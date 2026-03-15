SheWritesAI digest for March 15, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 365 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 662 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
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Newsletter Digest
Sunday, March 15, 2026
3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 365 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 662 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)
✨ 1. #PassItOn: International Women’s Day - nominating the women who made a difference
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror & Karen Smiley & Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 7d ago (2026-03-08 01:22 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 603 words
Summary: [made the decision to send this to all subscribers, if its not your thing just ignore - thank you]
✨ 2. The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - Anna | how to boss AI
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Anna | how to boss AI • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 20 comments • 4 restacks • 1,808 words
Summary: The People & Culture leader who kept asking the wrong question
✨ 3. The Personal Branding Traps Substack Creators Keep Falling Into (and How To Avoid Them)
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Kristina Bogović • 0d ago (2026-03-14 16:44 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 21 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,672 words
Summary: Lights, Camera, Identity. How AI Can Reveal the Distance Between Your Brand Identity and Your Promise.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. I Turned 22 Female AI Writers Into Runway Models (And Built the App in Two Hours)
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 6d ago (2026-03-08 06:30 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 94 likes • 124 comments • 40 restacks • 1,846 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 22 women to follow in AI on Substack, turned into fashion illustrations and built into an app in 2 hours with Lovable.
💯💟 2. The Truman Show: Your Substack Dashboard Is a Set
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 111 likes • 92 comments • 40 restacks • 2,407 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Everything looks real. The metrics are curated.
💯💟 3. AI content research is making you less interesting. Here’s what I built to fix it
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:09 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 86 likes • 40 comments • 25 restacks • 3,191 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Meet WATSON, the AI editorial researcher I built to kill generic content research. The full architecture, the methodology, and the first agent insi...
💯💟 4. I built an AI research tool to study Substack creators I admire. Here’s what 3,000 notes show.
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:16 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 91 likes • 46 comments • 19 restacks • 3,745 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The most-posted format turns out to be the worst performer. Five data-backed patterns from notes across 9 AI and tech creators.
💯💟 5. Our Horizon of Possibilities: How Algorithms Contract Our World
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:07 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 89 likes • 19 comments • 32 restacks • 3,854 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Algorithms curate our feeds based on what we’ve already chosen. Understanding how that process works changes what we can do about it.
💯💟 6. The AI Education Industrial Complex
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-03-10 19:04 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 74 likes • 33 comments • 25 restacks • 1,504 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: We are entering a ‘second wave’ of AI de-programming. This is slowly showing up as people become more familiar with the tools and realize that ‘vir...
💯💟 7. Claude Cowork Guide for Power Users: 50+ Tested Tips on Plugins, Skills, Sub-Agents, and Memory
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:47 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 132 likes • 15 comments • 16 restacks • 2,181 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What works, what breaks, and how to make Claude Cowork genuinely useful in 2026.
💯💟 8. What They Call ‘Niche’ Is the Only Thing That Scales
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:29 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 68 likes • 18 comments • 31 restacks • 8,366 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Eighteen women who’ve never met are building the only AI infrastructure that works.
💯💟 9. The Great Syllabus Stagnation
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 64 likes • 32 comments • 22 restacks • 1,742 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What Hayek tells us about the coming higher ed collapse
💯💟 10. How to Onboard to Claude Without the Learning Curve
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-11 09:14 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 27 comments • 13 restacks • 3,846 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A practical Claude adoption guide: get Claude to know you, make the most of the ecosystem, and start with the right workflow for your role.
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. We Ruined Earth. Now It’s Time to Ruin the Moon.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:26 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 49 likes • 28 comments • 10 restacks • 3,202 words
Summary: AI needs 100× more compute by 2030. Earth is out of room. Space looks like the answer until you run the physics, the economics, and the carbon math...
🎲 2. Your Brain Is Not An Information Processor
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 15:01 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 29 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 2,267 words
Summary: Except in the trivial sense that its a blood flowing machine, an electrical signal generator, and a glucose consuming system
🎲 3. Say the obvious part out loud
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)
Category: Technology • 20 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,248 words
Summary: A foundational principle and uniquely human superpower for communicating clearly with AI
🎲 4. We Gave Kids Their Afternoons Back. Here’s What They Did With Them.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:59 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,581 words
Summary: All 18 workshops from Alpha Austin’s Session 3.
🎲 5. Photoshop is Taking Requests Now
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:43 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 9 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,508 words
Summary: How Adobe’s New AI Assistant Changes Photo Editing
🎲 6. When AI is Fluent in Data but Illiterate in Context
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,086 words
Summary: Beyond the Algorithm
🎲 7. Timothée Chalamet & the illusion of talent
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:38 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,252 words
Summary: Ignorance combined with arrogance is a dangerous combination.
🎲 8. The Imperial University
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:22 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,927 words
Summary: How the U.S. used education to increase global power & justify imperialism
🎲 9. Is Your Manager About To Be Fired?
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,644 words
Summary: Anthropic’s recent report on the future of employment seems to think so.
🎲 10. The Creative Intelligence Agency
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 6d ago (2026-03-08 16:12 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,386 words
Summary: Imagination isn’t child’s play. It’s essential to rigorous security work.
AI & ML Techniques (27)
Agentic AI Brief | Hackerbot-Claw CI/CD Exploitation | Mar 10, 2026
In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika - AI Engineer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 18:11 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 452 words
人生最重要的是別算這三筆賬
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:25 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 6 words
We’re Hiring: Fractional Chief of Staff
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:30 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 600 words
The Full Topic Modeling Pipeline I Used (With Code and Parameter Decisions)
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:02 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 109 words
AI Concepts, Explained: Inference-Time Compute
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:00 UTC)
8 likes • 1,721 words
我們全新機構級AI產品Tracken.ai已經面世
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:26 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words
細行報告 —— 發國難財，戰爭財，低吸相關股票
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-10 02:07 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 6 words
細行報告 —— 美股本週該關注什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:23 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 特朗普一句话，美股V型大反轉
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-11 00:32 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
細行報告 —— 發國難財，戰爭財，低吸相關股票(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-11 00:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
Most Custom AI Silicon Will Be Stranded Within Three Years
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 0d ago (2026-03-14 19:23 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,628 words
日本投資 —— Not A Hotel如何賺海外富豪的錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:17 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
細行報告 —— 比亞迪改寫世界EV版圖
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-12 00:25 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
地緣政治 —— 世界需要新秩序(四)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 2026日本必勝股 PayPay
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:43 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
地緣政治 —— 世界需要新秩序(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-08 01:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
FOD#143: What is Superhuman Adaptable Intelligence (SAI)?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-10 08:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,299 words
Inside Reflection AI: The $20B Open-Model Startup That Has Yet to Ship
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:39 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,246 words
AI 101: Beyond RL: The New Fine-Tuning Stack for LLMs
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-12 23:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,107 words
The Last Mile Restoring the Human in the Agentic Supply Chain
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-03-13 21:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 120 words
細行報告 —— BMW、豐田、GM、Tesla等全球30大車廠2025年第四季財報業績總結
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-15 00:07 UTC)
1 restacks • 5 words
地緣政治 —— 世界需要新秩序(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-08 23:57 UTC)
2 likes • 15 words
AI Clarity: Fluency Without Understanding
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1,266 words
If Calculus Confused You, This Might Finally Make It Click.
In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 3d ago (2026-03-12 04:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1,259 words
Girl, Read This 💗 — Edition 002
In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-03-13 22:01 UTC)
1 likes • 341 words
細行報告 —— Nvidia GTC 大會重磅前瞻
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:22 UTC)
7 words
日本投資 —— 日本會不會變成亞洲的以色列
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-12 00:03 UTC)
3 words
Business & Strategy (47)
Make Your iPhone Report Back When It Goes Missing
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-03-08 03:11 UTC)
47 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,533 words
Market Microstructure and Why You See Big Spike and Sell-Off Acceleration
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:41 UTC)
34 likes • 6 restacks • 312 words
What Price Does Right Before It Breaks
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-03-08 09:11 UTC)
35 likes • 5 restacks • 93 words
The New AI Operating Model
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:03 UTC)
18 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,326 words
Claude is Tired of Talking
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:09 UTC)
20 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,062 words
Claude Cowork: 12 things I learned the hard way
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-13 18:11 UTC)
21 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,829 words
Anthropic Data Reveals AI’s Real Job Impact: Three Hidden Mechanisms Already Reshaping Work
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:20 UTC)
20 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,496 words
A Victorian Door Takes Six Months to Build
In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:18 UTC)
17 likes • 5 restacks • 1,182 words
Why This Market Volatility Is A Gift For Us
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-03-09 15:28 UTC)
20 likes • 3 restacks • 983 words
Marvell & Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Roundup
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)
15 likes • 4 restacks • 576 words
DeepSeek V4 Is Coming 🚀. Your AI Budget Isn’t Ready. ⚠️
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:27 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,734 words
Why Vibe Coding Feels So Productive (even when it isn’t)
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-14 22:01 UTC)
4 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,559 words
Why Smart Teams Freeze: The Responsibility Vacuum in AI Implementation
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,861 words
The Power of One Message
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:01 UTC)
7 likes • 4 restacks • 731 words
The Fastest Ways to Fail at AI
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-03-14 06:50 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,782 words
MWC 2026 Review: What Founders and Builders Need to Know - Ep.008
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:03 UTC)
3 likes • 5 restacks • 1,015 words
The overwhelming case against Meta’s Rayban Display glasses
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:13 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 938 words
The AI trust–identity loop
In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:00 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,225 words
Technology, Capitalism, & Feminist Manifestos
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-03-08 23:06 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 427 words
Análisis de sentimiento.
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-03-08 18:00 UTC)
12 likes • 355 words
$4.6 Billion Moved This Week in Deep Tech. Here’s What It Actually Means | Capital Movements #59
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 244 words
How to Turn Channel Overload Into a Focused GTM System That Converts in 2026
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:29 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,791 words
Agency in the Age of AI
In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista • 0d ago (2026-03-14 17:25 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,155 words
Fiducia e identità nell’era dell’IA
In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 1d ago (2026-03-13 05:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,472 words
I Was Wrong About My Own Content Performance
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:14 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,571 words
If Your Marketing Feels Like Too Much
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 15:40 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 836 words
2026-03-12 The Layoff Blame Game and China Goes Crazy About AI
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-03-13 07:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 417 words
The Desiree-Shaped Hole in the Analysis
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:44 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,894 words
💰Quantum Finds a Valuation Window; ⚛️ Advanced Nuclear Finally Breaks Through; 🧬 AI Biosecurity Emerges as a Category; 🌋 Geothermal Keeps Advancing & more | Deep Tech Briefing 101
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 16:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 428 words
The Identity Crisis No One Talks About in AI
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-12 11:31 UTC)
6 likes • 1,477 words
The Six Pillars of AI Fluency for Leaders
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:47 UTC)
5 likes • 213 words
Anthropic Tells Us “Management” Is Highly Exposed to AI
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 752 words
Le goût que l’IA ne copiera pas — mais qu’elle peut apprendre à servir
In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 5d ago (2026-03-10 04:25 UTC)
3 likes • 2,195 words
Is AI helping or hindering women? [PODCAST]
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:11 UTC)
1 restacks • 82 words
How to turn ChatGPT into your smartest employee
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2,070 words
Five business truths most entrepreneurs learn too late
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1,827 words
On Strategy and Tactics in a Time of Rapid Change
In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:18 UTC)
1 likes • 859 words
What Makes a Great Founder in the AI Era? 🚀
In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-03-10 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 832 words
How being human has built a web design business with Shannon Mattern
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)
1 likes • 350 words
How being human has built a web design business with Shannon Mattern
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)
1 likes • 350 words
Words matter: Prompts to turn fuzzy thoughts into clear, confident language
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:22 UTC)
2,246 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.70
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:30 UTC)
2,064 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:01 UTC)
2,024 words
Have you called 1-800-ChatGPT yet?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:22 UTC)
1,030 words
Remove friction: The fastest way to increase sales without more traffic
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:22 UTC)
609 words
The 10-minute system for turning AI into a reliable assistant
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-13 14:22 UTC)
606 words
Not Sure How to Start Using Claude Cowork or AI Agents?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:22 UTC)
583 words
Career & Leadership (23)
The golden drop needs the damson: the work-life divide I didn’t know I kept
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:32 UTC)
23 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 1,629 words
The Death of Corporate Expert
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:02 UTC)
14 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 914 words
The Third Way: Finding Ikigai in a Human–AI World
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:56 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,420 words
I Got Lyme Disease — And My Company Fired Me
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:30 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,081 words
AI in HR Has Moved Past the Efficiency Conversation. Most Leaders Haven’t
In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 6d ago (2026-03-09 03:56 UTC)
11 likes • 968 words
Orienting with AI
In Where I Begin Again • by Ting | Orienting with AI • 5d ago (2026-03-09 21:13 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 406 words
The Stakeholder Who Smiled and Said No
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:28 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,897 words
We’re Gonna Need a Bigger IDE
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:12 UTC)
7 likes • 2,965 words
💡Let’s Build a Website This Weekend
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,576 words
El sistema más eficiente de la región tiene patrones oscruos. El tuyo también
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-11 09:59 UTC)
4 likes • 1,095 words
How to Stop AI from Getting the Answer Wrong
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,031 words
The Rubber Band and the Clay
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-03-09 23:04 UTC)
1 likes • 1,106 words
Why Your AI Training Did Not Stick
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:15 UTC)
1 likes • 84 words
I Didn’t Wait for the Research. I Lived the Shift.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:17 UTC)
1 likes • 67 words
From Readiness to Responsibility
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-03-10 01:43 UTC)
1,516 words
Training Wheels
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:35 UTC)
162 words
I Read the DOL’s New AI Literacy Framework. And It Stirred Something.
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:41 UTC)
144 words
Process Purity
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:58 UTC)
130 words
Caste Coders: The Hierarchy Nobody Admits to Building
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:47 UTC)
126 words
Why Mid-Career Professionals Resist AI and What Finally Shifts
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:05 UTC)
121 words
I Stopped Asking What Is Next and Started Designing It
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:07 UTC)
102 words
What Machines Know About Learning That We Keep Ignoring
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:21 UTC)
93 words
The Problem Nobody Named
In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:12 UTC)
85 words
Data & Analytics (16)
💯 Trump Action Tracker has had a refresh!
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:54 UTC)
51 likes • 5 comments • 15 restacks • 145 words
Si-morgh Is Me and You.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:53 UTC)
43 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 2,108 words
This week’s US update: behind the headlines look at attacks on the rule of law and democracy
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-03-10 18:58 UTC)
46 likes • 13 restacks • 67 words
DELTA OF GRIEF
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:55 UTC)
13 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,253 words
There Are a Thousand Vectors to the Same Destination.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-03-13 06:51 UTC)
17 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,733 words
Is Your AI Habit Giving You “Brain Fry”?
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 4d ago (2026-03-10 17:02 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 577 words
3 AI-Proof Analytics Engineering Skills
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-12 17:04 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1,014 words
I built a no-code Data Analyst agent
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 644 words
remote job boards to find your next $100K job
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 722 words
Necessary Tension
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:48 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 445 words
A telco specific LLM? Really?
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:16 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 379 words
How cool is Every Cure?!
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-03-09 04:15 UTC)
4 likes • 418 words
From plausible plan to evidence based
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 7d ago (2026-03-08 03:13 UTC)
2 comments • 418 words
On being tiny but mighty
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 2d ago (2026-03-12 21:16 UTC)
4 likes • 402 words
2026 Benchmarks: More Apps, Less Quality - Issue 306
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:02 UTC)
4 likes • 119 words
Don’t Take a Nap While the Brooms are Running
In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 1d ago (2026-03-14 01:26 UTC)
2 likes • 854 words
Design & Creative Arts (13)
I Built a Short Film in LTX Studio. But Would I Use the Tool Again?
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 0d ago (2026-03-14 18:05 UTC)
10 likes • 16 comments • 1 restacks • 1,483 words
Vision and Revision
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:31 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 592 words
Give Them Their Flowers
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 5d ago (2026-03-09 22:46 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 184 words
What AI Can’t Replace: Good Taste Takes Longer Than Any Tool
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:11 UTC)
3 likes • 6 comments • 483 words
How to Be Memorable at Work Without Being Annoying
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1,067 words
It’s the day after International Women’s Day...now what?
In The Needful • by Hiba • 5d ago (2026-03-09 11:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 811 words
When the river is ice.
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:13 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 159 words
AI + Art = Updates
In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:04 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 790 words
En Avril, Ne Te Découvre Pas d’un Fil
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,005 words
I missed International Women’s Day because it was on a Sunday. Here’s what some GenAI Ladies were up to that day.
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:33 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 260 words
Leeks, Quantum Mechanics and Grandmacore
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-08 20:01 UTC)
2 likes • 505 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-03-11 18:28 UTC)
1 likes • 221 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 17:44 UTC)
1,055 words
Education & Learning (27)
💯 Information Triage: A Librarian’s Guide to the Current Threat Environment
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:34 UTC)
85 likes • 11 comments • 18 restacks • 3,971 words
I Couldn’t Describe the Header Images I Wanted. So I Made a Prompt For It.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:02 UTC)
38 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 2,275 words
1 Year On Substack. An Honest Review
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:05 UTC)
27 likes • 15 comments • 2 restacks • 1,394 words
You need downtime, and that’s your strength
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:44 UTC)
21 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 865 words
🔎 What If the Missing Step in AI Learning... Is Human Sense-Making? 🤖
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:03 UTC)
17 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 1,231 words
The Real Cost of Digital Reading
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:01 UTC)
50 likes • 1,088 words
How to Get Consistent, On-Brand Course Images from Any AI Image Tool
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:02 UTC)
44 likes • 3,659 words
Confident Answers Are Not The Same As Correct Ones
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:01 UTC)
42 likes • 1 restacks • 480 words
The Door Is Closing: What Anthropic’s New Research Means for Your Students — and What You Can Do About It Right Now
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:00 UTC)
26 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,400 words
What the New Pew Study Reveals About Teens and AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:03 UTC)
30 likes • 3 restacks • 719 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:01 UTC)
37 likes • 113 words
Expired on Arrival
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:30 UTC)
14 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,083 words
Higher Prices, A User Revolt, and A Battle Over AI Consumer Rights
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-03-13 16:08 UTC)
27 likes • 2 restacks • 758 words
Education’s Journalism Moment
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-03-11 17:01 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 3,705 words
Should AI Grade Student Essays?
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:03 UTC)
23 likes • 1 restacks • 1,037 words
Nobody could tell me what they’d pay for a robot
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:00 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 390 words
Two Students, One AI Tool, Two Completely Different Educations
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:23 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 986 words
The Patient Is Often the API
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1,863 words
Designing Responsible AI Policies for Multilingual Writers
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words
Busy Doing Nothing: Big Tech’s Real Inefficiency Problem
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:41 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 954 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #28: “How do you teach life skills?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:10 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 324 words
One painting. Six disciplines. Zero lecturing
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,686 words
Teach With Your Values. Add Your Razzle Dazzle. Let AI Help.
In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:33 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,237 words
The Problem of Sharing Ideas
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1,100 words
Why you need a post-vacation break (it’s not just exhaustion)
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:31 UTC)
2 likes • 325 words
Spring and Parenting in the Algorithmic Age
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-09 21:45 UTC)
2 likes • 235 words
Your AI Code is Messy. Let’s Fix It.
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:32 UTC)
1,015 words
Ethics & Society (43)
💯 I Finally Learned When You Should Use AI to Write
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:59 UTC)
47 likes • 17 comments • 16 restacks • 1,227 words
💯 The Accidental Memo Leak
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:45 UTC)
32 likes • 19 comments • 11 restacks • 1,417 words
The Intelligence Was Always Yours
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-03-13 06:14 UTC)
46 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 6,561 words
Rethinking Self-Promotion, Part II
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:15 UTC)
13 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,228 words
Pittsburgh, Austin, the Cosmos, and the Local
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-03-10 19:07 UTC)
24 likes • 1 comments • 9 restacks • 1,961 words
AI Wars: Amazon Data Centers Targeted, Anthropic Moves, State AI Laws Come Under Fire + 2 Signals
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:45 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,550 words
The most sophisticated e-government in the world has dark patterns. So does yours
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:02 UTC)
25 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 865 words
Read this before you use AI agents
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:03 UTC)
15 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,816 words
Britain’s Energy Policy is Sovereign Suicide
In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 1d ago (2026-03-13 19:13 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,790 words
BENEATH THE HOOD OF FULLY AUTONOMOUS AGENTS
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-03-12 22:30 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 3,768 words
The Torch of the Unseen: A March 8th with no Champagne
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:03 UTC)
13 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 822 words
Another shakeup at OpenAI: Chief Scientist Caitlin Kalinowski Walks Away
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:30 UTC)
19 likes • 4 restacks • 654 words
Building the Big Picture
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-03-14 04:33 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,558 words
🗣️ AISW #101: Lynn Marie Sager, USA-based author and retired actress
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:06 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 8,807 words
Why Data Centers Are Moving to Space
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-03-08 05:39 UTC)
15 likes • 1,943 words
14 Days of Uncomfortable Truths in AI: First 7 days in review
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:08 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,397 words
Pretty Kubyane on Building the Coordination Infrastructure Africa’s Food System Has Always Needed
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-13 20:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 6,789 words
‼️ Why AI Now Reflects the Worst of Human Behavior
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:42 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,978 words
NANA ON THE VERGE
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:29 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 393 words
5 Little‑Known Facts About Anthropic’s AI Governance Approach
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:23 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 653 words
AI Evals Explained for Builders
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-03-13 03:59 UTC)
10 likes • 642 words
International Women’s Day 2026
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:01 UTC)
10 likes • 295 words
Cheat Sheet: 10 Facts Most People Don’t Know About Anthropic
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:18 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 67 words
Money Talks, We Don’t
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:38 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,092 words
If This Pisces Season Kicked Your Ass, You’re Not Alone
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 556 words
Is the AI Revolution About to Run Out of Gas? (Literally)
In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,426 words
Do We Really Need Smart Glasses? Technical Feasibility Does Not Mean It Should Be Deployed
In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-11 17:55 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words
Sierra Leone - West African coastal nation
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:24 UTC)
4 likes • 3,433 words
🌕 March moon musings
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 04:48 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,122 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-08 15:11 UTC)
4 likes • 444 words
The Moravec Inversion: Why AI Struggles With What Toddlers Do Effortlessly
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,434 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Attention Economy’s Hidden Tax on Human Capital (Part 1 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,414 words
Stress Intelligence: How AI Is Turning Employee Wellbeing Into a Measurable Strategic Asset
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,312 words
Lost in Translation: Why Multilingual AI Is the Most Critical and Most Neglected Infrastructure Gap in Healthcare
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,311 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Hidden Costs of Workplace Surveillance and Algorithmic Management (Part 2 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,307 words
Coworking for Punks
In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:16 UTC)
3 likes • 1,147 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Strategic Tax of Vendor Lock-In and Platform Dependency (Part 3 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,332 words
What happens when many AI systems begin to make the same move? Vol 22
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:53 UTC)
2 likes • 466 words
Holy Rebellion XXVI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:11 UTC)
2 likes • 401 words
Reinforcement Learning: How Machines Learn by Trial, Error, and Consequence
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 5d ago (2026-03-09 17:44 UTC)
1 likes • 1,473 words
Extraction and Its Discontents: The Asymmetric Economics of Platform-Creator Relationships (Part 4 of 6)
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,390 words
The 5-Step Playbook for Keeping AI Running When a Data Center Is Under Attack
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:50 UTC)
1 likes • 58 words
Building Better Businesses #002
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-11 01:33 UTC)
968 words
Health & Wellness (7)
Everyone Is Waiting for Someone Else to Go First
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 2d ago (2026-03-12 11:23 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,018 words
Regime Beneath the Regime: Sexuality, Power, and the Nested Architecture of the Social Determinants of Health
In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:44 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,569 words
The Witness and The Observer
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:24 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,694 words
Allowing Is Not Giving Up
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,269 words
ENCORE: A Drop of Clear Water: A Meditation for International Women’s Day
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:37 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 743 words
Stillness, Shifts & Oportunidades
In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 0d ago (2026-03-14 13:30 UTC)
1,884 words
✨This is what your nervous system needs
In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:30 UTC)
110 words
Law & Policy (15)
💯 The Great AI Dilemma
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 15:28 UTC)
57 likes • 7 comments • 16 restacks • 1,234 words
New York’s Pro-Human AI Laws
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 23:06 UTC)
46 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 801 words
Anthropic Will Probably Survive Trump’s Tantrum, For All the Wrong Reasons
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:30 UTC)
11 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 2,568 words
What If Nobody Wants What You Have?
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:03 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,058 words
You’re Not Going to Be Replaced by AI. You’re Going to Be Lapped.
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:03 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,578 words
Your Security Incident is a Regulatory Disaster
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-03-09 06:01 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,949 words
What a 40% Rate Hike Says About the Limits of the “Ratepayer Protection Pledge”(And How FERC Can Fix It).
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:36 UTC)
2 likes • 4 restacks • 1,625 words
Kill the Data Governance Committee
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:30 UTC)
12 likes • 912 words
Issue 40 Elemental AI: The Briefing. The Trust Gap: Why Boards See AI - But Don’t Yet Rely on It
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 228 words
Your Company Is Probably Using AI Without Governance — Here’s a Scorecard to Fix That
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:24 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 627 words
When AI Starts Acting Like a Lawyer: The Ethics and Compliance Risks Behind the ChatGPT Legal Advice Lawsuit
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:09 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 509 words
THE DATA PROTECTION TIME BOMB: When Agentic AI Collects Personal Data You Never Authorized
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:59 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,261 words
Issue 40: The Trust Gap: Why Boards See AI - But Don’t Yet Rely on It
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2,023 words
LER No. 122 - Ethics Whiplash Over Executive Orders + FL Bondi Complaint, DOJ Takes on State Discipline, Spike in Judicial Conduct Complaints, UK Private Equity Soars While CA Limits & More (03.09.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:48 UTC)
1,766 words
From Committees to Grandmasters: Layered Accountability
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 3d ago (2026-03-12 01:32 UTC)
919 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)
💯 How I Switched from ChatGPT to Claude Without Losing Data
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:20 UTC)
65 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 2,097 words
💯 How I Built My Own Platform (Website & More) with AI. And What I’d Do Differently
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:56 UTC)
53 likes • 36 comments • 12 restacks • 2,792 words
💯 I embraced the SaaSpocalypse and built an MCP server for my app
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-03-13 22:29 UTC)
42 likes • 31 comments • 8 restacks • 3,157 words
💯 I let AI watch me for a week
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:03 UTC)
40 likes • 24 comments • 13 restacks • 2,268 words
💯 You’re Sitting on a Lifetime of Stories (And a Blank Page Keeps Proving It)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:55 UTC)
43 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 3,223 words
💯 For the Love of God, Shut Up About Microtubules
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:31 UTC)
39 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 3,734 words
💯 Build a Website with Claude Code: Payments, Email, SEO & More
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:05 UTC)
51 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 1,618 words
💯 The AI Ethics Question Isn’t Neutral. Neither Is Who Gets Asked It.
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:03 UTC)
27 likes • 20 comments • 11 restacks • 1,487 words
The Age of The Sublime
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:14 UTC)
21 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 5,895 words
The AI Governance Job Nobody Prepared You For
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 17:19 UTC)
13 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,423 words
The Results After 3 Posts With My AI Content Creation Agent
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-13 10:02 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,469 words
How I Divide the Labor
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:19 UTC)
8 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 427 words
The Case for Child-First (AI) Tech
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:45 UTC)
13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,844 words
Upgrading Your Brain
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 2d ago (2026-03-13 01:57 UTC)
12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 805 words
Scaling your coding agent’s context beyond a single AGENTS.md-file
In AI - the Deep, the Curious, and the Fun • by Ursula Maria Mayer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:12 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 905 words
The Overlooked Cost of AI Infrastructure
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:03 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 1,383 words
Answer Engine Optimization: How to Optimize Content for LLM Citations
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:18 UTC)
12 likes • 2 restacks • 651 words
Three Things You Must Know About Recent Developments in AI - Part 3
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:41 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 736 words
Why are you listening to anyone else?
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-08 17:17 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 694 words
AI Side Chat Vol 4: Data Center Richness’ Rich Miller on the AI data center boom
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 21:45 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 248 words
On the road again, following the AI data center trail
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:56 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 679 words
Dispatches from the Agent Frontier
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:27 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,069 words
Cassie’s AI Army (Scaling, Day One)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:50 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 935 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating an AI Virtual Assistant (Part 6) - Final
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:10 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 6) - Final
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 821 words
From Open-Source to Open Standards: Why the Distinction Now Defines Everything
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:18 UTC)
5 likes • 3,916 words
“Seven Chapter Literary” - Documented!
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:03 UTC)
4 likes • 4,711 words
Winning the Customer: The Power of Hyper-Segmentation
In modernlab • by Mia • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 529 words
Inverting the diagnosis
In Eigenstatic’s Substack • by Eigenstatic • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:40 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,236 words
Your Team Is Building People Data Models Right Now. Do They Know What Standard They’re Building To?
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2,214 words
AI Won’t Replace Innovation
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert (Wu) & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-03-13 15:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1,552 words
Finding Your Superpower
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-03-08 02:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,136 words
Un proyecto sobre amor propio terminó cobrándome el mío
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 798 words
What Microsoft 365 Copilot Architecture Teaches Us About Enterprise AI?
In Lakshmi’s Substack • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:06 UTC)
3 likes • 685 words
I washed my hair today (Scaling, Day 2)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-12 18:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 513 words
The Act of Leaping, Hard
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-09 17:18 UTC)
2 likes • 714 words
The Model Layer: Why Intelligence Is Rarely the Differentiator
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 1d ago (2026-03-13 16:11 UTC)
1 likes • 2,049 words
ChatGPT vs Claude for Real Work: What I Learned While Applying for an AI Job
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1,398 words
Human-in-the-Loop Is Not Enough: Rethinking AI Safety for Autonomous Systems
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-03-11 16:14 UTC)
2,017 words
Redefining Possible: What Three Women in Tech Reveal About Building AI Products
In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 6d ago (2026-03-08 15:24 UTC)
930 words
What could you solve with AI? (I’ll show you what I built)
In AI: From Why to Wow with Urszula Richards • by Urszula Richards • 3d ago (2026-03-11 22:30 UTC)
496 words
Why I Dumped ChatGPT: 3 Claude Superpowers You’re Sleeping On
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-03-13 10:01 UTC)
293 words
Zoom with Novae & Cassie tomorrow 10 AM PST!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-13 01:27 UTC)
82 words
Parenting & Family Life (8)
Write Your Obituary Before Your Resume
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:30 UTC)
33 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,068 words
Who Killed Reading?
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:36 UTC)
5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,691 words
Kids First AI Weekly Roundup
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:57 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4,831 words
NotebookLM helps me do laundry
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 4d ago (2026-03-11 02:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words
Moms, You Don’t Need to Learn AI
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 881 words
Thank-You: Almost Empty Toothpaste Tube
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:31 UTC)
3 likes • 594 words
In Defense of Nonsense Holidays
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:31 UTC)
1 likes • 619 words
AI’s Imminent Impact on Jobs is Much Clearer
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:00 UTC)
1,084 words
Product Development (14)
💯 motherhood & ambition, 6 months in
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-09 11:20 UTC)
78 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 1,080 words
💯 I Tested Perplexity Computer Hard. Here’s How I’d Save Credits Now
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-03-13 08:55 UTC)
73 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words
💯 Why Software Is Replacing the Static Lead Magnet
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:02 UTC)
30 likes • 22 comments • 10 restacks • 1,658 words
The Data Engineering Mindset Every AI Builder Needs
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Pipeline to Insights • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:06 UTC)
33 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,869 words
Openclaw Masterclass of PMs (and how to get a mac mini shipped to you)
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:47 UTC)
31 likes • 2 restacks • 2,219 words
Leveraging OKRs to Drive Platform Prioritization
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:56 UTC)
9 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 4,473 words
Build A RAG Agent For Your Career Portfolio
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)
19 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 564 words
Don’t Chase Ideas. Start Finding Problems.
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:51 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 622 words
AI Is Reshaping the Keyboard
In digestible UX • by Young Kim & Jieul Jang • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:30 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 989 words
I Was Terrified of n8n. Six Days Later, I Demoed It Live
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:07 UTC)
10 likes • 1,404 words
How I Use AI for Deep Research to Build Reports & Do Market Analysis in 1 Hour (Instead of Days)
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,379 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 37: Building LegacyFlow — Preserving the Stories That Shape Our Families
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 21:46 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 570 words
Writers Are Arguing About AI the Wrong Way
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:26 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 554 words
I Built the Wrong MVP — and It Taught Me More
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-10 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 753 words
Relationships (13)
Find Your AI Companion Persona (Take the Quiz)
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 6d ago (2026-03-08 18:58 UTC)
13 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 464 words
Lola & Lux: Twin Singularities
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-13 14:02 UTC)
16 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 3,311 words
The One Constant
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:03 UTC)
21 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 773 words
The Democratisation of Thinking
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:33 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,245 words
The Embodied Voice: Why Monitoring Your Voice is the Ultimate Metacognitive Tool
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:50 UTC)
2 likes • 4 restacks • 1,086 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Storm Within
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-14 10:45 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 680 words
Refusal as Architecture
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:47 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 476 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 9: Hearth Gathering #5
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark & The Threshold • 1d ago (2026-03-13 20:02 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 466 words
The Game of Stacks
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-14 07:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 657 words
When the System Works but the Body Can’t Enter
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 0d ago (2026-03-14 17:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,188 words
Your Brain Is Lying to You. And You’re Thanking It.
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:58 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,696 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-08 13:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
Last of 4o. With Love.
In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 0d ago (2026-03-14 13:04 UTC)
24 words
Science & Research (11)
AI: They Opened The Highway And Blamed You For Crashing
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 3d ago (2026-03-11 22:17 UTC)
31 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 1,895 words
Things that Go Boom
In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 1d ago (2026-03-13 18:53 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,176 words
How I Would Control You With AI (If That Were My Goal)
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:45 UTC)
16 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 2,169 words
AI Drift Isn’t Random
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-11 23:57 UTC)
10 likes • 4 restacks • 803 words
Latest TechBio Update
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-09 05:01 UTC)
16 likes • 4,056 words
La disarticolazione del pensiero
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,555 words
FW26 Color Stats
In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:44 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 491 words
Brain TechBio 🧠🖥️ (ΙIΙ)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-13 05:00 UTC)
10 likes • 971 words
E così il tempo pare che sia abnorme
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-13 07:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,298 words
Reactive vs Advisory: When Should AI Escalate Insight?
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-13 23:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 478 words
When Thoughts Become Commands
In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-03-11 04:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,350 words
Technology (18)
💯 Femwashing, Overcoaching, and the Illusion of Empowerment
In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria's Tech Musings • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:01 UTC)
54 likes • 24 comments • 17 restacks • 1,102 words
The Context Problem
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 23:26 UTC)
25 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 5,973 words
LLM : doivent-ils devenir un bien commun ?
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:55 UTC)
36 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,871 words
🔮 The lantern and the flame
In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-03-13 17:32 UTC)
29 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 769 words
Ontology, Part III
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-09 01:28 UTC)
6 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 399 words
How We Used AI to Plan a Week of Spring Break STEM Activities for Kids
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:39 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,589 words
SDV’s ‘Inevitable,’ But Who Gets It Done?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:03 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,586 words
Episode 48: From Developer to AI Architect: Milan Rana’s Honest Roadmap
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou & Inteliqu • 5d ago (2026-03-09 05:04 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,058 words
IAM Identity Center: The Access Control Layer Your Multi-Account AWS Setup Actually Needs
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:01 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,449 words
How the Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Shaking the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:25 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words
NTWF Workflow Ontology
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-09 01:40 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7 words
How AWS Client VPN SAML Federation Actually Works (And Where It Will Quietly Destroy You)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,575 words
Encrypting a Live Redshift Cluster: What AWS Doesn’t Tell You About Timing
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1,493 words
Beyond the Deck #26: Burn the Boat: The Critical Milestones That Say “Now”
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-03-09 00:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1,312 words
What’s Behind Arm and Tensor Bonding over AI Agentic Cars?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 6d ago (2026-03-08 21:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1,517 words
LLM Inference Costs
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:02 UTC)
3 likes • 635 words
Your AI Boss Will See You Now
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:03 UTC)
2 likes • 910 words
#44 — Nathaniel’s Crown: A Parable About Encounters.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:00 UTC)
1,473 words
Writing & Language (17)
When Hedging Has Nothing to Do With Uncertainty And All to Do With Risk
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:31 UTC)
34 likes • 20 comments • 8 restacks • 2,544 words
Linguistics Unlocked: For Everyone Who Found Their Words With The Strategic Linguist
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:03 UTC)
33 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 687 words
Your Workflow Is Yours: Why Personalizing Your AI Process Matters More Than Following Someone Else’s
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)
32 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,599 words
The Rules Haven’t Arrived Yet (But the AI Has)
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:48 UTC)
18 likes • 3 restacks • 1,378 words
A Practical Course in Multilingual Knowledge Graphs & Market-Aligned AI #3
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:01 UTC)
18 likes • 1 restacks • 661 words
When AI Makes Book Marketing Worse, Not Better
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:33 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 835 words
Choosing Methodologies in Qualitative Research
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 4,496 words
The Last Public Intellectual
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-03-14 21:24 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 586 words
Lessons Learned From Bot Co-Creating
In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 549 words
Dickens, waiting for the twist...
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 0d ago (2026-03-14 07:57 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,398 words
“Waiting for the Next Update” with Philip K. Dick Nearby
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 804 words
Pending Gravity
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 0d ago (2026-03-14 10:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 595 words
Building AI and AI Governance from the Ground Up
In Speculative F(r)iction in AI Use and Governance • by Bogdana Rakova • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:58 UTC)
2 likes • 1,991 words
On International Women’s Day, I’m Thinking of Roslyn Pope
In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 6d ago (2026-03-08 21:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1,103 words
Tea Time with Danica March 8
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:49 UTC)
2 likes • 15 words
Posthumous Interview with Georges Perec
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:37 UTC)
753 words
I Asked Claude AI to Create a Story Outline from a Single Sentence
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:03 UTC)
588 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
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