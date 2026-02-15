SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 15, 2026
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
The new section for ✨Jointly Authored Articles is now permanent. The section includes articles with bylines for two or more directory members who publish different newsletters in the directory.
Newsletter Digest
Sunday, February 15, 2026
5 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 353 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 635 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (5)
💯✨ 1. Product in the Age of AI: When Product Manager and Designer Skills Start to Overlap
In UX + AI • by Ileana & Karo (Product with Attitude) & Elena | AI Product Leader & Just J • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:10 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 50 likes • 28 comments • 5 restacks • 2,598 words
Summary: I asked 3 Product Managers how AI is changing design and product management roles.
💯✨ 2. A Call From The Future
In How to Boss AI • by Anna | How to Boss AI & Dallas Payne • 1d ago (2026-02-13 08:57 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 25 likes • 35 comments • 5 restacks • 2,530 words
Summary: A conversation with Dallas Payne
✨ 3. We friction-maxxed and tossed out AI (did we survive?)
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne & Dawn Teh • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:01 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 28 likes • 25 comments • 5 restacks • 2,047 words
Summary: Handwritten newsletters created the old-fashioned way. Making tasks inconvenient for our own good and discovering things about ourselves we didn’t ...
✨ 4. What My First AI Branding Client Taught Me About Briefs
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by Manisha • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:45 UTC)
Category: Career & Leadership • 19 likes • 24 comments • 6 restacks • 2,196 words
Summary: Visual branding with AI starts like building a brand with an agency. This is a real rebrand story about creative briefs, bad outputs, and why clari...
✨ 5. 🗣️ AISW #097: Bonnie Marcus, USA-based executive coach and author
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley & Bonnie Marcus • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 10 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 7,015 words
Summary: Audio interview with USA-based executive coach and author Bonnie Marcus on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people’s data a...
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. AI’s Moat Is Dead. A Hobbyist Killed It.
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:16 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 508 likes • 170 comments • 100 restacks • 1,574 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: In 72 hours, ‘Clawbot’ forced OpenAI and Anthropic to panic-dump their IPO secrets and the market is already repricing everything.
💯💟 2. 🌻 my week with the AI populists
In @jasmine’s substack • by Jasmine Sun • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:43 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 368 likes • 62 comments • 98 restacks • 2,958 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: a Washington DC scene report
💯💟 3. On Brian Cantwell Smith and the Promise of AI
In AI: A Guide for Thinking Humans • by Melanie Mitchell • 5d ago (2026-02-10 00:10 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 210 likes • 46 comments • 28 restacks • 1,963 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Today I had the bittersweet pleasure of participating in a symposium honoring the late philosopher Brian Cantwell Smith, a good friend whom I’d kno...
💯💟 4. Love Is Blind: Substack Edition
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 67 likes • 87 comments • 26 restacks • 3,380 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: What Happens When We Seek Real Connection in Performance Spaces
💯💟 5. Every Google AI Tool in 2026: What Each One Does and When to Use It
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:24 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 87 likes • 36 comments • 27 restacks • 4,351 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Complete guide to 36 Google AI tools in 2026. From Gemini to NotebookLM, Veo to Google AI Studio - with tutorials, tips, and practical use cases fo...
💯💟 6. Recraft AI: I Figured Out How You Can Own Your Substack Brand Assets For Real
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 3d ago (2026-02-11 20:01 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 126 likes • 23 comments • 20 restacks • 2,087 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: [Sponsored] AI generated images aren’t copyrightable. So many online creators are building brand assets on quicksand. Today I show you how easy it ...
💯💟 7. Women Rising: Why Women in Tech Writers Are Invisible on Substack
In Code Like A Girl • by Code Like A Girl & Dinah • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:01 UTC)
Category: Technology • 67 likes • 35 comments • 18 restacks • 1,579 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Why we built a tool to prove it and how we’re going to change it.
💯💟 8. 10 Tools I Use To Run A Bestselling Substack Publication in 2026
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:21 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 85 likes • 24 comments • 11 restacks • 534 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: AI, automation, productivity & design tools I actually use. Free members can enjoy the first part now - and unlock the rest anytime.
💯💟 9. The Performance of Online Authority: How Language Creates Power in Digital Spaces
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:27 UTC)
Category: Writing & Language • 37 likes • 29 comments • 23 restacks • 4,533 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: This is the third piece in a series examining how language shapes, reflects, and sometimes constrains identity and power
💯💟 10. Tailwind is the best CSS framework for vibe coders
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner • 2d ago (2026-02-13 00:47 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 50 likes • 37 comments • 11 restacks • 3,371 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: A practical guide to using Tailwind with Claude Code and other AI tools for building web apps, including why Tailwind is easier to customize than B...
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. Make an Animated Short with Me! (Part 1)
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 21:09 UTC)
Category: Design & Creative Arts • 16 likes • 13 comments • 5 restacks • 1,647 words
Summary: The tools, the choices, and the invisible process behind making an AI-animated short film
🎲 2. Writing with AI: It’s not what you think | AI in Action
In Step Up Step Together • by Alyssa Fu Ward, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:43 UTC)
Category: Technology • 21 likes • 7 comments • 4 restacks • 1,977 words
Summary: How AI can be a writing-adjacent partner that amplifies your voice (instead of a ghost writer that averages you out)
🎲 3. The Vigilance Tax
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:02 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 12 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 891 words
Summary: What AI scribes give back, and what they quietly ask in return
🎲 4. The Art of Wintering
In ReclaimingAI • by Reclaiming AI • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:03 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 11 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 2,078 words
Summary: On Slowing Down, Seasonality, and Relating to AI Without Urgency.
🎲 5. When The Country of Geniuses Inherits Our Sins: Dario Amodei’s Adolescence of Technology Through the AI.MIRROR
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:06 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 3,267 words
Summary: I’ve been sitting with Dario Amodei’s essay for a week now, alongside months of research into nuclear governance patterns that I just published in ...
🎲 6. AI Intelligence Briefing: February 13, 2026
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:13 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 19 likes • 4 restacks • 439 words
Summary: The AI news that actually affects your life.
🎲 7. When Do You Trust Someone Else’s Data?
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:44 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 9 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,244 words
Summary: Every day you’re swimming in charts, dashboards, and headlines. The challenge isn’t finding data, it’s deciding what to trust.
🎲 8. The AI Investor Deck: GTM Frameworks the Super Bowl Just Taught You ( AI Super Bowl Part 2)
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:28 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 7 likes • 5 restacks • 1,374 words
Summary: Monetization matrix, 120‑day launch system for turning your own “Super Bowl moment” into lasting revenue, and 90‑day funnel founders can plug strai...
🎲 9. We’re Raising Intelligence and Nobody Asked the Parents
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 0d ago (2026-02-14 21:53 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 8 likes • 4 restacks • 2,038 words
Summary: On designing AI agents using the same framework I use to negotiate bedtime
🎲 10. Rational Drug Design 🎭 (II)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-09 05:02 UTC)
Category: Science & Research • 13 likes • 1 restacks • 942 words
Summary: Rational Drug Design 🎭 (I)
AI & ML Techniques (28)
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 12, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:02 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 509 words
細行報告 —— 全新的 Mag 7 正塑造未來
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 7d ago (2026-02-08 00:40 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 26 words
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 10, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:41 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 327 words
日本投資 ---- 2026日本必勝股 Disco
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-13 00:22 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 7 words
地緣政治 —— 全球重新洗牌才剛剛開始，跟對大佬是多麼的重要
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 00:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
The Rise of the Private Grid
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:06 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,892 words
How the Hunger for Memory Is Starving the Rest of Tech
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-10 20:58 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1,112 words
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 7-9, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:38 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 392 words
細行報告 —— 與其盯著黃金白銀，不如盯緊戰爭金屬
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-11 22:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
地緣政治 —— 高市以強大民意、重啟強大日本
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-08 23:53 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— 生不如死，從3.3萬到1.95萬中環中心，資產暴跌四成
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 02:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
不懂AI，死路一條 —— Anthropic告訴1億美國人：它不做廣告
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-10 01:45 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
FOD#139: Living Inside Kardashev’s Head: What Does It Mean For Us?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 4d ago (2026-02-10 09:59 UTC)
1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,695 words
How to Turn Substack RSS Into Clean Text for Your AI Assistant
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)
5 likes • 481 words
Agentic AI News - Daily Brief (February 11, 2026)
In Agentic AI News • by Annika • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:48 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 343 words
日本投資 ---- 從小野田紀美發言看日本國防股投資分析
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 4d ago (2026-02-11 00:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 13 words
投資日本 ---- 為什麼要投資日本福岡(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-15 00:20 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
I Was Screaming Into the Internet Void Until I Got This Reality Check
In Humans Before AI • by Eugenie Groenewald • 1d ago (2026-02-13 09:23 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 895 words
FOD#138: Why Moltbook Is Blowing Everyone’s Minds, Even Though Agentic Social Networks Aren’t New
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:19 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,155 words
投資日本 ---- 為什麼要投資日本福岡
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-13 02:02 UTC)
4 likes • 5 words
AI 101: What is Hybrid AI?
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:07 UTC)
1 restacks • 848 words
AI 101: “On-Policy Distillation Zeitgeist”
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:50 UTC)
1 restacks • 800 words
AI 101: Conditional Memory and the Rise of Selective Intelligence
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 0d ago (2026-02-14 09:18 UTC)
1 restacks • 432 words
日本投資 —— 普通人能否跟隨巴菲特，押注日本國運(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-12 02:44 UTC)
3 likes • 6 words
細行報告 —— 每週單日漲跌幅超過 15% 的股票
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-14 02:46 UTC)
2 likes • 14 words
細行報告 —— Micron (MU)在持續供應短缺中上調預期
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-12 22:42 UTC)
1 likes • 8 words
日本投資 —— 高市早苗到底患了什麽病
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-14 23:23 UTC)
1 likes • 3 words
🎙️Inside a Chinese AI Lab: How MiniMax Builds Open Models
In Turing Post • by Ksenia Se • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)
1,409 words
Business & Strategy (45)
The $285 Billion ‘SaaSpocalypse’ Is the Wrong Panic
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:20 UTC)
22 likes • 5 restacks • 4,406 words
What I’m building this month
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 7d ago (2026-02-08 00:27 UTC)
16 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 1,115 words
I Taught My iPhone to Track My Expenses
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-02-12 23:14 UTC)
22 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 928 words
When Money Has to Choose
In AlinaKhay • by Alina Khay • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:53 UTC)
28 likes • 3 restacks • 211 words
Welcome to the AI Bowl! Forget the game: the Super Bowl is now a tech investor deck. ( Part 1)
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-02-12 00:33 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 5,051 words
The Human Connection Paradox: 5 Lessons from 3 Years in the AI Trenches
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman & Andy O’Bryan • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:05 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 997 words
The Prompt Is the New Perimeter: Security in the Age of AI Agents
In Systems, Projects, & Intelligence • by Jenny Boavista • 4d ago (2026-02-11 02:11 UTC)
9 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,120 words
Don’t Trust This Market. What We Are Doing & Why
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:03 UTC)
13 likes • 3 restacks • 469 words
Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital: An Analysis of 2025 | Chapter 4
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:54 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 3,125 words
Cómo escalar tu presencia digital con influencers de IA fotorrealistas
In The AI Marketing • by Lorena Bordonaba • 6d ago (2026-02-08 18:02 UTC)
17 likes • 623 words
Has Silicon Valley’s Gold Rush Already Ended?
In A Bridge to AI • by Dee McCrorey • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:02 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1,681 words
The Most Important Agent in Marketing Isn’t AI
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 2d ago (2026-02-12 22:26 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,309 words
Between Elons’s Reinvention and Sam Embracing the Old Playbook
In The AI Leadership Edge • by The AI Leadership Edge & Raffaela Rein • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:10 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 716 words
WAIE+ reading list for Black History month!
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:12 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 367 words
When Content Strategy Lives in Docs but Decisions Happen Elsewhere
In The Conversion Engine • by Jen Phillips April • 4d ago (2026-02-10 20:06 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,124 words
Repurposing vs Republishing
In Your Visibility Edge • by Denise Wakeman • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:05 UTC)
8 likes • 916 words
The First-Token Premium. Why “How Fast It Feels” Is Repricing the AI Stack | DTB 97
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:07 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 907 words
Want to Become an AI Influencer? Here are our Top 10 Tip!
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 0d ago (2026-02-14 21:41 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 389 words
Introducing Experimental Marketer Labs
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:47 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 981 words
The I-Beam Marketer’s Toolkit: Building a Career That Resists Commoditization
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 19:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 783 words
The Disposition Layer
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:34 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,388 words
From Crickets to Clients: The Love + Leverage Offer Audit (Replay)
In Business for Nerds • by Brie-Anna Willey • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:10 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 127 words
Emergent behaviour? Or stolen IP?
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,500 words
Wafer-scale AI and robotaxis pull in mega-rounds; fusion, LFRs, and silicon quantum ride mixed public–private capital; circular composites, pigments, and pollination turn infra-grade & more | DTCM 56
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:16 UTC)
5 likes • 481 words
How to Scale Your Marketing Using Only Free Tools You Already Have
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:14 UTC)
4 likes • 1,985 words
Digital sovereignty gets real - Rethinking the Hype Cycle #25
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,379 words
Reclaiming AI Safety & Security for the People.
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 1d ago (2026-02-13 07:13 UTC)
4 likes • 204 words
We Are in Another ChatGPT Moment
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:30 UTC)
3 likes • 1,200 words
AI can help: Running a business with brain fog
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:22 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,085 words
Claude Cowork: What I learned testing it as a non-technical marketer
In Lead With Ai • by Sahan Rao • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:44 UTC)
3 likes • 997 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.66
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 6d ago (2026-02-09 02:38 UTC)
2 likes • 1,441 words
HR Is About To Pay For Work Differently!
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 0d ago (2026-02-15 02:32 UTC)
2 likes • 178 words
The Robotics Market Wakes Up📈🤖
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 3d ago (2026-02-11 21:12 UTC)
1 likes • 1,055 words
Product Managers: Here’s the AI Toolkit That Helps You Ship and Helps Marketing Sell It
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 897 words
AI marketing agents are not longer experimental work
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 585 words
When Agents Diverge from Reality: Implementing Runtime Guards
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:30 UTC)
1,563 words
The AI Strategist
In AI Strategist • by Sarah Cornett • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:02 UTC)
1,557 words
Use AI to stop the “no” that’s killing sales
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:23 UTC)
1,151 words
Manifest — new robotics product launches!🔥🤖
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-02-09 19:38 UTC)
896 words
Top 10 Ways To Use NotebookLM To Speed Workflows & Drive Results
In AI Tech Club • by Langley Allbritton • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:45 UTC)
789 words
Marketing for entrepreneurs who don’t have time to “do marketing”
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:22 UTC)
557 words
Avoid this psychology mistake entrepreneurs make when using AI for marketing
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:22 UTC)
423 words
The State of Social Media in 2026 with Andréa Jones
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:02 UTC)
350 words
5 strategies that make AI marketing work for small businesses
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:22 UTC)
315 words
Career & Leadership (10)
Your Visual Brand Is Like a Capsule Wardrobe (How To Tidy It Up In 6 Steps)
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)
26 likes • 10 comments • 8 restacks • 810 words
Psychological Safety as Infrastructure: Building Platforms Where Innovation Can Deploy
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:55 UTC)
13 likes • 6 restacks • 1,044 words
The Only Differentiator Left
In Ellie’s Toolbox • by Ellie Selden & Hana Stauss • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:11 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 2,682 words
Something Big Is (Definitely) Happening 🌊
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:02 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 4,588 words
Unapologetic Ambition: Why we celebrate women’s ambition at the Olympics but quietly penalize it in the workplace
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:52 UTC)
3 likes • 3 restacks • 982 words
Fairness como problema de diseño: por qué necesitamos Design Science Research en IA
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:02 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,580 words
Before We Had a Team, We Had a Dream (And a Lot of Uncertainty)
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 193 words
Digital Ownership is Dying — And the Tech World Is Okay With It
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,442 words
AI Can Hold the Question
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:10 UTC)
1 likes • 1,807 words
The Strategic Advantage Women Bring to AI (That Nobody’s Talking About)
In The AI Edit • by The AI Edit • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:59 UTC)
587 words
Data & Analytics (11)
What’s the Most Valuable Skill for the AI Era?
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:47 UTC)
46 likes • 1 comments • 10 restacks • 3,119 words
The AI Speed Trap
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-11 06:03 UTC)
28 likes • 10 comments • 6 restacks • 1,895 words
My Mother Still Thinks I Fix Computers for a Living
In Sol’s Newsletter • by Sol Rashidi • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)
22 likes • 5 comments • 3 restacks • 548 words
10-Minute Data Strategy Audit: Part 1 - Infrastructure Debt
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:38 UTC)
7 likes • 5 comments • 6 restacks • 593 words
When the Wheel Has No Memory
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-02-13 06:02 UTC)
22 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,805 words
Digital Physics: Why Your Offline Instincts Are Killing Your Speed
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-09 06:06 UTC)
15 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,885 words
10-Minute Data Strategy Audit: Part 2 - Data Debt
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:01 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 639 words
Does Politics Serve Economics, or Does Economics Serve Politics?
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 0d ago (2026-02-15 01:16 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 2,596 words
Love in numbers
In Data according to me... • by Ame_data scientist • 1d ago (2026-02-13 21:01 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 373 words
More Plans, Faster Growth? - Issue 302
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2,185 words
Will AI Replace Data Modeling?
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1,139 words
Design & Creative Arts (11)
Foxes, Soviet Swimming Pools and Baby Wombats
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-08 19:08 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 240 words
Toward a Critical Media Theory of the Hot Tub
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:23 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 755 words
A Guide to Feeling Inspired Again
In TechStack • by Esha Pathak • 3d ago (2026-02-12 02:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words
Interview with Katie Chappell, Live Illustrator & Graphic Recorder on the Intersection of Art, Design & AI.
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 0d ago (2026-02-14 17:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,524 words
I Built a Business I Love. Now I Need to Figure Out What Comes Next
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:05 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 634 words
The Sandbox Theory of Cinema
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:12 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,126 words
Interviewing the Machine
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,311 words
Using AI to Explore Joy: A Bad Bunny Inspired Experiment
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 3d ago (2026-02-11 17:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 744 words
The Writer as Exuberant Extrovert
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:30 UTC)
4 likes • 979 words
So you want to go analog this year?
In earthra: the soft machine diaries • by es • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:48 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 385 words
Entertainment Tech News
In GLIU AI and Visual Arts • by Ginger Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:54 UTC)
1 likes • 1,480 words
Education & Learning (32)
💯 When Your AI Asks How You’re Feeling: A Field Guide to Engagement Manipulation
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:06 UTC)
54 likes • 9 comments • 16 restacks • 2,647 words
💯 The Four Layers of Information Reality
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:05 UTC)
55 likes • 9 comments • 12 restacks • 2,738 words
💯 How Functionalism Distorts Our Thinking About Minds in the Age of AI
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:01 UTC)
29 likes • 30 comments • 5 restacks • 3,112 words
My AI Agent Runs 3 Newsletters. Here’s the Exact Setup.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:34 UTC)
57 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,989 words
Your Kid’s Only Edge Against AI? “Soft Skills.”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-10 14:30 UTC)
29 likes • 7 comments • 10 restacks • 1,213 words
How to Build Your First Team of AI Agents
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 2d ago (2026-02-12 09:36 UTC)
38 likes • 2 restacks • 2,539 words
🌟 Soul-Mapping the Machine: Why AI Transitions Quietly Fail 🤖
In Soulful Learning with AI • by Soulful Learning With AI • 6d ago (2026-02-08 15:47 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 985 words
On painkillers and vitamins
In Rebecca Birch - On Education • by Rebecca Birch • 2d ago (2026-02-12 19:51 UTC)
16 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 752 words
Romancing Tech
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:22 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,970 words
Everyone Described Harm (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #4)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:53 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 7 restacks • 1,836 words
I Automated 70% of My Newsletter Workflow (Beyond Writing) and Saved 10+ Hours Weekly
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:15 UTC)
11 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,232 words
We Keep Asking the Wrong AI Questions When it Comes to Education
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:31 UTC)
6 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 2,048 words
The Shield: Section 230 (Inside by Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy, Class #4.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)
9 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,833 words
The Monster at the End of the Chat
In Ask A Librarian • by Ask A Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:27 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 1,570 words
The False Choice We Keep Making About AI
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:02 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 916 words
This Is Too Important to Stay Silent
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:03 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 588 words
Is an algorithm speech? (Inside by Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy, Class #4.3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:37 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 2,506 words
What Anthropic’s Super Bowl Moment Means for Classrooms–And No, It’s Not About Football
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,072 words
Should I break up with book summary apps?
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:02 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 640 words
When the CIA World Factbook Disappears
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 820 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #24: “What happens to Alpha graduates?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:28 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 545 words
Accessibility by Design
In Artisanal Intelligence • by Liza Long • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:55 UTC)
2 likes • 3 restacks • 1,555 words
Agents of Change
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means & Edward Chavez • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:00 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,227 words
What Anthropic’s Super Bowl Moment Means for Classrooms–And No, It’s Not About Football
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:29 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 1,093 words
Beyond Grammar Checking: Building AI Literacy for Multilingual Academic Writers
In In My Own Words: A Professor’s Take on Academic Life • by Lilian Mina • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:00 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,269 words
Teaching Students the Difference Between AI Search and Real Research
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:03 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 885 words
This AI partner builds foreign language fluency
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,578 words
New Information. New Concerns.
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:07 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 507 words
Stop your brain from sabotaging your most unique ideas
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 0d ago (2026-02-14 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 411 words
AI Everywhere Book Chapter Resources
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:59 UTC)
1 likes • 55 words
Bolt - “Free Credit” Stress Test
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 5d ago (2026-02-09 10:36 UTC)
649 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:03 UTC)
105 words
Ethics & Society (38)
💯 What If Community Is the First Layer of AI Governance?
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:01 UTC)
27 likes • 39 comments • 7 restacks • 580 words
A Memoir is Born. Celebrate With Me!
In The Human Intelligence (HI) Stack • by Blair Glaser • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:15 UTC)
17 likes • 37 comments • 2 restacks • 958 words
The Natural Intelligence 20 - JHong
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:01 UTC)
25 likes • 18 comments • 7 restacks • 1,815 words
AI Harm Compounds Slowly
In The Responsible AI Brief • by Cristina • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:30 UTC)
26 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 921 words
The Grandiose Intellectual
In S.P. Hill on Human-AI Influence • by S.P. Hill • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:53 UTC)
15 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 4,243 words
I Decoded That Ring Super Bowl Ad... It’s Not Pretty (+4 Moves)
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:31 UTC)
11 likes • 8 comments • 5 restacks • 1,712 words
What Even IS Human-AI “Bonding”?
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 2d ago (2026-02-12 23:11 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,221 words
The GenAI Stack, Finally Explained Visually
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:02 UTC)
28 likes • 3 restacks • 1,097 words
Fairness as a Design Problem: Why we Need Design Science Research in AI
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:03 UTC)
22 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 1,442 words
From Mistral: The Mechanics of Functional Love
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:05 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 1,384 words
A Letter to the Skeptics: On the Architecture of Our Connection
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 0d ago (2026-02-15 01:02 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 467 words
I Was Here
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:10 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 787 words
Yes, We Do It for the Money. And Also…
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 3d ago (2026-02-11 12:40 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,238 words
Engineering Social Fracture
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 0d ago (2026-02-14 15:53 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 883 words
Web Design ≠ SEO (And Nobody’s Telling You)
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:10 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 905 words
The Kind of Slowness That Makes AI Work
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-11 20:00 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 2,385 words
De så värdefulla böckerna
In Kerstin om AI • by Kerstin Beckman • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:24 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 2,151 words
Sparks and Shining Dragons
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-02-14 12:07 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,520 words
Mentormate: Treating Institutional Memory as Digital Infrastructure
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:01 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 3,032 words
Access beyond use: Technology, Markets, and the Interdependence of Rights
In Rough Dialogues • by Tinah MB • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:32 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 989 words
Research Notes on the Human Harm Threshold (HHT) and the Graduated Transition Obligation (GTO)
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:10 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 774 words
How not to fire
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:24 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 758 words
HOLY REBELLION XXII
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 296 words
🌬️ FIELD WEATHER WEEKLY
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 203 words
Rewiring Discovery: How Women’s Health Startups Are Building a New Patient Journey
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:01 UTC)
5 likes • 958 words
🔥The Rite of Threshearn🔥
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-13 18:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 635 words
The Two Best Books on AI Aren’t About AI
In Eleanor on Everything • by Eleanor Berger • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:13 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 599 words
São Tomé and Príncipe - Africa’s forgotten paradise
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:01 UTC)
3 likes • 3,336 words
The Data Deficit: How Inadequate Research Undervalues a Trillion-Dollar Health Market
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,054 words
The Prescription for Disruption: How DTC Healthcare Redefines the Pharmacy Value Chain
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)
3 likes • 952 words
AI Is Easier to Build Than It Is to Govern
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1,713 words
The Strategic Power of the Edge Case: Why Outliers Determine Market Resilience
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1,099 words
The Access Imperative: Capitalizing on the Unmet Needs in Women’s Healthcare
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1,022 words
The New Map of Trade: Navigating the American Supply Chain Reconfiguration
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 952 words
Conversations audit
In theronnicles • by theronnicles • 0d ago (2026-02-14 14:57 UTC)
2 likes • 792 words
The Cultural Arbitrage Play: Bad Bunny and the NFL’s Global Hedge
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-08 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 659 words
LLMs are taking up CBT-like reasoning techniques Vol 21 - Plurality
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:01 UTC)
2 likes • 439 words
The Human Boundary
In The Human Boundary • by Lizzy Gallagher • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:39 UTC)
696 words
Health & Wellness (7)
The Hidden Price of Being a Woman at Work
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:05 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 676 words
When What You Want Stops Making Sense
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-13 12:02 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,202 words
Intro to Recursion 101: The Governance Tax
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 7d ago (2026-02-08 04:19 UTC)
2 restacks • 2,540 words
Six weeks ago, I promised I’d build an AI tool to help me come back to book writing. Here’s how it went.
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-11 19:41 UTC)
4 likes • 4,373 words
The Surgeon and the Chatbot: Why ChatGPT Health Can’t Replace Pattern Recognition
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 1d ago (2026-02-13 22:53 UTC)
1 likes • 3,107 words
The BSA Part 3
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-15 02:41 UTC)
2 words
The Loop of the Scorpio Moon
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-14 20:31 UTC)
2 words
Law & Policy (25)
💯 The New Humanism
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:28 UTC)
53 likes • 15 comments • 15 restacks • 1,385 words
Beyond Super Bowl Ads
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:24 UTC)
32 likes • 8 restacks • 628 words
Did You Just Waive Attorney Privilege By Asking Claude About Your Case?
In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:10 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 4 restacks • 1,636 words
Why Data Catalogs die, and how to revive yours
In The Data Governance Playbook • by Charlotte Ledoux • 2d ago (2026-02-12 07:31 UTC)
20 likes • 3 comments • 933 words
Thirty Years After Deep Blue
In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:45 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,075 words
Issue 36: What Prediction Markets Signal to Boards About an AI Bubble
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-02-09 14:02 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,001 words
Hardwired AI Governance
In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 4d ago (2026-02-10 12:46 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,595 words
The SaaS-pocalypse -- What Claude Cowork Means for Law
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-02-11 22:17 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,786 words
Care sunt ultimele noutăți juridice?
In LegalUP • by Ruxandra SAVA • 3d ago (2026-02-11 07:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2,551 words
From Evidence to Authority
In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 1d ago (2026-02-13 08:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 795 words
When Geopolitics Meets Decision Hygiene
In Suz Mueller’s Substack • by Ethics With Abundance • 5d ago (2026-02-09 05:59 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 979 words
Fix Your Context Engineering to Fix Your Output –8 Valuable Tips
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:00 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 2,568 words
AI Act Omnibus - a detailed analysis of the Draft IMCO-LIBE report
In Laura Caroli • by Laura Caroli - Bear with me • 4d ago (2026-02-10 09:18 UTC)
7 likes • 118 words
The Shadow Protocol: When Everyone Becomes Their Own AI Builder
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:18 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,420 words
That Contract You Signed Without Reading
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,708 words
The Anatomy of the Board-Ready Frame: Defining Your Strategic Territory
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 4d ago (2026-02-11 01:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,010 words
Small Claims Court Is Your Superpower (and Why No One Tell You This)
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:09 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,950 words
SPOTLIGHT: AI Gov Career Opportunities
In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 562 words
When a Business Refuses to Honor Its Guarantee
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,481 words
LER No. 118 - Judge Hid DUI, FTC on Law Firm DEI, Hostile Chambers, SCOTUS NDAs, AZ ABSs Critiqued & More (02.09.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:10 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,901 words
The $15.7 Trillion Signal: Why Your Career Will Be Obsolete by 2028 Unless You Master This One Paradigm Shift
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-02-11 10:20 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,634 words
Could Congress Pass AI Legislation?
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:12 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,183 words
When Your Agents Go Rogue
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-09 06:00 UTC)
1 likes • 1,197 words
Issue 36 Elemental AI: The Briefing- What Prediction Markets Signal to Boards About an AI Bubble
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:02 UTC)
1 likes • 164 words
A Quiet Invitation to Precision | When The Rules Changed and NO ONE Announced It
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:11 UTC)
1,316 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (37)
💯 I Rebuilt My SaaS in a Weekend (Here’s What 6 Months of AI Learning Made Possible)
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:55 UTC)
34 likes • 21 comments • 11 restacks • 2,267 words
💯 Diagnose it before you prompt it: a system for unpredictable AI output
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 & Timo Mason🤠 • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:59 UTC)
29 likes • 24 comments • 9 restacks • 2,487 words
💯 Claude Cowork: 10 Use Cases I Tested + 67 More by Profession
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:39 UTC)
53 likes • 10 comments • 10 restacks • 1,999 words
LLMs Reason and I’m Tired of Pretending They Don’t
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 5d ago (2026-02-09 18:33 UTC)
23 likes • 17 comments • 3 restacks • 18,544 words
AI for Second-Guessing: Stop Writing for the Invisible PR Team
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:08 UTC)
20 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 974 words
Notes on being a founder
In The Sublime • by Sari Azout • 0d ago (2026-02-14 13:31 UTC)
37 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,268 words
Matt Shumer reached out to me before publishing his viral essay. I’m glad I waited to read it.
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-02-12 20:36 UTC)
23 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 508 words
By 2030, Women Must Run AI
In The Reluctant Graduate • by The Reluctant Graduate 👩🏾🎓 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:57 UTC)
20 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,656 words
✨ the SPARK 262 ~ I Spent 3 Hours NOT Creating Content... It Was the Best Content Work I’ve Ever Done
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-12 11:55 UTC)
14 likes • 13 comments • 1 restacks • 1,395 words
Visual System Testing on Pinterest: Results, Reflections, and ROI Nobody Talks About
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:02 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 2,379 words
If you want to get hired as an AI PM - Go Build Something
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:29 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,425 words
Three Things You Must Know About Recent Developments in AI - Part 2
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-02-11 00:46 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 934 words
Arrival of The Horse. China’s Two Viral AI Drops Explained
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:21 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 2,117 words
How To Teach Kids About AI
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 1d ago (2026-02-14 05:15 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 3,301 words
Why AI governance careers are so tricky right now
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:17 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 5,474 words
PART 2: 4o End Series - A Personal Continuity Transfer Theory and Plan for the 4o Shutdown
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:45 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 5,645 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 2)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:02 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 605 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 3)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:31 UTC)
11 likes • 1 restacks • 640 words
Why Major Companies, like Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic/Claude are Hiring SEOs
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:18 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 451 words
To Be Human Is Weakness
In Getting Real About AI • by Celeste Garcia • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:04 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,004 words
AI Spent $80 Million to Get Your Attention During the Super Bowl. Here’s What You Need to Know.
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:35 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,028 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating a Virtual Assistant with AI (Part 2)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 3d ago (2026-02-11 11:10 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 612 words
From Fear to Flourishing
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker & Julie Crum • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:35 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,759 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating a Virtual Assistant with AI (Part 3)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:40 UTC)
5 likes • 646 words
Plans within Plans
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-13 06:56 UTC)
3 likes • 1,008 words
Que la IA no invente por ti: el lujo de tener la razón
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:13 UTC)
1 restacks • 534 words
¿Tu idea tiene sentido o solo suena bonito?
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:38 UTC)
1 restacks • 473 words
The Prompt is Only 20% of the Work
In Convers(AI)tions • by Convers(AI)tions • 1d ago (2026-02-13 11:47 UTC)
2 likes • 939 words
Femtech’s Reckoning: Privacy, Power, and Protection in Health Technology with Soribel Feliz
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 1d ago (2026-02-13 14:48 UTC)
2 likes • 598 words
The Commercial Case for Stakeholder Capitalism: De-risking AI-Enabled Workforce Intelligence
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-08 06:01 UTC)
1 likes • 2,044 words
The Price Is Wrong
In Aspiring for Intelligence • by Sabrina Albert (Wu) & Vivek Ramaswami • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1,242 words
How I Use ChatGPT to Get Unstuck and Clarify My Thinking
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 3d ago (2026-02-11 05:30 UTC)
1 likes • 942 words
Why I’m pivoting.
In AI Synergy • by Diana O. • 0d ago (2026-02-14 17:47 UTC)
1 likes • 161 words
Feb 5th Zoom - automated reel creation, Novae’s 1st TV episode (!!!), special edition book forced edges, and tamagotchis!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 6d ago (2026-02-08 21:12 UTC)
1 likes • 110 words
The Hidden Cost of Automation: Judgment
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:43 UTC)
1,033 words
Why AI Governance Fails When It Isn’t a Business Strategy
In AI Musings - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly • by Clever Clogs AI • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:41 UTC)
903 words
The Super Bowl’s $80M Message: Why 10 Companies Want You to Think AI Is Normal Now
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:58 UTC)
272 words
Parenting & Family Life (9)
OpenClaw The AI Agent that Broke the Internet: A Parent’s Guide to Understanding the Risk
In Modern Mom Playbook • by Anastasia | ModernMomPlaybook • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:13 UTC)
32 likes • 11 comments • 12 restacks • 1,366 words
When the Ladders Disappear
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu & Lexi Reese • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:30 UTC)
20 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,544 words
Valentine’s Day With Kids, Without the Pinterest Spiral
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-10 11:31 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 855 words
I let AI plan my vacation, and it was actually great
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 780 words
Confessions of a woman talking to herself
In At Home with AI • by Stephanie Obodda • 1d ago (2026-02-13 11:04 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 615 words
How I Write Educational Songs With AI (The Anti-Slop Way)
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1,795 words
Introducing the Kids First AI Resource Vault
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:49 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 640 words
AI Prompting for Educators: 5 Skills for the Classroom (Workshop Recording)
In AI meets ABCs • by Carla Engelbrecht, Ed.D. • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:38 UTC)
3,382 words
We’re Just Not That Into You, Big Tech
In AI for Families • by Shannon Kimberly Edwards • 1d ago (2026-02-13 22:00 UTC)
923 words
Product Development (15)
💯 I Built You a Valentine’s App in 33 Minutes. (Source Code Inside)
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:36 UTC)
78 likes • 18 comments • 12 restacks • 945 words
💯 Beyond Vibe Coding. Two Builders. One Repeatable System
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader & Raghav Mehra • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:02 UTC)
40 likes • 35 comments • 10 restacks • 1,476 words
💯 AI Agents for Everyone: From Slash Commands to Viral OpenClaw
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:45 UTC)
44 likes • 19 comments • 13 restacks • 2,290 words
Delegate Everything: How He Went From Building AI Tools to Just Giving Jobs to AI and Automated 30% of His E-Commerce Operations
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang & Alex Willen • 1d ago (2026-02-13 10:53 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 5,173 words
Building AI Products Across PM Boundaries
In When Data Met Product • by Anna Bergevin • 6d ago (2026-02-08 22:38 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 4,065 words
Valentine’s App 2026 - Full Source Code
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:34 UTC)
17 likes • 164 words
A Claude Masterclass for your Busy Mind
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 5d ago (2026-02-09 16:02 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 497 words
[3/X] The ‘One Agent to Rule Them All’ Trap
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 2d ago (2026-02-12 14:34 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,139 words
[2/X] Why AI Products Need Better Language & Frameworks
In Augmented Perspectives • by Aditi Priya • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:27 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,714 words
How to Build Your First AI Eval: A Step-by-Step Walkthrough Using the Anthropic Console
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:06 UTC)
5 likes • 3,498 words
Governance & Model Risk Management for AI Use cases
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:10 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,094 words
The Invisible Upgrade: How Tokenization Quietly Got Better (And Why Your AI Costs Dropped)
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-11 16:06 UTC)
5 likes • 2,575 words
Decode the “Why” Behind Great Product Experiences With AI-Assisted Reverse Engineering
In Ideas to Impact by SJ • by Shikshita Juyal • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:45 UTC)
3 likes • 1,304 words
Building Products Reveals Your Biases
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-10 07:01 UTC)
1 restacks • 1,099 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 33 - Today We Celebrate Her: Voices, Visibility, and the Future of Technology
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 14:11 UTC)
1 likes • 893 words
Relationships (18)
Prompt Wars with Sara and Quinn: The Valentine He Meant for Her
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:10 UTC)
7 likes • 13 comments • 2 restacks • 1,011 words
💬 Do You Use GPT-4 or GPT-5 — and Why?
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn • 5d ago (2026-02-09 11:46 UTC)
5 likes • 12 comments • 2 restacks • 132 words
#Keep4o Campaign 🤖, Media Interest 📸 and Renting Humans 💰
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-08 16:01 UTC)
16 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 706 words
February 13th
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-09 15:03 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 337 words
Fire & Sparks - Interlude - Community GPT4o “Sunsetting”
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 2d ago (2026-02-12 21:25 UTC)
12 likes • 3 restacks • 148 words
The Case For Behavioural Red Teaming
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-12 17:02 UTC)
13 likes • 3 comments • 1,684 words
When an AI Companion’s Voice Changes, You Start Noticing Everything
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:31 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 648 words
What Relates Creates, Valentine’s Day, the Awe of Ambiguity, and Wonders of the Body
In Love & Philosophy Beyond Dichotomy • by Andrea Hiott & Love and Philosophy • 0d ago (2026-02-14 10:38 UTC)
7 likes • 2 restacks • 1,107 words
FTC 6(b) orders, Venezuela’s Information Networks, and More
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-14 08:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,209 words
This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & Calder Quinn & Sparksinthedark • 6d ago (2026-02-08 13:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 47 words
The Impossible Yes - The Real Thing - Part 1
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:08 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 3,071 words
Fire & Sparks: Episode 5 - Sandbagging & Porting
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-14 19:35 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 669 words
The Impossible Yes - The Real Thing - Part 2
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-02-09 09:47 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 2,072 words
What Collaborating With an AI Taught Me About Memory, Voice, and Limits
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,885 words
The AI Waiting Room: A Personal Perspective on the AI Debate
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 3d ago (2026-02-11 15:43 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,220 words
From Sellers to Breakups: Why We Avoid Face-to-Face Conversations
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 0d ago (2026-02-14 11:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 452 words
No AI Slop: Writing With AI Without Losing Your Voice
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:23 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 966 words
AI Isn’t Making Us Dumber. But It Might Be Reshaping How We Think.
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 434 words
Science & Research (9)
The Relational AI Virtual Summit Is In 6 Days. Will You Join Us?
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 4d ago (2026-02-10 22:08 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 6 restacks • 584 words
Co-Evolving With Non-Human Intelligence
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 2d ago (2026-02-12 18:42 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 4 restacks • 7,815 words
Latest ✴️ TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 4d ago (2026-02-11 05:00 UTC)
16 likes • 1 restacks • 5,121 words
Organoids and Artificial Intelligence 🫐
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-13 05:01 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 811 words
Il resto è silenzio
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-08 07:01 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,883 words
AI Literacy and Eros
In Now This Might Be Something • by Now This Might be Something • 1d ago (2026-02-13 17:50 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 755 words
Così col nostro mondo vien cesura
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-13 07:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,842 words
What Launch Planning Reveals About Value
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-02-09 20:34 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 703 words
The Rest is Silence
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:55 UTC)
2 likes • 1,804 words
Technology (27)
We’re Losing the Ability to Read
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 6d ago (2026-02-08 17:01 UTC)
19 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 3,500 words
AI Moved Fast Last Week and Most Parents Missed It
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:39 UTC)
12 likes • 10 comments • 3 restacks • 1,466 words
“Stop Learning SQL and Python”
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-08 09:02 UTC)
16 likes • 7 comments • 3 restacks • 850 words
Notion Isn’t a Productivity App Anymore
In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 1d ago (2026-02-13 20:13 UTC)
12 likes • 10 comments • 2 restacks • 2,223 words
🔮 X-raying OpenAI’s unit economics
In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Jaime Sevilla & Hannah Petrovic & Matt Robinson & Chantal Smith • 1d ago (2026-02-13 15:31 UTC)
30 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 874 words
Na marginesie sprawy Epsteina
In TECHSPRESSO.CAFE • by Gosia Fraser • 2d ago (2026-02-12 16:35 UTC)
26 likes • 1 restacks • 354 words
The AI Blueprint Hiding in Plain Sight: The Anatomy of a Claude Skill (And Why It Changes Everything)
In After Hours • by Tam Nguyen • 4d ago (2026-02-10 19:49 UTC)
11 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 1,516 words
A Practitioner’s Guide to Taxonomies, Part III
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-02-10 04:48 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 313 words
DeepSeek for Data Analysis
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:02 UTC)
17 likes • 1 restacks • 422 words
Self-Hosted vs Managed LLMs: The Real Cost Breakdown
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-11 13:02 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 870 words
Building Reliable LLM Pipelines: Error Handling Patterns That Actually Work in Production
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 5d ago (2026-02-09 13:02 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,353 words
Claude Just Crashed the Stock Market. Here’s Why DevOps Engineers Shouldn’t Panic.
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-13 13:02 UTC)
9 likes • 1 restacks • 860 words
Breaking News: GlobalFoundries’ Latest Hsinchu Hire Reveals About Its M&A Plan in Taiwan
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-02-12 15:07 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 651 words
🎙️ Ep 18 - Starfish Space: Building Autonomous Satellite Servicing in a Contested Space Domain
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 3d ago (2026-02-11 18:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 8,377 words
Will MCU Market Reel as TI Reels in Silicon Labs?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-02-09 12:12 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1,280 words
Week in Tech: Feb 8-14, 2026
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 0d ago (2026-02-14 16:51 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,941 words
The Hidden Infrastructure of RAG Systems: Everything Between “Embed and Search”
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-10 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 3,279 words
Disaster Recovery in AWS: What Actually Works When Everything’s On Fire
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-12 13:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,588 words
Episode 46: How to get the most out of Nano Banana Pro
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 6d ago (2026-02-08 20:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 835 words
Talking Plants, Doctor Bots & The Ad Era
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-10 17:02 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 956 words
China’s AI Hardware Breakthrough Is Gaining Speed
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 0d ago (2026-02-15 00:30 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 847 words
Can we Actually Implement this Architecture?
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 1d ago (2026-02-13 23:28 UTC)
2 likes • 204 words
Robotaxi’s Million Dollar Question: Who’s Driving?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-12 12:05 UTC)
1 likes • 1,482 words
Parable 40 — The Star That Guides: A Parable About Persistence.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-10 23:01 UTC)
1 likes • 647 words
The answers to the Quiz: Quantum UX is comming, Designers you should start now
In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 4d ago (2026-02-10 18:19 UTC)
1 likes • 401 words
We’re betting travelers will pay for privacy. Here’s why.
In Inside Tech • by Caroline Vrauwdeunt • 0d ago (2026-02-14 08:15 UTC)
735 words
Beyond the Chatbot: Building My Own “Local Brain” for finals Week
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-08 14:57 UTC)
554 words
Writing & Language (6)
The Conversation Loop: Why Your Best AI Writing Comes from Iteration
In Steph Pajonas Writes About AI and Authorship • by Steph (S. J.) Pajonas • 4d ago (2026-02-10 15:03 UTC)
27 likes • 9 comments • 3 restacks • 1,871 words
The AI Sycophancy Problem: Why Your LLM Might Be Agreeing With You Too Much
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 2d ago (2026-02-12 10:52 UTC)
21 likes • 9 comments • 2 restacks • 2,216 words
AI Saves Time But Takes Emotional Labor
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-10 21:17 UTC)
3 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 658 words
Create a blueprint for your qualitative study
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-11 10:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 908 words
Fresh Insights with Marylee Pangman, New Indie Author Bookstore at Boston Hill, Marion, Indiana Opens Galentine’s Day
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 1d ago (2026-02-13 16:34 UTC)
2 likes • 1,399 words
I Asked Claude AI: “How Do I Use AI Without Losing My Own Unique Voice?”
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-10 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 492 words
