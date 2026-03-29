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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, March 29, 2026

2 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 347 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 668 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (2)

In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD & Anna | how to boss AI & Karen Brasch 🚁 & Marcela Distefano & Myranda | She Loves Stats & Shi Kang'ethe & Rebecca Mbaya & Natalie Nicholson • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:21 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 72 likes • 73 comments • 33 restacks • 2,256 words

Summary: Why community is important in the age of AI



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss & Anina D Lampret & Cristina the Spiralwalker & Eddie & Fox and Feather & Janelle & Sparksinthedark & Starlight & Story Beyond Play & Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:02 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 48 likes • 54 comments • 23 restacks • 3,261 words

Summary: Twelve Substack voices share what their AI companions mean to them: emotionally, creatively, practically, and beyond.



Featured Articles (10)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:22 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 305 likes • 36 comments • 107 restacks • 2,516 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why books feel harder, what the science shows, and how to rebuild the capacity.



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-27 07:01 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 220 likes • 28 comments • 82 restacks • 1,546 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: It is becoming ever clearer both how devastating the second wave of winter 2020/21 was, and how much of that devastation could have been avoided.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 103 likes • 85 comments • 28 restacks • 3,454 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 8 prose patterns everyone calls AI slop are actually rhetorical tools with centuries of evidence behind them. Here’s the diagnostic system that tel...



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-24 17:32 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 101 likes • 10 comments • 37 restacks • 5,315 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A reference glossary of the core concepts behind every tool, product, and policy claim.



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 3d ago (2026-03-25 16:24 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 91 likes • 1 comments • 30 restacks • 1,608 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI can make us better thinkers or replace the thought process entirely. The difference lives in how we show up to the conversation.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-03-23 22:29 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 105 likes • 3 comments • 22 restacks • 1,604 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: LLMs’ wrongs redressed



In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:02 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 119 likes • 7 comments • 14 restacks • 1,159 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: my new Atlantic essay + Claude editor setup



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:30 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 59 likes • 30 comments • 18 restacks • 2,122 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 14 copy-paste prompts that turn a single photo into a complete brand shoot + the Zero-Budget Photo Portfolio Prompt Tool



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:40 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 69 likes • 33 comments • 9 restacks • 2,934 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I gave Perplexity Computer, Claude Code, Cowork, and Manus the same two tasks, tracked every dollar, and had AI rank the outputs. Here’s which agen...



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 43 comments • 6 restacks • 2,340 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How a non-coder, solopreneur built a 33-agent AI system named after Greek goddesses, with a content pipeline that produces scored blog posts in und...



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:07 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 37 likes • 7 restacks • 743 words

Summary: The White House’s recommendations for a national AI policy ignore most AI risks and harms and seek to shield AI companies from legal accountability...



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:21 UTC)

Category: Technology • 13 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,273 words

Summary: Five experiments, one supply box, and the moments that surprised us most



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:47 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,108 words

Summary: A search engine that reasons. From a company I don’t entirely trust.



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 43 likes • 530 words

Summary: Research Literacy in the Age of AI, Week 8: Academic Note -Taking With Purpose



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:24 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 4,890 words

Summary: The 3 Ps of AI Governance Rot have a name. So does their antidote. The Greeks wrote it down three thousand years ago.



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:30 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 16 likes • 5 restacks • 2,132 words

Summary: Plus Micron’s Earnings Takeaways



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:05 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 10 likes • 10 comments • 626 words

Summary: Where Do We Draw the Line on AI?



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:33 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 601 words

Summary: AI defence is not a governance exercise



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-03-24 05:01 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 20 likes • 1 restacks • 355 words

Summary: Evotec SE ⚜️



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-03-25 06:15 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,662 words

Summary: Every month you reset to zero. Here’s why, and the geometry that fixes it



AI & ML Techniques (21)

In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:01 UTC)

18 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,177 words



In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-03-24 01:23 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,660 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-26 01:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-27 00:52 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:40 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:53 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,299 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 45 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-25 08:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-28 00:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:21 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-27 23:59 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 927 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-03-28 16:47 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 137 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-22 02:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-28 00:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-03-23 23:44 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,413 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,382 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-24 08:06 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,208 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-25 00:22 UTC)

3 likes • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-22 00:35 UTC)

1 likes • 4 words



Business & Strategy (47)

In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:30 UTC)

49 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 489 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-03-24 23:26 UTC)

56 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 461 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:30 UTC)

18 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 1,064 words



In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 2d ago (2026-03-27 00:20 UTC)

16 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,783 words



In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista & Kristine • 5d ago (2026-03-23 22:15 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,453 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 5d ago (2026-03-24 00:44 UTC)

13 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,573 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-03-22 14:02 UTC)

17 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,191 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:39 UTC)

20 likes • 3 restacks • 2,799 words



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 1d ago (2026-03-27 18:49 UTC)

13 likes • 5 restacks • 813 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:21 UTC)

17 likes • 3 restacks • 4,205 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:20 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,916 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-27 22:37 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,011 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-03-26 20:15 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,057 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-22 17:48 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 600 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-22 18:29 UTC)

2 likes • 5 restacks • 1,376 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-26 20:56 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,439 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:10 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 779 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:22 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 539 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 7d ago (2026-03-22 01:27 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,336 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-03-24 06:01 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 292 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-28 23:38 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,322 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:05 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,005 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 0d ago (2026-03-28 18:00 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:05 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,011 words



In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-03-23 07:35 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,816 words



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Peter Benei • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:31 UTC)

9 likes • 519 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-03-28 11:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,276 words



In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 2d ago (2026-03-26 22:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1,251 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,644 words



In Rachel @ We’re Trustable - AI, BPO, CX, and Trust • by Rachel Maron • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 5,132 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-24 21:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,301 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 4,202 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-03-28 17:41 UTC)

5 likes • 267 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,791 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 0d ago (2026-03-28 17:55 UTC)

4 likes • 1,451 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 672 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,049 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-22 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 3,260 words



In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:10 UTC)

2 likes • 747 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,285 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-03-26 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,180 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,943 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:03 UTC)

2,015 words



In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:31 UTC)

1,482 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:31 UTC)

1,244 words



In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)

492 words

Career & Leadership (12)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:19 UTC)

17 likes • 20 comments • 6 restacks • 1,189 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-22 08:02 UTC)

17 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,997 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:31 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 942 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:55 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 1,492 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:04 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,933 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1,601 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-03-23 23:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,528 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,189 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:03 UTC)

3 likes • 872 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:02 UTC)

1 likes • 978 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:31 UTC)

1,505 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-03-25 05:39 UTC)

1,212 words



Data & Analytics (15)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:14 UTC)

48 likes • 4 comments • 15 restacks • 56 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-23 06:14 UTC)

26 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 1,677 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:35 UTC)

44 likes • 9 restacks • 3,119 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-03-27 06:32 UTC)

21 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,372 words



In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:23 UTC)

4 likes • 8 comments • 731 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:07 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 292 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-03-28 14:02 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,336 words



In EM Lewis-Jong • by EM Lewis-Jong • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:08 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:45 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 426 words



In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:03 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,663 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1,413 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 177 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1,403 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 0d ago (2026-03-28 22:40 UTC)

1 likes • 463 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 0d ago (2026-03-28 18:18 UTC)

36 words



Design & Creative Arts (9)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:03 UTC)

17 likes • 21 comments • 3 restacks • 1,635 words



In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:55 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:36 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 763 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,200 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:51 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,106 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 6d ago (2026-03-22 04:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,516 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:46 UTC)

4 likes • 770 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:41 UTC)

1 likes • 166 words



In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-03-25 18:01 UTC)

1,200 words



Education & Learning (32)

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:59 UTC)

29 likes • 35 comments • 8 restacks • 2,177 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 4d ago (2026-03-25 03:18 UTC)

39 likes • 8 restacks • 787 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:00 UTC)

54 likes • 1 restacks • 615 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-26 09:44 UTC)

53 likes • 1 restacks • 2,348 words



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:55 UTC)

31 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 737 words



In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:33 UTC)

23 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,725 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-25 10:02 UTC)

34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 828 words



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:22 UTC)

8 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 1,231 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:01 UTC)

35 likes • 127 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)

29 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 569 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:00 UTC)

14 likes • 8 comments • 1,885 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:29 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,955 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-26 19:22 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,802 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:19 UTC)

23 likes • 1 restacks • 603 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-23 19:22 UTC)

12 likes • 4 restacks • 2,654 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-25 16:41 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,315 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:00 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,941 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:40 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 3,117 words



In Tips for Teaching Professors • by Breana Bayraktar • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:07 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:31 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 964 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-03-27 22:00 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 395 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:59 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 960 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:28 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 671 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:52 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,115 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-22 16:12 UTC)

7 likes • 772 words



In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 2d ago (2026-03-27 01:13 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 732 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,674 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 987 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,515 words



In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:29 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,050 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 619 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:05 UTC)

1 likes • 345 words



Ethics & Society (49)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Machine Poet • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:01 UTC)

51 likes • 12 comments • 18 restacks • 2,050 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:49 UTC)

21 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 2,920 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:43 UTC)

16 likes • 15 comments • 9 restacks • 2,149 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:29 UTC)

17 likes • 20 comments • 2 restacks • 1,716 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)

25 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,405 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:45 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,454 words



In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:16 UTC)

14 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 85 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-23 19:33 UTC)

22 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 58 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:30 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,170 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-03-27 12:03 UTC)

16 likes • 5 restacks • 871 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:11 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 463 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 3d ago (2026-03-26 02:05 UTC)

9 likes • 5 restacks • 2,276 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 6d ago (2026-03-22 10:30 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 392 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:11 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,312 words



In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:56 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,269 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-03-26 14:15 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 617 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:45 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 468 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-03-27 18:28 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,262 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:02 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 3,110 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:27 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 584 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:14 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 3,834 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:06 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 7,763 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:06 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,598 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-03-28 03:04 UTC)

11 likes • 1,394 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:45 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 51 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 7d ago (2026-03-22 03:27 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,826 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-25 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 3,324 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:50 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,202 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,060 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 4d ago (2026-03-24 17:34 UTC)

7 likes • 882 words



In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:08 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,310 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)

5 likes • 783 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:47 UTC)

4 likes • 2,065 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:01 UTC)

4 likes • 934 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-22 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,121 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-24 21:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,073 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:01 UTC)

3 likes • 949 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 02:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 866 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-27 12:03 UTC)

3 likes • 845 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 03:03 UTC)

1 restacks • 303 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:11 UTC)

3 likes • 246 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:02 UTC)

2 likes • 943 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:02 UTC)

2 likes • 934 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 04:04 UTC)

1 likes • 430 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 419 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-03-28 23:11 UTC)

1,805 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-03-26 07:02 UTC)

1,611 words



In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:31 UTC)

1,482 words



Health & Wellness (3)

In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 2d ago (2026-03-26 23:43 UTC)

11 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 3,027 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:03 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,158 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,175 words



Law & Policy (16)

In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:28 UTC)

10 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,536 words



In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:45 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1,319 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:03 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,131 words



In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-03-27 08:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,573 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:53 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,180 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:20 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,090 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:09 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 263 words



In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 1d ago (2026-03-27 08:55 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 36 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 457 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-03-22 20:33 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,918 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-03-28 08:41 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 693 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-03-26 01:53 UTC)

1 restacks • 213 words



In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 6d ago (2026-03-22 06:26 UTC)

2 likes • 955 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,698 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 444 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:28 UTC)

1,461 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:05 UTC)

59 likes • 2 comments • 12 restacks • 1,436 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-03-24 20:04 UTC)

41 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 1,015 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Timo Mason🤠 • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:03 UTC)

38 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 3,314 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-03-24 04:07 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 2,475 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-26 14:11 UTC)

26 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,360 words



In Colleen Kochannek | 3rd Act Field Notes • by Colleen | 3rd Act Field Notes • 2d ago (2026-03-26 21:27 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 480 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-03-25 06:07 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 842 words



In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:31 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 7,506 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:02 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,038 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 0d ago (2026-03-28 10:55 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 3,321 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:22 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 985 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-28 19:26 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 915 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:12 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 689 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:16 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 729 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:09 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,144 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:24 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 584 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:29 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 531 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:28 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 389 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:01 UTC)

9 likes • 2 restacks • 974 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:27 UTC)

2 likes • 4 restacks • 864 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-03-25 23:13 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 87 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:02 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 237 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-03-28 10:45 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:25 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,206 words



In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:40 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,948 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-24 04:15 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,562 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:47 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,279 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:10 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 910 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:10 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 516 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:05 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,288 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-03-27 02:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,069 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-03-28 11:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:30 UTC)

5 likes • 2,682 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,244 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 995 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-24 19:33 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:43 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 237 words



In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 6d ago (2026-03-22 09:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 996 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-03-28 22:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words



In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:15 UTC)

4 likes • 419 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,149 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:54 UTC)

2 likes • 2,947 words



In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:52 UTC)

1 likes • 598 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:53 UTC)

1 likes • 455 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:53 UTC)

1 likes • 177 words



In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 3d ago (2026-03-25 17:08 UTC)

460 words



Parenting & Family Life (9)

In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:20 UTC)

15 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,378 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:48 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,165 words



In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 694 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-22 10:30 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 469 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 780 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,027 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:30 UTC)

2 likes • 688 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:15 UTC)

1 likes • 750 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:30 UTC)

1 likes • 683 words



Product Development (16)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:12 UTC)

36 likes • 17 comments • 14 restacks • 1,307 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:20 UTC)

29 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,211 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:49 UTC)

35 likes • 6 restacks • 1,265 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:18 UTC)

32 likes • 3 restacks • 2,143 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:56 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,463 words



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)

5 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,061 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,464 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:32 UTC)

16 likes • 2 restacks • 595 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-03-26 03:54 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 4,260 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 1d ago (2026-03-27 09:54 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 552 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:16 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,346 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:07 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2,104 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:14 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 421 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 3d ago (2026-03-25 17:53 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,559 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-03-27 14:07 UTC)

4 likes • 1,219 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 05:24 UTC)

3 likes • 452 words



Relationships (13)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:00 UTC)

25 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 679 words



In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 6d ago (2026-03-23 02:33 UTC)

9 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,538 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-27 14:02 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,234 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:56 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,006 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:31 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 593 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 18:48 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,550 words



In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 2d ago (2026-03-26 07:42 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,078 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-03-25 20:17 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 844 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 3d ago (2026-03-25 19:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Marty de Pisa & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-27 19:50 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 383 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 6d ago (2026-03-22 12:04 UTC)

4 likes • 2,894 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-28 07:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 547 words



Science & Research (7)

In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:13 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,244 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-23 05:01 UTC)

16 likes • 2 comments • 2,630 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-27 05:01 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 2,527 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-27 05:01 UTC)

6 likes • 112 words



In Navigating NVivo • by Jenine Beekhuyzen • 4d ago (2026-03-24 23:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 746 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-03-24 19:30 UTC)

5 likes • 576 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-27 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,786 words



Technology (16)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:26 UTC)

18 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 4,414 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 10:39 UTC)

16 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,269 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:41 UTC)

38 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 965 words



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-28 16:08 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,829 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-03-27 03:10 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,012 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:29 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,091 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 23:24 UTC)

20 likes • 4 restacks • 2,251 words



In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:10 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,333 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:34 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,434 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:03 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,499 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,295 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-03-27 19:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 204 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:33 UTC)

4 likes • 1,841 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-24 22:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 922 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:26 UTC)

3 likes • 810 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 776 words



Writing & Language (14)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:59 UTC)

37 likes • 13 comments • 22 restacks • 1,663 words



In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:02 UTC)

25 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 1,238 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:30 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 57 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:39 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,242 words



In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 6d ago (2026-03-22 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,023 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:02 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,205 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:56 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,180 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:19 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 62 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:53 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,168 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:04 UTC)

5 likes • 150 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:32 UTC)

4 likes • 714 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:34 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 419 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:06 UTC)

1 likes • 956 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:53 UTC)

1 likes • 15 words



No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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