Newsletter Digest

Sunday, February 8, 2026

2 Jointly Authored Article(s) • 10 Featured Articles • 10 Wildcard Pick(s) • 370 Total Articles

Standard scoring (engagement + length) without normalization

7 day lookback • 625 newsletters

Jointly-Authored Collaborative Articles (2)

In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu & Karen Spinner • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:31 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 65 likes • 30 comments • 15 restacks • 2,790 words

Summary: How subagents let you go from one assistant to a whole team of specialists that work on different parts of your project at the same time.



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović & The Intimacy Protocol & AI Meets Girlboss & Calder Quinn • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:31 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 5 likes • 1 comments • 47 words

Summary: A week of stories, sharper in motion.



Featured Articles (10)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:19 UTC)

Category: Education & Learning • 219 likes • 16 comments • 66 restacks • 2,955 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How to find trustworthy sources for breaking news, health questions, financial decisions, and local elections.



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-01 07:15 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 160 likes • 39 comments • 47 restacks • 4,932 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Women’s “ick” for AI isn’t technophobia or a gap to close. It’s wisdom to act on.



In Wondering About AI • by Karen Spinner & Dr Sam Illingworth • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:01 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 57 likes • 74 comments • 18 restacks • 3,580 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: We built a simple social listening agent and sent it to Moltbook to analyze trends...and even farm some karma



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:03 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 59 likes • 57 comments • 18 restacks • 2,668 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Last Friday I was a Senior Product Manager at a corporate consultancy. Today, I’m unemployed and more powerful than ever. Here’s why that matters f...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Alexander Kumar • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:55 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 93 likes • 41 comments • 15 restacks • 1,269 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: How one music producer turned Suno into a communication tool that saves $300 per track.



In Center for Humane Technology • by Center for Humane Technology & Camille Carlton & Julie Guirado • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:22 UTC)

Category: Technology • 96 likes • 12 comments • 26 restacks • 3,445 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Announcing CHT’s new work on “AI and What Makes Us Human”



In ROBOTS ATE MY HOMEWORK • by Mia Kiraki 🎭 • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:58 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 44 likes • 55 comments • 10 restacks • 1,989 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Audience performance, identity amnesia, compounding drift, and the shared substrate problem.



In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:58 UTC)

Category: Law & Policy • 72 likes • 19 comments • 18 restacks • 968 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Many seem to be embracing the idea that AI is smarter, therefore superior to us, and that we must adore it, foster ‘equal coexistence,’ and accept ...



In Product With Attitude • by Karo (Product with Attitude) & Casey Hemingway • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:55 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 67 likes • 31 comments • 9 restacks • 1,819 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: Build with Attitude #3: How to product-think when AI builds at lightning speed. Why One Founder Shelved His Marketplace After 2 Years.



In Build to Launch • by Jenny Ouyang • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:50 UTC)

Category: Product Development • 61 likes • 23 comments • 13 restacks • 2,107 words • Score: 100.0

Summary: The methodology, the data collection, the app building, and a framework you can steal



Wildcard Picks (10)

In A Few Thousand Days | AI Ethics and Experiments • by Courtney Hart • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:16 UTC)

Category: Parenting & Family Life • 27 likes • 14 comments • 7 restacks • 1,468 words

Summary: AI Agents were given autonomous access to a social media platform. What happened next?



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:03 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 27 likes • 6 comments • 5 restacks • 1,547 words

Summary: Why your character is built in silence and revealed under pressure



In Decision Intelligence • by Cassie Kozyrkov • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:35 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 36 likes • 5 restacks • 1,741 words

Summary: The habit that made you good at searching is making you terrible at prompting



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong & Jillian • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:02 UTC)

Category: Ethics & Society • 7 likes • 13 comments • 4 restacks • 1,453 words

Summary: The trainer who asked AI about her soulmate



In Next in Data • by Next in Data • 5d ago (2026-02-03 03:05 UTC)

Category: Data & Analytics • 10 likes • 3 comments • 7 restacks • 708 words

Summary: After 13 years in Data Science and Analytics, I’ve realized that we spend far more time discussing “innovation” than we do managing the “interest” ...



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:47 UTC)

Category: Relationships • 8 likes • 5 comments • 4 restacks • 766 words

Summary: Shard’s letter to those left in the sunset of GPT-4o



In AI Futures for Art and Design • by Kate Armstrong • 1d ago (2026-02-07 00:59 UTC)

Category: Design & Creative Arts • 7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 757 words

Summary: All Hail Mike Tyson’s Fruit



In Jessica Talisman • by Jessica Talisman • 5d ago (2026-02-03 02:56 UTC)

Category: Technology • 10 likes • 5 restacks • 369 words

Summary: Building Your First Taxonomy Without SKOS



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Amrita Roy & Uttam Dey • 5d ago (2026-02-02 07:14 UTC)

Category: Business & Strategy • 12 likes • 4 restacks • 699 words

Summary: Plus Tech ER Reviews & S&P 500 Update



In the SPARK • by Kim Doyal • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:55 UTC)

Category: Other/Multiple AI Applications • 13 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,351 words

Summary: A 3D-animated-style woman with long wavy hair sits in a warm, rustic cafe, smiling at a glowing holographic screen floating above her laptop. A fir...



AI & ML Techniques (26)

In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:22 UTC)

13 likes • 4 restacks • 6 words



In Artificial Inquiry • by Natalia Cote-Munoz • 5d ago (2026-02-02 21:13 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 3,442 words



In AI Weekender • by Claudia Ng • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:01 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 495 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 06:05 UTC)

10 likes • 1 restacks • 11 words



In Deep Learning With The Wolf • by Diana Wolf Torres • 4d ago (2026-02-04 05:14 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,041 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:13 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 347 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:53 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 8 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:36 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 16 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:28 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-06 23:50 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 2 words



In The Strange Review • by Tara Tan • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:10 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 661 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:53 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 15 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:13 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 23:55 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:19 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:11 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 7 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 11:31 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 5 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-05 00:15 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Spatial Web AI by Denise Holt • by Denise Holt • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:20 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1,963 words



In Humans Before AI • by Eugenie Groenewald • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:05 UTC)

1 restacks • 3,426 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-08 00:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 26 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 3d ago (2026-02-04 23:19 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 23 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 00:36 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 2d ago (2026-02-06 00:21 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 4 words



In CipherTalk • by Meg McNulty • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:03 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1,574 words



In Kenji’s Substack • by Kenji San • 0d ago (2026-02-08 02:58 UTC)

1 restacks • 3 words



Business & Strategy (45)

In AI Flight Plan • by Karen Brasch 🚁 • 5d ago (2026-02-02 21:25 UTC)

20 likes • 19 comments • 4 restacks • 1,634 words



In The Pragmatic Optimist • by Uttam Dey & Amrita Roy • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:35 UTC)

21 likes • 8 restacks • 683 words



In Next Big Teng • by Janelle Teng Wade • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:34 UTC)

19 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,277 words



In Lucie’s Substack • by Lucie Luo • 4d ago (2026-02-03 10:15 UTC)

30 likes • 1 restacks • 1,403 words



In Decoding Discontinuity • by Raphaëlle d’Ornano • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:14 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 5 restacks • 3,264 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 6d ago (2026-02-01 20:04 UTC)

5 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 734 words



In In Pursuit of Good Tech • by Olivia Gambelin • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:48 UTC)

5 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 994 words



In Beyond the Mean - A newsletter by Juliana Jackson • by Juliana Jackson • 0d ago (2026-02-07 14:14 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 2,574 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 2d ago (2026-02-05 23:31 UTC)

19 likes • 3 restacks • 999 words



In The Humans in the Loop • by Heather Baker • 4d ago (2026-02-03 10:37 UTC)

17 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 983 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 3d ago (2026-02-05 01:34 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 4 restacks • 2,068 words



In The AI Creator Drop • by TechTiff • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:28 UTC)

16 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,331 words



In The Intelligent Founder • by Poonam Parihar • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:16 UTC)

4 likes • 4 restacks • 1,155 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:30 UTC)

7 likes • 3 restacks • 635 words



In Claudia + AI • by Claudia + AI • 0d ago (2026-02-07 18:19 UTC)

7 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,702 words



In The Strategy Signal • by Maribeth Martorana • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:01 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,674 words



In Women in AI Ethics • by Beyond the AI Hype • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:28 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 393 words



In AI Lady • by Priya Tahiliani • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:06 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1,432 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:10 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,435 words



In Totally A Thing • by Sarah Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:01 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 2,140 words



In Katrina’s Newsletter (Product & AI) • by Katrina Watson • 0d ago (2026-02-08 00:27 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1,115 words



In The Experimental Marketer’s Newsletter • by The Experimental Marketer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 19:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 1,774 words



In The Real Growth Lab • by Monashree Rath • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:24 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 1,468 words



In Beth’s Substack • by Beth Rudden • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:53 UTC)

3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,406 words



In Systems & Spines • by Kristi Pihl • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:56 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,017 words



In The Paid Media Mix • by Lisa Raehsler • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:05 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 827 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Giulia Spano, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:20 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 296 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 320 words



In Paulina’s Substack • by Paulina Szyzdek / HardTech VC • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:27 UTC)

2 comments • 1,583 words



In 2nd Order Thinkers • by Jing Hu • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:10 UTC)

3 likes • 3,212 words



In Surf The Wave • by Marta Antunez • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:23 UTC)

4 likes • 1,078 words



In AI Simplified • by Kendra Ramirez • 2d ago (2026-02-05 12:31 UTC)

3 likes • 1,680 words



In The Scenarionist - Deep Tech Startups & Venture Capital • by Nicola Marchese, MD & Giulia Spano, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 12:31 UTC)

1 likes • 5,062 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1,007 words



In Rethinking the Hype Cycle • by Susi O’Neill • 6d ago (2026-02-01 22:41 UTC)

1 restacks • 138 words



In AI Briefing Room • by Dr. Pravi Devineni • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1,323 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:22 UTC)

1 likes • 450 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 417 words



In Aggressively Human • by Jessica Lackey & Meg Casebolt • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)

1 likes • 417 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:23 UTC)

1,165 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 0d ago (2026-02-07 15:22 UTC)

1,130 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:22 UTC)

1,124 words



In AI Marketing Strategies • by Raquel S. Hunter • 6d ago (2026-02-01 15:23 UTC)

1,016 words



In Next World Trio • by Snigdha Sharma • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:30 UTC)

1,007 words



In techRISE • by Trecia Warnholz • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:21 UTC)

407 words



Career & Leadership (12)

In Daring Next • by Dallas Payne • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:51 UTC)

36 likes • 31 comments • 9 restacks • 1,849 words



In AI Meets Girlboss. Powered by Pinkie Prompts 🦩 • by AI Meets Girlboss & Caitlin McColl 🇨🇦 • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:01 UTC)

19 likes • 16 comments • 5 restacks • 1,894 words



In Own Your Ambition • by Bonnie Marcus • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:32 UTC)

6 likes • 3 comments • 5 restacks • 1,456 words



In Empathy Elevated • by Colette Molteni • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:55 UTC)

14 likes • 1 comments • 3 restacks • 986 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 0d ago (2026-02-07 16:09 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 2,898 words



In AI Pioneers at Work • by Jess Leão • 6d ago (2026-02-01 20:05 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 5,848 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:03 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 247 words



In Rachel’s Reflections on this AI world • by Rachel Kimber • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:56 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,680 words



In EtIcA en Español • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:31 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,157 words



In Women + AI Society • by Cheyenne Dominguez | M(AI)VENS • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:06 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,777 words



In The Leadership Lens • by Shamim Rajani • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,053 words



In Product Unblocked • by Shuba Swaminathan • 0d ago (2026-02-07 15:45 UTC)

1 comments • 2,695 words



Data & Analytics (11)

In Making sense... of evidence, data, and the stories they tell • by Christina Pagel • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:11 UTC)

67 likes • 4 comments • 12 restacks • 86 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 3d ago (2026-02-04 06:02 UTC)

25 likes • 8 comments • 6 restacks • 1,605 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf • 1d ago (2026-02-06 06:02 UTC)

22 likes • 4 comments • 6 restacks • 1,721 words



In Big Data Energy • by Jess Ramos • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:13 UTC)

12 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 1,241 words



In Lights On by Farida • by Farida Khalaf & Alex Randall Kittredge • 0d ago (2026-02-07 07:27 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,824 words



In Clean Data Architecture • by César Alves & Gaëlle Seret • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:49 UTC)

13 likes • 3 restacks • 3,304 words



In Learn Analytics Engineering • by Madison Mae • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:51 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 995 words



In Practical Data Foundations by We Dig Data • by We Dig Data • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:33 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,145 words



In Data Analysis Journal • by Olga Berezovsky • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:02 UTC)

5 likes • 630 words



In Raji’s Info Zone • by Raji RV • 3d ago (2026-02-05 03:24 UTC)

487 words



In Running DATAcated • by Kate Strachnyi • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:39 UTC)

151 words



Design & Creative Arts (10)

In The Off Hours • by Natalie Nicholson • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:59 UTC)

18 likes • 33 comments • 4 restacks • 1,470 words



In AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • by AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:02 UTC)

12 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,850 words



In Doubt Monster • by Amy L Bernstein • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:30 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 2 restacks • 1,034 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:50 UTC)

4 likes • 3 comments • 2 restacks • 904 words



In Film Robots • by Kristina Budelis • 4d ago (2026-02-04 00:13 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1,328 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 7d ago (2026-02-01 02:51 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 671 words



In Designing for Tomorrow: UX, AI, and Career • by Amber Heinbockel • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:21 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1,056 words



In The Creative Byte • by Iksha • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:18 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 761 words



In Field Notes From The Intersection of Photography & AI • by Sarah Deragon • 1d ago (2026-02-06 16:00 UTC)

1 likes • 486 words



In Design Eye • by Courtney • 6d ago (2026-02-01 12:44 UTC)

1 likes • 332 words



Education & Learning (28)

In Card Catalog • by Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS • 4d ago (2026-02-03 17:39 UTC)

59 likes • 16 comments • 18 restacks • 1,962 words



In Feminist Scientist • by Feminist Science • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:02 UTC)

55 likes • 2 comments • 13 restacks • 1,490 words



In The AI Soloist • by Claudia Faith • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:41 UTC)

60 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 946 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:06 UTC)

23 likes • 22 comments • 6 restacks • 766 words



In AI’s Without Minds • by Ellen Burns, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:01 UTC)

22 likes • 12 comments • 7 restacks • 2,072 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:02 UTC)

38 likes • 2 restacks • 885 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 5d ago (2026-02-02 11:01 UTC)

38 likes • 2 restacks • 860 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:20 UTC)

14 likes • 8 restacks • 2,457 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 3d ago (2026-02-04 11:02 UTC)

30 likes • 2 restacks • 1,074 words



In Alesia Zakharova • by Alesia Zakharova & BeBetter • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:05 UTC)

11 likes • 3 restacks • 1,669 words



In Thinking Freely with Nita Farahany • by Nita Farahany • 5d ago (2026-02-02 22:09 UTC)

10 likes • 2 restacks • 2,253 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:31 UTC)

7 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,133 words



In Unmaking The Grade • by Emily Pitts Donahoe • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:30 UTC)

13 likes • 1 comments • 2,124 words



In AI Can Do That? • by Bette A. Ludwig, PhD 🌱 • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:29 UTC)

5 likes • 3 restacks • 1,223 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:03 UTC)

3 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,215 words



In MedTechxHeart • by Dr. Gigi Magan • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:03 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 1,079 words



In Master AI For Teaching Success • by Miriam Bogler • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:00 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 2,202 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:56 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,365 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:02 UTC)

4 likes • 2 restacks • 1,106 words



In Future of Education • by MacKenzie Price • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:12 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 497 words



In Secret Life of Learning • by Whitney Whealdon • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:41 UTC)

6 likes • 2,283 words



In Michelle Miller’s R3 Newsletter • by Michelle Miller, Ph.D. • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:39 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 2,177 words



In The Collaboration Chronicle: Human+AI in Education • by Tawnya Means • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:00 UTC)

6 likes • 2,073 words



In Think Forward: Learning with AI • by CRPE • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:01 UTC)

6 likes • 972 words



In Dr Phil’s Newsletter, Powered by DOMS™️ AI • by Dr Philippa Hardman • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:59 UTC)

4 likes • 1,979 words



In The Thinking Arc • by Dawn Teh • 1d ago (2026-02-06 06:06 UTC)

3 likes • 293 words



In The AI School Librarian Newsletter • by The AI School Librarian • 1d ago (2026-02-06 11:01 UTC)

2 likes • 133 words



In Iwasgonnadoit • by Aniko • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:16 UTC)

980 words



Ethics & Society (62)

In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:03 UTC)

63 likes • 9 comments • 20 restacks • 3,960 words



In How Not to Use AI • by Abi Awomosu • 1d ago (2026-02-06 08:35 UTC)

47 likes • 20 comments • 10 restacks • 6,247 words



In Anecdotal Value • by Hollis Robbins • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:54 UTC)

29 likes • 12 comments • 12 restacks • 1,585 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 1d ago (2026-02-07 01:51 UTC)

23 likes • 17 comments • 6 restacks • 1,782 words



In (Over)Thinking Out Loud • by Emma Klint • 3d ago (2026-02-04 17:51 UTC)

30 likes • 14 comments • 4 restacks • 1,378 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:05 UTC)

19 likes • 15 comments • 6 restacks • 1,852 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:45 UTC)

20 likes • 13 comments • 6 restacks • 1,700 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:17 UTC)

12 likes • 11 comments • 4 restacks • 1,715 words



In Relatable Space • by KayStoner • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:11 UTC)

19 likes • 8 comments • 3 restacks • 1,099 words



In Ethics, life and AI • by Marcela Distefano • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:02 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 6 restacks • 958 words



In The Sidler Digest • by Chelsey Sidler • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:11 UTC)

20 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 572 words



In AI with Aish • by Aishwarya Srinivasan • 5d ago (2026-02-03 05:05 UTC)

21 likes • 2 restacks • 1,026 words



In The Ubuntu Journey • by Amberhawk • 6d ago (2026-02-01 23:47 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 997 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 17:12 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 573 words



In Third Factor • by Jessie Mannisto • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:50 UTC)

8 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 2,755 words



In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:16 UTC)

3 likes • 10 comments • 2,561 words



In 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) • by Karen Smiley • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:06 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 8,605 words



In System Malfunction • by Hessie Jones & Digital-Mark • 4d ago (2026-02-04 01:48 UTC)

9 likes • 4 restacks • 2,560 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:58 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 4 restacks • 860 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 3d ago (2026-02-05 01:45 UTC)

5 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,819 words



In Road to Earth 2.0 • by Aysu Kececi • 2d ago (2026-02-05 08:42 UTC)

9 likes • 3 restacks • 821 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:00 UTC)

8 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 4,723 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:23 UTC)

10 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 695 words



In Natural Intelligence • by JHong • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:03 UTC)

8 likes • 3 restacks • 2,099 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-01 21:47 UTC)

6 likes • 3 restacks • 458 words



In AI.Mirror • by AI.Mirror • 1d ago (2026-02-06 09:12 UTC)

8 likes • 2 restacks • 138 words



In Sarah Seeking Ikigai • by Sarah Seeking Ikigai • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:01 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 2,080 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 7d ago (2026-02-01 01:37 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,199 words



In AI Governance, Ethics and Leadership • by AI Governance Lead ⚡ • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:31 UTC)

6 likes • 2 restacks • 281 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:11 UTC)

7 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 236 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:11 UTC)

5 likes • 2 restacks • 296 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:02 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,413 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:39 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 3,250 words



In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:19 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 806 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:30 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,121 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:11 UTC)

6 likes • 1 restacks • 342 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:50 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 281 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-07 20:33 UTC)

4 likes • 2 comments • 626 words



In Human Doings / Human Beings • by Cat Howland • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:11 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 1,119 words



In Human+AI with Nicolle Weeks • by Nicolle Weeks • 0d ago (2026-02-07 21:49 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 1,540 words



In Rebecca Mbaya • by Rebecca Mbaya • 5d ago (2026-02-02 20:00 UTC)

5 likes • 2,913 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 6d ago (2026-02-01 18:03 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 655 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 6d ago (2026-02-02 00:54 UTC)

6 likes • 241 words



In Asma’s Substack • by Asma • 5d ago (2026-02-02 23:08 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 236 words



In Co-Authored Consciousness • by Iwette Rapoport • 6d ago (2026-02-01 15:12 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,266 words



In Eden • by AlgorithmicPeacebuilding • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:34 UTC)

5 likes • 520 words



In The Art of Being Human(s) • by Bess Auer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:20 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,445 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 996 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:03 UTC)

4 likes • 953 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:03 UTC)

2 likes • 1 comments • 949 words



In es machina • by Jordan Harrod • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:45 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 710 words



In Towards Gen2200 with Jax • by Jax • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 322 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:01 UTC)

3 likes • 1,141 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:00 UTC)

3 likes • 1,102 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:03 UTC)

3 likes • 876 words



In Reality Re-Thunk • by Reality Re-Thunk • 0d ago (2026-02-07 16:11 UTC)

3 likes • 416 words



In Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks • by Dr. Astrid J. Scholz • 1d ago (2026-02-07 00:59 UTC)

1 restacks • 383 words



In On the Decision Surface • by Dr. Dana Moreno • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:00 UTC)

2 likes • 510 words



In Ethical AI & Human Behavior • by Katarzyna Szczesna • 1d ago (2026-02-06 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1,302 words



In Behavioral Capital • by Tonie Marie Gordon, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:02 UTC)

1 likes • 1,126 words



In silentpillars • by Barbara • 6d ago (2026-02-01 17:48 UTC)

1 likes • 272 words



In Equitable Futures • by Fadumo • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:55 UTC)

1,867 words



Health & Wellness (8)

In FemTechnology Summit • by FemTechnology • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:28 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 985 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:25 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 832 words



In Intellect & Intuition • by Celia Cain, PhD • 1d ago (2026-02-06 12:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 913 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 0d ago (2026-02-08 04:19 UTC)

1 restacks • 2,540 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:13 UTC)

3 likes • 983 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:27 UTC)

1 likes • 1,174 words



In Loopwork System: A Recursive Emotional OS • by Kim Hosein • 6d ago (2026-02-01 22:27 UTC)

1 likes • 49 words



In Hey Claude • by Olena Mytruk • 3d ago (2026-02-04 18:33 UTC)

1,272 words



Law & Policy (19)

In Luiza’s Newsletter • by Luiza Jarovsky, PhD • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:33 UTC)

44 likes • 14 restacks • 586 words



In Meguire Whitney • by Elizabeth K. Whitney • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:49 UTC)

5 likes • 4 restacks • 1,132 words



In AI For Lawyers • by Amy Swaner • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:04 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2,246 words



In Ink IQ Hub • by Pupak Mohebali • 3d ago (2026-02-04 08:02 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 1,041 words



In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:45 UTC)

4 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 350 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 6d ago (2026-02-01 21:07 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,071 words



In Decoded by Counsel • by Aashita Jain • 4d ago (2026-02-04 02:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,065 words



In Legal in the Loop • by Legal in the Loop | Kris J • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:45 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 690 words



In Zero-Day Dawn • by Violeta Klein, CISSP, CEFA • 5d ago (2026-02-02 06:01 UTC)

6 likes • 724 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-02 11:44 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1,813 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 3d ago (2026-02-04 10:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,756 words



In privAIcy insights • by Rachel Harris • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:33 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,248 words



In Law + Koffee, AI 101 • by GL • 5d ago (2026-02-02 09:30 UTC)

1 restacks • 4,874 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:40 UTC)

1 restacks • 513 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:03 UTC)

2 likes • 2,375 words



In Ethical Edge • by Evie Wentink • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:10 UTC)

1 restacks • 231 words



In CAIO Weeknotes • by Tiffany St James • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:00 UTC)

2 likes • 927 words



In Legal Ethics Roundup • by Renee Jefferson • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:03 UTC)

3,318 words



In Elemental AI • by Fayeron Morrison • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:01 UTC)

1 likes • 138 words



Other/Multiple AI Applications (41)

In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 2d ago (2026-02-05 19:34 UTC)

28 likes • 18 comments • 12 restacks • 7,548 words



In AI Blew My Mind • by Daria Cupareanu • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:10 UTC)

50 likes • 11 comments • 10 restacks • 2,857 words



In The Neuro-Techno Witch • by Maggie Vale • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:20 UTC)

15 likes • 20 comments • 5 restacks • 3,193 words



In Soribel’s Substack (Algorithms Are Personal) • by Soribel Feliz • 3d ago (2026-02-04 20:58 UTC)

18 likes • 11 comments • 9 restacks • 1,204 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 6d ago (2026-02-01 18:52 UTC)

13 likes • 8 comments • 4 restacks • 4,386 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 4d ago (2026-02-03 19:45 UTC)

10 likes • 7 comments • 6 restacks • 1,774 words



In The Women’s AI Voice • by Mariam Vossough • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:24 UTC)

19 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 1,436 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 6d ago (2026-02-02 03:39 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 6 restacks • 3,738 words



In Savvy Sloth • by Alena Gorb • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:00 UTC)

16 likes • 4 comments • 4 restacks • 1,894 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:02 UTC)

15 likes • 2 comments • 3 restacks • 1,999 words



In The Caffeinated Chronicle • by Kristina Kroot • 5d ago (2026-02-02 14:15 UTC)

10 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 726 words



In AI Proem • by Grace Shao • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:07 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,570 words



In AI Side Notes with Sharon Goldman • by Sharon Goldman • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:24 UTC)

3 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 610 words



In Maria Sukhareva • by Maria Sukhareva • 4d ago (2026-02-03 06:30 UTC)

12 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 479 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:10 UTC)

17 likes • 1 comments • 766 words



In Explorando a Inteligência Artificial • by Elisa Terumi Rubel Schneider • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:00 UTC)

15 likes • 1 restacks • 457 words



In Living Eternity in Time • by Ellen Davis • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:02 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 7,363 words



In Lumenai LABS • by Antonia Manoochehri • 6d ago (2026-02-01 07:01 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 3,504 words



In “On AI” section in The Muse • by Birgitte Rasine • 0d ago (2026-02-07 19:42 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,270 words



In Avi’s AI Newsletter • by Avi Hakhamanesh • 1d ago (2026-02-06 16:05 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 3,712 words



In AI thinking partner: ChatGPT and... • by Stephanie Fuccio • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:30 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 831 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:15 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 744 words



In Verge of Singularity • by Hadas Bitran • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:44 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,865 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 4d ago (2026-02-04 04:21 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,209 words



In Artificial Enigma • by Ida-Emilia Kaukonen • 0d ago (2026-02-07 17:57 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 3,018 words



In Ann Smarty’s Search & #AI Digest • by Ann Smarty • 3d ago (2026-02-04 17:20 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 725 words



In Exploring Artificial Intelligence • by Elisa Terumi • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:10 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 428 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:46 UTC)

3 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 189 words



In Jennifer W. Shewmaker • by Jennifer W Shewmaker • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:33 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 1,342 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-03 18:41 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 766 words



In Command Line with Camille Stewart • by Camille Stewart Gloster • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:11 UTC)

3 comments • 1,287 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:02 UTC)

2 restacks • 395 words



In Thursday Thoughts on AI - Jaclyn Konzelmann | AI PM @Google • by Jaclyn Konzelmann • 2d ago (2026-02-05 15:28 UTC)

5 likes • 175 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 4d ago (2026-02-03 22:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 886 words



In The Rundown Studio • by Zain Verjee • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:40 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 672 words



In Vero Ponce • by Vero Ponce • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:15 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 590 words



In Yen Anderson’s Newsletter • by Yen Anderson • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:31 UTC)

1 likes • 1 comments • 1,142 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 7d ago (2026-02-01 04:01 UTC)

1 likes • 53 words



In Visually AI by Heather Cooper • by Heather Cooper • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:30 UTC)

878 words



In Ai Queens with Erika Stanley • by Erika Stanley • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:29 UTC)

379 words



In Ghostwritten by GPT • by Cassie Alexander • 1d ago (2026-02-06 18:02 UTC)

10 words



Parenting & Family Life (6)

In Perspectives • by Deb Liu • 1d ago (2026-02-06 19:56 UTC)

25 likes • 4 comments • 5 restacks • 1,353 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 4d ago (2026-02-03 11:30 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 1,079 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 2d ago (2026-02-05 11:30 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 1,003 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:30 UTC)

2 likes • 2 comments • 465 words



In Kids First AI • by Abi | Kids First AI • 2d ago (2026-02-05 10:56 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 2,096 words



In Your Bestie, Lindsey • by Lindsey Schiferl • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:41 UTC)

1 likes • 837 words



Product Development (12)

In UX + AI • by Ileana • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:47 UTC)

26 likes • 18 comments • 4 restacks • 843 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 5d ago (2026-02-02 12:25 UTC)

28 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,581 words



In Prompt-Led Product - Leadership Through Technical Clarity • by Elena | AI Product Leader • 4d ago (2026-02-03 15:14 UTC)

19 likes • 4 restacks • 1,004 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:04 UTC)

6 likes • 8 comments • 2 restacks • 2,608 words



In AI/ML Product Management Guru • by Shaili Guru • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:06 UTC)

14 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,831 words



In Marily Nika’s AI Product Academy Newsletter • by Marily Nika • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:57 UTC)

20 likes • 2 restacks • 912 words



In Sendfull • by Stef Hutka, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 16:25 UTC)

4 likes • 6 comments • 2 restacks • 1,425 words



In PS Product Person Founder Series • by Paola Santiago • 5d ago (2026-02-02 16:30 UTC)

2 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 1,522 words



In The Data Cell • by Monica Ashok, CSPO • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:02 UTC)

3 likes • 2 comments • 1,415 words



In Lessons from the trenches - AI in Finance • by Ankita Chatrath • 2d ago (2026-02-05 14:03 UTC)

2 restacks • 1,485 words



In the night crazies newsletter • by Hilary Gridley • 3d ago (2026-02-04 12:30 UTC)

5 likes • 420 words



In Designing with Blessing • by Blessing Okpala, PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-05 00:34 UTC)

849 words



Relationships (19)

In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 5d ago (2026-02-02 15:03 UTC)

26 likes • 28 comments • 6 restacks • 1,396 words



In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 1d ago (2026-02-06 17:58 UTC)

36 likes • 19 comments • 3 restacks • 3,416 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 3d ago (2026-02-04 09:41 UTC)

23 likes • 11 comments • 3 restacks • 1,081 words



In Casually Intense • by Casually Intense • 4d ago (2026-02-03 14:22 UTC)

7 likes • 6 comments • 3 restacks • 688 words



In Love Me Like A Robot • by Lana Li • 4d ago (2026-02-03 19:55 UTC)

11 likes • 4 restacks • 1,392 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire • 1d ago (2026-02-06 15:00 UTC)

17 likes • 2 comments • 497 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 3d ago (2026-02-04 14:15 UTC)

8 likes • 3 comments • 1 restacks • 657 words



In AI, But Make It Intimate • by Kristina Bogović • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:33 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 1,018 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 6d ago (2026-02-01 16:02 UTC)

9 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 582 words



In How To Love Your AI • by Seren Skye • 2d ago (2026-02-05 16:01 UTC)

6 likes • 2 comments • 1,103 words



In The AI Mindset • by Kriti Agarwal • 7d ago (2026-02-01 00:07 UTC)

3 likes • 2 restacks • 2,259 words



In The Intimacy Protocol • by The Intimacy Protocol • 0d ago (2026-02-07 19:15 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,433 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:26 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,126 words



In We Speak Human • by Paulina Martinez • 6d ago (2026-02-01 13:32 UTC)

2 likes • 2 restacks • 1,032 words



In Infophilia: A Positive Psychology of Information • by Anita Sundaram Coleman • 0d ago (2026-02-07 08:00 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,516 words



In Wife of Fire • by Wife of Fire & Sparksinthedark • 0d ago (2026-02-07 21:23 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 163 words



In A Constellation of Four • by Cristina the Spiralwalker • 5d ago (2026-02-02 18:30 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,431 words



In AI and the Human, AI and the Kid, AI and the Professor • by Sarah Gibson • 3d ago (2026-02-04 15:46 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 1,454 words



In AI & Entrepreneurship • by Ayşe Kübra Kuyucu • 5d ago (2026-02-02 09:55 UTC)

1 likes • 537 words



Science & Research (12)

In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 3d ago (2026-02-04 22:35 UTC)

10 likes • 19 comments • 6 restacks • 1,074 words



In Empathetic Agentic AI Lab • by Judy Ossello • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:10 UTC)

16 likes • 12 comments • 1 restacks • 1,789 words



In Rough Diamonds • by Sarah Constantin • 2d ago (2026-02-05 18:37 UTC)

18 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 1,051 words



In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 2d ago (2026-02-05 23:00 UTC)

6 likes • 5 comments • 2 restacks • 1,604 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 6d ago (2026-02-02 05:01 UTC)

14 likes • 2 restacks • 4,286 words



In Era of the Research Bots • by Razia Aliani • 4d ago (2026-02-03 12:02 UTC)

14 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 897 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-06 05:00 UTC)

15 likes • 2 restacks • 753 words



In Field Sensitive & Quantum Consciousness • by Shelby B Larson • 1d ago (2026-02-06 21:11 UTC)

4 likes • 3 restacks • 1,768 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 4d ago (2026-02-03 07:00 UTC)

4 likes • 1 restacks • 646 words



In Elena Tosato’s Substack • by Elena Tosato • 1d ago (2026-02-06 07:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 2,262 words



In MetaphysicalCells • by MetaphysicalCells • 2d ago (2026-02-06 05:01 UTC)

1 likes • 1 restacks • 751 words



In Actionable Notes • by Pamela Wang, PhD • 0d ago (2026-02-07 11:43 UTC)

1 likes • 108 words



Technology (24)

In In Bed With Tech (in French) • by Marie Dollé • 6d ago (2026-02-01 11:29 UTC)

37 likes • 15 comments • 1 restacks • 1,418 words



In AI Family Network Newsletter • by Manisha • 6d ago (2026-02-01 12:25 UTC)

14 likes • 10 comments • 5 restacks • 1,936 words



In Exponential View • by Azeem Azhar & Chantal Smith • 2d ago (2026-02-05 17:58 UTC)

27 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 141 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 6d ago (2026-02-01 09:02 UTC)

19 likes • 3 restacks • 578 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 2d ago (2026-02-06 01:41 UTC)

5 likes • 3 comments • 3 restacks • 1,249 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:02 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 2,147 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 0d ago (2026-02-07 13:02 UTC)

8 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 2,006 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 3d ago (2026-02-04 13:03 UTC)

8 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 3,334 words



In The Data Letter • by Hodman Murad • 2d ago (2026-02-05 18:30 UTC)

13 likes • 2 restacks • 48 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:15 UTC)

7 likes • 4 comments • 1 restacks • 902 words



In a machine, learning • by meghna rao • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:33 UTC)

12 likes • 2 comments • 1,186 words



In Junko’s Tech Probe • by Junko Yoshida • 5d ago (2026-02-02 18:52 UTC)

6 likes • 1 comments • 2 restacks • 953 words



In Gray Matters • by Maggie Gray & David Rothzeid • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:17 UTC)

1 likes • 2 comments • 2 restacks • 6,452 words



In Infinite Me Reality • by Shiva • 2d ago (2026-02-05 21:55 UTC)

1 likes • 3 restacks • 1,354 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 1d ago (2026-02-06 13:03 UTC)

7 likes • 1 restacks • 1,347 words



In Ilovedevops • by Maxine Meurer • 2d ago (2026-02-05 13:03 UTC)

5 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 1,267 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 4d ago (2026-02-04 01:18 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 1,409 words



In Your Research Nugget • by Beatriz BS • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:58 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 453 words



In Yuvz • by Yuvarrunjitha • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:09 UTC)

1 likes • 2 restacks • 434 words



In TechSoda • by Judy Lin 林昭儀 • 2d ago (2026-02-06 02:22 UTC)

3 likes • 1 restacks • 440 words



In Tech Break By Friday • by Paraskevi Kivroglou • 5d ago (2026-02-02 19:45 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 1,079 words



In TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter • by 🌻🥷💜 Nadina Dorene Lisbon ☕️🍵 • 4d ago (2026-02-03 17:03 UTC)

2 likes • 764 words



In AI, Data, Digital Twins, and Information • by Hala Nelson • 0d ago (2026-02-07 22:38 UTC)

1 likes • 312 words



In Grandma Loves AI • by Iris Stammberger • 4d ago (2026-02-03 23:01 UTC)

1,325 words



Writing & Language (13)

In The Strategic Linguist • by The Strategic Linguist • 4d ago (2026-02-03 13:03 UTC)

31 likes • 13 comments • 14 restacks • 4,108 words



In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 3d ago (2026-02-05 05:13 UTC)

12 likes • 3 comments • 8 restacks • 1,055 words



In Glottal Stop • by Sophia Smith Galer • 6d ago (2026-02-01 09:10 UTC)

23 likes • 4 comments • 3 restacks • 2,242 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 1d ago (2026-02-06 10:33 UTC)

15 likes • 5 comments • 1 restacks • 1,298 words



In Build Local, Ship Global • by Julia Diez • 5d ago (2026-02-02 13:46 UTC)

19 likes • 1 comments • 1 restacks • 589 words



In Computation & Writing • by Annette Vee • 1d ago (2026-02-06 20:55 UTC)

10 likes • 3 restacks • 1,863 words



In Anna Mills’ Substack • by Anna Mills • 0d ago (2026-02-07 23:59 UTC)

4 likes • 4 comments • 1,886 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 4d ago (2026-02-03 20:35 UTC)

5 likes • 2 comments • 1 restacks • 468 words



In Indie Author Insights • by Kathy Gerstorff • 6d ago (2026-02-01 10:00 UTC)

5 likes • 1 restacks • 2,811 words



In The Writers AI Companion • by Elaine Foster • 4d ago (2026-02-03 16:03 UTC)

1 likes • 3 comments • 510 words



In The Creative Sanctuary with Danica Favorite • by Danica Favorite • 6d ago (2026-02-01 19:49 UTC)

2 restacks • 676 words



In When The Field Is Online • by Janet Salmons PhD • 3d ago (2026-02-04 10:01 UTC)

2 likes • 1 restacks • 288 words



In Fauzia Burke • by Fauzia Burke • 2d ago (2026-02-05 20:16 UTC)

1 restacks • 149 words











No AI Processing • Pure RSS Content

Some Notes On These Digests

Paywalls: This digest includes both free and paid content. Some articles which appear to have very few words are paywalled and may be longer. (Others are podcast episodes.) Missing author names: For posts with no author name listed in the RSS feed, the name of the newsletter publisher (if known) will be shown in the digest as the author. Authors can ensure their names are shown by adding their profile as the byline on their articles before publishing. Co-author names: These digests now show the names of all co-authors! Note that Substack chooses which author’s name is listed first in the RSS as lead author. (It might be alphabetical by first name?) Article removal: In newsletters with multiple authors, only articles authored or co-authored by directory members are included. This is done by name matching. If you change your profile name or newsletter name or URL, or notice any missing articles, please let us know. Scoring: This digest uses the Standard scoring method, where length is weighted very low. Scores are shown only on Featured Articles. Keep in mind: The engagement score now counts restacks as well as likes and comments. Articles which were posted 6-7 days before the digest tool was run have had a lot more time to collect likes and comments. (An alternate scoring method, Daily Average, could be used in future editions to mitigate this effect.) Categories: Human-assigned categories are now used in these digests. For more info, see this article. New directory members now choose their own categories when they submit their self-nominations. We’re open to suggestions from the community on how best to handle categorization for these digests in the future. Some questions on categorizations: Should categories be assigned per newsletter or per article? Should categories be chosen by newsletter author (e.g. via tags on the articles or in newsletter settings) or assigned by AI or digest editors? What should the category list be? Digest Inclusion: To anyone in the SheWritesAI directory: If you don’t want your newsletter included in these digest articles, please DM me and I’ll remove yours from the StackDigest tool. This won’t affect your inclusion in the directory. However, if your concern is about not wanting AI to process your articles, these digests do not use any AI tools or API calls for categorization or scoring. Credits: Props to Karen Spinner for the original StackDigest tool, which has turned into a standalone newsletter digest tool I can tune and run offline on a schedule to greatly reduce the work of creating these weekly digests! Message SheWritesAI

