Sunday, February 15, 2026

5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)

In UX + AI • by Ileana & Karo (Product with Attitude) & Elena | AI Product Leader & Just J • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:10 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 50 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 2,598 words

Summary: I asked 3 Product Managers how AI is changing design and product management roles.



In How to Boss AI • by Anna | How to Boss AI & Dallas Payne • 1d ago (2026-02-13 08:57 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 25 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,530 words

Summary: A conversation with Dallas Payne



In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:01 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 28 likes • 25 comments • 5 restacks • 2,047 words

Summary: Handwritten newsletters created the old-fashioned way. Making tasks inconvenient for our own good and discovering things about ourselves we didn’t ...



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by Manisha • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:45 UTC)

Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 24 comments • 6 restacks • 2,196 words

Summary: Visual branding with AI starts like building a brand with an agency. This is a real rebrand story about creative briefs, bad outputs, and why clari...



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Bonnie Marcus • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 7,015 words

Summary: Audio interview with USA-based executive coach and author Bonnie Marcus on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data a...



Featured Articles (10)

In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:16 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 508 likes • 170 comments • 100 restacks • 1,574 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: In 72 hours, ‘Clawbot’ forced OpenAI and Anthropic to panic-dump their IPO secrets and the market is already repricing everything.



In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:43 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 368 likes • 62 comments • 98 restacks • 2,958 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: a Washington DC scene report



In AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans • by Melanie Mitchell • 5d ago (2026-02-10 00:10 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 210 likes • 46 comments • 28 restacks • 1,963 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Today I had the bittersweet pleasure of participating in a symposium honoring the late philosopher Brian Cantwell Smith, a good friend whom I’d kno...



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 67 likes • 87 comments • 26 restacks • 3,380 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: What Happens When We Seek Real Connection in Performance Spaces



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:24 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 87 likes • 36 comments • 27 restacks • 4,351 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Complete guide to 36 Google AI tools in 2026. From Gemini to NotebookLM, Veo to Google AI Studio - with tutorials, tips, and practical use cases fo...



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-02-11 20:01 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 126 likes • 23 comments • 20 restacks • 2,087 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: [Sponsored] AI generated images aren’t copyrightable. So many online creators are building brand assets on quicksand. Today I show you how easy it ...



In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:01 UTC)

Category: Technology • 67 likes • 35 comments • 18 restacks • 1,579 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Why we built a tool to prove it and how we’re going to change it.



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:21 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 24 comments • 11 restacks • 534 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: AI, automation, productivity & design tools I actually use. Free members can enjoy the first part now - and unlock the rest anytime.



In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:27 UTC)

Category: Writing & Language • 37 likes • 29 comments • 23 restacks • 4,533 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: This is the third piece in a series examining how language shapes, reflects, and sometimes constrains identity and power



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 2d ago (2026-02-13 00:47 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 37 comments • 11 restacks • 3,371 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: A practical guide to using Tailwind with Claude Code and other AI tools for building web apps, including why Tailwind is easier to customize than B...



Wildcard Picks (10)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 21:09 UTC)

Category: Design & Creative Arts • 16 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 1,647 words

Summary: The tools, the choices, and the invisible process behind making an AI-animated short film



In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:43 UTC)

Category: Technology • 21 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,977 words

Summary: How AI can be a writing-adjacent partner that amplifies your voice (instead of a ghost writer that averages you out)



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:02 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 12 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 891 words

Summary: What AI scribes give back, and what they quietly ask in return



In ReclaimingAI • by Reclaiming AI • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:03 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 11 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 2,078 words

Summary: On Slowing Down, Seasonality, and Relating to AI Without Urgency.



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:06 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 3,267 words

Summary: I’ve been sitting with Dario Amodei’s essay for a week now, alongside months of research into nuclear governance patterns that I just published in ...



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:13 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 4 restacks • 439 words

Summary: The AI news that actually affects your life.



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:44 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,244 words

Summary: Every day you’re swimming in charts, dashboards, and headlines. The challenge isn’t finding data, it’s deciding what to trust.



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:28 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 7 likes • 5 restacks • 1,374 words

Summary: Monetization matrix, 120‑day launch system for turning your own “Super Bowl moment” into lasting revenue, and 90‑day funnel founders can plug strai...



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-02-14 21:53 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 4 restacks • 2,038 words

Summary: On designing AI agents using the same framework I use to negotiate bedtime



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-09 05:02 UTC)

Category: Science & Research • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words

Summary: Rational Drug Design 🎭 (I)



AI & ML Techniques (28)

In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:02 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 509 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-02-08 00:40 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 26 words



In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:41 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 327 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-13 00:22 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 00:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:06 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,892 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-10 20:58 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1,112 words



In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:38 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 392 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-11 22:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-08 23:53 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 02:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 01:45 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-02-10 09:59 UTC)

1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,695 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)

5 likes • 481 words



In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:48 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 343 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-02-11 00:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-15 00:20 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In Humans Before AI • by Eugenie Groenewald • 1d ago (2026-02-13 09:23 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 895 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:19 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,155 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-13 02:02 UTC)

4 likes • 5 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:07 UTC)

1 restacks • 848 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:50 UTC)

1 restacks • 800 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-02-14 09:18 UTC)

1 restacks • 432 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-12 02:44 UTC)

3 likes • 6 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-14 02:46 UTC)

2 likes • 14 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-12 22:42 UTC)

1 likes • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-14 23:23 UTC)

1 likes • 3 words



In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)

1,409 words



Business & Strategy (45)

In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:20 UTC)

22 likes • 5 restacks • 4,406 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 7d ago (2026-02-08 00:27 UTC)

16 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 1,115 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-02-12 23:14 UTC)

22 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 928 words



In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:53 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 211 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-02-12 00:33 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 5,051 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Andy O’Bryan • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:05 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 997 words



In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista • 4d ago (2026-02-11 02:11 UTC)

9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,120 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:03 UTC)

13 likes • 3 restacks • 469 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:54 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 3,125 words



In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-02-08 18:02 UTC)

17 likes • 623 words



In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:02 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1,681 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 2d ago (2026-02-12 22:26 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,309 words



In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:10 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 716 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:12 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 367 words



In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 4d ago (2026-02-10 20:06 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,124 words



In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:05 UTC)

8 likes • 916 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:07 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-02-14 21:41 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 389 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:47 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 981 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 19:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 783 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:34 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,388 words



In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:10 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 127 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,500 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:16 UTC)

5 likes • 481 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:14 UTC)

4 likes • 1,985 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,379 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-02-13 07:13 UTC)

4 likes • 204 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:30 UTC)

3 likes • 1,200 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:22 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,085 words



In Lead With Ai • by Sahan Rao • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:44 UTC)

3 likes • 997 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-02-09 02:38 UTC)

2 likes • 1,441 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 0d ago (2026-02-15 02:32 UTC)

2 likes • 178 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-02-11 21:12 UTC)

1 likes • 1,055 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 897 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 585 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:30 UTC)

1,563 words



In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:02 UTC)

1,557 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:23 UTC)

1,151 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:38 UTC)

896 words



In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:45 UTC)

789 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:22 UTC)

557 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:22 UTC)

423 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:02 UTC)

350 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:22 UTC)

315 words



Career & Leadership (10)

In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)

26 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 810 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:55 UTC)

13 likes • 6 restacks • 1,044 words



In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden & Hana Stauss • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:11 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,682 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:02 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 4,588 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:52 UTC)

3 likes • 3 restacks • 982 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:02 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,580 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 193 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,442 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:10 UTC)

1 likes • 1,807 words



In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:59 UTC)

587 words



Data & Analytics (11)

In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:47 UTC)

46 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 3,119 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-11 06:03 UTC)

28 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,895 words



In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)

22 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 548 words



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:38 UTC)

7 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 593 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-02-13 06:02 UTC)

22 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,805 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-09 06:06 UTC)

15 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,885 words



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:01 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 639 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-02-15 01:16 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,596 words



In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 1d ago (2026-02-13 21:01 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 373 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2,185 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1,139 words



Design & Creative Arts (11)

In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-08 19:08 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 240 words



In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:23 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 755 words



In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-02-12 02:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 0d ago (2026-02-14 17:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,524 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:05 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 634 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:12 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,126 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,311 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 3d ago (2026-02-11 17:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 744 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:30 UTC)

4 likes • 979 words



In earthra: the soft machine diaries • by es • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:48 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 385 words



In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:54 UTC)

1 likes • 1,480 words



Education & Learning (32)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:06 UTC)

54 likes • 9 comments • 16 restacks • 2,647 words



In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:05 UTC)

55 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 2,738 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:01 UTC)

29 likes • 30 comments • 5 restacks • 3,112 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:34 UTC)

57 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,989 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:30 UTC)

29 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 1,213 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-02-12 09:36 UTC)

38 likes • 2 restacks • 2,539 words



In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:47 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 985 words



In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:51 UTC)

16 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 752 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:22 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,970 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:53 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,836 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:15 UTC)

11 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,232 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:31 UTC)

6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,048 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)

9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,833 words



In Ask A Librarian • by Ask A Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:27 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,570 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:02 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 916 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:03 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 588 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:37 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,506 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,072 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 640 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 820 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:28 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 545 words



In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:55 UTC)

2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,555 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Edward Chavez • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:00 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,227 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:29 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words



In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,269 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:03 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,578 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:07 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 507 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-02-14 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 411 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:59 UTC)

1 likes • 55 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-02-09 10:36 UTC)

649 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:03 UTC)

105 words



Ethics & Society (38)

In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:01 UTC)

27 likes • 39 comments • 7 restacks • 580 words



In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:15 UTC)

17 likes • 37 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:01 UTC)

25 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 1,815 words



In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:30 UTC)

26 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 921 words



In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:53 UTC)

15 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 4,243 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:31 UTC)

11 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,712 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 2d ago (2026-02-12 23:11 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,221 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:02 UTC)

28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,097 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:03 UTC)

22 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,442 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:05 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,384 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-02-15 01:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 467 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:10 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 787 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:40 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,238 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:53 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 883 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:10 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 905 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-11 20:00 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,385 words



In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:24 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,151 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-02-14 12:07 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,520 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 3,032 words



In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:32 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 989 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:10 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 774 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:24 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 758 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 296 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 203 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:01 UTC)

5 likes • 958 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-13 18:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 635 words



In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:13 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 599 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:01 UTC)

3 likes • 3,336 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,054 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)

3 likes • 952 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1,713 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1,099 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1,022 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 952 words



In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:57 UTC)

2 likes • 792 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-08 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 659 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:01 UTC)

2 likes • 439 words



In The Human Boundary • by Lizzy Gallagher • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:39 UTC)

696 words



Health & Wellness (7)

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:05 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 676 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:02 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,202 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 7d ago (2026-02-08 04:19 UTC)

2 restacks • 2,540 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-11 19:41 UTC)

4 likes • 4,373 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 1d ago (2026-02-13 22:53 UTC)

1 likes • 3,107 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-15 02:41 UTC)

2 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-14 20:31 UTC)

2 words



Law & Policy (25)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:28 UTC)

53 likes • 15 comments • 15 restacks • 1,385 words



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:24 UTC)

32 likes • 8 restacks • 628 words



In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:10 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,636 words



In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-02-12 07:31 UTC)

20 likes • 3 comments • 933 words



In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:45 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,075 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:02 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,001 words



In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:46 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,595 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-02-11 22:17 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,786 words



In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-02-11 07:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,551 words



In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-02-13 08:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 795 words



In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-02-09 05:59 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 979 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:00 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 2,568 words



In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 4d ago (2026-02-10 09:18 UTC)

7 likes • 118 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:18 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,420 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,708 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 4d ago (2026-02-11 01:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:09 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,950 words



In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 562 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,481 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:10 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,901 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-02-11 10:20 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,634 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:12 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,183 words



In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-09 06:00 UTC)

1 likes • 1,197 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:02 UTC)

1 likes • 164 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:11 UTC)

1,316 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (37)

In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:55 UTC)

34 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 2,267 words



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Timo Mason🤠 • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:59 UTC)

29 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 2,487 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:39 UTC)

53 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 1,999 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:33 UTC)

23 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 18,544 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:08 UTC)

20 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 974 words



In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:31 UTC)

37 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,268 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:36 UTC)

23 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 508 words



In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾‍🎓 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:57 UTC)

20 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,656 words



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:55 UTC)

14 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,395 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:02 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,379 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:29 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,425 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-02-11 00:46 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 934 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:21 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,117 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-02-14 05:15 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,301 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:17 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 5,474 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:45 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 5,645 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:02 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 605 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:31 UTC)

11 likes • 1 restacks • 640 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:18 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 451 words



In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:04 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,004 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:35 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,028 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:10 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 612 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:35 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,759 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:40 UTC)

5 likes • 646 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-13 06:56 UTC)

3 likes • 1,008 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:13 UTC)

1 restacks • 534 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:38 UTC)

1 restacks • 473 words



In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 1d ago (2026-02-13 11:47 UTC)

2 likes • 939 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:48 UTC)

2 likes • 598 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:01 UTC)

1 likes • 2,044 words



In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert (Wu) & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1,242 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 3d ago (2026-02-11 05:30 UTC)

1 likes • 942 words



In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 0d ago (2026-02-14 17:47 UTC)

1 likes • 161 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:12 UTC)

1 likes • 110 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:43 UTC)

1,033 words



In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:41 UTC)

903 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:58 UTC)

272 words



Parenting & Family Life (9)

In Modern Mom Playbook • by Anastasia | ModernMomPlaybook • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:13 UTC)

32 likes • 11 comments • 12 restacks • 1,366 words



In Perspectives • by Deb Liu & Lexi Reese • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:30 UTC)

20 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,544 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:31 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 855 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 780 words



In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 1d ago (2026-02-13 11:04 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 615 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1,795 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:49 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 640 words



In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:38 UTC)

3,382 words



In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 1d ago (2026-02-13 22:00 UTC)

923 words



Product Development (15)

In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:36 UTC)

78 likes • 18 comments • 12 restacks • 945 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Raghav Mehra • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:02 UTC)

40 likes • 35 comments • 10 restacks • 1,476 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:45 UTC)

44 likes • 19 comments • 13 restacks • 2,290 words



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Alex Willen • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:53 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 5,173 words



In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-02-08 22:38 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 4,065 words



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:34 UTC)

17 likes • 164 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:02 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 497 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:34 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,139 words



In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:27 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,714 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:06 UTC)

5 likes • 3,498 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:10 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,094 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:06 UTC)

5 likes • 2,575 words



In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:45 UTC)

3 likes • 1,304 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-10 07:01 UTC)

1 restacks • 1,099 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:11 UTC)

1 likes • 893 words



Relationships (18)

In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:10 UTC)

7 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,011 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:46 UTC)

5 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 132 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:01 UTC)

16 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 706 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:03 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 337 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 2d ago (2026-02-12 21:25 UTC)

12 likes • 3 restacks • 148 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)

13 likes • 3 comments • 1,684 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:31 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 648 words



In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:38 UTC)

7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-14 08:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,209 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-02-08 13:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:08 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,071 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-14 19:35 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 669 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-02-09 09:47 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,072 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,885 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:43 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,220 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 0d ago (2026-02-14 11:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:23 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 966 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 434 words



Science & Research (9)

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 4d ago (2026-02-10 22:08 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 584 words



In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:42 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 7,815 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-02-11 05:00 UTC)

16 likes • 1 restacks • 5,121 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-13 05:01 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 811 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-08 07:01 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words



In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:50 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 755 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-13 07:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,842 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:34 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 703 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:55 UTC)

2 likes • 1,804 words



Technology (27)

In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:01 UTC)

19 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 3,500 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:39 UTC)

12 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,466 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-08 09:02 UTC)

16 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 850 words



In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:13 UTC)

12 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 2,223 words



In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Jaime Sevilla & Hannah Petrovic & Matt Robinson & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:31 UTC)

30 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 874 words



In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:35 UTC)

26 likes • 1 restacks • 354 words



In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 4d ago (2026-02-10 19:49 UTC)

11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,516 words



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-02-10 04:48 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 313 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:02 UTC)

17 likes • 1 restacks • 422 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:02 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 870 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:02 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,353 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)

9 likes • 1 restacks • 860 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:07 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 651 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 8,377 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:12 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1,280 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:51 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,941 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,279 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,588 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-02-08 20:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 835 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:02 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 956 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-02-15 00:30 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 847 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 1d ago (2026-02-13 23:28 UTC)

2 likes • 204 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:05 UTC)

1 likes • 1,482 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-10 23:01 UTC)

1 likes • 647 words



In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:19 UTC)

1 likes • 401 words



In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-02-14 08:15 UTC)

735 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:57 UTC)

554 words



Writing & Language (6)

In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:03 UTC)

27 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,871 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:52 UTC)

21 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,216 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:17 UTC)

3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 658 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 10:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 908 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:34 UTC)

2 likes • 1,399 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 492 words





Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author's name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We're open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don't want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I'll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won't affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests!

