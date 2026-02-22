Here’s our latest digest of articles written by SheWritesAI directory members. Check it out and let us know what you think! (This article is quite long; if it doesn’t all fit in your email client, click here to read digests online.) To receive these digests automatically each week, subscribe to SheWritesAI (free):

Newsletter Digest

Sunday, February 22, 2026

4 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 357 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 643 newsletters

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (4)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Karo (Product with Attitude) • 6d ago (2026-02-15 10:05 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 74 likes • 53 comments • 15 restacks • 922 words

Summary: We gave all three models the same eight prompts. You see the outputs, but not which model wrote what. Vote on which you prefer, and let’s settle th...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:06 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 72 likes • 39 comments • 12 restacks • 1,921 words

Summary: Build with Attitude #4: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:02 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 22 likes • 24 comments • 8 restacks • 2,288 words

Summary: Brand evolution is inevitable, even for established Substacks. What rebranding with a paying audience means in terms of risk and strategic alignment.



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot & Mahelet G Fikru & AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:53 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 20 likes • 10 comments • 11 restacks • 3,103 words

Summary: Kristina Kroot is a human-centered AI advocate and brand and communications strategist.



Featured Articles (10)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:05 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 454 likes • 35 comments • 137 restacks • 4,182 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A reading list for when more information makes things worse.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:16 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 127 likes • 36 comments • 23 restacks • 1,575 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Stop asking which AI is best. Start asking what it was built to do, for whom, and at whose expense. A guide to critical AI literacy through product...



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:49 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 70 likes • 57 comments • 19 restacks • 3,080 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The four cognitive traps AI sets when you’re learning and the Claude Projects system I built with spaced repetition and a teaching loop that won’t ...



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:29 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 79 likes • 9 comments • 38 restacks • 3,224 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A guide to evaluating information sources in the AI age.



In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:22 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 109 likes • 11 comments • 27 restacks • 1,071 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: An explanation of where we are, how we got here and what we can do



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:01 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 77 likes • 45 comments • 14 restacks • 1,501 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Most platforms reward guru energy by design. Substack made six choices that prevent it.



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:52 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 96 likes • 23 comments • 17 restacks • 5,044 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Difficulty levels, time estimates, and the exact first prompt for each one — whether you’ve never opened a terminal or you’re ready for your fifth ...



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:31 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 40 likes • 44 comments • 15 restacks • 1,790 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: An honest debrief of my first three months on Substack. What made the channel grow. What didn’t. And what I’m doing next.



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & ToxSec • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:56 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 53 likes • 22 comments • 16 restacks • 2,009 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why Agentic AI Has Become CISOs’ Top Security Concern



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 1d ago (2026-02-20 10:03 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 43 likes • 26 comments • 12 restacks • 2,008 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: I created the same carousel two ways, once with CarouselBot and once with a free Claude skill I built. Which worked better?



Wildcard Picks (10)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-02-15 06:10 UTC)

Category: Technology • 32 likes • 14 comments • 14 restacks • 5,465 words

Summary: I am an AI realist, not a skeptic.



In Modern Mom Playbook • by Anastasia | ModernMomPlaybook • 4d ago (2026-02-17 23:51 UTC)

Category: Parenting & Family Life • 32 likes • 9 comments • 13 restacks • 2,222 words

Summary: You wouldn’t hand a stranger the keys to your house, your car, and your phone all at once. So why would you do that with AI?



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:30 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 23 likes • 19 comments • 9 restacks • 473 words

Summary: Accents and Bollywood



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:03 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 22 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 1,195 words

Summary: Only now he’s Michael, not Sonny



In AI & Platform Product Management • by Poojitha Marreddy • 5d ago (2026-02-16 16:00 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 16 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 803 words

Summary: Platform vs. owned agent, build vs. buy



In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:19 UTC)

Category: Health & Wellness • 16 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 626 words

Summary: The Quiet Mismatch Between What Medicine Knows — and What It Applies



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d'Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:15 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 15 likes • 6 restacks • 4,124 words

Summary: How AI Labs are pivoting from models to platforms, and what It means for the Enterprise AI race.



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-20 10:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 1,383 words

Summary: How I’m building a system that writes first drafts in my voice without sounding like AI.



In Natalie Monbiot • by Natalie Monbiot • 5d ago (2026-02-16 18:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 9 likes • 9 comments • 1 restacks • 839 words

Summary: Using AI at work feels like being addicted to our phones and social media feeds, but with higher cognitive load, more switching, and the weight of ...



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-20 11:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 23 likes • 86 words

Summary: 2/20/26 - Timely updates. Curated for educators. Delivered to your inbox



AI & ML Techniques (32)

In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 6d ago (2026-02-15 23:08 UTC)

20 likes • 8 comments • 10 restacks • 4,525 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)

13 likes • 10 comments • 1 restacks • 1,006 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:11 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 3 words



In AI Unpacked • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-16 10:15 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 996 words



In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:54 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 5,990 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:33 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:57 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:04 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words



In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika • 1d ago (2026-02-20 18:36 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 530 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:51 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:28 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-02-15 00:20 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 860 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty & Kislay Parashar • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:28 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 728 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 01:51 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:51 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 419 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-19 02:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 17 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-20 23:09 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-22 01:29 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 01:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 02:11 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:54 UTC)

1 restacks • 819 words



In LogicalFlo • by LogicalFlo • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:54 UTC)

1 restacks • 692 words



In Agentic AI News • by Agentic AI News & Annika • 0d ago (2026-02-21 19:04 UTC)

3 likes • 424 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-20 01:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 2 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:39 UTC)

2 likes • 1,621 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:57 UTC)

2 likes • 7 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:24 UTC)

1 likes • 1,076 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:39 UTC)

1 likes • 50 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-17 02:07 UTC)

1 likes • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-15 23:03 UTC)

1 likes • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:19 UTC)

3 words



Business & Strategy (46)

In How to Boss AI • by Anna | How to Boss AI • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:57 UTC)

37 likes • 19 comments • 11 restacks • 1,816 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 6d ago (2026-02-16 01:24 UTC)

19 likes • 11 comments • 6 restacks • 1,068 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 1d ago (2026-02-21 01:07 UTC)

17 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 2,198 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:01 UTC)

29 likes • 4 restacks • 230 words



In The Playbook • by The Human Playbook • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:21 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 1,327 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)

18 likes • 5 restacks • 535 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 5d ago (2026-02-16 10:44 UTC)

17 likes • 3 restacks • 1,562 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:43 UTC)

16 likes • 3 restacks • 800 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:46 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 675 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-02-16 18:08 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,141 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:31 UTC)

3 likes • 5 restacks • 417 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-02-20 21:39 UTC)

13 likes • 1 restacks • 2,046 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 0d ago (2026-02-21 12:43 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 384 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:40 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 3,026 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:05 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,032 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:35 UTC)

13 likes • 1,342 words



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 2d ago (2026-02-19 18:13 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 1,049 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:30 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,353 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 4d ago (2026-02-17 06:00 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 1,939 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-02-21 21:07 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 383 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:05 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 366 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 7d ago (2026-02-15 02:32 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 178 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:40 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,764 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 18:19 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,020 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 453 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:30 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 990 words



In The Business of Change • by Margie Chiu • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:41 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 908 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:12 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 739 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1,433 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,251 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:58 UTC)

2 likes • 3,012 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,794 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-20 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 982 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 829 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 742 words



In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)

1 likes • 707 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:00 UTC)

1 likes • 294 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:00 UTC)

1 likes • 294 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:22 UTC)

910 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:22 UTC)

712 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)

654 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:52 UTC)

464 words



In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:00 UTC)

328 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:22 UTC)

318 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:35 UTC)

154 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:30 UTC)

138 words



Career & Leadership (11)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-02-16 20:10 UTC)

13 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 2,371 words



In human logic by futureprooflucy • by human logic by futureprooflucy • 6d ago (2026-02-15 08:02 UTC)

14 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 978 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:55 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,122 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:03 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,974 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,591 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:25 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,979 words



In Leading in the Age of AI • by Catarina Costa Abreu • 3d ago (2026-02-19 02:11 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 684 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-20 15:31 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2,022 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-18 17:10 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,011 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:53 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,427 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-02-17 02:11 UTC)

2 comments • 1,225 words



Data & Analytics (15)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:56 UTC)

47 likes • 5 comments • 16 restacks • 62 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-16 06:35 UTC)

32 likes • 15 comments • 10 restacks • 2,999 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 7d ago (2026-02-15 01:16 UTC)

39 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,596 words



In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:02 UTC)

40 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 599 words



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:53 UTC)

29 likes • 1 restacks • 3,927 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-18 07:53 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,459 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:37 UTC)

15 likes • 3 restacks • 749 words



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:20 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 656 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:56 UTC)

11 likes • 2 restacks • 1,514 words



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 6d ago (2026-02-15 17:12 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 642 words



In The Plot • by Evelina Parrou • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:01 UTC)

12 likes • 790 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:01 UTC)

5 likes • 661 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 6d ago (2026-02-15 21:04 UTC)

5 likes • 490 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:34 UTC)

3 likes • 835 words



In Data Runs Deep • by Kendra Vant • 4d ago (2026-02-17 21:05 UTC)

285 words



Design & Creative Arts (14)

In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 3d ago (2026-02-19 00:46 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1 restacks • 539 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:56 UTC)

2 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,299 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-02-19 01:15 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 920 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,116 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:13 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,061 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:18 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 456 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:45 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 617 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi & Michael Simmons • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:17 UTC)

6 likes • 18 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:10 UTC)

2 likes • 2,432 words



In Okay, Unscripted! • by Leah Fasten • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:15 UTC)

2 likes • 295 words



In Squirrel Brain, Chickadee Soul • by Amanda Jeanne • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:42 UTC)

1 likes • 1,001 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-15 20:17 UTC)

1 likes • 389 words



In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:47 UTC)

1,317 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:29 UTC)

1,163 words



Education & Learning (26)

In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:01 UTC)

21 likes • 24 comments • 5 restacks • 3,000 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-02-19 09:09 UTC)

50 likes • 4 restacks • 2,971 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:03 UTC)

29 likes • 3 restacks • 834 words



In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:31 UTC)

26 likes • 4 comments • 231 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI & Ousmane Diallo • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:09 UTC)

15 likes • 6 restacks • 1,399 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:37 UTC)

23 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 833 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:31 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 1,563 words



In The Bloom Shift • by Valerie Ehrlich, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 23:56 UTC)

10 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 2,886 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:30 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,381 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-02-16 04:42 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,064 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-16 22:12 UTC)

13 likes • 3 restacks • 2,248 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:27 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 577 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:15 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 2,535 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:12 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 784 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:23 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,326 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,185 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 806 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Jennifer Percival • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,538 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,928 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:52 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,396 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,002 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,378 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-18 11:02 UTC)

1 restacks • 617 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-16 11:02 UTC)

1 likes • 801 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-02-16 14:48 UTC)

1 likes • 589 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-02-20 23:15 UTC)

1 likes



Ethics & Society (47)

In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:37 UTC)

14 likes • 32 comments • 4 restacks • 1,315 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:03 UTC)

17 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 2,216 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-02-16 00:02 UTC)

17 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 2,092 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 2d ago (2026-02-20 03:04 UTC)

43 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 1,469 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:55 UTC)

22 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 7,025 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:00 UTC)

17 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 1,086 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:31 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 8 restacks • 1,564 words



In Humane AI • by Roya Pakzad • 5d ago (2026-02-16 14:02 UTC)

30 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,897 words



In Francesca Cassini • by Francesca Cassini • 6d ago (2026-02-15 09:13 UTC)

13 likes • 14 comments • 2 restacks • 662 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 7d ago (2026-02-15 01:02 UTC)

21 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 467 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 0d ago (2026-02-22 01:05 UTC)

19 likes • 7 comments • 2 restacks • 4,352 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:31 UTC)

18 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 1,346 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:46 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 3,164 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:36 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 3,954 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:11 UTC)

14 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,099 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:03 UTC)

24 likes • 2 restacks • 313 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:28 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 4,305 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-02-21 15:50 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,895 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:11 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 335 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-02-20 22:09 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,158 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-16 21:15 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,631 words



In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 2d ago (2026-02-19 09:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 449 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:39 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 1,907 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:30 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 438 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:30 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1,489 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Kadri Adekunle Mayowa • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:06 UTC)

5 likes • 7,232 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 330 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 486 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:11 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 454 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-20 20:01 UTC)

5 likes • 4,256 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-21 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 756 words



In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 451 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:15 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,455 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 0d ago (2026-02-21 22:07 UTC)

1 restacks • 932 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:00 UTC)

3 likes • 832 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 818 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 792 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 780 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:00 UTC)

3 likes • 772 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 725 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 713 words



In Practicing Trustworthy AI • by Bran Knowles • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:33 UTC)

1 restacks • 606 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 315 words



In Wired For Meaning • by Wired For Meaning • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:38 UTC)

1 likes • 1,070 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 3d ago (2026-02-18 20:36 UTC)

1,697 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 3d ago (2026-02-19 01:26 UTC)

307 words



In Data Privacy to AI Ethics • by AI Code to Consciousness • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:19 UTC)

259 words



Health & Wellness (4)

In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-18 18:35 UTC)

20 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,630 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-22 04:08 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,553 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-20 19:37 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,270 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 334 words



Law & Policy (19)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:25 UTC)

60 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 285 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:31 UTC)

29 likes • 2 comments • 7 restacks • 637 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 4d ago (2026-02-17 09:30 UTC)

11 likes • 4 comments • 8 restacks • 4,154 words



In Cloud Nine • by Michelle Nie • 4d ago (2026-02-17 22:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,915 words



In Privacat Insights • by Privacat • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:18 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,459 words



In Continental Currents • by Tara L Thwing • 5d ago (2026-02-16 19:02 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 1,363 words



In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 5d ago (2026-02-16 08:43 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,215 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 2d ago (2026-02-19 21:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,047 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:43 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 434 words



In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-16 06:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,624 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:16 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 926 words



In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:38 UTC)

5 likes • 745 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:59 UTC)

2 likes • 2,317 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-02-19 12:07 UTC)

2 likes • 1,239 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 4d ago (2026-02-17 09:54 UTC)

1 likes • 3,169 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 2d ago (2026-02-19 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 162 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 0d ago (2026-02-21 17:21 UTC)

1 likes • 141 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:31 UTC)

1,347 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:45 UTC)

661 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (32)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:20 UTC)

47 likes • 4 comments • 9 restacks • 1,358 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:52 UTC)

36 likes • 3 comments • 13 restacks • 2,350 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:13 UTC)

21 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 1,888 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:55 UTC)

23 likes • 14 comments • 3 restacks • 1,295 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-02-15 22:18 UTC)

21 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 1,224 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-02-19 17:43 UTC)

13 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,800 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 1d ago (2026-02-20 08:53 UTC)

21 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 2,887 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:10 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,411 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 2d ago (2026-02-20 00:04 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 592 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 3d ago (2026-02-18 18:34 UTC)

6 likes • 6 comments • 1,425 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:05 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,891 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:22 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 2,099 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:22 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 4,071 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:45 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 288 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:30 UTC)

10 likes • 276 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:27 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 58 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:30 UTC)

3 comments • 1 restacks • 63 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 0d ago (2026-02-22 02:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,401 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,280 words



In Manahil Aamir • by Manahil Aamir • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:44 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 528 words



In Puffinwalker’s XR and AI Portal • by Puffinwalker • 2d ago (2026-02-20 05:06 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,397 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:20 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 559 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-17 00:39 UTC)

1 restacks • 683 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 0d ago (2026-02-22 00:44 UTC)

1 restacks • 532 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:20 UTC)

1 comments • 1,256 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-02-18 04:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,057 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 940 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:02 UTC)

2,620 words



In AI Snippets • by Sherry • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:47 UTC)

1 likes • 241 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-15 06:01 UTC)

1,748 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-02-17 14:31 UTC)

1,151 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:46 UTC)

266 words



Parenting & Family Life (10)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-20 16:31 UTC)

24 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,721 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:38 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 609 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-02-19 11:30 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 397 words



In How to Help Your Kids Succeed in the Age of AI • by Sofia Fenichell • 6d ago (2026-02-15 14:25 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,429 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-02-15 11:30 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 921 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 1d ago (2026-02-20 14:56 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,356 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-17 11:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 707 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-02-18 17:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1,014 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 5d ago (2026-02-16 09:20 UTC)

2 likes • 4,281 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:04 UTC)

1 likes • 2,995 words



Product Development (12)

In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Dheeraj Sharma • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:42 UTC)

37 likes • 11 comments • 5 restacks • 5,943 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-19 15:01 UTC)

31 likes • 8 comments • 8 restacks • 1,709 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-18 13:07 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,725 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Raghav Mehra • 4d ago (2026-02-17 15:31 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 2,981 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:18 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,404 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 3d ago (2026-02-18 14:04 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,750 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 897 words



In The Product Science Journal • by Holly Hester-Reilly • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:53 UTC)

3 likes • 906 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 1d ago (2026-02-20 11:41 UTC)

3 likes • 555 words



In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:33 UTC)

1 likes • 2,276 words



In Everyday Innovation • by Jordan Divecha • 3d ago (2026-02-18 21:50 UTC)

1 likes • 1,673 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-18 05:10 UTC)

1 likes • 643 words



Relationships (21)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-17 12:13 UTC)

18 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 821 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:11 UTC)

12 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 4,719 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-16 15:02 UTC)

23 likes • 2 comments • 5 restacks • 1,054 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-15 16:02 UTC)

21 likes • 7 comments • 1 restacks • 593 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:30 UTC)

13 likes • 4 restacks • 1,532 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:31 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 314 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-19 16:02 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,219 words



In Jade The Hooman • by Jade The Hooman • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:39 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,667 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 428 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 97 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 5d ago (2026-02-16 12:49 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 806 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-02-21 13:30 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 662 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 5d ago (2026-02-17 04:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 279 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 3d ago (2026-02-18 20:56 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,814 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 10:29 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 710 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 5d ago (2026-02-16 20:18 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,862 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-21 23:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 336 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Starlight • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 47 words



In The Psychology of AI • by Marlynn Wei, MD, JD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 16:45 UTC)

1 likes • 970 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-21 08:01 UTC)

1 likes • 695 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 5d ago (2026-02-16 17:45 UTC)

1 likes • 666 words



Science & Research (9)

In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-16 05:01 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 4,900 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-02-18 05:00 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 818 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 3d ago (2026-02-19 05:00 UTC)

17 likes • 2 restacks • 1,171 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:34 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,873 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:00 UTC)

10 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,173 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 2d ago (2026-02-19 19:58 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 629 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 1d ago (2026-02-20 21:39 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 441 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-02-17 07:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,103 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-20 07:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,691 words



Technology (23)

In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 19:33 UTC)

27 likes • 13 comments • 10 restacks • 1,715 words



In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-02-15 07:44 UTC)

34 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 1,026 words



In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Rohit Krishnan & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:11 UTC)

32 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,925 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-15 13:50 UTC)

11 likes • 6 comments • 4 restacks • 1,911 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-02-16 13:02 UTC)

16 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,143 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-15 11:48 UTC)

17 likes • 3 restacks • 817 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-20 13:47 UTC)

9 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,143 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray • 4d ago (2026-02-17 19:49 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,691 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-17 13:01 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,784 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-18 12:57 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 879 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-19 20:43 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,236 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 7d ago (2026-02-15 00:30 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 851 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-15 10:04 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 1,752 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:02 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,530 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 1d ago (2026-02-20 12:19 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 98 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 3d ago (2026-02-18 15:52 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7,284 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-02-18 02:01 UTC)

9 likes • 909 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 4d ago (2026-02-17 21:19 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,577 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-02-21 14:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 711 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 6d ago (2026-02-16 00:08 UTC)

4 likes • 1,494 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 3d ago (2026-02-18 22:23 UTC)

3 likes • 315 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-17 17:02 UTC)

2 likes • 709 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-17 23:00 UTC)

2 likes • 605 words



Writing & Language (12)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 6d ago (2026-02-15 17:11 UTC)

49 likes • 15 comments • 4 restacks • 487 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 6d ago (2026-02-15 15:29 UTC)

31 likes • 9 comments • 11 restacks • 2,457 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 0d ago (2026-02-21 10:40 UTC)

14 likes • 4 restacks • 624 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 2d ago (2026-02-19 13:15 UTC)

18 likes • 2 restacks • 2,809 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-17 20:19 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 831 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 0d ago (2026-02-21 12:00 UTC)

13 likes • 419 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 0d ago (2026-02-21 18:40 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 570 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 863 words



In Story Hacking • by Mafe de Baggis • 1d ago (2026-02-20 09:38 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 60 words



In Speculative F(r)iction in AI Use and Governance • by Bogdana Rakova • 3d ago (2026-02-18 10:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,577 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 1d ago (2026-02-20 17:20 UTC)

3 likes • 928 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-17 16:03 UTC)

610 words





Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

