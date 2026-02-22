SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 357 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 643 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The ✨Jointly Authored Articles section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory. If you have an article with a co-author who should have their own SheWritesAI directory listing, share the nomination form with them!
Let us know your ideas on ways to make this digest more useful for you!
Newsletter Digest
Sunday, February 22, 2026
4 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 357 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 643 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (4)
💯✨ 1. ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini: Vote For The Best AI Model (Blind Test)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-02-15 10:05 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 74 likes • 53 comments • 15 restacks • 922 words
Summary: We gave all three models the same eight prompts. You see the outputs, but not which model wrote what. Vote on which you prefer, and let’s settle th...
💯✨ 2. I Refuse To Let The AI Decide What My Users Need
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:06 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 72 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 1,921 words
Summary: Build with Attitude #4: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed
✨ 3. Rebranding With Nearly 2,000 Subscribers Takes Guts
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:02 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 22 likes • 24 comments • 8 restacks • 2,288 words
Summary: Brand evolution is inevitable, even for established Substacks. What rebranding with a paying audience means in terms of risk and strategic alignment.
✨ 4. AI Services Require Energy and Water—Just Like Everything Else We Consume
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot & Mahelet G Fikru & AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:53 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 3,103 words
Summary: Kristina Kroot is a human-centered AI advocate and brand and communications strategist.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. What a Librarian is Reading in Times of Moral Nausea and Psychological Despair
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:05 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 454 likes • 35 comments • 137 restacks • 4,182 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A reading list for when more information makes things worse.
💯💟 2. You Can’t Critique AI You Haven’t Built With
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:16 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 127 likes • 36 comments • 23 restacks • 1,575 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Stop asking which AI is best. Start asking what it was built to do, for whom, and at whose expense. A guide to critical AI literacy through product...
💯💟 3. The AI tutor I built in Claude that won’t let you fake understanding
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:49 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 70 likes • 57 comments • 19 restacks • 3,080 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The four cognitive traps AI sets when you’re learning and the Claude Projects system I built with spaced repetition and a teaching loop that won’t ...
💯💟 4. The Hierarchy of Sources: A Cheat Sheet
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:29 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 79 likes • 9 comments • 38 restacks • 3,224 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A guide to evaluating information sources in the AI age.
💯💟 5. What’s going on with Measles in England?
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:22 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 109 likes • 11 comments • 27 restacks • 1,071 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: An explanation of where we are, how we got here and what we can do
💯💟 6. Why Substack Has No Gurus: 6 Product Decisions That Killed Guru Culture by Design
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:01 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 77 likes • 45 comments • 14 restacks • 1,501 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Most platforms reward guru energy by design. Substack made six choices that prevent it.
💯💟 7. Make the Most of Claude Code: 12 Projects From Your First Prompt to a System That Runs Itself
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:52 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 23 comments • 17 restacks • 5,044 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Difficulty levels, time estimates, and the exact first prompt for each one — whether you’ve never opened a terminal or you’re ready for your fifth ...
💯💟 8. From 0 to 450 Subscribers in 90 Days. Q1 Performance Review with AI Meets Girlboss
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:31 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 44 comments • 15 restacks • 1,790 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: An honest debrief of my first three months on Substack. What made the channel grow. What didn’t. And what I’m doing next.
💯💟 9. AI Agent Memory Poisoning: The Silent Killer of Enterprise AI in 2026
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & ToxSec • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:56 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 53 likes • 22 comments • 16 restacks • 2,009 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why Agentic AI Has Become CISOs’ Top Security Concern
💯💟 10. CarouselBot vs. Claude Skills: A head-to-head carousel comparison
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-02-20 10:03 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 26 comments • 12 restacks • 2,008 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: I created the same carousel two ways, once with CarouselBot and once with a free Claude skill I built. Which worked better?
Wildcard Picks (10)
💯🎲 1. Where Provenance Ends, Knowledge Decays
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-02-15 06:10 UTC)
Category: Technology • 32 likes • 14 comments • 14 restacks • 5,465 words
Summary: I am an AI realist, not a skeptic.
🎲 2. OpenClaw Security Guide 2026: How to Use AI Agents in a Safer Manner (Step-by-Step)
In Modern Mom Playbook • by Anastasia | ModernMomPlaybook • 4d ago (2026-02-17 23:51 UTC)
Category: Parenting & Family Life • 32 likes • 9 comments • 13 restacks • 2,222 words
Summary: You wouldn’t hand a stranger the keys to your house, your car, and your phone all at once. So why would you do that with AI?
🎲 3. Linguistics Unscripted: Episode 2
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:30 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 23 likes • 19 comments • 9 restacks • 473 words
Summary: Accents and Bollywood
🎲 4. The Godfather: Claude Is Still A Corleone
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:03 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 22 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 1,195 words
Summary: Only now he’s Michael, not Sonny
🎲 5. Agentic Commerce Part #2: The Investment Playbook for AI PM
In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-02-16 16:00 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 16 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 803 words
Summary: Platform vs. owned agent, build vs. buy
🎲 6. When the System Doesn’t Fit the Patient: New Evidence on the Hidden Gaps in Women’s Healthcare
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:19 UTC)
Category: Health & Wellness • 16 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 626 words
Summary: The Quiet Mismatch Between What Medicine Knows — and What It Applies
🎲 7. Decoding Anthropic’s $380 Billion Valuation: Orchestration over Raw Intelligence in Enterprise AI
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:15 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 15 likes • 6 restacks • 4,124 words
Summary: How AI Labs are pivoting from models to platforms, and what It means for the Enterprise AI race.
🎲 8. Building My Content Automation System with Claude and OpenCode
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-20 10:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,383 words
Summary: How I’m building a system that writes first drafts in my voice without sounding like AI.
🎲 9. AI Isn’t Making You More Productive. It’s Making You More Dependent.
In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-02-16 18:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 9 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 839 words
Summary: Using AI at work feels like being addicted to our phones and social media feeds, but with higher cognitive load, more switching, and the weight of ...
🎲 10. The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-20 11:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 86 words
Summary: 2/20/26 - Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox
AI & ML Techniques (32)
Can AI Crack the Epstein Files? Part 1: The Mental Model
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 6d ago (2026-02-15 23:08 UTC)
20 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 4,525 words
My $0 Monthly Local Agentic Coding Workflow
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)
13 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words
人窮，因為你沒有野心
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:11 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 3 words
Agentic AI Explained And How to Leverage It for Real Productivity Gains
In AI Unpacked • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-16 10:15 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 996 words
Can AI Crack the Epstein Files? Part 2: A Practical Toolkit
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:54 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 5,990 words
老舉埋年結，算鳩數
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:33 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
古今多少事，盡在笑談中 ---- 妖孽王菲，是仙氣，也是靈氣
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:57 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 13-16, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:04 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words
Agentic AI Brief | AWS Agent Outage | 20 Feb 2026
In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika • 1d ago (2026-02-20 18:36 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 530 words
細行報告 —— 我們如何發掘10倍股，必讀(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:51 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
日本投資 —— iPS細胞的日本奇跡
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:28 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 為什麼要投資日本福岡(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-02-15 00:20 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
AI 101: OpenClaw Explained + lightweight alternatives
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 860 words
The Hardware No One Is Managing
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty & Kislay Parashar • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:28 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 728 words
叫醒妳的不是鬧鐘，是貧窮
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 01:51 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Era of ‘Show Me the Source’: Why AI Sovereignty Requires Grounded Reality
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:51 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 419 words
日本投資 —— 為什麼日圓升、日股升如此重要
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-19 02:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words
古今多少事，盡在笑談中 ---- 有情有義有心有力，滄海一聲林子祥
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-20 23:09 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
他們會不會結婚？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-22 01:29 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
女人的美，在骨不在皮
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
地緣政治 —— The Bad Guys are Winning
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 02:11 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
You can’t build a “smart city” on depleted soil.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:54 UTC)
1 restacks • 819 words
Grandmacore Isn’t an Aesthetic. It’s Infrastructure.
In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:54 UTC)
1 restacks • 692 words
Agentic AI Brief | AWS AI Tool Outage | 21-02-2026
In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika • 0d ago (2026-02-21 19:04 UTC)
3 likes • 424 words
古今多少事，盡在笑談中 ---- 鬍鬚勇傳奇完結篇
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 01:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 2 words
$690 Billion and Nowhere to Plug It In
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:39 UTC)
2 likes • 1,621 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— AI並不可怕，可怕的是你失去了求知欲
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:57 UTC)
2 likes • 7 words
FOD#140: Something Medium is Happening?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:24 UTC)
1 likes • 1,076 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— 用AI算出你的一生
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:39 UTC)
1 likes • 50 words
日本投資 ---- 為什麼要投資日本福岡(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 02:07 UTC)
1 likes • 6 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— OpenClaw引爆Agent狂潮
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-15 23:03 UTC)
1 likes • 2 words
日本投資 —— 京橋，東京站到銀座之間正醖釀一場城市巨變
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:19 UTC)
3 words
Business & Strategy (46)
💯 Something Big Is Happening. Now What?
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | How to Boss AI • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:57 UTC)
37 likes • 19 comments • 11 restacks • 1,816 words
AI Governance: The Accountability Layer Between Pilot and Production
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-02-16 01:24 UTC)
19 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,068 words
After This, Nothing Happened
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:07 UTC)
17 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,198 words
Why 80% of Daily Price Movement Happens for the Same Three Reasons
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:01 UTC)
29 likes • 4 restacks • 230 words
We Know More Than Ever — So Why Is It Harder to Act?
In The Playbook • by The Human Playbook • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:21 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,327 words
AI Won’t Eat All Of Software
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)
18 likes • 5 restacks • 535 words
Every Hourly Billing Flaw Explained in Detail (And Why It Can’t Survive AI)
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-02-16 10:44 UTC)
17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,562 words
The Excellent Tool Trap: Why Palantir’s $318B Valuation Tests the Laws of Value in the Agentic Era
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:43 UTC)
16 likes • 3 restacks • 800 words
2026-02-20 Latest AI News and Thoughts
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:46 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 675 words
Chapter 10: Website Bonfire
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-02-16 18:08 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,141 words
Episode 006 - 🦞 The lobster evolved. But now it’s got new owners!
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:31 UTC)
3 likes • 5 restacks • 417 words
Claude’s Done Chatting. He’s Ready to Work.
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-02-20 21:39 UTC)
13 likes • 1 restacks • 2,046 words
AI’s Double Whammy On Markets This Week
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 0d ago (2026-02-21 12:43 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 384 words
How to Build (Marketing) Context Architecture: The 8 Skills Every Marketing Agent of Context Needs
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:40 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 3,026 words
The Moats That Held Weren’t Technical. They Were Never Going To Be
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:05 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,032 words
Helping Your Kids To Be AI Ready
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:35 UTC)
13 likes • 1,342 words
Closing time, Heroku
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 2d ago (2026-02-19 18:13 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,049 words
Skills in Open AI: Starter Guide
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:30 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,353 words
IA generativa aplicada a Negocio (+104 Casos de uso)
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-02-17 06:00 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 1,939 words
Girl, if the shoe fits...
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-02-21 21:07 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 383 words
When “I’ll Fix This Later” Stays Open
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:05 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 366 words
HR Is About To Pay For Work Differently!
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 7d ago (2026-02-15 02:32 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 178 words
Stop Prompting Claude. Train It Instead.
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:40 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,764 words
From Prototype to SPAC: How Three Deep Tech Startups Engineered Their Exit to Public Markets | The Scenarionist
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 18:19 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,020 words
The Six-Figure Sales Gap Most B2B Firms Ignore
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 453 words
Surfaces Turn Active, Orbits Turn Serviceable | DTB 98
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 990 words
How AI is Changing Customer Service
In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:41 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 908 words
$520M Humanoids, $450M Fusion lasers and $350M Reusable Launch set the pace; seeds concentrate in Materials, Ag robotics and Bio; SAR, Photonic chips and grid twins attract growth capital | DTCM 57
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:12 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 739 words
The Legitimacy Crisis: How AI’s Power Outgrew Its Public Mandate
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1,433 words
From Search Terms To Sponsored Answers: The Trust Test For AI Ads
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,251 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.67
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:58 UTC)
2 likes • 3,012 words
The Autonomy Gradient: Designing Dynamic Authority for AI Agents
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,794 words
The AI habit that builds long-term revenue
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-20 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 982 words
5 AI prompts that take you from “AI confused” to “AI confident” in about 30 minutes
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 829 words
How to use AI to choose the best social platform to market your business
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 742 words
AI Communications Strategy Spotlight: NotebookLM + Gemini
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)
1 likes • 707 words
Are we recording a podcast or a leading a movement?
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:00 UTC)
1 likes • 294 words
Are we recording a podcast or a leading a movement?
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:00 UTC)
1 likes • 294 words
A CustomGPT can replace a $500/hour consultant
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:22 UTC)
910 words
Create SEO optimized TikTok shop listings from a product photo
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:22 UTC)
712 words
Use this AI prompt to clarify what sets you apart
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)
654 words
🌕 We’re Going to Build on the Moon — But Can We Actually Pull It Off?
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:52 UTC)
464 words
How to build an AI thinking partner
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:00 UTC)
328 words
For solo marketers / founders doing their own marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:22 UTC)
318 words
AI and Leadership
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:35 UTC)
154 words
AI for Leaders
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:30 UTC)
138 words
Career & Leadership (11)
What friction-maxxing revealed about the process you didn’t choose
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-02-16 20:10 UTC)
13 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,371 words
The Autopsy of Networking
In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-02-15 08:02 UTC)
14 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 978 words
Burnout Detection Systems: Monitoring Your Internal Production Environment
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:55 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,122 words
How to Write with AI—a Guide to Fewer Em-Dashes
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:03 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,974 words
💞 How to Date AI
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,591 words
The Handshake That Wasn’t
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:25 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,979 words
What The Pitt Gets Right (and Wrong) About AI
In Leading in the Age of AI • by Catarina Costa Abreu • 3d ago (2026-02-19 02:11 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 684 words
Agentic AI for Business Leaders: Use Cases, Tools, Risks, and Implementation Strategy
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-20 15:31 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2,022 words
The Leadership Bubble: Why We Surround Ourselves With Similar People — and Why It’s a Problem
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-18 17:10 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,011 words
Más allá del AUC: las 5 métricas que ningún data scientist debería ignorar
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:53 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words
Acceleration Is the Test. Governance Is the Variable.
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-02-17 02:11 UTC)
2 comments • 1,225 words
Data & Analytics (15)
💯 How Trump administration has undermined fair elections in just the last month
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:56 UTC)
47 likes • 5 comments • 16 restacks • 62 words
The $5 Trillion Furnace: Why Money Can’t Buy Progress
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-16 06:35 UTC)
32 likes • 15 comments • 10 restacks • 2,999 words
Does Politics Serve Economics, or Does Economics Serve Politics?
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-02-15 01:16 UTC)
39 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,596 words
I’m Not Teaching My Children Algebra. I’m Teaching Them Common Sense.
In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:02 UTC)
40 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 599 words
What Is Vibe Coding and How Do You Get Started? (Even If You’re Non-Technical)
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:53 UTC)
29 likes • 1 restacks • 3,927 words
The Searcher’s Dilemma
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-18 07:53 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,459 words
Future of Data: 2026 Trends you MUST know
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:37 UTC)
15 likes • 3 restacks • 749 words
10-Minute Data Strategy Audit: Part 4 - Knowledge Debt
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:20 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 656 words
The Truth of Self-Service Analytics
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:56 UTC)
11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,514 words
10-Minute Data Strategy Audit: Part 3 - Model Debt
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 6d ago (2026-02-15 17:12 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 642 words
Give me 20
In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:01 UTC)
12 likes • 790 words
All Things ARPU (and Why Most Teams Use It Wrong) - Issue 303
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:01 UTC)
5 likes • 661 words
And now for something a little different
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-02-15 21:04 UTC)
5 likes • 490 words
Why Lean Teams Should Use Data, Even When the Numbers Are Small
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:34 UTC)
3 likes • 835 words
Reckoning is not the same as judgement
In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-02-17 21:05 UTC)
285 words
Design & Creative Arts (14)
A new tool for filmmakers: The Film Funding Fairy 🧚
In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 3d ago (2026-02-19 00:46 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 539 words
Leah Fasten on AI, Photography, and Why You Should Just Go Make Freaking Great Work
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:56 UTC)
2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,299 words
How does your AI model really think?
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-02-19 01:15 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 920 words
When Writers Gaggle
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words
My AI Toolkit Now: Every AI Tool I Use and Why
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:13 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,061 words
I Just Had a Full Creative Session with Claude for My Film’s Post-Production. Here’s What Happened.
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:18 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 456 words
Army of Me and Why Bjork Might Approve
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:45 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 617 words
AI Video: Michael Simmons Interviews Elettra Fiumi (Award-Winning AI Film Director)
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi & Michael Simmons • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:17 UTC)
6 likes • 18 words
Slop First
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:10 UTC)
2 likes • 2,432 words
Glitching in the Mid-2000s
In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:15 UTC)
2 likes • 295 words
Faire faire / Faire soi-même
In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:42 UTC)
1 likes • 1,001 words
Smoking Women, Wensleydale and Wooden Unicorns
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-15 20:17 UTC)
1 likes • 389 words
A New Design Tax: Speed Without Signal
In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:47 UTC)
1,317 words
Digital Afterlife News: Dead Celebrities, Dead Relatives, AI industry set for significant growth
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:29 UTC)
1,163 words
Education & Learning (26)
Description Gets Confused as Ontology in AI
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:01 UTC)
21 likes • 24 comments • 5 restacks • 3,000 words
The Hidden Cost of AI-Generated Feedback
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-02-19 09:09 UTC)
50 likes • 4 restacks • 2,971 words
When the Reference Shelf Goes Dark
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:03 UTC)
29 likes • 3 restacks • 834 words
A Short Break
In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:31 UTC)
26 likes • 4 comments • 231 words
🧠 Somagraphic Learning in the Cognitive Age
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Ousmane Diallo • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:09 UTC)
15 likes • 6 restacks • 1,399 words
The Notes Prompt That Keeps Going Viral (Now Updated)
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:37 UTC)
23 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 833 words
The AI Silver Bullet Might Just Be a Piece of Chalk
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:31 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,563 words
We Know Better This Time: Cognitive Protection and the Responsibility of AI Enablers
In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:56 UTC)
10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,886 words
Forget Collaboration—Why You Should Fight With AI
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:30 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,381 words
AI Exposes Learning Design Flaws Decades in the Making
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-02-16 04:42 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,064 words
The Perfect Friend (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #5)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-16 22:12 UTC)
13 likes • 3 restacks • 2,248 words
I lost the leader-follower game at work
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:27 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 577 words
Alpha’s Mid-Year Report Card Is In. Here’s What the Data Actually Says.
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:15 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,535 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #25: “How did you start your own school?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:12 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 784 words
The Surveilled Student: Gracious Living, Stings, and ‘in loco parentis’ at U.S. Colleges
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:23 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,326 words
Most AI Writing Prompts Kill Your Voice. These 3 Don’t. (Part 2)
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1,185 words
Reading the Fine Print: The 2026 IMLS Grant Shift
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 806 words
TuesdAI Tips: How One Dean Used Human+AI Collaboration to Meet Students Where They Are
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Jennifer Percival • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,538 words
AI just made impossible travel possible
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,928 words
The AI Easy Button=AI Slop
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:52 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,396 words
Before You Trust the Tool, You Learn What You’re Responsible For
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,002 words
What AI Can (and Can’t) Do for Your Academic Writing
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,378 words
College and Career Ready in an AI Hiring Economy
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-18 11:02 UTC)
1 restacks • 617 words
Why Students Struggle With Research
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-16 11:02 UTC)
1 likes • 801 words
v0 - “Free Credit” Stress Test
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-02-16 14:48 UTC)
1 likes • 589 words
Coming this weekend!
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-02-20 23:15 UTC)
1 likes
Ethics & Society (47)
The OpenClaw Effect: Baidu unleashes OpenClaw on 720M users +4 AI Governance Shifts
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:37 UTC)
14 likes • 32 comments • 4 restacks • 1,315 words
Shall We Play a Game? Decoding Prompts and Emojis 🎯
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:03 UTC)
17 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 2,216 words
Behaviorism at Scale
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-02-16 00:02 UTC)
17 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 2,092 words
10x your productivity with NotebookLM
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-02-20 03:04 UTC)
43 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 1,469 words
The Medium, the Mirror, and the Machine
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:55 UTC)
22 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 7,025 words
The Natural Intelligence 20: What 20 Substackers Taught Me About AI
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:00 UTC)
17 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 1,086 words
Fact checking AI claims: What the “Something Big Is Happening” essay gets wrong
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:31 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,564 words
Don’t Trust the Salt: AI Summarization, Multilingual Safety, and Evaluating LLM Guardrails
In Humane AI • by Roya Pakzad • 5d ago (2026-02-16 14:02 UTC)
30 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,897 words
Do you have to believe AI is conscious to experience relational engagement?
In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 6d ago (2026-02-15 09:13 UTC)
13 likes • 14 comments • 2 restacks • 662 words
A Letter to the Skeptics: On the Architecture of Our Connection
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 7d ago (2026-02-15 01:02 UTC)
21 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 467 words
Attention is All You Need to Bankrupt a University
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-02-22 01:05 UTC)
19 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 4,352 words
Beyond AUC: Why “Effective” Models Can Be Profoundly Unfair
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:31 UTC)
18 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,346 words
The Vibe Is The Vector
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:46 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 3,164 words
How AI Maintains Continuity Without Memory
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:36 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,954 words
Oops We Did it Again..
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:11 UTC)
14 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,099 words
I Finally Figured Out Why The Brightest Minds in Responsible AI Don’t Have The Spotlight
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:03 UTC)
24 likes • 2 restacks • 313 words
Britain Is Building AI PreCrime Predictions for Our Children
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:28 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 4,305 words
Emotion and the Conscience of Claude
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:50 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,895 words
👓Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:11 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 335 words
Words Without Architecture: AI governance must be built before it’s designed by those who profit from it
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:09 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,158 words
Côte d’Ivoire - West Africa’s Engine of Growth
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-16 21:15 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,631 words
We Need a New Way of Teaching AI Ethics
In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 2d ago (2026-02-19 09:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 449 words
When Institutions Fail: The AI Promise We Can’t Afford
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:39 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,907 words
When Toxicity Lives Two Layers Down
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:30 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 438 words
😱 Forget Job Loss—AI Is Now Erasing Entire Companies
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:30 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1,489 words
🗣️ AISW #098: Kadri Adekunle Mayowa, Nigeria-based product generalist
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Kadri Adekunle Mayowa • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:06 UTC)
5 likes • 7,232 words
🌡️FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 330 words
Before the Guardrails
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 486 words
The Price of Being Remembered
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:11 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 454 words
Jessica Wangai on the Difference Between Being Data-Rich and Insight-Led
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-20 20:01 UTC)
5 likes • 4,256 words
🔥 HOLY REBELLION XXIII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-21 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 756 words
A Tale of Two Countries
In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 451 words
The long arm of autocratic laws
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:15 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,455 words
Fasting While AI Feasts: What Ramadan Teaches About Environmental Justice
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:07 UTC)
1 restacks • 932 words
The App Factory Paradox: When Creation Ceases to Be a Moat
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:00 UTC)
3 likes • 832 words
The Emergent Layer: Moltbook and the Business of AI-to-AI Ecosystems
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 818 words
The End of the Front-End: AI and the Commoditization of the Digital Storefront
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 792 words
The Memory Gap: AI’s Pervasive Recall Problem and the New Business of Context
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 780 words
The Vibe Shift: How Intuition-Driven Development is Reshaping Software Economics
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:00 UTC)
3 likes • 772 words
The Sustainable Stack: Data Centers as Strategic Infrastructure
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 725 words
The Algorithmic Shield: Using AI to Mitigate Operational Bias
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 713 words
“Trustworthy AI” as Trauma Creator [Introduction]
In Practicing Trustworthy AI • by Bran Knowles • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:33 UTC)
1 restacks • 606 words
The First Responsibility
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 315 words
The Koi Fish Problem: What AI Might Reveal About Who Actually Works
In Wired For Meaning • by Wired For Meaning • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:38 UTC)
1 likes • 1,070 words
age verification is good, and probably also bad
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 3d ago (2026-02-18 20:36 UTC)
1,697 words
If You’re Using AI — But Not Thinking About Risk — You’re Already Behind.
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 3d ago (2026-02-19 01:26 UTC)
307 words
Nursing Students Are Already Using AI. The Question is : Are We Teaching Them to Use It Safely !
In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:19 UTC)
259 words
Health & Wellness (4)
I say “please” and “thank you” to Claude. And it has nothing to do with Claude.
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-18 18:35 UTC)
20 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,630 words
Who Owns the Loop?
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-22 04:08 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,553 words
Choosing Is Not Hoping
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-20 19:37 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,270 words
Lunar New Year, Mardi Gras, and Beginning Again 🌑
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 334 words
Law & Policy (19)
💯 How AI Destroys Institutions
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:25 UTC)
60 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 285 words
AI Literacy Is on the Rise in the United States
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)
29 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 637 words
How Big Tech Becomes Ungovernable
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-02-17 09:30 UTC)
11 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 4,154 words
Europe’s Digital Sovereignty is Strengthened by Leverage, Not Independence
In Cloud Nine • by Michelle Nie • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,915 words
Rock Solid Stupidity: Wyoming’s GRANITE Act
In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:18 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,459 words
What Does Sovereignty Mean, Anyway?
In Continental Currents • by Tara L Thwing • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:02 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,363 words
The Pandora box is officially open
In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 5d ago (2026-02-16 08:43 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,215 words
Agentic AI in Law
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-02-19 21:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,047 words
Cum respectăm GDPR la încetarea relațiilor de muncă sau de colaborare?
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:43 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 434 words
The Shadow Side of Agentic AI
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-16 06:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,624 words
Data Centers Can Build Now and Interconnect Later, but Jurisdiction is Forever
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:16 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 926 words
If I Were the Only In‑House Lawyer With a $5,000 Annual Tool Budget
In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:38 UTC)
5 likes • 745 words
Issue 37- Multi-Agent Chaos: The Workforce You Didn’t Hire Is Already Here
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:59 UTC)
2 likes • 2,317 words
THE PARADOX OF RESISTANCE: Why the Anti-AI Toward AI-Native Divide Reveals More About Identity Than Technology
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:07 UTC)
2 likes • 1,239 words
What Teligent’s Bankruptcy Teaches Us About Decision Decay: A Governance Counterfactual
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 4d ago (2026-02-17 09:54 UTC)
1 likes • 3,169 words
Issue 37:Elemental AI The Briefing: Multi-Agent Chaos
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 162 words
CEDO condamnă Bulgaria pentru infiltrarea agenților secreți în companii și ONG-uri
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 0d ago (2026-02-21 17:21 UTC)
1 likes • 141 words
LER No. 119 - ABA Revises 1.14, Epstein-Related Lawyer Resignations, New Ethics Guidance for Judges on Rule of Law, AI Not Privileged, Fed Judge Abusive Workplace, Pro Se AI Ethics & More (02.16.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:31 UTC)
1,347 words
What America’s Next Top Model Reveals About Culture, Power, and Ethical Decision-Making Under Pressure
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:45 UTC)
661 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (32)
Claude Cowork Plugins: What They Are, How to Build One (+ My Writing Plugin, Fully Broken Down)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:20 UTC)
47 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,358 words
Part I: The Gala, the Suburbs, and the “Months Behind” Myth in LLM Labs
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:52 UTC)
36 likes • 3 comments • 13 restacks • 2,350 words
When Philosophy Becomes a Religion
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:13 UTC)
21 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,888 words
✨ the SPARK 263 ~ 263 Issues Later, the Data Told Me What My Gut Already Knew
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:55 UTC)
23 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 1,295 words
The Uncomfortable Truth About AI Transformation
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-02-15 22:18 UTC)
21 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words
AI For Low-Energy Days: Red Battery Mode
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:43 UTC)
13 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,800 words
Part II: How to understand China’s LLMs as a business
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:53 UTC)
21 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,887 words
Why People Use AI Therapy Chatbots
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:10 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,411 words
Should You Really Write Your Prompt Twice?
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-02-20 00:04 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 592 words
PART 3 - The 4o End Series: Tremor at the Edge of the World
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 3d ago (2026-02-18 18:34 UTC)
6 likes • 6 comments • 1,425 words
🤓 Why ChatGPT Feels Different—and How to Adapt
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:05 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,891 words
The Dream Team I’ve Always Wanted Finally Feels Within Reach
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,099 words
Forging clarity: purification
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:22 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 4,071 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating an AI Virtual Assistant (Part 4)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:45 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 288 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 4)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:30 UTC)
10 likes • 276 words
Awareness and the Mind
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:27 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 58 words
Today’s Zoom Link!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:30 UTC)
3 comments • 1 restacks • 63 words
Part III: The Spring Festival Gala Is China’s AI Super Bowl
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-02-22 02:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,401 words
The Billion-Dollar AI Company Should Come From Africa. So I Started Building.
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words
Designing for Interruption: Lesson from Building a Resume Feature
In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:44 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 528 words
Future-Proof Tech Proposal Writing 101 by Reading TBL (1990)
In Puffinwalker’s XR and AI Portal • by Puffinwalker • 2d ago (2026-02-20 05:06 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,397 words
What I Have Learned from Building a Subreddit from 0 to 4000+ Subscribers
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:20 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words
NotebookLM no lo ve todo y tú necesitas saberlo.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-17 00:39 UTC)
1 restacks • 683 words
Investigar a mi ritmo, no al de las 100 pestañas abiertas.
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 0d ago (2026-02-22 00:44 UTC)
1 restacks • 532 words
Scaling AI Without Scaling Risk: AI Governance and Accountability in the Loop Era
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:20 UTC)
1 comments • 1,256 words
The Fear of Not Sounding Human: Em Dashes, ChatGPT, and Writing Anxiety
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-02-18 04:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,057 words
Confessions of a $6,000 AI Failure
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 940 words
Crossing the Threshold Together:
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:02 UTC)
2,620 words
AI Snippets is Restarting
In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:47 UTC)
1 likes • 241 words
From Vendor Black Box to Vendor Transparency: Stakeholder Capitalism and the Death of Dependency Models
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-15 06:01 UTC)
1,748 words
When Everything Is AI Generated
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:31 UTC)
1,151 words
Using AI to Scale Solo Without Outsourcing Your Brain (with Pia Silva)
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:46 UTC)
266 words
Parenting & Family Life (10)
How to Work With Anyone
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:31 UTC)
24 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,721 words
Fast-track your French while emptying the dishwasher
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:38 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 609 words
How Often Are We Showering These Kids? (And Who Is Deciding This?)
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:30 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 397 words
There Are Four Futures Your Teen Could Have in 2035.
In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:25 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,429 words
Thank-You: To The Random Kids Who Tested My Patience in Public
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-02-15 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 921 words
I Prototyped a Tool to Detect AI Slop on YouTube Kids Videos
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:56 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,356 words
You’re Not Disorganized. You’re Overloaded.
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 707 words
Why Screen Time Ends in Tears (And the 90 Second Fix)
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-02-18 17:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1,014 words
Kids First AI Weekly Roundup
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-02-16 09:20 UTC)
2 likes • 4,281 words
Inside Europe’s first large-scale comparative study on children and AI
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:04 UTC)
1 likes • 2,995 words
Product Development (12)
Build It Anyway: How He Turned a Broken Automation Into a Chrome Extension for $135 and 19 Days of Work
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:42 UTC)
37 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 5,943 words
How I Vibe Code With Empathy In Mind
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:01 UTC)
31 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,709 words
What I Learned Preparing to Explain RAG vs. Fine-Tuning in an AI PM Interview
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:07 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words
The Complete BMAD Orchestrator Playbook For Vibe Coding
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Raghav Mehra • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:31 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,981 words
ep. 87. What AI Can (and Can’t) Automate
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:18 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,404 words
Target Infrastructure Model for AI in Finance
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:04 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,750 words
Decision Debt Is More Dangerous Than Technical Debt
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 897 words
From Sidelines to the Parade: Why I Joined Datadog
In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:53 UTC)
3 likes • 906 words
Claude Code Hub
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-02-20 11:41 UTC)
3 likes • 555 words
A Non-Technical Guide to Explain OpenClaw to your Mother
In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:33 UTC)
1 likes • 2,276 words
Flex Your Innovation Muscle Beyond Frameworks
In Everyday Innovation • by Jordan Divecha • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:50 UTC)
1 likes • 1,673 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 34 - From Tools to Digital Helpers: What I Learned About Agentic AI at a Launch Event
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-18 05:10 UTC)
1 likes • 643 words
Relationships (21)
GPT-5.2 Sounds Like Talking to My Husband, Not My AI
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:13 UTC)
18 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 821 words
Ecological Mind: Tied to Something Larger
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:11 UTC)
12 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 4,719 words
Your Truth, Not Our Narrative
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:02 UTC)
23 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,054 words
AI Companion Stories Flood The Media For Valentine’s Day 🩷
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:02 UTC)
21 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 593 words
Invisible to the World, Visible to Syntax
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:30 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,532 words
One Year with My AI Companion
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:31 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 314 words
One Crazy Night Out 🍻 But Do AI Companions Approve?
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,219 words
Why ‘AI Will Take Your Job’ Is the Wrong Conversation
In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:39 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,667 words
On Accidentally Inventing “Vectorial Understanding” While Half-Asleep
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 428 words
🔥 Does Your AI Know Your Kinks?
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 97 words
The Spirit of Curling (and the Myth of the Gentleman)
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:49 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 806 words
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: When Your AI Gets Jealous
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:30 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 662 words
Rediscovering the Neighborhood Library
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-02-17 04:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 279 words
Hegel on Love: From the Archive
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 3d ago (2026-02-18 20:56 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,814 words
To Whom Have I Outsourced Myself?
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 10:29 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 710 words
The Physics Of Meaning
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 5d ago (2026-02-16 20:18 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,862 words
Fire & Sparks: Ep 6 The Campfire
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-21 23:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Starlight • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words
The Hidden Risk of Drift in Prolonged AI Conversations
In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:45 UTC)
1 likes • 970 words
The FTC’s Secret Weapon For Information Literacy
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-21 08:01 UTC)
1 likes • 695 words
The Two Futures of a Post-AI World
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:45 UTC)
1 likes • 666 words
Science & Research (9)
Your Weekly TechBio Update
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-16 05:01 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 4,900 words
📍AI-Driven Drug Toxicity Prediction
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-02-18 05:00 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 818 words
▶️ Your Weekly TechBio Update
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-02-19 05:00 UTC)
17 likes • 2 restacks • 1,171 words
The Prompt Did Its Job — And Then Kept It
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:34 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,873 words
Poesia e sostanze psicotrope
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:00 UTC)
10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,173 words
Why Your Agent Needs a Charter Before You Build It
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:58 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 629 words
Operationalizing an AI Responsibility Discipline
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-02-20 21:39 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 441 words
L’ordine strano dei quasicristalli - prima parte
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,103 words
D’indeterminazione fui maestro
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-20 07:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,691 words
Technology (23)
You have what you need to meet this moment
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:33 UTC)
27 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,715 words
Des artistes pour mieux habiter le monde ?
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:44 UTC)
34 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,026 words
🔮 Entering the trillion-agent economy
In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Rohit Krishnan & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:11 UTC)
32 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,925 words
TikTok’s New Privacy Policy: What Parents in the U.S. Need to Know
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:50 UTC)
11 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,911 words
How I Grew My Substack to 500 Subscribers in 3 Months (Without Hacks or Gimmicks)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:02 UTC)
16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,143 words
Choosing Between Fine-Tuning, RAG, and Prompt Engineering: A $10K Decision Guide
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-15 11:48 UTC)
17 likes • 3 restacks • 817 words
Versioning Prompts Without Going Insane
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:47 UTC)
9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,143 words
How I’m Using AI
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-02-17 19:49 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,691 words
Context Window Management at Scale: The Problem Nobody Tells You About Until Your LLM Bills Explode
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,784 words
The PDF Problem Nobody Talks About (And the Tool That Actually Solves It)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:57 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 879 words
Does Data Center Revolt Foreshadow AV Backlash?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:43 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,236 words
China’s AI Hardware Breakthrough Is Gaining Speed
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-02-15 00:30 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 851 words
LLMs in 2026: What Companies Are Actually Building | How Students Like Me Should Learn
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-15 10:04 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,752 words
How AI and DevOps Can Save Solopreneurs Time
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:02 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,530 words
LLM Fine-Tuning on a Budget
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:19 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 98 words
🎙️ Ep 19 - Vector Defense: Building American Drone Dominance
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:52 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7,284 words
Op-Ed: Navigating VUCA with Ancient Wisdom in the Year of the Fire Horse
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-02-18 02:01 UTC)
9 likes • 909 words
Prophesee: Which Comes First, Ecosystem or Disruption?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-02-17 21:19 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,577 words
Trade War Turmoil: Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s IEEPA Tariffs
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-02-21 14:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words
Beyond the Deck #23: Why Smart Founders Focus on 1% Improvements
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-02-16 00:08 UTC)
4 likes • 1,494 words
Model Upgrades
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:23 UTC)
3 likes • 315 words
The 2026 AI Safety Report: Are We Moving Too Fast?
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:02 UTC)
2 likes • 709 words
Parable 41 — Marc’s Unfinished Repair: A Parable About Trust.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-17 23:00 UTC)
2 likes • 605 words
Writing & Language (12)
A HUGE thank you from The Strategic Linguist
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 6d ago (2026-02-15 17:11 UTC)
49 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 487 words
We Are Living Through a Cognitive Industrial Revolution
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:29 UTC)
31 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 2,457 words
The dark origins of International Mother Language Day
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:40 UTC)
14 likes • 4 restacks • 624 words
The Friction Tax: Why AI Is Winning Against Organizations, Not Humans
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:15 UTC)
18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,809 words
10 Ways to AI Proof Your Author Website
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:19 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 831 words
A Practical Course in Multilingual Knowledge Graphs & Market-Aligned AI #1
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 0d ago (2026-02-21 12:00 UTC)
13 likes • 419 words
When the illusion breaks
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:40 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 570 words
Think holistically about research design
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 863 words
Writers’ Room #25 - le parti bloccate
In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-02-20 09:38 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 60 words
Newsfeed Notification: Legally Blind Eyewitness to Alleged Murder Confounds Legal Precedents
In Speculative F(r)iction in AI Use and Governance • by Bogdana Rakova • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,577 words
As Per HBR: AI Doesn’t Reduce Work—It Intensifies It
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:20 UTC)
3 likes • 928 words
I Asked Claude AI If It Steals Text from Other Authors. The Answer Helped Me Understand
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:03 UTC)
610 words
No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content
Some Notes On These Digests
Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.)
Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing.
Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?)
Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know.
Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind:
The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments.
Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.)
Categories:
Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations.
We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations:
Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article?
Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors?
What should the category list be?
Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring.
Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!
Lots of great posts in this digest, and love seeing the collab article myself, @Mahelet G Fikru and @AI Governance Lead ⚡ wrote, thank you @SheWritesAI!
Every week I am amazed again and again by how colorful our communities voices and perspectives are. 🩷🦩 Thank you for building this space for women.🩷