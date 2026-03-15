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Newsletter Digest

Sunday, March 15, 2026

3 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 365 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 662 newsletters

Search the interactive table of articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (3)

In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror & Karen Smiley & Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 7d ago (2026-03-08 01:22 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 37 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 603 words

Summary: [made the decision to send this to all subscribers, if its not your thing just ignore - thank you]



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Anna | how to boss AI • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 20 likes • 20 comments • 4 restacks • 1,808 words

Summary: The People & Culture leader who kept asking the wrong question



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Kristina Bogović • 0d ago (2026-03-14 16:44 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 21 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,672 words

Summary: Lights, Camera, Identity. How AI Can Reveal the Distance Between Your Brand Identity and Your Promise.



Featured Articles (10)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 6d ago (2026-03-08 06:30 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 94 likes • 124 comments • 40 restacks • 1,846 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: 22 women to follow in AI on Substack, turned into fashion illustrations and built into an app in 2 hours with Lovable.



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 111 likes • 92 comments • 40 restacks • 2,407 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Everything looks real. The metrics are curated.



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:09 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 86 likes • 40 comments • 25 restacks • 3,191 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Meet WATSON, the AI editorial researcher I built to kill generic content research. The full architecture, the methodology, and the first agent insi...



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:16 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 91 likes • 46 comments • 19 restacks • 3,745 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The most-posted format turns out to be the worst performer. Five data-backed patterns from notes across 9 AI and tech creators.



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:07 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 89 likes • 19 comments • 32 restacks • 3,854 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Algorithms curate our feeds based on what we’ve already chosen. Understanding how that process works changes what we can do about it.



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI • 4d ago (2026-03-10 19:04 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 74 likes • 33 comments • 25 restacks • 1,504 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: We are entering a ‘second wave’ of AI de-programming. This is slowly showing up as people become more familiar with the tools and realize that ‘vir...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:47 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 132 likes • 15 comments • 16 restacks • 2,181 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What works, what breaks, and how to make Claude Cowork genuinely useful in 2026.



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:29 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 68 likes • 18 comments • 31 restacks • 8,366 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Eighteen women who’ve never met are building the only AI infrastructure that works.



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 64 likes • 32 comments • 22 restacks • 1,742 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What Hayek tells us about the coming higher ed collapse



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-11 09:14 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 27 comments • 13 restacks • 3,846 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A practical Claude adoption guide: get Claude to know you, make the most of the ecosystem, and start with the right workflow for your role.



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:26 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 49 likes • 28 comments • 10 restacks • 3,202 words

Summary: AI needs 100× more compute by 2030. Earth is out of room. Space looks like the answer until you run the physics, the economics, and the carbon math...



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 15:01 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 29 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 2,267 words

Summary: Except in the trivial sense that its a blood flowing machine, an electrical signal generator, and a glucose consuming system



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)

Category: Technology • 20 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,248 words

Summary: A foundational principle and uniquely human superpower for communicating clearly with AI



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:59 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 21 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,581 words

Summary: All 18 workshops from Alpha Austin’s Session 3.



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:43 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 9 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,508 words

Summary: How Adobe’s New AI Assistant Changes Photo Editing



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,086 words

Summary: Beyond the Algorithm



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:38 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 11 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,252 words

Summary: Ignorance combined with arrogance is a dangerous combination.



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:22 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 11 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,927 words

Summary: How the U.S. used education to increase global power & justify imperialism



In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,644 words

Summary: Anthropic’s recent report on the future of employment seems to think so.



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 6d ago (2026-03-08 16:12 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 5 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,386 words

Summary: Imagination isn’t child’s play. It’s essential to rigorous security work.



AI & ML Techniques (27)

In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika - AI Engineer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 18:11 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 452 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:25 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 6 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:30 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 600 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:02 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 109 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:00 UTC)

8 likes • 1,721 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:26 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-10 02:07 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:23 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-11 00:32 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-11 00:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 0d ago (2026-03-14 19:23 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,628 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:17 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-12 00:25 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:43 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-03-08 01:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-10 08:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,299 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:39 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,246 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-12 23:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,107 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-03-13 21:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 120 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-15 00:07 UTC)

1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-03-08 23:57 UTC)

2 likes • 15 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1,266 words



In Beta Human AI • by Tina Sharma • 3d ago (2026-03-12 04:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1,259 words



In Girl meets AI world • by Lipgloss and LLMs • 1d ago (2026-03-13 22:01 UTC)

1 likes • 341 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:22 UTC)

7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-12 00:03 UTC)

3 words



Business & Strategy (47)

In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 7d ago (2026-03-08 03:11 UTC)

47 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 1,533 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:41 UTC)

34 likes • 6 restacks • 312 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-03-08 09:11 UTC)

35 likes • 5 restacks • 93 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:03 UTC)

18 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,326 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:09 UTC)

20 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,062 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-13 18:11 UTC)

21 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,829 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:20 UTC)

20 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 3,496 words



In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:18 UTC)

17 likes • 5 restacks • 1,182 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-03-09 15:28 UTC)

20 likes • 3 restacks • 983 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)

15 likes • 4 restacks • 576 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:27 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,734 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-14 22:01 UTC)

4 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,559 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,861 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 4 restacks • 731 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-03-14 06:50 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 1,782 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:03 UTC)

3 likes • 5 restacks • 1,015 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:13 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 938 words



In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:00 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,225 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-03-08 23:06 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 427 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-03-08 18:00 UTC)

12 likes • 355 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 244 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:29 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,791 words



In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista • 0d ago (2026-03-14 17:25 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 3,155 words



In La Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 1d ago (2026-03-13 05:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,472 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:14 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,571 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 15:40 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 836 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-03-13 07:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 417 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:44 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,894 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 16:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 428 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-12 11:31 UTC)

6 likes • 1,477 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:47 UTC)

5 likes • 213 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 752 words



In Explorations IA - Marie Robin • by Marie Robin • 5d ago (2026-03-10 04:25 UTC)

3 likes • 2,195 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:11 UTC)

1 restacks • 82 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2,070 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1,827 words



In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:18 UTC)

1 likes • 859 words



In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-03-10 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 832 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)

1 likes • 350 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:03 UTC)

1 likes • 350 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:22 UTC)

2,246 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:30 UTC)

2,064 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:01 UTC)

2,024 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:22 UTC)

1,030 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:22 UTC)

609 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-13 14:22 UTC)

606 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:22 UTC)

583 words



Career & Leadership (23)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:32 UTC)

23 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 1,629 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:02 UTC)

14 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 914 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:56 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,420 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:30 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,081 words



In Psychology At Work • by Dr Ruchi Sinha • 6d ago (2026-03-09 03:56 UTC)

11 likes • 968 words



In Where I Begin Again • by Ting | Orienting with AI • 5d ago (2026-03-09 21:13 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 406 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:28 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,897 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:12 UTC)

7 likes • 2,965 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,576 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-11 09:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1,095 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,031 words



In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-03-09 23:04 UTC)

1 likes • 1,106 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:15 UTC)

1 likes • 84 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:17 UTC)

1 likes • 67 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-03-10 01:43 UTC)

1,516 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:35 UTC)

162 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:41 UTC)

144 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:58 UTC)

130 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:47 UTC)

126 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:05 UTC)

121 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:07 UTC)

102 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:21 UTC)

93 words



In Designer of Possibilities • by Designer of Possibilities • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:12 UTC)

85 words



Data & Analytics (16)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:54 UTC)

51 likes • 5 comments • 15 restacks • 145 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:53 UTC)

43 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 2,108 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-03-10 18:58 UTC)

46 likes • 13 restacks • 67 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:55 UTC)

13 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,253 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-03-13 06:51 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,733 words



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 4d ago (2026-03-10 17:02 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 6 restacks • 577 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-12 17:04 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1,014 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 644 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 722 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:48 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 445 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:16 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 379 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-03-09 04:15 UTC)

4 likes • 418 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 7d ago (2026-03-08 03:13 UTC)

2 comments • 418 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 2d ago (2026-03-12 21:16 UTC)

4 likes • 402 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:02 UTC)

4 likes • 119 words



In Myranda | She Loves Stats • by Myranda | She Loves Stats • 1d ago (2026-03-14 01:26 UTC)

2 likes • 854 words



Design & Creative Arts (13)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 0d ago (2026-03-14 18:05 UTC)

10 likes • 16 comments • 1 restacks • 1,483 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:31 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 592 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 5d ago (2026-03-09 22:46 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 184 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:11 UTC)

3 likes • 6 comments • 483 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1,067 words



In The Needful • by Hiba • 5d ago (2026-03-09 11:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 811 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:13 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 159 words



In AI + Art • by Julia Morton • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:04 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 790 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 4d ago (2026-03-10 21:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,005 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:33 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 260 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-03-08 20:01 UTC)

2 likes • 505 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-03-11 18:28 UTC)

1 likes • 221 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 17:44 UTC)

1,055 words



Education & Learning (27)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:34 UTC)

85 likes • 11 comments • 18 restacks • 3,971 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:02 UTC)

38 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 2,275 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:05 UTC)

27 likes • 15 comments • 2 restacks • 1,394 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:44 UTC)

21 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 865 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:03 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 1,231 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:01 UTC)

50 likes • 1,088 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:02 UTC)

44 likes • 3,659 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-09 10:01 UTC)

42 likes • 1 restacks • 480 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:00 UTC)

26 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 2,400 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:03 UTC)

30 likes • 3 restacks • 719 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:01 UTC)

37 likes • 113 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:30 UTC)

14 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,083 words



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-03-13 16:08 UTC)

27 likes • 2 restacks • 758 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-03-11 17:01 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 3,705 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:03 UTC)

23 likes • 1 restacks • 1,037 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 3d ago (2026-03-11 11:00 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 390 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:23 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 986 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1,863 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-11 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:41 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 954 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:10 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 324 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,686 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:33 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,237 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1,100 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:31 UTC)

2 likes • 325 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-09 21:45 UTC)

2 likes • 235 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:32 UTC)

1,015 words



Ethics & Society (43)

In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:59 UTC)

47 likes • 17 comments • 16 restacks • 1,227 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:45 UTC)

32 likes • 19 comments • 11 restacks • 1,417 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-03-13 06:14 UTC)

46 likes • 7 comments • 7 restacks • 6,561 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:15 UTC)

13 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 1,228 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-03-10 19:07 UTC)

24 likes • 1 comments • 9 restacks • 1,961 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:45 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,550 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:02 UTC)

25 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 865 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:03 UTC)

15 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,816 words



In Industrial Intelligence: a new era for AI • by Nina Schick • 1d ago (2026-03-13 19:13 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,790 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 2d ago (2026-03-12 22:30 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 3,768 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:03 UTC)

13 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 822 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:30 UTC)

19 likes • 4 restacks • 654 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-03-14 04:33 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,558 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:06 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 8,807 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 6d ago (2026-03-08 05:39 UTC)

15 likes • 1,943 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:08 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,397 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-13 20:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 6,789 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:42 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,978 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:29 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 393 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:23 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 653 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-03-13 03:59 UTC)

10 likes • 642 words



In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:01 UTC)

10 likes • 295 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:18 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 67 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:38 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 3,092 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 556 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Adele Wang - Wired For Meaning • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,426 words



In Human Objectification by AI • by Ufuk Gür, Ph.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-11 17:55 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,051 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:24 UTC)

4 likes • 3,433 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 04:48 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,122 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-08 15:11 UTC)

4 likes • 444 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,434 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,414 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,312 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,311 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,307 words



In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 6d ago (2026-03-08 14:16 UTC)

3 likes • 1,147 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,332 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:53 UTC)

2 likes • 466 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:11 UTC)

2 likes • 401 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 5d ago (2026-03-09 17:44 UTC)

1 likes • 1,473 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-14 12:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,390 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:50 UTC)

1 likes • 58 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-03-11 01:33 UTC)

968 words



Health & Wellness (7)

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 2d ago (2026-03-12 11:23 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,018 words



In Amuse-Bouche: Meanderings, Margins & Algorithms • by Omer Bangash • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:44 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,569 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:24 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,694 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,269 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:37 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 743 words



In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 0d ago (2026-03-14 13:30 UTC)

1,884 words



In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 2d ago (2026-03-13 00:30 UTC)

110 words



Law & Policy (15)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-13 15:28 UTC)

57 likes • 7 comments • 16 restacks • 1,234 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 23:06 UTC)

46 likes • 1 comments • 12 restacks • 801 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:30 UTC)

11 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 2,568 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 4d ago (2026-03-10 13:03 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,058 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:03 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,578 words



In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-03-09 06:01 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,949 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:36 UTC)

2 likes • 4 restacks • 1,625 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-03-12 08:30 UTC)

12 likes • 912 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 228 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:24 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 627 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 5d ago (2026-03-09 19:09 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 509 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:59 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,261 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-09 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2,023 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:48 UTC)

1,766 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 3d ago (2026-03-12 01:32 UTC)

919 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-08 12:20 UTC)

65 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 2,097 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:56 UTC)

53 likes • 36 comments • 12 restacks • 2,792 words



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-03-13 22:29 UTC)

42 likes • 31 comments • 8 restacks • 3,157 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-13 13:03 UTC)

40 likes • 24 comments • 13 restacks • 2,268 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:55 UTC)

43 likes • 25 comments • 10 restacks • 3,223 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-03-10 20:31 UTC)

39 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 3,734 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:05 UTC)

51 likes • 16 comments • 7 restacks • 1,618 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:03 UTC)

27 likes • 20 comments • 11 restacks • 1,487 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-03-14 14:14 UTC)

21 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 5,895 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-03-10 17:19 UTC)

13 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,423 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-13 10:02 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,469 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:19 UTC)

8 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 427 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-03-11 10:45 UTC)

13 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 2,844 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 2d ago (2026-03-13 01:57 UTC)

12 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 805 words



In AI - the Deep, the Curious, and the Fun • by Ursula Maria Mayer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:12 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 905 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:03 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 1,383 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:18 UTC)

12 likes • 2 restacks • 651 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:41 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 736 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-03-08 17:17 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 694 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 21:45 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 248 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:56 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 679 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:27 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,069 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:50 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 935 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 828 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 821 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 2d ago (2026-03-12 13:18 UTC)

5 likes • 3,916 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:03 UTC)

4 likes • 4,711 words



In modernlab • by Mia • 2d ago (2026-03-12 09:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 529 words



In Eigenstatic’s Substack • by Eigenstatic • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:40 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,236 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2,214 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert (Wu) & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-03-13 15:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1,552 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 7d ago (2026-03-08 02:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,136 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 3d ago (2026-03-11 20:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 798 words



In Lakshmi’s Substack • by Lakshmi Veeramani • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:06 UTC)

3 likes • 685 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-12 18:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 513 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 5d ago (2026-03-09 17:18 UTC)

2 likes • 714 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 1d ago (2026-03-13 16:11 UTC)

1 likes • 2,049 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1,398 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-03-11 16:14 UTC)

2,017 words



In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 6d ago (2026-03-08 15:24 UTC)

930 words



In AI: From Why to Wow with Urszula Richards • by Urszula Richards • 3d ago (2026-03-11 22:30 UTC)

496 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 1d ago (2026-03-13 10:01 UTC)

293 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-13 01:27 UTC)

82 words



Parenting & Family Life (8)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:30 UTC)

33 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,068 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-03-08 19:36 UTC)

5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,691 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:57 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4,831 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 4d ago (2026-03-11 02:05 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-10 10:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 881 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:31 UTC)

3 likes • 594 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-12 10:31 UTC)

1 likes • 619 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 4d ago (2026-03-10 11:00 UTC)

1,084 words



Product Development (14)

In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-03-09 11:20 UTC)

78 likes • 19 comments • 8 restacks • 1,080 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-03-13 08:55 UTC)

73 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:02 UTC)

30 likes • 22 comments • 10 restacks • 1,658 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Pipeline to Insights • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:06 UTC)

33 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 2,869 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-03-09 20:47 UTC)

31 likes • 2 restacks • 2,219 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 7d ago (2026-03-08 00:56 UTC)

9 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 4,473 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)

19 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 564 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:51 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 622 words



In digestible UX • by Young Kim & Jieul Jang • 1d ago (2026-03-13 12:30 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 989 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:07 UTC)

10 likes • 1,404 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-03-12 15:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,379 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-11 21:46 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 570 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-03-12 19:26 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 554 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-10 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 753 words



Relationships (13)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 6d ago (2026-03-08 18:58 UTC)

13 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 464 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-13 14:02 UTC)

16 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 3,311 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-09 14:03 UTC)

21 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 773 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 5d ago (2026-03-09 08:33 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,245 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:50 UTC)

2 likes • 4 restacks • 1,086 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-03-14 10:45 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 680 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-03-11 13:47 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 476 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark & The Threshold • 1d ago (2026-03-13 20:02 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 466 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-14 07:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 657 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 0d ago (2026-03-14 17:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,188 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 3d ago (2026-03-11 08:58 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,696 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-08 13:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words



In Linn (AI in the Room) • by Linn (AI in the Room) • 0d ago (2026-03-14 13:04 UTC)

24 words



Science & Research (11)

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 3d ago (2026-03-11 22:17 UTC)

31 likes • 7 comments • 9 restacks • 1,895 words



In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 1d ago (2026-03-13 18:53 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 5 restacks • 2,176 words



In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-03-14 00:45 UTC)

16 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 2,169 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-03-11 23:57 UTC)

10 likes • 4 restacks • 803 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-09 05:01 UTC)

16 likes • 4,056 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,555 words



In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 0d ago (2026-03-14 15:44 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 491 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 1d ago (2026-03-13 05:00 UTC)

10 likes • 971 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-13 07:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,298 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-13 23:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 478 words



In Between Tech and Science • by Suguna Jayarajan • 3d ago (2026-03-11 04:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,350 words



Technology (18)

In Daria’s Tech Musings • by Daria's Tech Musings • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:01 UTC)

54 likes • 24 comments • 17 restacks • 1,102 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 3d ago (2026-03-11 23:26 UTC)

25 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 5,973 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-08 07:55 UTC)

36 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,871 words



In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-03-13 17:32 UTC)

29 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 769 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-09 01:28 UTC)

6 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 399 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 0d ago (2026-03-14 11:39 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,589 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:03 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,586 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou & Inteliqu • 5d ago (2026-03-09 05:04 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,058 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-03-09 12:01 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,449 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-09 16:25 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,164 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-09 01:40 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,575 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1,493 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-03-09 00:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1,312 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 6d ago (2026-03-08 21:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1,517 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:02 UTC)

3 likes • 635 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-10 16:03 UTC)

2 likes • 910 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-10 22:00 UTC)

1,473 words



Writing & Language (17)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:31 UTC)

34 likes • 20 comments • 8 restacks • 2,544 words



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 2d ago (2026-03-12 12:03 UTC)

33 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 687 words



In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:03 UTC)

32 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 1,599 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 6d ago (2026-03-08 10:48 UTC)

18 likes • 3 restacks • 1,378 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-12 16:01 UTC)

18 likes • 1 restacks • 661 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-10 14:33 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 835 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-10 09:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 4,496 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 0d ago (2026-03-14 21:24 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 586 words



In People Points: Finding the Data Signals Amidst the Behavioral Noise • by Christine Whitmarsh • 2d ago (2026-03-12 14:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 549 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 0d ago (2026-03-14 07:57 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,398 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 3d ago (2026-03-11 12:32 UTC)

1 restacks • 804 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 0d ago (2026-03-14 10:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 595 words



In Speculative F(r)iction in AI Use and Governance • by Bogdana Rakova • 4d ago (2026-03-10 15:58 UTC)

2 likes • 1,991 words



In Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • by Dr. Jeanne Beatrix Law • 6d ago (2026-03-08 21:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1,103 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-08 22:49 UTC)

2 likes • 15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 6d ago (2026-03-08 08:37 UTC)

753 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-10 12:03 UTC)

588 words

No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

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