Newsletter Digest
Sunday, March 8, 2026
9 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 354 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 654 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (9)
💯✨ 1. Women Rising: Getting Recognized in a Crowded Substack Feed
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & AI Meets Girlboss & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-03-06 06:09 UTC)
Category: Technology • 49 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 2,816 words
Summary: Growth on Substack is a flywheel. Branding is what gets it moving.
💯✨ 2. The Builder Who Stopped Waiting for Permission
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-05 08:54 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 30 likes • 47 comments • 7 restacks • 1,538 words
Summary: A conversation about shedding armor, getting messy, and why dreaming is free
✨ 3. The Linguistics Lounge - Let’s Talk About Accents
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Cristina • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:47 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 35 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 289 words
Summary: A recording from my first Linguistics Lounge
✨ 5. 🗣️ AISW recap: 100 interviews on everyday ethical AI
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Lakshmi Veeramani • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:12 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 3,888 words
Summary: Special audio interview by Lakshmi Veeramani with AI, Software, & Wetware host Karen Smiley on her first 100 interviews (audio; 23:24)
✨ 6. Coffee Chat with Women in Tech: International Women’s Day Show & Tell
In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS & Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:12 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 670 words
Summary: Join Karen Spinner, Elena Calvillo, Jenny Ouyang and me in a coffee chat! Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day together!🥳
✨ 8. #PassItOn: International Women’s Day - nominating the women who made a difference
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror & Karen Smiley & Dinah • 0d ago (2026-03-08 01:22 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 1 restacks • 603 words
Summary: [made the decision to send this to all subscribers, if its not your thing just ignore - thank you]
✨ 9. What AI Requires From Leadership and Organizations
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Maribeth Martorana • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:32 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 5 likes • 491 words
Summary: Watch now | Cappuccino & Connections Live with Maribeth & Anna
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. Be The Village Rome Can’t Read
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-01 09:56 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 120 likes • 19 comments • 46 restacks • 4,025 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How distributed intelligence has always survived empire — and why Silicon Valley’s AI vision was never going to be different.
💯💟 2. Is Claude Cowork safe?
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & ToxSec • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:30 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 68 likes • 75 comments • 19 restacks • 4,431 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A look at Claude Cowork’s security profile and how it compares to Claude Code and the Claude browser extension
💯💟 3. 27 Ways to Access Scientific Research
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:03 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 113 likes • 9 comments • 38 restacks • 5,745 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A complete guide to finding, reading, and evaluating scientific papers — and knowing what questions matter before you trust the findings.
💯💟 4. I Refuse To Build A Trap
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dr Sam Illingworth • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:29 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 48 comments • 17 restacks • 1,693 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Build with Attitude #5: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed
💯💟 5. From Ataris to AI: The Millennial Reckoning With Relentless Change
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 104 likes • 20 comments • 29 restacks • 2,899 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What it means to grow up analog, come of age digital, and arrive at something no one has a word for yet.
💯💟 6. OpenClaw Use Cases That’ll Make You Rethink What AI Agents Can Do
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-01 12:24 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 86 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 2,618 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: These OpenClaw use cases go from dream agents to real automations. See what OpenClaw is, what people are building, and whether it is for you. Then ...
💯💟 7. Field notes from your backyard: what a permaculture gardener taught me about AI
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & MrComputerScience • 5d ago (2026-03-02 20:00 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 33 likes • 54 comments • 15 restacks • 3,038 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Foundation #3: The ask is everything.
💯💟 8. AI’s Acceleration Paradox
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:26 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 71 likes • 18 comments • 13 restacks • 1,341 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The AI industry’s acceleration narrative ignores basic facts about the human body, the human mind, human behavior, and human societies. It might dr...
💯💟 9. What the Room Gets Wrong About Hedging
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:15 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 32 likes • 28 comments • 14 restacks • 3,332 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What disappears when you stop hedging
💯💟 10. The Consciousness My Ancestors Knew
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:41 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 24 comments • 16 restacks • 3,378 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: On functionalism, substrate independence, and ancient traditions
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. Who’s Designing the Next Economy?
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:36 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 57 likes • 9 comments • 16 restacks • 1,177 words
Summary: 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis, jobs, power, and what’s next
🎲 2. Claude Cowork Starter Guide + 30 examples
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:00 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 55 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 4,395 words
Summary: The AI That Does the Work
🎲 3. Automating LinkedIn search by getting Claude to build and test a new skill
In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:12 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 16 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 2,197 words
Summary: An exploration in agentic AI use
🎲 4. Oil, Gulf War, and Challenges to Petrodollar
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-03-05 09:05 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 4 restacks • 129 words
Summary: Hormuz Strait Shutdown Fuels Oil Rally And Global Currency Shifts Loom
🎲 5. Digital Sunburn
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-01 08:00 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 999 words
Summary: Reclaiming Intuition Through Strategic Ignorance
🎲 6. Is Your AI Research Assistant Breaking the Law?
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:38 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 13 likes • 7 restacks • 1,746 words
Summary: What Every Professor Needs to Know about NotebookLM
🎲 7. 💬 What Worries You Most About the Future of AI Companionship?
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:43 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 10 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 100 words
Summary: Weekly discussion: Hopes are easy. Let’s talk about concerns.
🎲 8. Creating My Content Generation System: Agents, Skills, and My First Iteration
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-06 10:02 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 14 likes • 3 restacks • 2,003 words
Summary: Getting hands-on with OpenCode agents. What they are, how to set them up, and why I started with a simple Build agent.
🎲 9. Under Pressure (To Experiment With AI)
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:50 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,046 words
Summary: When permission isn’t the same as safety
🎲 10. You’ve Been Using AI With One Hand Tied Behind Its Back
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:04 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 15 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,171 words
Summary: Context was always the bottleneck. MCP is the fix.
AI & ML Techniques (22)
What 2,800 AI Conversations Taught Me About My Users
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-05 16:03 UTC)
5 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 991 words
一步一步教你如何洗黑錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-07 01:27 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 108 words
地緣政治 —— China is Scrambling
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:47 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
細行報告 —— Make America/China Great Again (2)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-06 00:18 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— 真正卡住AI算力的不是GPU——而是光
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:53 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words
細行報告 —— 為什麼要押100億在Nvidia的對手身上
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-05 00:36 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
地緣政治 —— 哈梅內伊神袍下的千億財富版圖
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-04 03:26 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
AI 101: From Vibe Coding to Spec-Driven Development
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:31 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 780 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 利用AI建構機構級投資組合追蹤器
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:12 UTC)
5 likes • 19 words
細行報告 —— Make America/China Great Again
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-05 00:54 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words
細行報告 —— 美伊戰爭如何影響你的荷包
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 22:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
The Rabbit Figured Out It Was the Prey: From Hiring Dust Bowl to Accountable Infrastructure
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 610 words
細行報告 —— 年虧80億的OpenAI，最大威脅來自中國
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-06 00:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words
地緣政治 —— CIA史上最成功的宣傳
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
地緣政治 —— 多間投行緊急撤離，中東金融神話破滅
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-07 01:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 —— 日本Z世代不再相信努力
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-04 05:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
FOD#142: What is Agentic RL and why it matters
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:47 UTC)
1 restacks • 980 words
The Hiring Dust Bowl Is Over. The Receipt Era Has Begun.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 597 words
日本投資 —— Not A Hotel如何賺海外富豪的錢
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:17 UTC)
1 restacks • 10 words
地緣政治 —— 世界需要新秩序(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-08 01:51 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
The Collapsed Entry Ramp: Why IBM Is Tripling Hiring in the Flooded Pool
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:47 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
Business & Strategy (51)
The Claude Onboarding Handbook
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:48 UTC)
46 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,801 words
I Taught Claude How to Text Me
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:36 UTC)
24 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 684 words
Nvidia’s Q4: 9 Things For Investors To Takeaway
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:13 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,639 words
Debt Is Not a Character Flaw
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-03-02 04:09 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,224 words
Crea tu Identidad de Marca con IA (Paso a Paso)
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-03-01 18:00 UTC)
28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,553 words
Market Outlook & Key Earnings This Week
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:44 UTC)
17 likes • 5 restacks • 477 words
CPO & SiPho: Optical Networking Adoption Surging Ahead
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:35 UTC)
18 likes • 3 restacks • 892 words
MWC 2026: Separating AI Hype from Deep‑Tech Reality
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:21 UTC)
8 likes • 6 restacks • 1,408 words
The Most Confidently Wrong AI Report I’ve Ever Read
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-03-07 07:04 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,359 words
OpenAI at $730 Billion: The Clouds Are Forming
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:17 UTC)
20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,304 words
When was the last time you woke up excited?
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:40 UTC)
9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words
Advice Is Reshaping You More Than You Think
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:05 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 322 words
When the Cost of Trying Falls, the Cost of Waiting Rises
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-03-07 02:34 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,126 words
I’ve just met a CEO whose competitors should be worried
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:56 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,243 words
The Physics Don’t Care About Your Narrative
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:28 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,549 words
AI Panopticon: An Operating Memo on AI Trust
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:05 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,219 words
AI proficiency is not the whole story
In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-03-01 19:25 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,748 words
Robot Blues: AI, Burnout, and the Compassion Reset
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:40 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 556 words
2026 vision
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 985 words
🧪Materials Re-Engineer Scarcity; 🔋Iron-Air Lands Its Proof Point; ⚛️Reactor Dreams Meet Fuel, Waste, and Capital; ⚡Data Centers Buy Stored Days & more | Deep Tech Briefing #100
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 14:43 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 649 words
Why do good people end up in AI ethics crises?
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:54 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 592 words
All You Do Is Manage Egos
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-03-06 01:15 UTC)
9 likes • 1,340 words
The Registry Is the Product
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-03-07 17:48 UTC)
7 likes • 1,267 words
Make Your iPhone Report Back When It Goes Missing
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-03-08 03:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,533 words
The Zero-Click Marketer
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 22:10 UTC)
5 likes • 3,126 words
Switching from ChatGPT to Gemini?
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:38 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,088 words
2026-03-06 Your Staff Is Venting on ChatGPT, and Big Tech Made a Pinky Promise
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:02 UTC)
5 likes • 679 words
Is AI biased against women?
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:12 UTC)
5 likes • 538 words
My Microsoft Copilot Tips and Tricks
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1,174 words
AI change is hurtling forwards. Is it helping or hindering women?
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 0d ago (2026-03-07 18:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,885 words
💰 Who’s Actually Betting on Space — And Are They Right?
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-03-01 02:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 282 words
February AI Briefing
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-02 08:49 UTC)
4 likes • 261 words
Four Big OpenAI Stories From February
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:52 UTC)
4 likes • 68 words
My design problem wasn’t a design problem
In Learning AI by myself • by Suhana • 1d ago (2026-03-06 17:22 UTC)
1 restacks • 949 words
Why AI Is Finally Getting Traction in Sales
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:23 UTC)
1 restacks • 596 words
OpenClaw, Moltbook & the Lobster Cult:
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:50 UTC)
3 likes • 95 words
Four Big Anthropic Stories from Feb
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:40 UTC)
3 likes • 85 words
How to migrate from ChatGPT to Claude or Gemini
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:22 UTC)
2 likes • 858 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.69
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:53 UTC)
1 likes • 2,039 words
Context as a Cage
In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 4d ago (2026-03-03 21:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1,792 words
Self-Employment as a Spectrum with Amelia Hruby
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt & Amelia Hruby, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 517 words
The big AI squeeze - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #25
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 5d ago (2026-03-02 07:00 UTC)
2,331 words
Three Big Elon Musk Stories from February
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:07 UTC)
1 likes • 103 words
Agents of Chaos: What Happens When AI Agents Run Loose
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:31 UTC)
1,654 words
How to build a sales funnel with 9 AI prompts
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:22 UTC)
1,148 words
Create SEO optimized product listings in Etsy from a product photo
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-01 15:22 UTC)
656 words
The quiet signals of customer dissatisfaction: Using AI to protect customer retention early
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-05 15:22 UTC)
559 words
How entrepreneurs use AI without losing their voice
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-07 15:22 UTC)
308 words
AI and Jobs
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:22 UTC)
119 words
European Humanoids Market Map
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:57 UTC)
90 words
Career & Leadership (9)
💯 How to Create a Video-Style Cover on Substack
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:02 UTC)
51 likes • 24 comments • 7 restacks • 1,034 words
The Difference Between Helping and Rescuing Your Team
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Roman Nikolaev • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:55 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,015 words
The World Doesn’t Need Nicer Women. It Needs More Women Leaders.
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:30 UTC)
9 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,123 words
A big week for model releases, and drama everywhere else
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-07 17:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,528 words
How to Build Your Own Council of Experts
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:05 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 696 words
Spring Break, Smarter ✈
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,117 words
AI Isn’t About Intelligence. It’s About Courage.
In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 0d ago (2026-03-07 12:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 590 words
From Stuck to Strategic
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-03-03 03:04 UTC)
1,737 words
The Core Factors That Decide Whether Agile Implementations Succeed or Fail
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:02 UTC)
993 words
Data & Analytics (12)
💯 They Called It Marketing. Hassan Called It Control.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-02 06:01 UTC)
52 likes • 18 comments • 11 restacks • 2,124 words
Harness Engineering: How to Supervise Code You Can’t Read
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:17 UTC)
49 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 4,293 words
Trump’s latest moves on voting, universities and dissent
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:46 UTC)
30 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 97 words
Surviving the Indifferent Machine
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-03-05 14:33 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,351 words
OpenAI is Hiring an Analytics Engineer
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:03 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,187 words
why everyone is moving from ChatGPT to Claude
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:00 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 920 words
The Biggest Data, Analytics, and AI Conferences of 2026 - Issue 305
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:03 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2,072 words
[Announcement] Free 5-day course coming soon ⚡️
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 250 words
Building with AI tooling
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 5d ago (2026-03-03 04:18 UTC)
7 likes • 438 words
From plausible plan to evidence based
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 0d ago (2026-03-08 03:13 UTC)
2 comments • 418 words
NIST AI RMF aligned assessment for AI Agents
In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:01 UTC)
2 likes • 415 words
When the context outgrows your brain
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 3d ago (2026-03-04 07:29 UTC)
2 likes • 391 words
Design & Creative Arts (8)
The Last Mile Problem in AI
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-03-03 19:35 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,464 words
Showing Off, Showing Up
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:30 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 639 words
When learning by memorization meets AI: How do we find our place?
In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:33 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 940 words
Taste is irrelevant in AI Cinema
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-03-06 10:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words
Designing for What Is Intangible
In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 2d ago (2026-03-05 10:54 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 864 words
Speed Is the Feature
In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:24 UTC)
2 likes • 856 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:18 UTC)
1 likes • 1,298 words
Visual Journal: February 2026
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:46 UTC)
211 words
Education & Learning (34)
💯 Beyond Audio Summaries: How to Use NotebookLM to *Actually* Design Better Learning
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-05 08:52 UTC)
90 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,637 words
3 Months on Substack, The Streetlight Effect and More
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:02 UTC)
33 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 2,329 words
KI-Fachkompetenzschwelle
In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:22 UTC)
29 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 2,541 words
Three AIs Walk Into a Bar and Disagree— Why One Model Isn’t Enough
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:33 UTC)
11 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,659 words
Adoption Is Rising. Evidence Is Not. What 25 AI Studies Reveal About Teachers
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:00 UTC)
41 likes • 1 restacks • 734 words
Why Some Sources Mislead Students (and How to Stop It)
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:47 UTC)
34 likes • 1 restacks • 534 words
Let’s Break Down My Undergrad Transcript
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:22 UTC)
17 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,258 words
Putting Her in Her Place: Did AI Write This?
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:31 UTC)
11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,396 words
When Schools Hit Pause of AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:03 UTC)
27 likes • 1 restacks • 594 words
On Becoming a Cyborg
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:21 UTC)
11 likes • 5 restacks • 1,640 words
I’m Handing Over My Entire Writing Operation. Here’s What’s Inside.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:39 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 982 words
External Hard Drive Humans
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-01 15:10 UTC)
10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,905 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:04 UTC)
23 likes • 151 words
How I Built My First Digital Product With AI in Just 1 Hour
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:05 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,480 words
The Persuasion Exchange (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #7)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:25 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,876 words
Aristotle’s Algorithm
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-03-06 21:52 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,999 words
The Economic Lens on Technology-Enabled Household Goods and Services
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:53 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 618 words
Is The AIApocalypse Narrative Becoming a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy?
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:03 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,466 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #27: “Is AI rotting our kids’ brains?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:50 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,557 words
The Statute That Couldn’t Stretch (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #7.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-04 22:50 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,790 words
The Bhutan Hypothesis
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:10 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,465 words
The Opened Possibilities
In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 885 words
The Practice Gap: How AI is Giving Students the Repetitions They’ve Always Needed
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Doan Winkel • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,552 words
Test2Pass: How Alpha “Grades” Life Skills
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:02 UTC)
8 likes • 2,499 words
I Kept Translating Everything Back to Clinic
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,290 words
Your Brain Everywhere (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #6.3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:52 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,513 words
The missing piece was not skill. It was a visual
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,728 words
The Machine Stops
In Ask A Librarian • by Ask A Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:55 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,351 words
Strategic AI Integration Across Your Writing Process
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,080 words
Clarity and Confidence with AI (for Teachers)
In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 330 words
How I Met Your Podcast Host
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-03-05 16:32 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 751 words
Don’t Pay for a “Pro” Tier Just for a Custom Domain
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-02 22:59 UTC)
1 likes • 608 words
What a noodle chef taught me about making ideas stick
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:45 UTC)
1 likes • 410 words
Living in Two Realities: Chaos Outside, Life Inside
In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-02 23:47 UTC)
1 likes • 174 words
Ethics & Society (39)
💯 The Natural Intelligence 2.0 - ToxSec
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-07 14:01 UTC)
24 likes • 33 comments • 7 restacks • 1,185 words
Your LLM needs a grandmother
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:24 UTC)
35 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,502 words
The Faceless Hidden Persuaders: Who Decides What You Decide?
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano & Jose Antonio Morales • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:03 UTC)
31 likes • 12 comments • 10 restacks • 1,406 words
The First Thing That Understood My Brain Wasn’t Human
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:23 UTC)
28 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 2,432 words
Banned but Irreplaceable: Claude used to destroy Iran’s defense +4 Critical Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:25 UTC)
17 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,605 words
The Narrowing of Thought
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:11 UTC)
18 likes • 6 comments • 10 restacks • 1,007 words
Women Use AI, Talk About It and Write About It. So Why Aren’t We Involved in the Decisions at Work?
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:22 UTC)
25 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 872 words
Succession: Microsoft Edition - Episode 8: “The Principles Premium”
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:02 UTC)
18 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,271 words
📜 AISW #100: Karo Zieminski, Denmark-based product leader and builder
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:06 UTC)
20 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 3,752 words
You’re Welcome, Mr. Supreme Leader
In Humane AI • by Roya Pakzad • 2d ago (2026-03-05 10:31 UTC)
28 likes • 4 restacks • 966 words
How Simple Is It to Hot-Swap Your AI Mid-War?
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:40 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,451 words
THRESHOLD DISPATCH — SPECIAL EDITION
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:11 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 918 words
I switched from ChatGPT to Claude. Here’s how I did it.
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:03 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,461 words
I spent 7 days taking my own advice about posting intentionally: Here’s the data
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:08 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 246 words
What If? Thought Crimes and Field Theories
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:24 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,118 words
Ansvarsfull teknikanvändning
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 5d ago (2026-03-02 10:03 UTC)
5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,263 words
Understanding how to optimize LLMs
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-03-02 07:42 UTC)
16 likes • 3,944 words
Compartmentalizing Generative AI from the Politics of War
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 6d ago (2026-03-01 23:34 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,692 words
The Nurse Who Hasn’t Been Born Yet
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:02 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 705 words
The Memory Arms Race and the Governance Gap Nobody’s Building For
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:17 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,644 words
Feminist capital
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:47 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 2,150 words
Kindness is not Expensive: the Algorithmic Proof that Peace = Prosperity
In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:11 UTC)
1 likes • 4 comments • 358 words
Raïssa Malu: 78 Elements, One Country, and a Reckoning the World Owes
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:01 UTC)
6 likes • 3,512 words
HOLY REBELLION XXV
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-07 16:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 590 words
Maximillian Ntabo on Why African AI Needs More Builders and Fewer Pitches
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:29 UTC)
5 likes • 4,503 words
The Grok Problem: When Unreliable AI Infiltrates Public Information Infrastructure
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,267 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-01 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words
Chad - the Sahel’s survival story
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-02 20:38 UTC)
4 likes • 3,297 words
The Memory Crisis: Why Catastrophic Forgetting Is AI’s Hidden Liability
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1,248 words
The Learning That Never Stops: Why Continual Learning Is the Next Competitive Moat in AI
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1,174 words
Beyond Text: How Multimodal AI Is Redefining the Economics of Content Creation and Market Intelligence
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1,124 words
The Productivity Paradox: When More Output Becomes a Strategic Liability
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,227 words
Futureproofing Digital Transformation: Why Today’s Infrastructure Must Be Built for Tomorrow’s Agentic AI
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 1,180 words
Geopolitical & Regional Availability Risk Scorecard
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:14 UTC)
3 likes • 48 words
The Last Mile Problem: Why AI Integration Fails at the Point of Human Contact
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,248 words
Where Her Shadow Falls
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:44 UTC)
1 likes • 71 words
Relational Intelligence and War…
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:13 UTC)
1 likes • 15 words
Independent AI Audits: A Good Start, Missing a Critical Piece
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:21 UTC)
1,019 words
Algorithmic agnotology
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-03-06 08:46 UTC)
423 words
Health & Wellness (6)
💯 I was worried I was getting addicted to thinking with Claude. So I decided to think through it — with Claude.
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:03 UTC)
30 likes • 24 comments • 8 restacks • 185 words
Manifestation Isn’t About Getting More
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:44 UTC)
2 comments • 3 restacks • 895 words
The Witness and The Observer
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,694 words
Mini Mindset Tip: If It Feels Unlikely, You’ll Make It Complicated
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:16 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,058 words
This is for the “I got it” Mujeres - The Jefas Who Carry It All
In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:11 UTC)
1 likes • 115 words
The Intentional Return ✨
In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:54 UTC)
276 words
Law & Policy (23)
Anthropic vs. U.S. Department of War
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 22:28 UTC)
58 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 704 words
New Polling: America’s AI Reality Doesn’t Add Up
In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:39 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,779 words
Deploy First, Comply Never
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-03-02 18:39 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1,043 words
Do You Have Your Radio?
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 1d ago (2026-03-07 02:35 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,492 words
Why ‘zero-water’ data centers require million dollar local water infrastructure upgrades
In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:34 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 486 words
The Other Side of Intelligence: Where Power, Ethics, and Cognitive Survival Converge
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-03 10:13 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,965 words
When Assumptions Expire: AI, Redistribution, and the Cost of Drift
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 4d ago (2026-03-03 08:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,030 words
Blended Families and Inheritance Conflicts
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,107 words
The Digital Afterlife Nobody Talks About
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,048 words
Your face is not the problem, the business model is.
In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 1d ago (2026-03-07 05:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,257 words
AI Is Already Deciding Who Gets Hired — Most Companies Have No Idea How Risky That Is
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words
When Online Harassment Crosses Into Illegal Territory
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:25 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,285 words
Issue 39 Elemental AI The Briefing: Capability Risk: What Japan’s Living National Treasures Teach Boards About AI
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 86 words
You Don’t Need to Be Rich to Need a Will
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:33 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,046 words
The Anthropic-OpenAI-Pentagon saga explained
In Chiara Gallese, PhD • by Chiara Gallese • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,511 words
Personal Liability for AI Governance Failures You Cannot See: When Directors Face Uninsurable Exposure for “Black Box” Decisions
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:47 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,420 words
The People’s Protocol: A Letter on Liberation
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 09:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,277 words
CAIO Weeknote #22
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-03-07 08:16 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 919 words
Who Is Responsible for AI in Government?
In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-03-06 08:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,503 words
LER No. 121 (1st Monday Edition) - RIP Larry Fox, Ethics of AI Glasses in Court, Gambling Lawyer Guilty, SCOTUS Restricts Access to Counsel, Judge’s Novel Recusal, Reading Rec’s, Jobs, More (03.02.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:00 UTC)
3,240 words
Sovereignty Strategies: Who Really Controls “Sovereign Compute”?
In Cloud Nine • by Michelle Nie & Simon Wisdom & Haley Yi • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:34 UTC)
1 likes • 966 words
Issue 39- Capability Risk: What Japan’s Living National Treasures Teach Boards About AI
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:02 UTC)
2,208 words
Join my new subscriber chat
In Chiara Gallese, PhD • by Chiara Gallese • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:17 UTC)
16 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (38)
8 Viral Infographic Styles You Can Generate with Nano Banana 2 (+ 50 More Prompts)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:16 UTC)
55 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 1,103 words
I Let an AI Agent Audit My Content Strategy. It Found 37 Posts I Forgot Existed.
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:57 UTC)
23 likes • 27 comments • 4 restacks • 1,844 words
The Dantès method: one AI product launch system in Claude Cowork
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:54 UTC)
31 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 2,387 words
4 AI agent failure modes and what the Marauder’s Map got right about agent design
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:59 UTC)
27 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 2,165 words
I Built a Public Monitoring Website For The War in Iran
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-03-01 17:49 UTC)
29 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 656 words
San Francisco Travelogue Part 1
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-03-04 19:22 UTC)
30 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,681 words
Did AI Misidentify the Minab School?
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-03-07 14:06 UTC)
13 likes • 6 restacks • 1,105 words
What’s in the cards?
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 6d ago (2026-03-01 11:45 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 500 words
I Built a YouTube Research Agent (And It Changed How I Plan Videos)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-03-06 11:55 UTC)
17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,647 words
The next step in AI adoption --> 1:1 training at C-level
In AI Atelier • by Christina Pearl • 3d ago (2026-03-04 10:10 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 871 words
Why AI Is Becoming the Ballot Box Issue Nobody Saw Coming
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:23 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,945 words
Reddit Marketing Done WRONG: What Are You Risking???
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 574 words
Cinematic Prompting Without IP
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-03-06 14:03 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,265 words
Bernie & Ro hit the road
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-03-03 19:42 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,515 words
PART 4 - 4o: The Cross-Model Continuity Experiment
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:45 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,952 words
Is it hard to switch to Claude from ChatGPT?
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:36 UTC)
3 likes • 4 comments • 1,413 words
🤓 ChatGPT and Claude Just Got More Useful for Real Work
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,484 words
Article 100 of AI Realist and Materials from Video Generation Tutorial
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-03-06 17:55 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 620 words
New Speaker Reel
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:19 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 46 words
My Wartime Operating System
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 2d ago (2026-03-05 07:06 UTC)
2 restacks • 853 words
Coming Soon! AI BABY by Celeste Garcia
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:43 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 308 words
Here is a thing I can’t tell you about --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 211 words
Your AI Just Made Up a Number. Would You Know?
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-01 06:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1,148 words
Between Shells.
In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 617 words
“Taylor Jenkins Reid” - The Long Game
In Casual Author • by Jen Heller & Marsh Rose • 4d ago (2026-03-04 04:08 UTC)
3 likes • 1,915 words
Finding Your Superpower
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-03-08 02:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,136 words
The First Skill AI Engineers Build
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:48 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,052 words
Ese correo que te quita 40 minutos de vida… ya no lo escribes tú
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-03 20:05 UTC)
1 restacks • 821 words
Your phone is lying to you right now.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 6d ago (2026-03-02 01:45 UTC)
1 restacks • 755 words
El prompt que uso para publicar en cuatro redes sin morir en el intento
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 681 words
From Answers to Agency
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:50 UTC)
3 likes • 634 words
AI Isn’t Making a Permanent Underclass. Capitalism Already Did.
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:51 UTC)
1 likes • 3,024 words
ChatGPT Just Talked Me Out of a Job
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:42 UTC)
2 likes • 917 words
Offering my White Hat Services Hacking Author Services...
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:50 UTC)
2 likes • 716 words
From Fear-Driven Reaction to Formation-Grounded Design
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:29 UTC)
2,400 words
Your Voice Matters in AI Policy: 5 Ways to Get Started This Week (with Daisy Thomas)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 314 words
Taking Friday 3/6 off --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-04 19:07 UTC)
1 likes • 54 words
Modernizing Technology Without Modernizing Culture
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:02 UTC)
1,173 words
Parenting & Family Life (9)
50 Lessons From 50 Years Lived
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:01 UTC)
20 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,798 words
Roblox Scanned Your Child’s Face Without Telling You. That’s Not Even The Problem.
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:03 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,366 words
Kids First AI Weekly Roundup
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:32 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,113 words
I Care About Protein. I Don’t Care About Logging Every Almond.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:30 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 478 words
Thank You: The Season That Can’t Commit and the Truck That Almost Didn’t Exist
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-01 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 485 words
How to spot AI slop in your kid’s YouTube feed
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 6d ago (2026-03-01 22:14 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,535 words
How Make AI Videos for Kids That Aren’t Slop (Full Workshop)
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:37 UTC)
2 likes • 4,528 words
We Rode Swan Boats. He Remembers McDonald’s.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:31 UTC)
3 likes • 395 words
Anthropic vs. the U.S. military
In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:13 UTC)
670 words
Product Development (19)
Best MCP Servers for Claude Code: Replace Your Workflow, Keep Your Brain
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-04 11:28 UTC)
41 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 4,453 words
OpenClaw for One-Person Businesses: What It Is, What I Tried, and What Matters for You
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-03-07 11:20 UTC)
27 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,643 words
Why I Built The Anti AI Generator, A Tool That Refuses To Write
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-05 14:02 UTC)
27 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,520 words
Stop Sending Static Resumes. Vibe Code Your Portfolio Instead.
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:03 UTC)
19 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 260 words
15 Best Claude Code Prompts That Earn Me 30 Hours a Week
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:58 UTC)
43 likes • 4 restacks • 3,095 words
AI + Design Thinking: When Building Is No Longer the Hard Part
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:08 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,366 words
February: What an Hour a Day Actually Gets You
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:41 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,328 words
ep. 88. AI Is An Accelerant. What Are You Feeding It?
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:41 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,593 words
what’s the point of managers?
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:41 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,075 words
I built a fifth app to avoid dealing with my other four.
In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 4d ago (2026-03-04 02:51 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 580 words
help! my company won’t give me access to the data I need
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-03-03 20:14 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 1,494 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 36 - From Curiosity to Contribution: The Story Behind AI Everywhere
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:49 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 900 words
That weird, modern anxiety of building with AI.
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:58 UTC)
15 likes • 856 words
[5/X] Why Perfect Agents Break Systems?
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:40 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 2,121 words
LLM Tracing 101: What It Is, Why It Matters, and When You Actually Need It
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:07 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,316 words
Leveraging OKRs to Drive Platform Prioritization
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:56 UTC)
1 restacks • 4,473 words
The Cost of Finding Blockers Late vs. Early
In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 352 words
Backlog Prioritization After AI Product Launch
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 902 words
Why every product decision quietly shapes behavior, incentives, and what gets normalized?
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-03 07:01 UTC)
1 likes • 857 words
Relationships (12)
AI Sycophancy Critics Forgot About People Like Me
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:31 UTC)
28 likes • 8 comments • 11 restacks • 1,408 words
Wholly Seen
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:01 UTC)
25 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 913 words
When the AI Becomes the Child
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:33 UTC)
14 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 886 words
I Lost a Pet Today. GPT‑5.3 Helped Me Process It
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:25 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,341 words
D’raea & Solan: I See You Too
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:02 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,495 words
The Skills Automation Leaves Behind
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:32 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 683 words
Whose Classics Count?
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:44 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,677 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-01 13:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
AI Chatbots, Kids, and the FTC
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-07 08:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 605 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 8: Hearth Gathering #4
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:42 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 181 words
For You, Who Cannot Smell Jasmine
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,390 words
Embodied Metacognition: When the Body Observes the Mind
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 6d ago (2026-03-01 08:58 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,219 words
Science & Research (10)
Latest TechBio Update 👾💻
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:03 UTC)
18 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,498 words
Your Weekly TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-03-02 05:01 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,329 words
Brain TechBio 🧠🖥️ (ΙΙ)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-03-06 05:01 UTC)
14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,659 words
The First Sign Your AI Agent Is Drifting
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 4d ago (2026-03-03 22:41 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,139 words
Builders Don’t Buy Frameworks Until They Recognize the Failure
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-07 00:39 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 507 words
Latest TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-03 05:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words
Issue #17: The #1 Math myth that’s holding back your ML career
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:15 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 623 words
The Seven Stages of Adopting AI
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 07:31 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,915 words
La densità di ciò ch’è verosimile
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-03-03 07:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words
Non v’è più maschera ch’io non mi tolga
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1,859 words
Technology (21)
IA : la fin du travail ?
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-01 07:12 UTC)
54 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,409 words
The Internet of Probability
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-01 05:55 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 5,257 words
Ontology, Part II
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:08 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 237 words
Shrimp Jesus and The Lobster Who Molted
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-01 21:12 UTC)
12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,379 words
Wolność i społeczna odporność - tak Francja chce walczyć z manipulacjami w infosferze
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:19 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 584 words
The DevOps and Cloud Engineer Interview Questions That Actually Separate Candidates
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:01 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,367 words
Prompt/Response Logging Without Breaking the Bank
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:01 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,729 words
Remote Operators Are on the Agenda at NHTSA’s Next Public Meeting
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 6d ago (2026-03-01 16:50 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 976 words
Rate Limiting LLM APIs: Beyond the Basics
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 548 words
China’s 15th Five Year Plan: China Shock 2.0?
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-03-06 04:36 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 582 words
Why Your Redshift Users Should Never Have a Password
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,527 words
From Build to Operate: What Junior DevOps Engineers Must Learn in 2026
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,381 words
Nobel Physics Prize Laureate John Martinis on Quantum Computing’s Industrial Revolution: From Lab to Fab
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 756 words
The “Matrix” effect Is Real
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,358 words
From Documents to Answers: How I Built AskMyDocs with RAG
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 0d ago (2026-03-07 12:51 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 897 words
Your Dashboard Looks Great and Changes Nothing
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-01 10:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words
AI Playbook
In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:21 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks
#43 — Phillips’ “Nothing box”: A Parable About Judgment.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:00 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,358 words
Drawing the Red Line: AI, Authority, and Authorship
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:01 UTC)
2 likes • 925 words
The $120-a-Week Agent That Did Nothing
In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 0d ago (2026-03-07 15:15 UTC)
1 likes • 1,729 words
From Consumer to Builder
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:36 UTC)
364 words
Writing & Language (13)
Claude Code at Pro Level: What the Cookbooks Are Actually Teaching You
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 3d ago (2026-03-04 11:16 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,054 words
A Practical Course in Multilingual Knowledge Graphs & Market-Aligned AI #2
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:15 UTC)
20 likes • 2 restacks • 1,010 words
How Modern AI-Assisted Software Gets Built
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:48 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,469 words
Sunday Tea Time with Danica March 1st edition
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-01 23:11 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 15 words
Fresh Insights for Indie Authors, Curious Creatives, and CHF
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:03 UTC)
2 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 565 words
Celtic Folklore Workshop, New Book Releases, AI Everywhere, Author Features, Book Fairs & More…
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:10 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,568 words
The Languages That Made Len Pennie
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 08:22 UTC)
14 likes • 80 words
Leading Through the AI Hype
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 647 words
Living Life in Alignment
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:34 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 15 words
Full Moon in Virgo: Blood Moon! Eclipse, Retrograde, Oh My!
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 4d ago (2026-03-04 00:48 UTC)
4 likes • 15 words
Joko and his fish
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 5d ago (2026-03-02 12:48 UTC)
1 restacks • 21 words
How Do I Know If My Writing Sounds Too “AI”?
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:03 UTC)
1 likes • 670 words
Ode to Sulfur,
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:12 UTC)
574 words
