Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (9)

In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & AI Meets Girlboss & Dinah • 1d ago (2026-03-06 06:09 UTC)

Category: Technology • 49 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 2,816 words

Summary: Growth on Substack is a flywheel. Branding is what gets it moving.



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-05 08:54 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 30 likes • 47 comments • 7 restacks • 1,538 words

Summary: A conversation about shedding armor, getting messy, and why dreaming is free



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist & Cristina • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:47 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 35 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 289 words

Summary: A recording from my first Linguistics Lounge



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & The Strategic Linguist & Cristina • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:59 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 33 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 622 words

Summary: Watch now (54 mins) | Thank you Jen Benford, Hodman Murad, Emma Klint, Chief Absurdist Officer, JJ, and many others for tuning into my live video w...



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Lakshmi Veeramani • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:12 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 11 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 3,888 words

Summary: Special audio interview by Lakshmi Veeramani with AI, Software, & Wetware host Karen Smiley on her first 100 interviews (audio; 23:24)



In WonderLead in Tech • by Patricia Juarez @ AWS & Karen Spinner • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:12 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 8 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 670 words

Summary: Join Karen Spinner, Elena Calvillo, Jenny Ouyang and me in a coffee chat! Let’s celebrate International Women’s Day together!🥳



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina & The Strategic Linguist & Anna | how to boss AI • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:28 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 13 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 652 words

Summary: A recording from my first Substack live.



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror & Karen Smiley & Dinah • 0d ago (2026-03-08 01:22 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 1 restacks • 603 words

Summary: [made the decision to send this to all subscribers, if its not your thing just ignore - thank you]



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Maribeth Martorana • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:32 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 5 likes • 491 words

Summary: Watch now | Cappuccino & Connections Live with Maribeth & Anna



Featured Articles (10)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-03-01 09:56 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 120 likes • 19 comments • 46 restacks • 4,025 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How distributed intelligence has always survived empire — and why Silicon Valley’s AI vision was never going to be different.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & ToxSec • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:30 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 68 likes • 75 comments • 19 restacks • 4,431 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A look at Claude Cowork’s security profile and how it compares to Claude Code and the Claude browser extension



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:03 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 113 likes • 9 comments • 38 restacks • 5,745 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A complete guide to finding, reading, and evaluating scientific papers — and knowing what questions matter before you trust the findings.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Dr Sam Illingworth • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:29 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 48 comments • 17 restacks • 1,693 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Build with Attitude #5: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 104 likes • 20 comments • 29 restacks • 2,899 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What it means to grow up analog, come of age digital, and arrive at something no one has a word for yet.



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-03-01 12:24 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 86 likes • 35 comments • 14 restacks • 2,618 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: These OpenClaw use cases go from dream agents to real automations. See what OpenClaw is, what people are building, and whether it is for you. Then ...



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & MrComputerScience • 5d ago (2026-03-02 20:00 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 33 likes • 54 comments • 15 restacks • 3,038 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Foundation #3: The ask is everything.



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:26 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 71 likes • 18 comments • 13 restacks • 1,341 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The AI industry’s acceleration narrative ignores basic facts about the human body, the human mind, human behavior, and human societies. It might dr...



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:15 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 32 likes • 28 comments • 14 restacks • 3,332 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What disappears when you stop hedging



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:41 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 24 comments • 16 restacks • 3,378 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: On functionalism, substrate independence, and ancient traditions



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:36 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 57 likes • 9 comments • 16 restacks • 1,177 words

Summary: 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis, jobs, power, and what’s next



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:00 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 55 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 4,395 words

Summary: The AI That Does the Work



In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:12 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 16 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 2,197 words

Summary: An exploration in agentic AI use



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 2d ago (2026-03-05 09:05 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 32 likes • 4 restacks • 129 words

Summary: Hormuz Strait Shutdown Fuels Oil Rally And Global Currency Shifts Loom



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-03-01 08:00 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 999 words

Summary: Reclaiming Intuition Through Strategic Ignorance



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:38 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 13 likes • 7 restacks • 1,746 words

Summary: What Every Professor Needs to Know about NotebookLM



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:43 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 10 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 100 words

Summary: Weekly discussion: Hopes are easy. Let’s talk about concerns.



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-03-06 10:02 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 14 likes • 3 restacks • 2,003 words

Summary: Getting hands-on with OpenCode agents. What they are, how to set them up, and why I started with a simple Build agent.



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:50 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,046 words

Summary: When permission isn’t the same as safety



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia | Taking you global • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:04 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 15 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,171 words

Summary: Context was always the bottleneck. MCP is the fix.



AI & ML Techniques (22)

In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-03-05 16:03 UTC)

5 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 991 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-07 01:27 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 108 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:47 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-06 00:18 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:53 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-05 00:36 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-04 03:26 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:31 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 780 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:12 UTC)

5 likes • 19 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-05 00:54 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-03-04 22:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 610 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-03-03 22:19 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 540 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-03-06 00:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-03-07 01:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-03-04 05:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:47 UTC)

1 restacks • 980 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 597 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:17 UTC)

1 restacks • 10 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-03-08 01:51 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:47 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



Business & Strategy (51)

In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:48 UTC)

46 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,801 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:36 UTC)

24 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 684 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:13 UTC)

20 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,639 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 6d ago (2026-03-02 04:09 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,224 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-03-01 18:00 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,553 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:44 UTC)

17 likes • 5 restacks • 477 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:35 UTC)

18 likes • 3 restacks • 892 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:21 UTC)

8 likes • 6 restacks • 1,408 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-03-07 07:04 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 3,359 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:17 UTC)

20 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,304 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:40 UTC)

9 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:05 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 322 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-03-07 02:34 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 1,126 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:56 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 1,243 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:28 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 2,549 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:05 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 2,219 words



In The Matassa • by Federica Cascia • 6d ago (2026-03-01 19:25 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,748 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:40 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 556 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 985 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 14:43 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 649 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:54 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 592 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 2d ago (2026-03-06 01:15 UTC)

9 likes • 1,340 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-03-07 17:48 UTC)

7 likes • 1,267 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 0d ago (2026-03-08 03:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,533 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 22:10 UTC)

5 likes • 3,126 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:38 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,088 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:02 UTC)

5 likes • 679 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:12 UTC)

5 likes • 538 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1,174 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 0d ago (2026-03-07 18:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,885 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 7d ago (2026-03-01 02:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 282 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-03-02 08:49 UTC)

4 likes • 261 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:52 UTC)

4 likes • 68 words



In Learning AI by myself • by Suhana • 1d ago (2026-03-06 17:22 UTC)

1 restacks • 949 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:23 UTC)

1 restacks • 596 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:50 UTC)

3 likes • 95 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:40 UTC)

3 likes • 85 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:22 UTC)

2 likes • 858 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:53 UTC)

1 likes • 2,039 words



In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 4d ago (2026-03-03 21:52 UTC)

1 likes • 1,792 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt & Amelia Hruby, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 517 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt & Amelia Hruby, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 517 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 5d ago (2026-03-02 07:00 UTC)

2,331 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:07 UTC)

1 likes • 103 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:31 UTC)

1,654 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:22 UTC)

1,148 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-03-01 15:22 UTC)

656 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-03-05 15:22 UTC)

559 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-03-07 15:22 UTC)

308 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:22 UTC)

119 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:57 UTC)

90 words



Career & Leadership (9)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-03-05 19:02 UTC)

51 likes • 24 comments • 7 restacks • 1,034 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni & Roman Nikolaev • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:55 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,015 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:30 UTC)

9 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,123 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-03-07 17:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,528 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:05 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 696 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,117 words



In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 0d ago (2026-03-07 12:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 590 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-03-03 03:04 UTC)

1,737 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:02 UTC)

993 words



Data & Analytics (12)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-03-02 06:01 UTC)

52 likes • 18 comments • 11 restacks • 2,124 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:17 UTC)

49 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 4,293 words



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:46 UTC)

30 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 97 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 2d ago (2026-03-05 14:33 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,351 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:03 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,187 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:00 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 920 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:03 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2,072 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 250 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 5d ago (2026-03-03 04:18 UTC)

7 likes • 438 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 0d ago (2026-03-08 03:13 UTC)

2 comments • 418 words



In Privacy Pointers • by Swati Popuri • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:01 UTC)

2 likes • 415 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 3d ago (2026-03-04 07:29 UTC)

2 likes • 391 words



Design & Creative Arts (8)

In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 4d ago (2026-03-03 19:35 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,464 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:30 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 639 words



In Piece a Puzzle • by Yingying • 0d ago (2026-03-07 22:33 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 940 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-03-06 10:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 580 words



In Art of Process: Transforming Data Into Meaningful Stories • by Tiziana Alocci • 2d ago (2026-03-05 10:54 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 864 words



In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:24 UTC)

2 likes • 856 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:18 UTC)

1 likes • 1,298 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:46 UTC)

211 words



Education & Learning (34)

In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-03-05 08:52 UTC)

90 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,637 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:02 UTC)

33 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 2,329 words



In KI in Lehre und Weiterbildung • by Barbara Geyer • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:22 UTC)

29 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 2,541 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:33 UTC)

11 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,659 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:00 UTC)

41 likes • 1 restacks • 734 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:47 UTC)

34 likes • 1 restacks • 534 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:22 UTC)

17 likes • 8 comments • 1 restacks • 1,258 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:31 UTC)

11 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,396 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:03 UTC)

27 likes • 1 restacks • 594 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:21 UTC)

11 likes • 5 restacks • 1,640 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:39 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 982 words



In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 6d ago (2026-03-01 15:10 UTC)

10 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,905 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:04 UTC)

23 likes • 151 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:05 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,480 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:25 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,876 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-03-06 21:52 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,999 words



In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:53 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 618 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:03 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,466 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:50 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,557 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-03-04 22:50 UTC)

8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,790 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:10 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 2,465 words



In Mon’s Substack • by Mon López • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 885 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Doan Winkel • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,552 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:02 UTC)

8 likes • 2,499 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,290 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:52 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 2,513 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,728 words



In Ask A Librarian • by Ask A Librarian • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:55 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,351 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,080 words



In Stacy Kratochvil • by Stacy Kratochvil • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 330 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 2d ago (2026-03-05 16:32 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 751 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-03-02 22:59 UTC)

1 likes • 608 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:45 UTC)

1 likes • 410 words



In Content Chaos • by Colleen Kenny • 5d ago (2026-03-02 23:47 UTC)

1 likes • 174 words



Ethics & Society (39)

In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-03-07 14:01 UTC)

24 likes • 33 comments • 7 restacks • 1,185 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:24 UTC)

35 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,502 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano & Jose Antonio Morales • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:03 UTC)

31 likes • 12 comments • 10 restacks • 1,406 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:23 UTC)

28 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 2,432 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:25 UTC)

17 likes • 14 comments • 9 restacks • 1,605 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-02 16:11 UTC)

18 likes • 6 comments • 10 restacks • 1,007 words



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:22 UTC)

25 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 872 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:02 UTC)

18 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,271 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:06 UTC)

20 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 3,752 words



In Humane AI • by Roya Pakzad • 2d ago (2026-03-05 10:31 UTC)

28 likes • 4 restacks • 966 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:40 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,451 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:11 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 918 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:03 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,461 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:08 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 246 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:24 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,118 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 5d ago (2026-03-02 10:03 UTC)

5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 2,263 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-03-02 07:42 UTC)

16 likes • 3,944 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones • 6d ago (2026-03-01 23:34 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,692 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:02 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 705 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:17 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,644 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:47 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 2,150 words



In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:11 UTC)

1 likes • 4 comments • 358 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:01 UTC)

6 likes • 3,512 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-03-07 16:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 590 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:29 UTC)

5 likes • 4,503 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,267 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-03-01 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-03-02 20:38 UTC)

4 likes • 3,297 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1,248 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1,174 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1,124 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,227 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 1,180 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:14 UTC)

3 likes • 48 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-03-07 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,248 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:44 UTC)

1 likes • 71 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 4d ago (2026-03-03 18:13 UTC)

1 likes • 15 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:21 UTC)

1,019 words



In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-03-06 08:46 UTC)

423 words



Health & Wellness (6)

In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 1d ago (2026-03-06 23:03 UTC)

30 likes • 24 comments • 8 restacks • 185 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:44 UTC)

2 comments • 3 restacks • 895 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:24 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,694 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:16 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,058 words



In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:11 UTC)

1 likes • 115 words



In Yovana’s AI, Entrepreneur, and Self-Care Journey • by Yovana Rosales • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:54 UTC)

276 words



Law & Policy (23)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 6d ago (2026-03-01 22:28 UTC)

58 likes • 2 comments • 9 restacks • 704 words



In Anchor Change • by Katie Harbath • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:39 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 1,779 words



In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-03-02 18:39 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1,043 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 1d ago (2026-03-07 02:35 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,492 words



In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:34 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 486 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 4d ago (2026-03-03 10:13 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,965 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 4d ago (2026-03-03 08:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,030 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,107 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,048 words



In Law and Technology • by Renu Gupta • 1d ago (2026-03-07 05:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,257 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 963 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:25 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,285 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 86 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:33 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,046 words



In Chiara Gallese, PhD • by Chiara Gallese • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,511 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:47 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,420 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-03-05 09:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,277 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-03-07 08:16 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 919 words



In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-03-06 08:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,503 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:00 UTC)

3,240 words



In Cloud Nine • by Michelle Nie & Simon Wisdom & Haley Yi • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:34 UTC)

1 likes • 966 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-03-02 14:02 UTC)

2,208 words



In Chiara Gallese, PhD • by Chiara Gallese • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:17 UTC)

16 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (38)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:16 UTC)

55 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 1,103 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:57 UTC)

23 likes • 27 comments • 4 restacks • 1,844 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:54 UTC)

31 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 2,387 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:59 UTC)

27 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 2,165 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-03-01 17:49 UTC)

29 likes • 8 comments • 7 restacks • 656 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 3d ago (2026-03-04 19:22 UTC)

30 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,681 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 0d ago (2026-03-07 14:06 UTC)

13 likes • 6 restacks • 1,105 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout & Sublime • 6d ago (2026-03-01 11:45 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 500 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 1d ago (2026-03-06 11:55 UTC)

17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,647 words



In AI Atelier • by Christina Pearl • 3d ago (2026-03-04 10:10 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 871 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:23 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,945 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 574 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-03-06 14:03 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,265 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-03-03 19:42 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 4,515 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:45 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,952 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:36 UTC)

3 likes • 4 comments • 1,413 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,484 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 1d ago (2026-03-06 17:55 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 620 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-03-06 19:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 46 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 2d ago (2026-03-05 07:06 UTC)

2 restacks • 853 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 308 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-03-05 21:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 211 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-03-01 06:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1,148 words



In confessionsofanaiuser • by Melissa Penton • 4d ago (2026-03-03 09:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 617 words



In Casual Author • by Jen Heller & Marsh Rose • 4d ago (2026-03-04 04:08 UTC)

3 likes • 1,915 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-03-08 02:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,136 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:48 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,052 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-03-03 20:05 UTC)

1 restacks • 821 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 6d ago (2026-03-02 01:45 UTC)

1 restacks • 755 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 681 words



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-03-02 19:50 UTC)

3 likes • 634 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:51 UTC)

1 likes • 3,024 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:42 UTC)

2 likes • 917 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:50 UTC)

2 likes • 716 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-03-04 18:29 UTC)

2,400 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 314 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 3d ago (2026-03-04 19:07 UTC)

1 likes • 54 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:02 UTC)

1,173 words



Parenting & Family Life (9)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 2d ago (2026-03-05 18:01 UTC)

20 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,798 words



In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 3d ago (2026-03-04 14:03 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 2,366 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-03-04 12:32 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 4,113 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-03-03 11:30 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 478 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-03-01 11:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 485 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 6d ago (2026-03-01 22:14 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,535 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-03-04 16:37 UTC)

2 likes • 4,528 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-03-05 11:31 UTC)

3 likes • 395 words



In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:13 UTC)

670 words



Product Development (19)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-03-04 11:28 UTC)

41 likes • 4 comments • 7 restacks • 4,453 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 0d ago (2026-03-07 11:20 UTC)

27 likes • 14 comments • 5 restacks • 3,643 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-03-05 14:02 UTC)

27 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,520 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:03 UTC)

19 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 260 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 5d ago (2026-03-02 11:58 UTC)

43 likes • 4 restacks • 3,095 words



In UX + AI • by Ileana • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:08 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,366 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 6d ago (2026-03-01 20:41 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,328 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 17:41 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,593 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 1d ago (2026-03-06 12:41 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,075 words



In What’s Working Right Now • by Rebecca Spitzer • 4d ago (2026-03-04 02:51 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 580 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 4d ago (2026-03-03 20:14 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 1,494 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-03-04 21:49 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 900 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:58 UTC)

15 likes • 856 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 2d ago (2026-03-05 17:40 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 2,121 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-03-04 15:07 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,316 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 0d ago (2026-03-08 00:56 UTC)

1 restacks • 4,473 words



In Róisín | Design & AI • by Róisín • 2d ago (2026-03-05 12:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 352 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 902 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-03-03 07:01 UTC)

1 likes • 857 words



Relationships (12)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:31 UTC)

28 likes • 8 comments • 11 restacks • 1,408 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-03-02 15:01 UTC)

25 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 913 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:33 UTC)

14 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 886 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:25 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,341 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:02 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,495 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:32 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 683 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:44 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,677 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-03-01 13:31 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-03-07 08:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 605 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:42 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 181 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,390 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 6d ago (2026-03-01 08:58 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,219 words



Science & Research (10)

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:03 UTC)

18 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,498 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-03-02 05:01 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,329 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-03-06 05:01 UTC)

14 likes • 1 restacks • 1,659 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 4d ago (2026-03-03 22:41 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 2,139 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-03-07 00:39 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 507 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 5d ago (2026-03-03 05:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words



In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 3d ago (2026-03-04 20:15 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 623 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 2d ago (2026-03-05 07:31 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,915 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-03-03 07:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 691 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-03-06 07:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1,859 words



Technology (21)

In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-03-01 07:12 UTC)

54 likes • 11 comments • 2 restacks • 1,409 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-01 05:55 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 10 restacks • 5,257 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-03-03 16:08 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 237 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-03-01 21:12 UTC)

12 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 2,379 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-03-06 15:19 UTC)

11 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 584 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-03-05 13:01 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,367 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:01 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 1,729 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 6d ago (2026-03-01 16:50 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 976 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-03-04 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 548 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-03-06 04:36 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 582 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-03-06 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,527 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,381 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-03-03 00:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 756 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 5d ago (2026-03-02 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,358 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 0d ago (2026-03-07 12:51 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 897 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-03-01 10:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 514 words



In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 2d ago (2026-03-05 20:21 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-03-03 23:00 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,358 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-03-03 17:01 UTC)

2 likes • 925 words



In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 0d ago (2026-03-07 15:15 UTC)

1 likes • 1,729 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 2d ago (2026-03-05 23:36 UTC)

364 words



Writing & Language (13)

In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 3d ago (2026-03-04 11:16 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,054 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 4d ago (2026-03-03 14:15 UTC)

20 likes • 2 restacks • 1,010 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 1d ago (2026-03-06 16:48 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,469 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-03-01 23:11 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 15 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-03-06 20:03 UTC)

2 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 565 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-03-02 02:10 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,568 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 4d ago (2026-03-03 08:22 UTC)

14 likes • 80 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-03-03 15:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 647 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 3d ago (2026-03-04 23:34 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 15 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 4d ago (2026-03-04 00:48 UTC)

4 likes • 15 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 5d ago (2026-03-02 12:48 UTC)

1 restacks • 21 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-03-03 13:03 UTC)

1 likes • 670 words



In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 4d ago (2026-03-03 12:12 UTC)

574 words









