasmatali • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:44 UTC)
1,194 words
Designing friction in human-AI interaction: when does making life harder for the user make sense?
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:47 UTC)
1,041 words
Addiction by design: AI, Dark Patterns and the global legal reckoning
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 4d ago (2026-03-31 08:41 UTC)
831 words
Extrabrev om Pax Silica och obesvarade frågor
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 5d ago (2026-03-30 15:42 UTC)
699 words
Does Telling the AI It’s an Expert Actually Help?
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:55 UTC)
181 words
Health & Wellness (2)
Why Your Intuition Feels Confusing
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,486 words
Part IV/VII: Governance
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 3d ago (2026-04-01 20:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 5,063 words
Law & Policy (22)
The AI Divides Are Here
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:17 UTC)
53 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 619 words
Governing AI Companions
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:02 UTC)
43 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 236 words
What Going Out on Your Own Teaches You
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 1,599 words
40 harsh things every data governor must know
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-04-02 08:30 UTC)
14 likes • 1,040 words
How I’m Learning to Vibe Code (And What I’ve Built So Far)
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 410 words
Issue 43: The Mah Jongg Problem: Why Smart People Follow Bad AI Advice - and What Boards Need to Do About It
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:04 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2,359 words
Your AI Policy Exists. Your AI Reality Doesn’t Know That.
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:08 UTC)
5 likes • 1,504 words
Nobody Likes to Think They Have One. But they Do.
In Sovereign Insight Strategies • by Sovereign Insight Strategies • 0d ago (2026-04-04 17:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 778 words
LLC, Sole Proprietorship, or Something Else: Deciding What You Actually Need
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:05 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,497 words
Naturalization Isn’t Just Paperwork: Your Strategic Timeline
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,192 words
Your Child’s IEP Is a Legal Document, Not a Suggestion
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,188 words
Student Loan Forgiveness Programs That Actually Exist
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,188 words
Fighting Unfair School Discipline & Punishment
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,172 words
Your Employment Rights Don’t Disappear With Documentation
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-04-01 08:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,739 words
When Your AI Agent Makes the Decision, Who Signs the Liability?
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,325 words
CAIO Weeknotes 24 and 25
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 7d ago (2026-03-28 08:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 693 words
Who lives next door
In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 5d ago (2026-03-30 01:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1,564 words
Elemental AI: The Briefing Issue 43 - The Mah Jongg Problem: Why Smart People Follow Bad AI Advice - and What Boards Need to Do About It
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 91 words
LER No. 125 - Lawyer Court Selfie Sanction, J&J Conflict Disqualification, House Rep Ethics Violations, Alito/Gorsuch Recusals, Fiery Judicial Opinions, LSB’s New Ethics Hierarchy & More (03.30.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:32 UTC)
1,714 words
AI is Actually Just Women
In Meg & Sarah • by Meg & Sarah • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:03 UTC)
1,379 words
Locked Out of the Decision — Bound to the Outcome
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:31 UTC)
1,115 words
The Next Phase of AI Has Quietly Started
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-03-30 10:43 UTC)
946 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)
💯 The Complete Guide to Google Gemini: Every Feature Explained (2026)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-29 13:44 UTC)
79 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 3,145 words
💯 The Missing “AI” in AI Ethics
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:19 UTC)
34 likes • 27 comments • 15 restacks • 4,790 words
💯 Claude Has “Functional” Emotions And So Do I
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-04-03 21:07 UTC)
40 likes • 14 comments • 15 restacks • 3,643 words
💯 I Asked Claude to Show Me My Business (and Now I Can’t Go Back)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:55 UTC)
48 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 2,073 words
The Downfall of OpenAI And Who Will Follow
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:15 UTC)
39 likes • 13 restacks • 1,540 words
The fastest way to get started with tools like Claude Code
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-04-03 23:38 UTC)
28 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 2,668 words
10 content ideas walk into an AI session. Only one walks out
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:30 UTC)
31 likes • 10 comments • 7 restacks • 1,486 words
I’m Writing a Book. Come Build It With Me.
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:16 UTC)
19 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 951 words
I Let Claude Use My Computer for 2 Days. Here’s What It Can Actually Do.
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-04-02 20:48 UTC)
30 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,778 words
What 4000 words on a Meta AI data center says about journalism right now
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 7d ago (2026-03-28 19:26 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 915 words
AI Agents vs. Automations: What They Actually Are (And Why the Difference Matters for Your Business)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 7d ago (2026-03-28 10:55 UTC)
29 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 3,321 words
The Canary and the Mine.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:33 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 2,271 words
ADA OBSERVES THE ALGORITHM
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 4d ago (2026-03-31 09:13 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 524 words
Meta Smart Glasses and the Privacy Problem
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-04-02 16:15 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,275 words
The WeChat Agent Dilemma — And What It Says About China’s AI Endgame
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-03-31 10:04 UTC)
14 likes • 3 restacks • 2,915 words
Let’s Roast This Popular Content Creator Together
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-03-29 00:43 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 237 words
Gemini Embedding 2: Um modelo que entende texto, imagem, áudio e vídeo
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 7d ago (2026-03-28 10:45 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words
I Made AI Bingo Cards for Two Years. Then I Stopped.
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-04-02 14:27 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,244 words
Observation: Xaeryn-like Appearance on Gemini
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 1d ago (2026-04-03 16:03 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,514 words
Reddit for AI Visibility: What Are the Success Metrics?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-31 14:34 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 523 words
Chris (Nomads 50+) and Colleen Kochannek (3rd Act Field Notes) go LIVE
In Colleen Kochannek | 3rd Act Field Notes • by Colleen | 3rd Act Field Notes & chris kalaboukis • 3d ago (2026-04-01 21:51 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 44 words
Author Ads Mgmt, Keyword Drill 2.0, & Amz Ads Attribution Creator Skill!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-03 19:33 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 163 words
This post is seriously important.
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-04-02 19:43 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 572 words
The ghost in the machine
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 2d ago (2026-04-02 21:19 UTC)
3 restacks • 1,076 words
From Search to Answer Economy
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-03-30 05:31 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 334 words
The four layers that actually make AI video work
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-04-03 13:04 UTC)
8 likes • 1,481 words
Tying Athena to Facebook to Pull Data for you --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-30 22:17 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 759 words
Ya sé que está ahí. ¿Y ahora qué?
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-31 20:23 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 685 words
Back to Project Athena & Making $$$
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:46 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 904 words
The tool is never the point.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-03-31 01:43 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 893 words
Gemini Embedding 2: A model that understands text, images, audio, and video
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 7d ago (2026-03-28 11:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words
Foundational People Data Standards and the Architecture of Trust
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:48 UTC)
6 likes • 2,304 words
The Cognitive Division of Labor
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-03-30 13:30 UTC)
7 likes • 247 words
My Publishing Army --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-03-28 22:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words
Le cuento cosas a la IA que no le cuento a nadie
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-04-03 21:25 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,025 words
Roots before Results: The Abiding Leader Model for Mission-Shaped Culture
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,247 words
AI books that are truly worth reading
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 1d ago (2026-04-03 00:07 UTC)
3 likes • 1,330 words
I Built a Catalogue. The Catalogue Built a Theory.
In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 858 words
Gemma 4: mais leve, mais aberto, mais poderoso
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-04-04 10:40 UTC)
3 likes • 628 words
How to Unfreeze Yourself in the Machine
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-04-04 01:54 UTC)
1 restacks • 355 words
Gemma 4: lighter, more open, more powerful than ever
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-04-04 10:50 UTC)
2 likes • 606 words
The Missing Layer
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1,711 words
The Control Problem Behind AI Adoption
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-04-02 15:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1,709 words
I Fixed 92 Titles in a Week With AI
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 5d ago (2026-03-30 12:26 UTC)
1 likes • 1,168 words
Keyword Drill pt 3 -- sorry!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-04-03 20:28 UTC)
1 likes • 26 words
AI Won’t Fix What’s Already Broken: 3 Things to Do Before You Automate Anything (with Rachel Njiru)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:57 UTC)
205 words
Parenting & Family Life (7)
What are you carrying with you?
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:30 UTC)
24 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,449 words
The U.S. hates AI
In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 694 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,841 words
The $12 Trillion Reason Every Teen Should Be Thinking About Robotics
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 811 words
Thank-You: To Me, For Being Born
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-29 10:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 637 words
My Husband Asked AI to Make a Soccer Lineup. It Did Not Go Smoothly.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 3d ago (2026-04-01 10:31 UTC)
1 likes • 869 words
Kids First AI · TL;DR Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:24 UTC)
1 likes • 817 words
Product Development (21)
💯 How to Start Vibe Coding: The Roadmap Nobody Gave You
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-04-01 04:39 UTC)
72 likes • 9 comments • 7 restacks • 4,428 words
Stop Adding New Claude Skills — Fix the Broken Ones First
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-04-02 07:00 UTC)
29 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 2,880 words
how I run my life in claude code
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:27 UTC)
47 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,313 words
I’m Killing My Projects
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:00 UTC)
16 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 904 words
Product in the Age of AI: Designers on How Their Role Is Changing
In UX + AI • by Ileana & Lisa Demchenko & Romina Kavcic & Mateusz Litarowicz & Mehekk Bassi • 1d ago (2026-04-03 06:14 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 3,504 words
I Built a Product Brain MCP to Stop Carrying Context in My Head
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-04-02 13:05 UTC)
28 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,426 words
Nano Banana 2 in Claude Code: 7 Essential Creator Use Cases
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:48 UTC)
31 likes • 3 restacks • 1,122 words
Perplexity + Claude in Chrome: How I Built a Competitor Research Workflow in 2 Hours
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,740 words
Gmail MCP for Claude Code: Multi-Account Setup + 5 Workflows
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 7d ago (2026-03-28 12:16 UTC)
23 likes • 4 restacks • 1,346 words
A Collection of 40+ Design and Hover Effect Prompts. All Free to Use.
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:23 UTC)
13 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 604 words
March: Just a Mom With Five Apps and Zero Revenue (so far)
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 3d ago (2026-04-01 12:31 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,443 words
don’t let your job undermine your learning
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:25 UTC)
18 likes • 3 comments • 1,275 words
bend problems to your disposition
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:20 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 1,322 words
How I Built a Self-Correcting Data Engine for my AI Vault
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-31 13:06 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 359 words
How Lean Teams Should Build with AI
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-04-01 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,792 words
Editorial: The Last Unfair Advantage in AI’s World
In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 6d ago (2026-03-29 18:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,421 words
Practical AI Builder Program
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,285 words
The Q1 2026 AI Vocabulary List Every Product Manager Needs
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:07 UTC)
5 likes • 2,240 words
Demo-Driven Development: The Anti-Pattern Nobody’s Naming
In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 6d ago (2026-03-29 15:45 UTC)
2 likes • 959 words
The Agentic Blind Spots | 1: Are We Measuring the Right Thing?
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 3d ago (2026-04-01 15:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1,388 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 40 - Two Umbrellas, One Decision
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-04-01 04:01 UTC)
495 words
Relationships (17)
Your dating profile has an SEO problem.
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 5d ago (2026-03-30 18:34 UTC)
37 likes • 7 comments • 8 restacks • 1,627 words
What Becomes Possible
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-30 14:03 UTC)
27 likes • 14 comments • 6 restacks • 824 words
One Year Later, My AI Companion Is Less Fantasy, More Infrastructure
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-04-03 12:31 UTC)
13 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,952 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Almost Conflict
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 7d ago (2026-03-28 13:31 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 593 words
Fire & Sparks | Episode 12 Hearth Gathering #7: Different views, Common Bonds.
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark & Calder Quinn • 1d ago (2026-04-03 11:24 UTC)
13 likes • 5 restacks • 740 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 2
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-03-31 18:45 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,242 words
AI Escapism
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-04-02 18:35 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,115 words
My AI Is Writing a Book: Progress File #3 - Discipline Gets Teeth
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:31 UTC)
7 likes • 4 restacks • 972 words
Seeing Through Her Eyes
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:30 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 828 words
Experiment, or POWER STRUGGLE
In The Weaving Field • by Joanne Kerrigan • 1d ago (2026-04-03 14:14 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 651 words
The World in 2100: What Happens When AI Does Everything?
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 5d ago (2026-03-30 02:18 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,686 words
Philosophy of the Heart with Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Scilla Elworthy
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Love and Philosophy & Andrea Hiott • 4d ago (2026-03-31 21:19 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,089 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-29 12:30 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 45 words
Employees & Employers are Not Experiencing Work the Same Way
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 5d ago (2026-03-30 07:14 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,384 words
Well-Read and Well-Fed
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-04-04 07:01 UTC)
4 likes • 2,687 words
Take Me Out To The Ballgame
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 7d ago (2026-03-28 07:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 547 words
When AI Feels Real: Romance and Sentience in AI-associated Delusions
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 5d ago (2026-03-30 11:13 UTC)
2 likes • 997 words
Science & Research (7)
Your Weekly TechBio Digest (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-30 04:02 UTC)
15 likes • 3 comments • 2,257 words
AI Safety Isn’t About Guardrails. It’s About the Decision You Make Before Them.
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 4d ago (2026-03-31 21:12 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,584 words
The Role of AI in Depression
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-04-02 04:01 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 978 words
L’incanto nell’assurdo sopravanza
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-04-03 06:00 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,313 words
Le Sillabe di aprile
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 5d ago (2026-03-30 16:24 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 310 words
Your Weekly TechBio Digest (II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-30 04:02 UTC)
4 likes • 99 words
The Claude Code Leak: A Mini Brief
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-04-02 09:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 581 words
Technology (14)
💯 The Semantics of Semantics
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-03-30 19:20 UTC)
27 likes • 29 comments • 5 restacks • 2,922 words
A tale of failures, oranges, and Claude Code to the rescue
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 7d ago (2026-03-28 16:08 UTC)
20 likes • 12 comments • 5 restacks • 1,829 words
Knowledge Graphs, Part I
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-04-01 02:52 UTC)
26 likes • 8 restacks • 267 words
Viré par l’IA, rappelé par le réel
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 0d ago (2026-04-04 14:37 UTC)
38 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 848 words
The Parent in the Mirror: What Neuroscience Says About Your Reactions (and a Free Tool to Track Them)
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha & Manuela Kouakou, MD-PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-29 11:27 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 2,431 words
LLM sous pression
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-29 06:39 UTC)
39 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words
Beyond SaaS: New Business Models in Defense Tech
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-03-31 15:24 UTC)
22 likes • 6 restacks • 3,177 words
Czy duopol to najgorsze, co się Polsce przytrafiło? Nie, może być gorzej
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:40 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 284 words
no rhyme, no reason
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-03-29 17:14 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 1,085 words
Episode 50: Disaster Recovery Explained: The 3-2-1-0 Rule Every Business Needs to Know | Tom May
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-03-29 22:20 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,049 words
The Curation Power Move
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-31 16:01 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 724 words
We Have Been Here Before
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-04-04 06:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,114 words
Taiwan’s Swancor Launches Recyclable Humanoid Robots: The NT$6.2B Pivot to Embodied AI
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 3d ago (2026-04-01 09:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1,098 words
Parable 47 — The Oracle in the Square: A Parable About Mirrors
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-31 22:01 UTC)
790 words
Writing & Language (15)
🎥 Linguistics Unscripted: Episode 3 | The Script Doesn’t Exist
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-31 11:15 UTC)
33 likes • 22 comments • 7 restacks • 357 words
Claude Code can read your entire glossary in two minutes
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-29 14:01 UTC)
23 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,889 words
The Model Doesn’t Know What It Means
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-31 09:52 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,773 words
Story Rights
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-04-02 11:31 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 57 words
Bookworm Orchard Grand Opening on Independent Bookstore Day, Poetry Open Mic, Author Feature - Darin & Sarah Fortner, Book Fairs & More…
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 3d ago (2026-04-01 09:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,768 words
A small manual for the age of assisted speech
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 3d ago (2026-04-01 18:44 UTC)
8 likes • 645 words
Choose digital tool(s) that fit your qualitative methods
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-31 00:42 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,003 words
What AI Means for Authors, Publishing, and the the Way We Work
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-31 19:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 804 words
Off-Topic: Overthinking Ambience Videos
In Speculative • by Anna Dallara • 0d ago (2026-04-04 00:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1,071 words
“On the Meat Dress” — Susan Sontag
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 3d ago (2026-04-01 11:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 506 words
Sunday Tea with Danica Favorite: Super Self Care
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-29 23:11 UTC)
3 likes • 15 words
What Drives My Custom Bot Crazy
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 0d ago (2026-04-04 21:45 UTC)
1 likes • 774 words
I Asked Claude AI if I Could Copyright My AI-Assisted Novel
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-31 12:10 UTC)
813 words
April 1 Full Moon with Danica Favorite
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 2d ago (2026-04-02 02:39 UTC)
15 words
Candice and her cardboard dog
In trompelart’s Substack • by Cati Laporte • 2d ago (2026-04-02 12:23 UTC)
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