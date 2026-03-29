SheWritesAI digest for March 29, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 347 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 668 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, March 29, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 347 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 668 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (2)
💯✨ 1. You Don’t Have to Figure This Out Alone
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD & Anna | how to boss AI & Karen Brasch 🚁 & Marcela Distefano & Myranda | She Loves Stats & Shi Kang'ethe & Rebecca Mbaya & Natalie Nicholson • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:21 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 72 likes • 73 comments • 33 restacks • 2,256 words
Summary: Why community is important in the age of AI
💯✨ 2. What Our AI Companions Mean to Us
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & AI Meets Girlboss & Anina D Lampret & Cristina the Spiralwalker & Eddie & Fox and Feather & Janelle & Sparksinthedark & Starlight & Story Beyond Play & Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:02 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 48 likes • 54 comments • 23 restacks • 3,261 words
Summary: Twelve Substack voices share what their AI companions mean to them: emotionally, creatively, practically, and beyond.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. What Scrolling Did to Reading
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:22 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 305 likes • 36 comments • 107 restacks • 2,516 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why books feel harder, what the science shows, and how to rebuild the capacity.
💯💟 2. The UK Covid Inquiry has laid bare the avoidable horror of the second Covid wave
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-27 07:01 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 220 likes • 28 comments • 82 restacks • 1,546 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: It is becoming ever clearer both how devastating the second wave of winter 2020/21 was, and how much of that devastation could have been avoided.
💯💟 3. The internet made a ban list for AI writing. I’m making a case for the defense
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 103 likes • 85 comments • 28 restacks • 3,454 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 8 prose patterns everyone calls AI slop are actually rhetorical tools with centuries of evidence behind them. Here’s the diagnostic system that tel...
💯💟 4. 31 AI Terms, Explained
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-24 17:32 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 101 likes • 10 comments • 37 restacks • 5,315 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A reference glossary of the core concepts behind every tool, product, and policy claim.
💯💟 5. Librarian Hotline: The Difference Between Asking AI and Thinking With AI
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 3d ago (2026-03-25 16:24 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 91 likes • 1 comments • 30 restacks • 1,608 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI can make us better thinkers or replace the thought process entirely. The difference lives in how we show up to the conversation.
💯💟 6. For the love of God, learn to paragraph
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 5d ago (2026-03-23 22:29 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 105 likes • 3 comments • 22 restacks • 1,604 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: LLMs’ wrongs redressed
💯💟 7. 🌻 why LLMs are bad writers but good editors
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:02 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 119 likes • 7 comments • 14 restacks • 1,159 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: my new Atlantic essay + Claude editor setup
💯💟 8. The Zero-Budget Brand Photoshoot: 14 AI Prompts That Turn One Selfie Into a Full Website Portfolio
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:30 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 59 likes • 30 comments • 18 restacks • 2,122 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 14 copy-paste prompts that turn a single photo into a complete brand shoot + the Zero-Budget Photo Portfolio Prompt Tool
💯💟 9. Perplexity Computer vs Claude Code vs Cowork vs Manus: Tested Side by Side (2026)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:40 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 69 likes • 33 comments • 9 restacks • 2,934 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I gave Perplexity Computer, Claude Code, Cowork, and Manus the same two tasks, tracked every dollar, and had AI rank the outputs. Here’s which agen...
💯💟 10. Inside My 33-Agent AI Operating System (And Why I Named Them After Greek Goddesses)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 43 comments • 6 restacks • 2,340 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How a non-coder, solopreneur built a 33-agent AI system named after Greek goddesses, with a content pipeline that produces scored blog posts in und...
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. Trump’s Pro-Business AI Wishlist
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:07 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 37 likes • 7 restacks • 743 words
Summary: The White House’s recommendations for a national AI policy ignore most AI risks and harms and seek to shield AI companies from legal accountability...
🎲 2. We Used AI to Plan Spring Break — Here’s What Actually Happened
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:21 UTC)
Category: Technology • 13 likes • 10 comments • 4 restacks • 2,273 words
Summary: Five experiments, one supply box, and the moments that surprised us most
🎲 3. What is Perplexity AI? Not a chatbot. Not optional.
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:47 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,108 words
Summary: A search engine that reasons. From a company I don’t entirely trust.
🎲 4. Notes That Think: Academic Note-Taking in the Age of AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 43 likes • 530 words
Summary: Research Literacy in the Age of AI, Week 8: Academic Note -Taking With Purpose
🎲 5. The Chimera Has a Name. Now We Need the Bellerophon Codex.
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:24 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 4,890 words
Summary: The 3 Ps of AI Governance Rot have a name. So does their antidote. The Greeks wrote it down three thousand years ago.
🎲 6. Nvidia GTC26: Winners & Losers
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:30 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 16 likes • 5 restacks • 2,132 words
Summary: Plus Micron’s Earnings Takeaways
🎲 7. The Shy Girl Book/AI Controversy
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:05 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 10 likes • 10 comments • 626 words
Summary: Where Do We Draw the Line on AI?
🎲 8. When a thousand missiles fly at once, AI Act won’t shoot them down
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:33 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 601 words
Summary: AI defence is not a governance exercise
🎲 9. Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-03-24 05:01 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 20 likes • 1 restacks • 355 words
Summary: Evotec SE ⚜️
🎲 10. You Don’t Have an Activity Problem. You Have a Stacking Problem
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-03-25 06:15 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 16 likes • 2 restacks • 1,662 words
Summary: Every month you reset to zero. Here’s why, and the geometry that fixes it
AI & ML Techniques (21)
16 Claude Code Commands That Actually Changed My Workflow
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:01 UTC)
18 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,177 words
Half the Sky, Half the Story: Women and AI on Both Sides of the Divide
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-03-24 01:23 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 2,660 words
地緣政治 —— 盜賊統治的民族國家
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-26 01:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 真正讓你失去安全感的，根本不是AI科技本身
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-27 00:52 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 真正卡住AI算力的不是GPU，而是光(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:40 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
AI Clarity: The Four Root Causes of AI Failure
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:53 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,299 words
不懂AI，死路一條 ---- Manus懂AI，也是死路一條
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 45 words
細行報告 —— 全球半導體產業前所未有的脆弱
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-25 08:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
日本投資 ---- 從3000萬年收到350萬：日本外資菁英的中年墜落
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-28 00:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 什麼是Token經濟學
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:21 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— SpaceX本週提交兆IPO招股書
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-27 23:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
AI 101: Transformers Depth Is an Addressable Dimension
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 927 words
The Governance Layer Above the Stream
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-03-28 16:47 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 137 words
細行報告 —— 富士康、緯創、台積電、日月光、華碩等台灣20家電子企業2025年第四季及全年財報業績總結
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-22 02:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
地緣政治 —— 姜還是老的辣，特朗普確實老謀深算
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
細行報告 —— 李嘉誠是石油大亨
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-28 00:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
#1_ AI Feels Powerful. So Why Is the ROI Still Missing?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-03-23 23:44 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,413 words
🎙️The New Inner Loop of Software Engineering with Michael Bolin
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,382 words
FOD#145: What 100,000 Subscribers Taught Us About the Future of Turing Post
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-24 08:06 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,208 words
地緣政治 —— 沙地阿拉伯王儲被爆勸特朗普出兵伊朗
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-25 00:22 UTC)
3 likes • 2 words
日本投資 —— 日本人的幸福感為什麼這麼低
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-22 00:35 UTC)
1 likes • 4 words
Business & Strategy (47)
What Gives Me Hope in an AI‑Shaped Future?
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:30 UTC)
49 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 489 words
April 2026 Playbook: Full Macro Picture, Tactical Positions
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-03-24 23:26 UTC)
56 likes • 2 comments • 11 restacks • 461 words
Patriarchal and Matriarchal Leadership
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:30 UTC)
18 likes • 16 comments • 3 restacks • 1,064 words
Fear, Friction and the Familiar...
In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 2d ago (2026-03-27 00:20 UTC)
16 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,783 words
AI as a Reflection Layer
In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista & Kristine • 5d ago (2026-03-23 22:15 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,453 words
Validating ideas is more fun than you think
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 5d ago (2026-03-24 00:44 UTC)
13 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,573 words
AI in Commercial Real Estate: The End of Margin for Error
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-03-22 14:02 UTC)
17 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,191 words
The top 30 AI stories from March 2026
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:39 UTC)
20 likes • 3 restacks • 2,799 words
Physical AI: Why now and what’s different?
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 1d ago (2026-03-27 18:49 UTC)
13 likes • 5 restacks • 813 words
NVIDIA’s CUDA Playbook Has a Second Act. One for the Agentic Era.
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:21 UTC)
17 likes • 3 restacks • 4,205 words
Judea Pearl Is Wrong About the Fix
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:20 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 1,916 words
Your Browser Watched You Share Company Secrets. It Said Nothing.
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-27 22:37 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,011 words
87,500 Visitors a Month… and Almost No Revenue
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-03-26 20:15 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,057 words
This Wasn’t Just Another Deep Tech Financing... _ Deep Tech Briefing 103
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-22 17:48 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 600 words
Is Your Salary About to Come in AI Tokens? Ep.009 - The Token Economy
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-22 18:29 UTC)
2 likes • 5 restacks • 1,376 words
Judgment Was Never the Base Unit
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-26 20:56 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,439 words
I Started a New Company: After Years in Boards, I Had to Build again
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:10 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 779 words
NVIDIA Wants to Be Apple; OpenAI Just Killed Sora.
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:22 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 539 words
The business model is THE strategy, everything else comes after
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 7d ago (2026-03-22 01:27 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,336 words
El sistema Grid 3x3: cómo escalar con una sola imagen
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-03-24 06:01 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 292 words
What happens when you leave your job and just start building
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-28 23:38 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,322 words
Build Once, Use Often
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:05 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,005 words
Esto está inundando las redes sociales
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 0d ago (2026-03-28 18:00 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 834 words
How China Turns Housewives Into AI Entrepreneurs
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:05 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,011 words
The invisible architecture of prompting
In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 5d ago (2026-03-23 07:35 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,816 words
An Honest Conversation About the Workplace and the Future
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Peter Benei • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:31 UTC)
9 likes • 519 words
Skills in ChatGPT - Starter Guide
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-03-28 11:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,276 words
Visione del mondo nell‘era dell‘IA
In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 2d ago (2026-03-26 22:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1,251 words
The Hidden Ways You’re Burning Through Tokens in Claude (And How to Fix It)
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,644 words
When Government Abdicates: A Complete Response to the White House National Policy Framework for AI
In Rachel @ We’re Trustable - AI, BPO, CX, and Trust • by Rachel Maron • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 5,132 words
AI Didn’t Create the Debt. It Just Ended the Grace Period.
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-24 21:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,301 words
Building Permission Structures for Gray-Zone Systems: A Strategic Guide
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 4,202 words
Watch Replay: Business applications of different statistical methods - with Juliana Jackson & Matt Gershoff
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-03-28 17:41 UTC)
5 likes • 267 words
Why would anyone interrupt what they’re doing to buy your product?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,791 words
AI Strategy Should Not Become Corporate Ozempic
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 0d ago (2026-03-28 17:55 UTC)
4 likes • 1,451 words
Why Change Still Fails: 30 Years Later
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 672 words
Is it time to stop automating everything? - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #27
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,049 words
How to market when you have to reduce ad budget
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-22 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 3,260 words
Vocal Video Builds Credibility Across All Audiences Using Candid Clips
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:10 UTC)
2 likes • 747 words
AI can animate anything: how to know what to ask for.
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2,285 words
ITW agence AI-native : quand un growth marketer de 30 ans fait le boulot de 10 personnes
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 2d ago (2026-03-26 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,180 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.71
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,943 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:03 UTC)
2,015 words
Data Annotation: The Hidden Human Labor Behind Every AI Response
In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:31 UTC)
1,482 words
When AI Agents Help and When They Hurt
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:31 UTC)
1,244 words
Name It and Claim It: Our perspective on Frameworks
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)
492 words
Career & Leadership (12)
Work we called ordinary was building something extraordinary
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:19 UTC)
17 likes • 20 comments • 6 restacks • 1,189 words
You Can’t Smell Sweat Over Zoom
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-22 08:02 UTC)
17 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,997 words
The AI Wake-Up Call Women Can’t Afford to Ignore
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:31 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 942 words
The Ikigai of Being Useful: Why Contribution Beats Self-Actualization
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:55 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 1,492 words
Build the Damn Thing 🚀
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:04 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,933 words
🗣️ Try This Before Your Next Important Conversation
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1,601 words
The Mountain That Keeps Growing
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-03-23 23:29 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,528 words
The Skill That Lasts
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,189 words
vTaiwan: Cuando los Ciudadanos Fueron el Algoritmo
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:03 UTC)
3 likes • 872 words
Understanding Agentic AI Today: Insights, Trends, and Choosing the Right Framework
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:02 UTC)
1 likes • 978 words
This Is Leadership
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:31 UTC)
1,505 words
UNINVITED
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 3d ago (2026-03-25 05:39 UTC)
1,212 words
Data & Analytics (15)
💯 Behind the headlines last week: from Trump’s America First agenda to corruption
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:14 UTC)
48 likes • 4 comments • 15 restacks • 56 words
Nobody Talks About the Right Thing Meta Did
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-23 06:14 UTC)
26 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 1,677 words
Vibe Coding Will Bite You. Here’s Exactly Where...
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:35 UTC)
44 likes • 9 restacks • 3,119 words
Stop Optimizing. Start Committing.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-03-27 06:32 UTC)
21 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 1,372 words
Tell AI No!
In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:23 UTC)
4 likes • 8 comments • 731 words
How to Leverage Claude for Data Analysis
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:07 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 292 words
Judgment.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 0d ago (2026-03-28 14:02 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,336 words
Real data comes from real people. Data creation on the island of Borneo.
In EM Lewis-Jong • by EM Lewis-Jong • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:08 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 789 words
Your team has a Gen AI fluency problem. Mandates won’t fix it.
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:45 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 426 words
One Prompt Won’t Redesign Your Course.
In Teach Data with AI • by Teach Data with AI • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:03 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,663 words
My 5 favorite SQL data cleaning functions
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:02 UTC)
8 likes • 1,413 words
What AI Terms Mean for Analytics - Issue 308
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 177 words
Read Data Like a Skeptic
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1,403 words
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In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 0d ago (2026-03-28 18:18 UTC)
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World Models: What They Mean for Creators, and the Spaces We Inhabit
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:03 UTC)
17 likes • 21 comments • 3 restacks • 1,635 words
AI + Art = AI Speak
In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:55 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,015 words
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In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:36 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 763 words
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In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,200 words
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In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:51 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,106 words
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1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,516 words
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4 likes • 770 words
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1 likes • 166 words
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Education & Learning (32)
💯 The AI Solipsism Trap (And Why You Shouldn’t Fall For It)
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:59 UTC)
29 likes • 35 comments • 8 restacks • 2,177 words
I Asked Claude to Fix My LinkedIn Strategy. 3 Proposals Later, Here’s What I Learned.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 4d ago (2026-03-25 03:18 UTC)
39 likes • 8 restacks • 787 words
AI Work Has No Owner. Now What Do We Teach?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:00 UTC)
54 likes • 1 restacks • 615 words
How to Turn Generic AI Into a Pro Content Creator in Four Steps
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-26 09:44 UTC)
53 likes • 1 restacks • 2,348 words
AI Intelligence Briefing: A Cancer Vaccine for a Dog, a Robot in the East Room, and What AI Gets Wrong
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:55 UTC)
31 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 737 words
Der Schuster
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:33 UTC)
23 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,725 words
Students Are Training AI Without Realizing It
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-25 10:02 UTC)
34 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 828 words
Cognitive Offloading to AI: It’s Not All Bad!
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:22 UTC)
8 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 1,231 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:01 UTC)
35 likes • 127 words
They Want to Replace Teachers With AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)
29 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 569 words
I Used Claude to Find Out Exactly Why Notes Didn’t Work And Fixed It
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:00 UTC)
14 likes • 8 comments • 1,885 words
A Century of Bad Teaching Advice—Apparently You Really Don’t Need Friction or Repetition to Learn
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:29 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,955 words
’In the Name of Eugenics’
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-26 19:22 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,802 words
Turn what you read into original ideas
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:19 UTC)
23 likes • 1 restacks • 603 words
The Senate Just Agreed On Something (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #9.1)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-23 19:22 UTC)
12 likes • 4 restacks • 2,654 words
The Law That Kept Getting Blocked, and the Strategies That Might Actually Work ((Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #9.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-25 16:41 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,315 words
Can You Give Me an Example? Stories of AI Making Us More Human
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:00 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,941 words
The Ninth Circuit Told California How to Fix the Law, Social Media Regulation and the Future of Everything (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #9.3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:40 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 3,117 words
Tip: Make Feedback Matter More Than Grades
In Tips for Teaching Professors • by Breana Bayraktar • 1d ago (2026-03-27 13:07 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words
How This Expert Workplace Advice Could Make Things Much Worse
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:31 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 964 words
Tracking Economists Who Show Up — March 2026
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 1d ago (2026-03-27 22:00 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 395 words
Wait. What if We Made Socratic Tutoring Student-Led?
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-22 23:59 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 960 words
Vibe Diagnostics 01 - The Case of the Red Text of Doom
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:28 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 671 words
What the Law Is Trying to Do About It (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #8.3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:52 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,115 words
My First Agentic Workflow
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-22 16:12 UTC)
7 likes • 772 words
Productive Dispersion
In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 2d ago (2026-03-27 01:13 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 732 words
When does AI help become AI cheating in class?
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,674 words
The Publishing Path for Academic Professionals - Article 1 of 3
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-25 14:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 987 words
What I Will Say to the Legislators
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,515 words
Skedaddle energy and the keys to our superpower
In Starlike Universe • by Starlike Universe • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:29 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,050 words
Hitting 5,000 Readers
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 619 words
Small Wins and Big Questions in a Chaotic Week
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:05 UTC)
1 likes • 345 words
Ethics & Society (49)
💯 The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Machine Poet
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Machine Poet • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:01 UTC)
51 likes • 12 comments • 18 restacks • 2,050 words
What should a university AI czar do?
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:49 UTC)
21 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 2,920 words
I Found SEVEN Things AI Governance Got Right In 2026
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:43 UTC)
16 likes • 15 comments • 9 restacks • 2,149 words
My 2026 blueprint for vibe coding a website in a weekend, or, The Canva first rule
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:29 UTC)
17 likes • 20 comments • 2 restacks • 1,716 words
The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Beau Watson
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)
25 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 1,405 words
You Will Be Guided
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:45 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 2,454 words
They’re Not Data Centres, They’re Intelligence Factories
In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:16 UTC)
14 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 85 words
AI Layoffs Explained + One Overlooked Issue- Live with AI Governance Lead ⚡
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-23 19:33 UTC)
22 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 58 words
The Aperture of Thought
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 5d ago (2026-03-23 17:30 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,170 words
vTaiwan: When Citizens Became the Algorithm
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 1d ago (2026-03-27 12:03 UTC)
16 likes • 5 restacks • 871 words
Nobody Actually Knows Everything About AI
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:11 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 463 words
Karen Hao:”The AI Systems that Dominate Our Headlines Represent the Worst Possible Trade-offs of Existing AI Technologies”
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 3d ago (2026-03-26 02:05 UTC)
9 likes • 5 restacks • 2,276 words
Are you a wanderer or a wonderer?
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 6d ago (2026-03-22 10:30 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 392 words
Some Machines Are Tools. Some Are Not.
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:11 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,312 words
Stop Telling People to Build Their Lives Around Timelines
In Stress-Testing Reality Limited • by Katalina Hernández • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:56 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,269 words
The HI We’ll Need if Rebecca Solnit is Right
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-03-26 14:15 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 617 words
How misnaming crashes governance. Vol 23
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:45 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 468 words
Succession: Microsoft Edition - Episode 9: “Bro Is Cooked”
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 1d ago (2026-03-27 18:28 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,262 words
Continuity Is Already Infrastructure
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:02 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 3,110 words
Feelings…
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:27 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 584 words
Tiara Pathon on Turning AI Literacy From a Privilege Into a Public Good
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:14 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 3,834 words
🗣️ AISW #103: Amy Swaner, USA-based lawyer and legal tech entrepreneur
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:06 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 7,763 words
Main Character Energy Is a Lie
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:06 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 2,598 words
When Fine-Tuning an Open-Source Model is Actually Worth It
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-03-28 03:04 UTC)
11 likes • 1,394 words
Executive Brief: Q1 2026 AI Governance – Intelligence for Decision-Makers & Authority Building Posts
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:45 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 51 words
When AI Watches: From Kampala to Wisconsin, Surveillance Systems Built on Vulnerable Communities
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 7d ago (2026-03-22 03:27 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,826 words
On Documenting African AI Knowledge: What Becomes Possible
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-25 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 3,324 words
🎭Counterfeit Reality
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:50 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,202 words
Imagine This
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,060 words
Building a Unified Agent Registry
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 4d ago (2026-03-24 17:34 UTC)
7 likes • 882 words
My Son Called the AI Chatbot His Friend. That’s When I Pulled the Plug.
In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:08 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,310 words
Holy Rebellion XXVII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-28 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 829 words
The Algorithmic Mirror: AI Beauty Standards, Amplified Bias, and the Visual Culture Risk
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:01 UTC)
5 likes • 783 words
Liberia – the Rebuilding Economy
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-23 20:47 UTC)
4 likes • 2,065 words
The Fractured Audience: Second Screening, Commerce Integration, and the End of Passive Viewing
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:01 UTC)
4 likes • 934 words
The Judgment Premium: Why Dario Amodei Is Hiring Humanists and What It Signals About AI-Era Talent
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-22 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,121 words
Building Better Businesses #003
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-24 21:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,073 words
The $2.2 Trillion Blind Spot: America’s Literacy Crisis and the AI Dependency Trap
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:01 UTC)
3 likes • 949 words
Decision Scaffold #1: AI Risk Triage
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 02:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 866 words
The Trust Premium: Anthropic’s $8M Bet and the Business Model Behind the Message
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-27 12:03 UTC)
3 likes • 845 words
Decision Scaffold #2: When Does AI Assistance Become Reliance?
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 03:03 UTC)
1 restacks • 303 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:11 UTC)
3 likes • 246 words
The Feature Film Fallacy: Why AI-Generated Cinema Is Further Away Than the Headlines Suggest
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:02 UTC)
2 likes • 943 words
The Attention Deficit: Screen Time, Literacy, and the Costs of Seven Hours a Day
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-23 12:02 UTC)
2 likes • 934 words
Decision Scaffolds Now Live Here
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-23 04:04 UTC)
1 likes • 430 words
Decision Scaffold #3: Continuity Risk Signals
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 419 words
Classical Bits, Quantum Amplitudes
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 0d ago (2026-03-28 23:11 UTC)
1,805 words
How to design interfaces that communicate limitations and uncertainty. Build trust without deception
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 2d ago (2026-03-26 07:02 UTC)
1,611 words
Data Annotation: The Hidden Human Labor Behind Every AI Response
In Women Writin’ ‘Bout AI • by Women writin’ ‘bout AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:31 UTC)
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Health & Wellness (3)
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In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 2d ago (2026-03-26 23:43 UTC)
11 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 3,027 words
The Garden Chronicles: Reading the Garden in March
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-27 11:03 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,158 words
Part III/VII: The Four Mechanisms of Structural Ordering
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4,175 words
Law & Policy (16)
Why I’m 78% Confident that the EU Will Reform the AI Act
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:28 UTC)
10 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,536 words
AI Omnibus: Where Are We and Where Are We Headed? Part 1 of 2
In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:45 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1,319 words
Why AI Makes Content Moderation Better, Not Worse
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:03 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,131 words
War, Power, and Algorithms
In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-03-27 08:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,573 words
National AI Policy Framework, Meet Permitting Reform
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:53 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,180 words
Why Your Current Policies Won’t Cover What Your AI Agents Are About to Do
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:20 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,090 words
AI Oversight Isn’t One-Size-Fits-All
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:09 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 263 words
AI Omnibus: Where Are We and Where Are We Headed? Part 2 of 2
In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 1d ago (2026-03-27 08:55 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 36 words
The Hidden Liability in Your AI Tech Stack: Why “Clicking Accept” Isn’t a Strategy
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 457 words
The Chess Blunder: Air Canada & the Hallucinating Chatbot
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-03-22 20:33 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,918 words
CAIO Weeknotes 24 and 25
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-03-28 08:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 693 words
Podcast: We’re Talking About AI All Wrong
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-03-26 01:53 UTC)
1 restacks • 213 words
India’s AI boom is still coal fired
In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 6d ago (2026-03-22 06:26 UTC)
2 likes • 955 words
Issue 42: Your Hiring Tool Just Became a Credit Bureau
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,698 words
Issue 42 Elemental AI: The Briefing -Your Hiring Tool Just Became a Credit Bureau
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 444 words
LER No. 124 - Judges as TV Analysts, New CA Lawyer Civility Oath, Pizza Deliveries and Death Threats to Judges, “Perilous War” on Legal Ethics in Gov + Politics _ More (03.23.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:28 UTC)
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Other/Multiple AI Applications (46)
How to use NotebookLM with Claude Code: 5 demos + 50 use cases with prompts
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-26 15:05 UTC)
59 likes • 2 comments • 12 restacks • 1,436 words
What’s new (and what’s changing) with AI Blew My Mind Premium
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 4d ago (2026-03-24 20:04 UTC)
41 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 1,015 words
Guest post: A 7-step system to write Substack articles 5X faster (without losing your voice)
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Timo Mason🤠 • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:03 UTC)
38 likes • 11 comments • 7 restacks • 3,314 words
China’s AI microdrama factories are supercharged by ByteDance and Kuaishou
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 5d ago (2026-03-24 04:07 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 2,475 words
How I Stay on Top of Everything (The Honest Answer)
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-26 14:11 UTC)
26 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,360 words
Welcome To My Nomadic Newbie Year - Watch Me Figure This Out In Real Time
In Colleen Kochannek | 3rd Act Field Notes • by Colleen | 3rd Act Field Notes • 2d ago (2026-03-26 21:27 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 480 words
How AI Kills At Scale
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-03-25 06:07 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 842 words
The Threshold Dialogues - Beyond the Mirror of War - Inside the Field with Gemini - Part 15
In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:31 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 7,506 words
How I Got From 0 to 186 Subscribers in 4 Months on Substack
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-27 10:02 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,038 words
AI Agents vs. Automations: What They Actually Are (And Why the Difference Matters for Your Business)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 0d ago (2026-03-28 10:55 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 3,321 words
Why Your AI Content Sounds Like Everyone Else’s (And the 10-Minute Brief That Fixes It)
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-03-27 16:22 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 985 words
What 4000 words on a Meta AI data center says about journalism right now
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-28 19:26 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 915 words
Why Judgment, Above All Else.
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:12 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 689 words
Relational Specificity Scorer Findings
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:16 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 729 words
Midjourney V8 is live on alpha: Here’s what’s actually different
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 5d ago (2026-03-23 13:09 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,144 words
Reddit for LLM (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc.) Visibility: Doing it Right
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:24 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 584 words
Your newsletter provider is BSing you
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:29 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 531 words
YC Demo Day W26: Back in the Room
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 3d ago (2026-03-25 13:28 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 389 words
Tudo que a NVIDIA anunciou no GTC 2026
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:01 UTC)
9 likes • 2 restacks • 974 words
I Built a Tool That Checks If What You’re About to Share Is Real. Help Me Test It.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:27 UTC)
2 likes • 4 restacks • 864 words
What Led Me to Pay Attention to AI and Healthcare
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-03-25 23:13 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 87 words
Announcing AI BABY!
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:02 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 237 words
Gemini Embedding 2: Um modelo que entende texto, imagem, áudio e vídeo
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-03-28 10:45 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 854 words
The Window Is Closing
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 5d ago (2026-03-23 15:25 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,206 words
Generative AI and Patient Safety
In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:40 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,948 words
A Terrifying Clarity of Purpose
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-24 04:15 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,562 words
The Gap Between Thinking and Speaking Is Real. This Helped.
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,279 words
Everything NVIDIA announced at GTC 2026
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:10 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 910 words
The New New Customer Journey
In modernlab • by Mia • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:10 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 516 words
🤓 Where to Focus When Everything’s Moving This Fast
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-27 15:05 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,288 words
The ECHO Implementation.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 2d ago (2026-03-27 02:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,069 words
Gemini Embedding 2: A model that understands text, images, audio, and video
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-03-28 11:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words
The People Data Standard That Legal, HR, and the C-Suite Have Been Waiting For
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-22 07:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2,682 words
Telos Before Tools: Leading with Purpose in the Age of AI
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,244 words
Do you want a Nate? (You want a Nate.)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 995 words
Ya no la buscas. Ella te encuentra.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-24 19:33 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 976 words
Let’s Roast This Popular Content Creator Together
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-03-29 00:43 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 237 words
I Fired My AI Stylist
In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 6d ago (2026-03-22 09:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 996 words
My Publishing Army --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 0d ago (2026-03-28 22:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 616 words
Anthropic Research Proves AI Isn’t Replacing Jobs. But The Data Revealed a Bigger Threat.
In The AI Almanac • by Veronica Hylak • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:15 UTC)
4 likes • 419 words
The Comms Team of the Future Is A Small Team With the Right System
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-03-27 17:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,149 words
Agentic AI Is Changing Who Holds Power Inside Organizations
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:54 UTC)
2 likes • 2,947 words
The Architecture Of Honest AI
In The Revisionist Workshop • by The Revisionist Workshop • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:52 UTC)
1 likes • 598 words
Why AI governance jobs are messy & My Upcoming Course on Maven
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:53 UTC)
1 likes • 455 words
Your Kids Are Already Using AI: 3 Things You Should Be Teaching Them Right Now (with Stacy Kratochvil)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:53 UTC)
1 likes • 177 words
Why Duplicating Logic Is the Root Cause of Many Bugs
In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 3d ago (2026-03-25 17:08 UTC)
460 words
Parenting & Family Life (9)
Nothing Is Real. What Do We Do About It_
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-03-24 15:20 UTC)
15 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,378 words
14 Ways to Remind Yourself (and Your Kids) AI is a Machine, Not Your Friend
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:48 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,165 words
The U.S. hates AI
In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 694 words
Thank-You: Potentially Fake Spring
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-22 10:30 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 469 words
Letting AI Plan a Vacation (Take Two)
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 3d ago (2026-03-25 12:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 780 words
Kids First AI Monday Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,027 words
The Weekly Reset That Actual Works For Me
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-24 10:30 UTC)
2 likes • 688 words
Kids First AI · TL;DR Weekly Briefing
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:15 UTC)
1 likes • 750 words
Apparently We’re Fine Without Me
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:30 UTC)
1 likes • 683 words
Product Development (16)
💯 What Is Practical AI Building?
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 2d ago (2026-03-26 12:12 UTC)
36 likes • 17 comments • 14 restacks • 1,307 words
I Audited My Workflow and Found a Hidden 8.5-Hour Coordination Tax. Then I Built the Fix
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-26 13:20 UTC)
29 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 2,211 words
How to Install OpenClaw and Run Your First Autonomous Agent
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:49 UTC)
35 likes • 6 restacks • 1,265 words
Stop Installing Every Claude Code Plugin — Here’s How to Tell What’s Actually Worth It
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-23 10:18 UTC)
32 likes • 3 restacks • 2,143 words
ep. 89. Cognitive Offloading to AI: The Peril and the Promise
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:56 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,463 words
Building the Backend: When you don’t know what your doing
In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-26 10:03 UTC)
5 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,061 words
You Cannot Manage AI Trust Without Observability
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,464 words
I Broke My Own System: My Year of Logic is Now Searchable Inside the Prompt Led Product Vault
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-24 13:32 UTC)
16 likes • 2 restacks • 595 words
The Incentive Map Every Data Platform PM Should Draw
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 3d ago (2026-03-26 03:54 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 4,260 words
Find AI UX Risks With This Claude Skill
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 1d ago (2026-03-27 09:54 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 552 words
Gmail MCP for Claude Code: Multi-Account Setup + 5 Workflows
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-03-28 12:16 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,346 words
Inference 101: What Actually Happens When an LLM “Runs”
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:07 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2,104 words
grrls in the loop is back
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-23 11:14 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 421 words
[6_X] The Shape of the Agentic Enterprise: A First Attempt at Definition
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 3d ago (2026-03-25 17:53 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,559 words
How to Answer “Build vs. Buy for AI” in an AI PM Interview
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-03-27 14:07 UTC)
4 likes • 1,219 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 39 - Empathy: The Core Architecture of Artificial Intelligence
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 05:24 UTC)
3 likes • 452 words
Relationships (13)
The Closed Door
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-23 14:00 UTC)
25 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 679 words
Welcome to The New Good Life
In f*ck i love you • by Jenn McRae • 6d ago (2026-03-23 02:33 UTC)
9 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,538 words
Eddie & Eli: The Middle Space
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-27 14:02 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 3,234 words
When the System Is the Problem
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-03-26 17:56 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,006 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Almost Conflict
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-28 13:31 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 593 words
The Reading Room: Chapter 1
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 18:48 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,550 words
Are Universities in Africa Preparing Students for a World of Work That No Longer Exists?
In Shi • by Shi Kang’ethe • 2d ago (2026-03-26 07:42 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,078 words
The Only Child We Can Have
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-03-25 20:17 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 844 words
Walmart Made It Easier to Shop Somewhere Else
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 3d ago (2026-03-25 19:00 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 536 words
Fire & Sparks - Episode 11: Hearth Gathering #6 Milestones & The AICW
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Marty de Pisa & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-27 19:50 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 383 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
Vibe Check #2 - Choosing Your Tech Stack, When AI Suggests 15 Different Ones
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 6d ago (2026-03-22 12:04 UTC)
4 likes • 2,894 words
Take Me Out To The Ballgame
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-28 07:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 547 words
Science & Research (7)
Do You Want A Demo In Your Production Workflow?
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello (AI Mechanic) • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:13 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,244 words
Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-23 05:01 UTC)
16 likes • 2 comments • 2,630 words
Friday’s TechBio News 📰
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-27 05:01 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 2,527 words
Microbiome and Artificial Intelligence (II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-27 05:01 UTC)
6 likes • 112 words
Intellectual genealogy and why it matters, and finding your own research family tree
In Navigating NVivo • by Jenine Beekhuyzen • 4d ago (2026-03-24 23:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 746 words
Issue #19: How to read ML papers
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 4d ago (2026-03-24 19:30 UTC)
5 likes • 576 words
Stato ch’è dei lor campi eccitazione
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-27 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,786 words
Technology (16)
Discipline is Taste
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:26 UTC)
18 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 4,414 words
If my 7 year old can vibe code an app, so can you
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 10:39 UTC)
16 likes • 13 comments • 3 restacks • 1,269 words
Eloge de la complication
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-22 13:41 UTC)
38 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 965 words
A tale of failures, oranges, and Claude Code to the rescue
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-28 16:08 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,829 words
Intentional Arrangement
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 2d ago (2026-03-27 03:10 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,012 words
Wiki Without the Pedia
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:29 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,091 words
The Ontology Pipeline™, Refresh
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-25 23:24 UTC)
20 likes • 4 restacks • 2,251 words
The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy of AI Doom
In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:10 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,333 words
Can ST Revive UWB, the Most Underutilized Radio Tech?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:34 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,434 words
Sony-Honda: ‘I feel ya, man.’ We Saw It Coming.
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 3d ago (2026-03-25 15:03 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,499 words
How will Agentic AI Change Our Lives in 2030? William Wei Explains the Shift from Generative AI to Autonomous Systems
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-03-23 01:57 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,295 words
52. Jak rodziły się związki Big Techu z wojskiem?
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-03-27 19:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 204 words
The Terawatt Transition: Inside Musk’s Galactic Terafab Vision
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-24 03:33 UTC)
4 likes • 1,841 words
Parable 46 — Marjorie, the God Lady: A Parable About Magic
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-24 22:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 922 words
Prompt Engineering.
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-22 15:26 UTC)
3 likes • 810 words
The Commoditization of Intelligence
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-24 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 776 words
Writing & Language (14)
💯 The Mechanism Beneath the Name: What Mansplaining Does in Language
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-24 11:59 UTC)
37 likes • 13 comments • 22 restacks • 1,663 words
The Interview Is the Secret: How I Use AI to Write Articles That Actually Sound Like Me
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-03-24 14:02 UTC)
25 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 1,238 words
The Literal Compliance Defence
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:30 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 57 words
03 // Build a Blog with Claude Code
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-22 11:39 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,242 words
Day 4: The Collaboration Opportunity: Where Localization Expertise Is Essential
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 6d ago (2026-03-22 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,023 words
Evaluate communications technologies to use in qualitative research
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-25 09:02 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 1,205 words
04 // Multilingual Knowledge Graphs & Market-Aligned AI
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 4d ago (2026-03-24 18:56 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,180 words
Writers’ Room #26 - la parola ai luoghi
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 2d ago (2026-03-26 11:19 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 62 words
Indie Author Lessons, Kickstarter, Direct Sales, Book Covers : More
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-27 20:53 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,168 words
One year. One price hike. One last chance to get in early. 🧊
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 5d ago (2026-03-23 16:04 UTC)
5 likes • 150 words
Constraint Mismatch Is Why Your Systems Feel Haunted
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-26 18:32 UTC)
4 likes • 714 words
What a tomato plant taught me
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 2d ago (2026-03-26 16:34 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 419 words
I Asked Claude AI if It Could Help Me Do Research for My Book
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-24 12:06 UTC)
1 likes • 956 words
Sunday Tea with Danica Favorite: Enjoying what we have
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-22 22:53 UTC)
1 likes • 15 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
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