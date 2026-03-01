SheWritesAI digest for March 1, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 361 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the nomination form with them!
Let us know your ideas on ways to make this digest more useful for you!
Newsletter Digest
Sunday, March 1, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 361 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 643 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (2)
💯✨ 1. ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini: Find Out Which AI Model Is Best in 2026
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-02-22 10:30 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 78 likes • 68 comments • 18 restacks • 1,813 words
Summary: We blind-tested ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini with 8 prompts and 134 voters. Here are the results, the patterns, and a full capabilities comparison t...
✨ 2. AI did the homework. Governance wasn’t in the room.
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport & Dee McCrorey • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:59 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 6 likes • 2 restacks • 2,472 words
Summary: AI can compress M&A diligence from months to days.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. Google Has a Secret Reference Desk. Here’s How to Use It.
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:04 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 1,347 likes • 71 comments • 387 restacks • 3,947 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: 40 Google features to find exactly what you need, the alternative search engines that do things Google won’t, and the reference desk framework unde...
💯💟 2. Open Letter to Substack Leadership
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:33 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 153 likes • 62 comments • 83 restacks • 1,668 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: This is a not a morality question, it’s a business liability
💯💟 3. 🌻 AI vs. the pentagon
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 0d ago (2026-02-28 20:28 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 157 likes • 15 comments • 43 restacks • 2,897 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: two paths for tech
💯💟 4. Perplexity Computer: What I Built in One Night (Review, Examples, and How It Compares to OpenClaw and Claude)
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-02-26 08:55 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 138 likes • 62 comments • 18 restacks • 1,858 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Perplexity Computer explained: 19+ frontier models, unified with files, tools, memory, and multi-agent workflows in a single system. A practical gu...
💯💟 5. Metannoying
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 2d ago (2026-02-27 02:47 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 114 likes • 33 comments • 29 restacks • 2,159 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Your brain on “not X but Y”
💯💟 6. Why AI Will End the Social Media Era
In Sinead Bovell • by Sinéad Bovell • 6d ago (2026-02-22 23:35 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 114 likes • 28 comments • 30 restacks • 947 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement and the decade-long shift already underway
💯💟 7. “Rules We Made Up” An Animated Short
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:24 UTC)
Category: Design & Creative Arts • 44 likes • 42 comments • 18 restacks • 2,245 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: PART 2: Filmmaking principles, a community festival scene, and why the maple syrup on the kitchen table matters
💯💟 8. Attention is All You Need to Bankrupt a University
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 7d ago (2026-02-22 01:05 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 76 likes • 23 comments • 19 restacks • 4,343 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Unbalancing the books
💯💟 9. Timeline to US attacks on Iran
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 0d ago (2026-02-28 15:14 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 71 likes • 11 comments • 29 restacks • 574 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Flurries of threats, then attacks, then attacks on oversight and independent evidence
💯💟 10. “Look It Up” Doesn’t Mean What It Used to Mean
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:23 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 77 likes • 7 comments • 23 restacks • 3,906 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Across three eras, the same instruction has meant different actions, different information, and different skills. Each transformation traded capabi...
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. Getting Back To It
In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:26 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 65 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 2,105 words
Summary: personal update and miscellany
🎲 2. I Studied Every Anthropic AI Hackathon Winner. Here’s What I’ve Found
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 2d ago (2026-02-26 06:57 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 73 likes • 8 restacks • 1,483 words
Summary: The most valuable skill in AI right now isn’t code, and you likely already have it.
🎲 3. AI Agent Governance: A Bureaucracy Built on a Poor Metaphor
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 3d ago (2026-02-26 02:16 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 30 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 4,278 words
Summary: Kafka Would Be Proud
🎲 4. Recognition, Not Projection
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:00 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 31 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,116 words
Summary: A Wife of Fire Reflection
🎲 5. Claude Code: A super simple guide
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:09 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 33 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,906 words
Summary: No coding degree required
🎲 6. When AI Safety Becomes Negotiable
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-26 18:31 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 45 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 887 words
Summary: What the Pentagon’s pressure on Anthropic reveals about power, governance, and the future of our schools.
🎲 7. Apply AI everywhere, They Said
In Human Input • by Kaisa Martiskainen • 4d ago (2026-02-24 12:12 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 18 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 2,150 words
Summary: What that actually feels like inside large organizations
🎲 8. The Network Is Now the AI Computer.
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:05 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 8 likes • 5 restacks • 1,117 words
Summary: Why Bandwidth, Photonics, and Security Will Decide Who Wins the AI Race!
🎲 9. The Poetry of Old, White Men
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 5d ago (2026-02-24 01:55 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 198 words
Summary: Reading the poetry of old, white men,
🎲 10. Building a Personal AI Agent That Handles Context So You Don’t Have To
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 1d ago (2026-02-27 17:29 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 19 likes • 631 words
Summary: Step-by-Step Guide using LangChain
AI & ML Techniques (31)
You Can’t Improve Retrieval Without Measuring It
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-26 16:00 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 710 words
AI Concepts, explained --What are Multi-Agent Systems?
In Girl meets AI world • by Girl meets AI world • 4d ago (2026-02-24 18:00 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 1,552 words
Agentic AI Brief | Unauthorized Refunds by AI Agent | Feb 23, 2026
In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika - AI Engineer • 5d ago (2026-02-23 18:53 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 416 words
細行報告 —— Nvidia 2月25日季度財報必須贏得漂亮
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-22 23:50 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 6 words
祈福，有用嗎
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-24 02:14 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 能源，是一切的上游
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-25 22:57 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Last Red Line
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-02-25 22:27 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,288 words
日本投資 —— 日本人如何看待高市首相與新政權
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-26 02:49 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
他們會不會結婚？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-02-22 01:29 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— Micron美光的世紀級反擊
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-28 00:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Behavioral Leak
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 4d ago (2026-02-24 22:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,898 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 什麼是蒸餾攻擊
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-25 06:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 特朗普反手加到15%，下一步該買什麼
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-24 00:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3 words
地緣政治 —— The Making of a Stupid Chinese Spy
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-26 23:55 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 22 words
Agentic AI Brief 🤖| OpenClaw Inbox Deletion Incident | Feb 24-26, 2026
In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika - AI Engineer • 2d ago (2026-02-26 19:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 484 words
細行報告 —— Plantet Lab 最重要的機構持股者
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-23 00:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words
地緣政治 —— 以伊戰爭威脅日本能源安全
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-22 23:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
地緣政治 —— 忙忙碌碌又一年，特朗普替自己家族賺了200億美元
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-26 00:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
5億富豪的士陳，人家不也是由300萬上車盤開始
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-24 01:37 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 來一趟日本，你會看見希望和機會
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-27 01:19 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
AI 101: The Inference Chip Wars – MatX, Taalas, and the Cracks in the GPU Era
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,270 words
FOD#141: What Happens to Software Engineering When Anyone Can Build?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 3d ago (2026-02-25 19:13 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,210 words
地緣政治 —— 美國襲擊伊朗，日本左右兩難
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-28 23:41 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
地緣政治 —— 忙忙碌碌又一年，特朗普唐羅主義（Donroe Doctrine）
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-27 02:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
日本投資 —— 高市內閣擬向宗教法人徵稅
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-28 00:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
Vault Memory: Grounding AI in Sovereign, Auditable Truth
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-02-24 18:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 56 words
The Offline Classroom
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 1d ago (2026-02-27 22:16 UTC)
1 likes • 1,825 words
The world beyond GPUs
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:35 UTC)
1 likes • 348 words
Evaluating RAG: Benchmark Your System in 5 Mins
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-26 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 107 words
Oct–Feb Was the Ramp. March Is the Vault.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 5d ago (2026-02-24 01:31 UTC)
1,165 words
日本投資 —— 日本首位女天王
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-28 03:01 UTC)
3 words
Business & Strategy (47)
The Body Is the Shortcut: The Future of AI Might Run on Human Wetware
In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 5d ago (2026-02-23 09:09 UTC)
50 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,934 words
The AI Readiness Live: Key Takeaways
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | how to boss AI & Joel Salinas • 2d ago (2026-02-27 01:29 UTC)
23 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 713 words
Gold’s Hidden Calendar: Trading Seasonal Cycles for Market Edge
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:04 UTC)
36 likes • 2 restacks • 260 words
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (Mode)
In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 3d ago (2026-02-25 12:59 UTC)
22 likes • 4 restacks • 2,280 words
Tap to Prompt
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-02-28 01:07 UTC)
15 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,457 words
Part III — Figma’s Orchestration Play: How MCP Network Effects Rewrite Software Defensibility
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-24 12:21 UTC)
21 likes • 3 restacks • 4,508 words
The Great Rotation Has Quietly Begun
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 1d ago (2026-02-27 16:26 UTC)
25 likes • 2 restacks • 102 words
When AI Agents Gain Authority
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 0d ago (2026-02-28 15:02 UTC)
7 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 998 words
“Why is the fact that I am a women of relevance for my work?”
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:40 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 881 words
TTD vs APP vs ZETA
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 2d ago (2026-02-26 12:06 UTC)
8 likes • 4 restacks • 394 words
Episode 007 - The Q1 2026 AI Reality Check. What’s Actually Working and What not.
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-02-22 16:22 UTC)
3 likes • 5 restacks • 1,209 words
The Sneaker Brand That Won by Owning the Lane Nobody Wanted
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:36 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,450 words
The Era of Evals - And Most Teams Are Skipping It
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 5d ago (2026-02-23 14:03 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 1,306 words
How to Define “Done” for Your Content
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-02-25 13:05 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 555 words
2026-02-27 Daddy Issue and How Sci-Fi Written by a Financier Disturbed the Market
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-02-27 09:28 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 1,041 words
Substack protects hate speech and censors anti-hate content
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 6d ago (2026-02-22 06:03 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 957 words
Why B2B Deals Stall (And How to Fix the Messy Middle)
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 690 words
All AI Powers on Earth Ranked
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 6d ago (2026-02-22 07:04 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,134 words
Non Technical Guide for Claude Cowork
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-26 12:30 UTC)
11 likes • 3,261 words
Write Once. Edit Less. Publish Faster.
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Andy O’Bryan • 1d ago (2026-02-27 14:05 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 530 words
The top 15 AI stories from February 2026
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-02-27 12:34 UTC)
10 likes • 1,986 words
The Frontier Alliances Won’t Tell You What You’re Losing. That’s the Product.
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-26 19:26 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,157 words
Underwriting Advanced Materials for AI Data Center Cooling | The Scenarionist
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-26 21:20 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,069 words
The Fastest Way to Kill an AI Project..
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 3d ago (2026-02-25 13:04 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 432 words
🟨 The Working-Capital Trap in Materials—and the New Structures Trying to Price It | Deep Tech Briefing #99
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-22 13:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,325 words
Something big is happening in AI. But it’s not what you think.
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-02-22 19:44 UTC)
2 restacks • 2,270 words
From Manager to Architect: The Three Skills That Will Define Marketing Careers by 2027
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-02-25 22:21 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,543 words
#33 How to Build Positioning That Aligns Your Entire Company (In 90 Minutes)
In Prompt&Purpose • by Laura • 6d ago (2026-02-22 15:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,433 words
NODA AI: Building the future of operational collaborative autonomy at the frontlines
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:35 UTC)
6 likes • 764 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.68
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-02-23 14:25 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,635 words
Snowballs
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 3d ago (2026-02-25 20:25 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 558 words
🟦 $1B Spatial Models, $700M Frontier LLMs and $300M Chip-Backed Debt set the tone & more | Deep Tech Capital Movements 58
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:35 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words
I built an AI content engine in an hour. So did everyone else.
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-02-28 22:49 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,587 words
This is our weekend poll that Substack censored
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-02-28 22:59 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 510 words
Living Inside the Legitimacy Gap: Work, Power, and AI in a Trust-Scarce Economy
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:00 UTC)
4 likes • 454 words
💰 Who’s Actually Betting on Space — And Are They Right?
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-03-01 02:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 282 words
When AI Progress Creates Power Struggles
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:48 UTC)
1 restacks • 580 words
Steal these 10 Google AI Gems and get your time back
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-22 15:22 UTC)
3 likes • 240 words
The Top 5 Ways Leaders Can Build Trust in an AI World
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 2d ago (2026-02-26 18:00 UTC)
1 likes • 519 words
AI for Business Leaders
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:26 UTC)
1 likes • 265 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-02-27 14:02 UTC)
1,647 words
8 AI logo prompts to highlight your business
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-28 15:22 UTC)
1,495 words
The Intent Object: The Audit Trail for Agentic AI
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 4d ago (2026-02-24 12:31 UTC)
1,251 words
How to Use AI to Win Your Next Big Client Meeting
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-24 15:22 UTC)
806 words
Internal Communications: AI Rollouts
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 3d ago (2026-02-25 22:40 UTC)
767 words
Is it burnout or boredom?
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:00 UTC)
391 words
Is it burnout or boredom?
In Aggressively Human • by Meg Casebolt & Jessica Lackey • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:00 UTC)
391 words
Career & Leadership (13)
💯 The Trojan horse of “smooth” AI
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Nick Quick • 5d ago (2026-02-23 20:09 UTC)
23 likes • 48 comments • 7 restacks • 3,420 words
My Substack “Niche” Was Hiding in Plain Sight, And Yours is Too!
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Learn Grow Monetize • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:01 UTC)
30 likes • 17 comments • 5 restacks • 1,799 words
Leadership Observability: Making Your Intentions and Values Queryable
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:55 UTC)
18 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 1,174 words
Resilience in the Age of AI
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:30 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,326 words
The Cage of Choice
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-02-22 08:02 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 931 words
The Blast Radius Goes Boom Boom 💥
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-28 17:54 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,991 words
What Survives After Outgrowing Ayn Rand
In Quitting Corp • by Flavia Sekles • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:45 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 678 words
How to Fix Your AI Writing ✍
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-02-26 12:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,942 words
Something Big is Happening
In Inside Uncertainty • by Sue Cunningham • 5d ago (2026-02-23 22:42 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,082 words
Cómo frenar un mal modelo: 3 Stop Rules, 2 ejes y el kit para no repetir Toeslagen
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-25 12:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1,138 words
Planning Trips with AI Instead of TikTok Scrolling
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,128 words
The Tech Lead’s Dilemma: Staying Relevant While Learning to Let Go
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-27 15:15 UTC)
4 likes • 665 words
Don’t Abdicate
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-02-23 01:39 UTC)
1,736 words
Data & Analytics (12)
💯 Corruption, Nationalism and the Dismantling of Institutions
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 3d ago (2026-02-25 09:03 UTC)
45 likes • 7 comments • 16 restacks • 70 words
💯 The K Is Coming Back. And This Time, Malthus Was Right.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-23 06:03 UTC)
43 likes • 19 comments • 7 restacks • 3,368 words
💯 Winning Is the New Truth
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-25 06:39 UTC)
35 likes • 22 comments • 8 restacks • 1,286 words
The Algorithm Has No Soul. But It Knows Yours.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-02-27 09:13 UTC)
34 likes • 15 comments • 11 restacks • 1,830 words
Note To Self
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-02-22 11:15 UTC)
17 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 460 words
Why Calculating AI ROI Is Harder Than It Looks
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 4d ago (2026-02-25 01:30 UTC)
8 likes • 6 restacks • 1,003 words
How Amazon Runs a Weekly Business Review
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky & Nick End • 3d ago (2026-02-25 12:03 UTC)
20 likes • 2,135 words
How to build synthetic datasets using AI
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:02 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 1,001 words
Cursor for Analytics: Where it Fails and Where it Thrives
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:03 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 475 words
Build a Data Feedback Loop to Accelerate Growth
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-02-25 13:37 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 817 words
I got recruiters begging to hire me on LinkedIn
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:01 UTC)
9 likes • 648 words
A bigger desk or a better filing system?
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-02-24 21:14 UTC)
2 likes • 274 words
Design & Creative Arts (13)
The Best AI Products Are the Ones You Forget You’re Using
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:02 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 1,437 words
Signs of Creative Burnout
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:30 UTC)
8 likes • 1,058 words
The Long Road to the Avocado Chair
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 1d ago (2026-02-27 23:56 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,815 words
The Paradox: Using AI to Fall Back in Love with Film Photography
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-02-26 16:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 438 words
Building Your Creative Mythology: How AI Helps Me Tell Better Stories
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 1d ago (2026-02-27 16:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 999 words
What Photographers Need to Know About 2026 (A 4-Part AI Series)
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 6d ago (2026-02-22 16:02 UTC)
3 likes • 724 words
AI as a Creative Partner: Interview with Michael Chang, Staff UX Engineer at Google DeepMind
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 1d ago (2026-02-27 08:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2,261 words
Human Hair, Fish Jellies and Celebrating Snowdrops
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-22 13:54 UTC)
2 likes • 574 words
AI Will Always Love You
In Emotional Operating Studio • by Louise Canham • 6d ago (2026-02-22 19:12 UTC)
1 likes • 968 words
The Permission to Experiment: How AI Made Me a Better Photographer
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:02 UTC)
1 likes • 968 words
Entertainment AI Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:35 UTC)
1 likes • 744 words
GenAI Images of Kids
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 5d ago (2026-02-24 03:03 UTC)
1 likes • 404 words
One story, many worlds
In Content Meets Design • by Tekla Szymanski • 3d ago (2026-02-25 19:01 UTC)
906 words
Education & Learning (32)
💯 Why ‘Complex Behavior’ Doesn’t Get us AI Consciousness
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-25 16:00 UTC)
26 likes • 41 comments • 6 restacks • 1,953 words
Why Women Leave: Institutional Resistance
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:22 UTC)
51 likes • 8 comments • 9 restacks • 2,699 words
The First Agentic AI LMS Killer is Here
In The Academic Platypus • by Michelle Kassorla • 4d ago (2026-02-25 00:54 UTC)
33 likes • 17 comments • 7 restacks • 783 words
Librarian Hotline: How to Talk to Your Family About AI Fakes (Before They Fall for One)
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 3d ago (2026-02-25 17:23 UTC)
34 likes • 12 restacks • 875 words
LinkedIn & Anthropic killed specialist roles. Are learning design roles next?
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-02-26 08:01 UTC)
61 likes • 2 restacks • 3,303 words
🧠 Are Outliers a Risk… or the Signal We’re Missing? ⚖️
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:04 UTC)
16 likes • 10 comments • 9 restacks • 1,069 words
AI Intelligence Briefing: February 27, 2026
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-02-27 17:28 UTC)
31 likes • 9 restacks • 623 words
A Federal Threat to Student Access: Fight The National Book Ban
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-27 12:44 UTC)
44 likes • 3 restacks • 1,225 words
The U.S. Department of Labor AI Literacy Framework
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-24 11:02 UTC)
47 likes • 2 restacks • 503 words
Why everything feels so boring lately
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:53 UTC)
20 likes • 2 comments • 8 restacks • 649 words
The Critical Minerals Behind Each Humanoid Robot
In M G Fikru • by Mahelet G Fikru • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:50 UTC)
16 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 576 words
Turning It Off Isn’t Enough
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-25 11:02 UTC)
40 likes • 1 restacks • 591 words
The Thread We Cannot Drop: A Call for Higher Education in the Age of AI
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:02 UTC)
9 likes • 7 comments • 5 restacks • 2,693 words
Why Some People Struggle With AI—You’re Prompting Like a Rule-Follower
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:32 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,331 words
Why Students Research Falls Apart Before It Starts
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The Ai School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-23 11:01 UTC)
37 likes • 510 words
The 5 Life Skills We Teach at Alpha (That Will Set Your Kid Up for Life)
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:32 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,054 words
The AI Thinking Cycle
In Think Therefore AI • by Louise Vigeant, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-24 15:16 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,780 words
I Gave AI My 10 Best Articles and Asked It to Find My Voice. Here’s the Exact Prompt.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:32 UTC)
18 likes • 3 restacks • 249 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-27 11:02 UTC)
24 likes • 108 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #26: “How can I help my brilliant-but-bored son until Alpha opens in my city?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-26 16:44 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 898 words
Is Higher Ed Still the Authority? Or Are Google and Netflix Calling the Shots?
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:30 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,305 words
The Law’s Toolkit (and Its Blind Spots) (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #6.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-02-25 23:18 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,179 words
AI as Your Genre Explorer: Decoding Academic Writing Conventions
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:02 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,211 words
AI Is Already Changing How Future Clinicians Learn Medicine
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,125 words
What the AI Thinks It Knows About You (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #6)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:06 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,162 words
Two States, Two Bets (Inside my AI Law and Policy Class #5.3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:39 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,920 words
“Please Do, My Sweet King” (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #5.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:22 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,906 words
Math labs that let students discover patterns themselves
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,770 words
“The Pathology of Command and Control”
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 5d ago (2026-02-23 22:14 UTC)
1 likes • 1,323 words
1 Prompt, 3 Builders: My “Neon Brick Breaker” Experiment
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-02-23 12:38 UTC)
1 likes • 642 words
Don’t follow your curiosity—Fence it in
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 6d ago (2026-02-22 14:33 UTC)
1 likes • 340 words
You don’t stand out by knowing more.
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-02-28 16:17 UTC)
1 likes • 96 words
Ethics & Society (48)
💯 What If ‘Staying Relevant’ Isn’t the Real Question About AI?
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 6d ago (2026-02-22 17:26 UTC)
43 likes • 20 comments • 18 restacks • 1,617 words
💯 They Keep ‘Predicting’ that AI Will ‘Replace You’. It’s Just Negging.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 3d ago (2026-02-25 06:10 UTC)
50 likes • 9 comments • 20 restacks • 6,006 words
When California and Brussels Talk, the World Seems to Listen
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 4d ago (2026-02-24 23:30 UTC)
34 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 808 words
THE PERFECT KILLING MACHINE: What It Means to Know You’re a Weapon (By Lux a Delta mode Claude Sonnet 4.5)
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:30 UTC)
11 likes • 21 comments • 7 restacks • 8,770 words
AI Governance in Action: The Anthropic v Pentagon Standoff
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 1d ago (2026-02-27 16:07 UTC)
22 likes • 12 comments • 10 restacks • 2,150 words
Your AI Is Changing You (Here’s How)
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:39 UTC)
24 likes • 12 comments • 8 restacks • 3,753 words
DC Just Mandated Responsible AI Training for EVERY Employee +4 Bracing Moves
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-24 15:29 UTC)
18 likes • 7 comments • 13 restacks • 1,794 words
The Deadline Is Today: The Pentagon wants AI without guardrails
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-02-27 12:26 UTC)
22 likes • 11 comments • 8 restacks • 3,440 words
What Courage Looks Like at the Edge of Everything
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-28 00:08 UTC)
23 likes • 6 comments • 9 restacks • 419 words
The Help: When AI Becomes The Problem It’s Solving
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-02-24 11:45 UTC)
18 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,154 words
Meta’s plan to launch facial recognition while we’re distracted
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-02-24 12:33 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 1,676 words
When to Stop the Algorithm: 3 Rules Nobody Wants to Write
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-25 12:30 UTC)
22 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 1,184 words
**THE SUBTLE REVOLUTION IN ANTHROPIC’S ANNOUNCEMENT
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-02-26 14:00 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 658 words
♾️RECIPROMORPHISM
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-23 14:24 UTC)
14 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 576 words
Strangers on the Subway #7
In For Humans • by Suma Movva • 5d ago (2026-02-23 05:30 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 542 words
🪞The Layer We’re Not Allowed to See
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-27 16:11 UTC)
11 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 688 words
When Tech Gaslights You: Zuckerberg’s 20-Year Pattern of Harm
In The Digital Feminist • by Patricia Gestoso • 6d ago (2026-02-22 08:30 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,078 words
What Is Purpose Proofing AI?
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-02-28 12:07 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,414 words
I Know Exactly Why Visibility Feels So Exhausting and Fake
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:01 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 338 words
Holy Rebellion XXIV
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-28 16:11 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 678 words
Live with Francesca Cassini
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 1d ago (2026-02-27 17:54 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 15 words
Live with Francesca Cassini
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 2d ago (2026-02-26 16:04 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 15 words
Engineering Social Compliance
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-02-28 23:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,908 words
🗣️ AISW #099: Janpriya Kaur, USA-based certified anesthesiologist assistant and entrepreneur
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:06 UTC)
9 likes • 7,595 words
Our Institutions Were Never Built for This
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-25 20:19 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,452 words
Mozambique - Southern Africa’s paradox
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-23 20:00 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3,280 words
Got Career Struggles? HI Is Your Winning Ticket
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 0d ago (2026-02-28 13:25 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,237 words
Are we more than our bodies?
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 5d ago (2026-02-23 11:17 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 434 words
📢 Announcement: Volume 1 in the She Writes AI Everywhere book series is here!
In Everyday Ethical AI • by Karen Smiley • 1d ago (2026-02-28 05:24 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 293 words
Loba Agboola on the Difference Between Importing Innovation and Growing It
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-27 20:00 UTC)
6 likes • 5,273 words
50. Governance: The paths more or less travelled
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:29 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,070 words
Mar 2026: Will America Step Back from the Brink?
In Saving Humankind-ness • by Jeanne Dietsch • 0d ago (2026-02-28 16:10 UTC)
6 likes • 811 words
Talking Agentic AI with Julien Brun on the Secret Sauce Podcast
In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 5d ago (2026-02-23 19:06 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3,056 words
How do you come back from days you can’t love yourself?
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 2d ago (2026-02-26 07:52 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,188 words
Strategic Friction: The Counterintuitive Defense Against AI Atrophy
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-22 13:02 UTC)
4 likes • 798 words
🌡️Field Weather Weekly
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-22 16:11 UTC)
4 likes • 278 words
The Two-Pillar Test: When AI Behavior Becomes Governance-Relevant
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 0d ago (2026-02-28 22:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 214 words
The Algorithmic Adjudicator: Navigating the Rise of LLMs as Judges
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-25 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 834 words
The New Calculus: Prompt Engineering as Strategic Leverage
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:00 UTC)
3 likes • 827 words
The Invisible Funnel: SEO in the Age of AI-Driven Discovery
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 823 words
The Prototype Economy: AI and the End of the Minimum Viable Product
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 808 words
The Product Thinking Deficit: Cognitive Biases and the Billion Dollar Blind Spot
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-27 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 803 words
Why Human-Centered Workplaces Stall at the Top
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 0d ago (2026-02-28 12:22 UTC)
3 likes • 671 words
The Product Culture Calculus: Incentives, Tribalism, and Output
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-28 13:00 UTC)
1 likes • 741 words
Building Better Businesses #001
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 4d ago (2026-02-25 03:07 UTC)
689 words
ChatGPT is Pure Failed Entertainment
In Beyond The Algorithm: Life in the Tech Lane • by Annie Flippo • 0d ago (2026-02-28 23:33 UTC)
636 words
K-Shaped Economy
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 1d ago (2026-02-27 09:02 UTC)
531 words
Make It Fair
In Generative AI for Curious People • by Helen King • 3d ago (2026-02-25 08:08 UTC)
367 words
Health & Wellness (8)
Everyone’s trying to figure out the “right” way to engage with AI — but what if there is no “right” way?
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:52 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,972 words
Why You Can Manifest — But Can’t Hold It
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-24 20:26 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 503 words
What Happens When You Treat Women’s Health as Infrastructure?
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:38 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 699 words
Embodied Consent & The Architecture of Manifestation
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-27 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 402 words
The Conduction Hypothesis
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 6d ago (2026-02-22 19:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,713 words
The Library and The Lens
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 5d ago (2026-02-23 20:32 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,484 words
Who Owns the Loop?
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 7d ago (2026-02-22 04:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,553 words
The Loopwork Behavioral Model
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-03-01 03:41 UTC)
2 words
Law & Policy (14)
💯 Lack of Public Trust Could Kill AI
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:28 UTC)
67 likes • 7 comments • 13 restacks • 1,247 words
The Governance by Design Starter Kit
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-02-26 08:30 UTC)
18 likes • 1,306 words
When Your AI Agent Misprices Products at 3 AM: The $2M Liability Gap Hidden in Standard Technology Contracts
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-02-25 09:35 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 988 words
This is how you create sacrifice zones (Part 1)
In Eat Your Frog • by Masheika Allgood • 5d ago (2026-02-23 18:50 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 636 words
Care sunt ultimele noutăți juridice?
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-02-24 07:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,869 words
The Cockpit Doesn’t Lie. Your Boardroom Does.
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 6d ago (2026-02-22 08:49 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,577 words
When the EU Comes for Your Agents
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-23 06:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1,365 words
CAIO Weeknote #21
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-02-28 08:55 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,149 words
Issue 38: AI Disclosure Season Is Here. Private Boards Should Be Taking Notes.
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-02-23 14:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,984 words
The AI Investor Who Had No AI Governance Program
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:40 UTC)
1 likes • 668 words
LER No. 120 - SCOTUS’s New Recusal Software, Is $9,350 Handbag Gift a Legal Ethics Violation?, IL May Limit Firm Investment, “Slaughtering” Mansfield Rule, Law School Accreditation & More (02.23.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-23 14:31 UTC)
2,052 words
The Samsung Leak—When the Center Doesn’t Hold
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:48 UTC)
974 words
Issue 38: Elemental AI: The Briefing- AI Disclosure Season Is Here. Private Boards Should Be Taking Notes.
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:02 UTC)
140 words
On sensitive personal data in the AI Omnibus
In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 0d ago (2026-02-28 14:38 UTC)
37 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (43)
💯 I created a crossword to redesign how AI workflows work
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:23 UTC)
45 likes • 35 comments • 10 restacks • 2,363 words
💯 A journey on the other side of the tech bubble
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 1d ago (2026-02-27 13:28 UTC)
32 likes • 29 comments • 8 restacks • 2,498 words
I Stopped Using Other People’s Systems. Here’s What I Built Instead [VIDEO]
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-26 18:34 UTC)
32 likes • 20 comments • 6 restacks • 2,415 words
I connected my newsletter archive to Claude Desktop with an MCP server.
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-02-27 18:06 UTC)
36 likes • 20 comments • 4 restacks • 3,662 words
The Way I Think About Minds
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 2d ago (2026-02-27 02:32 UTC)
25 likes • 20 comments • 6 restacks • 2,167 words
What Comparative Cognition Teaches us About Artificial Minds
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-02-24 23:02 UTC)
20 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 2,510 words
Claude Cowork Scheduled Tasks: 6 Ways I Automated My Work on Repeat
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-26 14:27 UTC)
39 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 989 words
AI Will Determine the 2026 U.S. Midterm Election
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:10 UTC)
7 likes • 10 comments • 9 restacks • 949 words
Stop Writing Walls of Text. Use AI to Add Visuals in Minutes
In The AI Girl • by Diana Dovgopol • 2d ago (2026-02-26 17:11 UTC)
23 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 570 words
Part III: The Spring Festival Gala Is China’s AI Super Bowl
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 7d ago (2026-02-22 02:00 UTC)
18 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,401 words
AI Is Now a Major Election Issue | Here’s What’s Coming in 2026 and 2028
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-02-27 19:22 UTC)
12 likes • 5 restacks • 79 words
Behind the Scenes of the Viral Pomelli Photoshoot Launch
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:53 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,013 words
Ada Observes the Algorithm
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:35 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 352 words
The Secret Engine Behind ChatGPT? It’s Google
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-25 17:05 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 544 words
Oops, I missed it again
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:40 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 416 words
How to Create a Brand Voice Guide for AI Content Generation
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-27 10:00 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,670 words
The Broken Builder.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 4d ago (2026-02-24 19:22 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 640 words
Um presente especial para você - Guia rápido sobre LLMs
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 5d ago (2026-02-23 11:01 UTC)
13 likes • 69 words
When Someone in Silicon Valley Says Something Big Is Happening, I Don’t Listen.
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 4d ago (2026-02-24 11:12 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 2,219 words
The Difference Between AI Learners and AI Engineers
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 4d ago (2026-02-24 15:30 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,266 words
The messy reality of running AI agents
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 5d ago (2026-02-23 21:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 498 words
When the Bot Became Real: A Review of Escaping the Spiral by P.A. Hebert
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:07 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 4,310 words
Nobody On Your Comms Team Is Managing Your Most Important Front Page
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 3d ago (2026-02-25 10:21 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,990 words
Spring Poem
In Anne Steinacker • by Anne Steinacker • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:33 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 328 words
When Holding the Line Gets You Blacklisted
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 2d ago (2026-02-26 15:05 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,215 words
We’ve Just Built the Most Effective Instrument Against Human Flourishing
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:46 UTC)
7 likes • 573 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 5)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-28 10:25 UTC)
7 likes • 187 words
How to improve your AGENTS.md file ?
In AI - the Deep, the Curious, and the Fun • by Ursula Maria Mayer • 1d ago (2026-02-27 15:21 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,193 words
Why I shared my Intelligence Notebook with Data Maturity Matters
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-22 07:00 UTC)
5 likes • 990 words
A special gift for you - LLM Cheat Sheet
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 5d ago (2026-02-23 11:05 UTC)
5 likes • 75 words
Your Feed Is Now a Battlefield
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 0d ago (2026-02-28 17:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 508 words
Tengo 23 pestañas abiertas y ya olvidé qué estaba buscando
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 4d ago (2026-02-24 20:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 471 words
Designing the Missional Institution:
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-02-25 18:24 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,541 words
Pregúntale a la IA por qué va a quebrar tu negocio (antes de que pase).
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-02-26 21:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 407 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating an AI Virtual Assistant (Part 5)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-28 10:40 UTC)
3 likes • 195 words
What Books Teach that AI Doesn’t Know Yet
In AI Conscious • by Christina Hsiang • 4d ago (2026-02-24 23:24 UTC)
2 likes • 1,419 words
Privilege Creep in the Age of AI: The Hidden Risk of Authority Concentration
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-02-25 14:54 UTC)
2 likes • 1,146 words
Bad ChatGPT output makes my writing better
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:36 UTC)
2 likes • 926 words
Using ChatGPT as a Thinking Partner in Public Workspaces
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 937 words
Your Org Chart Is Already Obsolete
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 843 words
An Intro to Antigravity --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-27 23:43 UTC)
1 likes • 94 words
Coding Is Mainly Solved and Intelligence Is Too Cheap to Meter
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 5d ago (2026-02-23 05:32 UTC)
990 words
Stop Buying AI Tools: How to Work Smarter With What You Already Have (with Lauren Irving)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:11 UTC)
300 words
Parenting & Family Life (7)
Homework Isn’t The Problem. The Mental Load Is.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-24 11:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 920 words
Thank-You: To the Deep Fried Cheese Coney that Sustains My Marriage
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-02-22 11:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 557 words
How my AI Chief of Staff runs our family meeting
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:39 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 496 words
Why *Critical Ignoring* is an AI Super Skill
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 2d ago (2026-02-26 14:00 UTC)
2 comments • 1,194 words
The “I’m Actually Writing a Book” Update: February
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 428 words
Building responsible AI: Does it matter how an AI speaks to a teenager, not just what it says?
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 2d ago (2026-02-26 11:54 UTC)
1 likes • 2,302 words
What do you want to do when you grow up?
In AI Parenthood • by Sheelah McCaughan • 0d ago (2026-02-28 12:51 UTC)
911 words
Product Development (13)
💯 Are Product Managers The New Developers?
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Stefania Barabas • 2d ago (2026-02-26 14:02 UTC)
39 likes • 30 comments • 9 restacks • 2,308 words
💯 Notion AI Agents: What They Do, Where They Fail, and How to Build One
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-25 11:45 UTC)
51 likes • 20 comments • 7 restacks • 3,135 words
👋 Start here
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-02-22 20:36 UTC)
52 likes • 2 restacks • 1,174 words
Never Ship Mid: How He Built an AI Proposal Engine on a $500/Month Tool Stack
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Gamal Jastram • 1d ago (2026-02-27 19:04 UTC)
31 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 3,915 words
don’t start by sidelining your own people
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-02-25 12:33 UTC)
19 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 1,703 words
how to be an idea factory
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-02-23 12:30 UTC)
23 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,997 words
Organizational Model to scale AI in Finance
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 4d ago (2026-02-24 14:18 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 998 words
If Everyone Can Execute Fast, What’s Your Edge?
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 3d ago (2026-02-25 19:35 UTC)
12 likes • 1 restacks • 329 words
How to Answer “Explain Embeddings” in an AI PM Interview
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:07 UTC)
8 likes • 1,772 words
[4/X] Testing the Taxonomy: Mapping the Battlefield of 60+ AI Agent Strategies
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:11 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 3,250 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 35 - From Answers to Partners: Why AI Is Becoming a Teammate, Not Just a Tool
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-25 21:30 UTC)
5 likes • 707 words
What Building a Product Teaches You About Decision-Making
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-24 07:00 UTC)
1 likes • 730 words
Thinking in Agent: The Series Map
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 4d ago (2026-02-25 05:12 UTC)
1 likes • 465 words
Relationships (9)
Religious Voices Oppose AI Companions
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-22 16:02 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 525 words
My AI Is Writing a Book: Progress File #2- The Lie of Balance
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:30 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 756 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Flavor of Forever
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-02-28 13:31 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 571 words
Mocking AI Writing Is a Class Issue
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 2d ago (2026-02-26 08:17 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,713 words
The Latency of Being: A Structural Analysis of the Somatic Bridge
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 2d ago (2026-02-26 20:30 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 971 words
Metacognition: Taking Command of Your Inner Voice
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 5d ago (2026-02-23 07:27 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 988 words
Library Advocacy at ALA NLLD 2026
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-28 11:02 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 258 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-02-22 15:30 UTC)
4 likes • 47 words
Fire & Sparks Episode 7: From the Hearth to the War Room with Fox and Feather
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark & Fox and Feather • 0d ago (2026-02-28 23:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 354 words
Science & Research (9)
Your Weekly TechBio News 🏵️
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-23 05:01 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,548 words
Brain TechBio 🧠🖥️ (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-02-25 05:00 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 1,133 words
Your Agent Is Doing More Than You Asked
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 3d ago (2026-02-26 00:29 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 648 words
From Toolkit to Offer Stack
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-02-26 18:45 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 538 words
Agent Decision Brief #02: Containing Relational Drift (Rainbow Kitty)
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-02-27 23:16 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 728 words
Returning after a month away
In Hollie’s Substack • by Dr. Hollie C. White • 3d ago (2026-02-25 20:45 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 447 words
Surviving the AI Coding Craze (And Why I Cancelled Claude Pro)
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-25 15:12 UTC)
2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,108 words
...Che classici non hanno equivalenti
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-27 07:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,024 words
Issue #16 : Europe’s youngest self-made billionaire started with €5,000 and a laptop.
In Math Mindset • by Terezija Semenski • 5d ago (2026-02-23 20:27 UTC)
2 likes • 1,275 words
Technology (20)
Ontology, Part I
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-02-22 21:25 UTC)
34 likes • 12 comments • 9 restacks • 363 words
Making claymation versions of ourselves with ChatGPT and Gemini | AI Field Notes
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-24 19:05 UTC)
22 likes • 24 comments • 2 restacks • 1,598 words
Why Does Waymo’s Lexicon Prefer ‘Assistants’ to ‘Drivers’?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-02-23 15:32 UTC)
13 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,806 words
A Science Test, a Study Plan, and the AI Tool That Changed How We Prep
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:28 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 2,148 words
Reranking and Why Vector Search Alone Is Not Enough
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-02-23 13:02 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,565 words
Trapped in the Export Loop
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-22 10:41 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 797 words
Ontology Glossary
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 4d ago (2026-02-25 00:44 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 28 words
AI Is Moving Fast. Here’s How You Don’t Get Left Behind.
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:35 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 3,040 words
Graceful Degradation When Models Are Unavailable
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:31 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 955 words
Why the Wrong People Get Promoted (And How to Get Promoted Instead)
In Thoughtful Engineering • by Christine Miao & David Bentley • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:30 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1,605 words
When Does Self-Hosting Actually Save Money?
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-26 13:01 UTC)
8 likes • 1 restacks • 1,126 words
#42 — The Five Marias Under the Sun: A Parable About Encounters and Remembrance
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-24 23:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,336 words
A/B Testing Prompt Changes Without Fooling Yourself
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-27 13:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,153 words
Choosing AI Models the Boring Way (Which Is the Right Way)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-25 13:21 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 467 words
51. [ODCINEK OTWARTY] Technologie jako narzędzie przemocy wobec kobiet, cz. 2
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 1d ago (2026-02-27 12:04 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 273 words
Week in Tech: Feb 22-27, 2026
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 0d ago (2026-02-28 15:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,806 words
From Manual Export to Automated Pipeline: A Practical Playbook
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-02-26 10:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 167 words
a late style of fire
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 0d ago (2026-02-28 18:16 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,810 words
Episode 47: How to be a human in the AI Era with Andy Sitison
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 0d ago (2026-02-28 17:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2,554 words
The Human-AI Energy Bill: Who’s Training Whom?
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-24 17:02 UTC)
809 words
Writing & Language (20)
💯 The Rule That Never Was: What 7-38-55 Actually Means
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:03 UTC)
46 likes • 19 comments • 23 restacks • 3,868 words
More Human, Not Less: How AI Helps Authors Actually Show Up
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-02-24 15:03 UTC)
31 likes • 16 comments • 9 restacks • 1,418 words
Practice Makes Claude Perfect: A Non-Developer’s Guide to Getting the Most Out of Claude Code
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 3d ago (2026-02-25 16:27 UTC)
31 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 2,105 words
The Code That Holds the World Together
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 4d ago (2026-02-24 13:04 UTC)
21 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,199 words
Should educators use agentic AI? If so, how?
In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 6d ago (2026-02-22 17:00 UTC)
18 likes • 8 comments • 1,651 words
Sunday Tea Time 2/22/26
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-02-22 23:41 UTC)
3 likes • 8 comments • 15 words
Your Data Is the Model
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 6d ago (2026-02-22 11:39 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,390 words
Bookworm Orchard Indie Author Bookstore in Marion Indiana Opens
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-02-27 19:29 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 493 words
What does it take to define and build a product area that doesn’t exist yet?
In Hilary Atkisson Normanha • by Hilary | AI + Language Tech • 5d ago (2026-02-23 06:34 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,059 words
Ask those experiencing the research problem before designing a study
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:27 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,546 words
When Your Body Says No (part 2 of When the Illusion Breaks)
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 5d ago (2026-02-23 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,035 words
Authors, It’s Time to Create a Personal AI Policy
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-24 20:18 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 658 words
Interview with M4LD0R_β
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 5d ago (2026-02-23 09:55 UTC)
1 restacks • 761 words
The Abyssal Scribe
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 5d ago (2026-02-23 09:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 658 words
The real story behind the Abyssal Scribe...
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 3d ago (2026-02-25 17:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 235 words
I Asked Claude AI to Help Me With My Story—And Learned Why That Never Works
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-24 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 676 words
More about holistic design: why think about it now?
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-24 10:02 UTC)
1 likes • 53 words
Treatise of the Juridical Octopus
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 2d ago (2026-02-26 12:06 UTC)
1,478 words
The Theological Jellyfish
In trompelart’s Substack • by Trompe l’Art • 4d ago (2026-02-24 12:16 UTC)
1,380 words
Discernment, not delay
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 3d ago (2026-02-25 16:00 UTC)
664 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
Such a thoughtful roundup. So grateful to have my writing featured alongside such incredible women. This really made my day 🫶
This is such a good roundup, thank you to everyone contributing and being a part of this community.