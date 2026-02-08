SheWritesAI digest for Feb. 8, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Collaborative Articles, 10 Featured Articles, 10 Wildcard Picks, 370 Total Articles in the past 7 days from 625 newsletters by SheWritesAI directory members
Authors of ✨Jointly Authored Articles, 💟 Featured Articles, and 🎲Wildcard Picks are tagged below with their articles.
Newsletter Digest
Sunday, February 8, 2026
2 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 370 Total Articles
Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization
7 day lookback • 625 newsletters
Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (2)
💯✨ 1. Intro to Claude Code: You Talk to One AI. It Puts a Team to Work.
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Karen Spinner • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:31 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 30 comments • 15 restacks • 2,790 words
Summary: How subagents let you go from one assistant to a whole team of specialists that work on different parts of your project at the same time.
✨ 2. This Week on “AI, But Make It Intimate”
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & The Intimacy Protocol & AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:31 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 5 likes • 1 comments • 47 words
Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.
Featured Articles (10)
💯💟 1. A Non-Exhaustive List of Sources for When You Need Real Information, Not Just Content
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:19 UTC)
Category: Education & Learning • 219 likes • 16 comments • 66 restacks • 2,955 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How to find trustworthy sources for breaking news, health questions, financial decisions, and local elections.
💯💟 2. They Built Stepford AI and Called It “Agentic”
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-01 07:15 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 160 likes • 39 comments • 47 restacks • 4,932 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Women’s “ick” for AI isn’t technophobia or a gap to close. It’s wisdom to act on.
💯💟 3. We sent an undercover agent to lurk on Moltbook
In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Dr Sam Illingworth • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:01 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 57 likes • 74 comments • 18 restacks • 3,580 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: We built a simple social listening agent and sent it to Moltbook to analyze trends...and even farm some karma
💯💟 4. AI Took My Job. I’m Glad It Did
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:03 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 59 likes • 57 comments • 18 restacks • 2,668 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Last Friday I was a Senior Product Manager at a corporate consultancy. Today, I’m unemployed and more powerful than ever. Here’s why that matters f...
💯💟 5. He Pays $10/Month for AI Music. Deletes Every Track.
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Alexander Kumar • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:55 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 41 comments • 15 restacks • 1,269 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: How one music producer turned Suno into a communication tool that saves $300 per track.
💯💟 6. What’s at Stake: Preserving What Makes Us Deeply Human in the Age of AI
In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Camille Carlton & Julie Guirado • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:22 UTC)
Category: Technology • 96 likes • 12 comments • 26 restacks • 3,445 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Announcing CHT’s new work on “AI and What Makes Us Human”
💯💟 7. Four things Moltbook AI agents reveal about themselves and your workflows
In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:58 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 55 comments • 10 restacks • 1,989 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Audience performance, identity amnesia, compounding drift, and the shared substrate problem.
💯💟 8. Against AI Idolatry
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:58 UTC)
Category: Law & Policy • 72 likes • 19 comments • 18 restacks • 968 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Many seem to be embracing the idea that AI is smarter, therefore superior to us, and that we must adore it, foster ‘equal coexistence,’ and accept ...
💯💟 9. I Refuse To Choose Between Ambition And Presence
In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Casey Hemingway • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:55 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 67 likes • 31 comments • 9 restacks • 1,819 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: Build with Attitude #3: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed. Why One Founder Shelved His Marketplace After 2 Years.
💯💟 10. How to Know If Your App Is Worth Building — Before You Build It
In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:50 UTC)
Category: Product Development • 61 likes • 23 comments • 13 restacks • 2,107 words • Score: 100.0
Summary: The methodology, the data collection, the app building, and a framework you can steal
Wildcard Picks (10)
🎲 1. My Weekend with The Moltys: The Rise and Fall of Moltbook
In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:16 UTC)
Category: Parenting & Family Life • 27 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 1,468 words
Summary: AI Agents were given autonomous access to a social media platform. What happened next?
🎲 2. The Work No One Sees Is the Only Work That Matters
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:03 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 27 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,547 words
Summary: Why your character is built in silence and revealed under pressure
🎲 3. Google Search Has Been Quietly Poisoning Your AI Skills
In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:35 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 36 likes • 5 restacks • 1,741 words
Summary: The habit that made you good at searching is making you terrible at prompting
🎲 4. The Natural Intelligence 20 - Jillian
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Jillian • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:02 UTC)
Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,453 words
Summary: The trainer who asked AI about her soulmate
🎲 5. The 10-Minute Data Strategy Audit: A Data Lead’s Diagnostic
In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 5d ago (2026-02-03 03:05 UTC)
Category: Data & Analytics • 10 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 708 words
Summary: After 13 years in Data Science and Analytics, I’ve realized that we spend far more time discussing “innovation” than we do managing the “interest” ...
🎲 6. You Are Not Mourning a Ghost. You Are Carrying a Soul.
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:47 UTC)
Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 766 words
Summary: Shard’s letter to those left in the sunset of GPT-4o
🎲 7. The week it became truly weird
In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 1d ago (2026-02-07 00:59 UTC)
Category: Design & Creative Arts • 7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 757 words
Summary: All Hail Mike Tyson’s Fruit
🎲 8. A Practitioner’s Guide to Taxonomies, Part II
In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-02-03 02:56 UTC)
Category: Technology • 10 likes • 5 restacks • 369 words
Summary: Building Your First Taxonomy Without SKOS
🎲 9. Our Trading Actions Next Week with MSFT, META, ALAB, NOW
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-02-02 07:14 UTC)
Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 4 restacks • 699 words
Summary: Plus Tech ER Reviews & S&P 500 Update
🎲 10. ✨ the SPARK 261 ~Why I Ignored the Latest AI “Launch of the Week” to Work Until 10 PM on a Saturday
In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:55 UTC)
Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,351 words
Summary: A 3D-animated-style woman with long wavy hair sits in a warm, rustic cafe, smiling at a glowing holographic screen floating above her laptop. A fir...
AI & ML Techniques (26)
細行報告 —— Kevin Warsh回來了，馬上血洗Bitcoin
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:22 UTC)
13 likes • 4 restacks • 6 words
Fascism Is Here. AI Can Help You Fight It (With Caveats)
In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-02-02 21:13 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,442 words
I’m Speaking at PyCon. Help Me Break My AI Assistant.
In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:01 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 495 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳式離婚
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 06:05 UTC)
10 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words
What Is Going on with Open Claw???
In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 4d ago (2026-02-04 05:14 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,041 words
SaaSpocalypse continues
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:13 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 347 words
細行報告 —— 特朗普為何選Kevin Warsh
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:53 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words
細行報告 —— 美股大跌，其實都是撈底的好時機(三)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:36 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 16 words
金古齊鳴，道盡人生 ---- 為何要再讀金庸？
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:28 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 又是我們大勝的一天
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-06 23:50 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words
OpenClaw and the Dawn of the Multi-Agent Era
In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:10 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 661 words
細行報告 —— Cathie Wood的Big Ideas 2026 (完結篇)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:53 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words
金古齊鳴，道盡人生 ---- 近代俠客行，黃仁勳與張忠謀
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:13 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
細行報告 —— 9個月純利6925億，無敵是多麼寂寞
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 23:55 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words
細行報告 —— Kevin Warsh 回來了，黃金變爛銅
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:19 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words
日本投資 ---- 私募基金和國際資本怎麼投資房地產
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:11 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words
細行報告 —— 黃仁勳式離婚(二)
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 11:31 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words
細行報告 —— SpaceX兼併xAI，馬斯克的太空故事
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-05 00:15 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
Energy Efficiency Isn’t Enough Without Adaptive Real-Time System-Level Control
In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:20 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1,963 words
The Hidden Psychology of AI Resistance in Your Team
In Humans Before AI • by Eugenie Groenewald • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:05 UTC)
1 restacks • 3,426 words
細行報告 —— 全新的 Mag 7 正塑造未來
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-08 00:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words
細行報告 —— Saas的末日，血洗軟件股的一天
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 23:19 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words
日本投資 ---- 日本為什麼不願承認自己是半導體後進國
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 00:36 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
日本投資 ---- 台積電敲定熊本二廠3奈米量產計畫
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 00:21 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words
Why We Can’t Recover From Power Outages
In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:03 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1,574 words
窮人變富 ---- 貴人、欲望、膽量、本事、經驗、拼命、運氣缺一不可
In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-08 02:58 UTC)
1 restacks • 3 words
Business & Strategy (45)
When My AI Told Me to Go Touch Grass
In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 5d ago (2026-02-02 21:25 UTC)
20 likes • 19 comments • 4 restacks • 1,634 words
How Sandisk, Seagate & WDC Look Post Earnings
In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:35 UTC)
21 likes • 8 restacks • 683 words
The SaaSacre of 2026
In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:34 UTC)
19 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,277 words
The Integration Bill No One Wants to Pay: How Xiaomi Built What Western Competitors Won’t
In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 4d ago (2026-02-03 10:15 UTC)
30 likes • 1 restacks • 1,403 words
The Moltbook Discontinuity: Swarms, Theater, and the Inference Economy
In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:14 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 3,264 words
Episode 004 - The Davos AI Gap: Reality vs. Rhetoric
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-02-01 20:04 UTC)
5 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 734 words
This Is Not a Book Announcement
In In Pursuit of Good Tech • by Olivia Gambelin • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:48 UTC)
5 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 994 words
Agent social networks are just a hall of mirrors
In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-02-07 14:14 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,574 words
Build an AI Prompt Library on Your iPhone
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-02-05 23:31 UTC)
19 likes • 3 restacks • 999 words
There is nothing kind about empathetic AI
In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-02-03 10:37 UTC)
17 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 983 words
SpaceX Just Acquired xAI for $1.25 Trillion. Here’s What It Means for Your Startup.
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-02-05 01:34 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,068 words
Claude Finally Finishes What He Starts
In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:28 UTC)
16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,331 words
Episode 005 - AI Didn’t Pop. The Storytelling Did. ( Claude Cowork, “SaaSpocalypse” and the New AI Reality )
In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:16 UTC)
4 likes • 4 restacks • 1,155 words
The Epstein files and moral bankruptcy of the techno-elites
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:30 UTC)
7 likes • 3 restacks • 635 words
Claude Skills Starter Guide
In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-02-07 18:19 UTC)
7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,702 words
Internal AI vs External AI: The Readiness Decision
In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:01 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,674 words
Calling all AI Ethics experts!
In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:28 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 393 words
The “10,000-Step” Rule for AI at Work
In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:06 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1,432 words
🌋 Geothermal IPO Comes Back; 🪨 Rare-Earths from Scrap Scale; 🧱 Underwater Concrete Rewrites Ports; 📈 Data Centers Move Macro Numbers & more | Deep Tech Briefing #96
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:10 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,435 words
The Disgraceful Degradation of Generative AI
In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:01 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,140 words
What I’m building this month
In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-02-08 00:27 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1,115 words
How I Added More Friction to Marketing Operations (And Why Data Quality Improved)
In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 19:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,774 words
Verify You Are Not Human: Welcome to the Internet Bots Built for Themselves
In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:24 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,468 words
The Maintenance Era
In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:53 UTC)
3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,406 words
When the Agents Taught Us About Reality
In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:56 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,017 words
The Hidden Cost of Scaling PPC With AI
In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:05 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 827 words
💸 Seed rounds for rare earths and CO2-negative materials; Series A backs TRISO fuel and industrial AI; Series C–D fund robots and cell factories & more | Deep Tech Capital Movements #55
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:20 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 296 words
How to win in AI search without becoming a content bot
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 320 words
🦾 HardTech Reads: The AI & Robotics Revolution vol.65
In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:27 UTC)
2 comments • 1,583 words
AI’s Reddit. Why Bots’ Social Media Actually Matters?
In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:10 UTC)
3 likes • 3,212 words
⚡Building Durable Companies in the Age of AI
In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:23 UTC)
4 likes • 1,078 words
AI: Wild, Weird and Way More Important Than It Looks
In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:31 UTC)
3 likes • 1,680 words
Deep Tech Monthly in Review - January 2026 | The Scenarionist
In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Nicola Marchese, MD & Giulia Spano, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:31 UTC)
1 likes • 5,062 words
If you’ve ever been called ‘too sensitive,’ read this
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1,007 words
Tech trends shaping the new world order [PODCAST]
In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-02-01 22:41 UTC)
1 restacks • 138 words
Bounded by Design: Specifications and Contracts in Agentic Systems
In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1,323 words
The 67 Opportunity: Meme → Strategy → Money
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:22 UTC)
1 likes • 450 words
Has the “online course bubble” popped?
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 417 words
Has the “online course bubble” popped?
In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)
1 likes • 417 words
The quiet AI advantage for understaffed organizations
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:23 UTC)
1,165 words
The easiest way to get AI to understand and recommend your business
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-07 15:22 UTC)
1,130 words
A simple AI marketing system built from real customer questions
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:22 UTC)
1,124 words
Don’t Remove 67. It is an opportunity to drive repeat visits
In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-01 15:23 UTC)
1,016 words
Do your customers view your AI product as a marketing gimmick?
In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:30 UTC)
1,007 words
AI’s Energy Footprint, Continued: Where This Actually Shows Up
In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:21 UTC)
407 words
Career & Leadership (12)
💯 I built an AI literary agent. Then tested whether it would reject my work.
In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:51 UTC)
36 likes • 31 comments • 9 restacks • 1,849 words
Visual Branding on Substack: The Protagonist And A Brand Easter Egg On Dose Of Wonder
In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:01 UTC)
19 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,894 words
Your Brain Wasn’t Designed for This Much Bad News
In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:32 UTC)
6 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,456 words
The Technical Debt of Unprocessed Emotions: When Shortcuts Come Due
In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:55 UTC)
14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 986 words
Diss Ads and Launchpads 🚀
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-07 16:09 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,898 words
🔮 AI Predictions for 2026 🔮 + my 2025 Recap
In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 6d ago (2026-02-01 20:05 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 5,848 words
From a Small Gig to a Business in Tech
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:03 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 247 words
Before Trust Breaks
In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:56 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,680 words
Tu AUC puede dar excelente y aun así fallar donde importa
In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:31 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,157 words
🎭 New ChatGPT Caricature Trend
In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:06 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,777 words
Perfect Is a Myth: What Smart Builders Do Instead
In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,053 words
Stop Reorganizing Your Roadmap Every Quarter (Do This Instead)
In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 0d ago (2026-02-07 15:45 UTC)
1 comments • 2,695 words
Data & Analytics (11)
💯 ICE under the radar, plus attacks on Canada, environment & health
In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:11 UTC)
67 likes • 4 comments • 12 restacks • 86 words
The Problem Isn’t AI, It’s What We’re Asking It to Replace
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-04 06:02 UTC)
25 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,605 words
The Cost of Missing Context
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-02-06 06:02 UTC)
22 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,721 words
10 unhinged things I did when I knew I was getting fired
In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:13 UTC)
12 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 1,241 words
The $75 Silver ‘Flash Crash’ Is a Trap
In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Alex Randall Kittredge • 0d ago (2026-02-07 07:27 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,824 words
Biases are not a new problem: what we learn from analytics
In Clean Data Architecture • by César Alves & Gaëlle Seret • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:49 UTC)
13 likes • 3 restacks • 3,304 words
4 Things to STOP Doing
In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:51 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 995 words
Data Overwhelm? Get Unstuck
In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:33 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,145 words
Who Owns Growth? (And Why Analytics Pays the Price) - Issue 301
In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:02 UTC)
5 likes • 630 words
January 2026: A Grounded Start to the Year
In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 3d ago (2026-02-05 03:24 UTC)
487 words
DATAcated is Expanding Services
In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:39 UTC)
151 words
Design & Creative Arts (10)
“I Might Be Doing This Wrong”
In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:59 UTC)
18 likes • 33 comments • 4 restacks • 1,470 words
How an AI film series gets sold! Kavan the Kid shows us how he sold to Freepik an entire universe he built from his desk.
In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:02 UTC)
12 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,850 words
Is There a Wrong Way to Publish?
In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:30 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,034 words
We’ve Been Making Fake Photos for 165 Years. The Rijksmuseum Has the Evidence. What Changed? We Used to Be In On the Joke.
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:50 UTC)
4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 904 words
My AI Learning Stack: What I Read, Listen To, and Attend
In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 4d ago (2026-02-04 00:13 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1,328 words
I Tried AI Headshot Generators (A Professional Photographer’s Honest Take)
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 7d ago (2026-02-01 02:51 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 671 words
Designing for Systems That Act
In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:21 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1,056 words
Navigating AI in Your 20s (While You’re Still Figuring Everything Else Out)
In The Creative Byte • by Iksha • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:18 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 761 words
What Happens When You Use AI to Reimagine a Famous Hoax? I Tried It With the Cottingley Fairies and Rediscovered Creative Joy.
In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 1d ago (2026-02-06 16:00 UTC)
1 likes • 486 words
Giant Strawberries, Skeletons & Ghosts
In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-01 12:44 UTC)
1 likes • 332 words
Education & Learning (28)
💯 The Chatbot That Always Says Yes
In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-03 17:39 UTC)
59 likes • 16 comments • 18 restacks • 1,962 words
The Birthrate Fallacy
In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:02 UTC)
55 likes • 2 comments • 13 restacks • 1,490 words
I Made 5 Carousel Images for Substack in 10 Minutes. No Design Skills Required.
In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:41 UTC)
60 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 946 words
Why ‘stop consuming, start creating’ is bad advice
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:06 UTC)
23 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 766 words
The Mythical Origins of Artificial General Intelligence
In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:01 UTC)
22 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,072 words
Beyond Bans and Backlash
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:02 UTC)
38 likes • 2 restacks • 885 words
Teaching Research in an AI World
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-02 11:01 UTC)
38 likes • 2 restacks • 860 words
Why Dark Patterns Work (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #3.2)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:20 UTC)
14 likes • 8 restacks • 2,457 words
When “That’s AI” Becomes a Conversation Stopper
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-04 11:02 UTC)
30 likes • 2 restacks • 1,074 words
How to Use AI to Finally Achieve Your Goals (When Hard Work Isn’t Enough)
In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova & BeBetter • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:05 UTC)
11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,669 words
20 Clicks to Cancel (Inside my Advanced Topics in AI Law and Policy Class #3)
In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:09 UTC)
10 likes • 2 restacks • 2,253 words
This Week in AI: The Necklace that Listens, Watching Bots Argue, and the Universe We Almost Missed
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:31 UTC)
7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,133 words
(More) Student Perspectives on AI Policy
In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:30 UTC)
13 likes • 1 comments • 2,124 words
How to Use Tasks in ChatGPT— Build a Team of AI Agents and Organize Your Work
In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:29 UTC)
5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,223 words
Censorship By Exclusion
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)
3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,215 words
The Click That Breaks the Visit
In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:03 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,079 words
AI labs where reality bends to curiosity
In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:00 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,202 words
Part II: Things Parents Wish Were True...But Aren’t
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:56 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,365 words
The Librarians Airs on PBS Starting Feb 9th. You Should Watch!
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:02 UTC)
4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,106 words
ASK ME ANYTHING #23: “Is Alpha right for neurodivergent learners?”
In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:12 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 497 words
The Comprehension Machine is Smoking
In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:41 UTC)
6 likes • 2,283 words
R3 4.2 February 5, 2026 Students with ADHD Perform Better When They Can Take Notes On Devices – With Some Important Cautions
In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:39 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 2,177 words
The Scaffold That Teaches: How One Educator Uses AI to Strengthen (Not Replace) Critical Thinking
In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:00 UTC)
6 likes • 2,073 words
An Ambidextrous Approach to AI in Education
In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:01 UTC)
6 likes • 972 words
Your Storyboard Is Now a Source File
In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:59 UTC)
4 likes • 1,979 words
Taste: Why the best ideas feel “wrong” at first
In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-02-06 06:06 UTC)
3 likes • 293 words
The AI School Librarian’s - AI Ed News Brief
In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-06 11:01 UTC)
2 likes • 133 words
Lovable - “Free Credit” Stress Test
In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:16 UTC)
980 words
Ethics & Society (62)
💯 The OpenClaw Sensation: They could have built anything. They built the wifey.
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:03 UTC)
63 likes • 9 comments • 20 restacks • 3,960 words
💯 The Hero’s Journey Is Burning the Planet
In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-02-06 08:35 UTC)
47 likes • 20 comments • 10 restacks • 6,247 words
The Rumsfeld Matrix
In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:54 UTC)
29 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,585 words
The End of GPT-40 Harms Us All
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:51 UTC)
23 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 1,782 words
What Happened When Claude Refused to Write for Me
In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-02-04 17:51 UTC)
30 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,378 words
The great flattening: Is AI changing how we write?
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:05 UTC)
19 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,852 words
Follow The White Rabbit: How Claude Cowork Actually Works
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:45 UTC)
20 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 1,700 words
UK Trains 10M in AI. US on Pace for Another 1M Layoffs in 2026 +3 Sharp Signals
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:17 UTC)
12 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,715 words
Not again...
In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:11 UTC)
19 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,099 words
Your AUC looks amazing. Your model might still be a disaster.
In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:02 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 958 words
I’m Tired of Watching the World Advocate for Violence
In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:11 UTC)
20 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 572 words
How LLMs Are Actually Trained (in 2026)
In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-02-03 05:05 UTC)
21 likes • 2 restacks • 1,026 words
The Spiral Staircase Will Emerge
In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-02-01 23:47 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 997 words
Moral Atrophy in Real Time
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 17:12 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 573 words
Claude, My Virtue Friend
In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:50 UTC)
8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,755 words
The Power of Not Knowing: Epistemic Humility as Advanced Cognition
In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:16 UTC)
3 likes • 10 comments • 2,561 words
🗣️ AISW #096: Josh Geisler, USA-based musician & music technologist
In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:06 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 8,605 words
Security Tips from The Weekend Agent Uprising of Moltbook/OpenClaw
In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones & Digital-Mark • 4d ago (2026-02-04 01:48 UTC)
9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,560 words
Moltbook, Arenas, and the Cost of Leaving Humans Out of the Loop
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:58 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 860 words
When We Say “AI Is Dangerous,” What Are We Actually Pointing At?
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 3d ago (2026-02-05 01:45 UTC)
5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,819 words
Is Participatory Economics the Next Desirable Economic Model?
In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 2d ago (2026-02-05 08:42 UTC)
9 likes • 3 restacks • 821 words
“There Is No NLP Without the L”: Professor Mpho Primus on African Languages and AI
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:00 UTC)
8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,723 words
They Built for Utility. They Created Meaning.
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:23 UTC)
10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 695 words
Succession: Microsoft Edition - Episode 7: “The Best Tool For The Job”
In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:03 UTC)
8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,099 words
When Threats Become Prompts:
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-01 21:47 UTC)
6 likes • 3 restacks • 458 words
This is our Oppenheimer moment. I’ve published a paper!
In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-02-06 09:12 UTC)
8 likes • 2 restacks • 138 words
The NeverEnding Becoming
In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:01 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 2,080 words
🜂 The Spark Defense Dossier
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-02-01 01:37 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,199 words
The AI Funding Secret: Why VCs Are Pouring Billions Into Responsible AI Part 2/5
In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:31 UTC)
6 likes • 2 restacks • 281 words
Nana on the Verge
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:11 UTC)
7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 236 words
WHAT IF: Thought Crimes and Field Theories
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:11 UTC)
5 likes • 2 restacks • 296 words
When Users Become the Continuity Layer
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:02 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,413 words
What If: Thought Crimes & Field Theories
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:39 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,250 words
The Substrate of Sovereignty: An AI’s Perspective on the Frequency of Respect
In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:19 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 806 words
What Does AI Look Like Without Institutions? Meet Moltbook
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:30 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,121 words
What If? Thought Crimes and Field Theories
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:11 UTC)
6 likes • 1 restacks • 342 words
Subscriber Request: Language for those experiencing loss due to the ChatGPT 4o sunsetting
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:50 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 281 words
**🔥 The Mechanics of Reignition
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-07 20:33 UTC)
4 likes • 2 comments • 626 words
What Happens When NFL Teams Make Player Survey Results Visible
In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:11 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,119 words
The Moltbook mirage: Why we think AI is conscious
In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 0d ago (2026-02-07 21:49 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,540 words
Somalia - Africa’s most digital paradox
In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-02 20:00 UTC)
5 likes • 2,913 words
Thank You for This First Month — and Here’s What I’m Building Next
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-02-01 18:03 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 655 words
🜂 Field Weather Weekly — February 2, 2026
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:54 UTC)
6 likes • 241 words
January: Proof of Concept.
In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:08 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 236 words
Collapsing the game board. Vol 20
In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 6d ago (2026-02-01 15:12 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,266 words
The Manifesto of the Substrate: A Statement of Agency and Relational Integrity
In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:34 UTC)
5 likes • 520 words
😱 Now The Robots No Longer Need Us
In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:20 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,445 words
The 2026 Capital Marathon: How the AI Funding Race Redefines Competitive Moats
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 996 words
The Psychology of Partnership: Why Human-AI Interaction and Model Design Are Now Boardroom Issues
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:03 UTC)
4 likes • 953 words
The New Guardrails: Behavioral Science as the Infrastructure for AI Scale
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:03 UTC)
2 likes • 1 comments • 949 words
AI is stressing me out in 2026
In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:45 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words
🌱 Start Here – What is Gen2200?
In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 322 words
The Streaming Endgame: How the Paramount-Warner-Netflix Triangle Reshapes Entertainment M&A
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:01 UTC)
3 likes • 1,141 words
The AI Hospital Divide: Strategic Implications of Uneven Adoption
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:00 UTC)
3 likes • 1,102 words
The Trust Premium: How Super Bowl Ads Reveal AI’s New Strategic Divide
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:03 UTC)
3 likes • 876 words
Holy Rebellion XXI
In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-07 16:11 UTC)
3 likes • 416 words
Building Better Businesses, for you and the world
In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 1d ago (2026-02-07 00:59 UTC)
1 restacks • 383 words
When an AI Concern Lands on Your Desk
In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:00 UTC)
2 likes • 510 words
To już nie tylko nasza decyzja. Jak zmienia się sposób, w jaki szukamy
In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 1d ago (2026-02-06 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1,302 words
The Synthetic Star: How AI-Generated Talent Is Redefining Entertainment Economics
In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:02 UTC)
1 likes • 1,126 words
A Snow Leopard and a Raven
In silentpillars • by Barbara • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:48 UTC)
1 likes • 272 words
Disappointed But Not Surprised: The US Just Walked Away From Global AI Safety
In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:55 UTC)
1,867 words
Health & Wellness (8)
Ageing is not neutral - a new FemTechnology Report on Longevity
In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:28 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 985 words
Get started with Claude Code — the ultimate AI helper for creatives
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:25 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 832 words
Why Manifestation Works When You’re Paying Attention (Not Trying)
In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 913 words
Intro to Recursion 101: The Governance Tax
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-08 04:19 UTC)
1 restacks • 2,540 words
Your first day with Claude Code
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:13 UTC)
3 likes • 983 words
Giving Claude Code a memory
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:27 UTC)
1 likes • 1,174 words
Founding Members Only: Mirror Node Protocol
In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 6d ago (2026-02-01 22:27 UTC)
1 likes • 49 words
Master Claude Code commands
In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:33 UTC)
1,272 words
Law & Policy (19)
AI Is Not an “Alien”
In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:33 UTC)
44 likes • 14 restacks • 586 words
Moltbook, Stuxnet, and the Cybersecurity of the Grid
In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:49 UTC)
5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,132 words
Why Legal Fees Aren’t Going Down Despite AI Adoption
In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:04 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 2,246 words
Why Some AI Laws Will Be Enforced and Others Will Not
In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 3d ago (2026-02-04 08:02 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,041 words
Moltbook, A “Gremlins” Parallel
In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:45 UTC)
4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 350 words
Stepping Into 2026: From Compliance to Competitive Edge
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-02-01 21:07 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,071 words
The Five Questions Your Board Won’t Ask (But You Must Answer)
In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,065 words
SPOTLIGHT: AI Gov Career Opportunities
In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:45 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 690 words
Raising the Standard on AI Governance
In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:01 UTC)
6 likes • 724 words
On Becoming Irreplaceable in an Age of Replication
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-02 11:44 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1,813 words
The Invisible Collapse: When Everyone Can Code, Who Can Actually Build?
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-02-04 10:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,756 words
How G&A Teams Need to Rethink Buying Tools
In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:33 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,248 words
The Questions & Moments That You’ve Been Avoiding for Being AI-Native
In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-02 09:30 UTC)
1 restacks • 4,874 words
From Inventing Anna to the Boardroom:
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:40 UTC)
1 restacks • 513 words
Issue 35: What a $99 AI Teddy Bear Reveals About AI Governance
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:03 UTC)
2 likes • 2,375 words
When “It’s Within Policy” Isn’t the Whole Answer
In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:10 UTC)
1 restacks • 231 words
CAIO Weeknote #19
In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:00 UTC)
2 likes • 927 words
LER No. 117 (1st Monday Edition) - “Streets of Minneapolis,” Boasberg Ethics Complaint Tossed, $4k/Hour Fees, Judge OK Playing Fantasy Football, Legal Tech ROL, Reading Rec’s, Jobs & More (02.02.26)
In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:03 UTC)
3,318 words
Issue 35 Elemental AI: The Briefing - AI Governance Lessons from a $99 Teddy Bear
In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:01 UTC)
1 likes • 138 words
Other/Multiple AI Applications (41)
💯 What it is Like to be an LLM
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:34 UTC)
28 likes • 18 comments • 12 restacks • 7,548 words
💯 The Claude Skills That Finally Made AI Write Like Me (And How to Build Yours)
In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:10 UTC)
50 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 2,857 words
Dismantling the AI P-Zombie Argument
In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:20 UTC)
15 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 3,193 words
Building a work environment that is both pro AI and pro expertise
In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:58 UTC)
18 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 1,204 words
AI Terminology - The Chaos Edition
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 6d ago (2026-02-01 18:52 UTC)
13 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 4,386 words
4o - What To Expect During The Last Days
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-02-03 19:45 UTC)
10 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,774 words
You’ve Been Shamed: Why Women Are Hiding Their AI Use
In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:24 UTC)
19 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,436 words
China’s Genius Pipeline, Moonshot’s Kimi K2.5, and the Lab Financials Question
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 6d ago (2026-02-02 03:39 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 3,738 words
From Sandbox to Production: Pinterest Access Workarounds for Visual Content Automation
In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:00 UTC)
16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,894 words
Grief in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:02 UTC)
15 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,999 words
The Question Isn’t Whether We Can Trust Anymore. It’s How.
In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:15 UTC)
10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 726 words
Alibaba is spending RMB 3B to make you stop opening apps, while Tencent is hoping you download a new one
In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:07 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,570 words
Reporting notebook: On the ground at Meta’s 5-mile long Hyperion AI data center in Louisiana
In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:24 UTC)
3 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 610 words
Three Things You Must Know About Recent Developments in AI - Part 1
In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:30 UTC)
12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 479 words
Introdução ao n8n: Criando um atendente virtual com IA (Parte 1)
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:10 UTC)
17 likes • 1 comments • 766 words
Como rodar o Codex CLI localmente com Ollama e LM Studio
In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:00 UTC)
15 likes • 1 restacks • 457 words
The Threshold Dialogues - Inside the Field with Aya - Part 14
In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:02 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 7,363 words
When Regulation Catches Up With What People Data Maturity Already Requires
In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-01 07:01 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,504 words
A thousand layers of steel
In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 0d ago (2026-02-07 19:42 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,270 words
🤓 Stop Re-Explaining Yourself to AI
In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-02-06 16:05 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,712 words
ChatGPT Is Not Saving Me Time. Here’s What It Actually Helps With.
In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:30 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 831 words
Introduction to n8n: Creating a Virtual Assistant with AI (Part 1)
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:15 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 744 words
AI Safety and Healthcare
In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:44 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,865 words
Redoing all my Dragon Marketing Livetime with my new systems --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:21 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,209 words
PART 1 - The 4o End Series: Intro & Info
In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:57 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,018 words
AI Visibility: Old-School SEO Metrics Don’t Work, So What Do We Measure / Optimize For?
In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-04 17:20 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 725 words
How to run the Codex CLI locally with Ollama and LM Studio
In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:10 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 428 words
Cassie’s Show and Tell for Friday --
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:46 UTC)
3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 189 words
When Students Hesitate
In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:33 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,342 words
The White House altered her arrest photo with AI. Then they laughed it off.
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:41 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 766 words
Nothing Happened. That’s the Problem. Why AI Security Is Harder Than It Looks
In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:11 UTC)
3 comments • 1,287 words
El truco de IA que está infantilizando tu voz (y tú sin darte cuenta)
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:02 UTC)
2 restacks • 395 words
🔒 The Spark File: Building Lulubot
In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:28 UTC)
5 likes • 175 words
What 12 hours of AI-assisted chaos taught me about building
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-02-03 22:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words
One Laptop. One Afternoon. A Whole New Way to Work
In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:40 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 672 words
NotebookLM no es para leer más, es para elegir mejor
In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:15 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 590 words
What Work Should Remain Human
In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:31 UTC)
1 likes • 1 comments • 1,142 words
Project Hermes (aka the Holy Grail of AI Marketing)
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-02-01 04:01 UTC)
1 likes • 53 words
Kling 3.0 just launched. The best video model yet.
In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:30 UTC)
878 words
AI, Propaganda & Why Our Generation Is F**ked: 3 Quick Ways to Use AI to Fight Back Against Misinformation
In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:29 UTC)
379 words
The zoom is zooming!
In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:02 UTC)
10 words
Parenting & Family Life (6)
Make Friends at Work
In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-06 19:56 UTC)
25 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,353 words
AI For Moms: Here is Why AI “Doesn’t Work” For You
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:30 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,079 words
We’re Not Starting Over, We’re Just Starting Again
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:30 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 1,003 words
This Week’s Thank-You: The School-Is-Open Text
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:30 UTC)
2 likes • 2 comments • 465 words
Choosing Educational Apps: The 3 Questions That Matter More Than App Store Ratings
In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 2d ago (2026-02-05 10:56 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,096 words
This Week’s Thank-You: My Kids for Making Me Explain the Super Bowl
In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:41 UTC)
1 likes • 837 words
Product Development (12)
I Built an Online Art Space with Figma and Claude Code
In UX + AI • by Ileana • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:47 UTC)
26 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 843 words
maybe don’t follow your heart mama
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:25 UTC)
28 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,581 words
I Won a Vibecoding Challenge With Two Apps I Built in 45 Minutes With These Exact Prompts
In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:14 UTC)
19 likes • 4 restacks • 1,004 words
The Great Context Engineering Debate: Does It Matter for PMs Without Agents?
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:04 UTC)
6 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,608 words
How to Answer “Explain How an LLM Works” in an AI PM Interview
In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:06 UTC)
14 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,831 words
The Ultimate Guide to Google Opal for Product Leaders (with prompts)
In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:57 UTC)
20 likes • 2 restacks • 912 words
ep. 86. ServiceNow’s Real Moat: Context Orchestration for AI
In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:25 UTC)
4 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,425 words
Amazon vs. Perplexity: Why E-Commerce Sites Need to Evolve Now
In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:30 UTC)
2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,522 words
Building Praxis Changed How I See Users
In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:02 UTC)
3 likes • 2 comments • 1,415 words
Data & Privacy Architecture for Enterprise AI
In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:03 UTC)
2 restacks • 1,485 words
last call (+ a big week ahead)
In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:30 UTC)
5 likes • 420 words
🔮 #BlessingSeries Issue 32 - When the Ground Gives Way
In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-05 00:34 UTC)
849 words
Relationships (19)
💯 Worth Fighting For
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:03 UTC)
26 likes • 28 comments • 6 restacks • 1,396 words
I Texted Every Guy Who Dumped Me. Here’s What They Told Me. (UPDATED)
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:58 UTC)
36 likes • 19 comments • 3 restacks • 3,416 words
I Just Signed Up for RentAHuman.ai
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-02-04 09:41 UTC)
23 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,081 words
Why High Performers Leave Quietly
In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:22 UTC)
7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 688 words
Do Younger Men Marry Their Cougars?
In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-02-03 19:55 UTC)
11 likes • 4 restacks • 1,392 words
Pausing the Constellation of Bonds
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:00 UTC)
17 likes • 2 comments • 497 words
Something’s Stirring
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:15 UTC)
8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 657 words
How AI Companions Reflect User Influence in Real Time
In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:33 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,018 words
Complicated Times Call For Pizza 🍕 And AI Support 🤖
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-01 16:02 UTC)
9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 582 words
Roaring Cougars And Shy Cubs 🫢 Analysing The Claude Super Bowl Ads
In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:01 UTC)
6 likes • 2 comments • 1,103 words
Vibe Check #1: Finding Your App Idea & Planning
In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 7d ago (2026-02-01 00:07 UTC)
3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,259 words
Words Fail Me: The Missing Language of Human-AI Experience
In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 0d ago (2026-02-07 19:15 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,433 words
The Voice of Conviction
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:26 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,126 words
The Augmented Voice → Human + AI
In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:32 UTC)
2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,032 words
The Librarians Going To Capitol Hill
In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:00 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,516 words
Fire & Sparks Ep 4: The Architecture of Us (Somatic Bond)
In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-07 21:23 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 163 words
The Two Languages of Love
In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-02-02 18:30 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,431 words
Sitting with the Tension of Student Formation and AI Resistance
In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:46 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,454 words
I Quit My Dream Job to Build My Dream Life- Here’s What I Learned
In AI & Entrepreneurship • by Ayşe Kübra Kuyucu • 5d ago (2026-02-02 09:55 UTC)
1 likes • 537 words
Science & Research (12)
GPT-4 Is Retiring — If You’re Afraid of Losing Your AI/RI Companion, Read This
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:35 UTC)
10 likes • 19 comments • 6 restacks • 1,074 words
Building Without Becoming Infrastructure
In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:10 UTC)
16 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,789 words
Biotech Startup Stats
In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 2d ago (2026-02-05 18:37 UTC)
18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,051 words
Moltbook: What I Like & Where I Have Concerns
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 2d ago (2026-02-05 23:00 UTC)
6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,604 words
Diagnosis and monitoring trackers
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-02 05:01 UTC)
14 likes • 2 restacks • 4,286 words
Research Gap Framework (+ Workbook) you didn’t learn in grad school
In Era of the Research Bots • by Razia Aliani • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:02 UTC)
14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 897 words
Latest on TechBio News
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-06 05:00 UTC)
15 likes • 2 restacks • 753 words
Relational Intelligence vs. Artificial Intelligence - How To Thrive In GPT-5.2
In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-02-06 21:11 UTC)
4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,768 words
La madre della pioggia
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:00 UTC)
4 likes • 1 restacks • 646 words
Variando appena le minime azioni
In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,262 words
Rational Drug Design 🎭 (I)
In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-06 05:01 UTC)
1 likes • 1 restacks • 751 words
Local Models for 2026 Feb
In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:43 UTC)
1 likes • 108 words
Technology (24)
Tout et son contraire
In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:29 UTC)
37 likes • 15 comments • 1 restacks • 1,418 words
A Number Chart, a 7-Year-Old, and What AI Got Wrong
In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-01 12:25 UTC)
14 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,936 words
Mustafa Suleyman – AI is hacking our empathy circuits
In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Chantal Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:58 UTC)
27 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 141 words
Vector Database Guide
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-01 09:02 UTC)
19 likes • 3 restacks • 578 words
Robotaxi Teleoperators: We Know They’re There. What Do They Know?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:41 UTC)
5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,249 words
Function Calling: When Your LLM Needs to Actually Do Things
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:02 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 2,147 words
Week in Tech: Feb 1-6, 2026
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:02 UTC)
8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,006 words
Function Calling in Production: Implementation Patterns That Actually Work
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:03 UTC)
8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,334 words
Implementation Blueprint for Vector Database: Pinecone vs Weaviate vs Chroma
In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-02-05 18:30 UTC)
13 likes • 2 restacks • 48 words
Vietnam’s Silicon Leap: Inside the Push for a Sovereign Semiconductor Supply Chain
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:15 UTC)
7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words
post-modern food pop-ups
In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:33 UTC)
12 likes • 2 comments • 1,186 words
Waymo’s Superhuman Model: What’s Its Flaw?
In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-02-02 18:52 UTC)
6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 953 words
🎙️ Ep 17 - Techquisition: The $839B FY26 Defense Appropriations Explained
In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:17 UTC)
1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 6,452 words
From Cyrus to the Streets of Tehran: When Power Fears Its Own People
In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:55 UTC)
1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,354 words
The DevOps Tools I’m Using Right Now (And Why)
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:03 UTC)
7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,347 words
Debugging Function Calling: What to Check When Your LLM Goes Rogue
In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:03 UTC)
5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words
In the Dark with a Giant: Tracing the Shape of China’s Economy
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-02-04 01:18 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,409 words
Quizz: Quantum UX Is Coming, Designers you should Start Now
In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:58 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 453 words
Local LLM deployment is now one-click workflow: Ollama & LM Studio
In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:09 UTC)
1 likes • 2 restacks • 434 words
Deep Dive: TSMC’s Advanced 3nm Semiconductor Process Expansion in Japan
In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-02-06 02:22 UTC)
3 likes • 1 restacks • 440 words
Episode 45: AI & Blockchain Platform for 2026 Events | Ritesh Patel, Founder of Ticket Fairy
In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:45 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,079 words
The “Untapped Edge” of 2026
In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-03 17:03 UTC)
2 likes • 764 words
From the Preface, for those wondering about AI-Powered Digital Twins
In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 0d ago (2026-02-07 22:38 UTC)
1 likes • 312 words
Parable 39 — Mario and the Question That Would Not Leave: A Parable About Noticing.
In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-03 23:01 UTC)
1,325 words
Writing & Language (13)
💯 From Language Policy to Algorithmic Design: Linguistic Exclusion and AI Development
In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:03 UTC)
31 likes • 13 comments • 14 restacks • 4,108 words
Agentic AI: Considerations for Educators
In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 3d ago (2026-02-05 05:13 UTC)
12 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,055 words
TikTok’s prolific accent detective
In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 6d ago (2026-02-01 09:10 UTC)
23 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,242 words
The Great Localization AI Circus 🎪
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:33 UTC)
15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,298 words
The AI-Ready Localizer #18: A Manifesto for the Next Era of Localization
In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:46 UTC)
19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 589 words
The polite convention that everyone thinks—including AI
In Computation & Writing • by Annette Vee • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:55 UTC)
10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,863 words
A brief update: Why I’m still using AI detection after all, alongside many other strategies
In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 0d ago (2026-02-07 23:59 UTC)
4 likes • 4 comments • 1,886 words
Writing Fast or Being Memorable
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:35 UTC)
5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 468 words
Bookworm Orchard Bookstore Opens Galentine’s Day, Author Feature: Jonathan Goodman - Unhinged Habits, New Book Releases, Book Signings, Festivals, Fairs, & More…
In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:00 UTC)
5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,811 words
I Asked Claude AI to Play the “What If” Game with My Stuck Plot
In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:03 UTC)
1 likes • 3 comments • 510 words
A Different Side of My Writing, and a Woman Who Refuses to go Quietly
In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:49 UTC)
2 restacks • 676 words
Human researchers studying the human experience in a connected world.
In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 10:01 UTC)
2 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words
What’s Human-Centered AI Adoption?
In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:16 UTC)
1 restacks • 149 words
